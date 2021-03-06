New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Game Discussion

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
What happened????
What happened????
GIANTS WIN BABY!!!!
Barkley for 6!
WOW!
Threw for over 400 Yards
What happened????
Barkley touchdown
Great comeback win
I think there no question. He was actually, dare I say it, looking intimidating.
Best game he has played as a Giant since his rookie year. He was responsible for this win.
Loving this feeling of winning a game like this!!!!
Come back win for the Giants!!!
Team should feel very proud!!!
so cold….
Big kudos to the OL.
X2
I agree. let the kid play....use Toney
Underrated element today. Who was the o-line?
Good for Jones. Good for Garrett.
Thomas - Skura - Price - Hernadez - Solder.
Credit to the OL for handling the pressure.
It was beautiful.
his career . He played like a franchise QB today.
The 5TD overtime win against WFT was pretty damn good, and probably better. But going into NO where they haven't had fans last year or to start this year, when no one expected it, is pretty good.
The line held up, Barkley ran hard, and Jones was so locked in.
This is a game you can build on.
The QB is not the problem. The giants completely outplayed NO today. The soft coaching staff kept it close. Judge remains a pussy and Garrett still is terrible. Let. Jones. Sling.
Opening up the offense for a deep shot for a QB that throws a good deep ball.
Who would have guessed it???
Opening up the offense after they were able to run the ball.
Barkley has 6 carries for 17 yards
I would just run screen passes with him all day. That is the most effective way to get him the ball.
Did you notice his last few runs before the long pass?
Ran 1 up the gut for 6 yards.
Broke one to the outside for a good amount.
THAT's what opened up the long pass.
Notice nothing happened before he got those runs.
That outside run was for 2 yards. Barkley had 1 good run for 8 yards thats it .
I guess when he has been so bad an 8 yard run feels like more . Kamara has 14 carries for 62 yards
Bullshit.
At about 14:30 in 2nd qtr he also got a 7 yard run that he broke to the outside.
The line held up, Barkley ran hard, and Jones was so locked in.
This is a game you can build on.
And an offensive line that allowed some time and space to make it happen.