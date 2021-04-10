Engram issue...

I know many don't feel bad for EE, maybe lots did but he's been involved in so many negative plays for so many years that he's soured most of the fans against him. Having said that, I wanted to see if some of you agree with this observation.
It seems to me that EE needs time to pick up the ball in flight. He seems to especially struggle with quick throws, and/or throws shown a short distance, and has decent hands when he has time to turn his head around and track the ball. Am I alone in this observation?
Reason I ask is that it drives me nuts to AGAIN see him running these 3 yard drag routes or the stick routes on 3rd and 7. I think he needs more time to look back for the ball and track it into his hands.
I know we all want to see him run deep into the seam to take advantage of his speed, but to me it's more about giving him time to get his eyes on the ball.
Thoughts?
He stinks
I wish he would stop being targeted altogether as it seems like a wasted down on a drive at this point.
His best value right now may simply be running routes to clear out space in the Defense for our better, more reliable targets to take advantage.
I feel bad for him, because by all accounts, he's a good, smart, team-first guy, but I'm also over it. He's become a coach killer. You can't point to at least a half a dozen games where if he just makes his play the Giants don't lose. But he screws the pooch and ends up having a direct hand in the loss.
Fans don't forget that. Great players play BIG in BIG moments. I can't think of any Giant who has consistently played smaller in big moments than Engram.
A trade would be ideal, but every team in the league knows he'll be an FA after the season and that the Giants aren't likely to keep him.
Moving forward, if the OL is able to protect, i think Engram becomes a bigger threat while catching less passes. Golliday causes match-up problems. Toney causes issues. Ross has the speed that needs to be respected. Engram should have a lot of space to work. barkely should have loads of space to work
Question is will Garrett utilize this or continue to run these jet sweeps and curls
To OP's point about picking up the ball slowly in flight I've thought the same thing. I think his body moves faster than his mind can process things. Again, this doesn't make him a bad football player, it just means he'll be better in some scenarios than others.
That’s the problem for 5 years he’s been used the wrong way. Not on EE but rather all the systems he’s played under. Boy guy wish he’d catch a break.
I've said this before (so many times) but you can't even get mad at Engram anymore. He's shown conclusively he can't do it. It's the Giants that keep asking him to anyways.
I can't believe they didn't trade him already. They don't even need him on the field - Kaden Smith is more than capable.
K. Smith is a better blocker and better pass catcher (it's not even close). The only thing Engram does better is run fast. This is football, not track. Sit Engram TF down.
That was a horrible call.
Watch the NFL - Tight Ends in particular make these tough over the middle catches look routine, eating all sorts of contact. That's the NFL game. You have to be able to make tough catches consistently.
Engram just can't. He should not be used anymore.
That play and the odd TE screen to Rudolph were so confusing. If you're gonna run in the red zone, maybe use your "gold jacket" RB or your outstanding running QB? And of ALL the players to call a TE screen, Rudolph lol?
Engram has been a problem but he's not helped by Garret oddly not knowing what to do with him. Garrett was good once he was forced to open things up due to game situation. It's time for the Giants to realize they need to play aggressive on offense because a) that's the personnel they have (engram, SB, KT, KG, even Ross are all big play guys) and b) the defense is not as good as last year.
He's a mental error machine. They've got to fix his confidence, otherwise it's time to go.
If there is truth to this, you figure the best way for him to gain confidence is to put him in a position to execute what he excels at. He's one of the few TEs in the league who can pull off that play he made against Tampa during Jones' first game, for example.
My guess: The Cardinals.
Love this take. so if the giants get hot here and lets say go 9-8, with the likes of Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Thomas and Toney all playing well, all DG first rounders, you still want him gone. What if they go 11-6? Still want him gone...why?
Also the ball wasn't that far behind him. Every other TE in the NFL makes that catch.
Quote:
Regardless of how this season goes, I want Dave Gettleman out of the building, and I am hoping Evan Engram goes too.
Another Dave Gettleman props comment?
First win comes on Oct 3rd and your worried about what happens when they win 10 of their next 13 games and need to extend the GM. Strong post.
Quote:
Drafting a RB with the #2 pick was a strategic mistake, as was not drafting any OLinemen in the most recent draft. Lack of an edge rush. It's taken the genius that is Gettleman how long to get to a winning record (which we have yet to see)? We can do better.
Quote:
is squarely on Garrett, he needs to not do exactly that eg mis-scout and mis-deploy his own talent, ffs.
It's telling in those spots that Garrett repeatedly tries to get cute, and go away from the offense's relative strengths. He's got to get over it and start feeding his best players, especially in the RZ.
I don't understand why they don't just use him as a mostly downfield weapon. he can beat LBs and safeties deep down the seems and outside the numbers. it doesn't matter if it's predictable to a defense if they still need to commit resources to defend it. Let rudolph do the dirty work and play Engram as a flex player more than a true TE.
Quote:
and more about just being over 1) how they use EE incorrectly and 2) the crucial mistakes he has demonstrated a penchant for making when the team really cannot afford them when they DO go to him effectively.
I'm not sure, but perhaps it's their way of trying to feed him some "easy" plays, to simplify what he needs to do (and think about) so hopefully his natural instincts take over before he starts thinking too much, tensing up, etc. You can see him literally fighting the pass out there.
He's a mental error machine. They've got to fix his confidence, otherwise it's time to go.
Fix his confidence? They've been telling him how great he is since the moment they drafted him!
Evan should go out and chop down trees in the woods with an ax. Learn to run on wet cement without making a foot print. Catch paint pellets while someone rapid fires a paintball gun at him, and he doesn't wear any gear to give himself that extra urgency.
Do all that with some good Hair Band music in the background, and we will have the best damn TE this league has ever seen.
He's the best...around...
Nothing's ever gonna keep him down...
Doesn't sound like something you should do if you want him to help your team.
Sometimes you get what you put out into the world.
Quote:
A good old fashioned Montage. 1980's style.
He's the best...around...
Nothing's ever gonna keep him down...
Exactly what I had in mind.
Quote:
In comment 15398365 Gruber said:
Quote:
Regardless of how this season goes, I want Dave Gettleman out of the building, and I am hoping Evan Engram goes too.
Did I say that? No. Dumb ass post.
If they can get a 3rd round pick for him I’ll be happy. A ton of talent coming out of this next draft class.
I'd be shocked if they dumped him.
Despite his faults, he's a weapon as far as defenses are concerned. And I'm pretty sure the Giants staff sees him that way as well. He's a starter on the depth chart and in the game plan week after week.
Best at this point to just hope for the best, I think.
He's a FA at the end of the year, right? Most likely he gets a new start and finds greener pastures in '22. We'll collect our compensatory draft pick the year after.
Despite his faults, he's a weapon as far as defenses are concerned.
please tell me how he is a weapon. He cannot catch and he cannot block. He is a liability. If anything, defenses love seeing him in the lineup.
Quote:
In comment 15399573 cjac said:
I'm not qualified to answer your question. You should ask Judge, Garrett and Kitchens.
JJ/DG need to consider whether they plan on re-signing him for next year. If not, trade him for what they can get. I think he is a worker and a good guy - liked by teammates, but staying in NY is not helping the Giants or him.
If they can get a 3rd round pick for him I’ll be happy. A ton of talent coming out of this next draft class.
My theory is that they tried to trade him in the offseason and there were no takers at his salary.
It is NOT an excuse for drops, fumbles, turnovers.