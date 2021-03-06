for display only
“The Mara Way” has failed, time for Tisch to step in

WinterIsComing : 10/20/2021 9:32 am
We need Tisch to step in, start treating this team like a business and hire the right people to do the job.

No more Mara nepotism when it comes to hiring senior leaders in this organization. No more doing it the way “we have always done it”. No more antiquated approaches to running a NFL franchise.

After a decade of losing, it’s time for Mara to step aside. Only Tisch can save us now!
What if Mara says No  
armstead98 : 10/20/2021 9:36 am : link
That’s the problem
oh brother  
HomerJones45 : 10/20/2021 9:36 am : link
from the frying pan into the fire.
RE: oh brother  
Section331 : 10/20/2021 9:37 am : link
In comment 15422398 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
from the frying pan into the fire.


LOL! I have to think even John Mara sees the writing on the wall.
It ought to be interesting  
Jonesin 4 A Ship : 10/20/2021 9:45 am : link
when Strahan has his ceremony. That is going to be so ugly. A lot of people had said there will be more Eagles fans there, but I have a feeling a lot of Giants fans will go to that game just to boo Mara lol.
Yes we need the movie producer  
fanoftheteam : 10/20/2021 9:48 am : link
To take action (pun)
There is such a thing as good ownership  
Producer : 10/20/2021 9:48 am : link
Tisch could hardly do worse than the people who think the Giants way is in their blood.
I have been up at night thinking what could save the Giants  
Essex : 10/20/2021 9:51 am : link
never once did Steve Tisch come to mind. He is part of the problem
Let Jeff Bezos buy the team  
Producer : 10/20/2021 9:54 am : link
This will get fixed fast.
You don't know how a 50-50 partnership works, do you?  
Mike from Ohio : 10/20/2021 9:56 am : link
Fact: One of the partners can't "step-in" and do whatever he wants without the consent of the other.
RE: I have been up at night thinking what could save the Giants  
81_Great_Dane : 10/20/2021 9:57 am : link
In comment 15422431 Essex said:
Quote:
never once did Steve Tisch come to mind. He is part of the problem
Don’t know how much of the problem he is, but he’s not the solution.
RE: There is such a thing as good ownership  
fanoftheteam : 10/20/2021 9:59 am : link
In comment 15422425 Producer said:
Quote:
Tisch could hardly do worse than the people who think the Giants way is in their blood.



So now we want to combat nepotism with nepostism?
RE: RE: There is such a thing as good ownership  
Producer : 10/20/2021 10:01 am : link
In comment 15422448 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
In comment 15422425 Producer said:


Quote:


Tisch could hardly do worse than the people who think the Giants way is in their blood.




So now we want to combat nepotism with nepostism?


We want to take the detonator out of Mara's hands. Right now the only person who can do that is Tisch.
RE: RE: RE: There is such a thing as good ownership  
Essex : 10/20/2021 10:03 am : link
In comment 15422456 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15422448 fanoftheteam said:


Quote:


In comment 15422425 Producer said:


Quote:


Tisch could hardly do worse than the people who think the Giants way is in their blood.




So now we want to combat nepotism with nepostism?



We want to take the detonator out of Mara's hands. Right now the only person who can do that is Tisch.

How, exactly?
remember when tisch was making out with that hot young piece  
japanhead : 10/20/2021 10:07 am : link
at some giants home game, completely oblivious to what was happening on the field?

it was awesome and hilarious, but this is the guy you are counting on to save the giants?

tisch is a clueless silver spoon, just like john mara.
RE: RE: RE: RE: There is such a thing as good ownership  
Producer : 10/20/2021 10:07 am : link
In comment 15422461 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15422456 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15422448 fanoftheteam said:


Quote:


In comment 15422425 Producer said:


Quote:


Tisch could hardly do worse than the people who think the Giants way is in their blood.




So now we want to combat nepotism with nepostism?



We want to take the detonator out of Mara's hands. Right now the only person who can do that is Tisch.


How, exactly?


I don't know. I'm not privy to their internal politics. Mara hired Joe Judge, who is manifestly unfit to be our head coach. Unless the NFL steps in, which they won't, Tisch has to do something.
I just don’t know how many threads we can have on the same topic  
bhill410 : 10/20/2021 10:10 am : link
Someone owns 50% of the team, they are going to be involved in a large capacity if they choose too. People just need to accept that the maras aren’t going anywhere. It isn’t as tho they are Dolan or something.
Tisch  
Les in TO : 10/20/2021 10:23 am : link
Stepped in after Genogate to get Mara to fire Reese and McAdoo mid season. It would not have happened mid season without thay interventiom. I hope this time he takes a more active role in getting to the root cause of the issues with the organization and tells Mara that the team needs to be run like a professional business where people get jobs based on performance not their last name or connections.
Tisch?  
Red Dog : 10/20/2021 10:25 am : link
Ha ha ha ha ha.
The problem with Mara is that he is not a football person  
Mike from Ohio : 10/20/2021 10:32 am : link
He has been around the game his whole life, but never had to make football decisions or be accountable for making football decisions. It is a job that was handed to him.

Why does anyone believe having another non-football guy who was also handed his position would make things better? "Well he can't be worse than John Mara" is an idiotic reason.

If you want Tisch stepping in because you think that will make it better, you should move on to another topic. That's beyond silly.
RE: The problem with Mara is that he is not a football person  
Producer : 10/20/2021 10:51 am : link
In comment 15422523 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
He has been around the game his whole life, but never had to make football decisions or be accountable for making football decisions. It is a job that was handed to him.

Why does anyone believe having another non-football guy who was also handed his position would make things better? "Well he can't be worse than John Mara" is an idiotic reason.

If you want Tisch stepping in because you think that will make it better, you should move on to another topic. That's beyond silly.


You don't need to be a *football guy* to own a team successfully. The Mara's think they're *football guys* because they owned the team so long. The *football guy* thing is just a kneejerk truism that people say.

Nobody is saying Tisch, or whoever, should decide who the next QB should be.
yes  
djm : 10/20/2021 10:54 am : link
we clearly need someone with no football acumen at all to step in and call the shots.
RE: yes  
Scooter185 : 10/20/2021 10:59 am : link
In comment 15422566 djm said:
Quote:
we clearly need someone with no football acumen at all to step in and call the shots.


To take a stand for hiring a President of Football Operations to work in the best interest of both owners.

At 50/50 that should mean Tisch needs to sign off on decisions which also means he has a veto of sorts in that the Mara's can't act without his approval (and vice versa)

Tisch should hold that over Mara unless they get someone not connected to the Mara's to make all football decisions. The Mara's can focus on the stadium and business side.
yea lets let the other silver spoon kids  
Platos : 10/20/2021 11:03 am : link
run the team...
RE: I have been up at night thinking what could save the Giants  
BlueHurricane : 10/20/2021 11:08 am : link
In comment 15422431 Essex said:
Quote:
never once did Steve Tisch come to mind. He is part of the problem


This^^^
I think you guys are missing the point  
Producer : 10/20/2021 11:27 am : link
Mara is uniquely horrible.
RE: RE: The problem with Mara is that he is not a football person  
Mike from Ohio : 10/20/2021 11:28 am : link
In comment 15422560 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15422523 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


He has been around the game his whole life, but never had to make football decisions or be accountable for making football decisions. It is a job that was handed to him.

Why does anyone believe having another non-football guy who was also handed his position would make things better? "Well he can't be worse than John Mara" is an idiotic reason.

If you want Tisch stepping in because you think that will make it better, you should move on to another topic. That's beyond silly.



You don't need to be a *football guy* to own a team successfully. The Mara's think they're *football guys* because they owned the team so long. The *football guy* thing is just a kneejerk truism that people say.

Nobody is saying Tisch, or whoever, should decide who the next QB should be.


So you just want anybody else. You don't need a football guy, or a guy who has built his own business or wealth. Just some human who isn't John Mara, because maybe anyone could be a better owner?
RE: RE: RE: The problem with Mara is that he is not a football person  
Producer : 10/20/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15422642 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15422560 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15422523 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


He has been around the game his whole life, but never had to make football decisions or be accountable for making football decisions. It is a job that was handed to him.

Why does anyone believe having another non-football guy who was also handed his position would make things better? "Well he can't be worse than John Mara" is an idiotic reason.

If you want Tisch stepping in because you think that will make it better, you should move on to another topic. That's beyond silly.



You don't need to be a *football guy* to own a team successfully. The Mara's think they're *football guys* because they owned the team so long. The *football guy* thing is just a kneejerk truism that people say.

Nobody is saying Tisch, or whoever, should decide who the next QB should be.



So you just want anybody else. You don't need a football guy, or a guy who has built his own business or wealth. Just some human who isn't John Mara, because maybe anyone could be a better owner?


No, I would prefer someone with organizational genius with success building or turning around an operation. I hope Jeff Bezos buys the team, because he built the most dominant corporation in the world, out of nothing, in 25 years, with amazing intuition and foresight. But would I take *you*, over Mara, hell yea I would, best of luck, you can do no worse.
Some of you  
JonC : 10/20/2021 11:35 am : link
are permanently delirious and not thinking clearly.

Go outside, find something else to do besides dwell on the Giants.
RE: Some of you  
Jim in Tampa : 10/20/2021 11:40 am : link
In comment 15422656 JonC said:
Quote:
are permanently delirious and not thinking clearly.

Go outside, find something else to do besides dwell on the Giants.

Are you posting your comments from an outdoor location while thinking of something else other than the Giants?

;>)
yes  
JonC : 10/20/2021 11:41 am : link
I'm no longer a football obsessor, gave it up years ago.
Is mara the real problem?  
weeg in the bronx : 10/20/2021 12:19 pm : link
I don't want the owner getting too involved. He gave the last GM an opportunity to right the ship, hire his own coach. When that failed he had the balls to pull the trigger. He hired an 'A' guy with a track record and let him implement his vision. Now he needs to can him and find the right person to take over and give him free reign to turn this around i.e. eat contracts if thats what the new guy wants.
Frankly my biggest complaint with Mara is the stadium. It get worse every season, this year being rock bottom. Its oft repeated: they drove away a good % of the hard core fan with the PSLs, but now they have hit rock bottom. They are so bad for so long they have seats no one wants (and 'plush' fans who don't care) and with the incredibly low resale prices, opposing fans flood the stadium. That can never be undone. even if we turn it around, the plush fan will give or sell tickets because they never really cared about the team, just the spectacle.
This is still a top 5 NFL franchise in  
JoeyBigBlue : 10/20/2021 12:32 pm : link
Terms of worth. Unless that number drops, Tisch doesn’t care about day to day operation.
Thanks, Producer. I accept the role.  
Mike from Ohio : 10/20/2021 12:50 pm : link
I would love to own the Giants and exert total control of the Giants. I already have my first 100 days agenda.

1. Fire everyone with the surname 'Mara'
2. Set fire to MetLife for the insurance money
3. Put some blue on the road uniforms for "Big Blue"
4. Commission a statue of LT crushing Ron Jaworski for outside the new stadium
5. Bring in cheerleaders
6. Hire someone to design the sluttiest cheerleader outfits this side of the XFL.

After all of that I'll hire a President of Football Operations and let him do his thing.
LOL  
DannyDimes : 10/20/2021 12:51 pm : link
The Mara Way: The Giants are the only team to win a Superbowl in each of the last 4 decades.... in case you've forgotten. We've been to 5 Superbowls in 30 years, winning 4 of them. Should I give you a list of the 28 teams that have not won 3 in that timespan??
I get the sense Tisch...  
bw in dc : 10/20/2021 12:54 pm : link
treats his ownership with the Giants as an annuity.
RE: LOL  
Mike from Ohio : 10/20/2021 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15422773 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
The Mara Way: The Giants are the only team to win a Superbowl in each of the last 4 decades.... in case you've forgotten. We've been to 5 Superbowls in 30 years, winning 4 of them. Should I give you a list of the 28 teams that have not won 3 in that timespan??


he first two of those two came after the league intervened and forced the Giants to stop doing things the Mara way.

But please, continue...
RE: LOL  
j_rud : 10/20/2021 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15422773 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
The Mara Way: The Giants are the only team to win a Superbowl in each of the last 4 decades.... in case you've forgotten. We've been to 5 Superbowls in 30 years, winning 4 of them. Should I give you a list of the 28 teams that have not won 3 in that timespan??


Sure, go make that list. While you make yours I'll compile a list of teams who have a worse record over the last 5 years. We'll meet back here later.
OK, I'm done...  
j_rud : 10/20/2021 1:00 pm : link
.





















RE: LOL  
bw in dc : 10/20/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15422773 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
The Mara Way: The Giants are the only team to win a Superbowl in each of the last 4 decades.... in case you've forgotten. We've been to 5 Superbowls in 30 years, winning 4 of them. Should I give you a list of the 28 teams that have not won 3 in that timespan??


In other words, a decade mulligan is okay in your world?

I couldn't care less what we once did. That means nothing right now, except for fans like you who bathe in sentimentality. You are the IDEAL fan that Mara tries to connect with...
Nobody likes to lose but the ultimate goal is to win championships  
steve in ky : 10/20/2021 1:13 pm : link
That should weigh heavier into the equation when evaluating a team.

Honest question, how many winning seasons that still end in defeat would you trade away one of our Super Bowl wins for?
RE: LOL  
JonC : 10/20/2021 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15422773 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
The Mara Way: The Giants are the only team to win a Superbowl in each of the last 4 decades.... in case you've forgotten. We've been to 5 Superbowls in 30 years, winning 4 of them. Should I give you a list of the 28 teams that have not won 3 in that timespan??


That perspective is looking rather outdated now, after ten years of the Mara family seemingly having more football input on personnel, etc.
He's not stepping aside and He's not selling the team...  
Walker Gillette : 10/20/2021 1:22 pm : link
And except for the I hate when the sun rises/I'm smarter than everyone else in the world crowd, most people have supported the majority of what he has done. Everybody loved Judge just 6 weeks ago. It's best to just pray he gets the next GM hire right. The Giants are trying to lean on the old adage that consistency works as it had for them, the Steelers (Who they are very close too)Cowboys in the hey day. etc. have used to be successful in the sport. They have just not gotten the last hires right for a myriad of reasons.
I think there are multiple things at work here  
NoGainDayne : 10/20/2021 2:08 pm : link
while Steve Tisch personally probably doesn't care a whole lot about the team there are definitely people in his circle that are part of the Giants braintrust that don't want this system to change.

Where they have input and influence. I think the biggest problem with this braintrust is not that they aren't intelligent individuals or capable of evaluating individual moves. (although sometimes there are clearly too many cooks in the kitchen) It is that they don't have the right systems in place to make sure there are good macro level processes putting together all these individual decision parts to make a good whole. But even further it doesn't even seem like we have a good plan for the type of "whole" we want to build and until we do that we can't even begin the next part of optimizing for that.
RE: LOL  
Scooter185 : 10/20/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15422773 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
The Mara Way: The Giants are the only team to win a Superbowl in each of the last 4 decades.... in case you've forgotten. We've been to 5 Superbowls in 30 years, winning 4 of them. Should I give you a list of the 28 teams that have not won 3 in that timespan??


Maybe it's because I'm a Yankee fan first, but I just cannot wrap my head around this line of thinking.

The Yankees have 27 more world championships than the Rays (4 if you just narrow it down to when the Rays came into existence), but with what the Rays have done the last couple of years is worth looking into, as is Boston, Houston, and LAD. Resting on your laurels is exactly why the Giants, despite those 4 Lombardis, have the worst record in the NFL since 2017
i think  
mittenedman : 10/20/2021 2:27 pm : link
its gonna go that way.

the last few years we’ve read about growing discord bw Mara & Tisch. Tisch frustrated with sucking and letting mara decide.

Tisch was trying to get Saban here instead of McAdoo
RE: Thanks, Producer. I accept the role.  
Producer : 10/20/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15422769 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I would love to own the Giants and exert total control of the Giants. I already have my first 100 days agenda.

1. Fire everyone with the surname 'Mara'
2. Set fire to MetLife for the insurance money
3. Put some blue on the road uniforms for "Big Blue"
4. Commission a statue of LT crushing Ron Jaworski for outside the new stadium
5. Bring in cheerleaders
6. Hire someone to design the sluttiest cheerleader outfits this side of the XFL.

After all of that I'll hire a President of Football Operations and let him do his thing.


Hehe. So far so good.
Producers  
MotownGIANTS : 10/20/2021 2:35 pm : link
actually hire people to get the job done .... so in that vein Tisch might be better ...


The owners need to make the decision which is more important being on a success ship, that they own, headed to the desired location (goal) or just be happy owning and driving a ship that is aimless with a destination to nowhere .... Right now it seems the latter (My ball my way even if the results are trash and no one even the kid with the ball is not enjoying themselves)
RE: Some of you  
Victor in CT : 10/20/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15422656 JonC said:
Quote:
are permanently delirious and not thinking clearly.

Go outside, find something else to do besides dwell on the Giants.


THANK YOU!
RE: Let Jeff Bezos buy the team  
GMen72 : 10/20/2021 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15422435 Producer said:
Quote:
This will get fixed fast.


Take 90% of the current roster and leave them in space!
RE: What if Mara says No  
FStubbs : 10/20/2021 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15422397 armstead98 said:
Quote:
That’s the problem


Then you end up with the commissioner having to resolve it like when Tim Mara blocked Wellington.
RE: RE: There is such a thing as good ownership  
FStubbs : 10/20/2021 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15422448 fanoftheteam said:
Quote:
In comment 15422425 Producer said:


Quote:


Tisch could hardly do worse than the people who think the Giants way is in their blood.




So now we want to combat nepotism with nepostism?


Tisch wouldn't step in to put himself in charge. Ostensibly he'd step in and force the Mara side to hire a GM from outside and hand him the keys (ie no more committee with 3 Maras on it making decisions).
RE: RE: LOL  
rsjem1979 : 10/20/2021 9:26 pm : link
In comment 15422877 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15422773 DannyDimes said:


Quote:


The Mara Way: The Giants are the only team to win a Superbowl in each of the last 4 decades.... in case you've forgotten. We've been to 5 Superbowls in 30 years, winning 4 of them. Should I give you a list of the 28 teams that have not won 3 in that timespan??



Maybe it's because I'm a Yankee fan first, but I just cannot wrap my head around this line of thinking.

The Yankees have 27 more world championships than the Rays (4 if you just narrow it down to when the Rays came into existence), but with what the Rays have done the last couple of years is worth looking into, as is Boston, Houston, and LAD. Resting on your laurels is exactly why the Giants, despite those 4 Lombardis, have the worst record in the NFL since 2017


No you're absolutely correct, and what people like Dimes conveniently leave out is that every one of those 4 Super Bowls can be traced back to Pete Rozelle forcing the Mara's out of making football decisions.

Young handed off to Accorsi, and he built the framework of the 2007 champs, and handed off to Reese who kept them afloat just long enough to snag another one in 2011.

The Mara family didn't do shit except allow the line of succession to continue.

And when it came time to replace Reese, all they did was go right back to Accorsi to hire another former lieutenant.

John Mara didn't win 4 Super Bowls, and if Rozelle and Young hadn't rescued the Mara family from their own ineptitude, there's an excellent chance they'd have none.
10 years of lousy Giants football  
royhobbs7 : 10/21/2021 1:45 am : link
When John Mara learns from his father and Uncle Tim that when the Giants hire General Managers outside of the organization, they tend to flourish. George Young is the best example. Unfortunately, John Mara is too loyal to family members (like brother Chris - VP of Player Development) and will not step out of the box to hire football people who are pioneers. Rather the Giants like to keep things in their own family and as a consequence, they are about a decade behind the more formidable organizations in the NFL. When will John Mara learn??? Well, less seats are being filled at Met Life on Giants' Sundays. But maybe it will take a plane with a banner (similar to the one that flew over the Meadowlands 43 years ago expressing the fans frustration and animus towards the organization).
RE: RE: RE: LOL  
royhobbs7 : 10/21/2021 1:54 am : link
In comment 15423247 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15422877 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15422773 DannyDimes said:


Quote:


The Mara Way: The Giants are the only team to win a Superbowl in each of the last 4 decades.... in case you've forgotten. We've been to 5 Superbowls in 30 years, winning 4 of them. Should I give you a list of the 28 teams that have not won 3 in that timespan??



Maybe it's because I'm a Yankee fan first, but I just cannot wrap my head around this line of thinking.

The Yankees have 27 more world championships than the Rays (4 if you just narrow it down to when the Rays came into existence), but with what the Rays have done the last couple of years is worth looking into, as is Boston, Houston, and LAD. Resting on your laurels is exactly why the Giants, despite those 4 Lombardis, have the worst record in the NFL since 2017



No you're absolutely correct, and what people like Dimes conveniently leave out is that every one of those 4 Super Bowls can be traced back to Pete Rozelle forcing the Mara's out of making football decisions.

Young handed off to Accorsi, and he built the framework of the 2007 champs, and handed off to Reese who kept them afloat just long enough to snag another one in 2011.

The Mara family didn't do shit except allow the line of succession to continue.

And when it came time to replace Reese, all they did was go right back to Accorsi to hire another former lieutenant.

John Mara didn't win 4 Super Bowls, and if Rozelle and Young hadn't rescued the Mara family from their own ineptitude, there's an excellent chance they'd have none.


Thank you RSJEM!!!! Said perfectly! Most folks don't remember the 20 or so years of exile in the NFL desert (mid 60s thru mid 80s). The Maras (Tim and Wellington) only knew how to disagree; they were clueless as how to build an organization. John Mara has the same bloodlines!!!!
Maybe tisch is the prob  
Dave : 10/21/2021 6:10 am : link
.
Neither Tisch or Mara have ever  
LauderdaleMatty : 10/21/2021 8:21 am : link
held a job in their lives that really mattered or have made a real decision


Two charter members of the i won the DNA lottery. People rip Snyder here football wise these guys are just as bad
RE: 10 years of lousy Giants football  
EricJ : 10/21/2021 8:25 am : link
In comment 15423464 royhobbs7 said:
Quote:
Unfortunately, John Mara is too loyal to family members (like brother Chris - VP of Player Development) and will not step out of the box to hire football people who are pioneers.


It is not just family members. Citing Chris Mara is actually lazy. There are people who have been working in the organization forever.

Even Ronnie Barnes has been here forever. The guy has never taken any heat whatsoever for the unreal number of soft tissue injuries this team has seen. It has happened in the past too.. not just this season. Maybe he is responsible for the care but IMO, he should also bear some responsibility on the preventative measures as well. He can never be fired because he is a "legend" and was at Wellington's bedside in his final hours?

There are many people like this walking the office halls.
RE: oh brother  
Khs1982 : 10/21/2021 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15422398 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
from the frying pan into the fire.

Maybe he can bring in his good friend Harvey Weinstein in to be offensive coordinator like when he brought him to the last giants super bowl party. This guy is involved with the giants because the family wanted him to have something to do and they didn't want him to screw around with their real business Loews. This guy also ran Coughlin out and was pissed when Coughlin brought in veterans for games. He is the worst. Knows nothing about football. He like Mara were born with silver spoons in their mouths.
