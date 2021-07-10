Troy Aikman: Giants not in Dallas' Class

The buildup to this weeks’ game. The more pressure and quality the giants face, the better we can truly assess where they are at. Bring on the cowboys, bucs, and chiefs. Love it. The giants aren’t getting to the Super Bowl anyway. Let’s see what they are made of.
He was talking to a Dallas Newspaper. What's he going to say, they stink?
FO rates the Cowboys as the second best team in the league. They've been as good as predicted on offense and surprisingly "better than average" on defense. If the Giants win, it'll be because the Giants defense plays much better than they have, or the Dallas defense plays significantly worse.
... it's hard not to agree with him. I have watched the Cowboys this year, and they are clicking right now. OL and run game look terrific which is a bad matchup for our defense. And they have been getting good pressure on QBs (and Diggs has been an INT machine likely due to that as much as skill). Our OL really has to do well and prove that they can handle stunts and blitzes or we are in for a long game.
That said, any given Sunday. I don't think the Giants are that far behind but we need still better OL play and some kind of edge rush to be in their class.
I am putting the game on Judge. He blew the WFT game and this is a great opportunity to make up for it. D steps up and the O continues the momentum AND limits turnovers this is a 4th QTR game. Who makes the plays then will win.
Kind of wish those 90 Dallas teams had to contend when the NFCE was the Beast. Jimmy Johnson picked NO by ten points last week.
need to enter this game with high confidence, and build off the end of the NO game.
Show up and play the way they have for most of the rest of the season (mental errors, penalties, dumb stuff bad RZ play by the offense, not enough crucial stops by the defense) then yes, Troy's likely to be proven correct.
Which NYG shows up? They usually get Dallas's best shot ...
The Giants have proved nothing to think differently
This is not earth-shattering information.
The Giants are 1-3 and have not played a complete game yet.
Dallas is firing on all cylinders and as much as I hate to say it is the best team in the division by a big margin.
Giants last three seasons, have nothing to do with this one
Prescott is playing his ass off, and Diggs is playing like the defensive player of the year.
Dangerous game.
Terps I read your posts, respect your take, but you lost a little cred last week when you said Daniel s performance wasn’t impressive.
You might be right about a blow out this week, but I m thinking Giants surprise you.
I'm not going to lose sleep over that. I'm also not going to go nuts over that performance. He played well, but man have standards fallen when we go nuts over a 27-21 win to move to 1-3 on the year. Winning NFC player of the week was a joke, too - did you see Kyler Murray in LA?
I hope Jones keeps it up. I really do. But I'm going to need to see a lot more to be convinced he's the guy. Turn the season around and get in the playoffs. Otherwise go away.
Maybe the Giants surprise in Dallas. I don't know. What I do know is that through four games Dallas is two classes ahead of the Giants at least - which is why a close game would be a surprise.
This place is a yo-yo. Go back and read the New Orleans game thread through the third quarter. See how people were feeling then. One good half quarter of football and now people are feeling strong? Ok.
Would people disagree with such an obvious commentary. They are more accomplished and talented across the board, at every single position. We won ONE game and we are all of the sudden some juggernaut that commands respect. We beat a team with gimmicky QBs and a ton of injuries and now we're the 85 Bears. Can we win? Sure we can, is it likely? Nope.
Well said, 100% agree. The duo of Elliott and Pollard has really been working for them the past few weeks. And if you shut down the run they hit you with the pass with Lamb, Cooper, and now Schultz playing really well.
I honestly don’t expect us to win this one, but I’m hoping we at least keep it interesting.
Should not be used in the same sentence. The organization hasn't had any class since Tom Landry was coach. Aikman and Buck gan give each other back massages in the booth this Sunday like they usually do.
Forever we've been hearing things like "most talented team in the league". There is a big gap between NYG and Dallas in terms of talent. But that team in big D has much to prove themselves in terms of putting it together and making a run. That being said, we'll need a lot of things going our way to overcome the roster gap and pull out a win. It's possible, but small margin for error.
He is responding to a hometown paper so I'll take that into consideration. I HATE the 'not in the same class' take. Up until 5pm Sunday were we in New Orleans 'class'. If he says we match up horribly with Dallas, I'll agree mores that putting any team in a class right now considering that in any given year there are typical only 3 or 4 elite teams and even they get beat on an off weekend. That said, Dak seems to be back, Elliott is having a good season and they have an opportunistic defense. We don't match up well as we haven't stopped the run, we havent taken advantage of turnovers or opportunities for turnovers and Dak always seems to have our number. Lets play the game though and see how we do. At least its not a Sunday, Monday or Thursday NIGHT game.
Would people disagree with such an obvious commentary. They are more accomplished and talented across the board, at every single position. We won ONE game and we are all of the sudden some juggernaut that commands respect. We beat a team with gimmicky QBs and a ton of injuries and now we're the 85 Bears. Can we win? Sure we can, is it likely? Nope.
Such a dumb strawman comment.
I do think Dallas has shown to be the better team up to now
in the past 20 games. And they have played better teams than this years Cowboys. I do not think the Giants will win, but I do not think it will be a blow out. This will be a close game and if we get lucky we might be able to pull it out.
yeah, Dallas is better than us right now. No shit. So were the Saints, at the time. Making comments around this type of stuff early on in the season is pretty foolish. Anything can happen unless the talent and or situation is so obvious in one direction. That isn't the case here. Early in the season, teams are still figuring it out. The Saints destroyed the Packers. Are we better than the Packers? No, absolutely not.
We'll see on Sunday. I'm confident in this offense right now to put up 30+ at Dallas.
we are better than our record. Not exactly the hottest take, but whoever wins the turnover battle will almost certainly win this game. We’ve done a great job not turning the ball over and they have defensively. Something has to budge there. Our red zone offense WILL be much better just because Dallas is poor up front against the run.. The Chargers probably win that game easily if they just stick with their run game which was killing them. Plus as good as Diggs has been getting picks, the guy is a total gambler. Wouldn’t be surprised teams finally pick on that now there’s some tape.
On our defensive side of the ball, we’ll we need our defense to step up to its ability in the secondary and come down with some picks. We also need our new DL faces to do what they were brought into do, stuff the run at an acceptable level.
I think the Giants are a solid bet to cover 7.5, but we’ll need somethings to go in our favor to win (hopefully some calls but won’t be holding my breath)
What gives me hope is that, once again, the fanbase and organization is ready to put them in the SB when they have some major holes. They aren’t going to force turnovers at the rate they are going.
And we have a lot of Giants fanatics on this board who lack any semblance of objectivity.
What Aikman said is correct. We suck. And Dallas have a top NFL offense and an improving D. Most power rankings have the Cowboys inside the top-10 and they have the Giants between 25 and 28. Those are the facts.
Dallas is on another level than us. It's obvious. And I'm pretty sure Aikman would say the reverse if and when the Cowboys and Giants reverse places.
However, I'm going to be optimistic. Jones and Giants hung with opponents just as good if not better last year with not even close to the weapons they have this year. I know those games were still close losses and I know people don't want to hear the "if this play goes that way" or "no moral victories" stuff, but they had some close losses against top competition last year.
Also, Golladay even said at the start of the season that the offense is likely to be slow out of the gate. The offense has looked good in 2 out of the last 3 games and hopefully the trend continues and Garrett continues to call games like he did against WFT and NO.
The defense is another story... Graham will have to be the guy we thought we had from last year and find ways to get pressure and get away from the soft zone stuff.
the way the Giants have played these past few years. Now if we beat the Cowboys the conversation may start to change. But I hate to say it I'm not expecting that. This Defense is really going to have tom step up.
Giants barely eeked out a win against a .500 team while Dallas has been beating good teams and their only loss is to the SB champs.
While I'm as hopeful as anyone here that the Giants are turning it around, they haven't done it yet so I think it's fair to say they're not on the Cowboys level.
Now who knows, maybe the Giants have made the leaps we want and they pull out a win (I'd bet the Giants cover at least), but until they start beating good teams they won't get any credit.
Hahaha, Giants go into a place they ve hardly ever won, certainly not recently, win a game where the general consensus here is they had no chance, (were you one of those guys); get an unexpected win, and you categorize it as a not impressive win.
I'm as optimistic as anyone, see my comments above, and am ecstatic over the win. However, I think if Brees was still QB the Giants probably lose that game, but who knows...
In a surprise to literally no one :)
Not to mention this is such a horrificly bad bet. The Giants have lost by more than 2 scores twice in the JJ era and one game was extremely early last year where they looked like chickens with their heads cut off and another where the QB shouldn’t have even played. Well it’s week 5 and we are healthy. I just don’t see the value in this at all. Maybe if it was +2000 or something.
Game threads are a joke, always have been. They overreact to every bad play, why wouldn’t they overreact to a win.
Hope you don’t include me in the ,”yo yo” crowd, my fandom for Daniel has been consistent since day 1.
He s not going anywhere Terps, if that s what you re waiting for you re going to be disappointed.
Success for losing teams and quarterbacks begins somewhere no one is going nuts for 1-3, they are excited for what that win can mean going forward.
I remember Eli s win against Dallas, last game of his rookie season, I felt it was a benchmark game at that time. As it turns out it was, Coughlin even felt that way.
Really are not in Dallas' class then the Giants do not need to win to show they are progressing. Personally, a win in Dallas is a very tough task for this team, I am not sure they are ready for a game like this that they actually win. I'll be looking for continued play from the quarterback that he was worth his selection at 6th overall. I'll be looking for the defense to finally make an offense work to move the ball or at least to score to points, I'll be looking for Judge to restore lost faith that a lot of us had in him prior to the season, looking for Saquon to continue rounding into shape. A win would be amazing, but it isn't the only outcome that would show the team is progressing. We may have to accept baby steps overall for a bit longer.
This.
Keep me in the game, waiting for the next big Saquan run or catch, the next dime from DJ and the 1st multi-sack game from AO.
I'm expecting to be disappointed. The Giants have excelled at that for a while now.
why do you even care? you are rooting for the team to lose
I'm rooting for losses because I believe that's what's in the long term best interest of the franchise. Another 6-ish win season is just going to signal to ownership that the arrow is pointing up when it really isn't.
If they turn it around to win 10+ games and make the playoffs, great. But based on the first four weeks I don't think that's possible.
with a very tough loss on the road to Tampa; and high quality wins over the Chargers and the Panthers and a blow-out over the hapless Eagles. So there is some merit to what Aikman is selling despite his Dallas allegiance.
However, I think we definitely have a good chance. These division/rivalry games are very unpredictable. So throwing out the records, especially so early in the season, makes some sense.
Both teams will be extra-fired up - Dallas with a chance to extend it's lead in the NFCE and NYT trying to close the gap.
On the other hand, we haven't won in Dallas in a while and Dallas had had our number in general. Plus, I have been very impressed with their defense - the team speed and gang tackling for sure - and the job Quinn has done.
Would anyone be surprised if the game comes down to 4th quarter and who has the ball last?
Piling up losses is in the best interest? Really? I'm not trying to be an ass, but really? Wouldn't wins be in the best interest? I don't think playoffs is a necessity, even .500 or slightly above would go a long way to show things are improving. As far as the arrow not point up comment, there's pieces that are beginning to show here. Andrew Thomas playing like the LT we expected, Jones continuing to show improvement, Toney looking like he could be a great piece moving forward, Golladay starting to show why he got paid, Barkley getting back to form each week, etc. We need an EDGE rusher for sure, but in my opinion there's definitely some "arrow pointing up" signs.
Didn't realize the 'classes' of the NFL were already set
Yes, Dallas has been playing at a higher overall level thus far. But to think that they are not going to need to compete at the same level in order to beat the Giants is just flawed. The NFCE may not be one of the better divisions, but the head-to-head games typically are pretty competitive.
Obviously just an opinion from a former Cowboy but it probably didn't need to be said so early in the season, and came across lacking some "class" as well.
This is one the dumbest things you have ever typed here.
I am rooting for losses.
You should be rooting for them to beat the Cowboys or you should leave this board forever.
If they beat the Cowboys and the players that broke out last week and do it again this week against the division leader in their house...
We probably are not making the playoffs
He’s rooting for losses but was happy after the Saints win!
Troy Aikman is still like an annoying little brother.
I get not liking the guy because he was a Cowboy, and I get being ticked off at the comment he made. But what I don't understand is the complete disrespect for him like he is Mike Lombardi or someone. This guy has the pelts on his wall to be taken seriously whether you agree with him or not.
1. rooting for losses? get the fuck out of here with that man. that's some Jets level bullshit
2. Since you're starting to realize that Jones is playing really well, coupled with the fact that every day for 2 years you've called him a "bad QB" - which lacked context and any rational thought when it comes to young QBs, you are now using this "30 point" thing as a way to put down the Giants offense.
3. They scored 29 against WFT, lets be honest, that 29 needs context does it not? They went fairly conservative during a few stretches during that game, we had a dropped open TD and a TD called back for a questionable hold...again...still scored 29 with all of that going on, anyone with eyes would have called that a really nice offensive performance
4. They scored 27 against Saints, yes, in overtime, yes, most of that coming in 4th quarter and OT, but...did it happen or not happen? Did the offense finally look really really good or did it not? You can't just ignore this. You continue to say things like "well hey the Giants offense has sucked for a decade so.....we suck." Things change, players get better, especially our LT and QB, which go hand in hand to having a good offense.
5. We may not beat the Cowboys, who the fuck knows. But the fact that you are openly rooting for them to lose is pathetic, especially this early in the season...even though any Giant fan who would root for them to lose against the fucking Cowboys should be questioned as to whether they are a fan of the team.
6. I remember you, bw, and probably a few others, openly having an absolute fit when we beat the Dolphins and Washington in weeks 15 and 16 2 years ago. "We are gonna miss out in Chase Young! wahhhh!" Well...not only was that ridiculous on it's face, but the guy we took with our pick seems pretty awesome right now, and Young, while I still expect him to be very good, hasn't exactly lit the NFL on fire.
If you are rooting for your team to lose in week 5 I'm not sure you really enjoy football so much as being an armchair GM. Who wants to watch another season of losing for changes in the front office and better draft picks? Don't you only want those things so you can win games?
And there was plenty of reasons the past two years to assess Jones as a bad QB. He played a lot of piss poor games. I am glad he played so well last week, but let's not act like he is somehow an established NFL starting QB now and the position is settled. I am hoping he keeps playing like he did last week but I still have a pretty hefty does of skepticism.
Because the Media's Full-on Fellatio Fest is upon them now.
I've seen this before with Dallas; early in the season they have some good luck and are anointed the chosen ones by the Skip Baylesses of the world. Then their shortcomings get exploited by opponents, they lose games people thought they should've won, and everyone stops drinking the Kool-Aid. It's a time-tested formula that hasn't disappointed since, oh, the late 20th century.
Something in my bones tells me that this weekend is when the annual "Oh the Cowboys aren't as good as we thought they were" mantra starts to get cranked up.
RE: Here's hoping the Cowturds are reading their own press clippings
Because the Media's Full-on Fellatio Fest is upon them now.
I've seen this before with Dallas; early in the season they have some good luck and are anointed the chosen ones by the Skip Baylesses of the world. Then their shortcomings get exploited by opponents, they lose games people thought they should've won, and everyone stops drinking the Kool-Aid. It's a time-tested formula that hasn't disappointed since, oh, the late 20th century.
Something in my bones tells me that this weekend is when the annual "Oh the Cowboys aren't as good as we thought they were" mantra starts to get cranked up.
Right, they have flaws, serious ones defensively. They’ll still probably win double digit games because that offense is unreal, but it’s hard to take them serious as a true contender.
6. I remember you, bw, and probably a few others, openly having an absolute fit when we beat the Dolphins and Washington in weeks 15 and 16 2 years ago. "We are gonna miss out in Chase Young! wahhhh!" Well...not only was that ridiculous on it's face, but the guy we took with our pick seems pretty awesome right now, and Young, while I still expect him to be very good, hasn't exactly lit the NFL on fire.
I was certainly rooting for a higher draft position at the end of that 2019 season. And why not? Those "wins" were completely insignificant.
I write plenty of things to criticize me for but this is silly.
Would people disagree with such an obvious commentary. They are more accomplished and talented across the board, at every single position. We won ONE game and we are all of the sudden some juggernaut that commands respect. We beat a team with gimmicky QBs and a ton of injuries and now we're the 85 Bears. Can we win? Sure we can, is it likely? Nope.
Such a dumb strawman comment.
Outstanding contribution, don't actually weigh in in anything other than your disdain for me. Bravo.
If you are rooting for your team to lose in week 5 I'm not sure you really enjoy football so much as being an armchair GM. Who wants to watch another season of losing for changes in the front office and better draft picks? Don't you only want those things so you can win games?
And there was plenty of reasons the past two years to assess Jones as a bad QB. He played a lot of piss poor games. I am glad he played so well last week, but let's not act like he is somehow an established NFL starting QB now and the position is settled. I am hoping he keeps playing like he did last week but I still have a pretty hefty does of skepticism.
So the people who have been measured about Jones all along (a hell of a lot more measured than Go Terps and others) and are enjoying his performance this season and his awesome game last week are the ones who are hysterical? Give me a break.
And yea, rooting for your team to lose is stupid. It’s never good. This whole tank job mentality that has pervaded sports is, well, a loser’s mentality. The Eagles embarrassed themselves last December. Different sport but where are the Philly 76ers for their now famous “plan” for losing? Tank for Tua really worked out. Winning is both learned and contagious and people want to waste time losing. Ridiculous.
wrong again. Wins are never "insignificant" especially when you have a young QB.
Was the Eli win against Dallas in week 17 in his rookie year "insignificant?"
Rooting for losses is a complete garbage mentality and organizations/fan bases that do that have zero credibility.
Unless you are in the playoff hunt late in the year, wins mean absolutely nothing.
With so much roster turnover from one season to the next, you basically have a new team every year. And sometimes a significantly new team. So any momentum/good vibes just don't carryover from one season to the next.
But when a foe talks shit about your team and your 1st and thought is to come in here and defend the bad guy...?
That Is the definition of a low bar. It's almost like you don't care about the game only the outcome. It's like the season doesn't really matter what you want to be able to do is put your finger and people spaces because your team is good... Is there bad...Whatever.
It doesn't really matter If you believe what Troy said...
...it's Troy fucking Aikman treating the entire Giants family with disrespect.
The Giants are a -17 pt dogs in this game...According to ALL the gambling sites,it's -7 pts..For a very selfish reason,I like the -7 pt spread..That shows the Giants could possibly win the game..-17pts is a hard nut to crack..
I don't know who said Aikman is a 'bad guy', but they're wrong. I think he's usually pretty objective & definitely isn't a Dallas homer. Hell, if anyone in that booth is rooting for the Cowboys, it's Buck.
Again, we'll see if he's right. He might be, he might not be.
I don't think you do.
My guest is miserable is simply your comfort zone.
It's not about being a super fan I am far from that... I'm just trying to enjoy good things when they happen.
If you don't understand that football is a bit of a family affair I would guess that you probably haven't played it And a highly competitive level.
You don't openly root for the team.
Granted root might mean different things to you and I...
... But you do seem to openly root against fans Of the team.
Constantly reminding us that We shouldn't Be enjoying The Giants Just seems Up to me.
Every game matters every win matters because this team needs to learn how to win.
Let me get this straight.
You bet the Giants to get blown out on Sunday
Then you double down and say you’re rooting for losses?
Fan of the year you are.
Wow.
Love the underdog role... always.
I guess we will find out Sunday, won’t we?
Their offense hides their defense very well
Didn't the consensus in 2020 have the Cowboys as a division contender last year? Weren't they also better on paper last year before Dak got injured?
Giants played them well the first game. Then the Defense couldn't get off the field on 3rd downs and Dalton completed 2 insane passes(or insane catches by the receivers) in the end to beat the Giants.
I hoping to be surprised but the Cowboys should win this game.
Dallas has proven a hell of a lot more than us this year, and coming from a great Dallas QB, this is not a sensational take.
I don't agree with him of course, but we've got a lot of work to do before we can brag on our own football chops.
When we win this Sunday, then the conversation will really open up.
What he supposed to say as an ex Cowboy QB?
Meh
Quote:
.
I guess we will find out Sunday, won’t we?
that's the correct answer.
1 thing that is worrisome is that the DAL OL looks to back on track. With that, the Giants ridiculous soft coverage schemes will be a recipe for disaster
If it’s close Dallas played down to our level.
If we win the Cowboys had an off day and didn’t play as good as they should have.
Never been a fan.
While I'm as hopeful as anyone here that the Giants are turning it around, they haven't done it yet so I think it's fair to say they're not on the Cowboys level.
Now who knows, maybe the Giants have made the leaps we want and they pull out a win (I'd bet the Giants cover at least), but until they start beating good teams they won't get any credit.
do you enjoy being miserable?
Dallas beat a chargers team that was going into score and the refs made 1 of the worst calls i ahve ever seen..
They beat a terrible eagles team
they beat the Panthers who didnt have Mccaffrey and their top corner..
Quote:
I got Dallas to win by 19-24 points at +725.
How is that miserable?
/end ({douche_snark} sarcasm)
That said, any given Sunday. I don't think the Giants are that far behind but we need still better OL play and some kind of edge rush to be in their class.
Why do people look for things to make them upset?
Kind of wish those 90 Dallas teams had to contend when the NFCE was the Beast. Jimmy Johnson picked NO by ten points last week.
Show up and play the way they have for most of the rest of the season (mental errors, penalties, dumb stuff bad RZ play by the offense, not enough crucial stops by the defense) then yes, Troy's likely to be proven correct.
Which NYG shows up? They usually get Dallas's best shot ...
Well, if anything you are consistent from your Saints prediction.
Giants last three seasons, have nothing to do with this one
That said, any given Sunday. I don't think the Giants are that far behind but we need still better OL play and some kind of edge rush to be in their class.
Well said, 100% agree. The duo of Elliott and Pollard has really been working for them the past few weeks. And if you shut down the run they hit you with the pass with Lamb, Cooper, and now Schultz playing really well.
I honestly don’t expect us to win this one, but I’m hoping we at least keep it interesting.
Yeah. What's this nobody ever accomplished?
Such a dumb strawman comment.
Cooper has a hamstring injury, who knows how much zeke will be effected by his knee
We'll see on Sunday. I'm confident in this offense right now to put up 30+ at Dallas.
Yeah aside from winning Superbowls and getting into the Hall of Fame and being a national broadcaster paid buckets of money for his thoughts on football, what has the guy ever done?
He's no GiantJohn!
If we get a few scores early and can get a fucking big turnover in the first half, or some three and outs, it's a winnable game.
They've scored 30 points 4 times in 36 games. That's 11%. Once in the last 20 games. 5%.
But yes, let's be confident they'll do that this week.
On our defensive side of the ball, we’ll we need our defense to step up to its ability in the secondary and come down with some picks. We also need our new DL faces to do what they were brought into do, stuff the run at an acceptable level.
I think the Giants are a solid bet to cover 7.5, but we’ll need somethings to go in our favor to win (hopefully some calls but won’t be holding my breath)
What gives me hope is that, once again, the fanbase and organization is ready to put them in the SB when they have some major holes. They aren’t going to force turnovers at the rate they are going.
Herbert threw 3 picks against dallas, difference in the game
They've scored 30 points 4 times in 36 games. That's 11%. Once in the last 20 games. 5%.
But yes, let's be confident they'll do that this week.
Did not see one post about scoring 30 points...except by you saying the will not.
Lock, stock and barrel.
Since 2017, he has a perfect record of 7-0 with Dallas out-scoring the Giants by an average margin of 12 points (30.6-18.6)
Zak Pescott's numbers against the Giants are ridiculously good.
Maybe some day we'll be able to say the same thing about Daniel Jones against Dallas at which time we can just reverse what Troy Aikman said.
But in the meantime, the Giants are on the bottom looking up at Dallas.
Is he wrong?
Aikman is 100% reasonable here. Go out and prove everyone wrong.
What Aikman said is correct. We suck. And Dallas have a top NFL offense and an improving D. Most power rankings have the Cowboys inside the top-10 and they have the Giants between 25 and 28. Those are the facts.
Dallas is on another level than us. It's obvious. And I'm pretty sure Aikman would say the reverse if and when the Cowboys and Giants reverse places.
Also, Golladay even said at the start of the season that the offense is likely to be slow out of the gate. The offense has looked good in 2 out of the last 3 games and hopefully the trend continues and Garrett continues to call games like he did against WFT and NO.
The defense is another story... Graham will have to be the guy we thought we had from last year and find ways to get pressure and get away from the soft zone stuff.
In terms of earning your own fan's trust and respect around the league, it's gotta start somewhere.
They've scored 30 points 4 times in 36 games. That's 11%. Once in the last 20 games. 5%.
But yes, let's be confident they'll do that this week.
Are you polishing their boots as well? Spit shine and all? jfc
Game threads are a joke, always have been. They overreact to every bad play, why wouldn’t they overreact to a win.
Hope you don’t include me in the ,”yo yo” crowd, my fandom for Daniel has been consistent since day 1.
He s not going anywhere Terps, if that s what you re waiting for you re going to be disappointed.
Success for losing teams and quarterbacks begins somewhere no one is going nuts for 1-3, they are excited for what that win can mean going forward.
I remember Eli s win against Dallas, last game of his rookie season, I felt it was a benchmark game at that time. As it turns out it was, Coughlin even felt that way.
That's a reasonable outlook.
This.
Keep me in the game, waiting for the next big Saquan run or catch, the next dime from DJ and the 1st multi-sack game from AO.
Compete!
However, I think we definitely have a good chance. These division/rivalry games are very unpredictable. So throwing out the records, especially so early in the season, makes some sense.
Both teams will be extra-fired up - Dallas with a chance to extend it's lead in the NFCE and NYT trying to close the gap.
On the other hand, we haven't won in Dallas in a while and Dallas had had our number in general. Plus, I have been very impressed with their defense - the team speed and gang tackling for sure - and the job Quinn has done.
Would anyone be surprised if the game comes down to 4th quarter and who has the ball last?
Yes, Dallas has been playing at a higher overall level thus far. But to think that they are not going to need to compete at the same level in order to beat the Giants is just flawed. The NFCE may not be one of the better divisions, but the head-to-head games typically are pretty competitive.
Obviously just an opinion from a former Cowboy but it probably didn't need to be said so early in the season, and came across lacking some "class" as well.
Would anyone be surprised if the game comes down to 4th quarter and who has the ball last?
The team with the ball last has had game winning drives in the last 3 Giants games, so that's certainly been the pattern.
I have no idea what to expect on Sunday. It's up to the Giants to prove Aikman wrong.
also
"I agree that" was supposed to be in front of "we are probably not making the playoffs."
Is he wrong?
I get not liking the guy because he was a Cowboy, and I get being ticked off at the comment he made. But what I don't understand is the complete disrespect for him like he is Mike Lombardi or someone. This guy has the pelts on his wall to be taken seriously whether you agree with him or not.
1. rooting for losses? get the fuck out of here with that man. that's some Jets level bullshit
2. Since you're starting to realize that Jones is playing really well, coupled with the fact that every day for 2 years you've called him a "bad QB" - which lacked context and any rational thought when it comes to young QBs, you are now using this "30 point" thing as a way to put down the Giants offense.
3. They scored 29 against WFT, lets be honest, that 29 needs context does it not? They went fairly conservative during a few stretches during that game, we had a dropped open TD and a TD called back for a questionable hold...again...still scored 29 with all of that going on, anyone with eyes would have called that a really nice offensive performance
4. They scored 27 against Saints, yes, in overtime, yes, most of that coming in 4th quarter and OT, but...did it happen or not happen? Did the offense finally look really really good or did it not? You can't just ignore this. You continue to say things like "well hey the Giants offense has sucked for a decade so.....we suck." Things change, players get better, especially our LT and QB, which go hand in hand to having a good offense.
5. We may not beat the Cowboys, who the fuck knows. But the fact that you are openly rooting for them to lose is pathetic, especially this early in the season...even though any Giant fan who would root for them to lose against the fucking Cowboys should be questioned as to whether they are a fan of the team.
6. I remember you, bw, and probably a few others, openly having an absolute fit when we beat the Dolphins and Washington in weeks 15 and 16 2 years ago. "We are gonna miss out in Chase Young! wahhhh!" Well...not only was that ridiculous on it's face, but the guy we took with our pick seems pretty awesome right now, and Young, while I still expect him to be very good, hasn't exactly lit the NFL on fire.
And there was plenty of reasons the past two years to assess Jones as a bad QB. He played a lot of piss poor games. I am glad he played so well last week, but let's not act like he is somehow an established NFL starting QB now and the position is settled. I am hoping he keeps playing like he did last week but I still have a pretty hefty does of skepticism.
Let's Go Giants!!!
6. I remember you, bw, and probably a few others, openly having an absolute fit when we beat the Dolphins and Washington in weeks 15 and 16 2 years ago. "We are gonna miss out in Chase Young! wahhhh!" Well...not only was that ridiculous on it's face, but the guy we took with our pick seems pretty awesome right now, and Young, while I still expect him to be very good, hasn't exactly lit the NFL on fire.
I was certainly rooting for a higher draft position at the end of that 2019 season. And why not? Those "wins" were completely insignificant.
I write plenty of things to criticize me for but this is silly.
And there was plenty of reasons the past two years to assess Jones as a bad QB. He played a lot of piss poor games. I am glad he played so well last week, but let's not act like he is somehow an established NFL starting QB now and the position is settled. I am hoping he keeps playing like he did last week but I still have a pretty hefty does of skepticism.
So the people who have been measured about Jones all along (a hell of a lot more measured than Go Terps and others) and are enjoying his performance this season and his awesome game last week are the ones who are hysterical? Give me a break.
And yea, rooting for your team to lose is stupid. It’s never good. This whole tank job mentality that has pervaded sports is, well, a loser’s mentality. The Eagles embarrassed themselves last December. Different sport but where are the Philly 76ers for their now famous “plan” for losing? Tank for Tua really worked out. Winning is both learned and contagious and people want to waste time losing. Ridiculous.
Was the Eli win against Dallas in week 17 in his rookie year "insignificant?"
Rooting for losses is a complete garbage mentality and organizations/fan bases that do that have zero credibility.
But when a foe talks shit about your team and your 1st and thought is to come in here and defend the bad guy...?
That Is the definition of a low bar. It's almost like you don't care about the game only the outcome. It's like the season doesn't really matter what you want to be able to do is put your finger and people spaces because your team is good... Is there bad...Whatever.
It doesn't really matter If you believe what Troy said...
...it's Troy fucking Aikman treating the entire Giants family with disrespect.
Unless you are in the playoff hunt late in the year, wins mean absolutely nothing.
You need to learn to live the journey.
I young team that has had a hard time winning football games needs to 1st learn how to win football games.
Winning Is an attitude and a belief.
The game is so much more than the results and statistics.
Again, we'll see if he's right. He might be, he might not be.
My guest is miserable is simply your comfort zone.
It's not about being a super fan I am far from that... I'm just trying to enjoy good things when they happen.
If you don't understand that football is a bit of a family affair I would guess that you probably haven't played it And a highly competitive level.
You don't openly root for the team.
Granted root might mean different things to you and I...
... But you do seem to openly root against fans Of the team.
Constantly reminding us that We shouldn't Be enjoying The Giants Just seems Up to me.
Every game matters every win matters because this team needs to learn how to win.
