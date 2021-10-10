New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

The Giants will be close to the bottom in all defensive stats. And they have only played one good team. All of this debate is irrelevant. The defense can't stop anyone. They might be the worst in football. And it's the same players who played well last year. There is something wrong with the scheme. But we have this weord thing where the DC is the assistant HC and very likely unaccountable for this awful unit.
blah blah blah.. the game is offense.
RE: RE: RE: people shitting on reese to defend DG is fucking played out
He's accountable as in hopefully he, Judge, Garrett, Gettleman, Chris Mara, and every single scout in the front office are fired
ajr2456 is one of the worst posters on this forum and that's saying something.
For what, being right the last decade?
For the constant terrible posts I've been forced to view on my phone over the past several months. Are you 14? Go back to Reddit. If you're an adult and whine as much as you do on here, and lie as much as you do, I feel sorry for anyone around you in person. What are you right about? Jones is the team's best player. Thomas has been fantastic himself and a kid like Toney will be a star with a decent OC. But I never see objectivity from you and always this negative nonsense that is most of the time made up.
They played a flawed team and could not get out their way in the first half.
You can have Dak $40M. He doesn’t have it . He has all pro offense and will struggle against better teams. He gets gaudy stats because the offense is loaded.
Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Martinez, Gates, Lemieux all out and you are blaming Judge? Is this an F'in joke???
Lol the misguided belief that those names actually mean anything. None of those names you listed pull any sort of consideration to think they'd even have a shot at winning WITH them on the field. They're all failures.
I noticed Wes Martin in a lot of the time at LG.....
Actually I’m a joy to be around. Sorry the giants suck and I don’t post blind positivity.
What have I been right about? Nearly everything? What’s there to be objective about when the team has been a dumpster fire and is on their way to another year with one of the worst records in the league.
Jones wasn’t good today even before he got hurt. Sorry if that hurts your feelings.
We ready to put this dumpster fire that gettle created yet???
The whole thing except toney and Ross and Thomas...every one else needs to get traded or cut for draft picks and not gettle picking
Dude. You knew Glennon was gonna come in and look good. Kudos
At least he played with some balls and three a back shoulder throw outside the numbers which I have not seen since Eli. And you automatically know jones was going to play well and I bet still think he played well when he played like a bush leaguer. That whole scrambling on the goal line and trying to through another defender he does every game it was only a matter of time before he hurt himself
when will we figure it out?
5 years? 10 years? 15 years?
Defense and ball control football doesn't win you shit.
Maybe you should stop reading the bosxscores and start watching the games .
blah blah blah.. the game is offense.
They moved the ball just as much as they did in the first half with Jones. The point was Jones staying in this game didn’t mean the Giants were going to win.
Spent*
Feel bad saying this today of all days...but I desperately wanted the Giants to consider trading down out of the Barkley slot to take James later on.
He's accountable as in hopefully he, Judge, Garrett, Gettleman, Chris Mara, and every single scout in the front office are fired
If we still had Columbo Andrew Thomas would still be a bust
It literally was posted above but sure
For what, being right the last decade?
The whole thing except toney and Ross and Thomas...every one else needs to get traded or cut for draft picks and not gettle picking
Another 3 to 5 win team
Brutal
The whole thing except toney and Ross and Thomas...every one else needs to get traded or cut for draft picks and not gettle picking
Dude. You knew Glennon was gonna come in and look good. Kudos
And that was the strength of the offense. some of you guys need a different past time.
I know aikmann is ready to hand mccarthy the lombardi trophy today. But they got beat by teh Bucs, Chargers played them close. and the other wins giants, eagles, and panthers
Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Martinez, Gates, Lemieux all out and you are blaming Judge? Is this an F'in joke???
You can have Dak $40M. He doesn’t have it . He has all pro offense and will struggle against better teams. He gets gaudy stats because the offense is loaded.
Lol the misguided belief that those names actually mean anything. None of those names you listed pull any sort of consideration to think they'd even have a shot at winning WITH them on the field. They're all failures.
Actually I’m a joy to be around. Sorry the giants suck and I don’t post blind positivity.
What have I been right about? Nearly everything? What’s there to be objective about when the team has been a dumpster fire and is on their way to another year with one of the worst records in the league.
Jones wasn’t good today even before he got hurt. Sorry if that hurts your feelings.
Yes, and many others... how many people have been clamoring for Glennon to replace Jones?