Why can’t a potential new GM inherit Judge? Sean : 10/13/2021 6:34 pm

I keep seeing the point made about HC/GM needing to be on the same schedule. I don’t see this as the case for a few reasons:



1. I think it would look very poorly to potential head coaches if Judge is shit canned after two seasons. If the THIRD straight head coach is fired after two seasons or less, other coaches take notice of that. Add in the fact that Judge was hired to be a program builder and first time head coach, I think it is a bad look to fire him so soon. Also consider that he inherited an older GM on the hot seat, inherited a QB which he did not draft & dealt with Covid in his first year.



2. Why does an outside GM need to be tied together with Judge? Let’s say a young executive is hired from the outside, he would clearly be hired to be the GM for hopefully at least 10 years. If Judge does poorly in 2022, this new GM would have influence on the next head coach anyway. He would have a longer leash than Judge, which is typical for GM’s. Let’s take a look at the Cardinals:



Steve Keim is viewed as one of the better GM’s right now. He was hired as GM after coming through the organization in 2013. This was the same year Bruce Arians was hired as head coach.

-Was Keim removed from the position when Arians retired? No.

-Was Keim removed from the position when Steve Wilks was one & done? No.



Keim is now on his third coach and the team is winning.



Gettleman is 70 and on his 4th season as GM. His record is 16-37. He should go, he’s had sufficient time. Judge is only on year 2.



My point is, if Mara hires a GM outside (let’s say Ryan Poles for example), I don’t see the harm in keeping Judge another year. The new GM would outlast him anyway.