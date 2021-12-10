Negativity gets us nowhere ZoneXDOA : 10/12/2021 1:23 pm

Positivty gets us nowhere, either, but at least it feels better not to consistently focus on the things that are going wrong. There is SO MUCH negativity on this board that it makes it very difficult to call a majority of posters NYG fans.



- First: Everyone calling for Gettleman's head needs to chill the eff out. The main job of the GM is to give the coach talent to work with and he has done that. The injuries for Barkley are a concern, sure, but realistically it is a non issue. He's had a high ankle sprain (healed in less than 4 weeks which is inhuman), an ACL (Back in a year and as of the Saints game looked back to 100%. Not many RBs have come back from that type of injury) and now a low ankle and the projection is that he will be back after the Rams game if not the week after. The problem is the O-Line, not Barkley. Kid brings more to the team than just his ability to run and catch the ball. He's a leader. He makes everyone around him better. Get that line working and we'll be able to see the man do his thing! Elliott was drafted 4th overall. Anyone complaining about him? Guess why? Dallas has an O-Line. Elliot has avoided the "injury prone" designation. But if Elliott were on this Giants team he'd be no better than Saquon. The fact that the injuries were to different areas is a good thing. He is not re-injuring the same area over and over. It's not really a concern. Shit happens. Support this young man and pull for him to be successful! It's incredible to me that the kid has this freak accident/injury and there are 10 posts about how we need to trade him or how we never should have drafted him, etc. We don't make those calls. It's not our job. Our job is to be supportive.

DG got us Daniel Jones. The hatred for this pick is unfathomable. WHY? The kid has shown nothing but a desire to improve and win games. He puts himself on the line and does whatever is needed to make a play and this year he has been EVERYTHING you could want in a QB! The negativity, again, makes very little sense. We got Slayton, Toney, Thomas, Peart, Gates (unfortunately injured), McKinney, Ryan, Aziz, Peppers... I'm not listing every player, you get the point. The talent is there. DG has done his job pretty well wether you like him or not.



- Joe Judge was a rookie coach in a year that there was no offseason program. He made the most of it and the team plays hard for him. But he was a rookie. This is his second year, but there isn't a lot he can really do with injuries mounting at the rate they have been. He's made some really questionable decisions but again, it's his second year. You can't expect the guy to be Lombardi or Parcells in his second year as a head coach. His players love him and as long as they do he has a real chance at learning and growing and being a successful coach for this team. But yeah, fire him. Lets get ANOTHER head coach and start over AGAIN!



- Garrett... I got nothing. Definitely do not like what he's done so far but I am not sure if it was a personnel issue or if he really just lost the ability to call plays. I think the injuries really screwed up a lot of what we have in the play book. I'm not really attached to him though.



- Graham, it appears, may be a liability as well He is way to soft and needs to blitz the crap out of offenses. We aren't doing that like we were last season and it's maddening. He needs to do better and we know he CAN do better.



- The narrative that Toney should have been in the line up from week 1... STFU. Seriously. The kid hadn't practiced at all and you want him to get back and start at WR over the guys that had been in practice all preseason? Imagine if they did that and he looked as lost as I believe he would have been? You'd be crucifying DG and JJ more than you turncoat, fairweather flip-floppers already are. There is no winning with people that can only think in a negative head space.



This team, now more than ever, needs support from us. PERIOD. I wouldn't want to fight for anyone who wanted to trade me or fire my coach or the guy that gave me a job. Why would I? There is a difference between being tough on your team and being downright nasty and ridiculous. Get a grip and lets get back on track as FANS. We aren't owners, we aren't GMs, we aren't coaches or players. We want those folks to do their jobs. I am sure they would love for us to do ours!



That's it. had to get that off of my chest. This obviously wasn't for everyone. You know what side of the fence you are on and wether or not this was meant for you. I am sure there will be people putting me in front of the firing squad but I stand by what I said. @me