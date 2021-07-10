for display only
Who is your favorite player on the current team?

Dukie Dimes : 10/7/2021 3:17 pm
Just curious. If you want to explain why as well, do so. Maybe it gives some more perspective on the opinions of posters on here.
DJ.  
Giant John : 10/7/2021 3:37 pm : link
By far.
Jones,  
Straw Hat : 10/7/2021 3:40 pm : link
but andrew thomas is climbing the list rapidly.
Shepard  
gogiants : 10/7/2021 3:41 pm : link
and then DJ
not sure I really have one  
Victor in CT : 10/7/2021 3:42 pm : link
But I do like Andrew Thomas a lot. Good steady demeanor. Works hard, says little, ignores all the outside noise. Perfect temperament for a Left Tackle.
RE: Jones,  
bceagle05 : 10/7/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15402365 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
but andrew thomas is climbing the list rapidly.

Yep, Thomas is up there too.
Jones/Saquon/Thomas/Golladay/Toney isn’t the worst core on offense.
Also  
darren in pdx : 10/7/2021 3:44 pm : link
not sure at the moment, I think it's more-so due to getting older but also years of terrible football has made me apathetic about the team. I want it to be Jones, but I really like Golladay's physical style of play. If the Saints game is just the start of what Toney does on a week-to-week basis then that may be my choice. Barkley could be up there if he starts getting back to his dynamic play as a rookie. So I guess those four are growing on me at the moment.
...  
Toth029 : 10/7/2021 3:58 pm : link
Jones, Thomas, Leo
Shep  
TXRabbit : 10/7/2021 4:01 pm : link
I remember catching him on the sideline during one of the preseason games cheering and encouraging the newbies and wanna-play guys out there like they were the starters.
That spoke volumes to me about his dedication and intensity
Tough call  
Thegratefulhead : 10/7/2021 4:02 pm : link
Like...

Not who is the best.

Not who is the most productive.

I like Barkley even though I think the pick was not worth it.

His personality and demeanor are that of what I look for in a teammate.

He is exciting with the ball in his hands.
Jones, Thomas and Toney  
Ira : 10/7/2021 4:02 pm : link
.
Shepard but  
Jeffrey : 10/7/2021 4:08 pm : link
cannot help but notice that Jones is a real class act. Not convinced he is the next franhise QB but cannot think of anyone who has carried himself as well in NY at such a young age--other than possibly Jeter or Judge.
Is Eli still on the team  
Go Terps : 10/7/2021 4:10 pm : link
?
RE: Is Eli still on the team  
bw in dc : 10/7/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15402408 Go Terps said:
Quote:
?


You didn't name your new kid Daniel? ;)
Nasty  
RickJames : 10/7/2021 4:15 pm : link
Nick Gates
RE: RE: Is Eli still on the team  
Go Terps : 10/7/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15402409 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15402408 Go Terps said:


Quote:


?



You didn't name your new kid Daniel? ;)


Nope.

I like Judge and Graham. I'm really pulling for them to make it work. I'm indifferent about everyone else in the building except Gettleman (who should be shot out of a cannon into the Hackensack River) and Mara (who seems like a nice man but is in dire need of an intervention).
Hard to say  
Mark from Jersey : 10/7/2021 4:29 pm : link
Given this team’s recent history. I’d probably say Gates. Bradshaw was my favorite during the Coughlin era but many of the players since he left have been forgettable and hard to route for.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/7/2021 4:31 pm : link
Toney rapidly becoming a favorite of mine.
Jones,Barkley and Shepherd  
Rick in Dallas : 10/7/2021 4:37 pm : link
….
Dexter Lawrence  
Platos : 10/7/2021 4:44 pm : link
seems like he'd be fun to hang around with.
Toney  
Dave : 10/7/2021 4:48 pm : link
and Thomas is a close second
Dexter Lawrence  
Mike in NY : 10/7/2021 4:49 pm : link
Seems to give 110% whenever he is on the field
For me  
DannyDimes : 10/7/2021 5:00 pm : link
It's an easy team to like.... Sheppard, Jones, Barkley, Bradberry...
Nobody  
Joey in VA : 10/7/2021 5:12 pm : link
This team has been so rancid for so long, I just don't really find any fondness for one player.
Don’t have a favorite really..  
Sean : 10/7/2021 5:18 pm : link
But, I have a ton of respect for Shep. Goes out there and plays hard every game.
On defense  
Johnny5 : 10/7/2021 5:25 pm : link
Lawrence, Martinez and Bradbury

On Offense, Gates, Barkley and Jones.

In that order.
Gates  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/7/2021 6:49 pm : link
Just for how he got to where he was and was a good player and leader.

Lawrence on defense but I expect more from him.
There are actually a lot of likable players on this team  
rasbutant : 10/7/2021 7:31 pm : link
Hard to pick just one. But I'll say Jones.

Even if you hate the selection of a RB at #2 in the draft, you still have to love Barkley. Pepper's has his faults on the field but love his team spirit. Gates and Lawerance with their lunch pail attitudes. Shep with his blocking and effort in general. It's early on Toney but he looks like he might be fun to watch. Logan Ryan. , Bradberry's talent without the drama, Martinez, etc...
Ok, not a player,  
Big Blue '56 : 10/7/2021 7:34 pm : link
but Joe Judge
Saquon  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/7/2021 7:40 pm : link
I totally get the issue with the pick and see the flaws in him as a player. However, Marshall Faulk is one of my favorite players ever and I think Saquon is the closest thing to him from a talent perspective that we’ve seen.

Faulk didn’t reach his full potential until his 6th year and on a 2nd team. Shows that Saquon still has time, but I hope he doesn’t reach his potential on a 2nd team. Faulk was definitely a better blocker though, Saquon needs to continue working on that area.

He’s just insane to watch when he finds space.
Toney  
allenschade : 10/7/2021 7:40 pm : link
I had been watching Toney before the draft. Saw him as another Tyreek Hill. Can make Das look foolish. Was really happy when we got him AND the Bear's 1st round pick in 2022.

Was happy to see him let loose last week. He should be on the field ALL the time.

Also Logan Ryan, 2 reasons, a baller of a player PLUS he runs a pitfall rescue society. Good man, opposite of Michael Vick
Kadarious Toney, there are only a handful of guys in NFL that can  
Zeke's Alibi : 10/7/2021 7:47 pm : link
do what he can with ball in his hands. Unreal quick, tough, strong, and unreal vision. Fun, fun player to watch. Between him and Saquon teams are going to have to make tough decisions
Mike Glennon.  
BrettNYG10 : 10/7/2021 7:48 pm : link
.
DJ  
Aaroninma : 10/7/2021 7:58 pm : link
I just think he is extremely easy to root for. Seems like his teammates love him. Its been a while since Ive wanted a young player to succeed more.

Also love Leonard Williams. I don't think many understand how much of a beast he is and how difficult he his to deal with. hes essentially unblockable in the run game. very gifted
If we're talking buying jerseys  
Gmanfandan : 10/7/2021 8:25 pm : link
Saquon and Toney - but until the winning starts Im sticking with my old #92
I really liked Gates  
Ike#88 : 10/7/2021 8:36 pm : link
as he was tough, enthusiastic and stood up for his QB. The Giants need some take no crap identity. With Nick out it is Jones.
RE: Saquon  
bcinsd : 10/7/2021 8:59 pm : link
In comment 15402592 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
I totally get the issue with the pick and see the flaws in him as a player. However, Marshall Faulk is one of my favorite players ever and I think Saquon is the closest thing to him from a talent perspective that we’ve seen.

Faulk didn’t reach his full potential until his 6th year and on a 2nd team. Shows that Saquon still has time, but I hope he doesn’t reach his potential on a 2nd team. Faulk was definitely a better blocker though, Saquon needs to continue working on that area.

He’s just insane to watch when he finds space.


Mine too.
Easy guy to root for. All about team and winning.
And in today's NFL, 3 yards and a cloud of dust doesn't win games any more. Defenses will let you have that now. They are trying to take away the explosive play. Having explosive players makes defenses adjust and creates opportunities for other players as well.

Jones,  
BigBlueNH : 10/7/2021 9:03 pm : link
then Andrew Thomas.
Big Cat!  
trueblueinpw : 10/7/2021 9:25 pm : link
I’m old, so, gotta go defense. Probably Peps at the 2 and then Shep 3.
 
OntheRoad : 10/7/2021 9:45 pm : link

Last year, Dexter Lawrence

Right now, nobody (seems to be a theme)

In the future, Daniel Jones
Andrew Thomas  
cosmicj : 10/7/2021 10:48 pm : link
.
Easy  
Carl in CT : 10/7/2021 11:02 pm : link
Dimes!
Gates  
armstead98 : 10/7/2021 11:56 pm : link
Really feel for him.

Definitely Jones. I also like Toney from what I’ve seen.
gates and jones  
mpinmaine : 10/7/2021 11:57 pm : link
and b martinez
RE: RE: Don't really have one.  
Milton : 10/8/2021 12:32 am : link
In comment 15402346 JFIB said:
Quote:
In comment 15402341 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


Which is odd, Ive always had my favs through the years, Toomer, Tuck, LT, Jumbo, Eli etc...

I don't know what not having a fav player says about me. I root the hardest for Jones right now though.



[i]This is exactly how I feel too! When I read the thread title I thought " Odd, I don't really have a favorite" as opposed to other years. Pressed for an answer I would likely say Leonard Williams. There really is no one on this team at the moment that inspires.
It's because the team is young. You may not currently have a favorite (I don't either), but there are several candidates who can turn into favorites, especially if the team starts winning. They're just too young and the team has yet to win. But it'll happen.
Interesting  
Dukie Dimes : 10/8/2021 7:14 am : link
Choices. Seems like Shepard, Barkley, Jones, Gates, Toney, Williams, and Lawrence are the leading vote getters (in no particular order).

Jones for me, obviously (I went to Duke). Hoping that those sitting on the fence because of recent bad play will get inspired this season.
Marry Daniel.  
Giantgator : 10/8/2021 8:22 am : link
F Saquon.
Kill Engram.
Several favorites...  
KingBlue : 10/8/2021 9:27 am : link
Daniel Jones, Saquan, Logan Ryan, Shep, Toney, Leonard Williams, Thomas , Bradbury, Gano, Galloday...

Unlike many posters here... I really like this team put together by Gettleman (BOOM)
Engram  
thedogfather : 10/8/2021 11:07 am : link
J/K! I don't think I've ever disliked a player as much as him LOL. I can't say I have a favorite but I'm rooting a little harder for Jones and Saquon.
Daniel Jones ...  
short lease : 10/8/2021 9:02 pm : link
I really think he works his ass off trying to improve and his turnovers have come way down in the last 10 games he has played.

Last weeks seems like it could have been K Toney's coming out party. But, he has to play consistent and it is to early to tell. If he does he is going to be a very close 2nd for me.
