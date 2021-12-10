Media narrative that due to injuries FO/GM get a do over Tony in Tampa : 10/12/2021 9:50 am

Unless I’m missing some folks the only players out for the season are: Lemieux, Gates, Martinez, and the DB Williams.



All of the other myriad of current injuries should be back on the field, at least by mid-season. While the division and playoffs are long gone (if they were ever in play) there’s no reason why this team can’t be evaluated from: Jones, overall roster, HC, other coaches and GM and determine what will need to be done, who will be retained next year and will this team need to be blown up.



There seems to be a belief by analysis (ESPN) that this rash of injuries means that Gettleman and crew will get a do over and we will have to go into a 5th year of this administration. Not sure why. Do you believe that these injuries will mean a free pass?

