Anyone else curious about Glennon

I think it might be there only chance at winning. It would mean him throwing a shit load of embarrassing bone head picks but, at the same time ; it could be interesting if Toney is in there and connect on a few throws.
It would be really funny if Glennon plays really well and wins
My 14 year old would torture me during the preseason saying he hopes Glennon gets to start over DJ (he knew it wasn't possible but like many on here hated what DJ had done so far as a giant). Now that its actually happening he's dreading it(like many on here, he's come around to the fact that DJ isnt the primary problem).
We all know who Glennon is a NFL backup QB that got his chance to start years ago.
In an emergency start, he can keep you in the game, he's shown he knows the offense, he just has to take better care of the ball.
Looking forward to hopefully an error-free game and surprising the Rams.
Absolute stupidity.
He reminds me of a worse version of Kerry Collins.
When you add it all up with Glennon, he has very little chance to win an NFL football game.
Absolute stupidity.
You said it nicer than I would’ve.
with you 100%
Buddy this isn't the Daniel Jones message board. This is the NY Giants message board. You don't have the right to call me a troll because you happen to think Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers or whatever
Buddy this isn't the Daniel Jones message board. This is the NY Giants message board. You don't have the right to call me a troll because you happen to think Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers or whatever
Yes show me where i ever compared him to top qbs..
Of course you take it as people saying hr is an elite QB, ehich is simply not true but again expect nothing less from a troll who deletes threads he creates when he gets completely owned
Buddy this isn't the Daniel Jones message board. This is the NY Giants message board. You don't have the right to call me a troll because you happen to think Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers or whatever
Yes show me where i ever compared him to top qbs..
You didn't compare him to Eli Manning?
Just asking in the event Aaron Donald gets thru too many times.
Buddy this isn't the Daniel Jones message board. This is the NY Giants message board. You don't have the right to call me a troll because you happen to think Jones is the next Aaron Rodgers or whatever
Yes show me where i ever compared him to top qbs..
You didn't compare him to Eli Manning?
See your comprehension is just terrible, nobody compared him to Eli, nobody said he was going to be Eli..
people simply said Eli struggled his first 3, 3 1/2 years to and people wanted him gone..
and Eli is not in Aaron Rodgers class stop it
But I do have some curiosity to see Glennon - sure. He has a good arm and can make a lot of throws if he has time...
nobody compared him to Eli
you serious with this. I bet not a day goes by here without people saying something like "he looked more accurate than Eli did in his 3rd year". Or look at Eli's stats in his 3 rd year or whatever and on and on.
nobody compared him to Eli
you serious with this. I bet not a day goes by here without people saying something like "he looked more accurate than Eli did in his 3rd year". Or look at Eli's stats in his 3 rd year or whatever and on and on.
You dont think teams do that with new qbs compared to former qbs that they just had?
It doesnt mean he is going to be Eli, fans are just looking back to Elis growth and saying maybe Jones can do the same thing..
dear lord you are so hard up on telling everyone how Jones sucks and will never develop that you dont read and actually see what people are saying..
This is why people call you a troll, you have a 1 track mind and give no credence to anyone elses view point because you just want to be right..
For all the people that want to swear allegiance to Jones based on Eli's early struggles , it also has to be admitted that Jones got to hang around and get a commitment from a front office and a coaching staff that Glennon never got despite not playing as poorly as Jones at some of his other places.
And for all the Eli struggles he also played really well at times too, against some pretty top teams with top QBs
No.
You dont think teams do that with new qbs compared to former qbs that they just had?
It doesnt mean he is going to be Eli, fans are just looking back to Elis growth and saying maybe Jones can do the same thing..
dear lord you are so hard up on telling everyone how Jones sucks and will never develop that you dont read and actually see what people are saying..
This is why people call you a troll, you have a 1 track mind and give no credence to anyone elses view point because you just want to be right..
So you're changing it now? Now it sin't noone compares him to Eli it is what "teams" do? Is always some weird generality with you like what "people" do. It is really you and you alone doing these things.
He's come to the right place.
For all the people that want to swear allegiance to Jones based on Eli's early struggles , it also has to be admitted that Jones got to hang around and get a commitment from a front office and a coaching staff that Glennon never got despite not playing as poorly as Jones at some of his other places.
And for all the Eli struggles he also played really well at times too, against some pretty top teams with top QBs
I don't think anyone is swearing allegiance to Jones, it is simply that this is a make or break year for him. Despite your protestations to the contrary, we know what we have in Glennon, and it's not very good. There is zero upside in starting Glennon, there is upside in starting Jones.
And I'm not necessarily a Jones believer, but your hard-on for Glennon is really weird. He isn't very good.
If Jones has thr same year 3 Eli did people would be going nuts to get rid of him syaing hr is trash..
Again if Jones plays well you say well it was his weapons, if Jones plays bad its he sucks, there is no winning with you
How about we do each other a favkr you dont respond to me and i wont respond to you
After the Saints game, Jones, player of the week, the spin here by some was, “was not impressive “
One can only imagine what you could do with a Giants win without Daniel.
Debaser goes into games hoping Jones sucks and Glennon gets put in..
Yet he is the real fan and we are the fake ones
So far he looks like he has the potential to make this comparison silly, but hasn't done that yet on the field.
Seeing the numbers side by side is illuminating.
Hahaha - same shit every thread. It is like moths to the fire or flies to shit.
What should really have been said was, if Glennon(whom 80% of BBI was angry that he was even signed) can pick Dallas apart like he did without any reps during the week, imagine what Jones would have done...
But yeah, I want to see if this experiment at QB should be ended before week get to year 5 or continued. There are legit questions and some reservation.
So far he looks like he has the potential to make this comparison silly, but hasn't done that yet on the field.
That is fair, but the key there is "potential" - Daniel Jones has it, Glennon doesn't. There is no point in playing Glennon over a healthy Jones, none.
I would also point out that Jones has 6 games over 300 yards, including 1 over 400, while Glennon has 3 in virtually the same number of starts, none of them close to 400. So the potential is there, will he live up to it?
So far he looks like he has the potential to make this comparison silly, but hasn't done that yet on the field.
That's an excellent post. And looking at the talent Glennon was playing with in Tampa, Chicago, Oakland and Jacksonville, you can make the case he wasn't surrounded with the quality either.
Now I can see why Jints Central was so interested in signing Glennon. ;)
No he's not a rookie but, has he really played all that much?
The most he's played in years was getting the start on a 1-7 Jacksonville team last year. And then again 4 years ago (?) on the Chicago Bears playing only the first 4 games. He had decent numbers ; he makes some boneheaded ints ; but in nearly all cases has lost his starting job because I guess teams could not wait to see what they had in a recent draft pick.
with you 100%
When you consider the poise he showed with zero practice with the starters on offense, he was actually amazing
The 1st INT Diggs ran into the receiver, the second one was desperation time. There was no reason to NOT go for the bomb
Shawn OHara did a podcast on Glennon and saw the same thing we saw. A very competent QB.
As for the 7 teams in7 years thing. He played for real crap teams. Johnny Unitas would have struggled. The man is competent and actually a little more posed at the LOS than Jones
If Glennon does as well as Jones, what does it say about Jones?
That’s perfectly fair.
If you can't see that Jones is superior to Glennon as a QB, you are lost.
But why the heck would you want to see what he's got? Everybody that matters knows what he's got. There's enough tape on him for the last eight years to know what he's got.
Slightly north of nothing. Good enough to not make the team not look foolish as long as he doesn't have to stay out there too long.
But don't rock his boat. He stays out there too long and shits the bed, he might wind up losing that cushy arm chair, million dollar job he's got.
One more thing, he's crossed the height barrier at 6'7" to where success is just not possible. Call it Bizarro World if you want, but 6'6" is the maximum height you can be to be a successful QB in the NFL. Sonny Gibbs, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Frank Patrick, Dan McGuire and Mike Glennon. The curse of 6'7" is there for all to see.
Geezus, and Jones had so many good receivers and offensive line the past two years. What a turd post.
That's an excellent post. And looking at the talent Glennon was playing with in Tampa, Chicago, Oakland and Jacksonville, you can make the case he wasn't surrounded with the quality either.
Now I can see why Jints Central was so interested in signing Glennon. ;)
Geezus, and Jones had so many good receivers and offensive line the past two years. What a turd post.
Huh? Did you misread what I wrote? I implied that Glennon, like Jones, didn't have good talent around him, either...
Why couldn't you just say that without the "jints central" dig.
Jones has to be luckiest mofo alive. He plays terrible last year yet has no competition. Has a coach staff that has to go along with this ridiculous spectacle of a rookie year part 3 complete with training wheels still on in week 5 and counting. If the same rules applied to jones that applied to Glennon he would be benched by now. But all anyone can say on here is “wait and see”. Like what other fucking choice do we have?
What a fool
11 days after playing the game of his life we get this post. The Dallas game definitely rattled Giants fans.
Is that right, Ronnie? Can you share more info?
Get a fucking clue moron.
Jones has to be luckiest mofo alive. He plays terrible last year yet has no competition. Has a coach staff that has to go along with this ridiculous spectacle of a rookie year part 3 complete with training wheels still on in week 5 and counting. If the same rules applied to jones that applied to Glennon he would be benched by now. But all anyone can say on here is “wait and see”. Like what other fucking choice do we have?
Christ. You really are a fucking moron.
Hopefully you really are just a troll because, woooo boy, you’ve been next level fucking stupid.
There's an old term called "Killjoy" that exactly fits Go Terps, BW, and other perpetually negative posters. I'm not saying they're wrong, but they are wrong-headed for a Giants site
