Engram issue...

I know many don't feel bad for EE, maybe lots did but he's been involved in so many negative plays for so many years that he's soured most of the fans against him. Having said that, I wanted to see if some of you agree with this observation.



It seems to me that EE needs time to pick up the ball in flight. He seems to especially struggle with quick throws, and/or throws shown a short distance, and has decent hands when he has time to turn his head around and track the ball. Am I alone in this observation?



Reason I ask is that it drives me nuts to AGAIN see him running these 3 yard drag routes or the stick routes on 3rd and 7. I think he needs more time to look back for the ball and track it into his hands.



I know we all want to see him run deep into the seam to take advantage of his speed, but to me it's more about giving him time to get his eyes on the ball.



Thoughts?