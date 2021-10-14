for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Anyone else curious about Glennon

Debaser : 10/14/2021 12:44 pm
I think it might be there only chance at winning. It would mean him throwing a shit load of embarrassing bone head picks but, at the same time ; it could be interesting if Toney is in there and connect on a few throws.

It would be really funny if Glennon plays really well and wins
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/14/2021 12:44 pm : link
No. There's a reason he is a backup.
No, rather not see him play  
Tuckrule : 10/14/2021 12:46 pm : link
Looks like DJ will be out there Sunday
RE: ...  
Dinger : 10/14/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15413322 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No. There's a reason he is a backup.

+1

My 14 year old would torture me during the preseason saying he hopes Glennon gets to start over DJ (he knew it wasn't possible but like many on here hated what DJ had done so far as a giant). Now that its actually happening he's dreading it(like many on here, he's come around to the fact that DJ isnt the primary problem).
I want to see DJ play when healthy  
Rick in Dallas : 10/14/2021 12:50 pm : link
This is his freaking Prove It Year. We spent a number 6 pick on DJ.Is he our QB of the future?
We all know who Glennon is a NFL backup QB that got his chance to start years ago.
.  
Go Terps : 10/14/2021 12:51 pm : link
Glennon and Jones are closer in quality than a lot of people here will want to believe. I don't expect the offensive production to change all that much.
NOPE  
jvm52106 : 10/14/2021 12:53 pm : link
and thank you for sharing...
He's on his 6th team in 8 seasons  
Section331 : 10/14/2021 12:58 pm : link
for a reason. He showed on Sunday why teams are intrigued by his talent, but eventually turned off by his inaccuracy and carelessness with the ball.

In an emergency start, he can keep you in the game, he's shown he knows the offense, he just has to take better care of the ball.
Not one bit  
Now Mike in MD : 10/14/2021 12:59 pm : link
Glennon is not anything long term for this team. Jones might be. That's the biggest question that needs to be answered
It would be great if Glennon could play well and win  
chick310 : 10/14/2021 1:01 pm : link
not funny. And sometimes a backup QB can do that in an isolated instance or two. But typically it doesn't last for too many games and that is why they are a backup.

Looking forward to hopefully an error-free game and surprising the Rams.
I want Jones to have adequate  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/14/2021 1:01 pm : link
pass protection, at least a decent running game and healthy weapons. Have to see the progress continue and what is what the team needs to be elsewhere to win games. Not always practical to just pick another QB. Lot of factors involved.
Among the things I am not curious about:  
Mad Mike : 10/14/2021 1:03 pm : link
Kyle Lauletta, David Carr, Davis Webb (though I'll admit I once was a bit curious about him), Geno Smith, Ryan Nassib, Jared Lorenzen. Some things don't warrant curiosity.
No  
jeff57 : 10/14/2021 1:03 pm : link
We know what he can and can’t do.
Is Glennon a rookie or something?  
Victor in CT : 10/14/2021 1:06 pm : link
please.
.  
MOOPS : 10/14/2021 1:09 pm : link
These Glennon threads are  
Hammer : 10/14/2021 1:10 pm : link
Ridiculous.

Absolute stupidity.
Not in the least  
mittenedman : 10/14/2021 1:11 pm : link
He's SUN DIAL slow, and so is his release.

He reminds me of a worse version of Kerry Collins.

When you add it all up with Glennon, he has very little chance to win an NFL football game.
RE: These Glennon threads are  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10/14/2021 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15413380 Hammer said:
Quote:
Ridiculous.

Absolute stupidity.


You said it nicer than I would’ve.
I don't know about curious  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/14/2021 1:15 pm : link
but I do think he gives the offense a higher ceiling than Colt McCoy would have. He just seems more capable on connecting with big plays. Now that could definitely lead to an awful multi-INT game especially against a talented Rams D, but I do have a glimmer of hope that he can get the ball in Toney/Shep/Slayton's hands for chunk plays.
I'll take "What do Fans of Losing Football Teams Say?"  
I Love Clams Casino : 10/14/2021 1:17 pm : link
for $1000 Alex
Troll continues to troll  
nygiants16 : 10/14/2021 1:24 pm : link
..
Meh,  
JohninSC : 10/14/2021 1:25 pm : link
I'd rather have Jones who still has the ability to break out of the pocket and pick up a first down. The Giants are a bit reactionary and probably won't allow it to happen though now.
RE: .  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15413339 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Glennon and Jones are closer in quality than a lot of people here will want to believe. I don't expect the offensive production to change all that much.


with you 100%
RE: Troll continues to troll  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15413411 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
..


Buddy this isn't the Daniel Jones message board. This is the NY Giants message board. You don't have the right to call me a troll because you happen to think Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers or whatever
RE: RE: Troll continues to troll  
nygiants16 : 10/14/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15413482 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15413411 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


..



Buddy this isn't the Daniel Jones message board. This is the NY Giants message board. You don't have the right to call me a troll because you happen to think Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers or whatever


Yes show me where i ever compared him to top qbs..
See what you cant comprehend  
nygiants16 : 10/14/2021 1:56 pm : link
is that some fans want to see Jones this year and then make a decision at the end of the year, not immediately come to a conclusion after 2 years..

Of course you take it as people saying hr is an elite QB, ehich is simply not true but again expect nothing less from a troll who deletes threads he creates when he gets completely owned
Look we all know what the OP’s intent was starting this thread  
Rick in Dallas : 10/14/2021 1:58 pm : link
The misanthrope bat signal strikes again  
Mad Mike : 10/14/2021 2:00 pm : link
*
RE: RE: RE: Troll continues to troll  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15413487 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15413482 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15413411 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


..



Buddy this isn't the Daniel Jones message board. This is the NY Giants message board. You don't have the right to call me a troll because you happen to think Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers or whatever



Yes show me where i ever compared him to top qbs..


You didn't compare him to Eli Manning?
By the way, who is the backup QB to Glennon if Jones  
chick310 : 10/14/2021 2:02 pm : link
can't go?

Just asking in the event Aaron Donald gets thru too many times.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Troll continues to troll  
nygiants16 : 10/14/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15413507 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15413487 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15413482 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15413411 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


..



Buddy this isn't the Daniel Jones message board. This is the NY Giants message board. You don't have the right to call me a troll because you happen to think Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers or whatever



Yes show me where i ever compared him to top qbs..



You didn't compare him to Eli Manning?


See your comprehension is just terrible, nobody compared him to Eli, nobody said he was going to be Eli..

people simply said Eli struggled his first 3, 3 1/2 years to and people wanted him gone..

and Eli is not in Aaron Rodgers class stop it
Well, I really want to see Jones...  
bw in dc : 10/14/2021 2:10 pm : link
as much as possible to see if he's the right guy. More data the better.

But I do have some curiosity to see Glennon - sure. He has a good arm and can make a lot of throws if he has time...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Troll continues to troll  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 2:14 pm : link
Quote:

See your comprehension is just terrible, nobody compared him to Eli, nobody said he was going to be Eli..

people simply said Eli struggled his first 3, 3 1/2 years to and people wanted him gone..

and Eli is not in Aaron Rodgers class stop it


nobody compared him to Eli
you serious with this. I bet not a day goes by here without people saying something like "he looked more accurate than Eli did in his 3rd year". Or look at Eli's stats in his 3 rd year or whatever and on and on.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Troll continues to troll  
nygiants16 : 10/14/2021 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15413532 Debaser said:
Quote:


Quote:



See your comprehension is just terrible, nobody compared him to Eli, nobody said he was going to be Eli..

people simply said Eli struggled his first 3, 3 1/2 years to and people wanted him gone..

and Eli is not in Aaron Rodgers class stop it



nobody compared him to Eli
you serious with this. I bet not a day goes by here without people saying something like "he looked more accurate than Eli did in his 3rd year". Or look at Eli's stats in his 3 rd year or whatever and on and on.


You dont think teams do that with new qbs compared to former qbs that they just had?

It doesnt mean he is going to be Eli, fans are just looking back to Elis growth and saying maybe Jones can do the same thing..

dear lord you are so hard up on telling everyone how Jones sucks and will never develop that you dont read and actually see what people are saying..

This is why people call you a troll, you have a 1 track mind and give no credence to anyone elses view point because you just want to be right..
The more interesting comparison is really Jones to Glennon  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 2:21 pm : link
...as much as people here are going to hate to face that fact.

For all the people that want to swear allegiance to Jones based on Eli's early struggles , it also has to be admitted that Jones got to hang around and get a commitment from a front office and a coaching staff that Glennon never got despite not playing as poorly as Jones at some of his other places.

And for all the Eli struggles he also played really well at times too, against some pretty top teams with top QBs
I have to preface this with this is not a prediction  
nygiants16 : 10/14/2021 2:21 pm : link
But if Jones goes out and throws for 300 yards against the rams and 3 tds, are we allowed to be positive?? or is that not allowed in your book becaise he would of gotten lucky or he was carried
How to Passively-Aggressively  
JonC : 10/14/2021 2:24 pm : link
dis Jones version 12389234.

No.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Troll continues to troll  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 2:25 pm : link
Quote:

You dont think teams do that with new qbs compared to former qbs that they just had?

It doesnt mean he is going to be Eli, fans are just looking back to Elis growth and saying maybe Jones can do the same thing..

dear lord you are so hard up on telling everyone how Jones sucks and will never develop that you dont read and actually see what people are saying..

This is why people call you a troll, you have a 1 track mind and give no credence to anyone elses view point because you just want to be right..


So you're changing it now? Now it sin't noone compares him to Eli it is what "teams" do? Is always some weird generality with you like what "people" do. It is really you and you alone doing these things.
RE: Not in the least  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10/14/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15413381 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He's SUN DIAL slow, and so is his release.

He reminds me of a worse version of Kerry Collins.

When you add it all up with Glennon, he has very little chance to win an NFL football game.


He's come to the right place.
RE: The more interesting comparison is really Jones to Glennon  
Section331 : 10/14/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15413548 Debaser said:
Quote:
...as much as people here are going to hate to face that fact.

For all the people that want to swear allegiance to Jones based on Eli's early struggles , it also has to be admitted that Jones got to hang around and get a commitment from a front office and a coaching staff that Glennon never got despite not playing as poorly as Jones at some of his other places.

And for all the Eli struggles he also played really well at times too, against some pretty top teams with top QBs


I don't think anyone is swearing allegiance to Jones, it is simply that this is a make or break year for him. Despite your protestations to the contrary, we know what we have in Glennon, and it's not very good. There is zero upside in starting Glennon, there is upside in starting Jones.

And I'm not necessarily a Jones believer, but your hard-on for Glennon is really weird. He isn't very good.
Where did i compare him to Eli  
nygiants16 : 10/14/2021 2:30 pm : link
saying Eli struggled in year 3 is not comparing Jones to him, it is stating facts..

If Jones has thr same year 3 Eli did people would be going nuts to get rid of him syaing hr is trash..

Again if Jones plays well you say well it was his weapons, if Jones plays bad its he sucks, there is no winning with you

How about we do each other a favkr you dont respond to me and i wont respond to you
If Giants win  
joeinpa : 10/14/2021 2:33 pm : link
It will be cool how you and some others will spin it.

After the Saints game, Jones, player of the week, the spin here by some was, “was not impressive “

One can only imagine what you could do with a Giants win without Daniel.

The funny thing is  
nygiants16 : 10/14/2021 2:33 pm : link
If Glennon started on Sunday, the fans Debaser calls Jones homers would be rooting for Glennon to have the best game of his life and beat the Rams..

Debaser goes into games hoping Jones sucks and Glennon gets put in..

Yet he is the real fan and we are the fake ones
Hate to admit it  
The Jake : 10/14/2021 3:02 pm : link
but Daniel Jones bears the burden of proving that this comparison is not appropriate. He's a 1st round pick and he gets paid a ton of money.

So far he looks like he has the potential to make this comparison silly, but hasn't done that yet on the field.

If debaser wants to be curious  
Giants73 : 10/14/2021 3:08 pm : link
He can be curious.
RE: Hate to admit it  
Go Terps : 10/14/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15413590 The Jake said:
Quote:
but Daniel Jones bears the burden of proving that this comparison is not appropriate. He's a 1st round pick and he gets paid a ton of money.

So far he looks like he has the potential to make this comparison silly, but hasn't done that yet on the field.



Seeing the numbers side by side is illuminating.
RE: How to Passively-Aggressively  
section125 : 10/14/2021 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15413553 JonC said:
Quote:
dis Jones version 12389234.

No.


Hahaha - same shit every thread. It is like moths to the fire or flies to shit.

What should really have been said was, if Glennon(whom 80% of BBI was angry that he was even signed) can pick Dallas apart like he did without any reps during the week, imagine what Jones would have done...

But yeah, I want to see if this experiment at QB should be ended before week get to year 5 or continued. There are legit questions and some reservation.
No I've seen enough of him to know what he is and I think  
arniefez : 10/14/2021 3:35 pm : link
if he plays it wouldn't surprise me if he gets knocked out of the game. But I am worried Daniel Jones is going to be rushed back on the field. I hope that doesn't happen.
RE: Hate to admit it  
Section331 : 10/14/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15413590 The Jake said:
Quote:
but Daniel Jones bears the burden of proving that this comparison is not appropriate. He's a 1st round pick and he gets paid a ton of money.

So far he looks like he has the potential to make this comparison silly, but hasn't done that yet on the field.



That is fair, but the key there is "potential" - Daniel Jones has it, Glennon doesn't. There is no point in playing Glennon over a healthy Jones, none.

I would also point out that Jones has 6 games over 300 yards, including 1 over 400, while Glennon has 3 in virtually the same number of starts, none of them close to 400. So the potential is there, will he live up to it?
I think the real answer to Jake’s comparison is that  
cosmicj : 10/14/2021 3:58 pm : link
Jones in 2021 was putting up stats much better than Glennon’s. Jones version 2020 was in fact an inferior QB to Glennon. So Jones needs to keep up his 2021 play and improve on it.
RE: Hate to admit it  
bw in dc : 10/14/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15413590 The Jake said:
Quote:
but Daniel Jones bears the burden of proving that this comparison is not appropriate. He's a 1st round pick and he gets paid a ton of money.

So far he looks like he has the potential to make this comparison silly, but hasn't done that yet on the field.



That's an excellent post. And looking at the talent Glennon was playing with in Tampa, Chicago, Oakland and Jacksonville, you can make the case he wasn't surrounded with the quality either.

Now I can see why Jints Central was so interested in signing Glennon. ;)
RE: Is Glennon a rookie or something?  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15413372 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
please.


No he's not a rookie but, has he really played all that much?

The most he's played in years was getting the start on a 1-7 Jacksonville team last year. And then again 4 years ago (?) on the Chicago Bears playing only the first 4 games. He had decent numbers ; he makes some boneheaded ints ; but in nearly all cases has lost his starting job because I guess teams could not wait to see what they had in a recent draft pick.
RE: RE: .  
Batenhorst7 : 10/14/2021 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15413472 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15413339 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Glennon and Jones are closer in quality than a lot of people here will want to believe. I don't expect the offensive production to change all that much.



with you 100%


When you consider the poise he showed with zero practice with the starters on offense, he was actually amazing

The 1st INT Diggs ran into the receiver, the second one was desperation time. There was no reason to NOT go for the bomb

Shawn OHara did a podcast on Glennon and saw the same thing we saw. A very competent QB.

As for the 7 teams in7 years thing. He played for real crap teams. Johnny Unitas would have struggled. The man is competent and actually a little more posed at the LOS than Jones
 
christian : 10/14/2021 4:36 pm : link
I love these A/B tests.

If Glennon does as well as Jones, what does it say about Jones?

That’s perfectly fair.
What it says is we are fine on offense  
Batenhorst7 : 10/14/2021 4:44 pm : link
Our whole problem is a suddenly horrific Defense and absolutely no run defense
It might say  
mittenedman : 10/14/2021 5:12 pm : link
that the offensive scheme struggles regardless of who is playing QB, which is what a lot of people around the league are saying.

If you can't see that Jones is superior to Glennon as a QB, you are lost.
Mike Glennon's got a good gig going as a backup QB.  
MOOPS : 10/14/2021 5:25 pm : link
He gets to sit on his keister and rake in $1M+ per year just to be 'there'. Why? Cause he's been arouind the block a few times. Probably a good teammate, doesn't say the wrong thing, good at positional meetings. Coaches know he's got experience, which is generally a prerequisite for thew job.

But why the heck would you want to see what he's got? Everybody that matters knows what he's got. There's enough tape on him for the last eight years to know what he's got.
Slightly north of nothing. Good enough to not make the team not look foolish as long as he doesn't have to stay out there too long.

But don't rock his boat. He stays out there too long and shits the bed, he might wind up losing that cushy arm chair, million dollar job he's got.

One more thing, he's crossed the height barrier at 6'7" to where success is just not possible. Call it Bizarro World if you want, but 6'6" is the maximum height you can be to be a successful QB in the NFL. Sonny Gibbs, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Frank Patrick, Dan McGuire and Mike Glennon. The curse of 6'7" is there for all to see.

RE: RE: Hate to admit it  
section125 : 10/14/2021 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15413653 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15413590 The Jake said:


Quote:


but Daniel Jones bears the burden of proving that this comparison is not appropriate. He's a 1st round pick and he gets paid a ton of money.

So far he looks like he has the potential to make this comparison silly, but hasn't done that yet on the field.





That's an excellent post. And looking at the talent Glennon was playing with in Tampa, Chicago, Oakland and Jacksonville, you can make the case he wasn't surrounded with the quality either.

Now I can see why Jints Central was so interested in signing Glennon. ;)


Geezus, and Jones had so many good receivers and offensive line the past two years. What a turd post.
RE: RE: RE: Hate to admit it  
bw in dc : 10/14/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15413718 section125 said:
Quote:

That's an excellent post. And looking at the talent Glennon was playing with in Tampa, Chicago, Oakland and Jacksonville, you can make the case he wasn't surrounded with the quality either.

Now I can see why Jints Central was so interested in signing Glennon. ;)



Geezus, and Jones had so many good receivers and offensive line the past two years. What a turd post.


Huh? Did you misread what I wrote? I implied that Glennon, like Jones, didn't have good talent around him, either...

RE: RE: RE: RE: Hate to admit it  
section125 : 10/14/2021 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15413724 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15413718 section125 said:


Quote:



That's an excellent post. And looking at the talent Glennon was playing with in Tampa, Chicago, Oakland and Jacksonville, you can make the case he wasn't surrounded with the quality either.

Now I can see why Jints Central was so interested in signing Glennon. ;)



Geezus, and Jones had so many good receivers and offensive line the past two years. What a turd post.



Huh? Did you misread what I wrote? I implied that Glennon, like Jones, didn't have good talent around him, either...


Why couldn't you just say that without the "jints central" dig.
Oh, for crissakes...  
bw in dc : 10/14/2021 5:53 pm : link
it's just a little levity.
We’re still in training wheels mode w jones in year 3  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 6:14 pm : link
And You’re talking about Glennon having an easy job? He gets put into the middle of a game with no practice and made some pretty decent plays.

Jones has to be luckiest mofo alive. He plays terrible last year yet has no competition. Has a coach staff that has to go along with this ridiculous spectacle of a rookie year part 3 complete with training wheels still on in week 5 and counting. If the same rules applied to jones that applied to Glennon he would be benched by now. But all anyone can say on here is “wait and see”. Like what other fucking choice do we have?
RE: .  
map7711 : 10/14/2021 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15413339 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Glennon and Jones are closer in quality than a lot of people here will want to believe. I don't expect the offensive production to change all that much.


What a fool
Although it’s also kinda Interesting the play calling  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 6:19 pm : link
Garrett acted like he was don shula calling plays for dan Marino or something with those deep outs. The pass was underthrown but shit that was like 60 yard punt ... but he made some of those too.
So..this was just a shit on Jones thread  
BSIMatt : 10/14/2021 6:23 pm : link
Got it.

11 days after playing the game of his life we get this post. The Dallas game definitely rattled Giants fans.
The game of His life  
Debaser : 10/14/2021 6:58 pm : link
Yea he can throw well with Goldilocks treatment ... no pressure; wideouts with excellent separation; a season practically over before it started yet again.... he seems to rack up good numbers too. Even better than Eli in his third year. Meanwhile it matters the context too. Eli was doing stuff like this ....pulling comeback and clutch plays from out of nowhere and saving seasons and playing for team competing for the play offs
Eli to Burress OT v Philly - ( New Window )
RE: No, rather not see him play  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/14/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15413325 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Looks like DJ will be out there Sunday

Is that right, Ronnie? Can you share more info?
eh, not really  
santacruzom : 10/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
He's not my type, and even if he were, he's pretty ugly.
Jesus  
bwitz : 10/14/2021 7:55 pm : link
You’re back with this ridiculous fucking bullshit?

Get a fucking clue moron.
RE: We’re still in training wheels mode w jones in year 3  
bwitz : 10/14/2021 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15413742 Debaser said:
Quote:
And You’re talking about Glennon having an easy job? He gets put into the middle of a game with no practice and made some pretty decent plays.

Jones has to be luckiest mofo alive. He plays terrible last year yet has no competition. Has a coach staff that has to go along with this ridiculous spectacle of a rookie year part 3 complete with training wheels still on in week 5 and counting. If the same rules applied to jones that applied to Glennon he would be benched by now. But all anyone can say on here is “wait and see”. Like what other fucking choice do we have?


Christ. You really are a fucking moron.

Hopefully you really are just a troll because, woooo boy, you’ve been next level fucking stupid.
RE: .  
BMac : 10/14/2021 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15413339 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Glennon and Jones are closer in quality than a lot of people here will want to believe. I don't expect the offensive production to change all that much.


There's an old term called "Killjoy" that exactly fits Go Terps, BW, and other perpetually negative posters. I'm not saying they're wrong, but they are wrong-headed for a Giants site
RE: RE: We’re still in training wheels mode w jones in year 3  
Debaser : 7:03 am : link
In comment 15413838 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15413742 Debaser said:


Quote:


And You’re talking about Glennon having an easy job? He gets put into the middle of a game with no practice and made some pretty decent plays.

Jones has to be luckiest mofo alive. He plays terrible last year yet has no competition. Has a coach staff that has to go along with this ridiculous spectacle of a rookie year part 3 complete with training wheels still on in week 5 and counting. If the same rules applied to jones that applied to Glennon he would be benched by now. But all anyone can say on here is “wait and see”. Like what other fucking choice do we have?



Christ. You really are a fucking moron.

Hopefully you really are just a troll because, woooo boy, you’ve been next level fucking stupid.


What was your previous handle July 2021?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 