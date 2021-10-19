Who Would You Pick To Be GM?

I think both should be looked at closely. They rose through the executive trIning program down there and so will know at every level what a high quality front office looks like. George Kokinis is the other one besides Ortiz.
It’s clear it isn’t just one guy. The entire organization is in shambles. A hire from Baltimore would be an injection of organizational knowledge.
I would get someone from there. Every year they get players and every year they let guys go. Amazingly the guys they let go are never as good as when on the Ravens. They also never seem to have a top 10 pick
I can’t stand them, but from top to bottom they are superior to most teams in the league
There are too many cooks in the kitchen. The Giants way is conscientious by committee. The GM is not the only one putting ingredients in the pot so I don't think you are going to get a major transformation with a new GM. I pray that I'm wrong.
I would get someone from there. Every year they get players and every year they let guys go. Amazingly the guys they let go are never as good as when on the Ravens. They also never seem to have a top 10 pick
I can’t stand them, but from top to bottom they are superior to most teams in the league
Can we get Harbaugh too? He's the biggest reason why the Ravens are good every year.
Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.
Yuck
I'm going to pretend the first person is a real NFL GM
Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant GM (college personnel): He was the Dolphins’ general manager from 2008-13, so he’s a bit of a retread candidate. But he has revived his reputation since joining the Saints in 2015. Just look at the Saints’ recent drafts. Talent evaluation isn’t a question here. And Ireland is still just 51. But how would he work alongside Judge? That’s a big question for any incumbent coach/new GM relationship.
He's worked with Bill Parcells, he's worked with Sean Payton. He'll figure out how to work with Joe Judge if he has to. He's been a GM before. That's my pick right now.
The second person I'm going to deal with reality, understanding that 3 of the Mara family are going to be micro managing every aspect of the football operation.
Quote:
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of football operations: This all depends on how heavily the Giants want to dive into the analytics world. They have not been considered one of the NFL’s more analytics-focused teams. Adofo-Mensah, who played basketball at Princeton, has a fascinating background. He went from commodities trading on Wall Street to analytics work with the 49ers, and then to the Browns.
No inside info, just a hunch. Here are a few factors why:
-I think Mara will want someone with experience. He has built winning teams in ATL and also came through the Patriots. I could see Belichick recommending.
-I’m sure he will be able to work with Judge. This gives Mara the chance to give Judge a bit more time.
-I believe Mara knows he needs to go outside the building, but will want experience.
Eh. I'm not as high on Ravens front office as most, I guess.
He's been on Wall Street and went to Princeton so it shouldn't be a culture shock for him to land in the NYC metro area. If the Mara's are going to be heavily influencing the picks and FAs and I believe they do, I want someone working for them (because that's what the Giants GM does - work for them not with them) that can supply them the best information to choose more wisely. When Giants fire Dave Gettleman, who should they hire? Here are 21 general manager candidates to watch - ( New Window )
Good article. I'm on board with anyone who wants to run this team like a team in the modern era, especially the guy from the browns you pointed out.
No inside info, just a hunch. Here are a few factors why:
-I think Mara will want someone with experience. He has built winning teams in ATL and also came through the Patriots. I could see Belichick recommending.
-I’m sure he will be able to work with Judge. This gives Mara the chance to give Judge a bit more time.
-I believe Mara knows he needs to go outside the building, but will want experience.
Dimitroff made a bunch of egregious mistakes with contracts. The last deal he gave Julio was insane and created a lot of dead money on bad signings for the defense. And all the while kept restructuring Matt Ryan's deal to pay for it all.
What about the free agent signings and the contract restructuring?
No inside info, just a hunch. Here are a few factors why:
-I think Mara will want someone with experience. He has built winning teams in ATL and also came through the Patriots. I could see Belichick recommending.
-I’m sure he will be able to work with Judge. This gives Mara the chance to give Judge a bit more time.
-I believe Mara knows he needs to go outside the building, but will want experience.
I'll be surprised if he doesn't get an interview.
Within the context of "guys inside Mara's comfort zone that kind of fit the 'Giants Way'" I would be ok with Dimitroff. He assembled some pretty talented teams that amassed some good records.
He was in Atlanta from 2008-2020. A summary of that work:
113-95
6 playoff appearances
2 13 win seasons
1 Super Bowl appearance (that should have been a win)
Hired 2 head coaches - Mike Smith in '08, Tom Quinn in 2015
First round picks:
'08 Matt Ryan
'09 Peria Jerry
'10 Sean Weatherspoon
'11 Julio Jones (big trade up to get him)
'12 no pick
'13 Desmond Trufant
'14 Jake Matthews
'15 Vic Beasley
'16 Keanu Neal
'17 Takkarist McKinley
'18 Calvin Ridley
'19 Chris Lindstrom
'20 AJ Terrell
Jackson and Rudolph were abysmal signings. Williams was an overpay. Golladay may also have been an overpay but TBD on him. Several restructures have put us in future cap hell to chase mediocrity this year.
Anyone campaigning for Gettleman to remain GM either isn't paying attention or might actually be a fan of DAL, PHI, or WAS.
Because any time you can bring back the architect of a team that has been 16-33 (and counting) under his watch, ya gotta do it!
We hear this every fucking year. Oh DG had a good draft this year! Then it looks like sit a year or 2 later, but we're on to that year's draft. Forget about the putrid FA signings, trades, and moving more money onto future caps. DG hasn't been bad, he's been a fucking disaster.
and more, I defended the process of heading into 2021 with more of a finished product and wanted to see this team in lights, but I digress, even if you defended DG, there's no way he's coming back and he shouldn't for a number of reasons:
--The team is a disaster
--Even if DG was told to make win now moves in 18, we need a new voice that will tell John Mara to stick a sock in it.
--The PR from keeping DG will be so bad, and I am one not to overhype bad PR or press, but this would lead to an almost untenable situation.
DG is done here. And he should be. It's obviously not working.
You weren't alone defending him. And I don't blame you, DG can be pretty persuasive in those press conferences...
Yes I know he comes from the Cowboys, but I would make him President of Football Operations
If we tried to do this my guess is the Cowboys would match whatever position / dollars / whatever we tried to give him.
Which by the way I'd love to do just to fuck with their org.
I do not believe the Giants are tactical enough to do this though.
There is no cap on what Cowboys can offer, but he will never overtake Jones. If Chris Mara and the other family members/friends said they would step aside to give him free reign over personnel department where he would essentially be to John Mara what Stephen Jones is to Jerry Jones, he isn’t getting more power in Dallas while Jerry is in control.
:-)
Yeah I must be a sucker for pompous boston accents lol....
He turned that franchise around in 2014.He saved Jerry Jones from himself....
I would endorse this, too. But I can't imagine Stephen allowing McClay to leave.
Stephen is actually the emergency break on Jerry, not McClay. But McClay is a tremendous talent evaluator.
He knows all the college players, knows the transition to the NFL game, problem solver, highly respected and the author of the process.
Or anyone who's worked for the Giants in any capacity.
He's left Cleveland and last seen at Yellowstone.
.
He's left Cleveland and last seen at Yellowstone.
Hasn't been the same since that Vontae Mack pick didn't pan out.
Count me in - good call. That Ravens tree is definitely worth picking from...
I am intrigued with Adam Peters of the 49ers, too. He's gotten some good buzz the last few years...
I don't know much about him, but the Ravens approach to personnel is one we should emulate. Sign me up.
Steelers would get two third round compensatory picks if Omar Khan leaves
Omar Khan not happy after being informed he won't succeed Kevin Colbert
Brandon Hunt, the Steelers' Pro Scouting Coordinator, is expected to be Kevin Colbert's successor in Pittsburgh, no Omar Khan.
Ever since he and Stephen Jones took over, they've been churning out stars in nearly every round. Yes, there is some luck involved but the results do speak for themselves.
McClay - ( New Window )
Yuck
-I think Mara will want someone with experience. He has built winning teams in ATL and also came through the Patriots. I could see Belichick recommending.
-I’m sure he will be able to work with Judge. This gives Mara the chance to give Judge a bit more time.
-I believe Mara knows he needs to go outside the building, but will want experience.
or has ever been in the past
Good article. I'm on board with anyone who wants to run this team like a team in the modern era, especially the guy from the browns you pointed out.
Dimitroff made a bunch of egregious mistakes with contracts. The last deal he gave Julio was insane and created a lot of dead money on bad signings for the defense. And all the while kept restructuring Matt Ryan's deal to pay for it all.
Enough with the George Young tree already. For gods sakes it's over 40 years already.
What about the free agent signings and the contract restructuring?
I'll be surprised if he doesn't get an interview.
Within the context of "guys inside Mara's comfort zone that kind of fit the 'Giants Way'" I would be ok with Dimitroff. He assembled some pretty talented teams that amassed some good records.
He was in Atlanta from 2008-2020. A summary of that work:
113-95
6 playoff appearances
2 13 win seasons
1 Super Bowl appearance (that should have been a win)
Hired 2 head coaches - Mike Smith in '08, Tom Quinn in 2015
First round picks:
'08 Matt Ryan
'09 Peria Jerry
'10 Sean Weatherspoon
'11 Julio Jones (big trade up to get him)
'12 no pick
'13 Desmond Trufant
'14 Jake Matthews
'15 Vic Beasley
'16 Keanu Neal
'17 Takkarist McKinley
'18 Calvin Ridley
'19 Chris Lindstrom
'20 AJ Terrell
Some hits, some misses.
He is only 65. Throw a shit ton of money at him and give him the keys to entire organization.
I have to admit that I hadn't heard of him, but he's a very intriguing option. We can only hope that he's on the radar.
Jackson and Rudolph were abysmal signings. Williams was an overpay. Golladay may also have been an overpay but TBD on him. Several restructures have put us in future cap hell to chase mediocrity this year.
Anyone campaigning for Gettleman to remain GM either isn't paying attention or might actually be a fan of DAL, PHI, or WAS.
October 2021.
Because any time you can bring back the architect of a team that has been 16-33 (and counting) under his watch, ya gotta do it!
We hear this every fucking year. Oh DG had a good draft this year! Then it looks like sit a year or 2 later, but we're on to that year's draft. Forget about the putrid FA signings, trades, and moving more money onto future caps. DG hasn't been bad, he's been a fucking disaster.
I guess the 4 computah guys found BBI.
16-38
--The team is a disaster
--Even if DG was told to make win now moves in 18, we need a new voice that will tell John Mara to stick a sock in it.
--The PR from keeping DG will be so bad, and I am one not to overhype bad PR or press, but this would lead to an almost untenable situation.
DG is done here. And he should be. It's obviously not working.
Thanks, I forgot to add this year's losses!
--The team is a disaster
--Even if DG was told to make win now moves in 18, we need a new voice that will tell John Mara to stick a sock in it.
--The PR from keeping DG will be so bad, and I am one not to overhype bad PR or press, but this would lead to an almost untenable situation.
DG is done here. And he should be. It's obviously not working.
You weren't alone defending him. And I don't blame you, DG can be pretty persuasive in those press conferences...
:-)
Yes I know he comes from the Cowboys, but I would make him President of Football Operations
If we tried to do this my guess is the Cowboys would match whatever position / dollars / whatever we tried to give him.
Which by the way I'd love to do just to fuck with their org.
I do not believe the Giants are tactical enough to do this though.
There is no cap on what Cowboys can offer, but he will never overtake Jones. If Chris Mara and the other family members/friends said they would step aside to give him free reign over personnel department where he would essentially be to John Mara what Stephen Jones is to Jerry Jones, he isn’t getting more power in Dallas while Jerry is in control.
I would endorse this, too. But I can't imagine Stephen allowing McClay to leave.
Stephen is actually the emergency break on Jerry, not McClay. But McClay is a tremendous talent evaluator.