for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Who Would You Pick To Be GM?

LTIsTheGreatest : 10/19/2021 11:48 am
Assuming Bellichick is not an option, which he is not. He will retire with New England, who would your choice be for GM?
I really liked  
Keaton028 : 10/19/2021 11:55 am : link
what Dorsey did in Cleveland. Does he have a GM job currently?
ADAM PETERS  
TIKIBAR : 10/19/2021 11:57 am : link
ADAM PETERS
BB is a far superior coach  
jc in c-ville : 10/19/2021 11:59 am : link
To a GM role. His drafting hasn’t exactly been stellar. Having TB and the Jets/ Bills ( pre Allen) and Jets six games annually doesn’t hurt.
The first order of business...  
bw in dc : 10/19/2021 11:59 am : link
is not giving the job to anyone currently in the building and on the payroll.
Anyone from outside the organization  
jeff57 : 10/19/2021 12:02 pm : link
The guy I've wanted going back to Reese leaving, George Paton, left the Vikings to become Denver's GM after last season. I haven't settled on another yet.
Dorsey is with the Lions in a type of consulting role.  
cosmicj : 10/19/2021 12:03 pm : link
.
No one currently employed by the team  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/19/2021 12:05 pm : link
.
Kevin Costner  
Jints in Carolina : 10/19/2021 12:06 pm : link
.
Let's not settle for the GM...  
BamaBlue : 10/19/2021 12:08 pm : link
Chris Mara has to go also, or the problem isn't fixed. Player assessments and player selections will never get into the 21st Century unless both of these dinosaurs are put on the street.
.  
outeiroj : 10/19/2021 12:08 pm : link
dave gettleman
They won't lay out the money  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/19/2021 12:08 pm : link
but I would try to entice Saban as Head of all football operations and let him hire the GM and HC and scouts.

He knows all the college players, knows the transition to the NFL game, problem solver, highly respected and the author of the process.

RE: The first order of business...  
McNally's_Nuts : 10/19/2021 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15421224 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is not giving the job to anyone currently in the building and on the payroll.


Or anyone who's worked for the Giants in any capacity.
RE: Kevin Costner  
upnyg : 10/19/2021 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15421240 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.


He's left Cleveland and last seen at Yellowstone.
The job I would hire BB for is  
Section331 : 10/19/2021 12:13 pm : link
President of Football Ops, let him bring in a GM. But he is close to the all time wins record, and I believe he wants that before moving on.
RE: RE: Kevin Costner  
jeff57 : 10/19/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15421258 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15421240 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



He's left Cleveland and last seen at Yellowstone.


Hasn't been the same since that Vontae Mack pick didn't pan out.
Joe Hortiz  
JB_in_DC : 10/19/2021 12:26 pm : link
Director of Player Personnel with the Ravens. College scouting background . He's a Ravens lifer - not sure if he'd want to leave.
Omar Khan  
okayrene : 10/19/2021 12:27 pm : link
Next in line to be GM for Steelers
I would like to suggest BBI  
chuckydee9 : 10/19/2021 12:31 pm : link
Its definitely better than DG..
RE: Joe Hortiz  
bw in dc : 10/19/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15421297 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
Director of Player Personnel with the Ravens. College scouting background . He's a Ravens lifer - not sure if he'd want to leave.


Count me in - good call. That Ravens tree is definitely worth picking from...

I am intrigued with Adam Peters of the 49ers, too. He's gotten some good buzz the last few years...
RE: Joe Hortiz  
Section331 : 10/19/2021 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15421297 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
Director of Player Personnel with the Ravens. College scouting background . He's a Ravens lifer - not sure if he'd want to leave.


I don't know much about him, but the Ravens approach to personnel is one we should emulate. Sign me up.
Sy 56  
Mike from SI : 10/19/2021 12:35 pm : link
But in seriousness someone from one of the organizations that is consistently run well (e.g., Ravens).
Will McClay  
Mike in NY : 10/19/2021 12:36 pm : link
Yes I know he comes from the Cowboys, but I would make him President of Football Operations
RE: Omar Khan  
Optimus-NY : 10/19/2021 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15421299 okayrene said:
Quote:
Next in line to be GM for Steelers




Steelers would get two third round compensatory picks if Omar Khan leaves


Omar Khan not happy after being informed he won't succeed Kevin Colbert
Someone from the Ravens maybe?  
widmerseyebrow : 10/19/2021 12:56 pm : link
.
RE: Omar Khan  
Optimus-NY : 10/19/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15421299 okayrene said:
Quote:
Next in line to be GM for Steelers


Brandon Hunt, the Steelers' Pro Scouting Coordinator, is expected to be Kevin Colbert's successor in Pittsburgh, no Omar Khan.
RE: Will McClay  
McNally's_Nuts : 10/19/2021 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15421333 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Yes I know he comes from the Cowboys, but I would make him President of Football Operations


Ever since he and Stephen Jones took over, they've been churning out stars in nearly every round. Yes, there is some luck involved but the results do speak for themselves.
Too early to put together a realistic list.  
Jimmy Googs : 10/19/2021 1:07 pm : link
Name that have some buzz around them will start surfacing around the holiday periods...
McClay is an interesting suggestion  
cosmicj : 10/19/2021 1:09 pm : link
In the arena league into his 40s. Wiki page linked.
McClay - ( New Window )
There are two Ravens Asst GMs  
cosmicj : 10/19/2021 1:13 pm : link
I think both should be looked at closely. They rose through the executive trIning program down there and so will know at every level what a high quality front office looks like. George Kokinis is the other one besides Ortiz.

It’s clear it isn’t just one guy. The entire organization is in shambles. A hire from Baltimore would be an injection of organizational knowledge.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah  
Producer : 10/19/2021 1:16 pm : link
Browns VP
Ravens  
stretch234 : 10/19/2021 1:17 pm : link
I would get someone from there. Every year they get players and every year they let guys go. Amazingly the guys they let go are never as good as when on the Ravens. They also never seem to have a top 10 pick

I can’t stand them, but from top to bottom they are superior to most teams in the league
Does it really matter who the GM is?  
compton : 10/19/2021 1:22 pm : link
There are too many cooks in the kitchen. The Giants way is conscientious by committee. The GM is not the only one putting ingredients in the pot so I don't think you are going to get a major transformation with a new GM. I pray that I'm wrong.
RE: Ravens  
djm : 10/19/2021 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15421465 stretch234 said:
Quote:
I would get someone from there. Every year they get players and every year they let guys go. Amazingly the guys they let go are never as good as when on the Ravens. They also never seem to have a top 10 pick

I can’t stand them, but from top to bottom they are superior to most teams in the league


Can we get Harbaugh too? He's the biggest reason why the Ravens are good every year.
Odd times we live in  
PwndPapi : 10/19/2021 1:41 pm : link
When the NYG fans are hoping to poach CLE front office executives and NYM are hoping to poach MIL executives.
Beetlejuice….  
thrunthrublue : 10/19/2021 2:14 pm : link
For sure better than DG….give beetle a dartboard with pics, let him toss the darts….far superior than DG.
Whoever Ernie Accorsi selects at the end of his  
TommytheElephant : 10/19/2021 2:19 pm : link
thorough search
RE: Will McClay  
NoGainDayne : 10/19/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15421333 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Yes I know he comes from the Cowboys, but I would make him President of Football Operations


If we tried to do this my guess is the Cowboys would match whatever position / dollars / whatever we tried to give him.

Which by the way I'd love to do just to fuck with their org.

I do not believe the Giants are tactical enough to do this though.
New GM?  
VietVetNV : 10/19/2021 2:27 pm : link
Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.
History tells me not to get my hopes up  
Breeze_94 : 10/19/2021 2:33 pm : link
Kevin Abrams or Kyle O’Brien are next in line.
RE: New GM?  
Keaton028 : 10/19/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15421601 VietVetNV said:
Quote:
Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.



Yuck
I'm going to pretend the first person is a real NFL GM  
arniefez : 10/19/2021 2:45 pm : link
not "hired help" for the Mara family.

Quote:
Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant GM (college personnel): He was the Dolphins’ general manager from 2008-13, so he’s a bit of a retread candidate. But he has revived his reputation since joining the Saints in 2015. Just look at the Saints’ recent drafts. Talent evaluation isn’t a question here. And Ireland is still just 51. But how would he work alongside Judge? That’s a big question for any incumbent coach/new GM relationship.


He's worked with Bill Parcells, he's worked with Sean Payton. He'll figure out how to work with Joe Judge if he has to. He's been a GM before. That's my pick right now.


The second person I'm going to deal with reality, understanding that 3 of the Mara family are going to be micro managing every aspect of the football operation.

Quote:
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of football operations: This all depends on how heavily the Giants want to dive into the analytics world. They have not been considered one of the NFL’s more analytics-focused teams. Adofo-Mensah, who played basketball at Princeton, has a fascinating background. He went from commodities trading on Wall Street to analytics work with the 49ers, and then to the Browns.


He's been on Wall Street and went to Princeton so it shouldn't be a culture shock for him to land in the NYC metro area. If the Mara's are going to be heavily influencing the picks and FAs and I believe they do, I want someone working for them (because that's what the Giants GM does - work for them not with them) that can supply them the best information to choose more wisely.
When Giants fire Dave Gettleman, who should they hire? Here are 21 general manager candidates to watch - ( New Window )
I think it’ll be Thomas Dimitroff  
Sean : 10/19/2021 2:59 pm : link
No inside info, just a hunch. Here are a few factors why:

-I think Mara will want someone with experience. He has built winning teams in ATL and also came through the Patriots. I could see Belichick recommending.
-I’m sure he will be able to work with Judge. This gives Mara the chance to give Judge a bit more time.
-I believe Mara knows he needs to go outside the building, but will want experience.
Eh. I'm not as high on Ravens front office as most, I guess.  
AJ23 : 10/19/2021 3:17 pm : link
They've drafted as well as we have since Ozzie Newsome retired.
RE: No one currently employed by the team  
GiantsRage2007 : 10/19/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15421239 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
.



or has ever been in the past
RE: I'm going to pretend the first person is a real NFL GM  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/19/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15421630 arniefez said:
Quote:
not "hired help" for the Mara family.



Quote:


Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant GM (college personnel): He was the Dolphins’ general manager from 2008-13, so he’s a bit of a retread candidate. But he has revived his reputation since joining the Saints in 2015. Just look at the Saints’ recent drafts. Talent evaluation isn’t a question here. And Ireland is still just 51. But how would he work alongside Judge? That’s a big question for any incumbent coach/new GM relationship.



He's worked with Bill Parcells, he's worked with Sean Payton. He'll figure out how to work with Joe Judge if he has to. He's been a GM before. That's my pick right now.


The second person I'm going to deal with reality, understanding that 3 of the Mara family are going to be micro managing every aspect of the football operation.



Quote:


Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of football operations: This all depends on how heavily the Giants want to dive into the analytics world. They have not been considered one of the NFL’s more analytics-focused teams. Adofo-Mensah, who played basketball at Princeton, has a fascinating background. He went from commodities trading on Wall Street to analytics work with the 49ers, and then to the Browns.



He's been on Wall Street and went to Princeton so it shouldn't be a culture shock for him to land in the NYC metro area. If the Mara's are going to be heavily influencing the picks and FAs and I believe they do, I want someone working for them (because that's what the Giants GM does - work for them not with them) that can supply them the best information to choose more wisely. When Giants fire Dave Gettleman, who should they hire? Here are 21 general manager candidates to watch - ( New Window )



Good article. I'm on board with anyone who wants to run this team like a team in the modern era, especially the guy from the browns you pointed out.
RE: I think it’ll be Thomas Dimitroff  
Jimmy Googs : 10/19/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15421645 Sean said:
Quote:
No inside info, just a hunch. Here are a few factors why:

-I think Mara will want someone with experience. He has built winning teams in ATL and also came through the Patriots. I could see Belichick recommending.
-I’m sure he will be able to work with Judge. This gives Mara the chance to give Judge a bit more time.
-I believe Mara knows he needs to go outside the building, but will want experience.


Dimitroff made a bunch of egregious mistakes with contracts. The last deal he gave Julio was insane and created a lot of dead money on bad signings for the defense. And all the while kept restructuring Matt Ryan's deal to pay for it all.
Someone with ZERO connection to the team  
moespree : 10/19/2021 3:32 pm : link
A true outsider who can come in and say guess what John Mara...this place sucks and you need to fire most of these clowns.

Enough with the George Young tree already. For gods sakes it's over 40 years already.
RE: New GM?  
cosmicj : 10/19/2021 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15421601 VietVetNV said:
Quote:
Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.


What about the free agent signings and the contract restructuring?
RE: I think it’ll be Thomas Dimitroff  
Go Terps : 10/19/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15421645 Sean said:
Quote:
No inside info, just a hunch. Here are a few factors why:

-I think Mara will want someone with experience. He has built winning teams in ATL and also came through the Patriots. I could see Belichick recommending.
-I’m sure he will be able to work with Judge. This gives Mara the chance to give Judge a bit more time.
-I believe Mara knows he needs to go outside the building, but will want experience.


I'll be surprised if he doesn't get an interview.

Within the context of "guys inside Mara's comfort zone that kind of fit the 'Giants Way'" I would be ok with Dimitroff. He assembled some pretty talented teams that amassed some good records.

He was in Atlanta from 2008-2020. A summary of that work:

113-95
6 playoff appearances
2 13 win seasons
1 Super Bowl appearance (that should have been a win)

Hired 2 head coaches - Mike Smith in '08, Tom Quinn in 2015

First round picks:

'08 Matt Ryan
'09 Peria Jerry
'10 Sean Weatherspoon
'11 Julio Jones (big trade up to get him)
'12 no pick
'13 Desmond Trufant
'14 Jake Matthews
'15 Vic Beasley
'16 Keanu Neal
'17 Takkarist McKinley
'18 Calvin Ridley
'19 Chris Lindstrom
'20 AJ Terrell

Some hits, some misses.

I don't know  
darren in pdx : 10/19/2021 3:52 pm : link
but with the Giants luck they'll be worse than the person they're replacing.
I said it the other day.  
BlueHurricane : 10/19/2021 3:54 pm : link
Ozzie Newsome

He is only 65. Throw a shit ton of money at him and give him the keys to entire organization.
RE: ADAM PETERS  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15421217 TIKIBAR said:
Quote:
ADAM PETERS

I have to admit that I hadn't heard of him, but he's a very intriguing option. We can only hope that he's on the radar.
ABG  
Spider43 : 10/19/2021 4:07 pm : link
Anyone but Getts.
RE: New GM?  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2021 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15421601 VietVetNV said:
Quote:
Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.

Jackson and Rudolph were abysmal signings. Williams was an overpay. Golladay may also have been an overpay but TBD on him. Several restructures have put us in future cap hell to chase mediocrity this year.

Anyone campaigning for Gettleman to remain GM either isn't paying attention or might actually be a fan of DAL, PHI, or WAS.
RE: RE: New GM?  
djm : 10/19/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15421626 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15421601 VietVetNV said:


Quote:


Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.




Yuck


October 2021.
RE: New GM?  
Section331 : 10/19/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15421601 VietVetNV said:
Quote:
Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.


Because any time you can bring back the architect of a team that has been 16-33 (and counting) under his watch, ya gotta do it!

We hear this every fucking year. Oh DG had a good draft this year! Then it looks like sit a year or 2 later, but we're on to that year's draft. Forget about the putrid FA signings, trades, and moving more money onto future caps. DG hasn't been bad, he's been a fucking disaster.
RE: RE: RE: New GM?  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15421787 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15421626 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 15421601 VietVetNV said:


Quote:


Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.




Yuck



October 2021.

I guess the 4 computah guys found BBI.
RE: RE: New GM?  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/19/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15421789 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15421601 VietVetNV said:


Quote:


Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.



Because any time you can bring back the architect of a team that has been 16-33 (and counting) under his watch, ya gotta do it!

We hear this every fucking year. Oh DG had a good draft this year! Then it looks like sit a year or 2 later, but we're on to that year's draft. Forget about the putrid FA signings, trades, and moving more money onto future caps. DG hasn't been bad, he's been a fucking disaster.

16-38
even if you cautiously defended DG like I did  
djm : 10/19/2021 4:26 pm : link
and more, I defended the process of heading into 2021 with more of a finished product and wanted to see this team in lights, but I digress, even if you defended DG, there's no way he's coming back and he shouldn't for a number of reasons:

--The team is a disaster
--Even if DG was told to make win now moves in 18, we need a new voice that will tell John Mara to stick a sock in it.
--The PR from keeping DG will be so bad, and I am one not to overhype bad PR or press, but this would lead to an almost untenable situation.

DG is done here. And he should be. It's obviously not working.
RE: RE: RE: New GM?  
Section331 : 10/19/2021 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15421792 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15421789 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15421601 VietVetNV said:


Quote:


Not to disagree, but I feel the GMs moves this year were largely very positive. Toney, Ojulari, Williams, maybe the others, were good. Toney is a great talent, for sure. I don't think there were any outstanding offensive line players out there. We missed on one during the draft because of the tradedown. The problem is: they are not doing it on the field. You probably should blame the coach and the the effort of the players. The defense is the biggest issue. What happened here? I really think the GM should be retained.



Because any time you can bring back the architect of a team that has been 16-33 (and counting) under his watch, ya gotta do it!

We hear this every fucking year. Oh DG had a good draft this year! Then it looks like sit a year or 2 later, but we're on to that year's draft. Forget about the putrid FA signings, trades, and moving more money onto future caps. DG hasn't been bad, he's been a fucking disaster.


16-38


Thanks, I forgot to add this year's losses!
Easy for me: Will McClay  
Rick in Dallas : 10/19/2021 4:55 pm : link
He turned that franchise around in 2014.He saved Jerry Jones from himself....
RE: even if you cautiously defended DG like I did  
Jimmy Googs : 10/19/2021 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15421795 djm said:
Quote:
and more, I defended the process of heading into 2021 with more of a finished product and wanted to see this team in lights, but I digress, even if you defended DG, there's no way he's coming back and he shouldn't for a number of reasons:

--The team is a disaster
--Even if DG was told to make win now moves in 18, we need a new voice that will tell John Mara to stick a sock in it.
--The PR from keeping DG will be so bad, and I am one not to overhype bad PR or press, but this would lead to an almost untenable situation.

DG is done here. And he should be. It's obviously not working.


You weren't alone defending him. And I don't blame you, DG can be pretty persuasive in those press conferences...

:-)
RE: RE: Will McClay  
Mike in NY : 10/19/2021 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15421594 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15421333 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Yes I know he comes from the Cowboys, but I would make him President of Football Operations



If we tried to do this my guess is the Cowboys would match whatever position / dollars / whatever we tried to give him.

Which by the way I'd love to do just to fuck with their org.

I do not believe the Giants are tactical enough to do this though.


There is no cap on what Cowboys can offer, but he will never overtake Jones. If Chris Mara and the other family members/friends said they would step aside to give him free reign over personnel department where he would essentially be to John Mara what Stephen Jones is to Jerry Jones, he isn’t getting more power in Dallas while Jerry is in control.
Give Ozzie Newsome  
Mattman : 10/19/2021 9:49 pm : link
The keys, not as gm but as president of football operations with ultimate authority
RE: RE: even if you cautiously defended DG like I did  
djm : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15421883 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15421795 djm said:


Quote:


and more, I defended the process of heading into 2021 with more of a finished product and wanted to see this team in lights, but I digress, even if you defended DG, there's no way he's coming back and he shouldn't for a number of reasons:

--The team is a disaster
--Even if DG was told to make win now moves in 18, we need a new voice that will tell John Mara to stick a sock in it.
--The PR from keeping DG will be so bad, and I am one not to overhype bad PR or press, but this would lead to an almost untenable situation.

DG is done here. And he should be. It's obviously not working.



You weren't alone defending him. And I don't blame you, DG can be pretty persuasive in those press conferences...

:-)


Yeah I must be a sucker for pompous boston accents lol....
RE: Easy for me: Will McClay  
bw in dc : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15421875 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
He turned that franchise around in 2014.He saved Jerry Jones from himself....


I would endorse this, too. But I can't imagine Stephen allowing McClay to leave.

Stephen is actually the emergency break on Jerry, not McClay. But McClay is a tremendous talent evaluator.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 