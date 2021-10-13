Giant's actively monitoring CB market

I posted an article below from Giants Wire about the Giants "actively monitoring" the CB market. But, I can't tell if we are monitoring it to sign more CBs or let the ones we have go. If the former, someone needs to take the keys away from Gettleman, and Mara should be actively monitoring the GM market. Giants have actively monitored the CB market
Sucks they're looking for CB after all the resources poured into the position for several years. Way too many bad decisions!
To add insult to injury Gettleman probably trades away some draft picks we desperately need. Someone please show this clown the door.
Yeah, it should say that, but it implies more the opposite, which is infuriating.
JFC the guy is like a coke addict, but for defensive backs.
Sounds like Aaron Robinson will basically not be a guy we get a look at until next season at this point.
^This. And when he makes a trade for yet another CB he'll answer any objections by saying that "the juice was worth the squeeze."
Mara would have to see what this would be about. If not, then the dysfunction is far worse, which would be saying something.
It reeks of complete incompetence, along with his inability to fix the OL, and find any pass rushing OLBs.
Yup, this right here. Didn't think it could get worse than our annual "draft talk in October"? How about worrying about how much draft resources they're even going to have because Gettleman starts panicking.
like mentioned RW is injured. People continue to put it all on DG but Judge/Graham picked most of this secondary.
Logan Ryan was with the Patriots with Judge. Ryan played with Jackson at Tennessee. McKinney is a Alabama guy. Now Dave messed up the Baker pick which forced the need but I do think all the resources in the secondary is very Patriot like.
I agree but if used smartly it can totally change your team.
2005. Plax, McKenzie, Pierce. All impact players for several years.
We are not getting the returns on recent FA's.
As many other posters have said, it seems like all we do is draft and also sign FA corners. You have to wonder how much better this team would be if half of those picks and resources were used for other areas of the team.
If anything we should be trading someone away for more picks so the next GM has more ammo to slide around the draft to get the players they want and fix this team.
Ha, I had a similar thought:
This gives me about as much comfort as a serial friend zone resident actively monitoring the dating market.
As many other posters have said, it seems like all we do is draft and also sign FA corners. You have to wonder how much better this team would be if half of those picks and resources were used for other areas of the team.
Yes it is a very high number both in picks and money allocated. Half of BBI could play 20 yds off the receiver.
I would have no issue paying big money to a corner who takes a receiver off the field. That has value.
They'd still play that guy 10 yards off based on this season.
Judge and Graham had nothing to do with Sam Beal or D'Andre Baker or the other half dozen DB's DG drafted before they were around. I love how people praise DG when he signs FA's, but when they stink, it's all Judge's and Graham's fault.
like mentioned RW is injured. People continue to put it all on DG but Judge/Graham picked most of this secondary.
I have already said the 18/19 drafts hurt the D greatly. I also stand by Judge/Graham putting together much of the current secondary both in FA's and DP's.
It reeks of complete incompetence, along with his inability to fix the OL, and find any pass rushing OLBs.
It's part and parcel. Focusing so much draft and FA resources on DBs necessarily means less resources for OL and Edge.
Now factor that the DB draft picks and FA signings have largely been poor (except for Bradberry 2020) and the net result is DB, Edge and OL sucking.
Completely agree!!!! OL and DL. That's where we should be looking. Throw in ILB while we are it!!!!
At 1-4, and very likely to stay ugly, we should definitely be sellers when November 2nd rolls around.
How do you know that?
The injuries are unlikely to be overcome, so this season appears lost. Even picking up a 3rd or 4 or 5th rd pick and dumping a big contract or 2 can’t hurt.
It’s just the harsh reality.
Always thought he was better in zone, which Graham played a lot more last year. Maybe that’s why he is regressing?
It looks like Graham is playing more zone this year; Bradberry's still struggling.
Giants eyeing trade, Kyle Fuller floated as target - ( New Window )