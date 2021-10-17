for display only
New York Giants - Los Angeles Rams Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/17/2021 12:42 pm
RE: RE: RE: Jones  
jomanc : 10/17/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15417270 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15417253 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15417224 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Does not look right today.



I don't know, to me he looks pretty similar to how he's looked in the majority of his career starts.



This bad? Nah, not like this.


after today Daniel Jones has a record of 9-24 in his career. As Parcells said your record says who you are.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I can agree with the point that Jones looks like shit  
sharp315 : 10/17/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15417410 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15417366 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15417353 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15417332 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


when his Oline doesn't block and his receivers can't catch.



But otherwise he is awesome? Great analysis. The guy never wins, and rarely ever plays well, but because everyone else sucks you just keep waiting for everyone else to get better.

Assuming a QB is good despite any objective evidence is weird, but you do you.

I don’t give two craps about Daniel Jones. I care about the Giants and right now he is absolutely part of the problem with this team.



you sound like a moron putting words on my mouth. you are actually arguing with yourself.



And there it is. The infintile name calling.

You add nothing to a discussion of football. You should read a lot more and post a lot less and possibly learn something.

Thunderstruck is a resident troll. don't feed the trolls
Look the Giants loose either way  
Kanavis : 10/17/2021 3:43 pm : link
But he is throwing it to Rams directly in some cases. He hasn't done that all season. 2 TOs before today. I just don't think he is right. Nor do I trust the supposedly independent neurologist.
WHY IS JONES STILL IN THE GAME  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10/17/2021 3:43 pm : link
GET HIM THE F OUT.
Lose  
Kanavis : 10/17/2021 3:44 pm : link
Sorry
It’s not the concussion  
ajr2456 : 10/17/2021 3:46 pm : link
He was bad last week before the concussion. Bad again today. Bad against Denver. The good defenses were going to expose him eventually.
Big fucking whoop garbage time TD!  
Simms11 : 10/17/2021 3:47 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Uncatchable?  
adamg : 10/17/2021 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15417416 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
In comment 15417404 adamg said:


Quote:


Blow me.



It’s almost as if the refs are trying to fuck the Giants. But then again, we’re doing a pretty good job fucking ourselves.


Adding insult to injury for sure...
Yeah Shep!  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 3:47 pm : link
Have seen a snatch that fine since I was stationed at Okinawa!
.  
Banks : 10/17/2021 3:47 pm : link
Shepard is capable, but dude is always hurt
I like Elijah Penny.  
Beezer : 10/17/2021 3:47 pm : link
Dude plays hard.
way to go JJ  
mphbullet36 : 10/17/2021 3:48 pm : link
building positive momentum for next week...moron
Happy  
AcidTest : 10/17/2021 3:48 pm : link
for Penny, but this is just garbage time.
On side kick here?  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 3:48 pm : link
I’m sure Judge has something up his sleeve!
Did the announcer  
Beezer : 10/17/2021 3:49 pm : link
just say those were key points (going for 2)?

Why? For betting?
Even  
AcidTest : 10/17/2021 3:50 pm : link
on the two point conversion, Jones stared down Rudolph. It's just that the Rams don't care anymore.
Does that Rams coach have a pierced tongue?  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 3:50 pm : link
Just asking…
Joe Judge now calling timeouts down 38-11  
dpinzow : 10/17/2021 3:50 pm : link
with 6 minutes to play
Why do you go for 2  
Beezer : 10/17/2021 3:51 pm : link
if you’re not trying an insides kick?

It’s all ridiculous. But … made even more so by not trying the onsides.
he's calling TO's now  
mphbullet36 : 10/17/2021 3:51 pm : link
what a try hard...that actually sucks as a HC
I like the TOs here  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 3:52 pm : link
There’s no quitting on a Joe Judge team.
How is that not total bullshit!  
Simms11 : 10/17/2021 3:53 pm : link
Refs h e to see that bullshit!
excellent a ST flag  
mphbullet36 : 10/17/2021 3:54 pm : link
to fuck over JJ timeouts

lol love it

bozo
Did we seriously just run into the kicker?  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/17/2021 3:54 pm : link
Absolute clownshow. McVay wants to take his foot of the gas but Judge won't let him.
Running in to the kicker!?  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 3:54 pm : link
Gonna have to take a lap for that one!
9-26 at home over their last 35 games is wild.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/17/2021 3:54 pm : link
.
Sexy Dexy brings the lumber!  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 3:56 pm : link
Get some Dexy!
what are you building vs a prevent defense  
mphbullet36 : 10/17/2021 3:58 pm : link
you wont be seeing this soft coverage next week. These reps are meaningless.
Dimes!  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 3:58 pm : link
DJ shredding this Rams defense!
RE: what are you building vs a prevent defense  
Thunderstruck27 : 10/17/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15417538 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
you wont be seeing this soft coverage next week. These reps are meaningless.


I feel like this is a good time for players to work on not falling over for no reason.
RE: what are you building vs a prevent defense  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15417538 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
you wont be seeing this soft coverage next week. These reps are meaningless.


Bad attitude! Give me 5 push-ups and a lap! Come back when you have a positive attitude.
FG here?  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 4:03 pm : link
Not sure…
Nice  
AcidTest : 10/17/2021 4:03 pm : link
attempt by Johnson.
Way to hang in there today BBI!  
trueblueinpw : 10/17/2021 4:06 pm : link
We’re building something here. And guys that hung tough today will be rewarded! Good game thread!
