“This is definitely going to get better,

so there you go. I don’t know what kind of guarantee they want, but I can assure everyone out there that’s a Giants fan and they want to know when it’s going to turn. I can tell them right now we’re working tirelessly to make sure we get this thing turned around in the right direction, not just for short-term results, but for long-term success.”
Joe Judge 10/18/2021
Are you in or out? I’m in.
One day, Giants fans can once again celebrate 8-8 seasons
I can't say I'm surprised.
And maybe get more bold and sit some players and cut some players. Time to shake things up.
So we're looking @ 1-9 before first Eagles game.
Those teams are susceptible. And we occasionally play well enough to give inconsistent or bad teams trouble.
Quote:
Why does anyone think we'll beat Carolina? Serious question.
We aren't going to go 1-16. I think we win a game or two there. But Panthers are faves & should be. I don't think we win.
Judge will be in the cross hairs now. Just have to see if he can turn it around but it won’t be easy. We will see how bad some of the players want to keep their coach. It will be evident one way or the other imv.
The faith that Giants fans have in this regime is astonishing. The front office and leadership is nowhere deserving of it.
No big guy they'll say he's good when he throws for 400 yards and leads a comeback to win Offensive Player of the week. I know that once you went and checked your phone at 4:30 yesterday and saw that the Giants lost and Jones had some TOs you got all excited but most of us are upset that the team lost not running around all psyched up that Jones had a a rough game.
These are JAG players with a head coach who has ever been a head coach anywhere. Clean house.
No, not just that blurb.
I’ve stated on other threads the reasons why I believe in Judge. I also don’t agree with firing coaches every two years.
Meanwhile, when the Panthers have the ball, Sam Darnold will all of a sudden look like a good NFL QB playing against our atrocious defense. So we can look forward to posts about how DG should have drafted him in 2018.
It will be awesome.
Quote:
blurb was enough for you to buy in? And not all of the poor decisions and losing that had preceded this press conference?
Look I want to like Judge. He’s young, he says the right things. Seems like a genuine guy. But in the NFL, at some point you have to produce, or at least keep showing signs of improvement. Judge has arguably regressed.
That, and if we do get a new GM, I don’t want him to be handcuffed to anyone on this team.
Carolina isn’t that good. Certainly not saying the Giants are, but maybe they bounce back after getting embarrassed this weekend.
Or maybe not.
Quote:
Why does anyone think we'll beat Carolina? Serious question.
If they get back some guys on Offense they can outscore them, but they will likely have to score over 30 to do so cause this defense is abysmal!
Wait...are we talking about Gettleman or Judge? I can't tell with that description.
I don't...but no McCaffrey and they're not very good? Raiders can play down to any team's level...that one seems winnable depending on who we have back by then.
But just start doing it already. Like...now.
Meanwhile, when the Panthers have the ball, Sam Darnold will all of a sudden look like a good NFL QB playing against our atrocious defense. So we can look forward to posts about how DG should have drafted him in 2018.
Darnold is due for a get right game, he's had a rough last couple of weeks
This is the line that you get.
One day, Giants fans can once again celebrate 8-8 seasons
No way, the season is now 17 games, not 16.
Basic 101 leadership BS. For the past 2years this is the talk track since his acceptance speech. When you look at the facts what makes you think anything has changed. Nothing has changed. The proclaimed teacher and his staff have improved what exactly. Reading and math score results?
Total BS and most of us bought into it.
You find him repulsive and his hair is awful. His. Hair.
And he seems like the small person? You win troll.
He's undefeated at press conferences
Vet players on big contracts (LW, Bradberry) deciding it’s not worth it and sidelining themselves due to injuries (all NFLers are injured).
That’s the next step, and I wouldn’t blame them for doing so.
The 2003 experience, yeah. Half the team was "injured" late in the year.
Quote:
2017 too. We've had an awful lot of those years.
Quote:
What's the worst that can happen? Players not showing up to games?
Add Golladay to that list. You think he's going to rush back from an injury for a team going nowhere with $40 million guaranteed?
Dude, enough. Stop making shit up to push your daily agenda. We know you hate Jones. Some think he's got potential. No one defends him or says he played well when he doesn't so just stop already.
They have to be.
Ignore what the say.
Focus on what they do.
Focus on results.
EVERYTHING ELSE IS BULLSHIT.
Who specifically is going to do what differently and how is that going to make up for the point differential that your team is responsible for?
The shit these reporters let players and coaches get away with saying is mind numbing. Nothing authentic or transparent ever comes out of their mouths during interviews at this point and when they say something harmless that ruffles a few feathers (e.g., I don't like when fans boo), the media tries to make a mountain out of a molehill.
They could honestly do away with the entire beat reporter/locker room reporter profession and we would barely notice a difference other than the lack of empty, macho platitudes in our lives.
The Browns didn't Un-Brown until they got people in the door who knew how to run the shop.