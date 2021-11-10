Toney apologizes

He was also the only guy I saw run over to Daniel Jones on his way out.
criticism of the team that there was no 'Alpha' in the locker room. No emotional heart to react and fire up the troops.
to hear what his "serious character concerns" were pre-draft. He's a unique personality and loves his side hustle of rapping, but the kid gives it his all every week. I see no diva in him either. What am I missing?
Good question. Because in what little I've seen, he is fully engaged in the game. Doesn't show boat, is situationally aware and comes to play.
He was also the only guy I saw run over to Daniel Jones on his way out.
Joe Judge better be careful about how he handles that internally. Everyone is giving the Giants credit for playing hard despite their situation, but if he goes after KT in the locker room - it's going to end badly for him.
As it is, being the kind of coach he is and the record they have...it's not real hard to see them packing it up on him.
I dont think the Judge you see in Press conferences is the same guy the players see behind closed doors, Judge is the type that is a hard ass to the media but i thibk he cares a lot about his players and has their back and i thinkt he players appreciate that..
watch the replay and how he "loads up" his glove like a cartoon character before throwing the errant punch.
He can drink from my canteen anytime ... he was retaliating because the first cheap shot was thrown at Engrams’ head. Maybe not the smartest thing to do but he’s got heart.
There's better and smarter ways to exact revenge, eg, keep doing what he was doing on the field before his ego took over. There's always going to be chances for that, and to drill the same guy later on a block downfield.
When's Rudolph going to apologize for getting Jones bell rung?
He's a disgrace. Forget about walking away from the fight - he's "block" on the play where Jones got his bell rung was fucking pathetic. If he stays on his block or even if he leaks into the end zone after his shitty little push then Jones might have made it to another play.
Kyle Rudolph guy should be cut today and Getty should carry his bags to the airport.
How old is Toney? 22, 23? Speaking as a male who was once that age, most males that age are incredibly immature. Hopefully he will learn from it and that it is part of the maturation process. Glad that not only does he appear to be the real deal talentwise, but that he gives a shit and has fire in his belly. He was maybe the only bright spot from yesterday's dismal game.
RE: RE: We forget that these players are very young
Yeah, we saw him run to the cart when Jones was taken off. He also threw the punch after the Cowboys started shoving Engram after Engram started some pushing of his own in reaction to the late hit on Toney. He may be just one of those dudes who is hyper protective (I think the painted gun incident was in an effort to defend his friends as well). Don’t get me wrong though, it was still stupid, and as JonC said, there are better, smarter ways to get back at Dallas. Just playing a little arm chair psychologist.
Doesn't excuse punching a guy with a helmet on simply because there is no reward to it other then breaking your hand.
Learn from it because he is a special offensive talent.
Bigger picture though, we have to keep this guy's head on straight - he's electrifying on the football field.
Onward.
Me and my friends said the exact same thing in our group chat, Crowder should of thrown him out of bounds after that
we need him.
Link - ( New Window )
Nice to know I wasn’t alone thinking that.
That needs to be on a Giants bulletin board until they come up to NY.
we need him.
I'm not ready to proclaim that, but a few more games like we've been seeing and he may indeed have that crown.
And I say that because DCs will ultimately adjust their coverage to account for him, especially if KG is out for a period of time.
was a lucky miss
Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )
That needs to be on a Giants bulletin board until they come up to NY.
8 out of 10 times that is a PF. In college, probably an ejection - close but Cox did lower his head too.
Would not be surprised to see him fined.(not surprised if he isn't either)
What an absolute scumbag! He should get fined by the league for this crap! In fact the whole Dallas team is full of scumbags who like showboating.
Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )
What an absolute scumbag! He should get fined by the league for this crap! In fact the whole Dallas team is full of scumbags who like showboating.
Really? Can you post it?
If true, that's pretty disgraceful.
He can drink from my canteen anytime ... he was retaliating because the first cheap shot was thrown at Engrams’ head. Maybe not the smartest thing to do but he’s got heart.
Sickening. This is infinitely worse than Toney's heat of the moment decision. While I don't expect one there should be a several game suspension for that.
Just had to go back in thread a little bit
Coc - ucker - ( New Window )
Toney. OBJ Toney out of town.
Cox still being a POS though
after the helmet to helmet hit.
1st among all WRs Eyes
Link - ( New Window )
I agree. He has shown himself to be alert and professional thus far.
Good question. Because in what little I've seen, he is fully engaged in the game. Doesn't show boat, is situationally aware and comes to play.
I dont think the Judge you see in Press conferences is the same guy the players see behind closed doors, Judge is the type that is a hard ass to the media but i thibk he cares a lot about his players and has their back and i thinkt he players appreciate that..
Yup. Only a matter of time.
"This is not a game for the most well-adjusted people"
The Giants are way too soft and have been for a decade. Toney would probably be their best defensive player too.
Kyle Rudolph guy should be cut today and Getty should carry his bags to the airport.
agreed.
But posting “giving out concussions” in a league fighting a PR battle that football is a game that damages players’ brains permanently, where youth football is dropping off on this issue? Baaad look.
He should be fined big time.
But posting “giving out concussions” in a league fighting a PR battle that football is a game that damages players’ brains permanently, where youth football is dropping off on this issue? Baaad look.
He should be fined big time.
I don't know if it matters, but he didn't create the post, he just added someone else's post to his story
Yeah, we saw him run to the cart when Jones was taken off. He also threw the punch after the Cowboys started shoving Engram after Engram started some pushing of his own in reaction to the late hit on Toney. He may be just one of those dudes who is hyper protective (I think the painted gun incident was in an effort to defend his friends as well). Don’t get me wrong though, it was still stupid, and as JonC said, there are better, smarter ways to get back at Dallas. Just playing a little arm chair psychologist.