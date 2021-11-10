Barkley out 2-4 weeks

but he's turned into an underachieving and injury prone player. I don't think this is the last time he'll get hurt either. I'd cut our losses and move on. I don't have much trust or confidence in him anymore. It's like he either runs for a yard, losses 3 yards, has an explosive play every 15 attempts or so or he gets hurt.
Booker is awful. So slow and constantly off balance. How we signed him over Gallman is beyond me. Talk about a horrible evaluation. We also signed him so quickly that I truly believe he would have gone unsigned by the league.
Anyone that posted this during the offseason was faced with absolute ridicule by the inteligentsia here. Where are they now?
the circumstances the results have not borne out in DG's favor once again, this being the most tragic mistake. On this alone you have to fire this GM. Let the new GM blow it up with a top down approach, giving everyone some breathing room politically.
Would be a great fit with the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. But, I don't see any way the giants are trading Barkley I think they want him to be the face of the franchise.
Wanting and being is two different things. The man just can't stay healthy. If we pay him it would be a big mistake, if we let him walk he will go on to be an all pro somewhere else (a team that can actually block).
is complete bullshit. The Giants failed the Giants. As mentioned before we got the luxury item before we had the place to put it. BUt, said luxury item is constantly in need of repairs and doesn't perform as well as you would expect for the design, size and the position it plays.
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
Wanting and being is two different things. The man just can't stay healthy. If we pay him it would be a big mistake, if we let him walk he will go on to be an all pro somewhere else (a team that can actually block).
Wanting and being is two different things. The man just can't stay healthy. If we pay him it would be a big mistake, if we let him walk he will go on to be an all pro somewhere else (a team that can actually block).
Barkley IS the face of the franchise-- and that's the problem. A perpetually injured overpaid overdrafted RB with poor vision, weak stutter-step dance moves, inability to pick up blitzes, and who has contributed to a grand total of seven (7!!!) wins in 3 and a half seasons is the face of this franchise.
I don't see how you can justify bringing Barkley back for a second contract, but I'm almost certain they will look for any reason to, and if he manages to stay relatively healthy next season, they absolutely will, and the mandate will come from the owner.
is complete bullshit. The Giants failed the Giants. As mentioned before we got the luxury item before we had the place to put it. BUt, said luxury item is constantly in need of repairs and doesn't perform as well as you would expect for the design, size and the position it plays.
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
it would still have been a mistake to waste that pick on him given the state of the Giants roster after 2017. However, now that we've seen what he actually is - a mediocre injury prone running back - he deserves to be on the all-time disaster draft picks list. Gettleman deserves to be fired just for this pick alone.
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
People minds will change and change again (maybe). I'm guilty of that. New Orleans you had Barkley edging back, and it was exciting for a millisecond. Maybe he's going to tragically be Victor Cruz, where you hoped/hoped/hoped. There's still time for him to come back and to show he can stay relatively healthy and be explosive. I hope he comes back and makes it interesting. The idea of a fully utilized Barkley and Toney sounds entertaining.
is complete bullshit. The Giants failed the Giants. As mentioned before we got the luxury item before we had the place to put it. BUt, said luxury item is constantly in need of repairs and doesn't perform as well as you would expect for the design, size and the position it plays.
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
I can't believe we
re 3 years removed from this yet people will stubbornly stick with their opinions no matter what objective truths. So The Giants should have taken Darnold instead? And what makes you think this was just nothing more than Gettle taking the player he thought was the best player for the draft position? earnie I don't think traded down but I doubt he would have considered a RB the best player at that draft position.
I can't believe we
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
I can't believe we
re 3 years removed from this yet people will stubbornly stick with their opinions no matter what objective truths. So The Giants should have taken Darnold instead? And what makes you think this was just nothing more than Gettle taking the player he thought was the best player for the draft position? earnie I don't think traded down but I doubt he would have considered a RB the best player at that draft position.
Nope. You take Nelson (a guy with HOF potential too) and you fix the one group on an NFL team that can change average players elsewhere (QB, RB, WR and TE) to above average instantly. Nelson was my choice then and sure as fuck would be today!
RE: RE: RE: This mantra that the Giants failed Barkley
Nope. You take Nelson (a guy with HOF potential too) and you fix the one group on an NFL team that can change average players elsewhere (QB, RB, WR and TE) to above average instantly. Nelson was my choice then and sure as fuck would be today!
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
I can't believe we
re 3 years removed from this yet people will stubbornly stick with their opinions no matter what objective truths. So The Giants should have taken Darnold instead? And what makes you think this was just nothing more than Gettle taking the player he thought was the best player for the draft position? earnie I don't think traded down but I doubt he would have considered a RB the best player at that draft position.
Nope. You take Nelson (a guy with HOF potential too) and you fix the one group on an NFL team that can change average players elsewhere (QB, RB, WR and TE) to above average instantly. Nelson was my choice then and sure as fuck would be today!
We could have had Nelson in a slight trade down and acquired another first round pick.
There were so many more favorable outcomes for that disaster of a draft. Get rid of Gettleman now.
His rookie year he showed a ton of what he could do. I think the injuries make it a terrible situation and mean there is no way he should even sniff a second contract here. But, I think the biggest problem was drafting him without making even a mild improvement on the OL.
The real knock on not taking a RB that high is that RBs get hurt a lot and miss time. I’m pretty sure that Barkley has already missed, prior to this injury, close to 50% of the games since he was drafted. And, if the Giants had built a good OL, something Gettleman was supposed to do, a decent RB, and there are lots of them all over the league, would have provided a good running attack, something that they haven’t had in years.
RE: RE: I see no way Barkley gets a big second contract here
Booker is awful. So slow and constantly off balance. How we signed him over Gallman is beyond me. Talk about a horrible evaluation. We also signed him so quickly that I truly believe he would have gone unsigned by the league.
Yes. Because the immortal Wayne Gallman, the holder of 31 rushing yards this season, is doing so well where he’s at now.
31 yards is 4.4 yards per carry. We have No one getting close to that. He proved to be way more valuable than Booker last year with 682 yards and a 4.6 yard per carry average behind last year's awful offensive line. Gallman must have some friction with front office and/or coaching staff as he is much better than anyone we have backing up SB. We could have signed him at the vet minimum when SF cut him (they were loaded at RB).
Can't Shake This Thought: The Saquon Barkley of My Old Age
These are the haters coming through. He’s a mediocre running back. Bullshit! He might be the best back in the league he’s just had freak injuries that cannot be blamed on conditioning or irresponsibility. He’s got Giants look just like Cruz, Nicks, Smith and even Odell.
This is a curse. Now 89 is injured and likely will miss multiple games.
it would still have been a mistake to waste that pick on him given the state of the Giants roster after 2017. However, now that we've seen what he actually is - a mediocre injury prone running back - he deserves to be on the all-time disaster draft picks list. Gettleman deserves to be fired just for this pick alone.
RE: RE: RE: I don't feel bad for Barkley anymore...
“ those injuries aren’t on the team“. So are they his fault for not being conditioned enough? Is he too out of shape? Is he an irresponsible player?
No! He’s got Giants luck. They should all get blood transfusions from Eli.
If you watch the Giants for any amount of time you know this happens to all their quality players with one exception being Eli Manning. It happened to Nick’s, it happened to cruise, it happened to Steve Smith, and it happened to OBJ.
his injuries are a part of the problem with this team.
I do, he deserves better.
I love Barkley but he’s played one full season. Gave us hope and now the injury bug has hit him for 3 straight years. None of those injuries is on the team. And the team was counting heavily on him to be a difference maker. We’ve only had one season of that Saquon.
without Barkley, Jones, Golladay, maybe Toney, RWilliams and questionable are Shep, Slayton, Thomas. Did I miss anyone? My goodness we are the walking wounded. We’re playing all back ups and will most certainly get our collective asses handed to us. This will probably be another blowout. How do we even win 4 games this year? The whole thing is sickening after so many high expectations coming into the year.
Sprained ankle isn’t that bad. Let’s hope Saquon can use that super human body to heal up fast and get back on the field. Until the docs say otherwise, I’m not really worried about this injury for Barks.
Not for Big Blue smh.
I understand why you would feel bad for him but blaming the organization I don’t get. His injuries were caused by the organization. Bullshit yourself some more.
The key is going to be not compounding the mistake of drafting him #2 overall and giving him a long term, cap anchoring deal.
Hopefully someone else will be making that decision in the front office when it comes time to make that call.
Anyone that posted this during the offseason was faced with absolute ridicule by the inteligentsia here. Where are they now?
Wanting and being is two different things. The man just can't stay healthy. If we pay him it would be a big mistake, if we let him walk he will go on to be an all pro somewhere else (a team that can actually block).
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
Wanting and being is two different things. The man just can't stay healthy. If we pay him it would be a big mistake, if we let him walk he will go on to be an all pro somewhere else (a team that can actually block).
Wanting and being is two different things. The man just can't stay healthy. If we pay him it would be a big mistake, if we let him walk he will go on to be an all pro somewhere else (a team that can actually block).
Barkley IS the face of the franchise-- and that's the problem. A perpetually injured overpaid overdrafted RB with poor vision, weak stutter-step dance moves, inability to pick up blitzes, and who has contributed to a grand total of seven (7!!!) wins in 3 and a half seasons is the face of this franchise.
I don't see how you can justify bringing Barkley back for a second contract, but I'm almost certain they will look for any reason to, and if he manages to stay relatively healthy next season, they absolutely will, and the mandate will come from the owner.
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
The Giants have failed us.
And the Giants missing for a decade.
And counting.
He has become an injury prone player now, that particular
play looked harmless, but I guess not.
It certainly was unnecessary, since the damn play was over.
Cool let's let the only guy that scares defenses just walk. Can't wait to see how we replace him.
He stepped on a guy's foot. That's more bad luck than anything else.
Barkley will be an MVP or all PRO candidate anywhere else. He's being wasted here and is mired in this shitty vortex of misery. He'll shine elsewhere.
DG has cut and traded his picks before.
Bullshit myth.
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
The Giants have failed us.
^^^^ Exactly. ^^^^
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
I can't believe we
re 3 years removed from this yet people will stubbornly stick with their opinions no matter what objective truths. So The Giants should have taken Darnold instead? And what makes you think this was just nothing more than Gettle taking the player he thought was the best player for the draft position? earnie I don't think traded down but I doubt he would have considered a RB the best player at that draft position.
I can't believe we
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
I can't believe we
re 3 years removed from this yet people will stubbornly stick with their opinions no matter what objective truths. So The Giants should have taken Darnold instead? And what makes you think this was just nothing more than Gettle taking the player he thought was the best player for the draft position? earnie I don't think traded down but I doubt he would have considered a RB the best player at that draft position.
Nope. You take Nelson (a guy with HOF potential too) and you fix the one group on an NFL team that can change average players elsewhere (QB, RB, WR and TE) to above average instantly. Nelson was my choice then and sure as fuck would be today!
Nope. You take Nelson (a guy with HOF potential too) and you fix the one group on an NFL team that can change average players elsewhere (QB, RB, WR and TE) to above average instantly. Nelson was my choice then and sure as fuck would be today!
The biggest flaw in 2018 was believing Eli was still Eli and that Barkley was the difference.
I can't believe we
re 3 years removed from this yet people will stubbornly stick with their opinions no matter what objective truths. So The Giants should have taken Darnold instead? And what makes you think this was just nothing more than Gettle taking the player he thought was the best player for the draft position? earnie I don't think traded down but I doubt he would have considered a RB the best player at that draft position.
Nope. You take Nelson (a guy with HOF potential too) and you fix the one group on an NFL team that can change average players elsewhere (QB, RB, WR and TE) to above average instantly. Nelson was my choice then and sure as fuck would be today!
We could have had Nelson in a slight trade down and acquired another first round pick.
There were so many more favorable outcomes for that disaster of a draft. Get rid of Gettleman now.
Cool let's let the only guy that scares defenses just walk. Can't wait to see how we replace him.
He stepped on a guy's foot. That's more bad luck than anything else.
Barkley will be an MVP or all PRO candidate anywhere else. He's being wasted here and is mired in this shitty vortex of misery. He'll shine elsewhere.
Sorry djm but this is fiat out delusional.
Yes. Because the immortal Wayne Gallman, the holder of 31 rushing yards this season, is doing so well where he’s at now.
Dave is not trading Barkley. Come on bro..
Agreed.
He should be behind the guy thrown into the bad situation.
This is a curse. Now 89 is injured and likely will miss multiple games.
No! He’s got Giants luck. They should all get blood transfusions from Eli.
If you watch the Giants for any amount of time you know this happens to all their quality players with one exception being Eli Manning. It happened to Nick’s, it happened to cruise, it happened to Steve Smith, and it happened to OBJ.
his injuries are a part of the problem with this team.
I do, he deserves better.
I love Barkley but he’s played one full season. Gave us hope and now the injury bug has hit him for 3 straight years. None of those injuries is on the team. And the team was counting heavily on him to be a difference maker. We’ve only had one season of that Saquon.
It’s a shame he can’t stay healthy.