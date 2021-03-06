“The Mara Way” has failed, time for Tisch to step in WinterIsComing : 10/20/2021 9:32 am

We need Tisch to step in, start treating this team like a business and hire the right people to do the job.



No more Mara nepotism when it comes to hiring senior leaders in this organization. No more doing it the way “we have always done it”. No more antiquated approaches to running a NFL franchise.



After a decade of losing, it’s time for Mara to step aside. Only Tisch can save us now!