Toney apologizes

jeff57 : 10/11/2021 11:09 am
For the punch.
Link - ( New Window )
Thought he  
section125 : 10/11/2021 11:10 am : link
would...bet it does not happen again.
big props for Toney for that  
mphbullet36 : 10/11/2021 11:11 am : link
He was the only player the show up yesterday and let his emotions get the best of him but the cowboys defender did body slam him to the ground well after the whistle.

Doesn't excuse punching a guy with a helmet on simply because there is no reward to it other then breaking your hand.

Learn from it because he is a special offensive talent.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/11/2021 11:12 am : link
He was wrong but at least he gives AF. When Zeke was showboating after that TD, I wanted someone to hit him. Fuck the 15 yards. Show some fucking pride.
Play ball  
averagejoe : 10/11/2021 11:12 am : link
Love the fire but need to stay in control and stay on the field. This guy is a playmaker.
Good, pay the fine and be done with it.  
bceagle05 : 10/11/2021 11:14 am : link
I don't even think he was trying to connect with that punch - what purpose does it serve to punch a helmet anyway? Just frustration.

Bigger picture though, we have to keep this guy's head on straight - he's electrifying on the football field.
get the maturity/learning  
bigbluehoya : 10/11/2021 11:16 am : link
stuff out of the way when you're getting smoked, and don't let it happen again when it can actually hurt the team.

Onward.
I loved what I saw from KT yesterday.  
Dnew15 : 10/11/2021 11:16 am : link
He was also the only guy I saw run over to Daniel Jones on his way out.

Joe Judge better be careful about how he handles that internally. Everyone is giving the Giants credit for playing hard despite their situation, but if he goes after KT in the locker room - it's going to end badly for him.

As it is, being the kind of coach he is and the record they have...it's not real hard to see them packing it up on him.

He can demolish teams almost single-handedly.  
CT Charlie : 10/11/2021 11:17 am : link
If opponents can pick a fight with him and get him thrown out of a game, back-up linebackers will be slamming him every chance they get. I think he understands it now.
RE: ...  
nygiants16 : 10/11/2021 11:20 am : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He was wrong but at least he gives AF. When Zeke was showboating after that TD, I wanted someone to hit him. Fuck the 15 yards. Show some fucking pride.


Me and my friends said the exact same thing in our group chat, Crowder should of thrown him out of bounds after that
good  
Producer : 10/11/2021 11:21 am : link
he's the best player on the team..

we need him.
Good news  
Jay on the Island : 10/11/2021 11:24 am : link
Judge was visibly angered by the punch but hopefully that's the end of that.
Banks had an (uncharacteristically) inane  
NoPeanutz : 10/11/2021 11:25 am : link
criticism of the team that there was no 'Alpha' in the locker room. No emotional heart to react and fire up the troops.
Toney is an alpha. The guy looks like a complete emotional maniac, who channels his passion onto the field, and I'm 100% here for it.

Meanwhile over in Dallas  
Everyone Relax : 10/11/2021 11:25 am : link
Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones
Link - ( New Window )
I have no issues  
thedogfather : 10/11/2021 11:28 am : link
with one of our guys fighting back when provoked. Someone needs to show some fight! My only issue was Toney risking hurting his hand punching a helmet.
I'm genuinely interested  
Everyone Relax : 10/11/2021 11:33 am : link
to hear what his "serious character concerns" were pre-draft. He's a unique personality and loves his side hustle of rapping, but the kid gives it his all every week. I see no diva in him either. What am I missing?
No need to apologize.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/11/2021 11:35 am : link
Might be the only guy on the team (hell, the entire organization) with a pulse.

RE: ...  
Joe Beckwith : 10/11/2021 11:36 am : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He was wrong but at least he gives AF. When Zeke was showboating after that TD, I wanted someone to hit him. Fuck the 15 yards. Show some fucking pride.


Nice to know I wasn’t alone thinking that.
Good for KT  
montanagiant : 10/11/2021 11:37 am : link
I especially like that it was simple and straight to the point. Not a PR driven apology but one that seems honest
He's still a ding dong  
JonC : 10/11/2021 11:40 am : link
watch the replay and how he "loads up" his glove like a cartoon character before throwing the errant punch.
RE: He's still a ding dong  
section125 : 10/11/2021 11:43 am : link
JonC said:
Quote:
watch the replay and how he "loads up" his glove like a cartoon character before throwing the errant punch.


I saw that - like putting a boxing glove on...but I do not think he does it again. I really don't.
RE: Meanwhile over in Dallas  
Joe Beckwith : 10/11/2021 11:50 am : link
Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )


That needs to be on a Giants bulletin board until they come up to NY.

RE: good  
bw in dc : 10/11/2021 11:52 am : link
In comment 15408381 Producer said:
Quote:
he's the best player on the team..

we need him.


I'm not ready to proclaim that, but a few more games like we've been seeing and he may indeed have that crown.

And I say that because DCs will ultimately adjust their coverage to account for him, especially if KG is out for a period of time.
RE: He's still a ding dong  
Dankbeerman : 10/11/2021 11:54 am : link
JonC said:
Quote:
watch the replay and how he "loads up" his glove like a cartoon character before throwing the errant punch.


was a lucky miss
RE: RE: He's still a ding dong  
ron mexico : 10/11/2021 11:56 am : link
In comment 15408448 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15408441 JonC said:


Quote:


watch the replay and how he "loads up" his glove like a cartoon character before throwing the errant punch.



I saw that - like putting a boxing glove on...but I do not think he does it again. I really don't.


to quote Bruce, maybe I'm just like a dog thats been beat too much, but I don't see his career with the giants going smoothly. I predict just as many highlight reel plays as bone headed actions on and off the field and Giants fans clamoring to cut him.


RE: RE: Meanwhile over in Dallas  
section125 : 10/11/2021 11:56 am : link
In comment 15408461 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 15408394 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )



That needs to be on a Giants bulletin board until they come up to NY.


8 out of 10 times that is a PF. In college, probably an ejection - close but Cox did lower his head too.

Would not be surprised to see him fined.(not surprised if he isn't either)
No suspension for Toney per Jordan Raanan  
Rick in Dallas : 10/11/2021 11:57 am : link
Good news. Very happy he didn't break his hand throwing that punch against a helmet.
RE: Meanwhile over in Dallas  
Simms11 : 10/11/2021 11:57 am : link
Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )


What an absolute scumbag! He should get fined by the league for this crap! In fact the whole Dallas team is full of scumbags who like showboating.
RE: RE: Meanwhile over in Dallas  
bw in dc : 10/11/2021 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15408473 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15408394 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )



What an absolute scumbag! He should get fined by the league for this crap! In fact the whole Dallas team is full of scumbags who like showboating.


Really? Can you post it?

If true, that's pretty disgraceful.
RE: He's still a ding dong  
Spider56 : 10/11/2021 12:07 pm : link
JonC said:
Quote:
watch the replay and how he "loads up" his glove like a cartoon character before throwing the errant punch.


He can drink from my canteen anytime ... he was retaliating because the first cheap shot was thrown at Engrams’ head. Maybe not the smartest thing to do but he’s got heart.
RE: Meanwhile over in Dallas  
UConn4523 : 10/11/2021 12:07 pm : link
Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )


Sickening. This is infinitely worse than Toney's heat of the moment decision. While I don't expect one there should be a several game suspension for that.
RE: RE: RE: Meanwhile over in Dallas  
section125 : 10/11/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15408489 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15408473 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15408394 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )



What an absolute scumbag! He should get fined by the league for this crap! In fact the whole Dallas team is full of scumbags who like showboating.



Really? Can you post it?

If true, that's pretty disgraceful.


Just had to go back in thread a little bit
Coc - ucker - ( New Window )
suspend a player for an instagram post - doubtful  
bc4life : 10/11/2021 12:09 pm : link
don't know why he's bragging about the hit. wasn't a de-cleater by any stretch of the imagination, helmet to helmet and Jones initiated the contact.
RE: RE: RE: Meanwhile over in Dallas  
montanagiant : 10/11/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15408489 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15408473 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15408394 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


Jabrill Cox bragging on his instagram about knocking out Jones Link - ( New Window )



What an absolute scumbag! He should get fined by the league for this crap! In fact the whole Dallas team is full of scumbags who like showboating.



Really? Can you post it?

If true, that's pretty disgraceful.

What a class act...  
bw in dc : 10/11/2021 12:14 pm : link
The Dallas brass should address this. And ask Cox to remove it and apologize. It's just not a good look for the league when a player acts like he shot a lion in the Serengeti.
Just typical Dallas Cowboys BS  
Rick in Dallas : 10/11/2021 12:16 pm : link
Man,I hate that team with every fiber in my body.
Notice the still shot shows  
section125 : 10/11/2021 12:18 pm : link
after the helmet to helmet hit.
NY Sports Media Will Try to "OBJ"  
clatterbuck : 10/11/2021 12:20 pm : link
out of town. Only question is how soon.
RE: NY Sports Media Will Try to  
clatterbuck : 10/11/2021 12:20 pm : link
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
out of town. Only question is how soon.


Toney. OBJ Toney out of town.
RE: Notice the still shot shows  
UConn4523 : 10/11/2021 12:25 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
after the helmet to helmet hit.


Not sure about the penalty since Jones was a runner and lowered his head. Either way, really cowardly move taunting Jones about it hours later on social media.
UConn  
bc4life : 10/11/2021 12:30 pm : link
Agree it wasn't a dirty hit by Cox, Jones lowered his head - it's football and helmets are dangerous weapons.

Cox still being a POS though
RE: RE: Notice the still shot shows  
section125 : 10/11/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15408559 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15408523 section125 said:


Quote:


after the helmet to helmet hit.



Not sure about the penalty since Jones was a runner and lowered his head. Either way, really cowardly move taunting Jones about it hours later on social media.


How many times have we seen a RB/WR lower their head and the DB or LB collide with it and get called. Jones has every right to go low. In fact, I want to see anyone run and try to get low without their head out front. It is a physical impossibility for a runner to extend forward without their head leading. I have seen numerous times the same play and the defense gets called, even ones I totally disagree with.
. . . .  
jeff57 : 10/11/2021 12:33 pm : link
Kadarius Toney: 93.3 receiving grade in Week 5

1st among all WRs Eyes
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Thought he  
Victor in CT : 10/11/2021 12:37 pm : link
section125 said:
Quote:
would...bet it does not happen again.


I agree. He has shown himself to be alert and professional thus far.
RE: I'm genuinely interested  
Victor in CT : 10/11/2021 12:42 pm : link
Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
to hear what his "serious character concerns" were pre-draft. He's a unique personality and loves his side hustle of rapping, but the kid gives it his all every week. I see no diva in him either. What am I missing?


Good question. Because in what little I've seen, he is fully engaged in the game. Doesn't show boat, is situationally aware and comes to play.
RE: I loved what I saw from KT yesterday.  
nygiants16 : 10/11/2021 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15408359 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
He was also the only guy I saw run over to Daniel Jones on his way out.

Joe Judge better be careful about how he handles that internally. Everyone is giving the Giants credit for playing hard despite their situation, but if he goes after KT in the locker room - it's going to end badly for him.

As it is, being the kind of coach he is and the record they have...it's not real hard to see them packing it up on him.


I dont think the Judge you see in Press conferences is the same guy the players see behind closed doors, Judge is the type that is a hard ass to the media but i thibk he cares a lot about his players and has their back and i thinkt he players appreciate that..
RE: NY Sports Media Will Try to  
ron mexico : 10/11/2021 1:00 pm : link
clatterbuck said:
Quote:
out of town. Only question is how soon.


Yup. Only a matter of time.
Can the Giants find about 2 dozen more guys just like him  
arniefez : 10/11/2021 1:08 pm : link
Obligatory Bill Parcells quote:

"This is not a game for the most well-adjusted people"

The Giants are way too soft and have been for a decade. Toney would probably be their best defensive player too.
Helmet to helmet  
royhobbs7 : 10/11/2021 1:08 pm : link
Had Dak been hit in the helmet by an opposing Giants defender the same way Cox pummeled Jones, the officials would have thrown five flags!!!!!!
RE: RE: He's still a ding dong  
JonC : 10/11/2021 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15408490 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15408441 JonC said:


Quote:


watch the replay and how he "loads up" his glove like a cartoon character before throwing the errant punch.



He can drink from my canteen anytime ... he was retaliating because the first cheap shot was thrown at Engrams’ head. Maybe not the smartest thing to do but he’s got heart.


There's better and smarter ways to exact revenge, eg, keep doing what he was doing on the field before his ego took over. There's always going to be chances for that, and to drill the same guy later on a block downfield.
No excuses for poor Giants' play..,,,,,  
royhobbs7 : 10/11/2021 1:13 pm : link
but officiating, seems so one-sided, it almost looks like the zebras are paid off to side with the Cowboys. They are quick to throw personal fouls against the Giants, but rather reticent to do against the Cowboys for similar or worse fouls.

Am I being overly partial to my Giants???? I don't think so..
RE: No excuses for poor Giants' play..,,,,,  
Spider56 : 10/11/2021 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15408720 royhobbs7 said:
Quote:
but officiating, seems so one-sided, it almost looks like the zebras are paid off to side with the Cowboys. They are quick to throw personal fouls against the Giants, but rather reticent to do against the Cowboys for similar or worse fouls.

Am I being overly partial to my Giants???? I don't think so..


+1

There was a whole lot of blindness when the cowturds were on defense.
When's Rudolph going to apologize for getting Jones bell rung?  
trueblueinpw : 10/11/2021 1:47 pm : link
He's a disgrace. Forget about walking away from the fight - he's "block" on the play where Jones got his bell rung was fucking pathetic. If he stays on his block or even if he leaks into the end zone after his shitty little push then Jones might have made it to another play.

Kyle Rudolph guy should be cut today and Getty should carry his bags to the airport.
RE: RE: No excuses for poor Giants' play..,,,,,  
Victor in CT : 10/11/2021 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15408798 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15408720 royhobbs7 said:


Quote:


but officiating, seems so one-sided, it almost looks like the zebras are paid off to side with the Cowboys. They are quick to throw personal fouls against the Giants, but rather reticent to do against the Cowboys for similar or worse fouls.

Am I being overly partial to my Giants???? I don't think so..



+1

There was a whole lot of blindness when the cowturds were on defense.


agreed.
Jones is a runner  
Daniel in MI : 10/11/2021 3:51 pm : link
at that point and I don’t think helmet to helmet counts there the same way.

But posting “giving out concussions” in a league fighting a PR battle that football is a game that damages players’ brains permanently, where youth football is dropping off on this issue? Baaad look.

He should be fined big time.
We forget that these players are very young  
lawguy9801 : 10/11/2021 3:55 pm : link
How old is Toney? 22, 23? Speaking as a male who was once that age, most males that age are incredibly immature. Hopefully he will learn from it and that it is part of the maturation process. Glad that not only does he appear to be the real deal talentwise, but that he gives a shit and has fire in his belly. He was maybe the only bright spot from yesterday's dismal game.
RE: Jones is a runner  
ron mexico : 10/11/2021 3:57 pm : link
Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
at that point and I don’t think helmet to helmet counts there the same way.

But posting “giving out concussions” in a league fighting a PR battle that football is a game that damages players’ brains permanently, where youth football is dropping off on this issue? Baaad look.

He should be fined big time.


I don't know if it matters, but he didn't create the post, he just added someone else's post to his story
RE: We forget that these players are very young  
UConn4523 : 10/11/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15409113 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
How old is Toney? 22, 23? Speaking as a male who was once that age, most males that age are incredibly immature. Hopefully he will learn from it and that it is part of the maturation process. Glad that not only does he appear to be the real deal talentwise, but that he gives a shit and has fire in his belly. He was maybe the only bright spot from yesterday's dismal game.


I mentioned on that other thread that it wouldn't surprise me at all if Toney was hearing all game about Jones being KO'd from the Dallas players and finally had enough once he took his own cheap shot.

It doesn't excuse it, but I completely understand it.
RE: RE: We forget that these players are very young  
Fox : 10/11/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15409150 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15409113 lawguy9801 said:


Quote:


How old is Toney? 22, 23? Speaking as a male who was once that age, most males that age are incredibly immature. Hopefully he will learn from it and that it is part of the maturation process. Glad that not only does he appear to be the real deal talentwise, but that he gives a shit and has fire in his belly. He was maybe the only bright spot from yesterday's dismal game.



I mentioned on that other thread that it wouldn't surprise me at all if Toney was hearing all game about Jones being KO'd from the Dallas players and finally had enough once he took his own cheap shot.

It doesn't excuse it, but I completely understand it.


Yeah, we saw him run to the cart when Jones was taken off. He also threw the punch after the Cowboys started shoving Engram after Engram started some pushing of his own in reaction to the late hit on Toney. He may be just one of those dudes who is hyper protective (I think the painted gun incident was in an effort to defend his friends as well). Don’t get me wrong though, it was still stupid, and as JonC said, there are better, smarter ways to get back at Dallas. Just playing a little arm chair psychologist.
