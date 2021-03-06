“The Mara Way” has failed, time for Tisch to step in

We need Tisch to step in, start treating this team like a business and hire the right people to do the job.
No more Mara nepotism when it comes to hiring senior leaders in this organization. No more doing it the way “we have always done it”. No more antiquated approaches to running a NFL franchise.
After a decade of losing, it’s time for Mara to step aside. Only Tisch can save us now!
LOL! I have to think even John Mara sees the writing on the wall.
So now we want to combat nepotism with nepostism?
Tisch could hardly do worse than the people who think the Giants way is in their blood.
We want to take the detonator out of Mara's hands. Right now the only person who can do that is Tisch.
In comment 15422425 Producer said:
How, exactly?
it was awesome and hilarious, but this is the guy you are counting on to save the giants?
tisch is a clueless silver spoon, just like john mara.
In comment 15422448 fanoftheteam said:
In comment 15422425 Producer said:
I don't know. I'm not privy to their internal politics. Mara hired Joe Judge, who is manifestly unfit to be our head coach. Unless the NFL steps in, which they won't, Tisch has to do something.
Why does anyone believe having another non-football guy who was also handed his position would make things better? "Well he can't be worse than John Mara" is an idiotic reason.
If you want Tisch stepping in because you think that will make it better, you should move on to another topic. That's beyond silly.
You don't need to be a *football guy* to own a team successfully. The Mara's think they're *football guys* because they owned the team so long. The *football guy* thing is just a kneejerk truism that people say.
Nobody is saying Tisch, or whoever, should decide who the next QB should be.
To take a stand for hiring a President of Football Operations to work in the best interest of both owners.
At 50/50 that should mean Tisch needs to sign off on decisions which also means he has a veto of sorts in that the Mara's can't act without his approval (and vice versa)
Tisch should hold that over Mara unless they get someone not connected to the Mara's to make all football decisions. The Mara's can focus on the stadium and business side.
This^^^
He has been around the game his whole life, but never had to make football decisions or be accountable for making football decisions. It is a job that was handed to him.
So you just want anybody else. You don't need a football guy, or a guy who has built his own business or wealth. Just some human who isn't John Mara, because maybe anyone could be a better owner?
In comment 15422523 Mike from Ohio said:
So you just want anybody else. You don't need a football guy, or a guy who has built his own business or wealth. Just some human who isn't John Mara, because maybe anyone could be a better owner?
No, I would prefer someone with organizational genius with success building or turning around an operation. I hope Jeff Bezos buys the team, because he built the most dominant corporation in the world, out of nothing, in 25 years, with amazing intuition and foresight. But would I take *you*, over Mara, hell yea I would, best of luck, you can do no worse.
Go outside, find something else to do besides dwell on the Giants.
Are you posting your comments from an outdoor location while thinking of something else other than the Giants?
;>)
Frankly my biggest complaint with Mara is the stadium. It get worse every season, this year being rock bottom. Its oft repeated: they drove away a good % of the hard core fan with the PSLs, but now they have hit rock bottom. They are so bad for so long they have seats no one wants (and 'plush' fans who don't care) and with the incredibly low resale prices, opposing fans flood the stadium. That can never be undone. even if we turn it around, the plush fan will give or sell tickets because they never really cared about the team, just the spectacle.
1. Fire everyone with the surname 'Mara'
2. Set fire to MetLife for the insurance money
3. Put some blue on the road uniforms for "Big Blue"
4. Commission a statue of LT crushing Ron Jaworski for outside the new stadium
5. Bring in cheerleaders
6. Hire someone to design the sluttiest cheerleader outfits this side of the XFL.
After all of that I'll hire a President of Football Operations and let him do his thing.
he first two of those two came after the league intervened and forced the Giants to stop doing things the Mara way.
But please, continue...
Sure, go make that list. While you make yours I'll compile a list of teams who have a worse record over the last 5 years. We'll meet back here later.
In other words, a decade mulligan is okay in your world?
I couldn't care less what we once did. That means nothing right now, except for fans like you who bathe in sentimentality. You are the IDEAL fan that Mara tries to connect with...
Honest question, how many winning seasons that still end in defeat would you trade away one of our Super Bowl wins for?
That perspective is looking rather outdated now, after ten years of the Mara family seemingly having more football input on personnel, etc.
Where they have input and influence. I think the biggest problem with this braintrust is not that they aren't intelligent individuals or capable of evaluating individual moves. (although sometimes there are clearly too many cooks in the kitchen) It is that they don't have the right systems in place to make sure there are good macro level processes putting together all these individual decision parts to make a good whole. But even further it doesn't even seem like we have a good plan for the type of "whole" we want to build and until we do that we can't even begin the next part of optimizing for that.
Maybe it's because I'm a Yankee fan first, but I just cannot wrap my head around this line of thinking.
The Yankees have 27 more world championships than the Rays (4 if you just narrow it down to when the Rays came into existence), but with what the Rays have done the last couple of years is worth looking into, as is Boston, Houston, and LAD. Resting on your laurels is exactly why the Giants, despite those 4 Lombardis, have the worst record in the NFL since 2017
the last few years we’ve read about growing discord bw Mara & Tisch. Tisch frustrated with sucking and letting mara decide.
Tisch was trying to get Saban here instead of McAdoo
Hehe. So far so good.
The owners need to make the decision which is more important being on a success ship, that they own, headed to the desired location (goal) or just be happy owning and driving a ship that is aimless with a destination to nowhere .... Right now it seems the latter (My ball my way even if the results are trash and no one even the kid with the ball is not enjoying themselves)
Go outside, find something else to do besides dwell on the Giants.
THANK YOU!
Take 90% of the current roster and leave them in space!
Then you end up with the commissioner having to resolve it like when Tim Mara blocked Wellington.
Tisch wouldn't step in to put himself in charge. Ostensibly he'd step in and force the Mara side to hire a GM from outside and hand him the keys (ie no more committee with 3 Maras on it making decisions).
No you're absolutely correct, and what people like Dimes conveniently leave out is that every one of those 4 Super Bowls can be traced back to Pete Rozelle forcing the Mara's out of making football decisions.
Young handed off to Accorsi, and he built the framework of the 2007 champs, and handed off to Reese who kept them afloat just long enough to snag another one in 2011.
The Mara family didn't do shit except allow the line of succession to continue.
And when it came time to replace Reese, all they did was go right back to Accorsi to hire another former lieutenant.
John Mara didn't win 4 Super Bowls, and if Rozelle and Young hadn't rescued the Mara family from their own ineptitude, there's an excellent chance they'd have none.
In comment 15422773 DannyDimes said:
Thank you RSJEM!!!! Said perfectly! Most folks don't remember the 20 or so years of exile in the NFL desert (mid 60s thru mid 80s). The Maras (Tim and Wellington) only knew how to disagree; they were clueless as how to build an organization. John Mara has the same bloodlines!!!!
Two charter members of the i won the DNA lottery. People rip Snyder here football wise these guys are just as bad
It is not just family members. Citing Chris Mara is actually lazy. There are people who have been working in the organization forever.
Even Ronnie Barnes has been here forever. The guy has never taken any heat whatsoever for the unreal number of soft tissue injuries this team has seen. It has happened in the past too.. not just this season. Maybe he is responsible for the care but IMO, he should also bear some responsibility on the preventative measures as well. He can never be fired because he is a "legend" and was at Wellington's bedside in his final hours?
There are many people like this walking the office halls.
Maybe he can bring in his good friend Harvey Weinstein in to be offensive coordinator like when he brought him to the last giants super bowl party. This guy is involved with the giants because the family wanted him to have something to do and they didn't want him to screw around with their real business Loews. This guy also ran Coughlin out and was pissed when Coughlin brought in veterans for games. He is the worst. Knows nothing about football. He like Mara were born with silver spoons in their mouths.