What are your overall thoughts on the Giants four games in?

Today was one of the better wins for this franchise in a long time. We’ve often seen the Giants blow games late recently, but I can’t remember the last time the Giants came back from multiple scores down within the final 10 minutes. Just a very impressive win in a tough environment to play.
In real time, I was livid with the decision to punt at midfield in the 4th, but it worked. The defense gets the 3 & out, and the Giants have first down right back at midfield. Judge is vindicated for that.
You are what your record is, and this team has earned a 1-3 record. The Slayton dropped TD in WAS and the Jackson dropped INT against ATL are very frustrating.
I think Jones has had two very strong games this year, both games on the road. Nice to see Toney getting involved today. Also, I’m happy for Saquon. I get he’s polarizing, but he battled back from a tough injury and it’s nice to see him have a big day.
There are some redundancies on this team. I think both Slayton & Engram should be shopped.
Dallas looks to be the best team in the division by a wide margin, but a 4:25 start next Sunday in Dallas will be fun. Giants have an opportunity to get right back in this thing.
Lastly, the white pants are such a sharper look with the white jerseys.
Great win.
We lost the last 2 games "at the buzzer".
Payton coached pretty badly today too but the Giants took advantage and finished.
However they have lost three games because they weren’t good enough. I’m concerned the defense isn’t as good as advertised. Edge pass rush is terrible and the middle of the defense into the backfield is shaky. Schedule coming up is pretty brutal.
I’m glad next week has meaning but this team could easily lose its next six games straight if it doesn’t clean up and focus.
Also I didn’t need 4 games to know that Engram just isn’t a winning player. It will be addition by subtraction when he’s gone. Not having any pass rush is going to be a problem all year. Wonder if they can do something about this before the trade deadline. I don’t think I saw even 1 QB pressure today.
On the positive side, Andrew Thomas looks excellent. Go back and watch the film from today. He was an absolute stud. Also DJ has proven he can get it done from the pocket when given time. We need to see more of this. Also think we’re on to something with Toney.
I must say the most impressive coaching so far this year is being done by Rob Sale.
Fucking build on this. Wanna see this comeback win stand up? Go out there and knock Dallas around next Sunday. Just fucking do it.
They appear to be coming together. But appearances can be misleading. If this team is well coached they find a way to win one of the next two tough games. 2-4 isn’t the end of the world.
Jones not only looks but feels to be taking a step forward. That makes me even more excited than the win.
I'm extremely disappointed in the coaching, in no way do I watch these games and feel "wow these guys are being coached up". Ultimately, if Judge keeps this coaching style he won't last long here. I do think Sale is doing a fairly good job with the offensive line.
Judge talked a big game when hired, saying "tell me what a guy can do" and I simply don't see that happening enough. The coaches lack creativity, situational awareness, clock management etc. Additionally I don't hear him taking a lot of responsibility for his misfaults but maybe he has behind closed doors? Dude just start going for it on 4th and trusting your offense more.
All in all, i'm similar to Zeke's Alibi in that i'm higher on this teams talent than others but also extremely bearish on the coaching staff. Its probably a middle of the pack roster talent wise but that means you should win at minimum 7 games.
If they lose enough games i would fire everyone BUT i would not tear the roster down. A better coaching staff would have this team in playoff contention.
If they beat this Dallas team, next week, then we're really talking.
Couldn’t agree more.
Jones has been very good this year. Anyone who is willing to objectively look at Saquon figured he would probably start slow and build up from there, he’s right on schedule. Ditto for Toney for different reasons. Andrew Thomas looks like a franchise Left Tackle and the OL has a whole has performed really well in spite of injuries to Gates, Lemieux and their primary backup.
Through 4 games the defense looks like the stumbling block. Most notably, the secondary which figures to be the strength of the team. Jackson has been terrible. Peppers and McKinney have been getting burned. Bradberry has been up and down. Even Logan Ryan hasn’t been great. Graham needs to sit in the room with them this week and get their shot together or Prescott will have a field day.
Overall, they’ve gotten to 1-3 mostly through timid/conservative management from Judge and subpar D. I think we made stride today regarding the former, especially with the play calling late in the game. We need to figure out the latter, and we need to do it tomorrow.
Yep, I was pleasantly surprised by that group today. Nice to see some legit NFL playmakers, plus a deep threat in Ross. Looked like a modern NFL offense for the most part.
I’m not sold on Jones, but I don’t want to force a QB pick in the first round either. We could use a couple of top 10, non-QB talents to add to this mix.
It just has to be used differently than what they force sometimes.
Judge has been poor on game day. The players seem to like and respect him. We don’t see practices but I gather the players are working hard. Young first time HC. Hopefully growing pains and he adjusts. Just like a new QB breaking into the league.
I think they have to be 4-2 in division to have a chance. 5-1 they’ll win the division. I predicted this win against the Saints and I think they beat Dallas next week.
Build on what went well with this win. Stop talking wildcard nonsense.
We should have won the Wash game and we should have won last week. Two plays are the difference in two wins.
I don't see the upside case. Jones had a very good game today and vs. Washington. But I don't see him as a top 16 QB who can get us to 11 wins. I look across the league and think Jones is still below-average.
I think the defense is worse than expected and think the Giants need to lean into the offense. I don't think the coaching staff trusts Jones. The red zone play calling is telling. This has to stop if the team is going to somehow get to ten wins. Take more risks, put more on Jones' plate. It might blow up in your face, but you don't have another option IMV.
We should have won the Wash game and we should have won last week. Two plays are the difference in two wins.
1-3.
Deserve to be 1-3
Onto next week.
Health and repetition will bring out better returns for Toney, Golladay, and Barkley.
I think there are fatal flaws in the structure of the team. I think teams will learn to exploit the interior of the Giants line, and I think the more tape available with all the weapons will also lead to better game planning by opponents.
I think ultimately losing Martinez and Gates, who are two of the best brains on the team, and two of the natural leaders will leave a massive hole that will be tough to fill.
I think Toney is a little wild with the ball in his hands and will make some frustrating mistakes alongside some jaw dropping gains.
I think Barkley is infinitely better suited in space, which causes a tough choice on personnel, because you have to run the football.
I don’t think Jones’s is any different than he was week one. He’s got the requisite skills to be a good not great QB.
Ultimately I think this team still doesn’t have the talent depth and breadth to compete in December. I think they are a solid 7-10 team.
I don't see the upside case. Jones had a very good game today and vs. Washington. But I don't see him as a top 16 QB who can get us to 11 wins. I look across the league and think Jones is still below-average.
I think the defense is worse than expected and think the Giants need to lean into the offense. I don't think the coaching staff trusts Jones. The red zone play calling is telling. This has to stop if the team is going to somehow get to ten wins. Take more risks, put more on Jones' plate. It might blow up in your face, but you don't have another option IMV.
You saw a below average QB out there today? Wow.
Yeah - he hadn’t played well early in his career. But perhaps the light turned on with the turnovers late in the season last year while getting used to Garrett’s system. Hopefully the turnovers are behind him.
But - at this point in the year, he’s probably the main reason we have some hope for the offense.
I guess I'm a Jones guy because I do think he can front a high scoring offense but I'd like to see the coaches back their words with actions when it comes to their faith in him.
Beat Dallas next week and show me something.
on defense I think they are doing about as well as any team can in today's NFL. they get some stops, they don't give up too many big plays, and they've created some turnovers. playing defense in today's game is a fool's errand.
In terms of team identity I think the best thing we can say about Judge is that they make positive adjustments. Sometimes slower than we would like but they do seem to adjust. He has leadership ability. If he keeps adjusting in the right direction the team has the talent to be fun to watch.
Even more worthless is targeting him.
Quote:
We should be 3-1
We should have won the Wash game and we should have won last week. Two plays are the difference in two wins.
1-3.
Deserve to be 1-3
Onto next week.
I am not arguing that we deserve to be 3-1, thank you very much. I am saying other than Denver we haven’t been out of a game until the last play. We could easily be 3-1 right now if two players make two plays. The differential is so slim. We aren’t light years away…… we just need to execute and had we done so you wouldn’t be such a sour puss.
Quote:
Average to bad team. I said 6-9 wins to start the year with a slim possibility of getting to 11.
I don't see the upside case. Jones had a very good game today and vs. Washington. But I don't see him as a top 16 QB who can get us to 11 wins. I look across the league and think Jones is still below-average.
I think the defense is worse than expected and think the Giants need to lean into the offense. I don't think the coaching staff trusts Jones. The red zone play calling is telling. This has to stop if the team is going to somehow get to ten wins. Take more risks, put more on Jones' plate. It might blow up in your face, but you don't have another option IMV.
You saw a below average QB out there today? Wow.
Today? No, absolutely not. But today doesn’t compare to some of the efforts of elite QBs.
Lol, no he isn’t.
Quote:
Jones is playing like a top 12 QB this season, no questions asked
Lol, no he isn’t.
According to the statistics he is…
Quote:
In comment 15397647 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
We should be 3-1
We should have won the Wash game and we should have won last week. Two plays are the difference in two wins.
1-3.
Deserve to be 1-3
Onto next week.
I am not arguing that we deserve to be 3-1, thank you very much. I am saying other than Denver we haven’t been out of a game until the last play. We could easily be 3-1 right now if two players make two plays. The differential is so slim. We aren’t light years away…… we just need to execute and had we done so you wouldn’t be such a sour puss.
Read your own post. We should have…we should be….
We are 1-3 and deserve to be 1-3. Build on it and win next week.
Jones, SB, the OL, KG, Toney all started making plays and they finished. The defense was almost the goat today, but the offense bailed them out. Good win, now onto Dallas and building on it.
Quote:
In comment 15397653 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones is playing like a top 12 QB this season, no questions asked
Lol, no he isn’t.
According to the statistics he is…
Do you mean QBR? Do you think he and Darnold have played better than Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen this season?
On to next week I agree. But the theme of my post is that we could have easily be 3-1 right now, and quite frankly we should be. We aren’t, and we deserve to be 1-3 because we didn’t execute… what’s so hard to understand about that logic?
The good news is we've been competitive. The bad news is we haven't been good at closing until today.
The way I see it, we need to start stringing together victories. And at that point we'll able to analyze what we really have here. Because we've seen this script before over the last four years...
Quote:
In comment 15397681 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397653 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones is playing like a top 12 QB this season, no questions asked
Lol, no he isn’t.
According to the statistics he is…
Do you mean QBR? Do you think he and Darnold have played better than Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen this season?
Well, that's 2 QB's where are the other 10 you think have played better this season?
On to next week I agree. But the theme of my post is that we could have easily be 3-1 right now, and quite frankly we should be. We aren’t, and we deserve to be 1-3 because we didn’t execute… what’s so hard to understand about that logic?
We could also be 0-4.
What’s so hard to understand what the score is at the end of game. Good lord, move on.
Health and repetition will bring out better returns for Toney, Golladay, and Barkley.
I think there are fatal flaws in the structure of the team. I think teams will learn to exploit the interior of the Giants line, and I think the more tape available with all the weapons will also lead to better game planning by opponents.
I think ultimately losing Martinez and Gates, who are two of the best brains on the team, and two of the natural leaders will leave a massive hole that will be tough to fill.
I think Toney is a little wild with the ball in his hands and will make some frustrating mistakes alongside some jaw dropping gains.
I think Barkley is infinitely better suited in space, which causes a tough choice on personnel, because you have to run the football.
I don’t think Jones’s is any different than he was week one. He’s got the requisite skills to be a good not great QB.
Ultimately I think this team still doesn’t have the talent depth and breadth to compete in December. I think they are a solid 7-10 team.
that's a step in the right direction though. jones' development is the key - through 4 games he's matched most of Josh Allen's metrics last year (y/r, ypg, cmp%, TD:INT, rushing yds/tds). The main stat he's behind in is an important one - passing TDs - but imo that's more a result of our conservative offense not calling enough passes into the actual end zone (especially once they get into the RZ). How in holy hell did they not take more shots against the ATL D last week?
re: barkley I think they need to adapt a short passing game to compensate for the OL/running game. they should aim to get him 10 carries per game and 5+ receptions. Let Booker slam some of those inside runs to give him a breather. the strongest position group on the team is probably the WRs so I think they need to embrace that. Spread the field and spread the ball. I was a little unsure of the Toney pick but the way he moved with the ball in his hands today was eye opening. Golladay is also a little more savvy than I realized. I don't see how there won't be some favorable 1 on 1's available most plays, especially when Shepard is back.
Now, to answer the question, my overall thoughts after 4 games is better than my overall thoughts after 3 games because in game 4, both our offense and defense played to win rather play to not lose. I was especially proud today that we didn’t just settle for a FG in the OT. That means they would have gotten the ball back and now we have to trust in our defense to stop them….something we haven’t done very well at the first 3 games.
If we play like this from here on out, I think our team will make us proud.
Quote:
Balls that hit the DB and WR in the hands. We deserve to be what our record is…. But in the NFL if a ball hits you in the hands you SHOULD catch it.
On to next week I agree. But the theme of my post is that we could have easily be 3-1 right now, and quite frankly we should be. We aren’t, and we deserve to be 1-3 because we didn’t execute… what’s so hard to understand about that logic?
We could also be 0-4.
What’s so hard to understand what the score is at the end of game. Good lord, move on.
Nothing about final scores is hard to understand. Your lack of comprehension is, however, hard to understand.
Now, to answer the question, my overall thoughts after 4 games is better than my overall thoughts after 3 games because in game 4, both our offense and defense played to win rather play to not lose. I was especially proud today that we didn’t just settle for a FG in the OT. That means they would have gotten the ball back and now we have to trust in our defense to stop them….something we haven’t done very well at the first 3 games.
If we play like this from here on out, I think our team will make us proud.
No. We should be 1-3, and we are.
Quote:
In comment 15397684 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397681 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397653 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones is playing like a top 12 QB this season, no questions asked
Lol, no he isn’t.
According to the statistics he is…
Do you mean QBR? Do you think he and Darnold have played better than Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen this season?
Well, that's 2 QB's where are the other 10 you think have played better this season?
Brady, Dak, Burrow, Stafford, Murray, Brady, Wilson, Carr, Herbert, and Bridgewater (who I think is mediocre but has had a hot start). Jackson is better too but he seems to have had a rough start and I haven't watched much.
Who have we played that Jones has outplayed? Winston, easily. I'd say Heinecke as well, but not by much. I don't think any QB we've played is particularly good.
You mean like going for it on 4th down and passing up a 52 yard field goal, then trying a 58 yard field goal and missing it? That kind of bad?
Jones was dealing all game (all season) and they get to the 3 yard line and they take the air out of the ball. The Engram reverse was laughable but the Saquon run was also predictable. And the 3rd down pass seemed to be a set play, which should have been aborted when NO knew it was coming and put Lattimore on Rudolph.
That's why beyond just getting more aggressive and calling more shots downfield, they also need to stop being so cute. Get the ball to guys in space quickly. And when in the RZ let Jones get at least 2 chances to throw the ball into the EZ, ideally 1 of them off some kind of play action or run threat (boot).
Further disappointment on defense is Dexter. I thought we were going to get "more." Not that he is "bad." I just thought he'd be better.
And disappointment in Bradberry and Jackson.
Just was expecting "more" from the defense. Without it, what realistically can be expected?
Quote:
In comment 15397704 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
Balls that hit the DB and WR in the hands. We deserve to be what our record is…. But in the NFL if a ball hits you in the hands you SHOULD catch it.
On to next week I agree. But the theme of my post is that we could have easily be 3-1 right now, and quite frankly we should be. We aren’t, and we deserve to be 1-3 because we didn’t execute… what’s so hard to understand about that logic?
We could also be 0-4.
What’s so hard to understand what the score is at the end of game. Good lord, move on.
Nothing about final scores is hard to understand. Your lack of comprehension is, however, hard to understand.
You seem to be unable to comprehend plays not made equate to losses. Today they made plays, and won.
Comprehension is 1-3. Whatever you make up yourself is not comprehension.
Quote:
In comment 15397709 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397704 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
Balls that hit the DB and WR in the hands. We deserve to be what our record is…. But in the NFL if a ball hits you in the hands you SHOULD catch it.
On to next week I agree. But the theme of my post is that we could have easily be 3-1 right now, and quite frankly we should be. We aren’t, and we deserve to be 1-3 because we didn’t execute… what’s so hard to understand about that logic?
We could also be 0-4.
What’s so hard to understand what the score is at the end of game. Good lord, move on.
Nothing about final scores is hard to understand. Your lack of comprehension is, however, hard to understand.
You seem to be unable to comprehend plays not made equate to losses. Today they made plays, and won.
Comprehension is 1-3. Whatever you make up yourself is not comprehension.
That’s the whole point…… I am not saying we deserve to be 3-1. I am saying we should be if we execute on two plays. You are not comprehending what I am saying
Quote:
In comment 15397649 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Average to bad team. I said 6-9 wins to start the year with a slim possibility of getting to 11.
I don't see the upside case. Jones had a very good game today and vs. Washington. But I don't see him as a top 16 QB who can get us to 11 wins. I look across the league and think Jones is still below-average.
I think the defense is worse than expected and think the Giants need to lean into the offense. I don't think the coaching staff trusts Jones. The red zone play calling is telling. This has to stop if the team is going to somehow get to ten wins. Take more risks, put more on Jones' plate. It might blow up in your face, but you don't have another option IMV.
You saw a below average QB out there today? Wow.
Today? No, absolutely not. But today doesn’t compare to some of the efforts of elite QBs.
He threw for the most yards of any QB today
They are 1-3. Move on.
Today’s win was a terrific surprise! Da’ Yung Joka’ looks like he belongs. Barks looked like he wanted to play football. Kenny G looked like a game changer. Jones led a come from behind overtime win on the road and that’s pretty fucking cool!
Second quarter starts in Big D next week. Let’s get a win and start the 2Q off on the right foot. A win in Dallas would make a real statement.
I hope so but it felt like something clicked vs. WAS too, and then Atlanta happened. Hopefully it clicked for real for real this time? They definitely seemed to take more first down shots downfield in the 2nd half today than the previous 19 games combined. They have the personnel and QB to get chunk plays consistently. If they want them.
Quote:
In comment 15397699 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397684 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397681 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397653 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones is playing like a top 12 QB this season, no questions asked
Lol, no he isn’t.
According to the statistics he is…
Do you mean QBR? Do you think he and Darnold have played better than Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen this season?
Well, that's 2 QB's where are the other 10 you think have played better this season?
Brady, Dak, Burrow, Stafford, Murray, Brady, Wilson, Carr, Herbert, and Bridgewater (who I think is mediocre but has had a hot start). Jackson is better too but he seems to have had a rough start and I haven't watched much.
Who have we played that Jones has outplayed? Winston, easily. I'd say Heinecke as well, but not by much. I don't think any QB we've played is particularly good.
If you're going to use the "who has he outplayed" argument then let's also do the "What QB on our team would have done better this year" game. Do you think Brady, Stafford, Carr or Bridgewater would have done better on this team this year than Jones? Taking into account our O-Line and lack of a running game? Speaking of the running game having you even taken Jones running stats into account?
After today's game, he's going to pass a few of those you mention in a bunch of catagories
Beat Dallas next week and show me something.
How about trying to be "realistic" instead of either optimistic or pessimistic?
As a pessimistic how many wins were you expecting this year?
Take a step back from this game and considering we have among toughest schedules in the NFL, with our OL as it is, with limited pass rush, and the loss of our leader ILB in which we are very limited in terms of talent in our LB crew, how many wins do you realistically expect this team to win going forward?
We'll get smoked by most of the good teams we play. We'll play close games against most of the bad/mediocre teams we play. And in those close games, we'll win some and lose some.
Quote:
Here's hoping something clicked for Garrett as well as the players.
I hope so but it felt like something clicked vs. WAS too, and then Atlanta happened. Hopefully it clicked for real for real this time? They definitely seemed to take more first down shots downfield in the 2nd half today than the previous 19 games combined. They have the personnel and QB to get chunk plays consistently. If they want them.
I did not understand that ultra-conservative Offensive game plan vs the Falcons. It was absurd.
Quote:
Here's hoping something clicked for Garrett as well as the players.
They have the personnel and QB to get chunk plays consistently. If they want them.
This is laughable with this OL. Utterly laughable.
The fact is Jones has played much better than expected. However, The offensive line overall has been an issue even with Thomas being very good. Barkley is still feeling his way back and we still have no pass rush.
Today was a great win mostly because i felt Jones carried the team and we needed to see that. However, we could play well and lose the next two (Dallas and the Rams) and be 1-5 with the season over.
I started this season thinking possible playoffs. I am now in the camp of I want to see Jones become a cornerstone, Barkley recover, and Thomas continue to play well. We desperately need an infusion of talent on the remaining o-line, and outside LB. In addition I would love to see the coaching improve when it comes to allowing Jones to improvise and go for big plays. Hopefully playoffs next year.
There’s no qualifying or downplaying that.
The Giants passing game was absolutely everything, anyone with a brain should want.
And it was against a really good secondary.
Quote:
In comment 15397708 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15397699 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397684 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397681 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397653 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones is playing like a top 12 QB this season, no questions asked
Lol, no he isn’t.
According to the statistics he is…
Do you mean QBR? Do you think he and Darnold have played better than Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen this season?
Well, that's 2 QB's where are the other 10 you think have played better this season?
Brady, Dak, Burrow, Stafford, Murray, Brady, Wilson, Carr, Herbert, and Bridgewater (who I think is mediocre but has had a hot start). Jackson is better too but he seems to have had a rough start and I haven't watched much.
Who have we played that Jones has outplayed? Winston, easily. I'd say Heinecke as well, but not by much. I don't think any QB we've played is particularly good.
If you're going to use the "who has he outplayed" argument then let's also do the "What QB on our team would have done better this year" game. Do you think Brady, Stafford, Carr or Bridgewater would have done better on this team this year than Jones? Taking into account our O-Line and lack of a running game? Speaking of the running game having you even taken Jones running stats into account?
After today's game, he's going to pass a few of those you mention in a bunch of catagories
Yes, I think Brady, Stafford, and Carr would do better than Jones this year on this team. Bridgewater? I don't know, I think he had a few good games but he isn't good.
You keep needing to change your argument and I don't have the patience to go back and forth responding to a moving target. We're three years into Jones' career and he has yet to lead an above average offense. If Jones is a top 12 QB, he will begin leading good offenses and producing touchdowns at an above-average rate with quality TD/TO ratios. He's got the turnover part under control this year. Do the other stuff and I'll start believing in him.
Quote:
In comment 15397735 JonC said:
Quote:
Here's hoping something clicked for Garrett as well as the players.
They have the personnel and QB to get chunk plays consistently. If they want them.
This is laughable with this OL. Utterly laughable.
They threw the ball 40 times today - 0 sacks. Just 8 sacks total in 4 games.
Well, that's 2 QB's where are the other 10 you think have played better this season?
Brady, Dak, Burrow, Stafford, Murray, Brady, Wilson, Carr, Herbert, and Bridgewater (who I think is mediocre but has had a hot start). Jackson is better too but he seems to have had a rough start and I haven't watched much.
Who have we played that Jones has outplayed? Winston, easily. I'd say Heinecke as well, but not by much. I don't think any QB we've played is particularly good.
If you're going to use the "who has he outplayed" argument then let's also do the "What QB on our team would have done better this year" game. Do you think Brady, Stafford, Carr or Bridgewater would have done better on this team this year than Jones? Taking into account our O-Line and lack of a running game? Speaking of the running game having you even taken Jones running stats into account?
After today's game, he's going to pass a few of those you mention in a bunch of catagories
Yes, I think Brady, Stafford, and Carr would do better than Jones this year on this team. Bridgewater? I don't know, I think he had a few good games but he isn't good.
You keep needing to change your argument and I don't have the patience to go back and forth responding to a moving target. We're three years into Jones' career and he has yet to lead an above average offense. If Jones is a top 12 QB, he will begin leading good offenses and producing touchdowns at an above-average rate with quality TD/TO ratios. He's got the turnover part under control this year. Do the other stuff and I'll start believing in him. [/quote]
LMAO...You're the one who changed the argument with the idiotic "Who has he outplayed" BS, and despite the misconception of your importance regarding your take on him Jones doesn't need you to believe in him or not..
He just went against one of the best D's in the NFL in just about the most hostile venue he could play in minus 2 keey weapons and got the comeback win down 11 points with 7 mins left in the game. Take your asinine BS and go away..LOL
That is actually a great point..LOL
If we had won one or both of the Atl and WAS games the narrative would be very different. With a 17 game season and both of the Dallas games ahead of us we're still in it. Let's see what the O can do.
And the jury is in on Gettleman. He needs to go now, to be replaced by a true outsider.
Quote:
In comment 15397738 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
This is laughable with this OL. Utterly laughable.
They threw the ball 40 times today - 0 sacks. Just 8 sacks total in 4 games.
Yeah right - they are going through the toughest part of the schedule now and just bury your head in the sand in believing they can keep it up.
Tell me, if the OL falters over the course of the next 13 games on average and plays badly on average, will you look at your projection of believing they will be "consistent" as something the coaching staff failed upon, or will you recognize that you had a crazy expectation of "continual Consistency" from the OL?
But the fans overexaggerate what "given the opportunity" means.
For example, imo (though not sure) that your opinion of "given the opportunity," is wrong wording.
He has gotten it based on personnel and game opponents.
I'm very happy with 2/4 performances. I'm unclear on what you actually disagree with me on since you just ask additional questions/offer snarky responses instead of disagreeing with any specific statement.
I hope to God that the coaches realize that they won this game by using pass and run with an understanding that what you're suggesting with our current OL is nothing but what a lunatic fan wants to see.
They didn't win this game because they turned Jones loose. You can't win games in the NFL when your OL sucks and you pretend like it's good and keep chucking the ball all over the field.
If you think this OL is going to hold up and our offense is going to be open as a result, then I've got to tell you to put down the pop and seek drug counseling because it's apparent reality has escaped your grasp.
Quote:
In comment 15397718 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397709 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15397704 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
Balls that hit the DB and WR in the hands. We deserve to be what our record is…. But in the NFL if a ball hits you in the hands you SHOULD catch it.
On to next week I agree. But the theme of my post is that we could have easily be 3-1 right now, and quite frankly we should be. We aren’t, and we deserve to be 1-3 because we didn’t execute… what’s so hard to understand about that logic?
We could also be 0-4.
What’s so hard to understand what the score is at the end of game. Good lord, move on.
Nothing about final scores is hard to understand. Your lack of comprehension is, however, hard to understand.
You seem to be unable to comprehend plays not made equate to losses. Today they made plays, and won.
Comprehension is 1-3. Whatever you make up yourself is not comprehension.
That’s the whole point…… I am not saying we deserve to be 3-1. I am saying we should be if we execute on two plays. You are not comprehending what I am saying
Are you going to let both of those teams pick 2 plays they "should've executed on?" It's the NFL...every team can say the same thing in close games.
WFT - head coach gave that one away in my opinion, multiple times.
WFT - head coach gave that one away in my opinion, multiple times.
Against my better judgement i have to say how are we 2-2? You think the wft refs blew the call and missed the fg? So what if they don't call offsides and they make it?
Barkley rounding into shape would be HUGE. Can he be the run/pass threat we need him to be?
The DL has to improve on run defense, I'm not expecting a serious pass rush but if they can stop the run and get teams into 3rd and long, the secondary has to step up and make the play.
So they are ascending but injuries and some poor coaching can easily derail so lets wait and see.
2. Daniel Jones is a legitimate QB. Don't think he's ever going to be that guy that can carry us like the top 5-7 guys, but he's got the ability to have those games on occasion and that's huge.
3. The OL is definitively better this year despite the injuries and constant changing lineups.
4. Defense really needs a closer. Last year we had a lot of good fortune on D but without a closer you felt the regression was coming. No Martinez is going to limit our upside so Graham has his work cut out for him. If we finished inside the top 20 i'd consider that a success.
5. Coaching is bizarre. Last year more often than not the right buttons were pressed and the gameplans more sound. Its all over the place this year. Need the full season to get a better pulse on the reasoning but this one I didn't expect, its like they forgot everything learned from 2020.
What gave me hope was how the offense got the ball in OT and Jones Cooly and calmly marched the team down the field for a TD. He was almost Brady like in his methodical drive (not comparing Jones to the GOAT but he was super poised).
Beating Dallas in Dallas W/ Dak next week...stacking two big wins...now we got something...