for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Eli vs. DJ first 32 starts

CMicks3110 : 10/21/2021 1:32 pm
DJ & Eli first 32 starts in #NFL 

𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬
7,494yards
903 rushing 5 TD
39 TD / 26 INT
35 fumbles / 19 Lost
W/L (9-23)
95 sacks

𝐄𝐥𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠
6,711 yards
117 rushing 1 TD
45TD / 37 INT
19 fumbles / 4 Lost
W/L (18-14)
59 sacks

#TogetherBlue 
Different era  
GNewGiants : 10/21/2021 1:33 pm : link
different style of plays. This is a pass happy era.
Eli was also significantly better in year 2  
Section331 : 10/21/2021 1:34 pm : link
than he was his rookie year. Progression matters.
If you're going to do stupid comparisons like that then...  
GiantsRage2007 : 10/21/2021 1:36 pm : link
Eli in playoffs in Year 2,3, and SB in year 4

DJ can't stay healthy and can't win more than 5 games into year 3...
If we used Eli's early years  
widmerseyebrow : 10/21/2021 1:37 pm : link
for every comparison, you'd come away thinking every first round quarterback had a good chance of becoming a Hall of Fame , two-time SB MVP.

Eli's career is one of a kind in many ways.
Eli has no relevance to Jones  
Sean : 10/21/2021 1:39 pm : link
.
So Eli had more wins and TDs  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/21/2021 1:40 pm : link
...and less turnovers and sacks.

So what's the point?
again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/21/2021 1:40 pm : link
there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."

The eras weren't that different.

And Eli had a vastly superior team (offense and defense) and coaching staff around him. But his detractors will never admit to that.

Those who say the Eli comparisons are not legit also amusingly ignore the fact that Eli was a losing quarterback (well under .500) during the second half of his career because he had the same surrounding talent issues that Daniel Jones now has.
wins and losses?  
djm : 10/21/2021 1:41 pm : link
guess not.
Might as well compare him to Charlie Conerly  
Go Terps : 10/21/2021 1:42 pm : link
.
RE: Eli was also significantly better in year 2  
Now Mike in MD : 10/21/2021 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15423910 Section331 said:
Quote:
than he was his rookie year. Progression matters.


DJ has also improved year 3 vs year 1.

Eli also had a lot of elements making it easier for him to perform -- better WRs, better RBs, and better RBs -- by a long stretch. He also had the same coach and system for the first three years. So while DJ benefits from playing in a league that makes it easier to pass, let's not act like almost every other variable weighs heavily in favor of Eli being able to succeed.
Different era  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 1:44 pm : link
The changed in rules on the defensive side had not happened yet as well as the protections of QB's in the pocket.

The NFC East had two HOF coaches with a most likely third (AR with a Jim Johnson defense) in it and the NFC East was a much better division then.

I think Eli showed enough outstanding moments to just hope he would eventually eliminate some truly frustrating game(s). As we learned he would always maintain some low moments but...you learned to deal with it.

Eli also took every snap injured or not.

Do you ever say to yourself, "Boy, I can see Jones winning multiple big games in a row?" which is what it will take if you want a 5th trophy.
Marcus Mariota's first 32 starts  
widmerseyebrow : 10/21/2021 1:44 pm : link
7,342 yards passing
49 TDs / 23 INTs
717 yards rushing 7 TDs
20 fumbles, 11 lost
RE: Marcus Mariota's first 32 starts  
widmerseyebrow : 10/21/2021 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15423926 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
7,342 yards passing
49 TDs / 23 INTs
717 yards rushing 7 TDs
20 fumbles, 11 lost


Finding quarterbacks that were better than Eli was statistically in his early career is not all that hard. It's a near worthless predictor of future success.
different league  
Enzo : 10/21/2021 1:47 pm : link
and they were vastly different prospects. Eli was taken #1 overall for a reason. Jones was never even in the conversation.
I still remember the losses to the Vikings  
Essex : 10/21/2021 1:48 pm : link
on thanksgiving weekend in 2007 when he threw three or four picks (the year we won the super bowl) where people were still calling Eli a "Giant Mistake." That was Year 4/ And, a few weeks later, after a miserable game against Washington in terrible conditions, the same people were still coming after Eli. It is not fun to be a NY QB.
RE: wins and losses?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/21/2021 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15423921 djm said:
Quote:
guess not.


You might want to revisit Eli's win-loss record in his last few years here.

Again, I'm not saying Daniel Jones is the answer or not, but half of the Giants fan base was still demanding the Giants dump Eli in 2007, four years into his career.
Eli had a very weird career  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10/21/2021 1:49 pm : link
it's hard to compare anyone to him.

I was off the Eli bandwagon after the Vikings game in his 4th season in '07. Eli also led the league in INTs in 2007.

Somehow the lightbulb flashed and he ascended to another level during the playoff run that year and the years after.

I get it, it's an easy comparison to make. But I just don't think it's very helpful to compare any young QB to Eli because he had a very unique trajectory and overall career. You can't count on Jones or a struggling young QB to have that kind of trajectory.
Mitch Trubisky first 32 starts  
Jerry in_DC : 10/21/2021 1:49 pm : link
6508 yards passing
700 yards rushing, 5 Tds
36 Tds / 22 Ints
17 fumbles, 7 lost
W/L 18-14
RE: Different era  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/21/2021 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15423924 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The changed in rules on the defensive side had not happened yet as well as the protections of QB's in the pocket.

The NFC East had two HOF coaches with a most likely third (AR with a Jim Johnson defense) in it and the NFC East was a much better division then.

I think Eli showed enough outstanding moments to just hope he would eventually eliminate some truly frustrating game(s). As we learned he would always maintain some low moments but...you learned to deal with it.

Eli also took every snap injured or not.

Do you ever say to yourself, "Boy, I can see Jones winning multiple big games in a row?" which is what it will take if you want a 5th trophy.


Was it a "different era" in 2017? 2018? 2019?

If not, then your argument holds no water.
.  
Go Terps : 10/21/2021 1:51 pm : link
Next year Daniel Jones is going to lead the Giants to a Super Bowl victory over the undefeated Chargers. The key play is going to be when he miraculously gets out of a sack and heaves the ball downfalls to Travis Toivonen, who catches the ball against his helmet.
In fairness  
Sneakers O'toole : 10/21/2021 1:52 pm : link
You could still hit receivers in 04,05 and 06. Defense wasn't fully outlawed yet. It was a different era. Eli is of the generation of QB's that I feel played during the transition.
Why do we need  
Keaton028 : 10/21/2021 1:54 pm : link
a quarterback that compares to Eli anyway? The Giants were only ever really dominant for a full season once during his tenure here. What separates Eli from other past Giants QB's was his ability to stay healthy and his magic in the playoffs. He was really only a top 5 QB one season.

I love Eli. We all do. But we love most his magical playoff runs and his ability to stay on the field. DJ doesn't have that yet. DJ stats are comparable to Eli Manning's regular season stats, which were about middle of the pack during his time here. Eli's legend was really born in the postseason, something DJ's Giants haven't done yet.
*downfield  
Go Terps : 10/21/2021 1:54 pm : link
.
Blake Bortles first 32 starts:  
Section331 : 10/21/2021 1:59 pm : link
8,179 yds
51 TD's/41 INT's
782 yds rushing, 2 TD's
22 fumbles/7 lost

113 sacks!!!
RE: RE: Different era  
GF1080 : 10/21/2021 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15423935 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15423924 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


The changed in rules on the defensive side had not happened yet as well as the protections of QB's in the pocket.

The NFC East had two HOF coaches with a most likely third (AR with a Jim Johnson defense) in it and the NFC East was a much better division then.

I think Eli showed enough outstanding moments to just hope he would eventually eliminate some truly frustrating game(s). As we learned he would always maintain some low moments but...you learned to deal with it.

Eli also took every snap injured or not.

Do you ever say to yourself, "Boy, I can see Jones winning multiple big games in a row?" which is what it will take if you want a 5th trophy.



Was it a "different era" in 2017? 2018? 2019?

If not, then your argument holds no water.


Why are you ignoring the age difference though? Eli was 36-38 in those years usually way past a QB's prime. Jones on the other hand is 14 years younger beginning his stretch.
RE: Eli had a very weird career  
bigblue5611 : 10/21/2021 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15423933 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
it's hard to compare anyone to him.

I was off the Eli bandwagon after the Vikings game in his 4th season in '07. Eli also led the league in INTs in 2007.

Somehow the lightbulb flashed and he ascended to another level during the playoff run that year and the years after.

I get it, it's an easy comparison to make. But I just don't think it's very helpful to compare any young QB to Eli because he had a very unique trajectory and overall career. You can't count on Jones or a struggling young QB to have that kind of trajectory.


I don't believe it's as much of a comparison as it is an example of how things can "click" and that not every QB is great right out of the gate or even within the first couple seasons.
I wonder what the Venn diagram is ...  
KDavies : 10/21/2021 2:03 pm : link
of people saying the era Daniel Jones is playing in is different than the Eli era vs. the people saying that Eli's overall stats mean shit because Eli played in a pass-happy era
Maybe a better perspective on Eli vs Daniel  
AnnapolisMike : 10/21/2021 2:05 pm : link
Eli was 9-26 his last 35 games with the Giants. Passed for 8809 yards with 46 TD's and 29 INTs. He was sacked 83 times. Outside of Daniels ability to run the stats are fairly similar.

The W/L records are similarly futile. What these discussions should make obvious is that the team surrounding your QB makes a difference. A crappy OL leads to losses.
W-L means so much more than  
Dnew15 : 10/21/2021 2:06 pm : link
TDs, Yards, INT or whatever stat is out there.

The Giants ruined the beginning of DJ's career much like the end of ELi's.

The only way forward is to start over "for real" this time.
RE: again  
joeinpa : 10/21/2021 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."

The eras weren't that different.

And Eli had a vastly superior team (offense and defense) and coaching staff around him. But his detractors will never admit to that.



Those who say the Eli comparisons are not legit also amusingly ignore the fact that Eli was a losing quarterback (well under .500) during the second half of his career because he had the same surrounding talent issues that Daniel Jones now has.


In 5 sentences you concisely gave the best summary of an issue that surfaces daily here on almost every thread. Really well done 👍
DJ  
NYG22 : 10/21/2021 2:06 pm : link
This is not hard guys. Jones is a good/solid QB if he has solid protection/weapons. Note that I didn't say GREAT protection/weapons; just a reasonable level of both. But due to poor roster management and an unbelievable amount of teammate injuries of his career, the Giants continue to set him up for failure.
RE: Why do we need  
AnnapolisMike : 10/21/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15423943 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
a quarterback that compares to Eli anyway? The Giants were only ever really dominant for a full season once during his tenure here. What separates Eli from other past Giants QB's was his ability to stay healthy and his magic in the playoffs. He was really only a top 5 QB one season.

I love Eli. We all do. But we love most his magical playoff runs and his ability to stay on the field. DJ doesn't have that yet. DJ stats are comparable to Eli Manning's regular season stats, which were about middle of the pack during his time here. Eli's legend was really born in the postseason, something DJ's Giants haven't done yet.


The fact you can win with good, not great, QB is what the takeaway should be.
I hate to wade into the Daniel Jones swamp...  
BamaBlue : 10/21/2021 2:08 pm : link
You have to take Jones' stats with a grain of salt. Many of his stats have been accumulated in garbage time. He has had a lot of games where the Giants are down big and he's getting chunk yardage and meaningless TD's against a prevent defense.
GF1080  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/21/2021 2:09 pm : link
Do you really think Eli was "washed up" in 2017 and 2018?

I guess if you do, you have an argument.

But from my eyes, I saw yet another quarterback with a shitty offensive line and defense around him.

What about 2012-2015 then? Was Eli washed up then too?
my last comment on this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/21/2021 2:12 pm : link
because I do think people aren't really thinking anymore but just picking sides is this:

A couple of weeks ago Daniel wins "NFC Player of the Week" (second or third time he's won it) and his supporters are yelling "See, I told you he's a good one!"

Now he's coming off a 4-turnover game and his detractors are yelling, "See, I told you he's a bad one!"

It would be funny if it weren't so sad.
Now show the roster...  
bluewave : 10/21/2021 2:14 pm : link
Especially the OL. Eli had a superior team in terms of talent! Gettlemen needs to go and Garrett needs to hit the road!!! Make those two changes and things get infinitely better!
RE: Now show the roster...  
Dnew15 : 10/21/2021 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15423976 bluewave said:
Quote:
Especially the OL. Eli had a superior team in terms of talent! Gettlemen needs to go and Garrett needs to hit the road!!! Make those two changes and things get infinitely better!


I wish it were that simple...I don't think it is.
DJ is OK to me  
Keaton028 : 10/21/2021 2:17 pm : link
He's good enough where you don't reach on a prospect for the sake of the future, but not good enough to totally keep other QB prospects out of the conversation come draft time. Good guy, hard worker, shows flashes. Not good enough to warrant keeping a new GM from choosing another guy he may be sold on.
2004-2006  
kash94 : 10/21/2021 2:19 pm : link
was definitely a tougher/different era than 2019-2021.

2004 League Average Passing Stats: 3368 yards, 23 TD, 17 INT, 6.1 YPP
2005 League Average Passing Stats: 3255 yards, 20 TD, 15 INT, 5.9 YPP
2005 League Average Passing Stats: 3276 yards, 20 TD, 16 INT, 6.0 YPP

2019 League Average Passing Stats: 3759 yards, 25 TD, 13 INT, 6.3 YPP
2020 League Average Passing Stats: 3842 yards, 27 TD, 12 INT, 6.4 YPP
2021 League Average Passing Stats (Annualized): 3952 yards, 27 TD, 13 INT, 6.6 YPP

It's much easier to throw the ball now. Eli definitely had a better supporting cast, but the start of his career was in an era in which it was much harder to throw.
RE: again  
leatherneck570 : 10/21/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."


Along those same lines, who won the election?
RE: GF1080  
GF1080 : 10/21/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15423970 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Do you really think Eli was "washed up" in 2017 and 2018?

I guess if you do, you have an argument.

But from my eyes, I saw yet another quarterback with a shitty offensive line and defense around him.

What about 2012-2015 then? Was Eli washed up then too?


I do think Eli was pretty washed up by then. Don't get me wrong the team around him didn't help and probably caused him to diminish a little quicker than he might have otherwise.

Definitely not as much in those later years but he was still getting into hid mid 30s at that time.

I don't think Jones is as bad as a lot make him out to be but when you take a QB #6 you have to elevate the offense around you and I just don't see it that often from Jones. Even before the 1st SB when ELi had a lot of stinkers he also threw in those games that he put the team on his back and got them a W. Jones has not done it once from what I recall except for maybe that first career game against TB!

There's just too many factors to directly compare then so I don't know what point the OP was trying to make but it holds no water.
My issue with Jones:  
Sean : 10/21/2021 2:21 pm : link
He’s 9-23 as a starter & he’s thrown only 4 TD’s this year. 4! After throwing only 11 last year.

Why are so many attached to Jones? I don’t get it. Shouldn’t our standards be higher?
RE: DJ is OK to me  
KDavies : 10/21/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15423981 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
He's good enough where you don't reach on a prospect for the sake of the future, but not good enough to totally keep other QB prospects out of the conversation come draft time. Good guy, hard worker, shows flashes. Not good enough to warrant keeping a new GM from choosing another guy he may be sold on.


Agree 100%. If they love a Corral or a Willis, go for it. Jones shouldn't hold them back. But if you don't love one of them, they are ok with Jones.
RE: RE: again  
KDavies : 10/21/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15423985 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."




Along those same lines, who won the election?


WTF does this have to do with politics?
Eric  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 2:23 pm : link
Are we talking about the first three years of each QB?

What I do remember about his first three years is he made many "wow" throws. Not talking about the deep balls (which he excelled at) but the intermediate deep balls based on anticipation and arm talent. Those type of throws eventually won SB's. Plax/Nicks back shoulder throws.

DB's were still allowed to hit. Remember ESPN's "jacked up' segment? Pollian successfully lobbied to change the DB's restrictions. Tom Brady's injury meant low hits were not tolerated. Eli and even more so the real old timers would have loved sitting in these pockets where rushers have to be overly concerned with roughing calls. The game is now totally geared to assisting the passing game.

If running is going to be a part of his game so be it. There is no doubt the organization has not provided him as well as he could. I just don't see a QB you invest a second contract with what he has shown. I would be willing to take that chance he stars elsewhere.
RE: Eric  
AnnapolisMike : 10/21/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15423990 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Are we talking about the first three years of each QB?

What I do remember about his first three years is he made many "wow" throws. Not talking about the deep balls (which he excelled at) but the intermediate deep balls based on anticipation and arm talent. Those type of throws eventually won SB's. Plax/Nicks back shoulder throws.

DB's were still allowed to hit. Remember ESPN's "jacked up' segment? Pollian successfully lobbied to change the DB's restrictions. Tom Brady's injury meant low hits were not tolerated. Eli and even more so the real old timers would have loved sitting in these pockets where rushers have to be overly concerned with roughing calls. The game is now totally geared to assisting the passing game.

If running is going to be a part of his game so be it. There is no doubt the organization has not provided him as well as he could. I just don't see a QB you invest a second contract with what he has shown. I would be willing to take that chance he stars elsewhere.


What is your plan for replacing him and when? You are OK with using a few #1 draft picks to replace him?
RE: RE: Why do we need  
Keaton028 : 10/21/2021 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15423965 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15423943 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


a quarterback that compares to Eli anyway? The Giants were only ever really dominant for a full season once during his tenure here. What separates Eli from other past Giants QB's was his ability to stay healthy and his magic in the playoffs. He was really only a top 5 QB one season.

I love Eli. We all do. But we love most his magical playoff runs and his ability to stay on the field. DJ doesn't have that yet. DJ stats are comparable to Eli Manning's regular season stats, which were about middle of the pack during his time here. Eli's legend was really born in the postseason, something DJ's Giants haven't done yet.



The fact you can win with good, not great, QB is what the takeaway should be.


But should this be the bar for the Giants? Why not always be trying to get better at the most key position in sports?
Can't it just be that  
lax counsel : 10/21/2021 2:31 pm : link
Jones is a below average qb on a bad team? Is it so wrong to say that both are true? Jones isn't the worst starting qb in the league and he isn't in the top starting half of the league in terms of qbs. In his last 19 starts (not 20 because of the Cowboys) he's thrown 15td passes and has lead a minimally productive offense. Some of that - not all - is attributable to his largely below average play.

Taylor Heinicke has been a better qb this year than Daniel Jones, statistically and in the W/L column. Does anyone consider Taylor Heinicke the long term answer for WFT? If not, I am not sure how you confidently say a qb like Jones is the answer for the NYG.
He gets heat  
JOrthman : 10/21/2021 2:32 pm : link
for the key stat you mention above. Jones has twice as many fumbles as Eli did and lost as many fumbles as Eli had total. If Jones would clean that up, he wouldn't not get beaten up as much. The biggest issue I see with jones from my lay eye is, he has no pocket awareness and at times does not get through his progressions fast enough.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/21/2021 2:33 pm : link
when evaluating Eli, stats are somewhat meaningless. He didn't have great stats throughout his whole career really. At his peak, he was absolute killer, a clutch QB who shined in the brightest moments. And that was from 2007-11. Basically - years 4 through 8. But even in those years, his "stats" were not that good. However, you'd be hard pressed to find 5 other QBs in the league you wanted over him, and hardly any you wanted over him when the game was on the line. But again, his stats weren't that good. They were middle of the road.

On the flipside with Jones, his "lows" have never been as low as Eli during his first 2+ years as a starter. He has gotten injured multiple times. He clearly does not have the same talent as Eli had, but clearly he has shown that he can be a really good quarterback. He was actually way better out of the gate and seemed to have a better feel for the position of NFL quarterback than Eli had during his first year. But - in large point - the team has absolutely sucked around him. Who has he had at receiver before this season? Who has been his stalwart at LT before this season?

Eli had one of the best offensive lines in football, arguably the best, during a 3-4 year stretch (2006-2010) and that matters.

Use the eye test. When watching games, do you think Daniel Jones can lead the Giants to a championship one day with the way he plays. Because it's not just the quarterback that does everything for you. When the Giants won the Super Bowl in 2008, the defense held one of the best teams in NFL history to 14 points.
RE: Can't it just be that  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10/21/2021 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15424002 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Taylor Heinicke has been a better qb this year than Daniel Jones, statistically and in the W/L column. Does anyone consider Taylor Heinicke the long term answer for WFT? If not, I am not sure how you confidently say a qb like Jones is the answer for the NYG.


Great point here.
RE: RE: Can't it just be that  
Dnew15 : 10/21/2021 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15424009 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
In comment 15424002 lax counsel said:


Quote:


Taylor Heinicke has been a better qb this year than Daniel Jones, statistically and in the W/L column. Does anyone consider Taylor Heinicke the long term answer for WFT? If not, I am not sure how you confidently say a qb like Jones is the answer for the NYG.



Great point here.


Totally agreed.
Daniel  
Stan in LA : 10/21/2021 2:37 pm : link
Will be fine.
RE: GF1080  
ajr2456 : 10/21/2021 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15423970 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Do you really think Eli was "washed up" in 2017 and 2018?

I guess if you do, you have an argument.

But from my eyes, I saw yet another quarterback with a shitty offensive line and defense around him.

What about 2012-2015 then? Was Eli washed up then too?


He was washed up in 2017 and 2018. And it really started in 2016. It’s ok to admit this now.
So Jones' stats are similar to Eli?  
drake88 : 10/21/2021 2:41 pm : link
Who cares? Why would you gamble that a QB with these stats will somehow turn it on and be good enough to win with in the playoffs? It worked with Eli so this type of low probability event is what we should bank on?

Not to mention Eli had a better arm and was actually good in college.
RE: Can't it just be that  
Producer : 10/21/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15424002 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Jones is a below average qb on a bad team? Is it so wrong to say that both are true? Jones isn't the worst starting qb in the league and he isn't in the top starting half of the league in terms of qbs. In his last 19 starts (not 20 because of the Cowboys) he's thrown 15td passes and has lead a minimally productive offense. Some of that - not all - is attributable to his largely below average play.

Taylor Heinicke has been a better qb this year than Daniel Jones, statistically and in the W/L column. Does anyone consider Taylor Heinicke the long term answer for WFT? If not, I am not sure how you confidently say a qb like Jones is the answer for the NYG.


Logic.
These endless, compulsive...  
bw in dc : 10/21/2021 2:45 pm : link
comparisons of Jones to Eli proves that Jints Central and a good portion of the fanbase believe in reincarnation.

And they are desperate for Jones to be Eli.

Yet, the two players have NOTHING in common as QBs. Two different skill sets.

Just bizarre...
Annapolis  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 2:46 pm : link
I would go BPA for the next two drafts with emphasis on the front 7 and OL. First step win the physical battle.

Look for a QB in the next two drafts. I have posted about the value of a QB being on a rookie contract who have won SB's and how hard it is for teams with QB's on a second contract winning Super Bowls. They truly have to be "elite".

I think a team in the upper tier on both the OL and front 7 with a sound secondary and WR's can win in this league with a "good/very good" rookie QB. Good consistent drafting gives you a good opportunity and the rookie QB salary allows for having quality depth imo.

My reasoning in not all about Jones. It is that we seem so far away still and his contract clock is coming up.


Since II have wavered recently on my Jones stance I think this  
jvm52106 : 10/21/2021 2:46 pm : link
argument is a good oen for me to be involved in. I have to admit I have been a Jones guy and very supportive of him. I have taken issue with a few posters (Go terps being one specifically) as I feel that the hatred towards DJ had become just so great that any stat that went against their opinion was ignored, any issue that is give n credence to say (Jackson, Herbert, Rodgers etc) was being completely ignored or even outright discarded when it came to Jones. However, last week I saw DJ do stuff that was absolutely on him- two INTS that were passes that just shouldn't have been thrown at all. That was not good and the lack of scoring with him at QB is becoming a bit alarming. These inside the 10 stall outs are now not just due to poor play elsewhere but seem to be on Jones inability to make those tight quarter throws and quick decisions. Add to that the amount of losing (both now and when he was in college) becomes a MASSIVE concern as at what point does that become common place to him and make it so that you just can't envision him with a winning record.

Again, as I stated in the thread at the top of the page, the biggest issue right now is with our GM and possibly coach as I am 100% done with the GM and not really sure what we have in the Coach. DJ is an issue in that I am not sure what you do with him. Contract wise and cap wise we may be stuck with him regardless in 2022. BUt, I am not against drafting a QB if the NEW GM wants one.

Right now we need to get thge OLINE rebuilt and we need our LT (not left Tackle) our TJ watt, our Michael Strahan etc., our guy who can make a game change with one play, one possession by disrupting what an offense does.

We must build our team around the Oline on Offense and a stud pass rushing, offense disrupting player at EDge/LB'er...
RE: Since II have wavered recently on my Jones stance I think this  
Keaton028 : 10/21/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15424029 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
argument is a good oen for me to be involved in. I have to admit I have been a Jones guy and very supportive of him. I have taken issue with a few posters (Go terps being one specifically) as I feel that the hatred towards DJ had become just so great that any stat that went against their opinion was ignored, any issue that is give n credence to say (Jackson, Herbert, Rodgers etc) was being completely ignored or even outright discarded when it came to Jones. However, last week I saw DJ do stuff that was absolutely on him- two INTS that were passes that just shouldn't have been thrown at all. That was not good and the lack of scoring with him at QB is becoming a bit alarming. These inside the 10 stall outs are now not just due to poor play elsewhere but seem to be on Jones inability to make those tight quarter throws and quick decisions. Add to that the amount of losing (both now and when he was in college) becomes a MASSIVE concern as at what point does that become common place to him and make it so that you just can't envision him with a winning record.

Again, as I stated in the thread at the top of the page, the biggest issue right now is with our GM and possibly coach as I am 100% done with the GM and not really sure what we have in the Coach. DJ is an issue in that I am not sure what you do with him. Contract wise and cap wise we may be stuck with him regardless in 2022. BUt, I am not against drafting a QB if the NEW GM wants one.

Right now we need to get thge OLINE rebuilt and we need our LT (not left Tackle) our TJ watt, our Michael Strahan etc., our guy who can make a game change with one play, one possession by disrupting what an offense does.

We must build our team around the Oline on Offense and a stud pass rushing, offense disrupting player at EDge/LB'er...


Good post and I commend you for being able to change your stance. Too many folks on either side of an argument stay with their heels dug in these days.
I've said it before, but I'll repeat it for this thread  
The Jake : 10/21/2021 2:50 pm : link
winning two Super Bowls with Eli Manning, in the way in which we won both of them, was a miracle. It's not a business model for a successful franchise. This is part of the problem the Maras have gotten themselves into. They had some success in the recent past despite themselves. It's easy to then convince yourself that you're doing something right!

However, a successful franchise does not aspire to move heaven and earth to acquire the #1 pick, to then use it on an above average QB and hope he will pull miraculous victories out of his ass.

I'm so amazingly happy that it happened, believe me, but to use that as the benchmark for what good looks like makes no sense.
RE: again  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."
If we could fix that, we could change the world.

Applies to practically everything.

In regards to Jones I am the poster child for this.

I have been all over the place on Jones.

I am now firmly.

I don't know.

The Rams game was awful for Jones but admittedly no QB in history would have won that game in those circumstances, with that roster, against that team.


Also, it has become evident over many games that Daniel Jones sucks in the red zone. He might not process fast enough for that tighter environment.

He did not throw many TDs at Duke.

He has not won with consistency in his football life.

He didn't win at Duke because of talent.

He isn't winning in New York because of talent.

Are we sure?

He isn't elevating anyone, that's for sure.

The only thing I think I can say with some certainty is that he isn't a great one.

It would have presented itself by now.

RE: Annapolis  
AnnapolisMike : 10/21/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15424027 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I would go BPA for the next two drafts with emphasis on the front 7 and OL. First step win the physical battle.

Look for a QB in the next two drafts. I have posted about the value of a QB being on a rookie contract who have won SB's and how hard it is for teams with QB's on a second contract winning Super Bowls. They truly have to be "elite".

I think a team in the upper tier on both the OL and front 7 with a sound secondary and WR's can win in this league with a "good/very good" rookie QB. Good consistent drafting gives you a good opportunity and the rookie QB salary allows for having quality depth imo.

My reasoning in not all about Jones. It is that we seem so far away still and his contract clock is coming up.
I agree that it is much preferable to have a initial contract QB for roster flexibility. However, you are using a high pick to draft a 50-50. The problem the Giants have is that I don't think they really know what they have in Jones. They have once again failed to put him behind a decent OL. We also do not know what second contract might look for Jones..or for that matter Barkley.

I'd get the trenches sorted and then worry about QB. I don't draft a replacement until you have the OL set.
These comparisons are just absurd  
Debaser : 10/21/2021 3:00 pm : link
There are gaping holes in Jones games that were just not there for Eli in his 1st game.

Jones is just not savvy. He is more athletic and runs faster. But he is just not a savvy runner either and I don't think you are gong to see much of him running any more anyway. Can you argue that this bad team makes him look bad possible? But I just find it hard to believe that playing on a bad team is what makes him timid about throwing into tight windows and in the red zone. Also he just can't go through reads he bird dogs receivers and it leads to picks.
RE: RE: Since II have wavered recently on my Jones stance I think this  
joe48 : 10/21/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15424031 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15424029 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


argument is a good oen for me to be involved in. I have to admit I have been a Jones guy and very supportive of him. I have taken issue with a few posters (Go terps being one specifically) as I feel that the hatred towards DJ had become just so great that any stat that went against their opinion was ignored, any issue that is give n credence to say (Jackson, Herbert, Rodgers etc) was being completely ignored or even outright discarded when it came to Jones. However, last week I saw DJ do stuff that was absolutely on him- two INTS that were passes that just shouldn't have been thrown at all. That was not good and the lack of scoring with him at QB is becoming a bit alarming. These inside the 10 stall outs are now not just due to poor play elsewhere but seem to be on Jones inability to make those tight quarter throws and quick decisions. Add to that the amount of losing (both now and when he was in college) becomes a MASSIVE concern as at what point does that become common place to him and make it so that you just can't envision him with a winning record.

Again, as I stated in the thread at the top of the page, the biggest issue right now is with our GM and possibly coach as I am 100% done with the GM and not really sure what we have in the Coach. DJ is an issue in that I am not sure what you do with him. Contract wise and cap wise we may be stuck with him regardless in 2022. BUt, I am not against drafting a QB if the NEW GM wants one.

Right now we need to get thge OLINE rebuilt and we need our LT (not left Tackle) our TJ watt, our Michael Strahan etc., our guy who can make a game change with one play, one possession by disrupting what an offense does.

We must build our team around the Oline on Offense and a stud pass rushing, offense disrupting player at EDge/LB'er...



Good post and I commend you for being able to change your stance. Too many folks on either side of an argument stay with their heels dug in these days.
I agree let’s build the OL and get a pass rusher and a linebacker or two. We drafted DJ and SB before we fixed OL. The DJ thing will play out his year and probably next. The constant arguing about Jones every week is getting old.
so jones has 39 total touchdowns through 2.5 seasons..  
japanhead : 10/21/2021 3:00 pm : link
24 of those came his rookie year in a different offense. that means he's thrown 15 total TD passes in the season and a half since his rookie year in the current system. so, is garrett's system shitty or is jones shitty, or, as a poster above intimated, is it a bit of both.

whatever the reason, you can't win with that kind of abysmal production. it's embarrassingly poor. it's year three and the game has yet to "slow down" for jones. eli was brilliant at the LoS and changing in and out of plays. jones, notsomuch.

jones is currently the worst quarterback in the division. considering where he was drafted, that is alarming.
RE: RE: wins and losses?  
compton : 10/21/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15423930 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15423921 djm said:


Quote:


guess not.



You might want to revisit Eli's win-loss record in his last few years here.

Again, I'm not saying Daniel Jones is the answer or not, but half of the Giants fan base was still demanding the Giants dump Eli in 2007, four years into his career.


Eli was past his prime at that point. It's crazy to make a prognosis on DJ based on Eli last few years in the league.
Daniel Jones is the next David Carr  
islander1 : 10/21/2021 3:03 pm : link
The Giants are ruining him. Whatever his ceiling was, Gettleman and the coaching staff are guilty of QB gross negligence.
You also can't really use  
JOrthman : 10/21/2021 3:07 pm : link
Eli's last three years for any comparison. Even if you don't think he was washed up, he was in decline, even Eli would admit to that. Not to mention the team was in complete disarray.
RE: my last comment on this  
Rjanyg : 10/21/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15423975 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
because I do think people aren't really thinking anymore but just picking sides is this:

A couple of weeks ago Daniel wins "NFC Player of the Week" (second or third time he's won it) and his supporters are yelling "See, I told you he's a good one!"

Now he's coming off a 4-turnover game and his detractors are yelling, "See, I told you he's a bad one!"

It would be funny if it weren't so sad.


Great post Eric.

The longer I live the more I realize that fandom is fickle.

I had a woman at the convenience store say to me " Man are you brave for wearing that Giants shirt ". I told her, " I have been a Giants fan for 45 years and got the opportunity to watch them win the Super Bowl with my son. The losing sucks but when they get good again it will be very sweet."

The Giants are not very good, part of that is because Jones is still growing as a NFL QB. The game he had vs. New Orleans was outstanding and could be a more normal occasion if we had a higher quality O Line and our record would be better if we had more big plays and a pass rush on defense.

The NFL is much different than the days of Phil Simms. He didn't become a very good player until 1984, his 6th year. Nobody has the patience for a QB to mature and grow, results are needed quicker, which also results in dumping a QB before his second contract. Shit, the Dolphins may we giving up on Tua already. Honesty, it makes me not like the NFL that much.

I tend to believe that if the franchise can get a viable O Line, and a pass rusher that is a dominant player, they could turn things around.

Jones seems to have a good set of skills and a strong enough arm and work ethic to have success. Jones can be part of the solution.
RE: Eli had a very weird career  
Greg from LI : 10/21/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15423933 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
it's hard to compare anyone to him.


I've made the same point before. Eli had a very unusual career path which makes him an unlikely comp for almost anyone else.
You guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/21/2021 3:13 pm : link
are basically arguing that Eli Manning, in his early 30s, and coming off of an MVP-caliber season, was washed up.

Sorry, not buying it.

What I am buying is that Eli's surrounding talent had gotten so abysmal that he was no longer a winning quarterback.


********

bw... the comparison is NOT about similar skill sets, but about how surrounding talent can impact QB development.

If Daniel Jones was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, I would wager he would be a winning QB at this point.
RE: RE: my last comment on this  
Greg from LI : 10/21/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15424060 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Jones seems to have a good set of skills and a strong enough arm and work ethic to have success. Jones can be part of the solution.


His best case scenario is probably similar to Kirk Cousins. Can put up pretty stats under the right circumstances, but not an elite player in any way, and ultimately not a guy who's likely to start for a real contender.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/21/2021 3:16 pm : link
don't understand why we need to keep having this debate. either he's going to be the QB for us long term or he's not, largely depending on how the rest of this year goes. In all likelihood he will get 2022 to play, considering A) we aren't paying him any meaningful dollars quite yet, B) even if we did draft a QB, they aren't likely to start right away, and C) there's a good chance any new GM (and Judge especially) wants to roll with Jones instead of any of the QBs that are deemed to be 1st round worthy.

This thing where posters have to emasculate themselves in order to defend their stance on Jones is getting really ridiculous. You either like him a lot, you hate him, or you're willing to wait it out.

The only recent team that really didn't do this was the Cardinals, as it was extremely apparent basically right away that Rosen didn't have any type of NFL leadership abilities.
The better comp is...  
bw in dc : 10/21/2021 3:19 pm : link
Justin Herbert, the 6th pick in the 2020 draft. Jones was the 6th pick in the proceeding draft.

Both started a significant number of games as rookies, both have had multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators, both played into their senior years in college, both were viewed (in some corners) risky lottery picks, both are big and athletic.

One is now a top 10 QB. One isn't close.
Greg  
ryanmkeane : 10/21/2021 3:20 pm : link
while that may be true, Kirk Cousins has largely played at a Pro Bowl level for a few seasons now. He had an excellent season last year, and is continuing that this year.
and i'm not saying that  
ryanmkeane : 10/21/2021 3:21 pm : link
because I think Jones can only be as good as Cousins, I think he'll be better. I'm just saying that Cousins is a good NFL quarterback.
RE: and i'm not saying that  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15424076 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
because I think Jones can only be as good as Cousins, I think he'll be better. I'm just saying that Cousins is a good NFL quarterback.
I think Cousins is better now than Jones will ever be. Not by a lot, but yeah, I think Jones ceiling is a little below Cousins. On the right team, that could win.
It was already a passing league when Eli Manning came up,  
eugibs : 10/21/2021 3:34 pm : link
but the deck was not nearly as stacked in favor of passing (in terms of how pass interference was called and qbs were protected) as it is today. With that said, Eli was a wildly divisive player among Giants fans through 3 years of his career. The game in Buffalo in Year 4, ironically a win where the Giants clinched a playoff spot, Eli's performance that day was one of the worst of his entire career. The team then went on an amazing run, Eli looked like a completely different player than we had seen through 4 full seasons, and he was officially the toast of the town.

My point is that saying Daniel Jones' numbers are only slightly worse than Eli's were through this time in his career is not proving the point you think it is because Eli was teetering on the edge of being a failed player before he got his act together just in time.

Although, in Eli's defense, I will note that he had already showed an incredible nack for playing his best at critical moments of games and driving the team down the filed when he absolutely had to. The team was much better, no question, but Eli won some games for them early in his career (a game against Denver at home comes to mind, he also drove them down the field for a late game tying score in Philly in the wildcard game in 2006 before the defense gave it up at the very end). Jones has shown absolutely zero of that.
RE: The better comp is...  
jvm52106 : 10/21/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15424071 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Justin Herbert, the 6th pick in the 2020 draft. Jones was the 6th pick in the proceeding draft.

Both started a significant number of games as rookies, both have had multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators, both played into their senior years in college, both were viewed (in some corners) risky lottery picks, both are big and athletic.

One is now a top 10 QB. One isn't close.


One had Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and a coach who had been with his team a few years (plus a decent defense).. JOnes has been on a team with SS (injured), Golden tate (done done), SB (can't stay healthy), no Oline and a TE who epitomizes the state of this organization..
RE: RE: The better comp is...  
jvm52106 : 10/21/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15424093 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15424071 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Justin Herbert, the 6th pick in the 2020 draft. Jones was the 6th pick in the proceeding draft.

Both started a significant number of games as rookies, both have had multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators, both played into their senior years in college, both were viewed (in some corners) risky lottery picks, both are big and athletic.

One is now a top 10 QB. One isn't close.



One had Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and a coach who had been with his team a few years (plus a decent defense).. JOnes has been on a team with SS (injured), Golden tate (done done), SB (can't stay healthy), no Oline and a TE who epitomizes the state of this organization..


Again, I am no longer sold on Jones but when you ignore obvious pieces just to further your opinion on Jones it loses credibility.

Cousins vs Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 3:39 pm : link
The objective evidence says Cousins was better in college and the NFL by every single measure possible.
RE: RE: The better comp is...  
bw in dc : 10/21/2021 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15424093 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15424071 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Justin Herbert, the 6th pick in the 2020 draft. Jones was the 6th pick in the proceeding draft.

Both started a significant number of games as rookies, both have had multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators, both played into their senior years in college, both were viewed (in some corners) risky lottery picks, both are big and athletic.

One is now a top 10 QB. One isn't close.



One had Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and a coach who had been with his team a few years (plus a decent defense).. JOnes has been on a team with SS (injured), Golden tate (done done), SB (can't stay healthy), no Oline and a TE who epitomizes the state of this organization..


Uh, Herbert had one of the worst OLs in football last year in terms of allowing pressure. Yet, despite that, Herbert was the best QB in the league - by QBR - in dealing with that pressure. So that's merely a better set of receivers? This year his blind side is being protected by a rookie LT.

Herbert is on his second HC and second OC. So I don't understand your coaching point...
eugibs  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 3:42 pm : link
Good post. I wanted to get rid of Eli a few times. He was maddening at times. But if you look back the signs were there that he had the "it" factor. I remember they played San Diego and all the talk was Rivers and how well he and the Chargers were doing. They lost the game but Eli played big under a lot of pressure on the road.
RE: my last comment on this  
DannyDimes : 10/21/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15423975 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
because I do think people aren't really thinking anymore but just picking sides is this:

A couple of weeks ago Daniel wins "NFC Player of the Week" (second or third time he's won it) and his supporters are yelling "See, I told you he's a good one!"

Now he's coming off a 4-turnover game and his detractors are yelling, "See, I told you he's a bad one!"

It would be funny if it weren't so sad.


Our fanbase is horrible and it was horrible when we were winning Superbowls with Eli. Our fans are a bunch of whiny, entitled bitches and literally 90% of the whining is pure "in the moment, emotional" garnage that isn't even well thought-out.


That San Diego game later showed  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 3:46 pm : link
things just not get to him. NFCCG against Favre at Lambeau, NFCCG at San Francisco hit 21 times, standing tall against BB and TB twice in the Super Bowl.

Have we seen enough subtle signs from Jones that we can expect him to do some of these things (most likely he will have to do something very special) somewhere down the road?
RE: RE: RE: Why do we need  
DannyDimes : 10/21/2021 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15424000 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15423965 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


In comment 15423943 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


a quarterback that compares to Eli anyway? The Giants were only ever really dominant for a full season once during his tenure here. What separates Eli from other past Giants QB's was his ability to stay healthy and his magic in the playoffs. He was really only a top 5 QB one season.

I love Eli. We all do. But we love most his magical playoff runs and his ability to stay on the field. DJ doesn't have that yet. DJ stats are comparable to Eli Manning's regular season stats, which were about middle of the pack during his time here. Eli's legend was really born in the postseason, something DJ's Giants haven't done yet.



The fact you can win with good, not great, QB is what the takeaway should be.



But should this be the bar for the Giants? Why not always be trying to get better at the most key position in sports?


Who said we don't want him to get better? But every week.... he's great, no he sucks... Oh he fumbled let's draft a QB. Wait, NFC Player Of The Week... I love me some DJ. Just stop.... bunch of bandwagon fools.

RE: Can't it just be that  
DannyDimes : 10/21/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15424002 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Jones is a below average qb on a bad team? Is it so wrong to say that both are true? Jones isn't the worst starting qb in the league and he isn't in the top starting half of the league in terms of qbs. In his last 19 starts (not 20 because of the Cowboys) he's thrown 15td passes and has lead a minimally productive offense. Some of that - not all - is attributable to his largely below average play.

Taylor Heinicke has been a better qb this year than Daniel Jones, statistically and in the W/L column. Does anyone consider Taylor Heinicke the long term answer for WFT? If not, I am not sure how you confidently say a qb like Jones is the answer for the NYG.


It can be that but you nor I know it because the guy hasn't lined up for one snap in his career with an even AVERAGE offensive line...
RE: These comparisons are just absurd  
DannyDimes : 10/21/2021 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15424045 Debaser said:
Quote:
There are gaping holes in Jones games that were just not there for Eli in his 1st game.

Jones is just not savvy. He is more athletic and runs faster. But he is just not a savvy runner either and I don't think you are gong to see much of him running any more anyway. Can you argue that this bad team makes him look bad possible? But I just find it hard to believe that playing on a bad team is what makes him timid about throwing into tight windows and in the red zone. Also he just can't go through reads he bird dogs receivers and it leads to picks.



Ah... so even statistical proof doesn't work for you. AND you have a horrible memory. Eli was mind-bogglingly bad at times in his first 4 years. Remember the home game vs Minnesota? THREE pick 6s and 4 Ints... people were calling for his head and he won a Superbowl 12 weeks later.

RE: RE: Can't it just be that  
Keaton028 : 10/21/2021 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15424117 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15424002 lax counsel said:


Quote:


Jones is a below average qb on a bad team? Is it so wrong to say that both are true? Jones isn't the worst starting qb in the league and he isn't in the top starting half of the league in terms of qbs. In his last 19 starts (not 20 because of the Cowboys) he's thrown 15td passes and has lead a minimally productive offense. Some of that - not all - is attributable to his largely below average play.

Taylor Heinicke has been a better qb this year than Daniel Jones, statistically and in the W/L column. Does anyone consider Taylor Heinicke the long term answer for WFT? If not, I am not sure how you confidently say a qb like Jones is the answer for the NYG.



It can be that but you nor I know it because the guy hasn't lined up for one snap in his career with an even AVERAGE offensive line...


So you hate us terrible Giants fans, yet you waste your time interacting with us on a Giants message board? And, we are terrible because we want to see a product be something more than mediocre to bad? Cool.
RE: GF1080  
cosmicj : 10/21/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15423970 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Do you really think Eli was "washed up" in 2017 and 2018?

I guess if you do, you have an argument.

But from my eyes, I saw yet another quarterback with a shitty offensive line and defense around him.

What about 2012-2015 then? Was Eli washed up then too?


2017-18: yes, I thought Eli was washed up. I thought he played pretty badly in the 2017 regular season, had a good playoff game, and then was basically a replacement level player afterwards.

During that 2017-19 period, two players replaced him in the starting lineup. Geno Smith played about the same level as Eli v the Raiders. A rookie Daniel Jones was distinctly more exciting, just a more productive player.

Those A/B switches support the point the Eli was basically done after the Packers wild card game.
RE: and i'm not saying that  
japanhead : 10/21/2021 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15424076 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
because I think Jones can only be as good as Cousins, I think he'll be better. I'm just saying that Cousins is a good NFL quarterback.


i can buy that cousins is an average-to-good NFL quarterback.

since cousins been a starter, he's thrown an average of 29 passing TDs a season over his six seasons (and has 13 passing TDs so far this season).

jones had 11 TD passes last year and has four this year through six games.

jones is a long, long way from kirk cousins level production (kirk cousins was also a 4th round draft pick).

under judge and garrett, jones has been a marginal player who cannot put points on the board.

even in that dreadful 2017 season where eli was benched for geno smith, and with beckham, brandon marshall, pugh, fluker, and richburg all on IR, and with engram and shepard missing half the season with injuries, a supposedly "washed" eli threw 19 TD passes under slickback mac.

jones needs to do a hell of a lot better. outside of some 4th quarter/OT heroics in the saints game, he's shown nothing in his time under judge/garrett.

95 sacks  
BillT : 10/21/2021 4:02 pm : link
In 32 games. Yeah, his supporting cast shouldn’t matter.
RE: RE: my last comment on this  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15424112 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15423975 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


because I do think people aren't really thinking anymore but just picking sides is this:

A couple of weeks ago Daniel wins "NFC Player of the Week" (second or third time he's won it) and his supporters are yelling "See, I told you he's a good one!"

Now he's coming off a 4-turnover game and his detractors are yelling, "See, I told you he's a bad one!"

It would be funny if it weren't so sad.



Our fanbase is horrible and it was horrible when we were winning Superbowls with Eli. Our fans are a bunch of whiny, entitled bitches and literally 90% of the whining is pure "in the moment, emotional" garnage that isn't even well thought-out.
Apples and oranges. One of those performances is much more of an outlier than the other.

How many games has Jones come from behind games had and been a large reason why we won and how many that he failed to score TDs in the red zone or he turned the ball over and was a big part of the reason we lost?
RE: eugibs  
japanhead : 10/21/2021 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15424106 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Good post. I wanted to get rid of Eli a few times. He was maddening at times. But if you look back the signs were there that he had the "it" factor. I remember they played San Diego and all the talk was Rivers and how well he and the Chargers were doing. They lost the game but Eli played big under a lot of pressure on the road.


that 05 san diego loss was when i knew eli was the goods. played his ass off that game.
RE: again  
Blue21 : 10/21/2021 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."

The eras weren't that different.

And Eli had a vastly superior team (offense and defense) and coaching staff around him. But his detractors will never admit to that.

Those who say the Eli comparisons are not legit also amusingly ignore the fact that Eli was a losing quarterback (well under .500) during the second half of his career because he had the same surrounding talent issues that Daniel Jones now has.


Very true. I haven't made my mind up yet and I'm by far no expert but neither are most on here. The bashing is ridiculous.
I think Eli could have still been productive  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 4:09 pm : link
in 2017 and 2018. He would have had to have had a top OL and running game. His mind would allow him to make enough plays to keep a team competitive. Rising to playoff Eli was probably not a reality at that point in his career.

I think John Mara would have been ecstatic if Eli could have played in meaningful games in December with playoff hopes alive. Getting in would be gravy. I think this is what he had in mind when Dave took over.
RE: again  
Go Terps : 10/21/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."

The eras weren't that different.

And Eli had a vastly superior team (offense and defense) and coaching staff around him. But his detractors will never admit to that.

Those who say the Eli comparisons are not legit also amusingly ignore the fact that Eli was a losing quarterback (well under .500) during the second half of his career because he had the same surrounding talent issues that Daniel Jones now has.


There's an enormous amount of facts and evidence that Jones isn't particularly good. It's been cited here many times: poor stats, low scoring, a terrible record as a starter. General poor performance.

The arguments in his favor stray away from facts and towards conjecture:

- placing blame on the supporting cast
- comparisons to other players in Giants' history
- scenarios where more successful players are swapped with Jones ("You think Lamar Jackson would be as successful if he were on the Giants instead of the Ravens?")

It has not worked out here with Daniel Jones. That is a fact. It is not an opinion.
People are not being honest with themselves  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 4:16 pm : link
if they think Jones has had a strong staff and offensive personnel support his first three years.

The issue now is moving forward. Eli was on a 6 year contract and contacts then for QB's were very big relative to the cap.

Giants have to make a decision on Jones and whether or not he is worth the very big contract coming up. So the question is not what he did not have but what do you forecast for him the next 3-4 years. It becomes very hard to build all the pieces when you lay out that contract. So how one answers that is I guess where you stand with Jones.
LoS  
cosmicj : 10/21/2021 4:17 pm : link
I agree with you much if the time but not here. I perceived a notable lack of intensity starting in 2016. Eli just wasn’t playing with the passion he did earlier. If not for the money, he should have retired for personal reasons after the Packers playoff.

And who can blame him? He’d worked with gameplanning authorities like Tom Coughlin and Gilbride and now the coach was Ben McAdoo? What? They weren’t winning with McAdoo and Eli knew it.
RE: People are not being honest with themselves  
Keaton028 : 10/21/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15424174 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
if they think Jones has had a strong staff and offensive personnel support his first three years.

The issue now is moving forward. Eli was on a 6 year contract and contacts then for QB's were very big relative to the cap.

Giants have to make a decision on Jones and whether or not he is worth the very big contract coming up. So the question is not what he did not have but what do you forecast for him the next 3-4 years. It becomes very hard to build all the pieces when you lay out that contract. So how one answers that is I guess where you stand with Jones.


This.
And LOS  
cosmicj : 10/21/2021 4:20 pm : link
Totally agree with your last point. The place where the Giants dwell means that Jones shouldn’t be the team’s future QB unless he is exceptional - and he isn’t.

The Jones debate is basically over.
RE: RE: again  
Walker Gillette : 10/21/2021 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15424170 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."

The eras weren't that different.

And Eli had a vastly superior team (offense and defense) and coaching staff around him. But his detractors will never admit to that.

Those who say the Eli comparisons are not legit also amusingly ignore the fact that Eli was a losing quarterback (well under .500) during the second half of his career because he had the same surrounding talent issues that Daniel Jones now has.



There's an enormous amount of facts and evidence that Jones isn't particularly good. It's been cited here many times: poor stats, low scoring, a terrible record as a starter. General poor performance.

The arguments in his favor stray away from facts and towards conjecture:

- placing blame on the supporting cast
- comparisons to other players in Giants' history
- scenarios where more successful players are swapped with Jones ("You think Lamar Jackson would be as successful if he were on the Giants instead of the Ravens?")

It has not worked out here with Daniel Jones. That is a fact. It is not an opinion.


You are a national treasure. It is amazing how someone that scours a Giants website all day desperate to post negative about the teams quarterback can have such a limited knowledge of how football works. The supporting cast does matter, Jones' tenure in NY is still up in the air and nothing you say is a fact, it is completely conjecture from somebody obsessed with hating a player on the team he is supposed to root for!
I looked at the SB winning teams the last 20 years  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 4:32 pm : link
and it was very revealing that only 3 QB's have won one on a second or third contract. Both Mannings, Brady and BR. Brees was on a fairly big contract his first one.

All the others were on a rookie contract or not a highly paid veteran. Wilson, Rogers, Flacco, Wentz/Foles, Mahomes all on rookie contracts. Then you had Dilfer, Brad Johnson and Kurt Warner.

So is Jones in the Eli, Ben or Brady spectrum? Or Wilson, Rogers, Flacco, Wentz, Mahomes spectrum?

.  
Go Terps : 10/21/2021 4:34 pm : link
Jones is in the Gabbert, Mariota, Bortles spectrum. If he gets a ring it will be as a backup.
Jones would without a doubt be more successful on the Ravens  
widmerseyebrow : 10/21/2021 4:36 pm : link
but being on a better team isn't a cure for his main weaknesses to date: locking on to receivers, not seeing the open man, red zone performance, fumbling the ball away. You can cover those things up somewhat on a better team, but it's ultimately on him to improve in those areas that have frankly been weaknesses all the way back to his college days.
RE: These endless, compulsive...  
EricJ : 10/21/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15424026 bw in dc said:
Quote:


And they are desperate for Jones to be Eli.


I would be willing to bet that Giants' leadership was desperate to find an Eli clone to replace him.

They find a guy who was coached by the same coach, who has the same personality as Eli, etc etc
RE: I looked at the SB winning teams the last 20 years  
Section331 : 10/21/2021 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15424194 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
and it was very revealing that only 3 QB's have won one on a second or third contract. Both Mannings, Brady and BR. Brees was on a fairly big contract his first one.

All the others were on a rookie contract or not a highly paid veteran. Wilson, Rogers, Flacco, Wentz/Foles, Mahomes all on rookie contracts. Then you had Dilfer, Brad Johnson and Kurt Warner.

So is Jones in the Eli, Ben or Brady spectrum? Or Wilson, Rogers, Flacco, Wentz, Mahomes spectrum?


Good points, but Brees was not on his first contract, he signed in NO as a FA.
RE: RE: RE: again  
Scooter185 : 10/21/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15424189 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15424170 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."

The eras weren't that different.

And Eli had a vastly superior team (offense and defense) and coaching staff around him. But his detractors will never admit to that.

Those who say the Eli comparisons are not legit also amusingly ignore the fact that Eli was a losing quarterback (well under .500) during the second half of his career because he had the same surrounding talent issues that Daniel Jones now has.



There's an enormous amount of facts and evidence that Jones isn't particularly good. It's been cited here many times: poor stats, low scoring, a terrible record as a starter. General poor performance.

The arguments in his favor stray away from facts and towards conjecture:

- placing blame on the supporting cast
- comparisons to other players in Giants' history
- scenarios where more successful players are swapped with Jones ("You think Lamar Jackson would be as successful if he were on the Giants instead of the Ravens?")

It has not worked out here with Daniel Jones. That is a fact. It is not an opinion.



You are a national treasure. It is amazing how someone that scours a Giants website all day desperate to post negative about the teams quarterback can have such a limited knowledge of how football works. The supporting cast does matter, Jones' tenure in NY is still up in the air and nothing you say is a fact, it is completely conjecture from somebody obsessed with hating a player on the team he is supposed to root for!


If you don't like Terps take on Jones, let's read what someone who does know how football works said

Quote:
Remember, year 3 is all about evaluating whether or not Jones will be the long-term answer at quarterback. Part of that includes whether or not he performs well through adversity. Part of that includes how much he can elevate those around him greater than the sum of its parts. He failed here. There are a couple things that can be pointed at, but we must keep things simple. Jones was overmatched mentally and physically. No question.
Section  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 4:57 pm : link
For Brees I used "pretty big contract". He had the injured shoulder and I thought he received a good contract but not in the tier of someone like Peyton and later Eli, Roeth, etc.
RE: RE: RE: again  
bw in dc : 10/21/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15424189 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:

The supporting cast does matter, Jones' tenure in NY is still up in the air and nothing you say is a fact, it is completely conjecture from somebody obsessed with hating a player on the team he is supposed to root for!


Supporting casts do matter, but the real franchise QBs are able to execute without football utopia. See Lamar Jackson this year.

I really think Jones could be a fairly good QB. But the infrastructure needed on the offensive side of the ball to support that would require a big investment to create football utopia. Unfortunately, the limitations of the hard cap model make that virtually impossible.

RE: I looked at the SB winning teams the last 20 years  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15424194 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
and it was very revealing that only 3 QB's have won one on a second or third contract. Both Mannings, Brady and BR. Brees was on a fairly big contract his first one.

All the others were on a rookie contract or not a highly paid veteran. Wilson, Rogers, Flacco, Wentz/Foles, Mahomes all on rookie contracts. Then you had Dilfer, Brad Johnson and Kurt Warner.

So is Jones in the Eli, Ben or Brady spectrum? Or Wilson, Rogers, Flacco, Wentz, Mahomes spectrum?
Jones has shown nothing that says he belongs with those names.
RE: My issue with Jones:  
Go Terps : 10/21/2021 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15423987 Sean said:
Quote:
He’s 9-23 as a starter & he’s thrown only 4 TD’s this year. 4! After throwing only 11 last year.

Why are so many attached to Jones? I don’t get it. Shouldn’t our standards be higher?


Exactly. I don't get the attachment.

When Eli declined I could understand not wanting to move on from a club legend. But what makes Jones any different from any other flameout first rounder? If they traded him today I'd forget him in a week. Same with every other player on this roster - none of them have earned anything.
We are stuck with him  
Mattman : 10/21/2021 5:11 pm : link
Until something better comes along. If the value isn’t there then add pass rushers, ol and front 7 so that we have the structure in place for the next rookie. Last pieces to add are wr, cb, te, s and lastly rb. We had it all backwards. I’m one that bought into saquon too. I should have known better after wheatly, Dayne and wilson. I hope the giants never draft a rb in the 1st for as long as I live
RE: W-L means so much more than  
81_Great_Dane : 10/21/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15423961 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
TDs, Yards, INT or whatever stat is out there.

The Giants ruined the beginning of DJ's career much like the end of ELi's.

The only way forward is to start over "for real" this time.
W-L is not a quarterback stat.
Objective vs Subjective  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 5:17 pm : link
By most objective measures...

Jones sucks.

That is a fact.

I have done a lot defending Jones.

What he does well on a small sample size is tight window throws down the field.

*****Small sample sizes can be misleading****

Everyone can point to some beautiful throws DJ has made, and they wonder, if he just had a better OL he could do that all of time.

That is not necessarily true.

He MIGHT be able to do that more.

He is terrible at throwing TDs inside the 20. This is not a small sample size.

Subjectively, if Jones had a legit supporting cast he might be a better QB. Acting like that is a forgone conclusion is the mistake many of you are making.
RE: RE: RE: RE: again  
Walker Gillette : 10/21/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15424224 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15424189 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15424170 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."

The eras weren't that different.

And Eli had a vastly superior team (offense and defense) and coaching staff around him. But his detractors will never admit to that.

Those who say the Eli comparisons are not legit also amusingly ignore the fact that Eli was a losing quarterback (well under .500) during the second half of his career because he had the same surrounding talent issues that Daniel Jones now has.



There's an enormous amount of facts and evidence that Jones isn't particularly good. It's been cited here many times: poor stats, low scoring, a terrible record as a starter. General poor performance.

The arguments in his favor stray away from facts and towards conjecture:

- placing blame on the supporting cast
- comparisons to other players in Giants' history
- scenarios where more successful players are swapped with Jones ("You think Lamar Jackson would be as successful if he were on the Giants instead of the Ravens?")

It has not worked out here with Daniel Jones. That is a fact. It is not an opinion.



You are a national treasure. It is amazing how someone that scours a Giants website all day desperate to post negative about the teams quarterback can have such a limited knowledge of how football works. The supporting cast does matter, Jones' tenure in NY is still up in the air and nothing you say is a fact, it is completely conjecture from somebody obsessed with hating a player on the team he is supposed to root for!



If you don't like Terps take on Jones, let's read what someone who does know how football works said



Quote:


Remember, year 3 is all about evaluating whether or not Jones will be the long-term answer at quarterback. Part of that includes whether or not he performs well through adversity. Part of that includes how much he can elevate those around him greater than the sum of its parts. He failed here. There are a couple things that can be pointed at, but we must keep things simple. Jones was overmatched mentally and physically. No question.


Scooter he is talking about one game and I could bore everybody and go get the Phil Simms or Dilfer quotes where they gush about him. This all gets us to the point that his tenure is still up in the air.
RE: We are stuck with him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15424248 Mattman said:
Quote:
Until something better comes along. If the value isn’t there then add pass rushers, ol and front 7 so that we have the structure in place for the next rookie. Last pieces to add are wr, cb, te, s and lastly rb. We had it all backwards. I’m one that bought into saquon too. I should have known better after wheatly, Dayne and wilson. I hope the giants never draft a rb in the 1st for as long as I live


I am hoping they go this way and think they will. Don't force the QB. I think SB was to help Eli. I also would not be surprised if Mara #10 or Tisch #4 was fiercely fighting for that SB pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: again  
Walker Gillette : 10/21/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15424235 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15424189 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:



The supporting cast does matter, Jones' tenure in NY is still up in the air and nothing you say is a fact, it is completely conjecture from somebody obsessed with hating a player on the team he is supposed to root for!



Supporting casts do matter, but the real franchise QBs are able to execute without football utopia. See Lamar Jackson this year.

I really think Jones could be a fairly good QB. But the infrastructure needed on the offensive side of the ball to support that would require a big investment to create football utopia. Unfortunately, the limitations of the hard cap model make that virtually impossible.


BW, what if Jones could be a good to very good QB? Is that worth something? It is really hard to get those guys as well. He doesn't have to be Aaron Rodgers, but i would surely take good to very good QB play and move on to fixing the defense and the wholes on the OL.
RE: Eli was also significantly better in year 2  
PepperJ52 : 10/21/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15423910 Section331 said:
Quote:
than he was his rookie year. Progression matters.

The Giants also had a much easier schedule in Eli’s second year, if memory serves. I don’t think they’ve had as easy a schedule since Jones was drafted, and probably a little further back than that.
The Jones debate  
joeinpa : 10/21/2021 5:28 pm : link
Used to be fun, but it has become stale and a cumbersome topic.

It is discussed obsessively by rival camps as if their ability to win the point will be the determining factor as to how the Giants handle the quarterback situation going further

I like him, I think he can be very good. However, I will not guarantee that he will be the answer going forward, which is quite different from the absolute certainty with which many have dismissed him.

What I know is this. It would absolutely be the best thing for the Giants if he turned out to be a great player, starting all over again with another young quarterback after a decade of losing is not something I will root for.

I will continue to hope for his and the team s success until they decide they must move on, at which time I will get behind the new guy.

The incessant criticism of Jones, the continued high jacking of threads to make these criticisms, has changed the tenor of this board and not in a good way.

Jones either will or will not prove to be the guy. There really is no need to take every bad play by Jones and every good play by another quarterback to drive home the point that you believe Jones stinks; believe me we know what you think.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: again  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15424259 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15424235 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15424189 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:



The supporting cast does matter, Jones' tenure in NY is still up in the air and nothing you say is a fact, it is completely conjecture from somebody obsessed with hating a player on the team he is supposed to root for!



Supporting casts do matter, but the real franchise QBs are able to execute without football utopia. See Lamar Jackson this year.

I really think Jones could be a fairly good QB. But the infrastructure needed on the offensive side of the ball to support that would require a big investment to create football utopia. Unfortunately, the limitations of the hard cap model make that virtually impossible.




BW, what if Jones could be a good to very good QB? Is that worth something? It is really hard to get those guys as well. He doesn't have to be Aaron Rodgers, but i would surely take good to very good QB play and move on to fixing the defense and the wholes on the OL.
I just do not want to give him a second contract on maybe. He needs to prove it fast. He could do this in losing efforts. Throw touchdowns. Jones needs to prove it folks, and the people waiting for that are not out of line.
I hope  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 5:30 pm : link
Jones turns it around. I am rooting for him.
RE: The Jones debate  
PatersonPlank : 10/21/2021 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15424262 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Used to be fun, but it has become stale and a cumbersome topic.

It is discussed obsessively by rival camps as if their ability to win the point will be the determining factor as to how the Giants handle the quarterback situation going further

I like him, I think he can be very good. However, I will not guarantee that he will be the answer going forward, which is quite different from the absolute certainty with which many have dismissed him.

What I know is this. It would absolutely be the best thing for the Giants if he turned out to be a great player, starting all over again with another young quarterback after a decade of losing is not something I will root for.

I will continue to hope for his and the team s success until they decide they must move on, at which time I will get behind the new guy.

The incessant criticism of Jones, the continued high jacking of threads to make these criticisms, has changed the tenor of this board and not in a good way.

Jones either will or will not prove to be the guy. There really is no need to take every bad play by Jones and every good play by another quarterback to drive home the point that you believe Jones stinks; believe me we know what you think.


Agree 100%. I have tried to stay off these redicilous and repetitive Jones threads
RE: RE: Eli was also significantly better in year 2  
Section331 : 10/21/2021 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15424260 PepperJ52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15423910 Section331 said:


Quote:


than he was his rookie year. Progression matters.


The Giants also had a much easier schedule in Eli’s second year, if memory serves. I don’t think they’ve had as easy a schedule since Jones was drafted, and probably a little further back than that.


Easy schedule? We played in possibly the worst division in NFL history last year. We got hammered at home by a 6-10 49er team with a backup QB. Got hammered at home by an 8-8 Cards team. The toughest team we played all year, Jones didn’t play. I’m not sure the schedule was hard other than any schedule would have been hard for that squad.
RE: RE: Eli was also significantly better in year 2  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15424260 PepperJ52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15423910 Section331 said:


Quote:


than he was his rookie year. Progression matters.


The Giants also had a much easier schedule in Eli’s second year, if memory serves. I don’t think they’ve had as easy a schedule since Jones was drafted, and probably a little further back than that.
The entire NFC was awful last year, it will never get easier for him.
Hard to admit to myself because it means we are farther away.  
Thegratefulhead : 10/21/2021 6:02 pm : link
Objectively, Jones has been bad in the totality of his professional career.

I will not engage in debate over this because I can read the statistics.

Subjectively, you can say the starting cast around him has been poor.

He has reached the red zone plenty with that poor cast over 3 years.

The results in the red zone are poor.

This is where the game gets tough.

Everything is faster, he has to be decisive, more accurate and sudden.

Once in the red zone, regardless of the roster, with a perfect pass, a QB could elevate his entire team.

Jones does not elevate those around him.

We also have his college film.

He still has the same deficiencies.

https://www.pro-football-reference.com/years/2019/redzone-passing.htm

https://www.pro-football-reference.com/years/2020/redzone-passing.htm

https://www.pro-football-reference.com/years/2021/redzone-passing.htm

He is consistent.

I still want to be the guy, but I am off his bandwaggon until he does something tangible on the field with consistency. That does not make me a hater. I have been a cheerleader for a large part of his career, at some point objective reality takes over.
The debate is if Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/21/2021 6:06 pm : link
Is worth a payday. Now if he agrees to a very friendly contact then you consider it. Very friendly being comparable to what we see veterans hanging around the league playing at 10 million.

Cousins gets 30 million. Would you give Jones 4 years at 30 mill/year? That’s a bargain and then you will have to let guys go.

Priority number 1 is not the QB for the Giants. It’s determining if this is the right HC and who is running the drafts and assembling the team imo. Until the drafting improves we are not close to competing for a championship regardless of QB.

I think it’s a long shot Jones stars elsewhere but I’ll certainly pull for him. Seems like a better candidate to pull a Brad Johnson or Trent Dilfer down the road.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: again  
Scooter185 : 10/21/2021 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15424255 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15424224 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15424189 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15424170 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15423920 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


there are pros and cons to Daniel Jones.

Both sides on this debate have dug in their heels and don't care about "facts" or "evidence."

The eras weren't that different.

And Eli had a vastly superior team (offense and defense) and coaching staff around him. But his detractors will never admit to that.

Those who say the Eli comparisons are not legit also amusingly ignore the fact that Eli was a losing quarterback (well under .500) during the second half of his career because he had the same surrounding talent issues that Daniel Jones now has.



There's an enormous amount of facts and evidence that Jones isn't particularly good. It's been cited here many times: poor stats, low scoring, a terrible record as a starter. General poor performance.

The arguments in his favor stray away from facts and towards conjecture:

- placing blame on the supporting cast
- comparisons to other players in Giants' history
- scenarios where more successful players are swapped with Jones ("You think Lamar Jackson would be as successful if he were on the Giants instead of the Ravens?")

It has not worked out here with Daniel Jones. That is a fact. It is not an opinion.



You are a national treasure. It is amazing how someone that scours a Giants website all day desperate to post negative about the teams quarterback can have such a limited knowledge of how football works. The supporting cast does matter, Jones' tenure in NY is still up in the air and nothing you say is a fact, it is completely conjecture from somebody obsessed with hating a player on the team he is supposed to root for!



If you don't like Terps take on Jones, let's read what someone who does know how football works said



Quote:


Remember, year 3 is all about evaluating whether or not Jones will be the long-term answer at quarterback. Part of that includes whether or not he performs well through adversity. Part of that includes how much he can elevate those around him greater than the sum of its parts. He failed here. There are a couple things that can be pointed at, but we must keep things simple. Jones was overmatched mentally and physically. No question.





Scooter he is talking about one game and I could bore everybody and go get the Phil Simms or Dilfer quotes where they gush about him. This all gets us to the point that his tenure is still up in the air.


You're missing the point. Many just threw up their hands and said "well no one can hold it against Jones, every QB in history would have been bad that game" while Sy points out that the Rams game was a test and Jones failed in pretty much every aspect.

Overall there's been more games like LAR than NO
RE: So Eli had more wins and TDs  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/21/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15423919 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and less turnovers and sacks.

So what's the point?

I think we can nail it pretty simply that TDs are an important part of wins. Jones has very few of either.
People are still defending Jones?  
Joey in VA : 10/21/2021 7:09 pm : link
Based on what? He's overmatched mentally in this league, I don't care that he went to Duke, it's football IQ and he lacks it. He is fast, he is tall, he seems nice. End of story. He's not a quality NFL QB, 9-23 is all you need to know. Just watch him play, it's usually pretty bad results, we barely score with him playing. This is a wide open NFL and he's playing like it's the 70s. The sooner we move on the better.
The biggest problem with Jones  
WillVAB : 10/21/2021 10:10 pm : link
Is that there’s a legitimate argument he can’t be fairly evaluated this year. There needs to be an answer on Jones up or down at the end of the year and that won’t happen.
Now compare Jones to Mitch Trubisky  
GMen72 : 10/21/2021 11:22 pm : link
Unless you want to make Jones look like an NFL starter.
Not just a QB on the team  
Giants73 : 10/21/2021 11:48 pm : link
Look at rushing yards per game, Eli’s first 3 seasons he had a top ten rushing game in the league. Jones has had a bottom 3rd rushing game. Defense, Jone’s rookie year dead last, last year was better, but this year bottom 5. Isn’t a single player that results in wins and losses. Coaching Eli had Tom Coughlin, Jones has Clueless Joe. Garrett is no Kilbride either. Neither Coughlin or Kilbride were known to be ultra conservative on Offense.
RE: The Jones debate  
Debaser : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15424262 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Used to be fun, but it has become stale and a cumbersome topic.

It is discussed obsessively by rival camps as if their ability to win the point will be the determining factor as to how the Giants handle the quarterback situation going further

I like him, I think he can be very good. However, I will not guarantee that he will be the answer going forward, which is quite different from the absolute certainty with which many have dismissed him.

What I know is this. It would absolutely be the best thing for the Giants if he turned out to be a great player, starting all over again with another young quarterback after a decade of losing is not something I will root for.

I will continue to hope for his and the team s success until they decide they must move on, at which time I will get behind the new guy.

The incessant criticism of Jones, the continued high jacking of threads to make these criticisms, has changed the tenor of this board and not in a good way.

Jones either will or will not prove to be the guy. There really is no need to take every bad play by Jones and every good play by another quarterback to drive home the point that you believe Jones stinks; believe me we know what you think.


Yea that is because you are an Eli basher. 3 years later from moving on from Eli -- we still don't know what we have at QB, and lost a shit ton of games in the process. And will continue to lose more in the forseseable future.
RE: You guys  
Debaser : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15424062 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are basically arguing that Eli Manning, in his early 30s, and coming off of an MVP-caliber season, was washed up.

Sorry, not buying it.

What I am buying is that Eli's surrounding talent had gotten so abysmal that he was no longer a winning quarterback.


********

bw... the comparison is NOT about similar skill sets, but about how surrounding talent can impact QB development.

If Daniel Jones was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, I would wager he would be a winning QB at this point.


Youre out of your head. If Jones was playing for the ravens he's have 2 broken legs by now. Lamar avoids contact; runs out of bounds ; slides. he also seems to "roll with the punches" when he is going to take a hit. He doesn't lower his head and try to ram through 2 linesbackers!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 