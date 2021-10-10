for display only
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/10/2021 4:01 pm
Gave up another 200 yards  
Simms11 : 10/10/2021 7:32 pm : link
on the ground again today! Just ugly
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The giants were in this game  
ajr2456 : 10/10/2021 7:32 pm : link
Glennon was 15-22 for 184 yards. Outside of the Atlanta game what are Jones’ numbers?
The Cowboys have figured out  
Producer : 10/10/2021 7:33 pm : link
you need a high powered offense to win..

when will we figure it out?

5 years? 10 years? 15 years?

Defense and ball control football doesn't win you shit.
Are they seriously blowing the Cowboys right now?  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10/10/2021 7:33 pm : link
Between the coach and an overrated defense, they are still going to get snuffed by someone in the divisional round in a weak NFC.
Why is Engram still here?  
Knineteen : 10/10/2021 7:33 pm : link
This was his chance to put up 100 yards. What a waste of a pick he’s been.
What does Daniel Jones pay you to be his publicist?

And  
AcidTest : 10/10/2021 7:34 pm : link
now a pick six by Glennon. Fitting end. Blow out.
Glennon!  
JohnG in Albany : 10/10/2021 7:34 pm : link
With the TD pass!

Jerry Jones stick it up your ass!  
Simms11 : 10/10/2021 7:34 pm : link
Smug MFer
After this game...  
Kanavis : 10/10/2021 7:34 pm : link
The Giants will be close to the bottom in all defensive stats. And they have only played one good team. All of this debate is irrelevant. The defense can't stop anyone. They might be the worst in football. And it's the same players who played well last year. There is something wrong with the scheme. But we have this weord thing where the DC is the assistant HC and very likely unaccountable for this awful unit.
Good thing Chris Mara  
bubba0825 : 10/10/2021 7:34 pm : link
Has a job
Joe Judge is in over his head  
nym172 : 10/10/2021 7:34 pm : link
pathetic coach
RE: After this game...  
Producer : 10/10/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15406608 Kanavis said:
Quote:
The Giants will be close to the bottom in all defensive stats. And they have only played one good team. All of this debate is irrelevant. The defense can't stop anyone. They might be the worst in football. And it's the same players who played well last year. There is something wrong with the scheme. But we have this weord thing where the DC is the assistant HC and very likely unaccountable for this awful unit.


blah blah blah.. the game is offense.
RE: RE: RE: people shitting on reese to defend DG is fucking played out  
Johnny5 : 10/10/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15406508 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15406451 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15406343 FStubbs said:


Quote:



Gettleman fucking blows. Reese was better.



This. And we're approaching the point where, not only was Reese better, but post-2012 terrible Reese was better.


Saying Reese is better than Gettleman is like saying herpes is better than a stick in the eye.


Reese has 2 Super Bowls. The 1st one he inherited but the 2nd was honestly all him. Plus Odell produced significantly more in his career at NYG as compared to Saquon.

Huh? Second SB was all on Eli. Fuck Reese. And fuck Gettleman for that matter.
Another Stick Concept for a pick  
nym172 : 10/10/2021 7:35 pm : link
Classic Garrett
RE: Joe Judge is in over his head  
Mike in NY : 10/10/2021 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15406613 nym172 said:
Quote:
pathetic coach


I didn’t realize he was now playing QB.
Lil  
BleedBlue : 10/10/2021 7:36 pm : link
Aikman comparing cowboys injiry concerns to giants LOL

Take away dak zeke lamb martin and smith and see how they do
How great would it be….  
thrunthrublue : 10/10/2021 7:36 pm : link
To pay the video dept. to replace the game tape with a simple “you are fired” graphic as JJ sits and watches the tape?
Give up another one  
Giants73 : 10/10/2021 7:36 pm : link
Maybe that will get Judge fired
Why are you talking it  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/10/2021 7:36 pm : link
Out?
Nobody said that if Jones stayed heaqlthy they were going to win  
Giantfan21 : 10/10/2021 7:37 pm : link
But Comparing Jones to Glennon is asinine
Carl Banks said it...  
blink667 : 10/10/2021 7:38 pm : link
... the Giants are a poor tackling team.
Worst team in the league  
nym172 : 10/10/2021 7:38 pm : link
i think Jaguars are better.
Doesn't all that money on the defense...  
Gmen703 : 10/10/2021 7:38 pm : link
And we're still trash. Heads need to roll.
RE: Doesn't all that money on the defense...  
Gmen703 : 10/10/2021 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15406644 Gmen703 said:
Quote:
And we're still trash. Heads need to roll.


Spent*
Nice other team laughing at you  
Giants73 : 10/10/2021 7:38 pm : link
Move Garrett to head coach, get Columbo back to punch Judge in the face some more
RE: Derwin James Jr  
Giantfan in skinland : 10/10/2021 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15406566 prdave73 said:
Quote:
is a beast.. Best safety in the league hands down..


Feel bad saying this today of all days...but I desperately wanted the Giants to consider trading down out of the Barkley slot to take James later on.
RE: After this game...  
FStubbs : 10/10/2021 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15406608 Kanavis said:
Quote:
The Giants will be close to the bottom in all defensive stats. And they have only played one good team. All of this debate is irrelevant. The defense can't stop anyone. They might be the worst in football. And it's the same players who played well last year. There is something wrong with the scheme. But we have this weord thing where the DC is the assistant HC and very likely unaccountable for this awful unit.


He's accountable as in hopefully he, Judge, Garrett, Gettleman, Chris Mara, and every single scout in the front office are fired
...  
Toth029 : 10/10/2021 7:40 pm : link
ajr2456 is one of the worst posters on this forum and that's saying something.
Just a brutal finish  
Simms11 : 10/10/2021 7:40 pm : link
and I don’t see it getting better this year!
RE: Nice other team laughing at you  
FStubbs : 10/10/2021 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15406653 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Move Garrett to head coach, get Columbo back to punch Judge in the face some more


If we still had Columbo Andrew Thomas would still be a bust
RE: Nobody said that if Jones stayed heaqlthy they were going to win  
ajr2456 : 10/10/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15406636 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
But Comparing Jones to Glennon is asinine


It literally was posted above but sure
Glennon?  
thrunthrublue : 10/10/2021 7:41 pm : link
As washed up a journeyman as solder….Sean Payton did the giants a favor by keeping this team from 0-17.
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 10/10/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15406666 Toth029 said:
Quote:
ajr2456 is one of the worst posters on this forum and that's saying something.


For what, being right the last decade?
Soo are  
Debaser : 10/10/2021 7:43 pm : link
We ready to put this dumpster fire that gettle created yet???

The whole thing except toney and Ross and Thomas...every one else needs to get traded or cut for draft picks and not gettle picking
You think 1-4 is bad  
GiantsRage2007 : 10/10/2021 7:43 pm : link
I don’t see many wins upcoming

Another 3 to 5 win team

Brutal
Of all the game threads  
Dave on the UWS : 10/10/2021 7:43 pm : link
I’ve ever seen, this is the most pathetic AND embarrassing. Retaliate for Jones? The whole offense goes out injured, the defense can’t stop a cold and it’s Judge’s fault? Jesus F. Christ.
RE: Soo are  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/10/2021 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15406692 Debaser said:
Quote:
We ready to put this dumpster fire that gettle created yet???

The whole thing except toney and Ross and Thomas...every one else needs to get traded or cut for draft picks and not gettle picking


Dude. You knew Glennon was gonna come in and look good. Kudos
Judge in over his head  
bc4life : 10/10/2021 7:45 pm : link
Underdogs to begin with loses QB, Barkley, and a wr and 2 other wrs don't even suit up.

And that was the strength of the offense. some of you guys need a different past time.

I know aikmann is ready to hand mccarthy the lombardi trophy today. But they got beat by teh Bucs, Chargers played them close. and the other wins giants, eagles, and panthers
RE: RE: ...  
Toth029 : 10/10/2021 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15406683 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15406666 Toth029 said:


Quote:


ajr2456 is one of the worst posters on this forum and that's saying something.



For what, being right the last decade?


For the constant terrible posts I've been forced to view on my phone over the past several months. Are you 14? Go back to Reddit. If you're an adult and whine as much as you do on here, and lie as much as you do, I feel sorry for anyone around you in person. What are you right about? Jones is the team's best player. Thomas has been fantastic himself and a kid like Toney will be a star with a decent OC. But I never see objectivity from you and always this negative nonsense that is most of the time made up.
RE: Of all the game threads  
bluewave : 10/10/2021 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15406697 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
I’ve ever seen, this is the most pathetic AND embarrassing. Retaliate for Jones? The whole offense goes out injured, the defense can’t stop a cold and it’s Judge’s fault? Jesus F. Christ.


Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Martinez, Gates, Lemieux all out and you are blaming Judge? Is this an F'in joke???
I know Martinez is out  
bc4life : 10/10/2021 7:48 pm : link
But defense should still be playing better. My barber is a Cowboy fan and he sad Jackson got way overpaid.
Cowboys aren’t going anywhere  
joe48 : 10/10/2021 7:52 pm : link
They played a flawed team and could not get out their way in the first half.
You can have Dak $40M. He doesn’t have it . He has all pro offense and will struggle against better teams. He gets gaudy stats because the offense is loaded.
RE: RE: Of all the game threads  
Route 9 : 10/10/2021 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15406728 bluewave said:
Quote:
Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Martinez, Gates, Lemieux all out and you are blaming Judge? Is this an F'in joke???


Lol the misguided belief that those names actually mean anything. None of those names you listed pull any sort of consideration to think they'd even have a shot at winning WITH them on the field. They're all failures.
I noticed Wes Martin in a lot of the time at LG.....  
No Where Man : 10/10/2021 8:00 pm : link
What was that about?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 10/10/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15406724 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15406683 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15406666 Toth029 said:


Quote:


ajr2456 is one of the worst posters on this forum and that's saying something.



For what, being right the last decade?



For the constant terrible posts I've been forced to view on my phone over the past several months. Are you 14? Go back to Reddit. If you're an adult and whine as much as you do on here, and lie as much as you do, I feel sorry for anyone around you in person. What are you right about? Jones is the team's best player. Thomas has been fantastic himself and a kid like Toney will be a star with a decent OC. But I never see objectivity from you and always this negative nonsense that is most of the time made up.


Actually I’m a joy to be around. Sorry the giants suck and I don’t post blind positivity.

What have I been right about? Nearly everything? What’s there to be objective about when the team has been a dumpster fire and is on their way to another year with one of the worst records in the league.

Jones wasn’t good today even before he got hurt. Sorry if that hurts your feelings.
RE: RE: Soo are  
Debaser : 10/10/2021 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15406708 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15406692 Debaser said:


Quote:


We ready to put this dumpster fire that gettle created yet???

The whole thing except toney and Ross and Thomas...every one else needs to get traded or cut for draft picks and not gettle picking



Dude. You knew Glennon was gonna come in and look good. Kudos


At least he played with some balls and three a back shoulder throw outside the numbers which I have not seen since Eli. And you automatically know jones was going to play well and I bet still think he played well when he played like a bush leaguer. That whole scrambling on the goal line and trying to through another defender he does every game it was only a matter of time before he hurt himself
RE: RE: RE: Several posters  
santacruzom : 10/10/2021 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15406035 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15406028 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15405994 Giants73 said:


Quote:


Slurp all over Glennon saying he is better than Jones. Producer , debased, Terps, this is the garbage they want to see they can enjoy



No one says Glennon is better than Jones, just stop.



Lol have you read this thread?


Yes, and many others... how many people have been clamoring for Glennon to replace Jones?
