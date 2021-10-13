for display only
Giant's actively monitoring CB market

Koffman : 10/13/2021 2:28 pm
I posted an article below from Giants Wire about the Giants "actively monitoring" the CB market. But, I can't tell if we are monitoring it to sign more CBs or let the ones we have go. If the former, someone needs to take the keys away from Gettleman, and Mara should be actively monitoring the GM market.
Giants have actively monitored the CB market - ( New Window )
Cap is snug  
JonC : 10/13/2021 2:33 pm : link
wonder who might go out in trade, otherwise they've got kick the can down the road to potentially fit a player(s) in.

Sucks they're looking for CB after all the resources poured into the position for several years. Way too many bad decisions!
You woukd think they would be looking for a pass rusher  
nygiants16 : 10/13/2021 2:34 pm : link
..
This article must be wrong.  
Silver Spoon : 10/13/2021 2:35 pm : link
It should say Giants looking to dump their schlubs via trade.
RE: Cap is snug  
Koffman : 10/13/2021 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15412258 JonC said:
Quote:
wonder who might go out in trade, otherwise they've got kick the can down the road to potentially fit a player(s) in.

Sucks they're looking for CB after all the resources poured into the position for several years. Way too many bad decisions!


To add insult to injury Gettleman probably trades away some draft picks we desperately need. Someone please show this clown the door.
RE: This article must be wrong.  
Koffman : 10/13/2021 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15412261 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
It should say Giants looking to dump their schlubs via trade.


Yeah, it should say that, but it implies more the opposite, which is infuriating.
I read that  
pjcas18 : 10/13/2021 2:37 pm : link
it was to trade a CB, (like Adoree Jackson maybe?), but I also read a trade is unlikely now.
12 draft picks and $74 million of guaranteed money to FAs  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/13/2021 2:38 pm : link
...and he's still looking?!?

JFC the guy is like a coke addict, but for defensive backs.
Probably  
Sammo85 : 10/13/2021 2:41 pm : link
just a depth guy to replace Rodarius Williams.

Sounds like Aaron Robinson will basically not be a guy we get a look at until next season at this point.
This is my concern..  
Sean : 10/13/2021 2:42 pm : link
Trading 2022 assets to try and go 8-9 to save DG’s job. Yikes.
Well the corners have not been very good and  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/13/2021 2:48 pm : link
like mentioned RW is injured. People continue to put it all on DG but Judge/Graham picked most of this secondary.
RE: This is my concern..  
AcidTest : 10/13/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15412274 Sean said:
Quote:
Trading 2022 assets to try and go 8-9 to save DG’s job. Yikes.


^This. And when he makes a trade for yet another CB he'll answer any objections by saying that "the juice was worth the squeeze."
The total inability to fill needs with draft picks at CB is stunning  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/13/2021 2:49 pm : link
.
RE: Well the corners have not been very good and  
Silver Spoon : 10/13/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15412285 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
like mentioned RW is injured. People continue to put it all on DG but Judge/Graham picked most of this secondary.


Mara would have to see what this would be about. If not, then the dysfunction is far worse, which would be saying something.
RE: The total inability to fill needs with draft picks at CB is stunning  
AcidTest : 10/13/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15412288 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


It reeks of complete incompetence, along with his inability to fix the OL, and find any pass rushing OLBs.
pj, you're correct  
JonC : 10/13/2021 2:53 pm : link
and I would happily show Jackson the door.
RE: 12 draft picks and $74 million of guaranteed money to FAs  
Dnew15 : 10/13/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15412269 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and he's still looking?!?

JFC the guy is like a coke addict, but for defensive backs.


HAHAHAHAHAH

That's hysterical
Fucking Dave at it again  
The_Boss : 10/13/2021 2:59 pm : link
Like we haven’t tied enough resources into fucking CB’s, he’s still looking like Homer Simpson at the all you can eat seafood buffet..bottomless Dave, nature’s cruelest mistake..
Link - ( New Window )
RE: This is my concern..  
j_rud : 10/13/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15412274 Sean said:
Quote:
Trading 2022 assets to try and go 8-9 to save DG’s job. Yikes.


Yup, this right here. Didn't think it could get worse than our annual "draft talk in October"? How about worrying about how much draft resources they're even going to have because Gettleman starts panicking.
RE: RE: Well the corners have not been very good and  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/13/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15412289 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15412285 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


like mentioned RW is injured. People continue to put it all on DG but Judge/Graham picked most of this secondary.



Mara would have to see what this would be about. If not, then the dysfunction is far worse, which would be saying something.


Logan Ryan was with the Patriots with Judge. Ryan played with Jackson at Tennessee. McKinney is a Alabama guy. Now Dave messed up the Baker pick which forced the need but I do think all the resources in the secondary is very Patriot like.
I suppose this means Robinson will  
Simms11 : 10/13/2021 3:03 pm : link
not be ready to contribute for a while?!
I’m beginning to hate free agency  
5BowlsSoon : 10/13/2021 3:04 pm : link
I hope we are strapped in cap space next year so we don’t spend lots more money on guys who are broken down or not as sexy as advertised.
TAKE THE KEY CARD AWAY FROM DG  
mphbullet36 : 10/13/2021 3:07 pm : link
before he does anymore harm!
RE: I’m beginning to hate free agency  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/13/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15412315 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
I hope we are strapped in cap space next year so we don’t spend lots more money on guys who are broken down or not as sexy as advertised.


I agree but if used smartly it can totally change your team.

2005. Plax, McKenzie, Pierce. All impact players for several years.

We are not getting the returns on recent FA's.

Play who we have  
eric2425ny : 10/13/2021 3:10 pm : link
sign a cheap street free agent if there are more injuries. This season is basically over. Wasting picks on some stop gap that won’t impact the result of this season would be completely idiotic.

As many other posters have said, it seems like all we do is draft and also sign FA corners. You have to wonder how much better this team would be if half of those picks and resources were used for other areas of the team.

If anything we should be trading someone away for more picks so the next GM has more ammo to slide around the draft to get the players they want and fix this team.
RE: 12 draft picks and $74 million of guaranteed money to FAs  
The Jake : 10/13/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15412269 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and he's still looking?!?

JFC the guy is like a coke addict, but for defensive backs.


Ha, I had a similar thought:

This gives me about as much comfort as a serial friend zone resident actively monitoring the dating market.
It's not you, defensive backs  
The Jake : 10/13/2021 3:11 pm : link
It's us.
RE: Play who we have  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/13/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15412326 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
sign a cheap street free agent if there are more injuries. This season is basically over. Wasting picks on some stop gap that won’t impact the result of this season would be completely idiotic.

As many other posters have said, it seems like all we do is draft and also sign FA corners. You have to wonder how much better this team would be if half of those picks and resources were used for other areas of the team.

If anything we should be trading someone away for more picks so the next GM has more ammo to slide around the draft to get the players they want and fix this team.


Yes it is a very high number both in picks and money allocated. Half of BBI could play 20 yds off the receiver.

I would have no issue paying big money to a corner who takes a receiver off the field. That has value.
RE: RE: Play who we have  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/13/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15412334 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:


I would have no issue paying big money to a corner who takes a receiver off the field. That has value.


They'd still play that guy 10 yards off based on this season.
RE: Well the corners have not been very good and  
Section331 : 10/13/2021 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15412285 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
like mentioned RW is injured. People continue to put it all on DG but Judge/Graham picked most of this secondary.


Judge and Graham had nothing to do with Sam Beal or D'Andre Baker or the other half dozen DB's DG drafted before they were around. I love how people praise DG when he signs FA's, but when they stink, it's all Judge's and Graham's fault.
RE: RE: Well the corners have not been very good and  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/13/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15412352 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15412285 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


like mentioned RW is injured. People continue to put it all on DG but Judge/Graham picked most of this secondary.



Judge and Graham had nothing to do with Sam Beal or D'Andre Baker or the other half dozen DB's DG drafted before they were around. I love how people praise DG when he signs FA's, but when they stink, it's all Judge's and Graham's fault.


I have already said the 18/19 drafts hurt the D greatly. I also stand by Judge/Graham putting together much of the current secondary both in FA's and DP's.

RE: RE: The total inability to fill needs with draft picks at CB is stunning  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/13/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15412291 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15412288 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.



It reeks of complete incompetence, along with his inability to fix the OL, and find any pass rushing OLBs.


It's part and parcel. Focusing so much draft and FA resources on DBs necessarily means less resources for OL and Edge.

Now factor that the DB draft picks and FA signings have largely been poor (except for Bradberry 2020) and the net result is DB, Edge and OL sucking.
I wouldn't put too much into it  
Beer Man : 10/13/2021 3:49 pm : link
The articles says that they are one of a few teams that have been monitoring the CB market in recent months. That sounds more like a team doing its due diligence.
RE: Fucking Dave at it again  
bluewave : 10/13/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15412304 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Like we haven’t tied enough resources into fucking CB’s, he’s still looking like Homer Simpson at the all you can eat seafood buffet..bottomless Dave, nature’s cruelest mistake.. Link - ( New Window )


Completely agree!!!! OL and DL. That's where we should be looking. Throw in ILB while we are it!!!!
Don't we need a RB?  
thedogfather : 10/13/2021 3:58 pm : link
or are we going with Booker and Penny until Saquon comes back and gets hurt again?
And yet  
Spider43 : 10/13/2021 4:31 pm : link
Some here still believe Getts is actually going to resign this offseason... insane...
I need to say this first...  
bw in dc : 10/13/2021 4:40 pm : link
that picture of Gettleman in the article never gets old and just completely sums up his smugness.

Giant's actively monitoring CB COACHING market..  
BillKo : 10/13/2021 4:43 pm : link
...now it's fixed.

Here is the critical piece from the article...  
bw in dc : 10/13/2021 4:48 pm : link
Quote:
Still, the cash-strapped Giants should not be looking to add anyone at any position. Rather, they should be seeking to unload large contracts and expiring contracts in an effort to beef up their draft capital.


At 1-4, and very likely to stay ugly, we should definitely be sellers when November 2nd rolls around.

RE: Well the corners have not been very good and  
Doubledeuce22 : 10/13/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15412285 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
like mentioned RW is injured. People continue to put it all on DG but Judge/Graham picked most of this secondary.


How do you know that?
I think we might be sellers.  
Joe Beckwith : 10/13/2021 5:48 pm : link
Why not dump off the big money guys now and go with what we have, had in camp, and hit other teams PS up for a CB.
The injuries are unlikely to be overcome, so this season appears lost. Even picking up a 3rd or 4 or 5th rd pick and dumping a big contract or 2 can’t hurt.
It’s just the harsh reality.
For the right deal  
Breeze_94 : 10/13/2021 7:19 pm : link
Bradberry can definitely be shown the door.

Always thought he was better in zone, which Graham played a lot more last year. Maybe that’s why he is regressing?

RE: For the right deal  
Angel Eyes : 10/13/2021 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15412683 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Bradberry can definitely be shown the door.

Always thought he was better in zone, which Graham played a lot more last year. Maybe that’s why he is regressing?

It looks like Graham is playing more zone this year; Bradberry's still struggling.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/13/2021 7:24 pm : link
I thought the DB was going to be a strength of this team. I couldn't have been more wrong.
It’s embarrassing  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/13/2021 7:27 pm : link
How many CBs Gettleman has drafted, and not one of them is any good.
Here's another article  
Koffman : 10/13/2021 7:40 pm : link
Apparently the Giants are interested in Kyle Fuller......
Giants eyeing trade, Kyle Fuller floated as target - ( New Window )
With all the resources Getty has  
Bill in UT : 10/13/2021 7:47 pm : link
put into DBs, if it's still not good he should not be allowed to go near another one.
