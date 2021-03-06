Biggest Joe Judge disappointment simgiant : 10/20/2021 9:01 am

Joe Judge had me sold on his emphasis on being an educator and on hiring staff that is the same. It feels like for years giants young players don't get better year over year. I was hoping that would change with him based on the big game he talked. From last year it seems every single player on defense has gotten worse and on offense maybe Daniel Jones(Maybe?),Andrew Thomas and will Hernandez seem better. Our inability to get year to year improvement from young players has been plaguing us has much as anything else. I guess you could also argue that we just have lousy young players...