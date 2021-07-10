for display only
Who is your favorite Giants kicker of all time

CMicks3110 : 10/7/2021 10:26 pm
I know Tynes probably has the most consequential field goals, but I never thought he was a great kicker.

I think feel very comfortable with Gano but he hasn't done anything truly memorable yet.

Matt Bahr was kind of before my time, but he seems like the obvious pick.

No one else stands out to me.

Thoughts?
Bahr...  
Brown_Hornet : 10/7/2021 11:38 pm : link
... I'm convinced that there are times he felt he was really gonna be the guy to make the tackle.
"There will be no three-peat...!" -- Pat Summerall  
bw in dc : 10/7/2021 11:38 pm : link
Matt Bahr.
Pat Summerall a TE and one of last non soccer kickers made some  
plato : 10/7/2021 11:53 pm : link
difficult and important kicks for giants. The one against the Browns in the snow remains a football legend. He was also a nice man.
Matt Bahr  
Optimus-NY : 10/8/2021 12:10 am : link
No two ways about it. As a football player myself (Soccer), he has ice and clutch running through his veins. His brother was a fine kicker in the league (Chris), and his dad (Walter) was on the 1950 U.S. Soccer team that beat England in the World Cup. He also considered himself a player, and not just a kicker (see video below in which he makes the most clutch kick in franchise history).


Matt Bahr Game Winning Field Goal 1990 NFC Championship - ( New Window )
John Carney  
Pete in MD : 10/8/2021 12:21 am : link
.
Tynes  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/8/2021 12:26 am : link

Kicking that field goal in Green Bay in zero degrees after missing in regulation? Fucking awesome. What a great game.
Tynes hands down  
Platos : 10/8/2021 12:43 am : link
and i thought he was washed up when we got him
Bahr and Tynes for me  
eric2425ny : 10/8/2021 12:52 am : link
both were excellent kickers and had such an amazing impact on this franchise. I can’t choose between the two of them.
......  
Route 9 : 10/8/2021 2:17 am : link
Tynes. Love him trashing Engram on Twitter, as well For all the BBI sensitive/Star Trek III types that think it's a low blow for a former player to do this to a current one, good, makes him even more of a bad ass.

Oh yeah, those two (2007, 2011) NFC Championship game kicks finish the debate for me. Hero. Put out the catalog.
Bahr and Tynes  
jpkmets : 10/8/2021 2:27 am : link
1 and 1a
of course Bahr and Tynes  
PatersonPlank : 10/8/2021 3:05 am : link
But I give Ali Haji Shiek 3rd. Won a Super Bowl ring on the 1986 team, and we met him tailgating at Giants Stadium in the late 1980s. Good guy, was wearing his SB ring too. I still have the pic somewhere
Matt Bahr  
TheMick7 : 10/8/2021 4:04 am : link
.
RE: Matt Bahr  
Grey Pilgrim : 10/8/2021 4:20 am : link
This.
I think Daluiso was on track to be great when he got hurt.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10/8/2021 5:57 am : link
Initially, he was just a big leg. He was mastering the nuances when he tore up his knee trying to tackle Deion on a game-ending play that didn't count.
Bjorn  
Les in TO : 10/8/2021 6:05 am : link
Nittmo and Ali Haji Sheikh
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/8/2021 6:49 am : link
Tynes.
Tough call...  
BamaBlue : 10/8/2021 7:04 am : link
but, I'd have to go with Joey D by a nose.

Rodney Williams looked more athletic than most of the roster  
Anakim : 10/8/2021 7:10 am : link
I guess Tynes. My first kicker was Brad Daluiso and then there was a revolving door of like Owen Pochman, Morten Andersen, Brett Conway, etc.
No one mentioned Matt Bryant?  
Anakim : 10/8/2021 7:11 am : link
I mean he lasted like 15 years with the Falcons



:P
Matt Barr  
joeinpa : 10/8/2021 7:15 am : link
Tynes, Pete Gogolak
Forgot  
joeinpa : 10/8/2021 7:17 am : link
Don Chandler
Great Question  
ZogZerg : 10/8/2021 7:21 am : link
Matt Bahr was my first thought.
But, I like Tynes as well.
Georgie Hunt  
Jimmy Brown : 10/8/2021 7:26 am : link
Only because I have his game jersey.
Tynes  
Southern Man : 10/8/2021 7:32 am : link
Easily
Joe Danelo...  
beechbouy : 10/8/2021 7:32 am : link
only because he seemed like the only Giant that wasn't awful when I first became a fan.
Matt Bahr, great kicker and just FUN...  
x meadowlander : 10/8/2021 7:49 am : link
...I LOVED seeing someone with my sh!tty body type running downfield and making tackles - Bahr would go full bore after return men, was freakin hilarious watching him get rag dolled, get up and do the same exact thing on the next kickoff. He was GREAT.

Danelo - fun nostalgic choice, but he simply wasn't a very good kicker. And FWIW, during his era, Brad Van Pelt, Dave Jennings, Harry Carson were the only Pro Bowlers on the team in general.
Pete Gogalak  
WillieYoung : 10/8/2021 7:58 am : link
First soccer style kicker in the NFL. His signing by the Giants from Buffalo Bills ignited the process that led to the NFL/AFL Merger. He grew up in Ogdensburg NY and kicked in the Northern League where I played (sparingly).
Tynes has the statistical edge over Bahr  
truebluelarry : 10/8/2021 7:59 am : link
Tynes career FG% is 83.6, Bahr is only 75.3.

Bahr is most (and correctly so) for his 5FG performance in the 1990 NFCCG, but I think that skews fans perception of him. The Giants have had more accurate kickers than Bahr since.

Matt Bryant was an 80% FG kicker, Jay Feely 84% and Aldrick Rosas and Graham Gano are both above 90%.

Kickers in general continue to be more accurate over time (hence the move of making PATs at 35-yards)
Pat Summerall  
NYGgolfer : 10/8/2021 8:00 am : link
everybody else is a rung down in the all-time ladder.

Although I will always remember the Sheikh who had a great rookie year way back in early 80s and then got hurt and was never the same. I think he set a record for FGs that season.
Joe Daniello  
johnnyb : 10/8/2021 8:04 am : link
He and Dave Jennings were our only offense for so many years. And JD kicked the winning FG in OT to beat the Cowboys and send us to the payoffs in 1981.
Not one mention of Bjorn Nittmo?  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/8/2021 8:26 am : link
???
Remember the bare foot era?  
dlauster : 10/8/2021 8:38 am : link
What the hell was that about?
RE: Tynes hands down  
Tuckrule : 10/8/2021 8:54 am : link
In comment 15402828 Platos said:
Quote:
and i thought he was washed up when we got him


Washed up? He’s a kicker and was 29. If you thought he was washed up I wonder what you thought when we signed Gano
Eric Schubert  
MattyKid : 10/8/2021 8:55 am : link
Conversation over!
RE: Not one mention of Bjorn Nittmo?  
Les in TO : 10/8/2021 8:58 am : link
In comment 15402900 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
???
see my post from this morning!
Tynes would have been my #3,after Bahr & Gogolak  
TheMick7 : 10/8/2021 9:06 am : link
But every time I think of Tynes, I can't forget the 4th quarter of the Packers game. Yes,he kicked the OT FG to send us to the Super Bowl,but he almost became our Scott Norwood. So,that's why Bahr will always be,head & shoulders above all,my #1!
Matt Stover...  
EricJ : 10/8/2021 9:14 am : link
yes, he was on our roster before I think Reeves let him go.
Josh Brown  
Modzelewski : 10/8/2021 9:22 am : link
For his ability (not his off-field issues, though…) I loved it when he kicked the field goal against the 49ers and yelled “we’re going to the (Effin’) Super Bowl!” And, for sure Graham Gano for his play right now. That was a streak!
I would have to say Daluiso  
TommytheElephant : 10/8/2021 9:28 am : link
Was the kicker for most of my youth and also for some reason I never thought he was going to miss.
Maybe I was naïve
EricJ  
TommytheElephant : 10/8/2021 9:28 am : link
I was waiting for someone to say Matt Stover ha
If punters count  
Daniel in MI : 10/8/2021 9:41 am : link
Dave Jennings was the best player on the team in some lean years.

And I’m blanking on his name, but the Tynes era punter who ran around yelling “Super Bowl Kick, Baby!” when he went to hold in the NFC Championship.

Bahr and Tynes were clutch. Tynes is also all big blue on Twitter, too. He was psyched when we beat NO and posted of him jumping off the couch and high fiving his kid.
Of course it would be Jennings if this was to include punters.  
chick310 : 10/8/2021 10:05 am : link
He was the only weapon the Giants actually had on the team during the 70s always flipping the field.

As to kickers, I go with Matt Bahr.
RE: RE: Not one mention of Bjorn Nittmo?  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/8/2021 10:29 am : link
In comment 15402925 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 15402900 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


???

see my post from this morning!


HAH there it is!!!
Ben Agajanian. And Pat Summerall.  
Red Dog : 10/8/2021 11:56 am : link
Was missing three toes on his kicking foot but was still a very good place kicker. Good enough to have a job as solely a place kicker when that was not common in an NFL with 33 man rosters.

And Pat Summerall. 49-yards, probably more in a driving snow storm to beat the Browns. The very definition of clutch.

Matt Bahr and Ali Haji-Sheikh are right up there, too. Bahr was another clutch kicker, and the Sheikh set a GIANTS season FG record. Besides, Ali was born in Michigan and when the press asked if he'd ever been in a foreign country, he said Canada.
RE: RE: RE: Not one mention of Bjorn Nittmo?  
myquealer : 10/8/2021 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15403006 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
In comment 15402925 Les in TO said:


Quote:


In comment 15402900 Bold Ruler said:


Quote:


???

see my post from this morning!



HAH there it is!!!


And my posts from last night including a YouTube link....
Owen Pochman..  
Ryan : 10/8/2021 12:58 pm : link
.
Scott Norwood  
53inCanton : 10/8/2021 5:17 pm : link
.
RE: If punters count  
short lease : 10/8/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15402953 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
Dave Jennings was the best player on the team in some lean years.

And I’m blanking on his name, but the Tynes era punter who ran around yelling “Super Bowl Kick, Baby!” when he went to hold in the NFC Championship.

Bahr and Tynes were clutch. Tynes is also all big blue on Twitter, too. He was psyched when we beat NO and posted of him jumping off the couch and high fiving his kid.



Loved Dave Jennings - 1 of my favorite Giants of all time (nevermind favorite kicker/punter)

We had some good talent at that position through the decades ... kinda of hard for me to choose 1.
Brad Daluiso  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 10/8/2021 8:50 pm : link
.
Danelo  
Rolyrock : 10/8/2021 9:22 pm : link
.
