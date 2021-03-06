Does Patrick Graham get fired after this season? WinterIsComing : 10/20/2021 9:42 am

I really don’t know what happens after this season. I mean, how many times can we ‘rebuild’? PG I thought would be a HC candidate in ‘22 - now I’m thinking Gmen will have to fire him?



Yes we had injuries. Yes, I think Adoree has been a bust, which has hurt the secondary. But overall it’s the same defensive personal as last year.



This defense just can’t seem to generate any pressure or stop the run. (I personally wouldn’t mind if we went back a 4-3). Thoughts?