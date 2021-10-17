New York Giants - Los Angeles Rams Game Discussion Thread

when his Oline doesn't block and his receivers can't catch.
But otherwise he is awesome? Great analysis. The guy never wins, and rarely ever plays well, but because everyone else sucks you just keep waiting for everyone else to get better.
Assuming a QB is good despite any objective evidence is weird, but you do you.
I don’t give two craps about Daniel Jones. I care about the Giants and right now he is absolutely part of the problem with this team.
you sound like a moron putting words on my mouth. you are actually arguing with yourself.
And there it is. The infintile name calling.
You add nothing to a discussion of football. You should read a lot more and post a lot less and possibly learn something.
Because it's not a discussion with you...you are literally saying I said Jones is awesome. If you can find a post where I've said that, show me. My entire argument is that you have a QB on a rookie contract and we can't put any talent around him.
Please teach me Mike from Ohio...everyone on this site really respects your expert opinion.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I can agree with the point that Jones looks like shit
after today Daniel Jones has a record of 9-24 in his career. As Parcells said your record says who you are.
you sound like a moron putting words on my mouth. you are actually arguing with yourself.
And there it is. The infintile name calling.
You add nothing to a discussion of football. You should read a lot more and post a lot less and possibly learn something.
Thunderstruck is a resident troll. don't feed the trolls
you sound like a moron putting words on my mouth. you are actually arguing with yourself.
And there it is. The infintile name calling.
You add nothing to a discussion of football. You should read a lot more and post a lot less and possibly learn something.
Because it's not a discussion with you...you are literally saying I said Jones is awesome. If you can find a post where I've said that, show me. My entire argument is that you have a QB on a rookie contract and we can't put any talent around him.
Please teach me Mike from Ohio...everyone on this site really respects your expert opinion.
And there it is. The infintile name calling.
You add nothing to a discussion of football. You should read a lot more and post a lot less and possibly learn something.
Thunderstruck is a resident troll. don't feed the trolls
LOL who the F are you?
Am I saying that Jones is good?
Keep it up pal. Literally no one here likes you.
The Giants were 9-24 in Eli’s final 33 career starts.
Am I arguing that Jones is good?
Blow me.
It’s almost as if the refs are trying to fuck the Giants. But then again, we’re doing a pretty good job fucking ourselves.
Adding insult to injury for sure...
Keep it up pal. Literally no one here likes you.
Do you know how weird you sound?
Herbert just got sacked, by like three Ravens. No fumble though. How did he do that?
Every NFL QB fumbles when he is hit. I just read it here on BBI. You must have seen something wrong.
Not all hits on a quarterback are equal, Jones has been hit plenty without fumbling this season, his two fumbles today are fumbles for any quarterback, but you already knew that
Why? For betting?
It’s all ridiculous. But … made even more so by not trying the onsides.
And my response was facetious, but you already knew that also.
You are joking, right?
But there’s plenty of stupidity.
lol love it
bozo
Actually I didn’t, my apologies
You are joking, right?
No, I am not.
Who gives a shit?
I mean I don't want him to get hurt but ....
9-23.
I feel like this is a good time for players to work on not falling over for no reason.
Bad attitude! Give me 5 push-ups and a lap! Come back when you have a positive attitude.