What are your overall thoughts on the Giants four games in? Sean : 10/3/2021 8:53 pm

Today was one of the better wins for this franchise in a long time. We’ve often seen the Giants blow games late recently, but I can’t remember the last time the Giants came back from multiple scores down within the final 10 minutes. Just a very impressive win in a tough environment to play.



In real time, I was livid with the decision to punt at midfield in the 4th, but it worked. The defense gets the 3 & out, and the Giants have first down right back at midfield. Judge is vindicated for that.



You are what your record is, and this team has earned a 1-3 record. The Slayton dropped TD in WAS and the Jackson dropped INT against ATL are very frustrating.



I think Jones has had two very strong games this year, both games on the road. Nice to see Toney getting involved today. Also, I’m happy for Saquon. I get he’s polarizing, but he battled back from a tough injury and it’s nice to see him have a big day.



There are some redundancies on this team. I think both Slayton & Engram should be shopped.



Dallas looks to be the best team in the division by a wide margin, but a 4:25 start next Sunday in Dallas will be fun. Giants have an opportunity to get right back in this thing.



Lastly, the white pants are such a sharper look with the white jerseys.



Great win.