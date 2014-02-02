Is Daniel Jones currently a top 10 QB? The numbers say yes cosmicj : 8:56 am

Yards per attempt, DJ is 9th with 8.2 (Russell Wilson is 1st with 9.6)



QBR Jones is 11th (Mahomes is 1, Stafford is 2)



Adj yards per attempt: Jones is 9. (This is a calculated avg factoring in TDs and INTs). (Wilson is 1)



Yards per completion: DJ is 8



Completion %: DJ is 15th. (Kylar Murray is #1)



Net yards per pass attempt: DJ is 9th. (This is a calculated ratio that adjust avg yards for sacks). (Stafford is 1)



INT %: DJ is 4th. On the other side of this his # of TDs is low: He is tied for 24th.



And finally total Passing yardage: he is 7th (Herbert yet to play MNF which will likely move DJ to 8)



Jones has been playing some pretty decent defenses. The Falcons suck but the other teams are at least ok.



Saying Jones is top 10 right now is defensible. He needs to keep improving, of course, but this is working.







