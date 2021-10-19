JPP & Justin Pugh

Justin Pugh is a key kog in (maybe) the NFL’s best offense and only undefeated team.



He has allowed 0 sacks and has a 71.7 PFF grade.



His cap hit is $6.9M.



He was 27 when DG let him walk.



He replaced him with Patrick Omameh for $10M GT’d who lasted 6 games.



Unbelievable.