Is Daniel Jones currently a top 10 QB? The numbers say yes

Yards per attempt, DJ is 9th with 8.2 (Russell Wilson is 1st with 9.6)
QBR Jones is 11th (Mahomes is 1, Stafford is 2)
Adj yards per attempt: Jones is 9. (This is a calculated avg factoring in TDs and INTs). (Wilson is 1)
Yards per completion: DJ is 8
Completion %: DJ is 15th. (Kylar Murray is #1)
Net yards per pass attempt: DJ is 9th. (This is a calculated ratio that adjust avg yards for sacks). (Stafford is 1)
INT %: DJ is 4th. On the other side of this his # of TDs is low: He is tied for 24th.
And finally total Passing yardage: he is 7th (Herbert yet to play MNF which will likely move DJ to 8)
Jones has been playing some pretty decent defenses. The Falcons suck but the other teams are at least ok.
Saying Jones is top 10 right now is defensible. He needs to keep improving, of course, but this is working.
It would be huge to not have to spend the two firsts to move up or use one on a qb, although I am still 'wait and see' if that is the case.
With Eli for example when people ask why he is a Hall of famer, first thing you say is his 4th quarter comebacks and game winning drives, you dont bring up stats first...
It has to be factored in, especially since we do it for others. 7ypc, 10 first downs, 2 scored and a critical 2pt conversion. Barring injury he's on track for 700+ yards on the ground which should continue to have a positive impact on his throwing.
I would not even say he is a "top QB". If you said a QB we can win with, that is probably more accurate.
putting the team on his back to carry them to ein is what makes a top qb in my eyes..
I would not even say he is a "top QB". If you said a QB we can win with, that is probably more accurate.
I am not saying he is yet, i am saying performances like yesterday is what does
I don't care if he throws for 5 yards an attempt and 200 yards if he is so efficient to score 4-5 TD's a game.
It's a huge blemish on him right now...
I'm ecstatic he raised his game and brought us from behind at the end yesterday -- something I've been waiting to see from him since the beginning -- but without that herculean effort this was a team that scored 10 points through 3 quarters and if they weren't in total desperation mode and pulled the rabbit out what would we all be saying this morning?
Next he has to beat off this mental block and actually score in the red zone and for the love of god stop settling for FG's.
Well said, Essex.
If we are scoring TD's in the red zone I don't care if it is because Jones or one of our backs ran it in or Jones had a passing TD. The playcalling does not help (jet sweep to Engram, too many players running routes close together), but Jones needs to do a better job looking off defenders and going through progressions faster.
What I'd like to see is the instinct for the position that top QBs display. Some have it right out of college, for others it takes a while. I think this is the year we see it. Yesterday's comeback was huge.
The other side of the coin is whether the coaches will open up the offense and LET him by a top QB. I hope yesterday's performance inspires the coaches to put their foot on the gas for 60 minutes a game.
Lol, you really are insufferable.
So next time we play awesome and lose we shouldn't hear calls for his head since the competition matters, right?
The turnovers have gone away for a longer than a 4 game stretch.. look at the last 10 games.. I believe he has something like 4 turnovers in the past 10 games
Ah...OK. So the team that he just beat down 11 in the 4th and put the entire team on his back- where this whole board was saying we shouldn't even bother to show up for and we were going to get absolutely embarrassed.....i guess that doesn't give us a "better idea" does it? Jesus.
I understand the national scene harping on this, but Giants fans and local media should really know better. We basically never pass in the red zone. Our red-zone play calling is atrocious.
Now we begin to see "do it for a while", as if 4 games vs defenses like Wash and NO isn't long enough. What will be long enough? My guess when he does eventually have an off game then that will prove he can't.
Lol, you really are insufferable.
So next time we play awesome and lose we shouldn't hear calls for his head since the competition matters, right?
I'm sorry if you feel like my comment was in any way unreasonable. It wasn't. He's facing a run of playoff-level teams. We'll learn a lot based on how he performs. There's nothing to get bent out of shape about.
Ah...OK. So the team that he just beat down 11 in the 4th and put the entire team on his back- where this whole board was saying we shouldn't even bother to show up for and we were going to get absolutely embarrassed.....i guess that doesn't give us a "better idea" does it? Jesus.
One of the qualities of a "top 10 QB" is to play well against the better teams in the league.
Is that proven based on one or two games, or is that proven over time and consistency?
Now we begin to see "do it for a while", as if 4 games vs defenses like Wash and NO isn't long enough. What will be long enough? My guess when he does eventually have an off game then that will prove he can't.
I'm sorry, but if you feel like wanting to see it for more than a game or two is too much to ask, then you're being ridiculous.
If the context is "top 10 QB", then yes. Top ten QBs score points, make plays in the 4th quarter, don't have many turnovers, and also are consistent. They do all those things.
The standard for a top 10 QB is high.
I watched some of the creative plays the Patriots ran for Mac Jones and was a bit envious. The double backfield release play (running back ran a wheel route to clear out the defender then The TE followed in the same path and there were no defenders left) was awesome. I hope Garrett gets more creative as he gets more faith in the players.
Lol, you really are insufferable.
So next time we play awesome and lose we shouldn't hear calls for his head since the competition matters, right?
I'm sorry if you feel like my comment was in any way unreasonable. It wasn't. He's facing a run of playoff-level teams. We'll learn a lot based on how he performs. There's nothing to get bent out of shape about.
Yea there is.
People like you trying to act like the voice of reason now is hilarious.
You and others have taken a dump on this kid week after week and now you're trying to act measured. That's rich.
And of course, the next play in your playbook is to move the goal posts because that's all you can do now.
Lol, you really are insufferable.
So next time we play awesome and lose we shouldn't hear calls for his head since the competition matters, right?
I'm sorry if you feel like my comment was in any way unreasonable. It wasn't. He's facing a run of playoff-level teams. We'll learn a lot based on how he performs. There's nothing to get bent out of shape about.
Yea there is.
People like you trying to act like the voice of reason now is hilarious.
You and others have taken a dump on this kid week after week and now you're trying to act measured. That's rich.
And of course, the next play in your playbook is to move the goal posts because that's all you can do now.
Show me the last time I said anything negative about jones.
You can't.
You're just sick of other people complaining, so you group everyone together that isn't throwing the absolute unquestioned praise you want at him.
The turnovers have gone away for a longer than a 4 game stretch.. look at the last 10 games.. I believe he has something like 4 turnovers in the past 10 games
Skinner pointed out that since Andrew Thomas "turned the corner" in the TB game, he has two INTs. One was a drop by 88, and one was the Hail Mary yesterday.
it might bump him higher
It has to be factored in, especially since we do it for others. 7ypc, 10 first downs, 2 scored and a critical 2pt conversion. Barring injury he's on track for 700+ yards on the ground which should continue to have a positive impact on his throwing.
Total offense leaders through 4 games:
1. Tom Brady • TAM 1333
2T. Jalen Hurts • PHI 1325
2T. Kyler Murray • ARI 1325
4. Daniel Jones • NYG 1318
5. Lamar Jackson • BAL 1301
6. Patrick Mahomes • KAN 1281
69% comp, 284 ypg, 7.9 ypa, 26 ypg rushing, 4:1 TD:INT
Daniel Jones through 4 games this year:
67% comp, 296 ypg, 8.2 ypa, 47 ypg rushing, 4:1 TD:INT
Jones is off the overall passing touchdown pace Allen was on last year by half (1 per game currently as opposed to 2), but I think a lot of that is because of the offensive systems. Keep playing the way they did yesterday in terms of shot plays and that gap will close. He's been better with respect to turnovers (both fumbles and INTs), likely in part because of the conservatism.
so I'd ask the thread, was Josh Allen a top 10 QB last year? By the end of the year yes he probably was (but still clearly behind Rodgers, Wilson, Mahomes, Brady and probably belongs somewhere in the Lamar/Dak range).
Lol, you really are insufferable.
So next time we play awesome and lose we shouldn't hear calls for his head since the competition matters, right?
I'm sorry if you feel like my comment was in any way unreasonable. It wasn't. He's facing a run of playoff-level teams. We'll learn a lot based on how he performs. There's nothing to get bent out of shape about.
Yea there is.
People like you trying to act like the voice of reason now is hilarious.
You and others have taken a dump on this kid week after week and now you're trying to act measured. That's rich.
And of course, the next play in your playbook is to move the goal posts because that's all you can do now.
Show me the last time I said anything negative about jones.
You can't.
You're just sick of other people complaining, so you group everyone together that isn't throwing the absolute unquestioned praise you want at him.
It's not unquestioned praise. Jones is not a top 10 QB right now, but I think he's out there proving every week he just might grow into one, and at a minimum seems like a guy we can win with both short and long term.
I'm not going to claim I know every post you have or haven't made about Jones but your call on this thread to see it against "better" competition is ridiculous.
Probably 95% of people who follow football including Giants fans didn't think they could win this game and now on Monday morning we're going to claim that it's not an impressive enough win for Jones believers to hang their hats on? Give me a break.
Most passing touchdowns in a single game by a rookie quarterback: 5 (December 22, 2019 vs. Washington Redskins) (tied with four others)
First rookie to have three games with four touchdown passes and no interceptions
SO FAR.
Keep it up and everyone will be kissing his ass.
We are 1-3, had Jones made a play or 2 more we could have another win.
Come ready for war next week.
This narrative that people want the Giants to lose is silly.
A big win in Dallas with heroics from Jones will have people so starved for wins they will be on their knees.
He’s off to the start many of felt was missing to consider him as a viable solution. It’s a positive development.
Lol. Have to win in Dallas now to prove something. And after that we will have to beat a playoff team on the road right?
We likely aren't winning in Dallas, so I guess Jones will be a bust again
He’s off to the start many of felt was missing to consider him as a viable solution. It’s a positive development.
Well said!
The OP said "saying he's top 10 is defensible" he isn't taking a victory lap. Is acknowledging a positive all it takes to be considered taking a victory lap these days?
The guy has had a much better start to year 3 than many (including myself) thought he would. We should probably be happy about that.
People have been calling for Jones head because he was CONSISTENTLY bad in 2020. His play is better this year.
Lol. Have to win in Dallas now to prove something. And after that we will have to beat a playoff team on the road right?
We likely aren't winning in Dallas, so I guess Jones will be a bust again
If you consistently lose and play poorly for an entire season...
Do you change that narrative by going 1-3 and putting up decent stats?
Or play well for the better part of an entire season and win some games the matter?
The goal posts never moved.
That is what we should all be looking for.
Consistency.
Lol. Have to win in Dallas now to prove something. And after that we will have to beat a playoff team on the road right?
We likely aren't winning in Dallas, so I guess Jones will be a bust again
YES>
If you consistently lose and play poorly for an entire season...
Do you change that narrative by going 1-3 and putting up decent stats?
Or play well for the better part of an entire season and win some games the matter?
The goal posts never moved.
That is what we should all be looking for.
Consistency.
Claiming NYG had no shot to win and then Jones taking the ball 3 times down 21-10 and putting up 17 unanswered points and looking awesome doing it and afterwards claiming the "opposition" wasn't good enough is moving the goalposts.
Quote:
People have been calling for Jones head because he was CONSISTENTLY bad in 2020. His play is better this year.
The OP said "saying he's top 10 is defensible" he isn't taking a victory lap. Is acknowledging a positive all it takes to be considered taking a victory lap these days?
The guy has had a much better start to year 3 than many (including myself) thought he would. We should probably be happy about that.
I concede that.
1-3 matters for a QB.
We can agree to disagree if this is not an important QB metric to you.
Team game vs no one except a starting pitcher or a goalie has more of an impact on wins and losses than a QB.
This is a common debate that will not be won or lost.
A win in Dallas will go a long way for me.
If he shits the bed vs Dallas, the team is 1-4 and going no where.
2-3 and win vs Dallas and we have hope.
This 1 game is a VERY big deal.
Like it or not.
So far comparative rankings show Jones is a top 10 QB. It shows across a variety of metrics. Can he improve? Of course, he can. But I think it’s now becoming a reasonable expectation that Jones can be a 5-10 ranked QB in the league.
(Also, does Jason Garrett still suck?)
I’ve been a strong DJ critic here and like some others I see a lot of goalpost shifting here.
This is great news for our beleaguered franchise.
Lol. Have to win in Dallas now to prove something. And after that we will have to beat a playoff team on the road right?
We likely aren't winning in Dallas, so I guess Jones will be a bust again
YES>
If you consistently lose and play poorly for an entire season...
Do you change that narrative by going 1-3 and putting up decent stats?
Or play well for the better part of an entire season and win some games the matter?
The goal posts never moved.
That is what we should all be looking for.
Consistency.
precisely..
consistency se4parates the good from the mediocre. And the great from the merely good.
Lol. Have to win in Dallas now to prove something. And after that we will have to beat a playoff team on the road right?
We likely aren't winning in Dallas, so I guess Jones will be a bust again
YES>
If you consistently lose and play poorly for an entire season...
Do you change that narrative by going 1-3 and putting up decent stats?
Or play well for the better part of an entire season and win some games the matter?
The goal posts never moved.
That is what we should all be looking for.
Consistency.
Claiming NYG had no shot to win and then Jones taking the ball 3 times down 21-10 and putting up 17 unanswered points and looking awesome doing it and afterwards claiming the "opposition" wasn't good enough is moving the goalposts.
Claiming NYG had no shot to win
claiming the "opposition" wasn't good enough is moving the goalposts.
You are speaking to someone else with these statements.
I NEVER made either.
I tried to bet Terps Jones would be over 7.5 AY/A for the year before the season.
Wins even are more important AY/A for me.
He made multiple throws on third down to extend drives, any of which that were incomplete, we lose.
Before last week when faced with this scenario Jones fails.
If he converts a 3rd down late vs the Falcons and we win.
I am not a hater.
I want to believe.
I am not apologizing for wanting to see more of it before I say he is there.
Allen threw for 37 TDs last year and ran for eight. Jones is on pace for 17 and on pace for 8.5 (with the extra game). That difference is huge for me.
My only objection would be this:
Washington's defense has been legitimately awful, and they got lit up by Matt Ryan yesterday.
Jones played a great game and got NYG a tough road win. It's something to build on. Let's see if he does.
Mahomes
Rodgers
Brady
Stafford
Wilson
Murray
Jackson
Prescott
Herbert
Burrow
Allen
Cousins
Darnold
And then there’s guys like Ryan and Hurts as well. Jones has been much better but he’s hasn’t established himself as CLEARLY better than any of them.
So far comparative rankings show Jones is a top 10 QB. It shows across a variety of metrics. Can he improve? Of course, he can. But I think it’s now becoming a reasonable expectation that Jones can be a 5-10 ranked QB in the league.
(Also, does Jason Garrett still suck?)
I’ve been a strong DJ critic here and like some others I see a lot of goalpost shifting here.
This is great news for our beleaguered franchise.
See the linked thread. I see prominent Jones 'critics' like Terps/BW lay out firm expectations.
I see the prominent Jones supporters point to playoffs/double-digit wins - which we haven't had yet.
I didn't post in that thread but my own view is that the bar is to lead a top third offense and/or be in the top third of touchdowns produced for QBs (with a top third TD/turnover ratio as well).
We have thirteen games left and Jones is trending positively.
Reasonable expectations for Daniel Jones for 2021 - ( New Window )
Good QBs play well almost every week. I'm not expecting him to win 7 games in a row or throw for 400 yards every week, but the Washington game should be the baseline. That's what good QBs do consistently.
Right now, no one in their right mind would take Jones over Mahomes, Herbert, Rodgers, Wilson, Murray, Stafford, Jackson, Allen, Carr, Dak, Mayfield and even Lawrence.
Right now, no one in their right mind would take Jones over Mahomes, Herbert, Rodgers, Wilson, Murray, Stafford, Jackson, Allen, Carr, Dak, Mayfield and even Lawrence.
Check my list out. I forgot Carr. But Lawrence still has a bit to go and Im just not a Mayfield fan.
Right now, no one in their right mind would take Jones over Mahomes, Herbert, Rodgers, Wilson, Murray, Stafford, Jackson, Allen, Carr, Dak, Mayfield and even Lawrence.
mayfield has 2 TD passes on the season. yesterday he threw for 155 yards with a 45% completion percentage.
im not necessarily bullish on jones and he has a lot to prove yet, but he's been a lot better than mayfield this season despite the 1-3 record.
Let’s see how the body of work over the seventeen game season plays out and how the offense finishes on a PPG basis. At that point we can see if this is really a top ten QB.
Right now, no one in their right mind would take Jones over Mahomes, Herbert, Rodgers, Wilson, Murray, Stafford, Jackson, Allen, Carr, Dak, Mayfield and even Lawrence.
Check my list out. I forgot Carr. But Lawrence still has a bit to go and Im just not a Mayfield fan.
I'm not really a Mayfield guy either, but he's won a playoff game. And he does look the part.
I'm not sure on Lawrence personally, but most of the league loves his upside. Physically, he's more talented than Jones.
Seriously?
We are 1-3.
The season is on the line in Dallas.
I can't speak for anyone else.
Don't go strawman and say we need 6 amazing games in row.
Consistency.
Not every game.
More good than bad.
A division win vs Dallas would go a long fucking way with fans.
I am not tied to a negative opinion on Jones.
I want my franchise QB to win a game that matters.
He had a chance last year.
He could have changed the whole narrative on his season in 2020 with a late season win.
He could change the entire narrative on the start of this season with a clutch performance vs Dallas.
It is no secret, in any sport, win games that matter and the fans will support you.
We are not bad fans.
We hate the consistent losing.
Win a game that matters.
Be the reason.
The win vs the Saints only got them to the point that a win in Dallas matters now.
mayfield has 2 TD passes on the season. yesterday he threw for 155 yards with a 45% completion percentage.
im not necessarily bullish on jones and he has a lot to prove yet, but he's been a lot better than mayfield this season despite the 1-3 record.
It's a slow start for sure. But the Browns are the top running team in the NFL, so he really hasn't had to do much.
Plus, they are top four in PPG on defense. And 3-1 in the AFCN. A very complete team right now...
Uh, he's nowhere near LJax and Hurts is ahead of him.
I do believe that right now he is the top rushing QB in the NFL
Seriously?
ARe you going to make a point or just snipe? Am I wrong?
Dramatically the last few seasons. That makes it hard for long time fans to use their eyes and judge how a QB rates among the competition. And it’s hard to use absolute metrics (like YPA) and history to judge because of the inflated numbers.
So far comparative rankings show Jones is a top 10 QB. It shows across a variety of metrics. Can he improve? Of course, he can. But I think it’s now becoming a reasonable expectation that Jones can be a 5-10 ranked QB in the league.
(Also, does Jason Garrett still suck?)
I’ve been a strong DJ critic here and like some others I see a lot of goalpost shifting here.
This is great news for our beleaguered franchise.
See the linked thread. I see prominent Jones 'critics' like Terps/BW lay out firm expectations.
I see the prominent Jones supporters point to playoffs/double-digit wins - which we haven't had yet.
I didn't post in that thread but my own view is that the bar is to lead a top third offense and/or be in the top third of touchdowns produced for QBs (with a top third TD/turnover ratio as well).
We have thirteen games left and Jones is trending positively. Reasonable expectations for Daniel Jones for 2021 - ( New Window )
I am VERY happy with the improvements so far.
Full stop.
It isn't enough yet.
That's fair.
Uh, he's nowhere near LJax and Hurts is ahead of him.
Ahh, you're correct. He's 38 yards behind Hurts. I' used ESPN stats which does not break it down by position so I have to scan through all rushers...My bad
It's not a serious take. I don't even think you believe it.
Lamar was the ninth leading *rusher* in 2020. Murray was 17th. Hurts is a better runner. And Fields will eventually be better. Jones is maybe in the Wilson area. Top-5 or 6. But clearly not #1.
Lamar was the ninth leading *rusher* in 2020. Murray was 17th. Hurts is a better runner. And Fields will eventually be better. Jones is maybe in the Wilson area. Top-5 or 6. But clearly not #1.
Wait a minute...You're all over the place here. What does 2020 have to do with anything? He currently sits behind Hurts and Jackson with regards to Rushing. He actually would be just behind Jackson and ahead of Hurts if that BS holding penalty didn't cost him a 40+ TD run. I'm using this year's stats and you're using subjective prognosis and you ask me if I'm serious? LOL
I do believe that right now he is the top rushing QB in the NFL
Seriously?
ARe you going to make a point or just snipe? Am I wrong?
It's not a serious take. I don't even think you believe it.
Lamar was the ninth leading *rusher* in 2020. Murray was 17th. Hurts is a better runner. And Fields will eventually be better. Jones is maybe in the Wilson area. Top-5 or 6. But clearly not #1.
Wait a minute...You're all over the place here. What does 2020 have to do with anything? He currently sits behind Hurts and Jackson with regards to Rushing. He actually would be just behind Jackson and ahead of Hurts if that BS holding penalty didn't cost him a 40+ TD run. I'm using this year's stats and you're using subjective prognosis and you ask me if I'm serious? LOL
So in your opinion i have to be limited to the tiny sample size of 4 games. I can't look at their body of work to make an assessment. Montana, you're not serious.
Seriously
I still think the jury is out. If Jones maintains this performance for the rest of the season, we can proceed with him another year. Still 14 games to go to see where he is.
If wins and losses define a QB's ability (they don't) then Daniel Jones isn't good. But you know QB record is a team stat. A pretty decent coach who knows what he's doing moved off his own QB to get Stafford because he sees considerable talent.
Allen threw for 37 TDs last year and ran for eight. Jones is on pace for 17 and on pace for 8.5 (with the extra game). That difference is huge for me.
If the NYG had more TDs and points they wouldn't be 1-3 and there wouldn't even need to be a discussion. If they had 1 more TD in each game they'd probably be 3-1 like the Bills were to start last year, and Daniel Jones would be a leading candidate for MIP (which he probably should be anyway). Though contextually also remember Jones had 2 taken off the board in week 2 between the Board hold and Slayton's drop.
So the point is that the underlying QB productivity (yardage/efficiency) is there and they aren't too far from where they need to be converting yardage = points. We've all seen it written ad nauseam but that doesn't make it any less true that the #1 problem has been conservative play calling - both a lack of passing plays downfield and lack of shots into the end zone when in the RZ. With more aggressive play calling they will score more TDs. The raw yardage productivity is there. they can't keep shooting themselves in the feet when they get in the RZ with plays like Engram's jet sweep yesterday. Or the laughably conservative gameplan vs. Atlanta last week.
And yes their turnovers may go up a little with more aggression but that's an area where Jones is pacing better than Allen last year by half even with the hailmary INT. And yesterday they were able to up the aggression and keep things pretty clean on the turnover side.
they don't even have a strength (see yesterday's collapse vs. WAS). we just decided not to attack their weakness. it was an inexplicable self-own. and what's more frustrating is that it came after 10 days to prepare and on the heels of progress in the washington game where they started the game up tempo and moved the ball really well. All they had to do was the same thing...
But the worst statistical QB over the last three years has done enough to where he makes your list. Darnolds past is all disregarded why. What has Stafford ever won, guy has been a loser since he was drafted?
If wins and losses define a QB's ability (they don't) then Daniel Jones isn't good. But you know QB record is a team stat. A pretty decent coach who knows what he's doing moved off his own QB to get Stafford because he sees considerable talent.
The complaints above indicate Jones cannot be good do to his record, yet in the same thread win-loss is disregarded when it comes to Stafford and Darnold. Can’t trash one guy with a bad team, and indicate another guy only losses because of the team he is on. Giants have been one of the worst teams for awhile and I pre-dates Jones.
Name one box he doesn't check.
Accurate downfield
Reads porogressions
Calls coverages
Runs
Throws it away when necessary
Good ball security
Can win with a late game comeback (Like Eli)
Just need to see it on weekly basis.
Staffords record as 73-90 before he started this season with the Rams.
This year, he's been pretty good.
And this BS about the coaching staff afraid to turn him loose.....c'mon already. Yesterday they finally started throwing it down the field - versus a good defense - and you see the results. The kid can play.
If not for shabby play calling (missed FG after throwing on 3rd and 1) and the sequence of plays on the FG to make it 21-10 (Engram sweep LOL).....Giants would have probably scored more and looked even better.
Bingo.
Opening day is a tough deal, esp when you don't play your regulars.
They looked good vesus WSH and then for whatever reason regressed - from a playcalling perspective - versus ATL.
It was a little better yesterday - deep shots and longer routes - plus using Barkley the way I said he should be used - as pass catcher running WR type routes.
Let's hope Garrett starts to pick up his game because that's going to be the real key to this offense in 2021.
Let's check back on this after Week 6 or 7.
No, 7 wins in a row is not necessary.
We are 1-3.
The season is on the line in Dallas.
I can't speak for anyone else.
Don't go strawman and say we need 6 amazing games in row.
Consistency.
Not every game.
More good than bad.
A division win vs Dallas would go a long fucking way with fans.
I am not tied to a negative opinion on Jones.
I want my franchise QB to win a game that matters.
He had a chance last year.
He could have changed the whole narrative on his season in 2020 with a late season win.
He could change the entire narrative on the start of this season with a clutch performance vs Dallas.
It is no secret, in any sport, win games that matter and the fans will support you.
We are not bad fans.
We hate the consistent losing.
Win a game that matters.
Be the reason.
The win vs the Saints only got them to the point that a win in Dallas matters now.
I think 7 wins in a row is necessary sorry. OTherwise what’s the point? Then again with the new wideouts having a track meet yesterday and Barkley; is there a point in losing a lot for another draft spot? Despite a great game .... We’re 1-3 and tied for last. If it so that jones is as good as Eli as many here like to claim it would mean doing some of the thing s that Eli did; like helping your team win games and making the playoffs. With that kind of start they had and jones terrible season last year ; I think it would take something really out of the ordinary.... Otherwise again what’s the point? We’re still in wait and see mode and hopefully improving to a playoff team next year but confident we’re going to pay jones 20 mil? Yea ok maybe but it’s sort of like watching the Mets now ; they are winning a ton of games but they don’t mean anything since they are eliminated for post season
Allen threw for 37 TDs last year and ran for eight. Jones is on pace for 17 and on pace for 8.5 (with the extra game). That difference is huge for me.
If the NYG had more TDs and points they wouldn't be 1-3 and there wouldn't even need to be a discussion. If they had 1 more TD in each game they'd probably be 3-1 like the Bills were to start last year, and Daniel Jones would be a leading candidate for MIP (which he probably should be anyway). Though contextually also remember Jones had 2 taken off the board in week 2 between the Board hold and Slayton's drop.
So the point is that the underlying QB productivity (yardage/efficiency) is there and they aren't too far from where they need to be converting yardage = points. We've all seen it written ad nauseam but that doesn't make it any less true that the #1 problem has been conservative play calling - both a lack of passing plays downfield and lack of shots into the end zone when in the RZ. With more aggressive play calling they will score more TDs. The raw yardage productivity is there. they can't keep shooting themselves in the feet when they get in the RZ with plays like Engram's jet sweep yesterday. Or the laughably conservative gameplan vs. Atlanta last week.
And yes their turnovers may go up a little with more aggression but that's an area where Jones is pacing better than Allen last year by half even with the hailmary INT. And yesterday they were able to up the aggression and keep things pretty clean on the turnover side.
Thanks for the response - I didn't understand your point before.
Agreed on the play-calling. Open up, take more risks. I think Jones has earned it.
NFL on CBS American football
@NFLonCBS
Rush Yards per Attempt leaders this season:
Daniel Jones 6.96
Tony Pollard 6.76
Jalen Hurts 6.65
Lamar Jackson 6.64
Ty'Son Williams 6.07
*min. 25 rushes
NFL on CBS American football
@NFLonCBS
The longest active NFL streak of consecutive starts with a 90+ Passer Rating is 5.
Who has done this?
Kyler Murray... and Daniel Jones.
2021 Targets
- Score 25 points per game
- Achieve an AY/A of 7.5
- Throw 30 TD passes
- Allow fewer than 30 sacks
Here's where they are:
- 20.8 points per game
- 8.5 AY/A
- 4 TD passes
- 8 sacks allowed
The AY/A is good - Jones is doing much better throwing the ball downfield (his 12.3 yards/completion is up from 10.5 last year) and avoiding turnovers (his only pick is on the hail mary yesterday).
Yards and Y/A are way up for Jones, which is really good. Why isn't scoring way up too? It's not a lack of opportunity - Jones is 11th in the league in pass attempts and the Giants are 18th in total plays run.
The play in the red zone continues to be poor, and that's why the big increase in yards hasn't led to a big increase in points. I typed it in the game thread yesterday after two different drives ended in red zone FG attempts: "Red zone field goal attempts are a loss."
Through four games he is the worst red zone starting QB in the NFL, and the Giants have the worst red zone TD% in the NFL:
He has improved, but there is still a ways to go if this is going anywhere real.
Jones has proven...
No.
Not yet.
Beat Dallas and play well.
Then, we are nearly there.
From there, just have more good games than bad ones.
In short, I am looking for a meaningful win in which Jones plays well against a quality division opponent.
Then, just roll like he has been.
Are you confident he is going to make clutch plays on the drive to extend it?
When that answer is yes, we are there.
You see why yesterday is only a very good start?
Basically, I am looking for the type of consistency that doesn't make Sunday feel like an outlier.
I watched some of the creative plays the Patriots ran for Mac Jones and was a bit envious. The double backfield release play (running back ran a wheel route to clear out the defender then The TE followed in the same path and there were no defenders left) was awesome. I hope Garrett gets more creative as he gets more faith in the players.
Surprised? Speak for yourself, some of us aren’t surprised at all
That is what I am watching too.
If Jones keeps playing like Sunday, the Red Zone numbers will go up.
He has to prove it though.
My belief is that the weaknesses in Jones's passing ability are magnified in the red zone.
That sample size is small.
That is what I am watching too.
If Jones keeps playing like Sunday, the Red Zone numbers will go up.
He has to prove it though.
Sunday was an exciting performance because he did it with his arm more than his legs.
He showed a lot of zip and authority on those midfield throws. I though the looked a lot sharper and more accurate in the range than I have seen him before.
The arm strength looks a little better on the midfield throws, he was throwing more ropes.
And he has placed the ball well to his playmakers, and he's force feeding the playmakers. which are good developments.
I still do not see great anticipation. Maybe that will come. That would make this a very big leap.
When you refuse to scheme and let the players just beat their defenders, this is going to happen.
I see picks, shovel passes, cross routes, etc all around the league.
I saw a play yesterday where Josh Allen could have walked in and then decided to flip to a wide open TE I think it was.
Waiting for the day I see that and we don't have to EARN every f'ing yard.
I think the red zone play-calling (and even the play-calling prior to the FG to take us to OT) show a lack of faith in the offense. They need to loosen the reigns a bit.
Through four games he is the worst red zone starting QB in the NFL, and the Giants have the worst red zone TD% in the NFL.( New Window )
The red zone offense has been very frustrating and has been an issue for Giants O every season Jones has been here. Would love to see the numbers on the personnel groupings we throw out there in the red zone vs other teams. For a team with a bad group of TEs, Giants go heavy a hell of a lot.
and call Daniel a top ten QB already? Not so fast my friend,
he needs to show a lot more, to claim that he is a top 10 QB.
His accuracy and game management was better down on the Bayou.
Lets see how they play in Big D this coming week.
Are the Giants a winning organization based on one good win?
Of course not, lets not carried away with him or this team...
When you refuse to scheme and let the players just beat their defenders, this is going to happen.
As expected, the Garrett excuse surfaces.
Garrett can't win. You guys wanted more shock plays. Well, we had five receptions over 20 yards - 20,21,28,52, and 54.
And that was tops in the NFL for the weekend (pending tonight's game).
jones has the mobility, ball placement, and weapons around him to put defenses in uncomfortable positions and so far this year the coaching staff has taken the ball out of his hands on probably 2/3's of their RZ plays. I have no idea how good Jones can be in the red zone but I do think he easily has the tools to be better than Eli (who wasn't a particularly good RZ QB).
literally throwing 3 fades into the end zone on every RZ possession would be a better strategy than what they've done so far. the 1 fade they called to golladay got PI and a barkley 1 yard TD run.
I don't care if he throws for 5 yards an attempt and 200 yards if he is so efficient to score 4-5 TD's a game.
It's a huge blemish on him right now...
I'm ecstatic he raised his game and brought us from behind at the end yesterday -- something I've been waiting to see from him since the beginning -- but without that herculean effort this was a team that scored 10 points through 3 quarters and if they weren't in total desperation mode and pulled the rabbit out what would we all be saying this morning?
Next he has to beat off this mental block and actually score in the red zone and for the love of god stop settling for FG's.
If we are scoring TD's in the red zone I don't care if it is because Jones or one of our backs ran it in or Jones had a passing TD. The playcalling does not help (jet sweep to Engram, too many players running routes close together), but Jones needs to do a better job looking off defenders and going through progressions faster.
I never said he has to score himself, I should have written that more clearly. He needs to be responsible for the team scoring more often.
The Giants are dead last in red zone efficiency. LAST. The QB is culpable in that. Here are the numbers:
28 Denver 43.75% 45.45% 50.00% 42.86% 44.44%
29 NY Jets 42.86% 33.33% 50.00% 33.33% 100.00%
30 Indianapolis 40.00% 36.36% 50.00% 37.50% 42.86%
31 New England 36.36% 42.86% 66.67% 37.50% 33.33%
32 NY Giants 33.33% 33.33% 33.33% 33.33% 33.33%
The numbers in sequence are: 2021 blended, then last 3, last 1, home, away
They were 2nd to last last year, only the Jets were worse. If you can't score in the red zone you are screwed. The comeback we saw yesterday was amazing, but it is not a sustainable way to win in the league.
As expected, the Garrett excuse surfaces.
Garrett can't win. You guys wanted more shock plays. Well, we had five receptions over 20 yards - 20,21,28,52, and 54.
And that was tops in the NFL for the weekend (pending tonight's game).
Read some of my other posts.
IT WAS ABOUT TIME.
As expected, the Garrett excuse surfaces.
Garrett can't win. You guys wanted more shock plays. Well, we had five receptions over 20 yards - 20,21,28,52, and 54.
And that was tops in the NFL for the weekend (pending tonight's game).
Read some of my other posts.
IT WAS ABOUT TIME.
However, I will politely say his play calling in the redzone , on the missed FG and made FG were B R U T A L.
Pro Football Reference - ( New Window )
100% on point.
I just posted about red zone efficiency above, and then read Terp's post.
You cannot be a good QB if you cannot score in the red zone. He's showing he's improved outside the red zone, now he has to do it inside the red zone -- where it counts most -- or this team is still going no where fast.
Giants are 32nd in red zone this year
31st in red zone last year (thanks Jets)
Those numbers suck.
Golladay is a proven commodity who just needs time to jell with DJ.
On the other hand, Toney provide something other NYG receivers have been delinquent with: YAC.
Particularly Sheppard, who puts his foot in the ground and appears to lose yardage trying to get extra. And we've seen Slayton simply fall down.
From your lips to God's ears.
My major knock on him before yesterday was he couldn't orchestrate a come back and lacked that magic Eli had to make plays when they absolutely needed it. He finally did it yesterday, which was great.
Now get better in the red zone and we may have gas to cook with...
As expected, the Garrett excuse surfaces.
Garrett can't win. You guys wanted more shock plays. Well, we had five receptions over 20 yards - 20,21,28,52, and 54.
And that was tops in the NFL for the weekend (pending tonight's game).
You did see his call earlier in the game, when 2nd and goal,
he calls an end around with Engram, what the hell was that?
His RZ playcalling down near the EZ does leave something to be desired. They had 20+ yard plays, and a lot was YAC,
like Golladay and Toney for example.
I think the red zone play-calling (and even the play-calling prior to the FG to take us to OT) show a lack of faith in the offense. They need to loosen the reigns a bit.
Coaches can coach scared...if you've watched the NFL for any period of time you'll see this.
How do you throw on 3rd and 1 - then decide you want a chip shot FG (ultimately missed)? Throwing on 3rd and 1 is telegraphing you're going for it on 4th and 1.
And I do understand they want to win - JJ wants wins on his resume.
But in the BIG SCHEME, let's find out what DJ can do and can't do. Yesterday was better - now keep it going and figure out a way to be creative in the redzone.
As expected, the Garrett excuse surfaces.
Garrett can't win. You guys wanted more shock plays. Well, we had five receptions over 20 yards - 20,21,28,52, and 54.
And that was tops in the NFL for the weekend (pending tonight's game).
You did see his call earlier in the game, when 2nd and goal,
he calls an end around with Engram, what the hell was that?
His RZ playcalling down near the EZ does leave something to be desired. They had 20+ yard plays, and a lot was YAC,
like Golladay and Toney for example.
Okay, the Engram play didn't work. The other team gets paid, too. If EE scores, what's the tone? Great call?
The passes to Barkley and Ross were easily over 20+ yards in the air. But YAC is part of the game.
Look, I really don't want to come off as this super pro-Garrett supporter. I'm not. But he really gets unfairly maligned as THE CAUSE of the dysfunction.
he calls an end around with Engram, what the hell was that?
His RZ playcalling down near the EZ does leave something to be desired. They had 20+ yard plays, and a lot was YAC,
like Golladay and Toney for example.
Okay, the Engram play didn't work. The other team gets paid, too. If EE scores, what's the tone? Great call?
Has that play ever worked?
So you can make excuses, but accuse others of moving the goalposts?
The spot to bitch about Jones is the same - he needs to produce more fucking points because scoring points in the passing game is how you win in the NFL.
Yesterday was a high water mark for Jones. There are guys in the NFL doing that kind of thing nearly every week.
You think his performance yesterday was impressive? It wasn't.
Another thing to look forward to. What will be the decision when Slayton and Shep return? Will they get the majority of the snaps?
Just one game, but Toney (who I have been critical of) looks like a different dynamic out there.
Also - use of Barkley in the pass game, running WR type routes (fly patterns, wheel routes, crossing routes).
I think the red zone play-calling (and even the play-calling prior to the FG to take us to OT) show a lack of faith in the offense. They need to loosen the reigns a bit.
Coaches can coach scared...if you've watched the NFL for any period of time you'll see this.
How do you throw on 3rd and 1 - then decide you want a chip shot FG (ultimately missed)? Throwing on 3rd and 1 is telegraphing you're going for it on 4th and 1.
And I do understand they want to win - JJ wants wins on his resume.
But in the BIG SCHEME, let's find out what DJ can do and can't do. Yesterday was better - now keep it going and figure out a way to be creative in the redzone.
BillKo, agreed on all counts.
You think his performance yesterday was impressive? It wasn't.
Bwahahahahaha......
Okay, the Engram play didn't work. The other team gets paid, too. If EE scores, what's the tone? Great call?
Has that play ever worked?
For us? Or any team in the NFL? Like the Chiefs for example...
Has that play ever worked?
For us? Or any team in the NFL? Like the Chiefs for example...
Ummmm......us.......
Another thing to look forward to. What will be the decision when Slayton and Shep return? Will they get the majority of the snaps?
Just one game, but Toney (who I have been critical of) looks like a different dynamic out there.
Also - use of Barkley in the pass game, running WR type routes (fly patterns, wheel routes, crossing routes).
Toney gives them quick twitch and speed, two things that Shephard doesn't. He just has to learn to stop dancing so much out there, he is not going to hit a HR every play.
All part of the process...
So you can make excuses, but accuse others of moving the goalposts?
The spot to bitch about Jones is the same - he needs to produce more fucking points because scoring points in the passing game is how you win in the NFL.
Yesterday was a high water mark for Jones. There are guys in the NFL doing that kind of thing nearly every week.
You think his performance yesterday was impressive? It wasn't.
Sure, at least 15 QB's throw for 400 yds every week on the road. Its common place really.
No, 7 wins in a row is not necessary.
We are 1-3.
The season is on the line in Dallas.
I can't speak for anyone else.
Don't go strawman and say we need 6 amazing games in row.
Consistency.
Not every game.
More good than bad.
A division win vs Dallas would go a long fucking way with fans.
I am not tied to a negative opinion on Jones.
I want my franchise QB to win a game that matters.
He had a chance last year.
He could have changed the whole narrative on his season in 2020 with a late season win.
He could change the entire narrative on the start of this season with a clutch performance vs Dallas.
It is no secret, in any sport, win games that matter and the fans will support you.
We are not bad fans.
We hate the consistent losing.
Win a game that matters.
Be the reason.
The win vs the Saints only got them to the point that a win in Dallas matters now.
Dallas game at end of year wasn’t a game that mattered? By what measure?
So you can make excuses, but accuse others of moving the goalposts?
The spot to bitch about Jones is the same - he needs to produce more fucking points because scoring points in the passing game is how you win in the NFL.
Yesterday was a high water mark for Jones. There are guys in the NFL doing that kind of thing nearly every week.
You think his performance yesterday was impressive? It wasn't.
17 unanswered pts against that defense, in that place, in that situation is pretty impressive.
To not acknowledge that is unfair
Low passing % - check
Weak arm, can't throw long - check
Weak arm, can't throw past the hash - check
Can't beat good defenses - check
Can't process fast enough - check
Lock on to one receiver - check
Can't elevate the players around him - check
Can't put the team on his back and win - check
Sucks in Redzone - current
Keep moving the goalposts
Too many check marks.
I'm gonna go through this a little more but anecdotally I always felt the RZ was a huge bugaboo for the Giants in the Eli era. I'd guess they had some very good RZ years when the running game was really strong (the 2 often go together) but Eli himself as a RZ QB often seemed limited. Was very good on fades and back shoulder throws but obviously also highly immobile. Not sure the numbers validate this (i'll check) but in the mcadoo era especially I recall the RZ being a big issue (despite Eli posting some of his best overall statistical seasons).
I'm gonna go through this a little more but anecdotally I always felt the RZ was a huge bugaboo for the Giants in the Eli era. I'd guess they had some very good RZ years when the running game was really strong (the 2 often go together) but Eli himself as a RZ QB often seemed limited. Was very good on fades and back shoulder throws but obviously also highly immobile. Not sure the numbers validate this (i'll check) but in the mcadoo era especially I recall the RZ being a big issue (despite Eli posting some of his best overall statistical seasons).
Eric, that's what I expected as well - I had some free time and figured I'd check the numbers - I was surprised at how well he seemed to do. I definitely had the impression he turned the ball over a lot more in the red zone than he did.
However, I checked the red zone TD scoring percentage after my last post. From 07-13, the Giants finished in the top half of red zone percentage only four times. This is sort of more in line with what I (and I think you) expected. This might be a better measure?
Team Rankings - ( New Window )
I thought it would be a few ticks higher...
I thought it would be a few ticks higher...
Meaningless INT hurt perhaps?
Statistics and rankings mean nothing unless you’re talking about W/L and division rankings.
The team needs to win more.
@Goterps I'd take that bet btw. From day 1 Jones has been more accurate, thrown fewer INTs, and is obviously more mobile than Eli. Just having a zone read option in the RZ is huge (see all the 2 point conversions this year). As a rookie he had 13 tds/0 ints in the rz.
the changes in the offense the past few games are imo proof positive to me that Garrett's scheme has had major flaws and nothing amplifies flaws more than the red zone.
Giants QB Eli Manning quietly on pace for career-year in the red zone - ( New Window )
I thought it would be a few ticks higher...
Meaningless INT hurt perhaps?
They typically account for those situations, actually. So I am going to assume the evaluators didn't penalize Jones for that. Look, a near 70 is very solid.
I'm gonna go through this a little more but anecdotally I always felt the RZ was a huge bugaboo for the Giants in the Eli era. I'd guess they had some very good RZ years when the running game was really strong (the 2 often go together) but Eli himself as a RZ QB often seemed limited. Was very good on fades and back shoulder throws but obviously also highly immobile. Not sure the numbers validate this (i'll check) but in the mcadoo era especially I recall the RZ being a big issue (despite Eli posting some of his best overall statistical seasons).
Eric, that's what I expected as well - I had some free time and figured I'd check the numbers - I was surprised at how well he seemed to do. I definitely had the impression he turned the ball over a lot more in the red zone than he did.
However, I checked the red zone TD scoring percentage after my last post. From 07-13, the Giants finished in the top half of red zone percentage only four times. This is sort of more in line with what I (and I think you) expected. This might be a better measure? Team Rankings - ( New Window )
Yup exactly. I also think Gillbride/Coughlin had some similar scheme staleness to Garrett, though 15 years ago pre-rule changes was far less outdate than Garrett's offense today.
in 2019 it was 54% (which was actually better than Eli's 47% in 2018 with OBJ + Barkley healthy).
in 2020 it 52%.
so I'd say he's not only due for some positive regression but there are some serious schematic issues with their RZ passing game so far this year even beyond last year.
though 1 thing that stands out is Jones has only had 15 passing attempts inside the 20. Which is basically 4 per game (and completing 1/4). Josh Allen and Tom Brady have more than twice as many leading the league with 33. is it as simple as twice as many attempts will lead to twice as manning passing TDs?
It’s getting so tiresome explaining the differences in the league in 2005, 2006 stats now where QBs are throwing 40 tds a game.
Eli was publicly talking about about where would be playing next even till what the bears game when he had that amazing comeback and then went on to win it all.
You never heard any such talk about jones which o almost can’t believe. There are people way to quick to pump up Jones. I wonder why
@Goterps I'd take that bet btw. From day 1 Jones has been more accurate, thrown fewer INTs, and is obviously more mobile than Eli. Just having a zone read option in the RZ is huge (see all the 2 point conversions this year). As a rookie he had 13 tds/0 ints in the rz.
the changes in the offense the past few games are imo proof positive to me that Garrett's scheme has had major flaws and nothing amplifies flaws more than the red zone. Giants QB Eli Manning quietly on pace for career-year in the red zone - ( New Window )
This is really interesting, thanks for finding it.
I have read some NFL analytics people state red zone performance is mean reverting to a degree - which I can buy. To your later point, does anyone think Jones finishes the year with a 25% completion rating in the red zone?
He really needs more reps to be analyzed correctly down there.
nobody is arguing for him to come back or re-litigating the end of his career. I think giant fans more than any other have a clear eyed understanding of his abilities as a player. He was never on the level of Brady/Rodgers/Peyton but was HOF worthy nonetheless.
He really needs more reps to be analyzed correctly down there.
bingo. to steal a baseball phrase 4/15 is a super small sample size. As is 1/6 from inside the 10.
increasing that sample size with plays designed to give him multiple options in the EZ would seem like a good idea. even something as simplistic as putting golladay on one side and rudolph/engram/colin johnson on the other and throwing fades to the guy with the best matchup. Comp% will be higher than 26% and if they catch it it's a td.
anything is better than trying another jet sweep to Engram.
My belief is that the weaknesses in Jones's passing ability are magnified in the red zone.
The numbers aren't lying... Jones and the Giants haven't been good in the Redzone. I had no idea it was this bad. I don't believe his passing ability is all to blame here. You watch the play calling also and I think this offense is not designed very well for redzone... throw in things like a jetsweep to the hurt TE on the 2 yard line makes it 3rd and what 5... makes the next play that much tougher. Calling a slower TE pass on a very good CB because of size isn't the best call either.
Interesting find though... If I am Giants I am working pure Redzone for major chunks of every practice because I would bet we haven't been at stopping Redzone either.
It’s getting so tiresome explaining the differences in the league in 2005, 2006 stats now where QBs are throwing 40 tds a game.
It is ruthless. They aren't close to being similar players. But, like Mara, a sizeable portion of the fanbase are addicted to finding Eli 2.0.
having to get a score on 3rd and long after two running plays got blown up is definitely going to make it a bunch harder to convert.
It’s getting so tiresome explaining the differences in the league in 2005, 2006 stats now where QBs are throwing 40 tds a game.
It is ruthless. They aren't close to being similar players. But, like Mara, a sizeable portion of the fanbase are addicted to finding Eli 2.0.
who is trying to find Eli 2.0? You do realize it's possible to compare players to other players without trying to imply only similarities? Compare and contrast is a pretty time worn idiom. Compare similarities, contrast differences.
My belief is that the weaknesses in Jones's passing ability are magnified in the red zone.
The numbers aren't lying... Jones and the Giants haven't been good in the Redzone. I had no idea it was this bad. I don't believe his passing ability is all to blame here. You watch the play calling also and I think this offense is not designed very well for redzone... throw in things like a jetsweep to the hurt TE on the 2 yard line makes it 3rd and what 5... makes the next play that much tougher. Calling a slower TE pass on a very good CB because of size isn't the best call either.
Interesting find though... If I am Giants I am working pure Redzone for major chunks of every practice because I would bet we haven't been at stopping Redzone either.
It’s extremely difficult in the redzone when the OL can’t even run block in favorable boxes.
We seriously best off just trying to run fades to KG and Rudolph 3 plays in a row.
Doesn’t help that Garrett doesn’t seem to understand rub routes as well.