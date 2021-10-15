Jones to be a full participant in practice

Guys...he is MEDICALLY cleared, then he is cleared. do you REALLY think that jones would allow his health to be pout at risk? they are adults, this isnt pee wee football where the player cannot express concerns. Jones and doctors are good, then im good. we will still lose but at least we get to see jones perform.
also, BW, thats not how teams operate. nobody is going to say, oh againstt that DL, for sure our OL will blow dick and jones will get hurt again. coaches dont coach to prevent injuries. they coach to win (even though we have been bad at it). the coaches are going to do things to neutralize the oppoenents strengths. they arent going to say, ah lets bench jones because we know our OL is going to shit their pants
"The key piece of the concussion protocol is the baseline test, which is conducted before the season when players are healthy. Simonson said the computerized test takes about 20 minutes to complete. The test consists of various cognitive exercises designed to check short-term memory and reaction time, such as presenting 15 words and then showing individual words and asking if they were in the initial group.
“It’s not some easy test where you can just ease your way through it. It kind of gets tough at some points,” Simonson said. “It will test how quickly your eyes see something and your brain can respond because during a concussion that’s delayed or pretty disoriented.”
Every player establishes an individual baseline score. The same test is conducted multiple times as a player works through the stages of the concussion protocol to ensure that he has returned to his pre-concussion baseline level.
The final step of the process is clearance from an independent neurological consultant. For Giants players, that typically means a trip to a neurologist in Manhattan. The Giants’ medical staff won’t send Jones for that visit unless there’s a high level of certainty that he’ll be cleared.
“You go in with (the neurologist) and he asks you some more questions on your symptoms. They may even do some tests,” Simonson said. “Then he’s the one who can give the ultimate green light. But you don’t do that until you get the green light from the team.”"
but see below, and the link, for more on the NFL's concussion protocol. I highly doubt he'd sniff the field if there were any signs it would be trouble.
Quote:
Preseason Assessment:
Physical Examination: The team physician should use the preseason physical examination to review and answer questions about a player's previous concussions, discuss the importance of reporting any concussive signs or symptoms, and explain the specifics regarding the concussion diagnosis and management protocol. Team doctors should also explain the various roles of the participants in the concussion protocol (e.g., UNCs and INCs).
Baseline Neurological Evaluations: Every player must be given a baseline neurological evaluation as part of his preseason physical examination which shall include a comprehensive neurological examination and, at least every other season, Baseline NFL Locker Room Comprehensive Concussion Assessment (Attachment A). Each player is also required to have baseline neurocognitive testing. Together, this information shall be used in evaluating the player if he is suspected to have sustained a concussion during the season. Neurocognitive tests have been designated for use by the NFL's Club Neuropsychology Consultants (NPCs) (see Attachment B, "NFL Neuropsychology Consultant Model and Neurocognitive Testing Program") and may include: 1) computerized neurocognitive tests, 2) traditional paper and pencil tests, and 3) a combination of the two (i.e., hybrid testing). The Baseline NFL Locker Room Comprehensive Concussion Assessment should be administered at least every two years, while Neurocognitive testing should be administered every three (3) years unless a player sustains a concussion in which case new baseline examinations should be administered prior to the start of the season following the season in which he sustained a concussion. A structured summary of the results of any paper and pencil testing performed by the Club NPC (Attachment C, "NFL Neurocognitive Testing Program Data Record Form") should be provided to the Head Club ATC. The paper and penciltest results Data Record Form should be sent by the Club NPC to the Head Club ATC for uploading into the designated electronic medical record (EMR) system. The Club ATC must upload the results of the computerized neurocognitive testing into the EMR.
hopefully he is more careful going forward putting his head down and hopefully they don't call as many runs for him going forward. The Dak/Russ evolution is a lot more ideal than Lamar/Kyler (who is also banged up at the moment with a shoulder). Obviously you can always have a fluke injury like Russ right now but i'd prefer to take the odds non-running.
I agree. This horrible injury has to be a learning experience for both the OC and DJ.
While I fully understand the impetus of playing to win, and the mental mindset of being in the moment in a crucial situation, discretion is always the better part of valor.
"The key piece of the concussion protocol is the baseline test, which is conducted before the season when players are healthy. Simonson said the computerized test takes about 20 minutes to complete. The test consists of various cognitive exercises designed to check short-term memory and reaction time, such as presenting 15 words and then showing individual words and asking if they were in the initial group.
“It’s not some easy test where you can just ease your way through it. It kind of gets tough at some points,” Simonson said. “It will test how quickly your eyes see something and your brain can respond because during a concussion that’s delayed or pretty disoriented.”
Every player establishes an individual baseline score. The same test is conducted multiple times as a player works through the stages of the concussion protocol to ensure that he has returned to his pre-concussion baseline level.
The final step of the process is clearance from an independent neurological consultant. For Giants players, that typically means a trip to a neurologist in Manhattan. The Giants’ medical staff won’t send Jones for that visit unless there’s a high level of certainty that he’ll be cleared.
“You go in with (the neurologist) and he asks you some more questions on your symptoms. They may even do some tests,” Simonson said. “Then he’s the one who can give the ultimate green light. But you don’t do that until you get the green light from the team.”"
Thanks, Scooter. Your post was the one I was thinking of.
And anyone that has watched football long enough remembers the time when players got smelling salt and went back on the field.
I mean I got knocked silly in 9th grade and woke up on the sidelines to smell salt and went back in .
This is not that current NFL no way they are letting anyone back on the field if they have concussion issues going on.
Especially after what everyone witnessed on Sunday of Jones stumbling around.
Was worried I'd be watching a skeleton crew on Offense. But now, looks like Jones, Toney and Shepard and maybe Slayton will play so I'll at least to get to see a represemtable offense. Just hope the defense was so embarrassed by their rock bottom performance last week that they come out angry and determined this week
also, BW, thats not how teams operate. nobody is going to say, oh againstt that DL, for sure our OL will blow dick and jones will get hurt again. coaches dont coach to prevent injuries. they coach to win (even though we have been bad at it). the coaches are going to do things to neutralize the oppoenents strengths. they arent going to say, ah lets bench jones because we know our OL is going to shit their pants
The team should consider every variable, including the match-ups. Because I'm pretty sure we don't have a lot of quality on the interior to block Danold or Floyd if he lines up over RT.
I'm all for gutting it out, but concussions are very tricky.
"The key piece of the concussion protocol is the baseline test, which is conducted before the season when players are healthy. Simonson said the computerized test takes about 20 minutes to complete. The test consists of various cognitive exercises designed to check short-term memory and reaction time, such as presenting 15 words and then showing individual words and asking if they were in the initial group.
“It’s not some easy test where you can just ease your way through it. It kind of gets tough at some points,” Simonson said. “It will test how quickly your eyes see something and your brain can respond because during a concussion that’s delayed or pretty disoriented.”
Every player establishes an individual baseline score. The same test is conducted multiple times as a player works through the stages of the concussion protocol to ensure that he has returned to his pre-concussion baseline level.
The final step of the process is clearance from an independent neurological consultant. For Giants players, that typically means a trip to a neurologist in Manhattan. The Giants’ medical staff won’t send Jones for that visit unless there’s a high level of certainty that he’ll be cleared.
“You go in with (the neurologist) and he asks you some more questions on your symptoms. They may even do some tests,” Simonson said. “Then he’s the one who can give the ultimate green light. But you don’t do that until you get the green light from the team.”"
Thanks, Scooter. Your post was the one I was thinking of.
Some things I took away from Duggans write up: team docs control the process up until he goes to the neurologist. However they wouldn't rush him because any set back would likely mean not being cleared. So while sometimes the team docs may seem to rubber stamp clearance to get a player back out there, in this case between the baseline comparison test(s) and the trip to the independent neuro, that's not really possible
Some things I took away from Duggans write up: team docs control the process up until he goes to the neurologist. However they wouldn't rush him because any set back would likely mean not being cleared. So while sometimes the team docs may seem to rubber stamp clearance to get a player back out there, in this case between the baseline comparison test(s) and the trip to the independent neuro, that's not really possible
I agree. If there were any symptoms still and/or a risk of further injury as a result I highly doubt he'd get the green light.
I hope he learned his lesson and takes better care of himself on
Some things I took away from Duggans write up: team docs control the process up until he goes to the neurologist. However they wouldn't rush him because any set back would likely mean not being cleared. So while sometimes the team docs may seem to rubber stamp clearance to get a player back out there, in this case between the baseline comparison test(s) and the trip to the independent neuro, that's not really possible
I agree. If there were any symptoms still and/or a risk of further injury as a result I highly doubt he'd get the green light.
Yeah he has to get through today without any symptoms. If he does, he's pretty much guaranteed to get cleared by the neuro. Unless he feels good but that baseline retest shows something
and everybody laughed and you went right back into the game ? That is how it was.
In todays game DJ has seen and and been cleared to play by an excellent neurologist and everyone is still clutching their pearls in horror. Glad he is well enough to play but obviously the read option is out this week.
Guys...he is MEDICALLY cleared, then he is cleared. do you REALLY think that jones would allow his health to be pout at risk? they are adults, this isnt pee wee football where the player cannot express concerns. Jones and doctors are good, then im good. we will still lose but at least we get to see jones perform.
also, BW, thats not how teams operate. nobody is going to say, oh againstt that DL, for sure our OL will blow dick and jones will get hurt again. coaches dont coach to prevent injuries. they coach to win (even though we have been bad at it). the coaches are going to do things to neutralize the oppoenents strengths. they arent going to say, ah lets bench jones because we know our OL is going to shit their pants
Seriously? You don't think an injured player would try to play no matter what? Injured players are always trying to go back on the field when they have been taken out. Or refuse to come out all together. Look at LeMathieu, trying to play through a sports hernia. What ends up happening? It gets worse, and now he needs surgery. These guys are paid to play and they feel like it is their duty, to themselves, the team and the organization. The reason for the concussion protocols is because teams and players too often ignored the warning signs.
this discussion is exactly why NfL put protocol devised by neurology
input with trainers as well to do their best to protect the player, and the game from 32 individual teams with different medical/trainer inputs. It also should remove the player as a confounder.
Major problem is lack of reliable bio markers in concussions so much is driven by clinical testing.The fact remains though that second concussion is easier (or requires less trauma) to occur following first. The area still remains cloudy and I am unsure whether other sports at other levels have been as diligent as NFL as dealing with this, especially soccer with its constant head trauma in heading the ball.
Seriously? You don't think an injured player would try to play no matter what? Injured players are always trying to go back on the field when they have been taken out. Or refuse to come out all together. Look at LeMathieu, trying to play through a sports hernia. What ends up happening? It gets worse, and now he needs surgery. These guys are paid to play and they feel like it is their duty, to themselves, the team and the organization. The reason for the concussion protocols is because teams and players too often ignored the warning signs.
The giants aren't leaving it up to Jones to decide, they will wait for clearance and then make their own decision. I certainly understand the reaction to play it safe and sit him for another week, but they know far better than we do. Even a medical professional on BBI doesn't have access to test results, and we have very few medical professionals on BBI.
That said, it is great news that DJ is feeling better. He would certainly give the Giants a better chance, but I still think this weekend is a long shot.
Guys...he is MEDICALLY cleared, then he is cleared. do you REALLY think that jones would allow his health to be pout at risk? they are adults, this isnt pee wee football where the player cannot express concerns. Jones and doctors are good, then im good. we will still lose but at least we get to see jones perform.
also, BW, thats not how teams operate. nobody is going to say, oh againstt that DL, for sure our OL will blow dick and jones will get hurt again. coaches dont coach to prevent injuries. they coach to win (even though we have been bad at it). the coaches are going to do things to neutralize the oppoenents strengths. they arent going to say, ah lets bench jones because we know our OL is going to shit their pants
Seriously? You don't think an injured player would try to play no matter what? Injured players are always trying to go back on the field when they have been taken out. Or refuse to come out all together. Look at LeMathieu, trying to play through a sports hernia. What ends up happening? It gets worse, and now he needs surgery. These guys are paid to play and they feel like it is their duty, to themselves, the team and the organization. The reason for the concussion protocols is because teams and players too often ignored the warning signs.
Dude with all due respect you have no idea what you are talking about..There is a difference between a concussion and a groin injury..
He has to be cleared by an independent neurologist, Jones has no say
RE: Although it's probably Mara's worst fear realized that
Gettle wasted a #6 pick on someone who could give your offense the same production as what you found on the scrap pile.
What is their not to believe? If you know what you have in Glennon --who really hasn't played a lot -- then how do you not know what you have in Jones at this point? They both played 30 some odd games. I also have read differing accounts of glennon's stauts as a starter
And even if you believe you know what you have in glennon; how do you watch last Nov. and not see a TD pass for a whole month and not bring in someone to compete? You are telling me now would not have been a good time to see what you got? The only explanation for what basically accounts to jones extended rookie tour and kid's gloves treatment is the front office saving face. You tell me what I'm seeing? You can't say Garrett any more. He opened up the playbook with glennon and didn't mind the bad ints when it came to desperation time. He acted like Glennon was Dan Marino and he became Don shula all of a sudden.
but I suffered a concussion in a game on a Monday afternoon (postponed from Saturday due to weather) and I missed 1 day of school and practice. I started the following Saturday, so I would say how long he is out will be based on both the severity of the concussion and how his body responds to it.
I never got another concussion since and I played 3 years of college football after 1980.
I'm not a doctor nor am I DJ...if they're cool with it... go for it.
Just a quick reminder - DJ got knocked the F out 5 days ago.
He got knocked out? I didn't see any video of him unconscious. I heard no mention of him being unconscious. Or did you re-define what "Knocked out" means, to mean "not really actually knocked out"? Or did you just make shit up & pull it out of your ass to be dramatic???
I'm not a doctor nor am I DJ...if they're cool with it... go for it.
Just a quick reminder - DJ got knocked the F out 5 days ago.
He got knocked out? I didn't see any video of him unconscious. I heard no mention of him being unconscious. Or did you re-define what "Knocked out" means, to mean "not really actually knocked out"? Or did you just make shit up & pull it out of your ass to be dramatic???
There's a place to call out people making ridiculous exaggerations but I'm not sure this is it. He got up wobbly and stumbled over his own feet. A Ref ran over to him and told him he had to come off the field.
Kinda splitting hairs here. No, he didn't get knocked unconscious. He got knocked into a standing 8 count.
RE: RE: Although it's probably Mara's worst fear realized that
Gettle wasted a #6 pick on someone who could give your offense the same production as what you found on the scrap pile.
What is their not to believe? If you know what you have in Glennon --who really hasn't played a lot -- then how do you not know what you have in Jones at this point? They both played 30 some odd games. I also have read differing accounts of glennon's stauts as a starter
And even if you believe you know what you have in glennon; how do you watch last Nov. and not see a TD pass for a whole month and not bring in someone to compete? You are telling me now would not have been a good time to see what you got? The only explanation for what basically accounts to jones extended rookie tour and kid's gloves treatment is the front office saving face. You tell me what I'm seeing? You can't say Garrett any more. He opened up the playbook with glennon and didn't mind the bad ints when it came to desperation time. He acted like Glennon was Dan Marino and he became Don shula all of a sudden.
Again you tell me what this?
Most objective people have recognized that Daniel has been pretty good this season; Phil Simms calls him the best player on the team.
You seem to ignore the fact that others in Simms community have stated the same when write or speak about Jones.
Why is that debaser? Don’t bother answering it s a rhetorical question.
Where Daniel is concerned you ve never displayed any objectivity
After watching him wobble off the field on Sunday, I would have thought he would miss at least a week.
If you are a member of The Athletic, there was a great article yesterday, where they pointed out that the wobbling walk after the hit isn't any kind of indication on the severity of the concussion. And apparently Jones was reading a book on the plane on the ride home, which he shouldn't have been able to do if he had a severe concussion.
If you are a member of The Athletic, there was a great article yesterday, where they pointed out that the wobbling walk after the hit isn't any kind of indication on the severity of the concussion. And apparently Jones was reading a book on the plane on the ride home, which he shouldn't have been able to do if he had a severe concussion.
The fact that he flew home is an indication that it wasn't a severe concussion.
The season is facked - don’t try to save your jobs and put this kid at risk. Rest him. We gunna loose anyways. NFL don’t care about this.
This is their job, they are played to play and win. They are not allowed the quitters take: “the season is over”. That s a fan thing
Yeah there is more important things then playing. But the truth is it is very likely that the season already over and the coaches shouldn’t bet that he’s ok to give them the best chance of winning. Plus the defense is trash doesn’t matter if we get 28 points
RE: RE: RE: Although it's probably Mara's worst fear realized that
Most objective people have recognized that Daniel has been pretty good this season; Phil Simms calls him the best player on the team.
You seem to ignore the fact that others in Simms community have stated the same when write or speak about Jones.
Why is that debaser? Don’t bother answering it s a rhetorical question.
Where Daniel is concerned you ve never displayed any objectivity
Simms? Simms is a former Giant and former Giant legend who at this point I think has been a broadcaster for longer than a professional athlete. All of these guys say positive things about players. Being the best player on a last place losing team is like being summer school valedictorian.
I think it has been so long since Giants have played well and been good it is like the bar for what constitutes good play just gets lower and lower.
Last year evryone just wrote off Jones obvious regression from his rookie year as just "sophomore slump". He played exactly the same this year, and it is like well he isn't fumbling and turning the ball over. This team is 1-4 ; Jones looks right on pace to throw 11 TDs again but, this is good? how? You know what else I noticed ....Jones ' highlights are not real highlights. They are just routine plays. No scrables for buying time throwing a 40 yard bomb; no throwing someone open with some laser of a pass. No Fade in the endzone.
I guess the coaching staff is waiting for jones to be comfortable enough where he can play loose and and score WITHOUT turning over and fumbling.
He is like still on training wheels but like a tenured Quarterback who can't be replaced or fired.
It is ridiculous. They both-glenon and jones--both played 3 games or so. At this point I am more curious in what I have in Glennon to hopefully buy some time to draft another QB and win some games.
Dude got his head destroyed and isn't gonna miss a game. I feel like if 90% of the players on this team experienced that hit, they'd probably miss multiple games happily. I mean, look at our growing list of injured players right now..
Don't care to respond in an adult manner so I'll just say...you're an absolute idiot.
You can't that is why. 11 TDs and 1-4. You can't defend it. You know what you have in Jones and this is it. It is just fans hoping for some miracle at this point. Season over before it started and it mostly jones fault.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Guys...he is MEDICALLY cleared, then he is cleared. do you REALLY think that jones would allow his health to be pout at risk? they are adults, this isnt pee wee football where the player cannot express concerns. Jones and doctors are good, then im good. we will still lose but at least we get to see jones perform.
also, BW, thats not how teams operate. nobody is going to say, oh againstt that DL, for sure our OL will blow dick and jones will get hurt again. coaches dont coach to prevent injuries. they coach to win (even though we have been bad at it). the coaches are going to do things to neutralize the oppoenents strengths. they arent going to say, ah lets bench jones because we know our OL is going to shit their pants
"The key piece of the concussion protocol is the baseline test, which is conducted before the season when players are healthy. Simonson said the computerized test takes about 20 minutes to complete. The test consists of various cognitive exercises designed to check short-term memory and reaction time, such as presenting 15 words and then showing individual words and asking if they were in the initial group.
“It’s not some easy test where you can just ease your way through it. It kind of gets tough at some points,” Simonson said. “It will test how quickly your eyes see something and your brain can respond because during a concussion that’s delayed or pretty disoriented.”
Every player establishes an individual baseline score. The same test is conducted multiple times as a player works through the stages of the concussion protocol to ensure that he has returned to his pre-concussion baseline level.
The final step of the process is clearance from an independent neurological consultant. For Giants players, that typically means a trip to a neurologist in Manhattan. The Giants’ medical staff won’t send Jones for that visit unless there’s a high level of certainty that he’ll be cleared.
“You go in with (the neurologist) and he asks you some more questions on your symptoms. They may even do some tests,” Simonson said. “Then he’s the one who can give the ultimate green light. But you don’t do that until you get the green light from the team.”"
Physical Examination: The team physician should use the preseason physical examination to review and answer questions about a player's previous concussions, discuss the importance of reporting any concussive signs or symptoms, and explain the specifics regarding the concussion diagnosis and management protocol. Team doctors should also explain the various roles of the participants in the concussion protocol (e.g., UNCs and INCs).
Baseline Neurological Evaluations: Every player must be given a baseline neurological evaluation as part of his preseason physical examination which shall include a comprehensive neurological examination and, at least every other season, Baseline NFL Locker Room Comprehensive Concussion Assessment (Attachment A). Each player is also required to have baseline neurocognitive testing. Together, this information shall be used in evaluating the player if he is suspected to have sustained a concussion during the season. Neurocognitive tests have been designated for use by the NFL's Club Neuropsychology Consultants (NPCs) (see Attachment B, "NFL Neuropsychology Consultant Model and Neurocognitive Testing Program") and may include: 1) computerized neurocognitive tests, 2) traditional paper and pencil tests, and 3) a combination of the two (i.e., hybrid testing). The Baseline NFL Locker Room Comprehensive Concussion Assessment should be administered at least every two years, while Neurocognitive testing should be administered every three (3) years unless a player sustains a concussion in which case new baseline examinations should be administered prior to the start of the season following the season in which he sustained a concussion. A structured summary of the results of any paper and pencil testing performed by the Club NPC (Attachment C, "NFL Neurocognitive Testing Program Data Record Form") should be provided to the Head Club ATC. The paper and penciltest results Data Record Form should be sent by the Club NPC to the Head Club ATC for uploading into the designated electronic medical record (EMR) system. The Club ATC must upload the results of the computerized neurocognitive testing into the EMR.
Concussion protocol - ( New Window )
Just a quick reminder - DJ got knocked the F out 5 days ago.
I get the "if he's medically cleared, he should play" logic. But we all saw how he looked after that hit. I don't know if it's worth it to put him back out there.
The look of it does not tell you how severe a concussion was
I agree. This horrible injury has to be a learning experience for both the OC and DJ.
While I fully understand the impetus of playing to win, and the mental mindset of being in the moment in a crucial situation, discretion is always the better part of valor.
"The key piece of the concussion protocol is the baseline test, which is conducted before the season when players are healthy. Simonson said the computerized test takes about 20 minutes to complete. The test consists of various cognitive exercises designed to check short-term memory and reaction time, such as presenting 15 words and then showing individual words and asking if they were in the initial group.
“It’s not some easy test where you can just ease your way through it. It kind of gets tough at some points,” Simonson said. “It will test how quickly your eyes see something and your brain can respond because during a concussion that’s delayed or pretty disoriented.”
Every player establishes an individual baseline score. The same test is conducted multiple times as a player works through the stages of the concussion protocol to ensure that he has returned to his pre-concussion baseline level.
The final step of the process is clearance from an independent neurological consultant. For Giants players, that typically means a trip to a neurologist in Manhattan. The Giants’ medical staff won’t send Jones for that visit unless there’s a high level of certainty that he’ll be cleared.
“You go in with (the neurologist) and he asks you some more questions on your symptoms. They may even do some tests,” Simonson said. “Then he’s the one who can give the ultimate green light. But you don’t do that until you get the green light from the team.”"
Thanks, Scooter. Your post was the one I was thinking of.
I mean I got knocked silly in 9th grade and woke up on the sidelines to smell salt and went back in .
This is not that current NFL no way they are letting anyone back on the field if they have concussion issues going on.
Especially after what everyone witnessed on Sunday of Jones stumbling around.
also, BW, thats not how teams operate. nobody is going to say, oh againstt that DL, for sure our OL will blow dick and jones will get hurt again. coaches dont coach to prevent injuries. they coach to win (even though we have been bad at it). the coaches are going to do things to neutralize the oppoenents strengths. they arent going to say, ah lets bench jones because we know our OL is going to shit their pants
The team should consider every variable, including the match-ups. Because I'm pretty sure we don't have a lot of quality on the interior to block Danold or Floyd if he lines up over RT.
I'm all for gutting it out, but concussions are very tricky.
Quote:
From Duggan in his article on the Athletic
"The key piece of the concussion protocol is the baseline test, which is conducted before the season when players are healthy. Simonson said the computerized test takes about 20 minutes to complete. The test consists of various cognitive exercises designed to check short-term memory and reaction time, such as presenting 15 words and then showing individual words and asking if they were in the initial group.
“It’s not some easy test where you can just ease your way through it. It kind of gets tough at some points,” Simonson said. “It will test how quickly your eyes see something and your brain can respond because during a concussion that’s delayed or pretty disoriented.”
Every player establishes an individual baseline score. The same test is conducted multiple times as a player works through the stages of the concussion protocol to ensure that he has returned to his pre-concussion baseline level.
The final step of the process is clearance from an independent neurological consultant. For Giants players, that typically means a trip to a neurologist in Manhattan. The Giants’ medical staff won’t send Jones for that visit unless there’s a high level of certainty that he’ll be cleared.
“You go in with (the neurologist) and he asks you some more questions on your symptoms. They may even do some tests,” Simonson said. “Then he’s the one who can give the ultimate green light. But you don’t do that until you get the green light from the team.”"
Thanks, Scooter. Your post was the one I was thinking of.
Some things I took away from Duggans write up: team docs control the process up until he goes to the neurologist. However they wouldn't rush him because any set back would likely mean not being cleared. So while sometimes the team docs may seem to rubber stamp clearance to get a player back out there, in this case between the baseline comparison test(s) and the trip to the independent neuro, that's not really possible
Some things I took away from Duggans write up: team docs control the process up until he goes to the neurologist. However they wouldn't rush him because any set back would likely mean not being cleared. So while sometimes the team docs may seem to rubber stamp clearance to get a player back out there, in this case between the baseline comparison test(s) and the trip to the independent neuro, that's not really possible
I agree. If there were any symptoms still and/or a risk of further injury as a result I highly doubt he'd get the green light.
Quote:
Some things I took away from Duggans write up: team docs control the process up until he goes to the neurologist. However they wouldn't rush him because any set back would likely mean not being cleared. So while sometimes the team docs may seem to rubber stamp clearance to get a player back out there, in this case between the baseline comparison test(s) and the trip to the independent neuro, that's not really possible
I agree. If there were any symptoms still and/or a risk of further injury as a result I highly doubt he'd get the green light.
Yeah he has to get through today without any symptoms. If he does, he's pretty much guaranteed to get cleared by the neuro. Unless he feels good but that baseline retest shows something
I'd love to know if some of you actually believe the drivel that you write before you hit the submit button.
(I kid)
(I kid)
Hopefully he avoids getting buttfucked by the Neanderthals.
In todays game DJ has seen and and been cleared to play by an excellent neurologist and everyone is still clutching their pearls in horror. Glad he is well enough to play but obviously the read option is out this week.
Guys...he is MEDICALLY cleared, then he is cleared. do you REALLY think that jones would allow his health to be pout at risk? they are adults, this isnt pee wee football where the player cannot express concerns. Jones and doctors are good, then im good. we will still lose but at least we get to see jones perform.
also, BW, thats not how teams operate. nobody is going to say, oh againstt that DL, for sure our OL will blow dick and jones will get hurt again. coaches dont coach to prevent injuries. they coach to win (even though we have been bad at it). the coaches are going to do things to neutralize the oppoenents strengths. they arent going to say, ah lets bench jones because we know our OL is going to shit their pants
Seriously? You don't think an injured player would try to play no matter what? Injured players are always trying to go back on the field when they have been taken out. Or refuse to come out all together. Look at LeMathieu, trying to play through a sports hernia. What ends up happening? It gets worse, and now he needs surgery. These guys are paid to play and they feel like it is their duty, to themselves, the team and the organization. The reason for the concussion protocols is because teams and players too often ignored the warning signs.
Major problem is lack of reliable bio markers in concussions so much is driven by clinical testing.The fact remains though that second concussion is easier (or requires less trauma) to occur following first. The area still remains cloudy and I am unsure whether other sports at other levels have been as diligent as NFL as dealing with this, especially soccer with its constant head trauma in heading the ball.
No I have no connection with NFL.
Seriously? You don't think an injured player would try to play no matter what? Injured players are always trying to go back on the field when they have been taken out. Or refuse to come out all together. Look at LeMathieu, trying to play through a sports hernia. What ends up happening? It gets worse, and now he needs surgery. These guys are paid to play and they feel like it is their duty, to themselves, the team and the organization. The reason for the concussion protocols is because teams and players too often ignored the warning signs.
The giants aren't leaving it up to Jones to decide, they will wait for clearance and then make their own decision. I certainly understand the reaction to play it safe and sit him for another week, but they know far better than we do. Even a medical professional on BBI doesn't have access to test results, and we have very few medical professionals on BBI.
That said, it is great news that DJ is feeling better. He would certainly give the Giants a better chance, but I still think this weekend is a long shot.
Quote:
BBI doctors rolling in.
Guys...he is MEDICALLY cleared, then he is cleared. do you REALLY think that jones would allow his health to be pout at risk? they are adults, this isnt pee wee football where the player cannot express concerns. Jones and doctors are good, then im good. we will still lose but at least we get to see jones perform.
also, BW, thats not how teams operate. nobody is going to say, oh againstt that DL, for sure our OL will blow dick and jones will get hurt again. coaches dont coach to prevent injuries. they coach to win (even though we have been bad at it). the coaches are going to do things to neutralize the oppoenents strengths. they arent going to say, ah lets bench jones because we know our OL is going to shit their pants
Seriously? You don't think an injured player would try to play no matter what? Injured players are always trying to go back on the field when they have been taken out. Or refuse to come out all together. Look at LeMathieu, trying to play through a sports hernia. What ends up happening? It gets worse, and now he needs surgery. These guys are paid to play and they feel like it is their duty, to themselves, the team and the organization. The reason for the concussion protocols is because teams and players too often ignored the warning signs.
Dude with all due respect you have no idea what you are talking about..There is a difference between a concussion and a groin injury..
He has to be cleared by an independent neurologist, Jones has no say
What is their not to believe? If you know what you have in Glennon --who really hasn't played a lot -- then how do you not know what you have in Jones at this point? They both played 30 some odd games. I also have read differing accounts of glennon's stauts as a starter
And even if you believe you know what you have in glennon; how do you watch last Nov. and not see a TD pass for a whole month and not bring in someone to compete? You are telling me now would not have been a good time to see what you got? The only explanation for what basically accounts to jones extended rookie tour and kid's gloves treatment is the front office saving face. You tell me what I'm seeing? You can't say Garrett any more. He opened up the playbook with glennon and didn't mind the bad ints when it came to desperation time. He acted like Glennon was Dan Marino and he became Don shula all of a sudden.
Again you tell me what this?
As much as it sucks to say this SB cannot get a second contract here.
But man, dude has heart as big has giant-sized balls.
Far more likely though, I see AD & company feasting on our hog mollies line and the Rams offense having plenty of gas in the tank after a long break.
I never got another concussion since and I played 3 years of college football after 1980.
Just a quick reminder - DJ got knocked the F out 5 days ago.
Quote:
I'm not a doctor nor am I DJ...if they're cool with it... go for it.
Just a quick reminder - DJ got knocked the F out 5 days ago.
He got knocked out? I didn't see any video of him unconscious. I heard no mention of him being unconscious. Or did you re-define what "Knocked out" means, to mean "not really actually knocked out"? Or did you just make shit up & pull it out of your ass to be dramatic???
There's a place to call out people making ridiculous exaggerations but I'm not sure this is it. He got up wobbly and stumbled over his own feet. A Ref ran over to him and told him he had to come off the field.
Kinda splitting hairs here. No, he didn't get knocked unconscious. He got knocked into a standing 8 count.
Quote:
Gettle wasted a #6 pick on someone who could give your offense the same production as what you found on the scrap pile.
What is their not to believe? If you know what you have in Glennon --who really hasn't played a lot -- then how do you not know what you have in Jones at this point? They both played 30 some odd games. I also have read differing accounts of glennon's stauts as a starter
And even if you believe you know what you have in glennon; how do you watch last Nov. and not see a TD pass for a whole month and not bring in someone to compete? You are telling me now would not have been a good time to see what you got? The only explanation for what basically accounts to jones extended rookie tour and kid's gloves treatment is the front office saving face. You tell me what I'm seeing? You can't say Garrett any more. He opened up the playbook with glennon and didn't mind the bad ints when it came to desperation time. He acted like Glennon was Dan Marino and he became Don shula all of a sudden.
Again you tell me what this?
Most objective people have recognized that Daniel has been pretty good this season; Phil Simms calls him the best player on the team.
You seem to ignore the fact that others in Simms community have stated the same when write or speak about Jones.
Why is that debaser? Don’t bother answering it s a rhetorical question.
Where Daniel is concerned you ve never displayed any objectivity
If you are a member of The Athletic, there was a great article yesterday, where they pointed out that the wobbling walk after the hit isn't any kind of indication on the severity of the concussion. And apparently Jones was reading a book on the plane on the ride home, which he shouldn't have been able to do if he had a severe concussion.
Read the rules of concussion protocol before you say they are rushing him back
If you are a member of The Athletic, there was a great article yesterday, where they pointed out that the wobbling walk after the hit isn't any kind of indication on the severity of the concussion. And apparently Jones was reading a book on the plane on the ride home, which he shouldn't have been able to do if he had a severe concussion.
The fact that he flew home is an indication that it wasn't a severe concussion.
This is their job, they are played to play and win. They are not allowed the quitters take: “the season is over”. That s a fan thing
Jones has a lot to play for and to prove.
Quote:
The season is facked - don’t try to save your jobs and put this kid at risk. Rest him. We gunna loose anyways. NFL don’t care about this.
This is their job, they are played to play and win. They are not allowed the quitters take: “the season is over”. That s a fan thing
Yeah there is more important things then playing. But the truth is it is very likely that the season already over and the coaches shouldn’t bet that he’s ok to give them the best chance of winning. Plus the defense is trash doesn’t matter if we get 28 points
Most objective people have recognized that Daniel has been pretty good this season; Phil Simms calls him the best player on the team.
You seem to ignore the fact that others in Simms community have stated the same when write or speak about Jones.
Why is that debaser? Don’t bother answering it s a rhetorical question.
Where Daniel is concerned you ve never displayed any objectivity
Simms? Simms is a former Giant and former Giant legend who at this point I think has been a broadcaster for longer than a professional athlete. All of these guys say positive things about players. Being the best player on a last place losing team is like being summer school valedictorian.
I think it has been so long since Giants have played well and been good it is like the bar for what constitutes good play just gets lower and lower.
Last year evryone just wrote off Jones obvious regression from his rookie year as just "sophomore slump". He played exactly the same this year, and it is like well he isn't fumbling and turning the ball over. This team is 1-4 ; Jones looks right on pace to throw 11 TDs again but, this is good? how? You know what else I noticed ....Jones ' highlights are not real highlights. They are just routine plays. No scrables for buying time throwing a 40 yard bomb; no throwing someone open with some laser of a pass. No Fade in the endzone.
I guess the coaching staff is waiting for jones to be comfortable enough where he can play loose and and score WITHOUT turning over and fumbling.
He is like still on training wheels but like a tenured Quarterback who can't be replaced or fired.
It is ridiculous. They both-glenon and jones--both played 3 games or so. At this point I am more curious in what I have in Glennon to hopefully buy some time to draft another QB and win some games.
Don't care to respond in an adult manner so I'll just say...you're an absolute idiot.
Quote:
.
[quote]
Don't care to respond in an adult manner so I'll just say...you're an absolute idiot.
You can't that is why. 11 TDs and 1-4. You can't defend it. You know what you have in Jones and this is it. It is just fans hoping for some miracle at this point. Season over before it started and it mostly jones fault.