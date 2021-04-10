for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Engram issue...

Dan in the Springs : 10/4/2021 9:45 am
I know many don't feel bad for EE, maybe lots did but he's been involved in so many negative plays for so many years that he's soured most of the fans against him. Having said that, I wanted to see if some of you agree with this observation.

It seems to me that EE needs time to pick up the ball in flight. He seems to especially struggle with quick throws, and/or throws shown a short distance, and has decent hands when he has time to turn his head around and track the ball. Am I alone in this observation?

Reason I ask is that it drives me nuts to AGAIN see him running these 3 yard drag routes or the stick routes on 3rd and 7. I think he needs more time to look back for the ball and track it into his hands.

I know we all want to see him run deep into the seam to take advantage of his speed, but to me it's more about giving him time to get his eyes on the ball.

Thoughts?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Struggles to make routine TE plays after 5 years  
Ben in Tampa : 10/4/2021 10:04 am : link
There isn’t any magic corner to turn

He stinks
I think most of the balls  
Bill in UT : 10/4/2021 10:06 am : link
he tips for INTs are on throws over 10 yards
To the OP - I think that may be the case that he needs more time  
chick310 : 10/4/2021 10:07 am : link
to pick up the ball. However, if so it's just yet another weakness in his game and it is getting too challenging to work around all his weaknesses. Poor blocker, unreliable hands, turnovers, doesn't break tackles often, etc.

I wish he would stop being targeted altogether as it seems like a wasted down on a drive at this point.

His best value right now may simply be running routes to clear out space in the Defense for our better, more reliable targets to take advantage.

It's clearly gotten into his head  
UberAlias : 10/4/2021 10:07 am : link
He's pressing instead of going out there and making plays.
I think he needs a fresh start elsewhere  
David B. : 10/4/2021 10:09 am : link
For whatever reason, Engram is now at a point where he's doing more harm on the field than good. He'll make a routine catch, but he's still failing when Jones goes to him in key moments in games.

I feel bad for him, because by all accounts, he's a good, smart, team-first guy, but I'm also over it. He's become a coach killer. You can't point to at least a half a dozen games where if he just makes his play the Giants don't lose. But he screws the pooch and ends up having a direct hand in the loss.

Fans don't forget that. Great players play BIG in BIG moments. I can't think of any Giant who has consistently played smaller in big moments than Engram.

A trade would be ideal, but every team in the league knows he'll be an FA after the season and that the Giants aren't likely to keep him.
Engram  
stretch234 : 10/4/2021 10:14 am : link
He continues to be used the wrong way. Jordan Reed created problems against defenses because they kept him off the line and had him on the run. None of this curl nonsense.

Moving forward, if the OL is able to protect, i think Engram becomes a bigger threat while catching less passes. Golliday causes match-up problems. Toney causes issues. Ross has the speed that needs to be respected. Engram should have a lot of space to work. barkely should have loads of space to work

Question is will Garrett utilize this or continue to run these jet sweeps and curls
Engram will wind up on another team  
Biteymax22 : 10/4/2021 10:16 am : link
And play very well. He has value, we just ask him to do some thing he isn't good at and he clearly mentally needs a change of scenery.

To OP's point about picking up the ball slowly in flight I've thought the same thing. I think his body moves faster than his mind can process things. Again, this doesn't make him a bad football player, it just means he'll be better in some scenarios than others.
He's a guy that probably goes to a smaller market team  
Blue21 : 10/4/2021 10:20 am : link
and will do fantastic.
RE: Engram  
NJLCO : 10/4/2021 10:23 am : link
In comment 15398251 stretch234 said:
Quote:
He continues to be used the wrong way. Jordan Reed created problems against defenses because they kept him off the line and had him on the run. None of this curl nonsense.

Moving forward, if the OL is able to protect, i think Engram becomes a bigger threat while catching less passes. Golliday causes match-up problems. Toney causes issues. Ross has the speed that needs to be respected. Engram should have a lot of space to work. barkely should have loads of space to work

Question is will Garrett utilize this or continue to run these jet sweeps and curls


That’s the problem for 5 years he’s been used the wrong way. Not on EE but rather all the systems he’s played under. Boy guy wish he’d catch a break.
RE: He shouldn't be on the field anymore.  
Dr. D : 10/4/2021 10:31 am : link
In comment 15398203 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He kills at least one possession every game. It's not fair to anyone involved, including the fans.

I've said this before (so many times) but you can't even get mad at Engram anymore. He's shown conclusively he can't do it. It's the Giants that keep asking him to anyways.

I can't believe they didn't trade him already. They don't even need him on the field - Kaden Smith is more than capable.

K. Smith is a better blocker and better pass catcher (it's not even close). The only thing Engram does better is run fast. This is football, not track. Sit Engram TF down.
By all accounts  
noro9 : 10/4/2021 10:33 am : link
He is a nice guy and hard worker. He simply cannot do it here. Chances are he'll have a decent career with another team. Just imagine the possibilities if this offense had a good tight end.
RE: and the red zone carry  
Dr. D : 10/4/2021 10:33 am : link
In comment 15398227 JonC said:
Quote:
is squarely on Garrett, he needs to not do exactly that eg mis-scout and mis-deploy his own talent, ffs.

That was a horrible call.
He just has bad hands  
mittenedman : 10/4/2021 10:36 am : link
and is a bad route runner. There is no mental block.

Watch the NFL - Tight Ends in particular make these tough over the middle catches look routine, eating all sorts of contact. That's the NFL game. You have to be able to make tough catches consistently.

Engram just can't. He should not be used anymore.
RE: and the red zone carry  
Heisenberg : 10/4/2021 10:37 am : link
In comment 15398227 JonC said:
Quote:
is squarely on Garrett, he needs to not do exactly that eg mis-scout and mis-deploy his own talent, ffs.


That play and the odd TE screen to Rudolph were so confusing. If you're gonna run in the red zone, maybe use your "gold jacket" RB or your outstanding running QB? And of ALL the players to call a TE screen, Rudolph lol?

Engram has been a problem but he's not helped by Garret oddly not knowing what to do with him. Garrett was good once he was forced to open things up due to game situation. It's time for the Giants to realize they need to play aggressive on offense because a) that's the personnel they have (engram, SB, KT, KG, even Ross are all big play guys) and b) the defense is not as good as last year.
.  
Gruber : 10/4/2021 11:12 am : link
Regardless of how this season goes, I want Dave Gettleman out of the building, and I am hoping Evan Engram goes too.
Trade him to Minnesota for Dalvin Tomlinson  
90.Cal : 10/4/2021 11:14 am : link
.
RE: He's struggling with  
santacruzom : 10/4/2021 11:22 am : link
In comment 15398189 JonC said:
Quote:
focus and confidence, when you worry about fumbling you'll likely fumble.

He's a mental error machine. They've got to fix his confidence, otherwise it's time to go.


If there is truth to this, you figure the best way for him to gain confidence is to put him in a position to execute what he excels at. He's one of the few TEs in the league who can pull off that play he made against Tampa during Jones' first game, for example.
RE: He's a guy that probably goes to a smaller market team  
santacruzom : 10/4/2021 11:28 am : link
In comment 15398264 Blue21 said:
Quote:
and will do fantastic.


My guess: The Cardinals.
This is his 5th year in the league.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/4/2021 11:29 am : link
He shouldn't be struggling this much at this point. We absolutely have to find our new TE of the future next season and Engram has to go.
what did he do that was so egregious yesterday?  
djm : 10/4/2021 11:34 am : link
did I miss something? I didn't even think that drop was on Engram it looked like the ball was way behind him. Even so, ok, one drop....what I miss? He had five catches yesterday.

RE: .  
djm : 10/4/2021 11:36 am : link
In comment 15398365 Gruber said:
Quote:
Regardless of how this season goes, I want Dave Gettleman out of the building, and I am hoping Evan Engram goes too.


Love this take. so if the giants get hot here and lets say go 9-8, with the likes of Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Thomas and Toney all playing well, all DG first rounders, you still want him gone. What if they go 11-6? Still want him gone...why?
Don’t get the support for this guy  
Giants73 : 10/4/2021 11:56 am : link
Has been bad since he came in the building. Is a multi-millionaire. Continually makes game and drive killing plays. Still cannot block. So he is a nice guy, teams still have to win and if your aren’t part of the solution you are part of the problem. See if you can get something for him or just trade him away to the AFC. Maybe he will excel elsewhere but has been horrible for at least 3 coaching staffs.
I don't get the excuses for this guy either  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/4/2021 12:13 pm : link
He has cost us more games than he's won us. He never makes the big play. I heard how he is too fast for a LB to cover and too big for a CB to cover, but both handle him easily on a weekly basis. Runs soft and can't block or catch. Has played with multiple QBs and under multiple coaches. How are you supposed you use him?
Also the ball wasn't that far behind him. Every other TE in the NFL makes that catch.
RE: RE: .  
chick310 : 10/4/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15398410 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15398365 Gruber said:


Quote:


Regardless of how this season goes, I want Dave Gettleman out of the building, and I am hoping Evan Engram goes too.



Love this take. so if the giants get hot here and lets say go 9-8, with the likes of Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Thomas and Toney all playing well, all DG first rounders, you still want him gone. What if they go 11-6? Still want him gone...why?


Another Dave Gettleman props comment?

First win comes on Oct 3rd and your worried about what happens when they win 10 of their next 13 games and need to extend the GM. Strong post.
.  
Gruber : 10/4/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15398410 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15398365 Gruber said:


Quote:


Regardless of how this season goes, I want Dave Gettleman out of the building, and I am hoping Evan Engram goes too.



Love this take. so if the giants get hot here and lets say go 9-8, with the likes of Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Thomas and Toney all playing well, all DG first rounders, you still want him gone. What if they go 11-6? Still want him gone...why?


Drafting a RB with the #2 pick was a strategic mistake, as was not drafting any OLinemen in the most recent draft. Lack of an edge rush. It's taken the genius that is Gettleman how long to get to a winning record (which we have yet to see)? We can do better.
Hands of Stone  
Rick in Dallas : 10/4/2021 12:24 pm : link
Good in boxing not so good in football.
RE: RE: and the red zone carry  
JonC : 10/4/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15398300 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 15398227 JonC said:


Quote:


is squarely on Garrett, he needs to not do exactly that eg mis-scout and mis-deploy his own talent, ffs.



That play and the odd TE screen to Rudolph were so confusing. If you're gonna run in the red zone, maybe use your "gold jacket" RB or your outstanding running QB? And of ALL the players to call a TE screen, Rudolph lol?

Engram has been a problem but he's not helped by Garret oddly not knowing what to do with him. Garrett was good once he was forced to open things up due to game situation. It's time for the Giants to realize they need to play aggressive on offense because a) that's the personnel they have (engram, SB, KT, KG, even Ross are all big play guys) and b) the defense is not as good as last year.


It's telling in those spots that Garrett repeatedly tries to get cute, and go away from the offense's relative strengths. He's got to get over it and start feeding his best players, especially in the RZ.
It's less about yesterday  
JonC : 10/4/2021 12:32 pm : link
and more about just being over 1) how they use EE incorrectly and 2) the crucial mistakes he has demonstrated a penchant for making when the team really cannot afford them when they DO go to him effectively.
On 3rd and 9  
RobCrossRiver56 : 10/4/2021 12:41 pm : link
EE ran a one yard out, made the catch and was brought down on the line on scrimmage. Wonderful..
He did make two  
Now Mike in MD : 10/4/2021 1:22 pm : link
Really difficult, highly contested catches yesterday
RE: It's less about yesterday  
Eric on Li : 10/4/2021 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15398541 JonC said:
Quote:
and more about just being over 1) how they use EE incorrectly and 2) the crucial mistakes he has demonstrated a penchant for making when the team really cannot afford them when they DO go to him effectively.


I don't understand why they don't just use him as a mostly downfield weapon. he can beat LBs and safeties deep down the seems and outside the numbers. it doesn't matter if it's predictable to a defense if they still need to commit resources to defend it. Let rudolph do the dirty work and play Engram as a flex player more than a true TE.
RE: RE: It's less about yesterday  
JonC : 10/4/2021 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15398618 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15398541 JonC said:


Quote:


and more about just being over 1) how they use EE incorrectly and 2) the crucial mistakes he has demonstrated a penchant for making when the team really cannot afford them when they DO go to him effectively.



I don't understand why they don't just use him as a mostly downfield weapon. he can beat LBs and safeties deep down the seems and outside the numbers. it doesn't matter if it's predictable to a defense if they still need to commit resources to defend it. Let rudolph do the dirty work and play Engram as a flex player more than a true TE.


I'm not sure, but perhaps it's their way of trying to feed him some "easy" plays, to simplify what he needs to do (and think about) so hopefully his natural instincts take over before he starts thinking too much, tensing up, etc. You can see him literally fighting the pass out there.
I can't back this up  
Kevin_in_Pgh : 10/4/2021 1:38 pm : link
but I feel like he's better catching balls while in stride, but really struggles when turning back to the QB/settling into a zone.
They need to stop having Engram always lined up inline.  
Heisenberg : 10/4/2021 1:42 pm : link
Travis Kelce is lined up as an inline TE less than half his snaps. The rest of the time he's basically a huge slot receiver. That's how you unlock Engram, IMO. Spread them out with him and Toney/Shep in the slot and KG/Ross/Slayton outside. You can get him quick catches in stride where his RAC ability is tough for defenses or let him attack the seams deep. Garrett tries to use him like he's Jason Witten and he's not. Let Rudolph and Kaden Smith run that shit.
RE: He's struggling with  
Gman11 : 10/4/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15398189 JonC said:
Quote:
focus and confidence, when you worry about fumbling you'll likely fumble.

He's a mental error machine. They've got to fix his confidence, otherwise it's time to go.


Fix his confidence? They've been telling him how great he is since the moment they drafted him!
You know what he needs?  
bradshaw44 : 10/4/2021 3:14 pm : link
A good old fashioned Montage. 1980's style.

Evan should go out and chop down trees in the woods with an ax. Learn to run on wet cement without making a foot print. Catch paint pellets while someone rapid fires a paintball gun at him, and he doesn't wear any gear to give himself that extra urgency.

Do all that with some good Hair Band music in the background, and we will have the best damn TE this league has ever seen.
I would love to see the Giants try to get Engram loose down the seam..  
Walker Gillette : 10/4/2021 3:24 pm : link
SO much of what they do are the quick throws or outlet passes when Jones was pressured. The OLine is pass blocking a lot better and Jones seems to have more time so maybe that can be an option. With Engram's speed may be he can be a threat there and if the ball bounces off his hands it's more likely to hit the ground than it is when he's in traffic 4 yards from the LOS!
RE: You know what he needs?  
Dnew15 : 10/4/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15398786 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
A good old fashioned Montage. 1980's style.

Evan should go out and chop down trees in the woods with an ax. Learn to run on wet cement without making a foot print. Catch paint pellets while someone rapid fires a paintball gun at him, and he doesn't wear any gear to give himself that extra urgency.

Do all that with some good Hair Band music in the background, and we will have the best damn TE this league has ever seen.


He's the best...around...

Nothing's ever gonna keep him down...
So it's likely a mental thing  
rasbutant : 10/4/2021 4:13 pm : link
So fans response is to boo him off the field.

Doesn't sound like something you should do if you want him to help your team.

Sometimes you get what you put out into the world.
RE: RE: You know what he needs?  
bradshaw44 : 10/4/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15398906 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15398786 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


A good old fashioned Montage. 1980's style.

Evan should go out and chop down trees in the woods with an ax. Learn to run on wet cement without making a foot print. Catch paint pellets while someone rapid fires a paintball gun at him, and he doesn't wear any gear to give himself that extra urgency.

Do all that with some good Hair Band music in the background, and we will have the best damn TE this league has ever seen.



He's the best...around...

Nothing's ever gonna keep him down...


Exactly what I had in mind.
RE: RE: RE: .  
djm : 12:32 am : link
In comment 15398510 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15398410 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15398365 Gruber said:


Quote:


Regardless of how this season goes, I want Dave Gettleman out of the building, and I am hoping Evan Engram goes too.



Love this take. so if the giants get hot here and lets say go 9-8, with the likes of Barkley, Jones, Lawrence, Thomas and Toney all playing well, all DG first rounders, you still want him gone. What if they go 11-6? Still want him gone...why?



Another Dave Gettleman props comment?

First win comes on Oct 3rd and your worried about what happens when they win 10 of their next 13 games and need to extend the GM. Strong post.


Did I say that? No. Dumb ass post.
He is an athlete...  
EricJ : 6:12 am : link
but he is not a football player.... period
He should be gone  
cjac : 6:55 am : link
By the end of October

If they can get a 3rd round pick for him I’ll be happy. A ton of talent coming out of this next draft class.
RE: He should be gone  
aquidneck : 7:13 am : link
In comment 15399573 cjac said:
Quote:
By the end of October

If they can get a 3rd round pick for him I’ll be happy. A ton of talent coming out of this next draft class.


I'd be shocked if they dumped him.

Despite his faults, he's a weapon as far as defenses are concerned. And I'm pretty sure the Giants staff sees him that way as well. He's a starter on the depth chart and in the game plan week after week.

Best at this point to just hope for the best, I think.

He's a FA at the end of the year, right? Most likely he gets a new start and finds greener pastures in '22. We'll collect our compensatory draft pick the year after.
RE: RE: He should be gone  
EricJ : 7:43 am : link
In comment 15399581 aquidneck said:
Quote:
In comment 15399573 cjac said:

Despite his faults, he's a weapon as far as defenses are concerned.


please tell me how he is a weapon. He cannot catch and he cannot block. He is a liability. If anything, defenses love seeing him in the lineup.
RE: RE: RE: He should be gone  
aquidneck : 7:56 am : link
In comment 15399586 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15399581 aquidneck said:


Quote:


In comment 15399573 cjac said:

Despite his faults, he's a weapon as far as defenses are concerned.



please tell me how he is a weapon. He cannot catch and he cannot block. He is a liability. If anything, defenses love seeing him in the lineup.


I'm not qualified to answer your question. You should ask Judge, Garrett and Kitchens.
The problem is that he is  
section125 : 8:58 am : link
a weapon if he is used correctly. He has the speed and size to eat up safeties and LBs. Problem is he drops too many catchable balls. Yes, the one across the middle was behind him a bit. Bet Gronk, Kelce, Kittle or even your average TEs make that catch. If every ball to the TE needs to be perfect then you have the wrong TE.

JJ/DG need to consider whether they plan on re-signing him for next year. If not, trade him for what they can get. I think he is a worker and a good guy - liked by teammates, but staying in NY is not helping the Giants or him.
RE: He should be gone  
cosmicj : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15399573 cjac said:
Quote:
By the end of October

If they can get a 3rd round pick for him I’ll be happy. A ton of talent coming out of this next draft class.


My theory is that they tried to trade him in the offseason and there were no takers at his salary.
Use him exclusively as a  
xman : 10:54 am : link
decoy
Being used incorrectly  
fkap : 11:34 am : link
may account for low productivity.

It is NOT an excuse for drops, fumbles, turnovers.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 