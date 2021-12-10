Negativity gets us nowhere  

Positivty gets us nowhere, either, but at least it feels better not to consistently focus on the things that are going wrong. There is SO MUCH negativity on this board that it makes it very difficult to call a majority of posters NYG fans.
- First: Everyone calling for Gettleman's head needs to chill the eff out. The main job of the GM is to give the coach talent to work with and he has done that. The injuries for Barkley are a concern, sure, but realistically it is a non issue. He's had a high ankle sprain (healed in less than 4 weeks which is inhuman), an ACL (Back in a year and as of the Saints game looked back to 100%. Not many RBs have come back from that type of injury) and now a low ankle and the projection is that he will be back after the Rams game if not the week after. The problem is the O-Line, not Barkley. Kid brings more to the team than just his ability to run and catch the ball. He's a leader. He makes everyone around him better. Get that line working and we'll be able to see the man do his thing! Elliott was drafted 4th overall. Anyone complaining about him? Guess why? Dallas has an O-Line. Elliot has avoided the "injury prone" designation. But if Elliott were on this Giants team he'd be no better than Saquon. The fact that the injuries were to different areas is a good thing. He is not re-injuring the same area over and over. It's not really a concern. Shit happens. Support this young man and pull for him to be successful! It's incredible to me that the kid has this freak accident/injury and there are 10 posts about how we need to trade him or how we never should have drafted him, etc. We don't make those calls. It's not our job. Our job is to be supportive.
DG got us Daniel Jones. The hatred for this pick is unfathomable. WHY? The kid has shown nothing but a desire to improve and win games. He puts himself on the line and does whatever is needed to make a play and this year he has been EVERYTHING you could want in a QB! The negativity, again, makes very little sense. We got Slayton, Toney, Thomas, Peart, Gates (unfortunately injured), McKinney, Ryan, Aziz, Peppers... I'm not listing every player, you get the point. The talent is there. DG has done his job pretty well wether you like him or not.
- Joe Judge was a rookie coach in a year that there was no offseason program. He made the most of it and the team plays hard for him. But he was a rookie. This is his second year, but there isn't a lot he can really do with injuries mounting at the rate they have been. He's made some really questionable decisions but again, it's his second year. You can't expect the guy to be Lombardi or Parcells in his second year as a head coach. His players love him and as long as they do he has a real chance at learning and growing and being a successful coach for this team. But yeah, fire him. Lets get ANOTHER head coach and start over AGAIN!
- Garrett... I got nothing. Definitely do not like what he's done so far but I am not sure if it was a personnel issue or if he really just lost the ability to call plays. I think the injuries really screwed up a lot of what we have in the play book. I'm not really attached to him though.
- Graham, it appears, may be a liability as well He is way to soft and needs to blitz the crap out of offenses. We aren't doing that like we were last season and it's maddening. He needs to do better and we know he CAN do better.
- The narrative that Toney should have been in the line up from week 1... STFU. Seriously. The kid hadn't practiced at all and you want him to get back and start at WR over the guys that had been in practice all preseason? Imagine if they did that and he looked as lost as I believe he would have been? You'd be crucifying DG and JJ more than you turncoat, fairweather flip-floppers already are. There is no winning with people that can only think in a negative head space.
This team, now more than ever, needs support from us. PERIOD. I wouldn't want to fight for anyone who wanted to trade me or fire my coach or the guy that gave me a job. Why would I? There is a difference between being tough on your team and being downright nasty and ridiculous. Get a grip and lets get back on track as FANS. We aren't owners, we aren't GMs, we aren't coaches or players. We want those folks to do their jobs. I am sure they would love for us to do ours!
That's it. had to get that off of my chest. This obviously wasn't for everyone. You know what side of the fence you are on and wether or not this was meant for you. I am sure there will be people putting me in front of the firing squad but I stand by what I said. @me
Sunday against Dallas, yes he started slow and the 1st quarter was an off quarter, but at least he didn’t have any turnovers, unlike Dak who had two. Yes, he slightly overthrew Ross twice on long passes and yes he really overthrew Barkley on the play that got him injured, but in case you didn’t notice, OR DONT WANT TO NOTICE, he got it going in quarter 2.
First, he drove us in FG range to make it 10-3. Then he drove us the length of the field, I believe we started at the 12 to take us to the one yard line. And then he probably foolishly decided to go all out to get that last yard and got concussed for it. Nevertheless, we scored and it was 10-10….and should have been 10-10 at the half if we had a half way decent defense and DC. Of note- JONES HIT HIS LAST 5 PASSES ON THAT FINAL DRIVE. Like I said, he was heating up.
He played brilliantly in Washington and we should have won if we had a decent defense and a decent DC. He played okay v Atlanta and Denver, but not great.
Any hate directed at him is just plain ignorant. You obviously are not watching or don’t want to watch because you have your mind made up. You probably hate DG much more and you know if DJ is a “failure” this failure will expedite his (DG’s) release.
I'm not a Gettleman hater. I actually think he gets a bad rap. I don't blame him for what the top 6-7 interior lineman getting hurt this year. You are what you are record is and his record will be one of the worst in the league if not the worst for his 4 year tenure. He needed to finish 9-8 at minimum this year and I don't see that happening. It's time to move on.
I am hoping that at some point when we see success, time will show he was better than we thought (Giants turn around next year under Judge and Thomas/Jones/Barkley/etc live up to their potential).
He said Ol was his big thing and it is a big disaster so far. Now AT looks like he will be a keeper and Peart still has time to develop but everything else has been a real miss or certainly a major incomplete grade.
Edge is another issue, especially after switching to this 3/4 hybrid we have stoked up on DL (DT's really) that cannot change the game by themselves and have put behind them a bungling group of KIND OFs , who have no real stud play maker and too many guys who ALMOST get there. This has hampered the defense as much as the OL has hampered the offense.
Barkley is a freak athlete who has been hampered by injuries but he's not injury prone and overall has great leadership qualities. Also is RAC is absolutely special
Jones is in his 3rd year and has showed huge improvement and has some serious skills we can work with
Thomas oh look, guy gets some seasoning and playing time and all of a sudden is our best Olineman, but dont tell BBI that who all had him cut week 1
Judge has the charisma, the passion and the care for the details we need at the HC position. Stay the course Giants fans.
The fact of nature I see on this site is that almost every fan since 2007 that has joined has some dis-illusioned thought they know better then professionals and players, they create their own narrative and refuse to look at any side that objects to it. Its sad how short sighted Giants fans have become. Also the amount of anger and scorn that I read on this site now is just pathetic. People want the owner to sell now, are you fuckin insane? I could go on and on but I have to say its refreshing to see a post that I can align with.
Yes we have a losing record again, yes we are dealing with injuries again but too fucking bad. Be patient,.
I've heard multiple NFL experts over the last month say the Giants have lost their foundation and their stability due to the organization changing every 3 years.
To me that's the primary underlying and overarching problem
The O-Line as it was built is not a disaster. It’s actually decent. The injuries have made it a mess. Gettleman didn’t injure anyone.
I was listening to the Bob Papa podcast before the Dallas game and he and Carl Banks were discussing the draft and he said he doesn't want to hear that the Giants passed on Parsons because the draft is over. So he's not allowing Giant fans to "complain" about it. That's a paraphrase but that was the gist of it.
I think it's funny that the Giants organization and their PR machine have their feelings hurt. At least they get paid to watch and promote the crap they produce. They should be grateful. When a TV show is bad people stop watching and it gets cancelled. If a director or an actor are part of 2 or 3 movie flops in a row they don't get to make any more movies. But the Mara's own a public trust built on family legacies theirs and their customers and no matter how bad the product is the public will keep consuming it.
what blunders? nail all 4 1st round draft picks?
Bradberry? Martinez? Gates?
trade down and get Bears 1st pick, or do it again in the 2nd round to get more picks and draft Georgia pass rusher Azeez Ojulari who lead the team in sacks
What about trade OBJ for a 1st rd pick that got us Lawrence while also acquiring Peppers and shed salary
oh btw Booker looks to be a solid get, Golladay when healthy also is a big piece.
Also we all like Judge right?
I mean what the fuck do you want?
Calling out the complete and utter inability of the organization to pull it's head out of its ass doesn't make you a "turncoat". Quite the contrary. I continue to watch week in and week out while also managing to not delude myself about what it is I'm watching. Insanity isn't doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Real insanity is doing the same thing over and over when you know full well what's gonna happen, in this case the team you live and die by continuing to embarrass itself.
Quote:
Which Gettleman not only "built" but stated was his #1 priority. You see the issue there, yeah?
I've heard multiple NFL experts over the last month say the Giants have lost their foundation and their stability due to the organization changing every 3 years.
To me that's the primary underlying and overarching problem
EXACTLY!!
Quote:
Wait…Dave “nailed” all 4 of his first rounders?
Barkley: would be a disaster giving him a 2nd contract here
Jones: is he a QB you invest $20-25 million/year in?
Thomas: was horrible last year..through FOUR games, he’s been solid. Might be the best of Dave’s picks, but it’s still TBD.
Toney: looks electric but let’s see how teams scheme for him moving forward, especially since it appears he’s the only real threat offensively with all the injuries.
I’ll take being the Browns of the last 2-3 years. They’re way advanced than the NYG.
Vent, sure! Let off some steam. But I swear I’m reading posts from New England or Dallas fans and not Giants fans. The hate is real. Some Emeror Palpatine shit.
Wait…Dave “nailed” all 4 of his first rounders?
Barkley: would be a disaster giving him a 2nd contract here
Jones: is he a QB you invest $20-25 million/year in?
Thomas: was horrible last year..through FOUR games, he’s been solid. Might be the best of Dave’s picks, but it’s still TBD.
Toney: looks electric but let’s see how teams scheme for him moving forward, especially since it appears he’s the only real threat offensively with all the in
ijuries.
Yup that's what I said. Continue to be negative and miserable homie.
I hate to break it to you but we wish we were the Browns or Bengals. You keep waiting patiently though, years 6 or 7 of a 2 year rebuild in a league designed to support parity. Mara doesn't deserve fans like you. You are literally a better fan than that old fool deserves.
We're negative because we're tired of getting the same excuse losing year after losing year. The Giants higher-ups are either gaslighting us or don't even realize how bad the problem is. Fans have a right to be upset either way.
Look, I’m on record as hating Dave. He’s never gonna get the benefit of the doubt from me. His record here is his record here. And it’s his roster. Both are disgraceful. He’s likely the worst GM in all North American professional sports.
DG has had 4 years. The time for patience is over.
But it's different shit every year, so it's actually ok!
Does a better job in acquiring pass rushing LB’s if they stick with the 3-4
I don’t mind the negativity, it s mostly what fans do, even when winning. My pet peeve is absolute statements made in a negative manner borne from frustration and anger.
Those points made are rarely insightful and nearly impossible to discuss.
Also, I don’t think negative fans have any impact on the lack of success for the team
It isn't your job at all to decide who is or is not a Giants fan. Whistling past the graveyard and making excuses for poor performance year after year doesn't make you a better fan at all.
DG has had 4 years. The time for patience is over.
That's my point, that most of you don't seem to understand
4 years is not long enough when you have to vanquish the previous regimes team and incorporate your own. Its just not
Meanwhile this team is on the verge of yet another fun filled 5 win season but the most important position on this roster has nothing to do with it ... despite not being able to throw touchdowns. Also why get down on an over hyped over priced running back that is constantly injured and has not played well in three years
The funny thing is I watched mnf last night and if jones ever ever had a game like either Carson we TD had last night it Lamar Jackson thins pkace would be jacking off non stop to him. But if anyone suggested they were better qb’s “oh no those guys sucks”.
Calling for heads to roll and good talent to be traded is really wasted angst. Mara isn't listening to these demands. Judge probably doesn't care. All these outbirsts are doing is shitting on some player that are putting themselves on the line for US (and $$ of course) while all they get in return is a whole lot of bitching and moaning from people that wouldn't last longer than one snap in an NFL game before being folded in half like a lawn chair. Respect the game and respect our players. I'm not saying be happy. Positivity is not necessarily happiness. It's being able to see past the negative aspects of a situation. To step back for a second and analyze the problem(s) and find a true root cause and have the objectiveness to compare to previous seasons.
What I'm talking about are the "fans" that look at the losing record year over year and basically just chalk it up to the same issues without noting improvements and external factors (injuries, covid eliminating the preseason last year, year to year changes for a rookie to second year QB, etc.) and literally calling for the heads of people and players that have, in fact, been doing the jobs they were brought here to do. It's shameful behavior. Wild AF to me. I don't think we should be singing and shouting praises or anything but the fact is, there is nothing constructive that you are bringing to the conversation.
The Giants are not even near the caliber of mediocre.
Here’s the way I see it…
1. The team’s difficulty has its roots in rewarding Eli big time for winning the Super Bowl twice way back when. It left the Giants with very little $$$ to retain and acquire enough good players thereafter. Eli should have been rewarded but not at the expense of the Giants’ future.
2. Other good players on the Super Bowl winning teams took advantage of their success and found better opportunities on other teams.
3. Many patches, both players & coaches, were subsequently attempted. Some worked but some didn’t. It wasn’t enough to put the team on a sustained positive track. The hole was too deep.
4. The Giants finished last season strong. They also had a respectable draft and free agency signings going into this season. Rightfully that built everyone’s hopes up for this season, and the Giants finslly being on a positive track.
5. Now starting off this season 1-4 has almost everyone going stark raving mad. Their hopes were destroyed. People are pointing the finger everywhere…coaches, GM, owner, capologists, players, play calling, soft training camp, woulda, coulda, shoulda.. Now anyone who thinks the incredible amount of injuries sustained so far this year isn’t by far the most significant cause of 1-4, is just looking for a catharsis. Wrap your arms around the following,,,,”It’s simply an incredible amount of injuries to key players during the season that put the Giants where they are, 1-4, with very little hope for a successful season, that could not have realistically been avoided”. Or get a hobby You’ll feel much better.
Finally, I’ve been a Giants fan for as long as I can remember, and will continue to be so. But seriously, reading all the negative posts on this site is really harder the watching the Giants lose on an offsides call.
based on the opening statements... i don't think you really understand what you are watching... or what has been watched on the field for 4 yrs.
So you would advocate for the GM, who owns the NFL’s worst record since he took the job 4 years ago, to get another year to keep making decisions?
Pardon me if I don’t subscribe to this nonsense. in the NFL, like any other sport, you have to produce tangible results to keep your job. Point blank, Gettleman hasn’t produced. He has had a longer leash than other GM’s and still hasn’t gotten it done. No way does he deserve another season.
Calling for heads to roll and good talent to be traded is really wasted angst. Mara isn't listening to these demands. Judge probably doesn't care. All these outbirsts are doing is shitting on some player that are putting themselves on the line for US (and $$ of course) while all they get in return is a whole lot of bitching and moaning from people that wouldn't last longer than one snap in an NFL game before being folded in half like a lawn chair. Respect the game and respect our players. I'm not saying be happy. Positivity is not necessarily happiness. It's being able to see past the negative aspects of a situation. To step back for a second and analyze the problem(s) and find a true root cause and have the objectiveness to compare to previous seasons.
Well, why don't you offer that up yourself? Take a step back and give us your root causes to the problems that face the Giants.
It might be more interesting than reading posts about how you think everybody is just acting like a disrespectful fan.
I will check back in later and hope to see it.
Yes, blow it up. Blow it up, and pray to Vod Mara has the wisdom to get the fuck away from football related decisions. You can be snarky about it but if you want to stay this course you're a fool who deserves more shitty football. We're 5 games into year 4, wake me when DG fixes the OL. Shouldn't be much longer. It's his #1 priority.
We're negative because we're tired of getting the same excuse losing year after losing year. The Giants higher-ups are either gaslighting us or don't even realize how bad the problem is. Fans have a right to be upset either way.
But why are we pretending that it started with Gettleman? We've been losing for 10 years. 2015 was an aberration! Gettleman brought in OL talent that had been very good to great on their previous teams. Solder may have been a total miss actually, but he kept Brady upright for years! Then drafting OL It's really tough to evaluate because the Linemen do not exist in a vacuum. They're Voltron. All 5 need to come together to make it happen. So each individual comes along at their own pace and just when they start looking like they are gelling and giving DJ a pocket, they start dropping like flies. That isn't. David. Gettleman's. Fault.
Injuries derailed us this year
last year it was injuries + DJ switching to a new offence
the year before it was benching Manning far too soon to get DJ on the field.
OL has been a consistent problem but for different reasons. The year prior, we had Manning playing with almost nothing around him for weapons. As soon as he got some he was replaced with Daniel Jones. Who, while more athletic, faired no better than manning as he was ALSO running for his life on every down.
All different causes. None of them have to do with the level of talent on the team. You guys want to be miserable? Have at it! I'm not living in a fantasy world where I think we're going to run the table after next week or something. I AM looking at all the things are external and CAN'T be corrected by coaching or playcalling or whatever. And that is every injury aside from the DJ concussion which I place both Garrett for calling it and DJ for lowering his helmet (more on Garrett though because as dumb as it was I applaud DJ's warrior mentality) The way we were playing we had a very good chance of winning that game if we didn't lose 4 major components of our offense on top of the ones that were already missing. I even believe the Defense was playing better at the start and may have fallen apart because of fatigue.
Well, why don't you offer that up yourself? Take a step back and give us your root causes to the problems that face the Giants.
It might be more interesting than reading posts about how you think everybody is just acting like a disrespectful fan.
I will check back in later and hope to see it.
Injuries derailed us this year
last year it was injuries + DJ switching to a new offence
the year before it was benching Manning far too soon to get DJ on the field.
OL has been a consistent problem but for different reasons. The year prior, we had Manning playing with almost nothing around him for weapons. As soon as he got some he was replaced with Daniel Jones. Who, while more athletic, faired no better than manning as he was ALSO running for his life on every down.
All different causes. None of them have to do with the level of talent on the team. You guys want to be miserable? Have at it! I'm not living in a fantasy world where I think we're going to run the table after next week or something. I AM looking at all the things are external and CAN'T be corrected by coaching or playcalling or whatever. And that is every injury aside from the DJ concussion which I place both Garrett for calling it and DJ for lowering his helmet (more on Garrett though because as dumb as it was I applaud DJ's warrior mentality) The way we were playing we had a very good chance of winning that game if we didn't lose 4 major components of our offense on top of the ones that were already missing. I even believe the Defense was playing better at the start and may have fallen apart because of fatigue.
Every single thing you have mentioned that has gone wrong has to do with the level of talent on this team. In both the players and the coaches.
It is all correctable if you have a FO/GM that knows what they are doing. We obviously don't despite your root causes all being acts of God...
In comment 15411145 ZoneXDOA said:
Gates - another nice player, plays tough and mean, but he's an averagish NFL OL. By the Giants' standards, that's great.
Bradberry - great last year, abominable this year. He's a major reason why the defense stinks.
Peppers - one of the worst coverage safeties in football. QBs are feasting on him.
Ojulari - shows potential, has flashed pass rush ability, but aside from his three sacks has been mostly invisible.
Lawrence - decent run plugger. Doesn't provide pressure, was overdrafted for what he is.
Booker - definition of JAG.
Golladay - "when healthy...." He's rarely been healthy.
The OP is probably well intentioned, but his posts are condescending tripe supported by empty platitudes.
Absolutely nothing to see here or any substance. Just a few verses of "Everything is Awesome!"
Maybe they can teach him how to use a computer
I'm both. now go fuck off peasant.
lol what
There was a time when I used to think the Giants had knowledgeable fans.
I was delusional as well!
The failing is team architecture.
The two units he’s invested the most, the secondary and the WRs, should be two cornerstones. The other two cornerstones should be Jones and Barkley.
The secondary isn’t playing well, injuries are sapping the WRs and Barkley, and Jones is stuck in neutral.
This is one of the years this team should be making noise. Instead they are banged up and underperforming.
Are the Giants better than the 2017 squad? Yes. Probably twice as good.
Which gets you 6 wins.
So our RB drafted #2 overall who if he misses 4 games with this injury will have missed all of 40% of his games. Whose team has a record of 16-37 since they made that pick. This is whose leadership skills make up for not being on the field a lot and in many games not performing anywhere close to his draft status or pay?
I guess a lot of people could look like good leaders next to DG but come on. If you are some teenage Mara descendent I beg of you, please don't apply for a job with the team. If you are and agree to stay away I would actually consider upping my positivity to prevent that
After several years of this it cannot just be bad luck. So please pick which one you're choosing. If you want to blame Mara, he hired the GM and had veto power over the head coach but that still comes back to the players being bad, or the coaching being bad, or both.
After several years of this it cannot just be bad luck. So please pick which one you're choosing. If you want to blame Mara, he hired the GM and had veto power over the head coach but that still comes back to the players being bad, or the coaching being bad, or both.
DG inherited a dumpster fire. Takes time to rebuild. Get the players you want in place and get the right coaching staff. Someone earlier said they wished we were the Browns or Bengals… I actually chuckled. Those two teams have been a laughable mess for decades!! They’ve had the talent on the field for a couple years and now each team looks like they’ve found a good coach staff. What we see right No from those two is not something that happened overnight as soon as they plugged a franchise QB into the lineup. Yes it sucks when the Giants are losing but this particular team feels different. There is hope. We have some injuries holding us back. We have depth issues. Oh, wait…. Was Gettleman supposed to go get us 22 starters AND 22 starter caliber backups over a 4 year span? His evaluation of talent has been spot on. We mad because this dude ain’t got the Eye of Agamotto? He couldn’t predict injuries or turn back time to prevent them? We gonna just replace everyone again? What happens when it takes the NEXT GM time to put a team together and find a new coach? Fire him right as they start looking like a team? Start again? How many times?
You keep going on with these unfounded, unsupported statements and expect real conversation?
"His (Gettleman's) evaluation of talent has been spot on."
Not even his most ardent defenders would ever suggest this. His talent eval and acquisition rate has been simply bad. Some hits and a ton of misses, lost picks, bloated free agent deals, top picks that are only average players at best. His own misses and lack of cohesive plan for years has now resulted in only further delays and having to re-address certain positional units several times over. Injuries happen to everybody (albeit not at the rate of last Sunday). But those injuries last sunday have nothing to do with the losses from 2018-2020.
His evaluation has been more of a spot, than spot on.
You keep going on with these unfounded, unsupported statements and expect real conversation?
"His (Gettleman's) evaluation of talent has been spot on."
Not even his most ardent defenders would ever suggest this. His talent eval and acquisition rate has been simply bad. Some hits and a ton of misses, lost picks, bloated free agent deals, top picks that are only average players at best. His own misses and lack of cohesive plan for years has now resulted in only further delays and having to re-address certain positional units several times over. Injuries happen to everybody (albeit not at the rate of last Sunday). But those injuries last sunday have nothing to do with the losses from 2018-2020.
His evaluation has been more of a spot, than spot on.
Tons of misses?!? Aiight. I’m at work right now but I’m going to deep dive this shit over the weekend. I want to say you are greatly exaggerating but I’m intrigued. You’re aware I am only talking about his time as GM?
Tons of misses?!? Aiight. I’m at work right now but I’m going to deep dive this shit over the weekend. I want to say you are greatly exaggerating but I’m intrigued. You’re aware I am only talking about his time as GM?
Ok, sounds good.
pins and needles...