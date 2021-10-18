for display only
“This is definitely going to get better,

Chris684 : 10/18/2021 8:31 pm
so there you go. I don’t know what kind of guarantee they want, but I can assure everyone out there that’s a Giants fan and they want to know when it’s going to turn. I can tell them right now we’re working tirelessly to make sure we get this thing turned around in the right direction, not just for short-term results, but for long-term success.”

Joe Judge 10/18/2021

Are you in or out? I’m in.
I think he might throw  
Producer : 10/18/2021 8:32 pm : link
Jones under the bus.
When you are dead last in the league since 2017...  
EricJ : 10/18/2021 8:33 pm : link
saying this will get better is fucking obvious....because we have nowhere to go but up.

One day, Giants fans can once again celebrate 8-8 seasons
I'm in but so disappointed things have been so bad after the  
JCin332 : 10/18/2021 8:34 pm : link
Saints win...was so encouraged by that and then these last 2 games a real kick in the teeth...
RE: I'm in but so disappointed things have been so bad after the  
Producer : 10/18/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15420451 JCin332 said:
Quote:
Saints win...was so encouraged by that and then these last 2 games a real kick in the teeth...


I can't say I'm surprised.
I  
AcidTest : 10/18/2021 8:36 pm : link
don't know what people are talking about. It can definitely get worse. A lot worse. And likely will. The Panthers, Chiefs, and Raiders are our next three opponents. We'll likely be 1-8, maybe 2-7, at the bye. And the first game after the bye is at Tampa Bay.
I think the last sentence is key..  
Chris684 : 10/18/2021 8:36 pm : link
No short cuts/long term success. I think if people are expecting Judge gone any time soon they should think again.
Nah  
Go Terps : 10/18/2021 8:38 pm : link
In or out?  
djm : 10/18/2021 8:39 pm : link
What the fuck choice do we have? Am I betting financially it emotionally on them? Fuck no. In or out? The whole team is hurt and wasn’t any good before getting hurt. I’m in every season. And then I’m out by week 2 like everyone else.
I find him repulsive in the press conferences.  
Producer : 10/18/2021 8:40 pm : link
He seems like such a small person. And his hair is awful. He seems to brush it forward. Honestly, he seems to be a guy with poor judgement and not very intelligent.
It's just words. Shurmur was throwing coachspeak  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/18/2021 8:40 pm : link
Cliches until the bitter end too.
It's time for our...  
bw in dc : 10/18/2021 8:42 pm : link
orator of coach speak to STFU, coach, and win games.

And maybe get more bold and sit some players and cut some players. Time to shake things up.

talk is cheap  
GMAN4LIFE : 10/18/2021 8:42 pm : link
I think they’ll beat Carolina..  
Sean : 10/18/2021 8:42 pm : link
But it won’t matter in terms of the final result of the season.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/18/2021 8:44 pm : link
We're going to lose to Carolina. Then KC. Then Raiders. Then Bucs.

So we're looking @ 1-9 before first Eagles game.
Ok. Show me.  
The_Boss : 10/18/2021 8:44 pm : link
I have a sneaky suspicion they beat Carolina this week.
Paul McCartney wrote 'I've got to admit it's getting better'  
Del Shofner : 10/18/2021 8:45 pm : link
and John Lennon filled in the next line: "It can't get no worse"
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/18/2021 8:46 pm : link
Why does anyone think we'll beat Carolina? Serious question.
Wow  
Les in TO : 10/18/2021 8:47 pm : link
After losing by 27 at home, he’s really pushing his chips to the middle of the table by saying things will “get better”. Even if they only lose by two touchdowns next week his “guarantee” will be fulfilled.
i can see them stealing one of these games  
Producer : 10/18/2021 8:47 pm : link
either Carolina or Raiders.

Those teams are susceptible. And we occasionally play well enough to give inconsistent or bad teams trouble.
RE: ...  
Sean : 10/18/2021 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15420475 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Why does anyone think we'll beat Carolina? Serious question.

Because they aren’t going to go 1-16. They won in NO and we all laughed at that possibility. Don’t worry though, they have an invitation in Arrowhead the following week.
and then people will say  
Producer : 10/18/2021 8:49 pm : link
See Daniel Jones is good, when he goes 16-30 178 yards and 0 TDs.
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/18/2021 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15420485 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15420475 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Why does anyone think we'll beat Carolina? Serious question.


Because they aren’t going to go 1-16. They won in NO and we all laughed at that possibility. Don’t worry though, they have an invitation in Arrowhead the following week.


We aren't going to go 1-16. I think we win a game or two there. But Panthers are faves & should be. I don't think we win.
You always want to see  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/18/2021 9:05 pm : link
A big jump year 1 to 2 with a new staff. It’s not happening and unfortunately the offense has been hit really hard with injuries.

Judge will be in the cross hairs now. Just have to see if he can turn it around but it won’t be easy. We will see how bad some of the players want to keep their coach. It will be evident one way or the other imv.
That little  
Keaton028 : 10/18/2021 9:06 pm : link
blurb was enough for you to buy in? And not all of the poor decisions and losing that had preceded this press conference?

The faith that Giants fans have in this regime is astonishing. The front office and leadership is nowhere deserving of it.
remember when  
Producer : 10/18/2021 9:10 pm : link
Joe Judge said he doesn't have to play his players in preseason and people here said, that's the new NFL and it's what young coaches do. Meanwhile, most coaches young and old were playing their players.
RE: and then people will say  
Walker Gillette : 10/18/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15420492 Producer said:
Quote:
See Daniel Jones is good, when he goes 16-30 178 yards and 0 TDs.


No big guy they'll say he's good when he throws for 400 yards and leads a comeback to win Offensive Player of the week. I know that once you went and checked your phone at 4:30 yesterday and saw that the Giants lost and Jones had some TOs you got all excited but most of us are upset that the team lost not running around all psyched up that Jones had a a rough game.
i'm in. pushing my chips to the center of the table.  
markky : 10/18/2021 9:12 pm : link
in it to win it. all in. all or nothing. whatever.
What the heck is Elbe supposed to say?  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/18/2021 9:12 pm : link
“woah, we have no idea how to fix this and we don’t know when we’ll win again”? It’s all talk until the team shows up.

These are JAG players with a head coach who has ever been a head coach anywhere. Clean house.
RE: That little  
Chris684 : 10/18/2021 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15420530 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
blurb was enough for you to buy in? And not all of the poor decisions and losing that had preceded this press conference?

The faith that Giants fans have in this regime is astonishing. The front office and leadership is nowhere deserving of it.


No, not just that blurb.

I’ve stated on other threads the reasons why I believe in Judge. I also don’t agree with firing coaches every two years.
The Panthers D is for real  
cosmicj : 10/18/2021 9:13 pm : link
Of their 6 opponents, they’ve held 2 under 200 yards offense (!) and 2 others under 275. Now the Vikings enjoyed an offensive explosion in an OT win, so that means the entire Panthers defense will enter the Giants game with a chip on their shoulder.

Meanwhile, when the Panthers have the ball, Sam Darnold will all of a sudden look like a good NFL QB playing against our atrocious defense. So we can look forward to posts about how DG should have drafted him in 2018.

It will be awesome.
RE: RE: That little  
Keaton028 : 10/18/2021 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15420545 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15420530 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


blurb was enough for you to buy in? And not all of the poor decisions and losing that had preceded this press conference?

The faith that Giants fans have in this regime is astonishing. The front office and leadership is nowhere deserving of it.



No, not just that blurb.

I’ve stated on other threads the reasons why I believe in Judge. I also don’t agree with firing coaches every two years.


Look I want to like Judge. He’s young, he says the right things. Seems like a genuine guy. But in the NFL, at some point you have to produce, or at least keep showing signs of improvement. Judge has arguably regressed.

That, and if we do get a new GM, I don’t want him to be handcuffed to anyone on this team.
He's really good at talking  
Greg from LI : 10/18/2021 9:18 pm : link
Winning football games, not so much
Things can’t get any worse  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/18/2021 9:29 pm : link
Or could they?
RE: ...  
Section331 : 10/18/2021 9:29 pm : link
In comment 15420475 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Why does anyone think we'll beat Carolina? Serious question.


Carolina isn’t that good. Certainly not saying the Giants are, but maybe they bounce back after getting embarrassed this weekend.

Or maybe not.
RE: RE: ...  
Walker Gillette : 10/18/2021 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15420572 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15420475 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Why does anyone think we'll beat Carolina? Serious question.



Carolina isn’t that good. Certainly not saying the Giants are, but maybe they bounce back after getting embarrassed this weekend.

Or maybe not.


If they get back some guys on Offense they can outscore them, but they will likely have to score over 30 to do so cause this defense is abysmal!
RE: I find him repulsive in the press conferences.  
GMen72 : 10/18/2021 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15420461 Producer said:
Quote:
He seems like such a small person. And his hair is awful. He seems to brush it forward. Honestly, he seems to be a guy with poor judgement and not very intelligent.


Wait...are we talking about Gettleman or Judge? I can't tell with that description.
RE: ...  
GMen72 : 10/18/2021 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15420475 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Why does anyone think we'll beat Carolina? Serious question.


I don't...but no McCaffrey and they're not very good? Raiders can play down to any team's level...that one seems winnable depending on who we have back by then.
It's amazing how easily fooled Giants fans are.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/18/2021 9:56 pm : link
Blah, blah, blah. Win some fucking games already.
Danny Kanell : 10/18/2021 10:32 pm : link
He’s full of shit.
I'm just tired of *hearing* about it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10/18/2021 10:38 pm : link
Whether it be from Mara, Gettleman, Judge, or whoever. I get that, what else are they gonna say at this point?

But just start doing it already. Like...now.
RE: The Panthers D is for real  
FStubbs : 10/18/2021 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15420546 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Of their 6 opponents, they’ve held 2 under 200 yards offense (!) and 2 others under 275. Now the Vikings enjoyed an offensive explosion in an OT win, so that means the entire Panthers defense will enter the Giants game with a chip on their shoulder.

Meanwhile, when the Panthers have the ball, Sam Darnold will all of a sudden look like a good NFL QB playing against our atrocious defense. So we can look forward to posts about how DG should have drafted him in 2018.

It will be awesome.


Darnold is due for a get right game, he's had a rough last couple of weeks
It's a subpar team at full health,  
darren in pdx : 10/18/2021 11:07 pm : link
it's an embarrassment with the injuries. There's no getting better.
He wants to say something inspirational  
AdamBrag : 10/18/2021 11:38 pm : link
but doesn't want to change anything about what he is doing.

This is the line that you get.
RE: When you are dead last in the league since 2017...  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 10/19/2021 6:43 am : link
In comment 15420450 EricJ said:
Quote:
saying this will get better is fucking obvious....because we have nowhere to go but up.

One day, Giants fans can once again celebrate 8-8 seasons


No way, the season is now 17 games, not 16.
Could it get worse?  
Anakim : 10/19/2021 6:57 am : link
What's the worst that can happen? Players not showing up to games?
RE: I think the last sentence is key..  
NJLCO : 10/19/2021 9:16 am : link
In comment 15420456 Chris684 said:
Quote:
No short cuts/long term success. I think if people are expecting Judge gone any time soon they should think again.

Basic 101 leadership BS. For the past 2years this is the talk track since his acceptance speech. When you look at the facts what makes you think anything has changed. Nothing has changed. The proclaimed teacher and his staff have improved what exactly. Reading and math score results?
Total BS and most of us bought into it.
RE: I find him repulsive in the press conferences.  
mako J : 10/19/2021 10:01 am : link
In comment 15420461 Producer said:
Quote:
He seems like such a small person. And his hair is awful. He seems to brush it forward. Honestly, he seems to be a guy with poor judgement and not very intelligent.


You find him repulsive and his hair is awful. His. Hair.

And he seems like the small person? You win troll.
RE: He's really good at talking  
cjac : 10/19/2021 10:22 am : link
In comment 15420556 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Winning football games, not so much


He's undefeated at press conferences
the degree to which some people place importance on press conferences  
Greg from LI : 10/19/2021 10:23 am : link
never fails to amuse me
RE: Could it get worse?  
cosmicj : 10/19/2021 10:24 am : link
In comment 15420750 Anakim said:
Quote:
What's the worst that can happen? Players not showing up to games?


Vet players on big contracts (LW, Bradberry) deciding it’s not worth it and sidelining themselves due to injuries (all NFLers are injured).

That’s the next step, and I wouldn’t blame them for doing so.
RE: RE: Could it get worse?  
Greg from LI : 10/19/2021 10:26 am : link
In comment 15421029 cosmicj said:
Quote:

Vet players on big contracts (LW, Bradberry) deciding it’s not worth it and sidelining themselves due to injuries (all NFLers are injured).

That’s the next step, and I wouldn’t blame them for doing so.


The 2003 experience, yeah. Half the team was "injured" late in the year.
RE: RE: RE: Could it get worse?  
Section331 : 10/19/2021 10:30 am : link
In comment 15421036 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15421029 cosmicj said:


Quote:



Vet players on big contracts (LW, Bradberry) deciding it’s not worth it and sidelining themselves due to injuries (all NFLers are injured).

That’s the next step, and I wouldn’t blame them for doing so.



The 2003 experience, yeah. Half the team was "injured" late in the year.


2017 too. We've had an awful lot of those years.
RE: RE: Could it get worse?  
rsjem1979 : 10/19/2021 10:50 am : link
In comment 15421029 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15420750 Anakim said:


Quote:


What's the worst that can happen? Players not showing up to games?



Vet players on big contracts (LW, Bradberry) deciding it’s not worth it and sidelining themselves due to injuries (all NFLers are injured).

That’s the next step, and I wouldn’t blame them for doing so.


Add Golladay to that list. You think he's going to rush back from an injury for a team going nowhere with $40 million guaranteed?
RE: and then people will say  
djm : 10/19/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15420492 Producer said:
Quote:
See Daniel Jones is good, when he goes 16-30 178 yards and 0 TDs.


Dude, enough. Stop making shit up to push your daily agenda. We know you hate Jones. Some think he's got potential. No one defends him or says he played well when he doesn't so just stop already.
I quit listening to Judge  
5BowlsSoon : 10/19/2021 1:12 pm : link
All bark, no bite…..he is in over his head.
Its funny to me that in the beginning people loved the  
Bubba : 10/19/2021 1:30 pm : link
way Judge handled the podium. Now the same people can't stand it. He has not changed his manner of speech at all. When I first heard him speak I told my son he sounds like our local HS coach addressing the families of the players.
Ignore what they say.  
Thegratefulhead : 10/19/2021 1:50 pm : link
Coaches are good fucking liars.

They have to be.

Ignore what the say.

Focus on what they do.

Focus on results.

EVERYTHING ELSE IS BULLSHIT.

Why is it going to get better?  
The Jake : 10/19/2021 2:03 pm : link
How is it going to get better?

Who specifically is going to do what differently and how is that going to make up for the point differential that your team is responsible for?

The shit these reporters let players and coaches get away with saying is mind numbing. Nothing authentic or transparent ever comes out of their mouths during interviews at this point and when they say something harmless that ruffles a few feathers (e.g., I don't like when fans boo), the media tries to make a mountain out of a molehill.

They could honestly do away with the entire beat reporter/locker room reporter profession and we would barely notice a difference other than the lack of empty, macho platitudes in our lives.
It actually doesn't "have to" get better.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/19/2021 2:11 pm : link
Things get better with actions. Unless you can say what's being done to make it better, it might just stay the same.

The Browns didn't Un-Brown until they got people in the door who knew how to run the shop.

