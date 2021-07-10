Who is your favorite Giants kicker of all time CMicks3110 : 10/7/2021 10:26 pm

I know Tynes probably has the most consequential field goals, but I never thought he was a great kicker.



I think feel very comfortable with Gano but he hasn't done anything truly memorable yet.



Matt Bahr was kind of before my time, but he seems like the obvious pick.



No one else stands out to me.



Thoughts?

