Does the the front office has buyers remorse on Golladay? Ned In Atlanta : 7:34 am

I want to preface this by signing that I was a big fan of the signing. In theory, he's exactly the type of alpha WR that Jones and the team needs. Unfortunately, his career has been plagued by injuries and between the hamstring and now the knee the injury bug is again rearing its ugly head. Between the emergence of Toney, the restructuring of Shepard I wonder if they would have signed Judon or kept dalvin if they had a gimmie.