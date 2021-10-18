Duggan: Giants have "mastered the art of self-delusion" Scooter185 : 10/18/2021 7:22 pm

Some snippits from the Athletic, Duggan the real Dan dropping Dimes:



"Williams isn’t the only player to invoke the perfect storm that allowed the Giants, who finished 6-10, to remain in the NFC East race until the final game of last season. The players can’t be faulted for failing to recognize that staying in contention in a historically bad division wasn’t an achievement. They’re merely following the lead of a franchise that has mastered the art of self-delusion.



Giants leadership has opted to squint and tilt losing seasons until an angle can be found to glean positivity rather than making the necessary hard evaluations of a franchise that has lost more games than any team in the league over the past five seasons."



"Defenders of Gettleman used to point to the situation he inherited: a 3-13 team with locker room problems. But general manager jobs typically don’t become open unless things are bad. What does it say about Gettleman’s evaluation skills that he assessed the state of the team and determined he could turn it around immediately? He hatched an ill-fated plan to win while rebuilding and failed on both fronts.



Despite a 5-11 record in 2018, there remained a sense of denial surrounding the franchise. Gettleman laughably touted the Giants leading the NFC East in points scored after finishing in last place in the division. He said the team was headed in the right direction because it went 4-4 in the second half of the season despite losing its final three games.



No franchise puts more stock in winning meaningless December games. The Giants went 1-3 and were outscored 92-49 in their final four games last season, yet there was Gettleman after the season crowing about how the team had made progress in learning how to win. Somehow, the Giants convinced themselves that they were close to contending and went all-in this offseason with a spending spree."



"The Giants need to run a real search for their next general manager, and candidates from other teams can’t be interviewed until after the season. An outside voice is desperately needed to provide a George Young-level organizational shakeup."



https://theathletic.com/2897500/2021/10/18/another-miserable-start-must-be-a-wake-up-call-for-a-giants-franchise-that-has-lost-its-way?source=user-shared-article