NGT Vikings Beat Writer Ponders Jones To Vikes in Offseason

Seems other teams fans/writers starting to take notice of Jones. However, can't see the giants making the same mistake jets made with Darnold if Jones continues to progress. Jones/Vikings? - ( New Window )
I am comparing Jones to Darnold and to be clear there have been many four game stretches by other QBs that dwarf Jones last 4 games
However, Jones is presently rated as the 2nd best QB through the first 4 games only behind Brady
That is not to shabby and a great accomplishment
There are those who did not like Jones when he was drafted and will not accept his improvement
I find it amusing that other teams see the potential but some Giant fans do not
these two come in and shit all over him. Rooting for him to do poorly so that they can brag that they were right. Also, bw thinks Garrett is good and is being held back by Jones, the one time he opened up the offense LIKE EVERYONE SAID HE SHOULD Jones came back from 11 down in the 4th quarter and put up 400 yards. But no it's all on Jones and Garrett is great. I've never seen so many "fans" root for the failure of a Giants player for the benefit of their own egos.
The author of this article describes himself as a political scientist
but doesn't say how he earns his living other than having a once a week podcast. He seems to think the Giants are likely to finish with a lousy record and be willing to trade Jones to a team with an equally lousy record. In this way the Vikings, missing only a good quarterback, will become winners whereas the Giants, desperate for good players, will use multiple Viking draft picks to stock their team. This is his hope in the event Cousins fails to deliver. Would the Vikings be willing to trade next year's 1st and 2nd for Jones? If so, would the Giants make the deal? If DJ lights it up this year, it's unlikely the Giants would trade him and if DJ fails to light it up, the Vikings are unlikely to want to trade their 1st and 2nd, so a deal seems unlikely.
we need a top tier QB. If Jones is on that path there is no way we
Darnold never had the success or demonstrated the potential that Jones is now showing and in retrospect I think that the Jets would like a mulligan
I suggest you refamiliarize with Darnold's final eight games in the 2019 season. He went 6-2, 13 TDs/4INTs, 64% completion, 8 YPA, 8+ AY/A, and a 60+ QBR. And nobody would confuse that offensive roster to be replete with quality talent...
I familiarized myself with Darnold's final 8 in 2019 and he threw for 61%, 7.29 Y/A, 7.59 AY/A. He also lost 2 fumbles in that span. And only one of the teams he beat in that span had a winning record, the Bills in Week 17, and they were playing their backups.
There are a certain number of posters that go out of their way to bash Jones on every thread. If they do it when he is performing very well, you can be sure that they will be out in full force when he has a bad game (which will very likely happen at some point).
Enough already. We’ve heard your opinions. I’ve said it in the past. Just go do something else with your time rather than be miserable and bring that misery here to others who are tired of hearing the same thing over and over. It’s a giants message board for fans who support the team and want to see the players do well.
RE: Every fucking thread someone says something positive about Jones
So Jones is developing into a top QB so the Giants, because they might not have a winning season, would unload him to the Vikings for a draft choice. Because when you finally find a good QB you would want to trade him so you could take a rookie an hope he developed into a good QB. Nuts.
Agree, the dumbest thing I've read all day and that's saying something...
RE: RE: Every fucking thread someone says something positive about Jones
What am I missing? He was terrible against Denver. And he did nothing of note against the worst defense in the NFL in Atlanta. Yes - he was very good against NO. But lets not act like he rewrote the position the first four weeks.
The whole premise of this article is stupid. If Jones turns out to be
"the guy" he isn't going anywhere. Let's give it this season. that's where I stand. I'm a fan and hope he is. I think he is but time will tell. As far as the naysayers it's always the same suspects that think they have to continue to tell us he isn't on every Jone's thread.
What am I missing? He was terrible against Denver. And he did nothing of note against the worst defense in the NFL in Atlanta. Yes - he was very good against NO. But lets not act like he rewrote the position the first four weeks.
He’s only made one bad play thru 4 weeks…
For a qb who touches the ball every play I’d say that’s pretty good.
Also in the Atlanta game, would you say trucking a defensive tackle for a 2 point conversion is noteworthy? Maybe not since it didn’t show up on the stat sheet
What am I missing? He was terrible against Denver. And he did nothing of note against the worst defense in the NFL in Atlanta. Yes - he was very good against NO. But lets not act like he rewrote the position the first four weeks.
He’s only made one bad play thru 4 weeks…
For a qb who touches the ball every play I’d say that’s pretty good.
Also in the Atlanta game, would you say trucking a defensive tackle for a 2 point conversion is noteworthy? Maybe not since it didn’t show up on the stat sheet
I am sorry but we had opportunities against Atlanta that weren’t made and he had a big fumble in the red zone against them. And we had the ball to win the game and didn’t get it done.
I mean Atlanta is fucking awful and we scored 13 points at home. Anyone saying that was a great or good game by h8m is not being objective.
The only game that matters right now is the next on the schedule. If he goes out and shreds Dallas and pulls out a win, maybe we can start to dream a little. If he goes out there and has a mediocre game and they lose, the shine will be gone and the pitchforks will be back out. It’s up to Jones to create the narrative moving forward. This is a huge game. Let’s see him keep the momentum going. Beat Dallas.
So Jones is developing into a top QB so the Giants, because they might not have a winning season, would unload him to the Vikings for a draft choice. Because when you finally find a good QB you would want to trade him so you could take a rookie an hope he developed into a good QB. Nuts.
I think there are some BBIers who would say - Yes, exactly! Not the nuts part.
What am I missing? He was terrible against Denver. And he did nothing of note against the worst defense in the NFL in Atlanta. Yes - he was very good against NO. But lets not act like he rewrote the position the first four weeks.
He’s only made one bad play thru 4 weeks…
For a qb who touches the ball every play I’d say that’s pretty good.
Also in the Atlanta game, would you say trucking a defensive tackle for a 2 point conversion is noteworthy? Maybe not since it didn’t show up on the stat sheet
I am sorry but we had opportunities against Atlanta that weren’t made and he had a big fumble in the red zone against them. And we had the ball to win the game and didn’t get it done.
I mean Atlanta is fucking awful and we scored 13 points at home. Anyone saying that was a great or good game by h8m is not being objective.
I guess solder letting his man walk untouched on that last drive was on Jones… same with not going for it on 4th and 3 at the 38 yard line of th falcons.
Thru 4 games try naming Giants that have played better than Jones. I’d say probably Andrew Thomas and that’s it. If your the second highest performer on the team and you’re playing the most important position in the sport, your probably playing pretty well
In the first 59 minutes against Denver and a meaningless TD boosted his stats. He scored 13 points against the worst defense in the NFL.
That’s neither good or good enough in today’s games. QBR, QB rating, PFF doesn’t produce wins. Points do.
He was very good in the other two games. But the other two were poor efforts.
A) He's not alone out there. B) NYG could have scored more points but went for TDs not FGs because their shutdown D immediately gives up points so we went on 4th, etc. C) given a chance to open up this week and some actual help from other players (blocking/YAC) he led 2 scoring drives against the vaunted Saints D in the 4th qtr and OT. He's the NFC O Player of the week, rated only behind Brady or in the top 4 depending what stats you look at overall.
He's not done growing, but FFS if someone told us DJ would be rated top 5 statistically as a QB a quarter of the way in, who would not have taken that? As Sy said in his game review, quietly this O is not bad and improving.
RE: RE: Every fucking thread someone says something positive about Jones
A broad business decision like your hiring decisions?
You're not even a joke, you're just the punchline.
In the first 59 minutes against Denver and a meaningless TD boosted his stats. He scored 13 points against the worst defense in the NFL.
That’s neither good or good enough in today’s games. QBR, QB rating, PFF doesn’t produce wins. Points do.
He was very good in the other two games. But the other two were poor efforts.
A) He's not alone out there. B) NYG could have scored more points but went for TDs not FGs because their shutdown D immediately gives up points so we went on 4th, etc. C) given a chance to open up this week and some actual help from other players (blocking/YAC) he led 2 scoring drives against the vaunted Saints D in the 4th qtr and OT. He's the NFC O Player of the week, rated only behind Brady or in the top 4 depending what stats you look at overall.
He's not done growing, but FFS if someone told us DJ would be rated top 5 statistically as a QB a quarter of the way in, who would not have taken that? As Sy said in his game review, quietly this O is not bad and improving.
A) no he’s not but he has made mistakes in the other two games which we lost that were very critical even though they don’t go on the stat sheets.
B) that has nothing to do with Jones and his red zone struggles
C) I said he played great against the Saints
We still need to score more points and better in the red zone. If Jones does this - he will be helping us to a lot of wins. But people acting likes he’s been a top 10 QB through 4 weeks are just mistaken. If he has 10 more games like last week - then we can start talking about where he ranks.
very well this season. Good teams can overcome one fumble by the QB. The Giants are not a good team yet.
As good as he was last week that can all be wiped out if he lays an egg against Dallas. This is a huge game for him and I have all the confidence he can get it done if Garrett and the Oline can bring their A game. The defense for me is the bigger concern.
If DG were to move on after this season, there could be people in the building who prefer their own QB.
This is an interesting thought. I've been of the impression that JJ was firmly behind DJ. I realize some of it is his nature, but this past week the media was setting JJ up to make some comment in support of DJ being a franchise QB and he refused to take it, deflecting the praise as a team thing. I don't know if that more of JJ just being himself, or perhaps a subtle indication of where his head is when it comes to his QB.
is laughable. Not only is it apples and oranges, it's the Jets.
I will throw in Zach Wilson is a tremendous prospect. Way better than Sam Darnold. It doesn't matter how well Sam Darnold is playing now. If Zach Wilson turns out to be the better quarterback, which I think he will, it was a good move by them. As a matter of fact if a prospect comes that is as good at Zach Wilson... There won't be... Then the Giants should move Jones for that. Wilson is going to be amazing.
If DG were to move on after this season, there could be people in the building who prefer their own QB.
This is an interesting thought. I've been of the impression that JJ was firmly behind DJ. I realize some of it is his nature, but this past week the media was setting JJ up to make some comment in support of DJ being a franchise QB and he refused to take it, deflecting the praise as a team thing. I don't know if that more of JJ just being himself, or perhaps a subtle indication of where his head is when it comes to his QB.
I doubt they move on from Jones, especially if he has a good season, as we know how the Giants tend to operate at the top. But, at some point after DG moves on there could be significant changes, depending on how deep a new GM might want to go, etc. Of course, Mara will probably mandate keeping Jones and Judge and staying course, if this season goes well.
BW is an admitted WFT fan. He was here early in Eli's career shitting on him. He disappeared when Eli started winning super bowls. Came back late in Eli's career to shit some more.
Now he's doing the same with Jones. B ignore him he's a troll.
He has to come up big in division games. If Jones has a great game and we win, some people that have been overly critical of Jones are going to take a beating.
And here is the problem with this site!
Why should people who were critical of Jones take a beating? He warranted much of that with his play. When his play gets better the criticism goes away. Let's not act like people were on him for 3 bad games his rookie year.
And if Jones plays badly this week, should people who have been supportive of Jones take a beating? Of course not.
The problem with BBI is that both groups will rotate beatings because nobody can simply have an opinion based on what they see that is allowed to change as they see more.
RE: RE: Every fucking thread someone says something positive about Jones
BW is an admitted WFT fan. He was here early in Eli's career shitting on him. He disappeared when Eli started winning super bowls. Came back late in Eli's career to shit some more.
Now he's doing the same with Jones. B ignore him he's a troll.
Look I've been critical of Eli and Jones but to me there's a difference between criticizing a QB when he plays poorly and criticizing a QB when he plays well or is getting praised. The latter makes me feel like you're rooting for someone to fail. That said I've probably been guilty of it with Eli at some point and still to some degree.
I suggest you refamiliarize with Darnold's final eight games in the 2019 season. He went 6-2, 13 TDs/4INTs, 64% completion, 8 YPA, 8+ AY/A, and a 60+ QBR. And nobody would confuse that offensive roster to be replete with quality talent...
I familiarized myself with Darnold's final 8 in 2019 and he threw for 61%, 7.29 Y/A, 7.59 AY/A. He also lost 2 fumbles in that span. And only one of the teams he beat in that span had a winning record, the Bills in Week 17, and they were playing their backups.
You are 100% correct. My bad. I was doing the numbers quickly in my head and completely whiffed.
He has to come up big in division games. If Jones has a great game and we win, some people that have been overly critical of Jones are going to take a beating.
And here is the problem with this site!
Why should people who were critical of Jones take a beating? He warranted much of that with his play. When his play gets better the criticism goes away. Let's not act like people were on him for 3 bad games his rookie year.
And if Jones plays badly this week, should people who have been supportive of Jones take a beating? Of course not.
The problem with BBI is that both groups will rotate beatings because nobody can simply have an opinion based on what they see that is allowed to change as they see more.
I don't know why a good game invalidates previous criticism.
I don't think Jones would turn into a top ten QB but do think he has the potential - if he does, then I'll happily admit I was wrong. But that doesn't mean his 2020 season was actually good.
RE: Every fucking thread someone says something positive about Jones
Show me one line of any post where I'm am rooting for Jones to poorly. That's just preposterous. It's really just your imagination.
I try to keep commentary on Jones's play using metrics and how he stacks up against his peers.
Furthermore, I am actually neutral on Garrett. But shifting the offense's struggles on him primarily is just absurd. A red herring. Garrett has had success in the NFL as a play-caller and OC. So he's far from the incompetent fool many here suggest he is.
I don't have an ego or a desire to be right. I have strong opinions and don't default to the simplistic comfort of "Go Giants! Everything is going to be great!" routine...
RE: RE: Every fucking thread someone says something positive about Jones
Show me one line of any post where I'm am rooting for Jones to poorly. That's just preposterous. It's really just your imagination.
I try to keep commentary on Jones's play using metrics and how he stacks up against his peers.
Furthermore, I am actually neutral on Garrett. But shifting the offense's struggles on him primarily is just absurd. A red herring. Garrett has had success in the NFL as a play-caller and OC. So he's far from the incompetent fool many here suggest he is.
I don't have an ego or a desire to be right. I have strong opinions and don't default to the simplistic comfort of "Go Giants! Everything is going to be great!" routine...
Backing up BW here. He is never rooting for Jones to fail. He is looking for more than just last week.
I like QBR. The QBR through 4 games tells me Jones decision making is improved. 4 games is not insignificant. Last week he really looked the part. He played with real confidence. We could be seeing a Josh Allen like year 3 coming. If he improves in the red zone, we might really have something.
If we find out out that Jones is a bonafide franchise QB this year the outlook for this team changes dramatically. If the LT keeps ascending...
2 first round picks next year...
BW...just pause.
The narrative could easily flip. People will start praising.....wait for it....DG.
Show me one line of any post where I'm am rooting for Jones to poorly. That's just preposterous. It's really just your imagination.
I try to keep commentary on Jones's play using metrics and how he stacks up against his peers.
Furthermore, I am actually neutral on Garrett. But shifting the offense's struggles on him primarily is just absurd. A red herring. Garrett has had success in the NFL as a play-caller and OC. So he's far from the incompetent fool many here suggest he is.
I don't have an ego or a desire to be right. I have strong opinions and don't default to the simplistic comfort of "Go Giants! Everything is going to be great!" routine...
Backing up BW here. He is never rooting for Jones to fail. He is looking for more than just last week.
I like QBR. The QBR through 4 games tells me Jones decision making is improved. 4 games is not insignificant. Last week he really looked the part. He played with real confidence. We could be seeing a Josh Allen like year 3 coming. If he improves in the red zone, we might really have something.
If we find out out that Jones is a bonafide franchise QB this year the outlook for this team changes dramatically. If the LT keeps ascending...
2 first round picks next year...
BW...just pause.
The narrative could easily flip. People will start praising.....wait for it....DG.
No he's not. He's a troll. Shit on Eli then disappeared. Came back and admitted he's a WFT FAN. now he's doing the same with Jones. Went anyone read his shit is beyond me.
I am not denigrating Darnold as there are only a few QBs who have had that success Jones is just playing on a different level then Darnold did
Besides the Jets made a mistake in trading Darnold
Do you just write that there only a few QBs who have had the success that Jones has recently had??
Do you want to clarify that further...?
Cmon, bw, nobody's ever seen play like that.
However, Jones is presently rated as the 2nd best QB through the first 4 games only behind Brady
That is not to shabby and a great accomplishment
There are those who did not like Jones when he was drafted and will not accept his improvement
I find it amusing that other teams see the potential but some Giant fans do not
What idiot thinks there are posters, on this board -- an old Giants message board with a 2001 UI, where everyone knows eachothers username -- is rooting for the Giants to fail?
I'm nearly 100% certain that everyone who posts about how they don't trust Jonez or don't think he's good will be THRILLED to be wrong.
Unless you were talking about league-wide, non Giants fans haters. In that case, yeah, fuck em
If Jones becomes a top QB this is a totally different team.
Darnold never had the success or demonstrated the potential that Jones is now showing and in retrospect I think that the Jets would like a mulligan
I suggest you refamiliarize with Darnold's final eight games in the 2019 season. He went 6-2, 13 TDs/4INTs, 64% completion, 8 YPA, 8+ AY/A, and a 60+ QBR. And nobody would confuse that offensive roster to be replete with quality talent...
I familiarized myself with Darnold's final 8 in 2019 and he threw for 61%, 7.29 Y/A, 7.59 AY/A. He also lost 2 fumbles in that span. And only one of the teams he beat in that span had a winning record, the Bills in Week 17, and they were playing their backups.
Enough already. We’ve heard your opinions. I’ve said it in the past. Just go do something else with your time rather than be miserable and bring that misery here to others who are tired of hearing the same thing over and over. It’s a giants message board for fans who support the team and want to see the players do well.
well done.
Agree, the dumbest thing I've read all day and that's saying something...
further assume some team offers up two 1st rounders for Jones. he's almost done with his rookie deal and about to get expensive.
tell me you are really a hard no and dont consider selling high.
LOL so if the Giants suck, but the QB is great, they get rid of the QB. Read what you wrote out loud and tell me you aren't laughing
He’s only made one bad play thru 4 weeks…
For a qb who touches the ball every play I’d say that’s pretty good.
Also in the Atlanta game, would you say trucking a defensive tackle for a 2 point conversion is noteworthy? Maybe not since it didn’t show up on the stat sheet
What am I missing? He was terrible against Denver. And he did nothing of note against the worst defense in the NFL in Atlanta. Yes - he was very good against NO. But lets not act like he rewrote the position the first four weeks.
He’s only made one bad play thru 4 weeks…
For a qb who touches the ball every play I’d say that’s pretty good.
Also in the Atlanta game, would you say trucking a defensive tackle for a 2 point conversion is noteworthy? Maybe not since it didn’t show up on the stat sheet
I am sorry but we had opportunities against Atlanta that weren’t made and he had a big fumble in the red zone against them. And we had the ball to win the game and didn’t get it done.
I mean Atlanta is fucking awful and we scored 13 points at home. Anyone saying that was a great or good game by h8m is not being objective.
Jones QBR first four games
90.7, 102.2, 90.9, and 108.5
Jones (4) game QBR average is 98.3
Jones QBR last year was 80.4
A 19 point swing in QBR is significant and even more impressive when you consider that Denver, Washington, and New Orleans are all top defenses and that ones two best games came on the road
Daniel Jones through 4 games, depending upon which methodology you use to evaluate Jones, is ranked as the 2nd- 12th best QB in the NFL
However, you feel about Jones, he has played well enough to win all three games
Jones arrow is going up and has demonstrated that the Giants can win with him at QB
That’s neither good or good enough in today’s games. QBR, QB rating, PFF doesn’t produce wins. Points do.
He was very good in the other two games. But the other two were poor efforts.
If DG were to move on after this season, there could be people in the building who prefer their own QB.
I think there are some BBIers who would say - Yes, exactly! Not the nuts part.
What am I missing? He was terrible against Denver. And he did nothing of note against the worst defense in the NFL in Atlanta. Yes - he was very good against NO. But lets not act like he rewrote the position the first four weeks.
He’s only made one bad play thru 4 weeks…
For a qb who touches the ball every play I’d say that’s pretty good.
Also in the Atlanta game, would you say trucking a defensive tackle for a 2 point conversion is noteworthy? Maybe not since it didn’t show up on the stat sheet
I am sorry but we had opportunities against Atlanta that weren’t made and he had a big fumble in the red zone against them. And we had the ball to win the game and didn’t get it done.
I mean Atlanta is fucking awful and we scored 13 points at home. Anyone saying that was a great or good game by h8m is not being objective.
I guess solder letting his man walk untouched on that last drive was on Jones… same with not going for it on 4th and 3 at the 38 yard line of th falcons.
Thru 4 games try naming Giants that have played better than Jones. I’d say probably Andrew Thomas and that’s it. If your the second highest performer on the team and you’re playing the most important position in the sport, your probably playing pretty well
That’s neither good or good enough in today’s games. QBR, QB rating, PFF doesn’t produce wins. Points do.
He was very good in the other two games. But the other two were poor efforts.
A) He's not alone out there. B) NYG could have scored more points but went for TDs not FGs because their shutdown D immediately gives up points so we went on 4th, etc. C) given a chance to open up this week and some actual help from other players (blocking/YAC) he led 2 scoring drives against the vaunted Saints D in the 4th qtr and OT. He's the NFC O Player of the week, rated only behind Brady or in the top 4 depending what stats you look at overall.
He's not done growing, but FFS if someone told us DJ would be rated top 5 statistically as a QB a quarter of the way in, who would not have taken that? As Sy said in his game review, quietly this O is not bad and improving.
A broad business decision like your hiring decisions?
You're not even a joke, you're just the punchline.
In the first 59 minutes against Denver and a meaningless TD boosted his stats. He scored 13 points against the worst defense in the NFL.
That’s neither good or good enough in today’s games. QBR, QB rating, PFF doesn’t produce wins. Points do.
He was very good in the other two games. But the other two were poor efforts.
A) He's not alone out there. B) NYG could have scored more points but went for TDs not FGs because their shutdown D immediately gives up points so we went on 4th, etc. C) given a chance to open up this week and some actual help from other players (blocking/YAC) he led 2 scoring drives against the vaunted Saints D in the 4th qtr and OT. He's the NFC O Player of the week, rated only behind Brady or in the top 4 depending what stats you look at overall.
He's not done growing, but FFS if someone told us DJ would be rated top 5 statistically as a QB a quarter of the way in, who would not have taken that? As Sy said in his game review, quietly this O is not bad and improving.
A) no he’s not but he has made mistakes in the other two games which we lost that were very critical even though they don’t go on the stat sheets.
B) that has nothing to do with Jones and his red zone struggles
C) I said he played great against the Saints
We still need to score more points and better in the red zone. If Jones does this - he will be helping us to a lot of wins. But people acting likes he’s been a top 10 QB through 4 weeks are just mistaken. If he has 10 more games like last week - then we can start talking about where he ranks.
As good as he was last week that can all be wiped out if he lays an egg against Dallas. This is a huge game for him and I have all the confidence he can get it done if Garrett and the Oline can bring their A game. The defense for me is the bigger concern.
You should repost as “Viking fan wants Jones”
Jones aint going anywhere anytime soon.
If DG were to move on after this season, there could be people in the building who prefer their own QB.
I will throw in Zach Wilson is a tremendous prospect. Way better than Sam Darnold. It doesn't matter how well Sam Darnold is playing now. If Zach Wilson turns out to be the better quarterback, which I think he will, it was a good move by them. As a matter of fact if a prospect comes that is as good at Zach Wilson... There won't be... Then the Giants should move Jones for that. Wilson is going to be amazing.
his red zone issues.
If DG were to move on after this season, there could be people in the building who prefer their own QB.
This is an interesting thought. I've been of the impression that JJ was firmly behind DJ. I realize some of it is his nature, but this past week the media was setting JJ up to make some comment in support of DJ being a franchise QB and he refused to take it, deflecting the praise as a team thing. I don't know if that more of JJ just being himself, or perhaps a subtle indication of where his head is when it comes to his QB.
I doubt they move on from Jones, especially if he has a good season, as we know how the Giants tend to operate at the top. But, at some point after DG moves on there could be significant changes, depending on how deep a new GM might want to go, etc. Of course, Mara will probably mandate keeping Jones and Judge and staying course, if this season goes well.
Don't gloat yet.
If Jones fumbles in the Red Zone against air and is the reason we lose, those of you taking victory laps on Jones after 1 win are going to look ridiculous.
Admit we don't know and watch.
BW is an admitted WFT fan. He was here early in Eli's career shitting on him. He disappeared when Eli started winning super bowls. Came back late in Eli's career to shit some more.
Now he's doing the same with Jones. B ignore him he's a troll.
And here is the problem with this site!
Why should people who were critical of Jones take a beating? He warranted much of that with his play. When his play gets better the criticism goes away. Let's not act like people were on him for 3 bad games his rookie year.
And if Jones plays badly this week, should people who have been supportive of Jones take a beating? Of course not.
The problem with BBI is that both groups will rotate beatings because nobody can simply have an opinion based on what they see that is allowed to change as they see more.
BW is an admitted WFT fan. He was here early in Eli's career shitting on him. He disappeared when Eli started winning super bowls. Came back late in Eli's career to shit some more.
Now he's doing the same with Jones. B ignore him he's a troll.
Look I've been critical of Eli and Jones but to me there's a difference between criticizing a QB when he plays poorly and criticizing a QB when he plays well or is getting praised. The latter makes me feel like you're rooting for someone to fail. That said I've probably been guilty of it with Eli at some point and still to some degree.
I suggest you refamiliarize with Darnold's final eight games in the 2019 season. He went 6-2, 13 TDs/4INTs, 64% completion, 8 YPA, 8+ AY/A, and a 60+ QBR. And nobody would confuse that offensive roster to be replete with quality talent...
I familiarized myself with Darnold's final 8 in 2019 and he threw for 61%, 7.29 Y/A, 7.59 AY/A. He also lost 2 fumbles in that span. And only one of the teams he beat in that span had a winning record, the Bills in Week 17, and they were playing their backups.
You are 100% correct. My bad. I was doing the numbers quickly in my head and completely whiffed.
He has to come up big in division games. If Jones has a great game and we win, some people that have been overly critical of Jones are going to take a beating.
And here is the problem with this site!
Why should people who were critical of Jones take a beating? He warranted much of that with his play. When his play gets better the criticism goes away. Let's not act like people were on him for 3 bad games his rookie year.
And if Jones plays badly this week, should people who have been supportive of Jones take a beating? Of course not.
The problem with BBI is that both groups will rotate beatings because nobody can simply have an opinion based on what they see that is allowed to change as they see more.
I don't know why a good game invalidates previous criticism.
I don't think Jones would turn into a top ten QB but do think he has the potential - if he does, then I'll happily admit I was wrong. But that doesn't mean his 2020 season was actually good.
Show me one line of any post where I'm am rooting for Jones to poorly. That's just preposterous. It's really just your imagination.
I try to keep commentary on Jones's play using metrics and how he stacks up against his peers.
Furthermore, I am actually neutral on Garrett. But shifting the offense's struggles on him primarily is just absurd. A red herring. Garrett has had success in the NFL as a play-caller and OC. So he's far from the incompetent fool many here suggest he is.
I don't have an ego or a desire to be right. I have strong opinions and don't default to the simplistic comfort of "Go Giants! Everything is going to be great!" routine...
Show me one line of any post where I'm am rooting for Jones to poorly. That's just preposterous. It's really just your imagination.
I try to keep commentary on Jones's play using metrics and how he stacks up against his peers.
Furthermore, I am actually neutral on Garrett. But shifting the offense's struggles on him primarily is just absurd. A red herring. Garrett has had success in the NFL as a play-caller and OC. So he's far from the incompetent fool many here suggest he is.
I don't have an ego or a desire to be right. I have strong opinions and don't default to the simplistic comfort of "Go Giants! Everything is going to be great!" routine...
I like QBR. The QBR through 4 games tells me Jones decision making is improved. 4 games is not insignificant. Last week he really looked the part. He played with real confidence. We could be seeing a Josh Allen like year 3 coming. If he improves in the red zone, we might really have something.
If we find out out that Jones is a bonafide franchise QB this year the outlook for this team changes dramatically. If the LT keeps ascending...
2 first round picks next year...
BW...just pause.
The narrative could easily flip. People will start praising.....wait for it....DG.
Big week. If Jones puts forth a solid game against Dallas, you have to start giving him some love.
Show me one line of any post where I'm am rooting for Jones to poorly. That's just preposterous. It's really just your imagination.
I try to keep commentary on Jones's play using metrics and how he stacks up against his peers.
Furthermore, I am actually neutral on Garrett. But shifting the offense's struggles on him primarily is just absurd. A red herring. Garrett has had success in the NFL as a play-caller and OC. So he's far from the incompetent fool many here suggest he is.
I don't have an ego or a desire to be right. I have strong opinions and don't default to the simplistic comfort of "Go Giants! Everything is going to be great!" routine...
Backing up BW here. He is never rooting for Jones to fail. He is looking for more than just last week.
I like QBR. The QBR through 4 games tells me Jones decision making is improved. 4 games is not insignificant. Last week he really looked the part. He played with real confidence. We could be seeing a Josh Allen like year 3 coming. If he improves in the red zone, we might really have something.
If we find out out that Jones is a bonafide franchise QB this year the outlook for this team changes dramatically. If the LT keeps ascending...
2 first round picks next year...
BW...just pause.
The narrative could easily flip. People will start praising.....wait for it....DG.
No he's not. He's a troll. Shit on Eli then disappeared. Came back and admitted he's a WFT FAN. now he's doing the same with Jones. Went anyone read his shit is beyond me.