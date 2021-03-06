New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints Post Game Discussion

I'm no longer convinced we need to go away from him.
Today told me that the vast majority of the problems are in coaching. The offensive line that gettleman didn't do a good enough job of stocking for us while spending tens of millions on overrated defenders.
Why the heck was Toney not used until now?
Why the heck is Barkley not set up to get into space more? It's clear Barkley is still explosive...but he's put in too many situations to fail. Running into 8 man boxes on 3/4 of his carries behind a line that is progressing in run blocking but is still miserable at dominating the line of scrimmage.
I don't think they were confident he knew the playbook until just now. Do we want to lose a game because he runs right Daniel throws left and it results in a pick 6?
Totally agree. I guess the logic is that he can put it on the ground, or get hurt. But, there's no question he can run and can make a defense scared. He's like Hill who can throw - have no idea why Garrett refuses to use him.
Totally agree. I guess the logic is that he can put it on the ground, or get hurt. But, there's no question he can run and can make a defense scared. He's like Hill who can throw - have no idea why Garrett refuses to use him.
Totally agree. I guess the logic is that he can put it on the ground, or get hurt. But, there's no question he can run and can make a defense scared. He's like Hill who can throw - have no idea why Garrett refuses to use him.
if glennon is playing qb we cant win anything
Of course, that's the risk. But every time Jones runs (like in the Washington game) - the offense looks almost elite. Every time it's removed - they struggle.
After Taysom's 2nd touchdown I got so disgusted that I turned off the game and went to take a nap. I can't remember the last time I missed even a single snap, preseason included. It's been years, if ever. The pervasive though in my mind was "and now there will be a big comeback and I will have missed it"
You're welcome!
Now you know what Parcells would say.
RE: Got to stop running Barkley on first down in first half
Get the ball in the hands of Golladay, Toney and keepers with Jones.
Ross finally turning into a football player? That would be helpful too.
Ross has been a football player. He runs good routes, he adjusts, he makes athletic catches with soft hands. Except he drops a ton and is always injured. This nonsense about him not being a football player is Hooey, though. a tad similar to another player we have on offense. He can be amazing, or aggravating. Little in between.
To be fair, dropping a ton of passes would make you the opposite of a good football player when your job is to catch passes.
RE: It looks like we found our LT for the next decade
Ok, whatever.
He needs to build off this game and do what he is paid to do. And what has been expected from him for years.
RE: RE: It looks like we found our LT for the next decade
Actually it was Gettleman who found him. And maybe he hit on Toney as well. This is not to say that I want DG here next year. I don't.
I agree completely.
Jones and Thomas are foundational pieces, and he added Toney and an extra 1st rounder next year, but it still feels like he got lucky.
Let's take what he's given us and let someone else build on it. If that happens, the DG tenure could be looked back at as a great success.
Is that really so? Not rain on the parade but the toney pick was a trade down; something gettle has never done in his career. At the age of 70 and being mentored by earne —who also never did it; it’s head for me to believe it wasn’t Garrett or judge
Jones played exceptionally well.
The OL pass blocking was excellent. Thomas was phenomenal.
Two problems:
No real running game.
No pressure.
Coach Sale has done a great job with all the changes on the OL. Thomas really has improved. I am still hoping Peart plays a factor. Good snaps from Price.
Agree, they need to use the pass to set up the run. They did not even have Sheppard today. Very diverse group of weapons on this team.
Yeah, it's looking like after many years we may have found a guy who can coach offensive line. Thomas continues to develop well and the spare parts are holding together. That's a huge factor in Jones starting to show some improvement.
RE: RE: RE: It looks like we found our LT for the next decade
Or the Bears simply made him an offer he couldn't refuse.
RE: RE: RE: It looks like we found our LT for the next decade
If I remember correctly, it was Colombo who really banged the table for him.
How do you know that? Giants had some impressive receivers today that made plays as did bark
No sacks given up today! Very good pass pro today. Run blocking can be a lot better though. Skura certainly looked the part too.
are you that obtuse? Half the message board has already given up on Daniel Jones as a QB. In fact - there was a thread dedicated to it. A few of the normal team bashers have said, daily, that Jones is a "bad QB."
Those same posters also said we shouldn’t even bother getting off the bus today.
So yeah - it feels good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It looks like we found our LT for the next decade
Earnie traded down in the first round and took Kiwanuka. The irony is that after trading down he wanted to take Kelly Jennings, a CB from Miami, but deferred to the rest of the room because they wanted Kiwi.
Jones was absolutely fantastic. He is FAR from the biggest problem with this team. Loved seeing Golladay breakout in a big way. Barkley looked good and even Toney contributed in a strong way. Weird the offense played this well without Shep and Slayton. Nice to finally get a big win and in a stadium that has been somewhat of a house of horrors for this franchise, too. Win next week and we're right back in this thing.
Nice game by the offense and the defense. The Big Cat scratched! Great to see da Yung Joka out there. He looks like a play maker. Great game by Barkley. Great game by Jones. Great game by Kenny G! The O line was terrific. And the coaches were dialed in. Aside from Gano’s early miss the Giants played terrific complimentary football.
missed the game - was at a family gathering for grandkids' birthdays -
does anyone realize that Jones is on pace for 5000+ yards- which would probably net him a ProBowl nod ( also Eli Never threw for 5000).
What Jones did in the 4th and OT matters more to me than total yardage or TO. Do it when the game is on the line - that’s what Eli was so special at
You can see Jones performing. I don't think he's being asked to do much though outside of crunch time. If they believe in Jones they have to prove it with how they use him, I think he's earned it to this point of the season.
and Eric has been preaching it the last few years. We were an injury away from our WR corp being a downright bad unit year over year. The Toney pick makes you wonder how badly we needed to fill our WR room with talent just as much as OL or DL.
People were killing the Toney pick the last few weeks because we could have had Slater or AVT or whatever.
With Andrew Thomas playing the way he has, WR was a not only a good pick, but essential. If Toney isn’t on our team, with the injuries to Shepard and Slayton, we don’t come close to winning that game today. Hell - they might not be back for Dallas, but we have a chance knowing we have an extra legit weapon in the field.
and Eric has been preaching it the last few years. We were an injury away from our WR corp being a downright bad unit year over year. The Toney pick makes you wonder how badly we needed to fill our WR room with talent just as much as OL or DL.
People were killing the Toney pick the last few weeks because we could have had Slater or AVT or whatever.
With Andrew Thomas playing the way he has, WR was a not only a good pick, but essential. If Toney isn’t on our team, with the injuries to Shepard and Slayton, we don’t come close to winning that game today. Hell - they might not be back for Dallas, but we have a chance knowing we have an extra legit weapon in the field.
Granted, the OL is absolutely still somewhat of a mess. But trading back and taking one of the better weapons in the draft seems like a good move. WR has been an absolute mess for years. We’ll see what happens.
But Thomas is a shutdown left tackle right now, and he’s only getting better. They’ve got a couple high picks on the OL - let’s see if Sale can get these guys playing at a high enough level to let Jones and Barkley do their thing.
had good blocks on the game winning TD. Skura was better than I expected at LG. Not sure why Peart isn’t getting any time at OT? He must be showing poorly in practice.
I was in the car for most of the game ( until I shut it off at 21-10). I watched the replay and was giddy watching the blocking on that run.
Solder blocks his guy out and Hernandez turns his guy. Skura pushes his guy past Barkley and the DB can’t make it between Hernandez and Skura. Price shades the linebacker so Saquon can run behind him. Thomas drives his DLman 4 yards downfield so even though he makes the tackle, Saquon is already over the goal line.
It’s weird. Seeing highlights of Golladay, I sort of thought he was mainly an awesome deep threat and jump ball kind of guy. But he’s very good 20 yards and in and slants as well. Similar to Burress that way.
It’s weird. Seeing highlights of Golladay, I sort of thought he was mainly an awesome deep threat and jump ball kind of guy. But he’s very good 20 yards and in and slants as well. Similar to Burress that way.
Exactly. He is not the deep threat. He is the. 3rd and long guy. GO TO.
How do you know that? Giants had some impressive receivers today that made plays as did bark
LoL still with the Glennon crap. Sure he could throw for 400 in New Orleans today
Is there a replay available for the game anywhere?
They just have to stop running him between the tackles on first. Have to run him on stretch plays and tosses and get him in space. Not running every first down would help too
Today told me that the vast majority of the problems are in coaching. The offensive line that gettleman didn't do a good enough job of stocking for us while spending tens of millions on overrated defenders.
Why the heck was Toney not used until now?
Why the heck is Barkley not set up to get into space more? It's clear Barkley is still explosive...but he's put in too many situations to fail. Running into 8 man boxes on 3/4 of his carries behind a line that is progressing in run blocking but is still miserable at dominating the line of scrimmage.
I don't think they were confident he knew the playbook until just now. Do we want to lose a game because he runs right Daniel throws left and it results in a pick 6?
What is your repeated issue with boomers?
Get the ball in the hands of Golladay, Toney and keepers with Jones.
Ross finally turning into a football player? That would be helpful too.
Actually it was Gettleman who found him. And maybe he hit on Toney as well. This is not to say that I want DG here next year. I don't.
It’s weird to be a Jones fan first and a Giants fan second.
The Giants win a meaningful game for the first time in a long time, and all you can think about is attacking other fans about Jones.
Those same posters also said we shouldn’t even bother getting off the bus today.
So yeah - it feels good.
Reese never traded down.
- nearly drove off the road when I heard on the radio driving home that the Giants won
- just watched extended highlights - holy moly, that was some comeback and Jones was awesome!
What Jones did in the 4th and OT matters more to me than total yardage or TO. Do it when the game is on the line - that’s what Eli was so special at
On this point, frankly, A lot of guys are on pace for 5000 yards.
This list wasn't updated for todays games.
The play calling was better, but still sucks.
Toney is so much fun to watch.
+1
Until today Toney showed nothing.
After today, there is a good expectation.
Also going to need to run the ball and ball control to some extent to keep the Dallas O off the field. Our offense can't match theirs over the long haul.
But Thomas is a shutdown left tackle right now, and he’s only getting better. They’ve got a couple high picks on the OL - let’s see if Sale can get these guys playing at a high enough level to let Jones and Barkley do their thing.
I was in the car for most of the game ( until I shut it off at 21-10). I watched the replay and was giddy watching the blocking on that run.
Solder blocks his guy out and Hernandez turns his guy. Skura pushes his guy past Barkley and the DB can’t make it between Hernandez and Skura. Price shades the linebacker so Saquon can run behind him. Thomas drives his DLman 4 yards downfield so even though he makes the tackle, Saquon is already over the goal line.
Exactly. He is not the deep threat. He is the. 3rd and long guy. GO TO.
