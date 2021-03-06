for display only
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:39 pm
....
What a win  
cosmicj : 4:14 pm : link
Great day for Jones
OMG,  
Shady Lurker : 4:14 pm : link
I'm stunned. I forgot what winning felt like
Great job  
Go Terps : 4:14 pm : link
.
I can’t watch the game  
EdS56 : 4:14 pm : link
Stuck watching Washington winning.
What happened????
Holy shit!  
NYerInMA : 4:14 pm : link
They won in the Superdome. Pinch me, I must be dreaming!
Take that!  
UberAlias : 4:15 pm : link
You whiners, lol.
Fucking-A  
jpkmets : 4:15 pm : link
Played like badasses down the stretch! So happy for Saquon. Great game for Jones! Toney providing a spark and Golloday is a thoroughbred!
It's hard to believe, but we won  
Ira : 4:15 pm : link
and we beat a good team!
RE: I can’t watch the game  
BleedBlue : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15396555 EdS56 said:
Quote:
Stuck watching Washington winning.
What happened????


GIANTS WIN BABY!!!!

Barkley for 6!
Holy crap  
Boatie Warrant : 4:15 pm : link
Why can't all our offensive drives look like that.

WOW!
Game ball to Daniel Jones  
montanagiant : 4:15 pm : link
Helluva game by the kid.

Threw for over 400 Yards
RE: I can’t watch the game  
Route 9 : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15396555 EdS56 said:
Quote:
Stuck watching Washington winning.
What happened????


Barkley touchdown
RE: I might be crazy but to me this was Daniel Jones best game of  
santacruzom : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15396545 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
his career . He played like a franchise QB today.

Great comeback win


I think there no question. He was actually, dare I say it, looking intimidating.
Giants win!!  
mfsd : 4:15 pm : link
Whoa
Wow wow wow  
lawguy9801 : 4:15 pm : link
I complained plenty over the first three weeks…so just WOW
John Ross looks like the real deal  
Blue21 : 4:15 pm : link
.
Bears won too...  
JohnG in Albany : 4:15 pm : link
the draft is ruined! *grin*
Woooooooooo  
jrthomps2006 : 4:15 pm : link
Never easy. Finally some Golladay
400 yards for Jones!  
JonnyR : 4:15 pm : link
Awesome performance
Great moment for Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:15 pm : link
I've been skeptical of him but he really showed something today. Way to keep fighting!
sadly enough...  
outeiroj : 4:16 pm : link
...all the shit talkers will still talk shit
RE: John Ross looks like the real deal  
UberAlias : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15396571 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.
Yep. And Toney.
Give Jones full credit here  
Mike from Ohio : 4:16 pm : link
He got the field goal to tie it up and lead a great drive for the win.

Best game he has played as a Giant since his rookie year. He was responsible for this win.

Loving this feeling of winning a game like this!!!!
May this win  
dlauster : 4:16 pm : link
Bring some confidence in the locker room!
What a great  
M.S. : 4:16 pm : link

Come back win for the Giants!!!

Team should feel very proud!!!
Barkley ran determines. Need more of that.  
Blue21 : 4:16 pm : link
.
Holy crap  
EdS56 : 4:16 pm : link
We beat them with a Barkley TD? No wonder I’m
so cold….
Forgive me Father for I have sinned  
Arkbach : 4:16 pm : link
WTF!
Excellent win...  
bw in dc : 4:16 pm : link
Good for Jones. Good for Garrett.

Big kudos to the OL.
Jones has been sharp all year  
AcesUp : 4:16 pm : link
He's been playing like one of the Giants best players, gotta lean on him going forward...open it up for him.
Toney looked great today also  
Giantfan21 : 4:16 pm : link
.
RE: Give Jones full credit here  
Blue21 : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15396583 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He got the field goal to tie it up and lead a great drive for the win.

Best game he has played as a Giant since his rookie year. He was responsible for this win.

Loving this feeling of winning a game like this!!!!


X2
Judge and Gettleman  
NYPanos : 4:17 pm : link
All they needed is 1 win and they will stay here forever. LOL.
RE: Jones has been sharp all year  
BleedBlue : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15396600 AcesUp said:
Quote:
He's been playing like one of the Giants best players, gotta lean on him going forward...open it up for him.


I agree. let the kid play....use Toney
Peppers won it  
dlauster : 4:17 pm : link
On the coin toss.
W  
Mdgiantsfan : 4:17 pm : link
In my Deon Grant voice..."We Got a Win, We Got a Win":)
Finally  
NJLCO : 4:17 pm : link
All is good and no shit talking. Happy for the NY Football Team. Amen. Thank the Lord
RE: Excellent win...  
christian : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15396598 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Good for Jones. Good for Garrett.

Big kudos to the OL.


Underrated element today. Who was the o-line?
Great job by Jones  
Giants86 : 4:20 pm : link
Stepped up big time!!
RE: RE: Excellent win...  
darren in pdx : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15396637 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15396598 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Good for Jones. Good for Garrett.

Big kudos to the OL.



Underrated element today. Who was the o-line?


Thomas - Skura - Price - Hernadez - Solder.
Did Cam Jordan even play today?  
cosmicj : 4:20 pm : link
AT really delivered today. Very happy for him.
They weren’t inept on that drive.  
Joe Beckwith : 4:20 pm : link
We can score if they unleash the beasts.
Credit to the OL for handling the pressure.
It was beautiful.
RE: RE: I might be crazy but to me this was Daniel Jones best game of  
k2tampa : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15396568 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15396545 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


his career . He played like a franchise QB today.

Great comeback win



I think there no question. He was actually, dare I say it, looking intimidating.


The 5TD overtime win against WFT was pretty damn good, and probably better. But going into NO where they haven't had fans last year or to start this year, when no one expected it, is pretty good.
 
ryanmkeane : 4:29 pm : link
Thomas is spectacular
 
christian : 4:34 pm : link
That’s the best 10 mins of Giants football in recent memory.

The line held up, Barkley ran hard, and Jones was so locked in.

This is a game you can build on.



OL  
stretch234 : 4:36 pm : link
Jordan went almost every snap against Solder and got very little done. Might have been his best game as a Giant
The QB is not the problem  
Justlurking : 4:47 pm : link
He is a player. Garrett still blows.
RE: sadly enough...  
Justlurking : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15396579 outeiroj said:
Quote:
...all the shit talkers will still talk shit


The QB is not the problem. The giants completely outplayed NO today. The soft coaching staff kept it close. Judge remains a pussy and Garrett still is terrible. Let. Jones. Sling.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Look at that  
giantstock : 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15395284 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15395250 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15395228 EricJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15395222 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15395207 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15395176 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


Opening up the offense for a deep shot for a QB that throws a good deep ball.

Who would have guessed it???



Opening up the offense after they were able to run the ball.



Barkley has 6 carries for 17 yards



I would just run screen passes with him all day. That is the most effective way to get him the ball.



Did you notice his last few runs before the long pass?

Ran 1 up the gut for 6 yards.

Broke one to the outside for a good amount.

THAT's what opened up the long pass.

Notice nothing happened before he got those runs.



That outside run was for 2 yards. Barkley had 1 good run for 8 yards thats it .

I guess when he has been so bad an 8 yard run feels like more . Kamara has 14 carries for 62 yards


Bullshit.

At about 14:30 in 2nd qtr he also got a 7 yard run that he broke to the outside.
RE: …  
chick310 : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15396780 christian said:
Quote:
That’s the best 10 mins of Giants football in recent memory.

The line held up, Barkley ran hard, and Jones was so locked in.

This is a game you can build on.


And an offensive line that allowed some time and space to make it happen.

