Who is your favorite player on the current team?

not sure at the moment, I think it's more-so due to getting older but also years of terrible football has made me apathetic about the team. I want it to be Jones, but I really like Golladay's physical style of play. If the Saints game is just the start of what Toney does on a week-to-week basis then that may be my choice. Barkley could be up there if he starts getting back to his dynamic play as a rookie. So I guess those four are growing on me at the moment.
I remember catching him on the sideline during one of the preseason games cheering and encouraging the newbies and wanna-play guys out there like they were the starters.
That spoke volumes to me about his dedication and intensity
cannot help but notice that Jones is a real class act. Not convinced he is the next franhise QB but cannot think of anyone who has carried himself as well in NY at such a young age--other than possibly Jeter or Judge.
I like Judge and Graham. I'm really pulling for them to make it work. I'm indifferent about everyone else in the building except Gettleman (who should be shot out of a cannon into the Hackensack River) and Mara (who seems like a nice man but is in dire need of an intervention).
Even if you hate the selection of a RB at #2 in the draft, you still have to love Barkley. Pepper's has his faults on the field but love his team spirit. Gates and Lawerance with their lunch pail attitudes. Shep with his blocking and effort in general. It's early on Toney but he looks like he might be fun to watch. Logan Ryan. , Bradberry's talent without the drama, Martinez, etc...
I totally get the issue with the pick and see the flaws in him as a player. However, Marshall Faulk is one of my favorite players ever and I think Saquon is the closest thing to him from a talent perspective that we’ve seen.
Faulk didn’t reach his full potential until his 6th year and on a 2nd team. Shows that Saquon still has time, but I hope he doesn’t reach his potential on a 2nd team. Faulk was definitely a better blocker though, Saquon needs to continue working on that area.
I totally get the issue with the pick and see the flaws in him as a player. However, Marshall Faulk is one of my favorite players ever and I think Saquon is the closest thing to him from a talent perspective that we’ve seen.
Faulk didn’t reach his full potential until his 6th year and on a 2nd team. Shows that Saquon still has time, but I hope he doesn’t reach his potential on a 2nd team. Faulk was definitely a better blocker though, Saquon needs to continue working on that area.
He’s just insane to watch when he finds space.
Mine too.
Easy guy to root for. All about team and winning.
And in today's NFL, 3 yards and a cloud of dust doesn't win games any more. Defenses will let you have that now. They are trying to take away the explosive play. Having explosive players makes defenses adjust and creates opportunities for other players as well.
Which is odd, Ive always had my favs through the years, Toomer, Tuck, LT, Jumbo, Eli etc...
I don't know what not having a fav player says about me. I root the hardest for Jones right now though.
[i]This is exactly how I feel too! When I read the thread title I thought " Odd, I don't really have a favorite" as opposed to other years. Pressed for an answer I would likely say Leonard Williams. There really is no one on this team at the moment that inspires.
It's because the team is young. You may not currently have a favorite (I don't either), but there are several candidates who can turn into favorites, especially if the team starts winning. They're just too young and the team has yet to win. But it'll happen.
Yep, Thomas is up there too.
Jones/Saquon/Thomas/Golladay/Toney isn’t the worst core on offense.
That spoke volumes to me about his dedication and intensity
Not who is the best.
Not who is the most productive.
I like Barkley even though I think the pick was not worth it.
His personality and demeanor are that of what I look for in a teammate.
He is exciting with the ball in his hands.
You didn't name your new kid Daniel? ;)
On Offense, Gates, Barkley and Jones.
In that order.
Lawrence on defense but I expect more from him.
Was happy to see him let loose last week. He should be on the field ALL the time.
Also Logan Ryan, 2 reasons, a baller of a player PLUS he runs a pitfall rescue society. Good man, opposite of Michael Vick
Also love Leonard Williams. I don't think many understand how much of a beast he is and how difficult he his to deal with. hes essentially unblockable in the run game. very gifted
Last year, Dexter Lawrence
Right now, nobody (seems to be a theme)
In the future, Daniel Jones
Definitely Jones. I also like Toney from what I’ve seen.
Jones for me, obviously (I went to Duke). Hoping that those sitting on the fence because of recent bad play will get inspired this season.
Kill Engram.
Unlike many posters here... I really like this team put together by Gettleman (BOOM)
Last weeks seems like it could have been K Toney's coming out party. But, he has to play consistent and it is to early to tell. If he does he is going to be a very close 2nd for me.
Last weeks seems like it could have been K Toney's coming out party. But, he has to play consistent and it is to early to tell. If he does (play consistent) he is going to be a very close 2nd for me.