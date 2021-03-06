for display only
Does the the front office has buyers remorse on Golladay?

Ned In Atlanta : 7:34 am
I want to preface this by signing that I was a big fan of the signing. In theory, he's exactly the type of alpha WR that Jones and the team needs. Unfortunately, his career has been plagued by injuries and between the hamstring and now the knee the injury bug is again rearing its ugly head. Between the emergence of Toney, the restructuring of Shepard I wonder if they would have signed Judon or kept dalvin if they had a gimmie.
I think Golladay & Jackson..  
Sean : 7:36 am : link
Golladay is a good player, but he’s always had trouble staying on the field.
Mulligan*  
Ned In Atlanta : 7:37 am : link
wrong golf terminology
What do you want to see from golladay  
Debaser : 7:41 am : link
...at this point? And what do you want to see from giants at this point? This team is 1-4 and last place w a tough remaining schedule
Doubt it  
section125 : 7:41 am : link
.
He  
Toth029 : 7:53 am : link
And Toney contemplated each other well vs the Saints.

Gotta remember Shepard is out more than Golladay has been.
Independent of the question on KG, in hindsight, they should have  
Spider56 : 7:57 am : link
signed Cordelle Patterson... He would have been a great add to the offense.
the sky is falling so everything looks bad  
UConn4523 : 7:58 am : link
no, and this is someone who didn't want Golladay.

He has a solid contract with $40m guaranteed which is far less than a bunch of other WR's that got paid before him. Health is why I didn't want him and yeah, here we are. That said it sounds like a 1-2 week thing and we stink anyway so it kinda doesn't matter for 2021.

I think the potential with him and Toney is undeniable. Really hope we get a good glimpse of that this year.
RE: Independent of the question on KG, in hindsight, they should have  
UConn4523 : 7:59 am : link
In comment 15414156 Spider56 said:
Quote:
signed Cordelle Patterson... He would have been a great add to the offense.


You actually think we'd use him properly? He's had a long, fairly unproductive career. He went to an offense that lets him loose, I can confidently say that wouldn't have happened here.
Can we let this play out a bit (I know that’s a lot to ask)  
BillT : 8:02 am : link
He came with some injury history. He also came with a couple of 1,000 yard seasons. It is frustrating he’s missed time with two injuries so far. Remember, he was the difference between going into the season with Shepard and Slayton as our #1and #2 WR. Would that have been what you preferred if they had signed Tomlinson ot Judon instead.
It could be the other way around  
GiantTuff1 : 8:08 am : link
Golladay went from Detroit Lions to... the Detroit Giants. We're doing our best impersonation of the futile franchise, and doing it better than them the last 4 years or more.

To be fair, the Giants playbook was so uptight the first several weeks they rarely threw to Golladay and when they did they were usually successful with tough contested catches. He caught over 100 yards in his last game before injury, so the arrow was pointed up. They need to go to him more often as good things tend to happen. He has that dog mentality that we need.
another  
DannyDimes : 8:08 am : link
pointless thread. Now we're commenting on what we think the front off is "feeling" about a signing? In what world does this matter to anyone?
Golladay was the type of WR this stale Offense needed and  
Jimmy Googs : 8:12 am : link
something impactful for Jones to help determine what we have in him too. Though with many top free agents, comes some baggage like his injury history and possible attitude issues, both of which have been noticeable.

But I don't think this is any more prevalent than all the remorse in the Front Office right now...



I still have questions on if he can be a true 1  
GiantTuff1 : 8:14 am : link
Just like with being a franchise QB, availability is one of the most important parts of the job. If you're always hurt, how can you truly be the most reliable part of the team (or WR group) that an entire franchise hinges on?

To me, he has the feel of a luxury type of 1b player who can be great, but the missed time is going to make him less reliable, and the missed time is going to make him more inconsistent. We already saw the poor chemistry with Jones to start the year and what that might have cost us.
Having guys you count  
joeinpa : 8:17 am : link
On as a big part of your team be injury prone is a tough situation.

It s football, guys get hurt, but signing a top free agent with a history of missing games was a risky move, just as is drafting a RB with the second pick, so far neither move looks solid.

I hear and read by some how Gettleman has improved this roster, maybe the talent is better, but these move have not help to stop the losing up to this pt. ,

No  
JonC : 8:25 am : link
They had been trying to pry him from the Lions for a long time.
RE: Having guys you count  
Sean : 8:34 am : link
In comment 15414170 joeinpa said:
Quote:
On as a big part of your team be injury prone is a tough situation.

It s football, guys get hurt, but signing a top free agent with a history of missing games was a risky move, just as is drafting a RB with the second pick, so far neither move looks solid.

I hear and read by some how Gettleman has improved this roster, maybe the talent is better, but these move have not help to stop the losing up to this pt. ,

Gettleman has brought in some nice “individual” pieces. You can say these players have talent, but in terms of roster construction it has been a disaster.
Considering he is slow  
Justlurking : 8:37 am : link
Injured, has dropped numerous catches and a diva not even coming close to remotely justifying what he is being paid most teams would have buyers remorse. But since our front office is a bunch of yes men who value obedience over victories i am sure they are all proud that they went out and “got their guy”.
Fans should be thrilled  
JonC : 8:39 am : link
as DG tends to build a football roster not unlike a fan would; reactionary, expensive UFAs with known warts be damned, draft by best available at one position, hey it's fantasy football!
I don't think so but  
Rick in Dallas : 8:40 am : link
were the Giants bidding against themselves in signing Golliday.
Rick  
JonC : 8:43 am : link
absolutely, he was destined to by signed here.
I like Golladay...  
KingBlue : 8:45 am : link
Can't wait for his return. He has some fire in him. He has a skill set that will serve us well. He is part of the solution, not part of the problem.
When youre  
Everyone Relax : 8:46 am : link
1-4 I think you regret all your offseason signings.
RE: Fans should be thrilled  
Scooter185 : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15414193 JonC said:
Quote:
as DG tends to build a football roster not unlike a fan would; reactionary, expensive UFAs with known warts be damned, draft by best available at one position, hey it's fantasy football!


Maybe DG can do a fantasy podcast after he gets fir... retires at the end of the year
The biggest question with Golladay is injuries  
nygiants16 : 8:52 am : link
if he is healthy he is a great fit next to Toney and a good security blanket for Jones
I could care less what the front office thinks  
AnnapolisMike : 9:01 am : link
This front office needs to be shuffled. I care what the next front office thinks.
RE: Fans should be thrilled  
BrettNYG10 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15414193 JonC said:
Quote:
as DG tends to build a football roster not unlike a fan would; reactionary, expensive UFAs with known warts be damned, draft by best available at one position, hey it's fantasy football!


These moves this off-season are looking like a pathetic gasp by a desperate GM trying to save his job.
Btw, the money that would've signed Dalvin  
JonC : 9:03 am : link
went to Adoree Jackson. I had warned last year Dalvin would likely be a cap sacrifice so they could improve other positions, namely edge and CB. Unfortunately, there wasn't much on the market and DG did what he often does and made a suspect pair of decisions.

A WR they felt was a #1 caliber was an absolute priority. Robbing Peter to pay Paul landed Jackson, and they're obviously still desperate to upgrade the CB unit.
Our front office?  
Joey in VA : 9:04 am : link
I doubt it. Unless there is a plan so intricate that we can't discern it, no, they just fill in gaps with overpriced players because we have drafted horribly for about 10 years. The Giants are becoming the Knicks, unhappy fans, buy players, fans happy...lose fire everyone...start over...buy players...fans happy..draft poorly...lose..make half ass change..lose..buy players....fans happy..draft poorly..lose.
Absolutely not  
ZoneXDOA : 9:04 am : link
Golladay is a physical receiver. His style of play almost guarantees that there will be some bumps and bruises and some of those will be more serious than others. He knows that and the front office knows that. You can’t really try to mitigate it either because that would take away from what makes Golladay Gaolladay. He’s a dog! He’ll be back and he’ll make those catches he’s supposed to make. You have to worry a bit about his back, major injuries like ACL/MCL but stuff like this is just the type of receiver he is.
No, I don't think they do.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:05 am : link
I think they will attribute it to 'bad luck'.

It's injuries, what can you do? You can just as well ask if they have buyer's remorse for extending Shep.

Injuries are part of football. Smart, well-run teams build their roster to try to avoid having one injury from being so damaging as to flush the season.
If the front office had buyers remorse,  
Angel Eyes : 9:06 am : link
I doubt they would say anything outside of the organization.
DG appears too arrogant  
Enzo : 9:14 am : link
to be capable of regret.
Wondering About Jackson  
Samiam : 9:16 am : link
He’s the one I could see having buyers remorse. Tennessee has a bad defense including a bad secondary. Could be wrong about this but I thought they had Cap money to spend. Jackson was a 1st round pick and they didn’t even seem to want him for a 2nd contract. And, I think they have a smart coach. Makes me wonder.
RE: RE: Fans should be thrilled  
Jimmy Googs : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15414210 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15414193 JonC said:


Quote:


as DG tends to build a football roster not unlike a fan would; reactionary, expensive UFAs with known warts be damned, draft by best available at one position, hey it's fantasy football!



These moves this off-season are looking like a pathetic gasp by a desperate GM trying to save his job.


That "pathetic gasp" of offseason moves by this GM was revered by tons of BBI posters in threads all over this site in March/April/May.

Now they are being couched as pathetic moves once they start to play a few games? I didn't read too many of those opinions this past Spring.
Not to miller the thread,  
barens : 9:19 am : link
but are fans still upset that the Eagles jumped in front of us to nab DeVonta Smith? And the Giants may have gotten the better receiver and an extra 1st round selection.
Giants shoulda picked  
JonC : 9:26 am : link
Parsons, I am annoyed about it.
RE: Giants shoulda picked  
KDavies : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15414245 JonC said:
Quote:
Parsons, I am annoyed about it.


Give me Toney and a 1st, 4th (plus the 5th last year)
RE: Not to miller the thread,  
Jimmy Googs : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15414235 barens said:
Quote:
but are fans still upset that the Eagles jumped in front of us to nab DeVonta Smith? And the Giants may have gotten the better receiver and an extra 1st round selection.


I was a little pissed at the time as I wanted Smith or an OL but the extra #1 was a good get. Liked Toney but never thought of him as a first round type of WR, but I hope he holds up to those expectations now.
RE: RE: RE: Fans should be thrilled  
BrettNYG10 : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15414232 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15414210 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


In comment 15414193 JonC said:


Quote:


as DG tends to build a football roster not unlike a fan would; reactionary, expensive UFAs with known warts be damned, draft by best available at one position, hey it's fantasy football!



These moves this off-season are looking like a pathetic gasp by a desperate GM trying to save his job.



That "pathetic gasp" of offseason moves by this GM was revered by tons of BBI posters in threads all over this site in March/April/May.

Now they are being couched as pathetic moves once they start to play a few games? I didn't read too many of those opinions this past Spring.


My view was that the moves raised the ceiling on this team and offered a path towards a double digit win. I thought it unlikely - I thought you needed Bradberry/Williams to maintain career years, as well as have Jones develop into a top ten QB.

I don't think there was universal praise - many of us pointed to the shaky core the Giants had.
RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
JonC : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15414248 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15414245 JonC said:


Quote:


Parsons, I am annoyed about it.



Give me Toney and a 1st, 4th (plus the 5th last year)


You still need them to get rid of DG and perhaps change the scouting structure so they don't screw up the picks.
The Toney love  
JonC : 9:33 am : link
is out of control around here.
RE: Our front office?  
Harvest Blend : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15414213 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
I doubt it. Unless there is a plan so intricate that we can't discern it, no, they just fill in gaps with overpriced players because we have drafted horribly for about 10 years. The Giants are becoming the Knicks, unhappy fans, buy players, fans happy...lose fire everyone...start over...buy players...fans happy..draft poorly...lose..make half ass change..lose..buy players....fans happy..draft poorly..lose.


I've had that thought in my head for the last 6 or 7 years. :)
RE: DG appears too arrogant  
Spider43 : 9:37 am : link
In comment 15414225 Enzo said:
Quote:
to be capable of regret.


This.
RE: The Toney love  
Harvest Blend : 9:37 am : link
In comment 15414256 JonC said:
Quote:
is out of control around here.


There has to be some reason for wanting to watch this disaster. Toney doesn't move the needle enough for me to carve out time but if it does for others.....
I think there were cheaper alternatives…  
bw in dc : 9:37 am : link
than KG but I get the need. And he came up huge in the Saints game in OT with some clutch catches. Big target, big contract…just need more wins and contributions to justify the costs.

He seems like a really good guy, too. And hopefully he can rub off on Toney in a positive way to keep KT on the rails…
RE: The Toney love  
KDavies : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15414256 JonC said:
Quote:
is out of control around here.


In his first two games of getting real playing time, he has 16 receptions for 267 yards. Less than 80 yards less than D. Smith. He also passes the eye test. The past couple years (really since Beckham left), the Giants have had WRs that could not get separation and got very little YAC. Toney has the ability to excel in both areas.

Should Giants fans not be excited about him? Nobody is giving him a spot in Canton, but besides Chase, he is looking as good as any other WR in the draft.

Yeah, Brett I didn't mean 'you' specifically as was just using  
Jimmy Googs : 9:39 am : link
your post to mention the overwhelming sentiment that was spoken about here.

And yes there was a facet that didn't give the universal praise (there always is), but that minority group often had to respond to why they are always just pessimists and can't they see the arrow is pointing up. Or a common line that you heard this offseason but not much now...

"...if you can't see that this roster is better, I don't know what to tell you."
RE: The Toney love  
JOrthman : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15414256 JonC said:
Quote:
is out of control around here.


In a season like this, I think it's just fans looking for something to enjoy, some possible ray of light.
Many here  
JonC : 9:42 am : link
are trying to put him in Canton. Be excited, also grounded and realistic after two games and one ejection.
More to the point in my mind is  
JonC : 9:44 am : link
the Giants have/had bigger positional needs than WR, and that #11 pick could've addressed a big one. They got cute imv.
RE: Many here  
KDavies : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15414276 JonC said:
Quote:
are trying to put him in Canton. Be excited, also grounded and realistic after two games and one ejection.


Agreed on that. I always take WRs with a grain of salt. The Giants haven't really had one stick long term since Toomer. Nicks, Cruz, S. Smith, Beckham all had injuries and flamed out (Beckham's was behavioral as well, obviously)
RE: Yeah, Brett I didn't mean 'you' specifically as was just using  
BrettNYG10 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15414271 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
your post to mention the overwhelming sentiment that was spoken about here.

And yes there was a facet that didn't give the universal praise (there always is), but that minority group often had to respond to why they are always just pessimists and can't they see the arrow is pointing up. Or a common line that you heard this offseason but not much now...

"...if you can't see that this roster is better, I don't know what to tell you."


Understood - agreed, I think that many mistakenly compared these additions to 2005. The huge difference was that much of the Giants core was already in place. Eli was still a question mark coming off his rookie year, but the team had talent already. I don't think you can use FA to build a core.
RE: Yeah, Brett I didn't mean 'you' specifically as was just using  
Scooter185 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15414271 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
your post to mention the overwhelming sentiment that was spoken about here.

And yes there was a facet that didn't give the universal praise (there always is), but that minority group often had to respond to why they are always just pessimists and can't they see the arrow is pointing up. Or a common line that you heard this offseason but not much now...

"...if you can't see that this roster is better, I don't know what to tell you."


Some other greatest hits:
"Division is ours to lose!"
"Who in the division is clearly ahead of the Giants?"
"Ten wins easy"
RE: More to the point in my mind is  
KDavies : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15414278 JonC said:
Quote:
the Giants have/had bigger positional needs than WR, and that #11 pick could've addressed a big one. They got cute imv.


I'm not disputing Parsons is a significantly better player, but they did get Olujari in the 2nd. Who does have 1.5 more sacks than Parsons.
RE: More to the point in my mind is  
GNewGiants : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15414278 JonC said:
Quote:
the Giants have/had bigger positional needs than WR, and that #11 pick could've addressed a big one. They got cute imv.


I believe what you are saying is correct. But I believe we also need an infusion of talent. Toney, after two games, has shown he has the capabilities of being one of the more talented players we have had. Granted, 2 games. And if we can hit the Chicago pick - thats 2 talented players.

Cant argue with that.
Pick your poison  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:50 am : link
Toney has a lower floor, but a higher ceiling than Smith.

Actually, only Covid year brings Golliday into real question as injury prone. If that year cannot be considered an outlier, I do not know what qualifies.
RE: RE: More to the point in my mind is  
JonC : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15414286 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15414278 JonC said:


Quote:


the Giants have/had bigger positional needs than WR, and that #11 pick could've addressed a big one. They got cute imv.



I'm not disputing Parsons is a significantly better player, but they did get Olujari in the 2nd. Who does have 1.5 more sacks than Parsons.


Still early, but I don't think there's any way Ojulari winds up as good as Parsons, who has already shown an ability to take over games and be a real problem. I like very few of DG's early picks, been consistent in that regard.
RE: Giants shoulda picked  
Toth029 : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15414245 JonC said:
Quote:
Parsons, I am annoyed about it.


He isn't very reliable as an ILB.

So that begs the question if they did choose Parsons... would he be usdd differently like how Quinn uses him now?
assuming the Giants didn't trade down  
KDavies : 9:53 am : link
in last year's draft, they could have gone Parsons in 1 and Rondale Moore in 2. Nothing wrong with that at all.

Instead, they traded down a couple times. They got Toney in 1 and Olujari in 2. They have an extra 1, 3 (which is the Dolphins and a top 70 pick now, and 4 in next years draft as well. (Plus they got a 5th last year to trade up for Robinson)

I have no complaints about that either, and personally, I would prefer the latter.
RE: RE: More to the point in my mind is  
JonC : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15414287 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15414278 JonC said:


Quote:


the Giants have/had bigger positional needs than WR, and that #11 pick could've addressed a big one. They got cute imv.



I believe what you are saying is correct. But I believe we also need an infusion of talent. Toney, after two games, has shown he has the capabilities of being one of the more talented players we have had. Granted, 2 games. And if we can hit the Chicago pick - thats 2 talented players.

Cant argue with that.


I think there were better prospects to be had, and the Giants continue to draft for need. It drives me nuts because you often wind up with a less talented team, and look where they are ... struggling to build an identity, the expensive, thin defense has regressed, key players can't stay healthy. They're lost trying to build a good roster.
RE: RE: RE: More to the point in my mind is  
KDavies : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15414290 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15414286 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15414278 JonC said:


Quote:


the Giants have/had bigger positional needs than WR, and that #11 pick could've addressed a big one. They got cute imv.



I'm not disputing Parsons is a significantly better player, but they did get Olujari in the 2nd. Who does have 1.5 more sacks than Parsons.



Still early, but I don't think there's any way Ojulari winds up as good as Parsons, who has already shown an ability to take over games and be a real problem. I like very few of DG's early picks, been consistent in that regard.


I don't think anyone has contended Ojulari will be as good as Parsons. We are talking the #50 overall pick vs. #12.
RE: RE: Yeah, Brett I didn't mean 'you' specifically as was just using  
Jimmy Googs : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15414285 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15414271 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


your post to mention the overwhelming sentiment that was spoken about here.

And yes there was a facet that didn't give the universal praise (there always is), but that minority group often had to respond to why they are always just pessimists and can't they see the arrow is pointing up. Or a common line that you heard this offseason but not much now...

"...if you can't see that this roster is better, I don't know what to tell you."



Some other greatest hits:
"Division is ours to lose!"
"Who in the division is clearly ahead of the Giants?"
"Ten wins easy"


My personal favorite...

"The Giants are a playoff team until they are not"
Agree with Joey  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:59 am : link
Poor drafting for almost a decade lead to taking risks to overcome it. Still early. I am much more disappointed with Jackson.

Usually new staffs come in and after a year they assess where they need players. 2005 they get Plax, Pierce, McKenzie who all have huge impacts. This past year Galloday, Jackson, Ruddolph, etc. which nets very little return to date.

The big surprise to me this year is that next year drafts has to be all defense at every level.
RE: RE: RE: More to the point in my mind is  
GNewGiants : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15414295 JonC said:
Quote:

I think there were better prospects to be had, and the Giants continue to draft for need. It drives me nuts because you often wind up with a less talented team, and look where they are ... struggling to build an identity, the expensive, thin defense has regressed, key players can't stay healthy. They're lost trying to build a good roster.


Can't really argue much over that. It looks like they were banking on the defense from last year and the OL developing from last year.

I just wish the FO just cut it losses with some guys and start seeign what the younger guys we have. Shepard, Engram, Solder are guys that just dont do it for me and probably will never impact a winning team. Yet we keep thinking they will turn it around and/or stay healthy.

Not good.
I think it's too early to have buyer's remorse.  
Section331 : 10:00 am : link
As of now, he's only missed one half, although that will change.

That said, many of us here expressed concerns about his injury history. But he was the best FA WR available, and we needed a WR, so I get it, but Corey Davis is looking pretty good right now, and with a struggling rookie QB.
RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
JonC : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15414291 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15414245 JonC said:


Quote:


Parsons, I am annoyed about it.



He isn't very reliable as an ILB.

So that begs the question if they did choose Parsons... would he be usdd differently like how Quinn uses him now?


I think he's best suited to playing on the line end, 4-3 DE or 3-4 OLB, he can drop into coverage, play some MIKE, he's multiple.
If you don't like Toney and/or any of DG's other early picks then  
Jimmy Googs : 10:02 am : link
at least he may have done everybody a solid by giving the next GM two first round picks next year.

Look for a silver lining...
RE: Considering he is slow  
Section331 : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15414189 Justlurking said:
Quote:
Injured, has dropped numerous catches and a diva not even coming close to remotely justifying what he is being paid most teams would have buyers remorse. But since our front office is a bunch of yes men who value obedience over victories i am sure they are all proud that they went out and “got their guy”.


I will say, the drops are the most disappointing thing about KG. I expected better. His catch % is pretty bad, much lower than BBI whipping boy Engram.
RE: Giants shoulda picked  
AcidTest : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15414245 JonC said:
Quote:
Parsons, I am annoyed about it.


No. You take the trade with the Bears to get the extra picks, including their #1 next season.

As far as Golladay is concerned, I agree the Giants don't have "buyer's remorse," because as you note they wanted him for a long time. But that means as you also said that they were essentially bidding against themselves.

I would not have signed Golladay, Jackson, Booker, or Rudolph. I'm not sure about Williams. He's getting paid more than he's worth, but the deal is short, and I still say that he and Lawrence would be more effective if we had decent OLBs who could rush and set the edge.

The question is what is your philosophy about how to build a team. The Giants too often believe that signing expensive FAs is a critical component to success. I disagree, unless a team really is one or two players away from being a legitimate SB contender. I would otherwise build the team through the draft. The Giants of course have also compounded their poor FA decisions with equally bad drafting, which is why we are the worst team by record since 2017.
KDavies  
JonC : 10:04 am : link
if they got their QB in Jones, the latter is ok but not great. They still drafted lesser players in 2021 imv. And, if they suddenly turn on Jones and start hunting QBs in the 2022 draft it will get really ugly, mark my words.
Acid  
JonC : 10:06 am : link
I like the extra #1 in '22, but do you trust this regime to not blow the picks? I do not. NYG has multi-layered problems ...
RE: The Toney love  
AcidTest : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15414256 JonC said:
Quote:
is out of control around here.


Agreed, but the team is so bad that fans need something and someone to be excited about, and he has demonstrated a lot of the electrifying talent he showed in college. I didn't want Toney because of his injury history, one year of production, and off the field incidents. But people calling him a bust before he even played was equally ridiculous. I can say that I am happy with his performance while also acknowledging that he is not ready to be inducted into the HOF.
RE: Acid  
AcidTest : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15414313 JonC said:
Quote:
I like the extra #1 in '22, but do you trust this regime to not blow the picks? I do not. NYG has multi-layered problems ...


No, I do not trust this regime. I assume that one way or another DG is gone after this season, and that another dreadful year finally prompts the Maras to hire a GM from outside the organization.

But even if the current regime remains, I would still have made the trade with the Bears. There wasn't anybody at #11 who would have prevented me from doing so.
I mean...  
Dnew15 : 10:11 am : link
Kenny G came out of the box exactly what it said on the tag.

Really good when he's healthy.
Not healthy enough of the time.

Not sure you can be disappointed when the guy gives you EXACTLY what he's been historically.
RE: KDavies  
KDavies : 10:13 am : link
In comment 15414309 JonC said:
Quote:
if they got their QB in Jones, the latter is ok but not great. They still drafted lesser players in 2021 imv. And, if they suddenly turn on Jones and start hunting QBs in the 2022 draft it will get really ugly, mark my words.


Agreed with the last sentence. I can't imagine the same regime drafting a QB this year and not sticking with Jones. A new regime and all bets are off, even in what appears to be a weak QB class.

Depends on where the picks fall and who is available obviously, but I would expect the Giants to go edge and OL with their two 1sts this year.
I expect them to draft OL/Edge as well  
JonC : 10:18 am : link
but if the value continues to not be there, don't force the fookin picks!! That's why we are where we are. Some of their work looks ok on paper, but is not translating to success on the football field. The lack of any identity as a team reinforces it, a rudderless ship at sea until someone figures out the correct philosophy and action plan.
fortunately this upcoming draft  
KDavies : 10:26 am : link
looks very strong at edge and OL. BPA should align with need.
Not shocking  
Biteymax22 : 10:30 am : link
That a thread revolving spending big $$ on a free agent created a conversation regarding the fact that we don't draft well.

Funny how that works.....
eh, need will align on paper if DG is still here  
JonC : 10:38 am : link
Even if they replace DG, there's still considerable human infrastructure in place that's been part of the draft evaluation and selection process. Hard to know where the buck stops and if they're really changing and improving the football wisdom in the building, which is nuts to say about a professional organization.

We need to see something that demonstrates football identity, more players winning their one on one battles, key guys staying healthy and showing signs of breaking through the ice, more tangible football results even if they're struggling to win games. It's been a long time waiting, even someone as football patient as I typically am is frustrated with the product on gamedays.

I'm looking for something that warrants faith restored.
Removing  
AcidTest : 10:58 am : link
DG isn't enough. They need to completely "clean house" and bring in people from outside the organization. No more promoting from within. Absolutely nobody has earned that right given our record.
RE: the sky is falling so everything looks bad  
BleedBlue : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15414157 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
no, and this is someone who didn't want Golladay.

He has a solid contract with $40m guaranteed which is far less than a bunch of other WR's that got paid before him. Health is why I didn't want him and yeah, here we are. That said it sounds like a 1-2 week thing and we stink anyway so it kinda doesn't matter for 2021.

I think the potential with him and Toney is undeniable. Really hope we get a good glimpse of that this year.


This is how I see it. Shep is probably gone next year.

Toney, slayton, KG is a really nice WR corp. Pair that group with barkley and a NEW TE or Two and the offense has the weapons.

I think focus this offseason is fix the OL. Defense needs an edge in the worst way. My guess is edge and OL heavy draft
RE: RE: The Toney love  
BleedBlue : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15414266 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 15414256 JonC said:


Quote:


is out of control around here.



There has to be some reason for wanting to watch this disaster. Toney doesn't move the needle enough for me to carve out time but if it does for others.....


i disagree. Toney looks pretty good when you consider the time he missed. He is very good with the ball in his hands. thats undeniable. i think its nice to have a young weapon to be excited about.

it allows for us to let shep go and save some $$ and use it elsewhere
what were you guys expecting?  
Platos : 11:06 am : link
i dont get it. was he supposed to carry the team?

the offense sucked by design weeks 1-3

his career hasn't been plagued by injuries, stop running with that narrative. he's a wr they all get dinged up.
RE: RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
BleedBlue : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15414303 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15414291 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15414245 JonC said:


Quote:


Parsons, I am annoyed about it.



He isn't very reliable as an ILB.

So that begs the question if they did choose Parsons... would he be usdd differently like how Quinn uses him now?



I think he's best suited to playing on the line end, 4-3 DE or 3-4 OLB, he can drop into coverage, play some MIKE, he's multiple.


parsons is a DL in the NFL. he is LOST in coverage. he was a flawed prospect, lets not act like he is ray lewis. its early but parsons isnt really "multiple" at least not good at multiple spots. i dont think he is fluid enough in coverage to play linebacker unless used as a rush edge in a 34
RE: RE: the sky is falling so everything looks bad  
Section331 : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15414392 BleedBlue said:
Quote:

This is how I see it. Shep is probably gone next year.

Toney, slayton, KG is a really nice WR corp. Pair that group with barkley and a NEW TE or Two and the offense has the weapons.

I think focus this offseason is fix the OL. Defense needs an edge in the worst way. My guess is edge and OL heavy draft


We continue to overrate Slayton. He had a promising rookie year, but has not progressed at all. Disappears for large portions of games, and drops too many. Even as a #3 WR, we need to do better.
RE: what were you guys expecting?  
Section331 : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15414397 Platos said:
Quote:
i dont get it. was he supposed to carry the team?

the offense sucked by design weeks 1-3

his career hasn't been plagued by injuries, stop running with that narrative. he's a wr they all get dinged up.


He missed 17 games in 4 years. That is not "dinged up".
RE: RE: RE: the sky is falling so everything looks bad  
BleedBlue : 11:11 am : link
In comment 15414402 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15414392 BleedBlue said:


Quote:



This is how I see it. Shep is probably gone next year.

Toney, slayton, KG is a really nice WR corp. Pair that group with barkley and a NEW TE or Two and the offense has the weapons.

I think focus this offseason is fix the OL. Defense needs an edge in the worst way. My guess is edge and OL heavy draft



We continue to overrate Slayton. He had a promising rookie year, but has not progressed at all. Disappears for large portions of games, and drops too many. Even as a #3 WR, we need to do better.


im not overrating him at all...he is a #3 WR but really the 4th option in the offense...i think you can do worse as a #4 option in your offense and a #3 WR
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
JonC : 11:12 am : link
In comment 15414399 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15414303 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15414291 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15414245 JonC said:


Quote:


Parsons, I am annoyed about it.



He isn't very reliable as an ILB.

So that begs the question if they did choose Parsons... would he be usdd differently like how Quinn uses him now?



I think he's best suited to playing on the line end, 4-3 DE or 3-4 OLB, he can drop into coverage, play some MIKE, he's multiple.



parsons is a DL in the NFL. he is LOST in coverage. he was a flawed prospect, lets not act like he is ray lewis. its early but parsons isnt really "multiple" at least not good at multiple spots. i dont think he is fluid enough in coverage to play linebacker unless used as a rush edge in a 34


He's not Ray Lewis, but I don't know what game(s) you watched. The talent is there, and if he plays more on the edge the better.
They can do better than Slayton  
JonC : 11:13 am : link
the best version of him hasn't been seen in a long time, they need to find a more consistent complimentary WR to move the unit forward.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
BleedBlue : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15414408 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15414399 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15414303 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15414291 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15414245 JonC said:


Quote:


Parsons, I am annoyed about it.



He isn't very reliable as an ILB.

So that begs the question if they did choose Parsons... would he be usdd differently like how Quinn uses him now?



I think he's best suited to playing on the line end, 4-3 DE or 3-4 OLB, he can drop into coverage, play some MIKE, he's multiple.



parsons is a DL in the NFL. he is LOST in coverage. he was a flawed prospect, lets not act like he is ray lewis. its early but parsons isnt really "multiple" at least not good at multiple spots. i dont think he is fluid enough in coverage to play linebacker unless used as a rush edge in a 34



He's not Ray Lewis, but I don't know what game(s) you watched. The talent is there, and if he plays more on the edge the better.


he is a quick and looks solid but imo he is strictly a pass rusher. he is okay at the point of attack but LOST in coverage. my point was, i dont think he is as multiple as you think. that being said, yes, we could have used him BUT with shep always hurt, slayton average at best and knowing KG could miss time, give me Toney and the extra picks including a first rounder this year.
RE: Giants shoulda picked  
barens : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15414245 JonC said:
Quote:
Parsons, I am annoyed about it.


That does seem obvious now, but my point is, the overreactions from one day to the next. 2 weeks ago, Golliday was a fantastic get, Gettleman got the rug taken out from under him when Philly swooped in and took Smith.

Clearly, the Adoree Jackson signing isn't going great, but I didn't mind the tradeoff for Tomlinson. Would we have been that much better off?
RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
BleedBlue : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15414468 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15414245 JonC said:


Quote:


Parsons, I am annoyed about it.



That does seem obvious now, but my point is, the overreactions from one day to the next. 2 weeks ago, Golliday was a fantastic get, Gettleman got the rug taken out from under him when Philly swooped in and took Smith.

Clearly, the Adoree Jackson signing isn't going great, but I didn't mind the tradeoff for Tomlinson. Would we have been that much better off?


also, something to remember, EVERYONE felt good about giants defense. many would say we need an edge but thtas really it. that unit was VERY good last year and with adding jackson, most of us felt very good about the unit. I am sure the front office did and hence the leaning away from defense in round 1. personally, i felt they need to go offense. i never expected defense to be this bad. it barely makes sense
RE: RE: The Toney love  
joeinpa : 11:41 am : link
In comment 15414266 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 15414256 JonC said:


Quote:


is out of control around here.



There has to be some reason for wanting to watch this disaster. Toney doesn't move the needle enough for me to carve out time but if it does for others.....


Not a criticism, but watching the Giants has been a family gathering since 56, we ve evolve to now l. Where it s me, my sons, and grandkids

Never thought of it as carving out time to watch them. Certainly it s more fun when they win, but watching the Giants are a big part of our entertainment

I know there s some who feel like you, but it s amazing how many others, like us, keep watching investing time and energy, it s kind of what helps make being a Giants fan special
RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
JonC : 11:44 am : link
In comment 15414468 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15414245 JonC said:


Quote:


Parsons, I am annoyed about it.



That does seem obvious now, but my point is, the overreactions from one day to the next. 2 weeks ago, Golliday was a fantastic get, Gettleman got the rug taken out from under him when Philly swooped in and took Smith.

Clearly, the Adoree Jackson signing isn't going great, but I didn't mind the tradeoff for Tomlinson. Would we have been that much better off?


If I were GM, I would've spent the $ on Reddick or Ngakoue and directly try to address a serious weakness. A weakness that is killing this team on a weekly basis. Their edge choices leave a ton to be desired, and while Ojulari looks somewhat promising, I still think they need to do better picking Edge talent.

I really don't think a team was out there bidding against the Giants for Adoree, certainly not at the level paid to secure his services.

Keep throwing resources at CB, and very little at Edge.

RE: RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
BleedBlue : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15414501 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15414468 barens said:


Quote:


In comment 15414245 JonC said:


Quote:


Parsons, I am annoyed about it.



That does seem obvious now, but my point is, the overreactions from one day to the next. 2 weeks ago, Golliday was a fantastic get, Gettleman got the rug taken out from under him when Philly swooped in and took Smith.

Clearly, the Adoree Jackson signing isn't going great, but I didn't mind the tradeoff for Tomlinson. Would we have been that much better off?



If I were GM, I would've spent the $ on Reddick or Ngakoue and directly try to address a serious weakness. A weakness that is killing this team on a weekly basis. Their edge choices leave a ton to be desired, and while Ojulari looks somewhat promising, I still think they need to do better picking Edge talent.

I really don't think a team was out there bidding against the Giants for Adoree, certainly not at the level paid to secure his services.

Keep throwing resources at CB, and very little at Edge.


i agree on edge talent evals however, yiadom was a MAJOR weak link in our defense last year. otherwise, we were a VERY good unit. I think the jackson signing was really nice. hindsight is perfect vision but at the time, i think most liked it and felt it was good to land a #2 CB.

Too many questions on Adoree for me  
JonC : 11:58 am : link
the injuries, why didn't the Titans want him back, some of the personality stuff was out there when he was at USC.

They had an opportunity to get better at Edge and didn't bother, it irks me.
RE: Fans should be thrilled  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15414193 JonC said:
Quote:
as DG tends to build a football roster not unlike a fan would; reactionary, expensive UFAs with known warts be damned, draft by best available at one position, hey it's fantasy football!

This post should be pinned at the top of BBI for the remainder of DG's tenure, however long that may be.
They needed a primary receiver with some height  
jeff57 : 12:08 pm : link
So the signing made sense. But they needed OL and pass rushers even more. So, from that perspective, it was not a good use of resources.
The pick that will forever stain DG  
GNewGiants : 12:09 pm : link
is barkley. Even though his career has been hampered with injuries, if you watch the NFL - it is just not a RB league anymore.

Even though Jones will probably not pan out, he still as easily the 2nd best QB in that draft. The problem is we just developed talent and cohesiveness around him that can only be matched by the Jets.
RE: RE: Fans should be thrilled  
JonC : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15414532 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15414193 JonC said:


Quote:


as DG tends to build a football roster not unlike a fan would; reactionary, expensive UFAs with known warts be damned, draft by best available at one position, hey it's fantasy football!


This post should be pinned at the top of BBI for the remainder of DG's tenure, however long that may be.


lol.
RE: The pick that will forever stain DG  
jeff57 : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15414537 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
is barkley. Even though his career has been hampered with injuries, if you watch the NFL - it is just not a RB league anymore.

Even though Jones will probably not pan out, he still as easily the 2nd best QB in that draft. The problem is we just developed talent and cohesiveness around him that can only be matched by the Jets.


Yep, it it were 1978 instead of 2018, the pick would have been fine. I can understand passing on someone like Allen, but Nelson or Chubb should have been the pick. Or a trade down.
The pursuit  
Joe Beckwith : 12:24 pm : link
was too well promoted ( leaked) for them to fail making it happen.
The route scheme hasn’t helped either.
That said, I’m waiting for JJ to get rolled up on the sidelines in this inordinately injury prone season.
RE: RE: Giants shoulda picked  
Section331 : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15414468 barens said:
Quote:


That does seem obvious now, but my point is, the overreactions from one day to the next. 2 weeks ago, Golliday was a fantastic get, Gettleman got the rug taken out from under him when Philly swooped in and took Smith.

Clearly, the Adoree Jackson signing isn't going great, but I didn't mind the tradeoff for Tomlinson. Would we have been that much better off?


Golladay was a great get for the DG apologists. Many here expressed concerns about his injury history, and thought that DG overpaid.

And don't get me started on Adoree Jackson. He was left on the trash heap by a SB contending team. Who does that for a good player? Yet DG though it was OK to guarantee him $25M. Then we had some posters touting him as a top 5 CB. On what planet, one with only 5 CB's?

Much of this isn't revisionist history, it's real history. DG has been simply brutal, and has set this franchise back years. Yet we still have posters defending him and blaming Judge. Judge deserves some blame, don't get me wrong, but DG is the architect.
RE: Acid  
Thegratefulhead : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15414313 JonC said:
Quote:
I like the extra #1 in '22, but do you trust this regime to not blow the picks? I do not. NYG has multi-layered problems ...
58-91 since 2012. I am not informed enough to know exactly what the problems are but that record over that amount of time can be nothing other than complete organizational failure and you have to point at the top once you reach 10 years of it.
