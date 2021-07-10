Who is your favorite Giants kicker of all time

I know Tynes probably has the most consequential field goals, but I never thought he was a great kicker.
I think feel very comfortable with Gano but he hasn't done anything truly memorable yet.
Matt Bahr was kind of before my time, but he seems like the obvious pick.
No one else stands out to me.
Thoughts?
Matt Bahr Game Winning Field Goal 1990 NFC Championship - ( New Window )
Kicking that field goal in Green Bay in zero degrees after missing in regulation? Fucking awesome. What a great game.
Oh yeah, those two (2007, 2011) NFC Championship game kicks finish the debate for me. Hero. Put out the catalog.
:P
But, I like Tynes as well.
Danelo - fun nostalgic choice, but he simply wasn't a very good kicker. And FWIW, during his era, Brad Van Pelt, Dave Jennings, Harry Carson were the only Pro Bowlers on the team in general.
Bahr is most (and correctly so) for his 5FG performance in the 1990 NFCCG, but I think that skews fans perception of him. The Giants have had more accurate kickers than Bahr since.
Matt Bryant was an 80% FG kicker, Jay Feely 84% and Aldrick Rosas and Graham Gano are both above 90%.
Kickers in general continue to be more accurate over time (hence the move of making PATs at 35-yards)
Although I will always remember the Sheikh who had a great rookie year way back in early 80s and then got hurt and was never the same. I think he set a record for FGs that season.
Washed up? He’s a kicker and was 29. If you thought he was washed up I wonder what you thought when we signed Gano
Maybe I was naïve
And I’m blanking on his name, but the Tynes era punter who ran around yelling “Super Bowl Kick, Baby!” when he went to hold in the NFC Championship.
Bahr and Tynes were clutch. Tynes is also all big blue on Twitter, too. He was psyched when we beat NO and posted of him jumping off the couch and high fiving his kid.
As to kickers, I go with Matt Bahr.
Quote:
???
see my post from this morning!
HAH there it is!!!
And Pat Summerall. 49-yards, probably more in a driving snow storm to beat the Browns. The very definition of clutch.
Matt Bahr and Ali Haji-Sheikh are right up there, too. Bahr was another clutch kicker, and the Sheikh set a GIANTS season FG record. Besides, Ali was born in Michigan and when the press asked if he'd ever been in a foreign country, he said Canada.
Loved Dave Jennings - 1 of my favorite Giants of all time (nevermind favorite kicker/punter)
We had some good talent at that position through the decades ... kinda of hard for me to choose 1.