Giants Panthers predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/22/2021 9:23 am
Carolina 24, Giants 16.

And we give up a TD right before halftime.
Earlier this week, I was ready to predict  
Section331 : 10/22/2021 9:26 am : link
a Giant win. Panthers aren't very good, and as poor as our D has played, I wouldn't be concerned by Darnold being able to exploit it. But with our first 5 WR's out? Most of the OL? It's beyond parody. How are we going to score?

23-13 Panthers.
23-20  
Spider43 : 10/22/2021 9:29 am : link
GMen. Egg on my face, likely. Whatevs. If Sammy Darnold beats us, Getts should be immediately fired, that is all.
I have the same feeling I had before the Saints game..  
Sean : 10/22/2021 9:30 am : link
Everything feels so bleak right now, so I actually think the Giants come out and play well.

Panthers: 17
Giants: 28
.  
Straw Hat : 10/22/2021 9:32 am : link
27 panthers
13 giants
The bloodletting begins  
Harvest Blend : 10/22/2021 9:32 am : link
next Tuesday. Gettleman goes.

Carolina 34
NYG 6
Couldn't help myself  
whispa : 10/22/2021 9:36 am : link
Lots of talk about how Mara got out bid  
ron mexico : 10/22/2021 9:36 am : link
for Rhule
I have rooted for the Giants since I was about 5 years old  
Essex : 10/22/2021 9:36 am : link
I am now 46, this might be the worst Giants team we have ever put on the field this Sunday. The OL is awful, we have no real RB (assuming Barkley doesn't play), not even sure Engram and Shep (wasnt he on injury report this week). I mean Carolina is awful, but they will beat us soundly.
Carolina 21
Giants 6 (two Joe Judge FGs).
Giants have no offense in the red zone  
JonC : 10/22/2021 9:38 am : link
and the defense can't stop the run, which sets them up versus the pass. Panthers won't have to do too much to win, game could resemble the Broncos and Falcons games.
16-16 tie  
jeff57 : 10/22/2021 9:38 am : link
Carolina pass rush will be tough for Giants to handle. But with NcCaffery out and Darnold at QB, I don't see Carolina scoring a lot.

Zane Gonzalez ties it up with a FG at the end of regulation, but misses a FG as time in OT expires.
RE: The bloodletting begins  
Sean : 10/22/2021 9:45 am : link
In comment 15424636 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
next Tuesday. Gettleman goes.

Carolina 34
NYG 6

This would be a good outcome. Need to start the reset sooner rather than later.
Don't see how we score  
mikeinbloomfield : 10/22/2021 9:46 am : link
Panthers 21
Giants 3

Don't Know  
Joey in VA : 10/22/2021 9:48 am : link
Don't care. I didn't watch last week and won't again until something changes. It's not worth the agita.
Giants play hard, keep it close  
truebluelarry : 10/22/2021 9:50 am : link
into the 3rd quarter but things eventually fall apart and lose something like 31-17.
hold on, Sam Darnold is still the QB there right?  
Ron Johnson : 10/22/2021 9:53 am : link
24 - 16 good guys
I think Giants win 24-20  
Metnut : 10/22/2021 9:56 am : link
Have a feeling the secondary is going to come up with a lot of turnovers but Jones is going to fumble multiple times, so it could go either way. Giants more desperate team and I don’t think they’ve tuned out Judge yet, so feels like a win.


Season still isn’t going anywhere though.
I have to say I am kind of surprised by how many people are picking  
Essex : 10/22/2021 9:58 am : link
the Giants. Not sure I have been this down on the team in a real, long time. I get the reasons, Carolina is not very good, Sam Darnold is back to being Sam Darnold, but there defense isnt half bad and we are just a trainwreck. Hope you guys are right.
I really fucked up the prediction last week.  
KerrysFlask : 10/22/2021 10:00 am : link
Couldn't have been more wrong. So let's try the reverso method

Panthers 56
Giants 3
I predict I am going to the NC State Fair  
Jints in Carolina : 10/22/2021 10:03 am : link
and could give a rats ass about this game.
I actually think the Giants are going to win this week  
cjac : 10/22/2021 10:05 am : link
I dont know why I think that and i dont know the score, but they're going to win
Giants are winning  
Debaser : 10/22/2021 10:07 am : link
.
I am hoping the D can steal a win here  
stoneman : 10/22/2021 10:08 am : link
Gs 24 Car 17

If Jones/Oline can handle the pass rush, then we have a chance. We'll see.
I will say this, from a Draftkings  
jvm52106 : 10/22/2021 10:12 am : link
fantasy football perspective, Dante Pettis for $3k is your low rent guy to help slot in high priced guys in the Milly Maker tournament. He should see 7-8 targets and with some luck could snag a TD..
34-10 Panthers  
fkap : 10/22/2021 10:14 am : link
Let the "We should have drafted Darnold" chants begin.
RE: 34-10 Panthers  
cjac : 10/22/2021 10:18 am : link
In comment 15424695 fkap said:
Quote:
Let the "We should have drafted Darnold" chants begin.


Its going to be the battle of 2 draft day mistakes
1) Panthers by 2 at the end of OT  
State Your Name : 10/22/2021 10:21 am : link
2) Yet another awesome tailgate party on yet another perfect Sunday. Weather's been amazing at the stadium so far this year.

3) I leave in the 3rd Qtr regardless of score.
RE: RE: 34-10 Panthers  
jvm52106 : 10/22/2021 10:24 am : link
In comment 15424695 fkap said:
Quote:
In comment 15424695 fkap said:


Quote:


Let the "We should have drafted Darnold" chants begin.



Its going to be the battle of 2 draft day mistakes


Barkley's not playing... I kid , I kid... sort of.
Seriously?  
Sec 103 : 10/22/2021 10:26 am : link
Who cares at this point?
20-6 Panthers  
10thAve : 10/22/2021 10:29 am : link
A very, very boring game. Opening drive FG under 40 yards by Gano then all Carolina after that.
27-17 Panthers  
CV36 : 10/22/2021 10:32 am : link
.
The fish still stink!!!  
Rick in Dallas : 10/22/2021 11:14 am : link
Panthers 24
Giants 13
Time to get funky  
BCD : 10/22/2021 11:16 am : link
27 23 Giants....
Giants Win  
MojoEd : 10/22/2021 11:31 am : link
My flippant pre-season prediction to my non-NYC area friends was that the NYG would bomb the season, but then win just enough games to convince themselves they are on the right track and no changes were necessary. This smells like one of those meaningless wins.
Giants  
Batenhorst7 : 10/22/2021 12:46 pm : link
31-27
Black Cats 20 G’aints 16  
trueblueinpw : 10/22/2021 12:49 pm : link
As much as I try, I can’t bring myself to care about this game. That’s bad, real bad, because even though I’ve long been convinced that Getty is a bumbling fool and DJ isn’t the guy and this team won’t go anywhere, on game day, I’ve always been all in and full expecting a win. But, this team is just horrible and I think a win would do more harm than good. I’ll NEVER root against Big Blue. Never! But I’m as apathetic about this franchise as I’ve been. Just don’t care.

Panthers have a coach with prior experience and success and I’m not sure we do. Darnold isn’t a great QB but he’s better than our gutless defense. If the defense is pathetic and soft as it’s been all season then I hope that the boo birds rain down on the Big Pussy, formerly known as the Big Cat. That LW is more concerned with fans booing him than the sorry and embarrassing results of his team mates is just another pathetic and sorry aspect of Gettleman wasting resources on this player. If only we could put Daniel Jones’s heart and toughness into Leonard gutless body.
Giants  
AcidTest : 10/22/2021 1:11 pm : link
23 - 17.
Complete and total  
Mattman : 10/22/2021 1:12 pm : link
shitshow
16-13  
torrey : 10/22/2021 4:52 pm : link
somebody
Carolina is 6th in the league...  
bw in dc : 10/22/2021 5:18 pm : link
on defense in PPG allowed. Much better than I thought. Meanwhile, we are scoring 19 PPG for 27th in the league.

We allow almost 30 PPG for 30th in the league, which is unbelievable based on where I thought we would be - around 20 PPG. Carolina scores almost 24 PPG.

Meanwhile, Darnold and Jones are basically having the same exact year. Just unreliable players at the most important position.

Giants are 0-3 at home. Carolina is 2-1 on the road.

In terms of common opponents, both have lost to WFT.

But we are crushed with injuries on offense. So unless Darnold starts seeing ghosts, which you can't rule, you have to conclude this is Carolina's game to lose.

Carolina 24
NYG 15



Would imagine we give a lot of teams confidence  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2021 5:33 pm : link
when they get ready to face our Offense. And now the Defense can't stop even backup QB types which was their sweet-spot.

Giants still come out on top as they finally break 6 game streak of giving up a TD right before halftime. Panthers only get a field goal!

Giants 17
Carolina 16

If this was a Monday thread I’d call for a win.  
The_Boss : 10/22/2021 6:52 pm : link
But alas, it’s Friday. I’m thinking a close loss.

Carolina 23
NYG 13

No boo birds from the scant gathering of NYG fans (and maybe a handful of Panther fans) as apathy has set in…
RE: Carolina is 6th in the league...  
stoneman : 10/22/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15425222 bw in dc said:
Quote:
on defense in PPG allowed. Much better than I thought. Meanwhile, we are scoring 19 PPG for 27th in the league.

We allow almost 30 PPG for 30th in the league, which is unbelievable based on where I thought we would be - around 20 PPG. Carolina scores almost 24 PPG.

Meanwhile, Darnold and Jones are basically having the same exact year. Just unreliable players at the most important position.

Giants are 0-3 at home. Carolina is 2-1 on the road.

In terms of common opponents, both have lost to WFT.

But we are crushed with injuries on offense. So unless Darnold starts seeing ghosts, which you can't rule, you have to conclude this is Carolina's game to lose.

Carolina 24
NYG 15


The Car D got absolutely thrashed last week for 571 yards (by Minn), 471 two weeks prior - what are you talking about. Their D sucks and Darnold has been corralled by both PHL and Min the last 2 games. They have a real shot, even with the big 3 - Jones/Rudolf/Petis.

Carolina 28, Giants 9  
FStubbs : 10/22/2021 8:56 pm : link
Giants are the cure for Darnold's ills for at least a week.

Carolina's defense bottles up our pop gun attack.
Panthers 23 Giants 10  
WillVAB : 10/22/2021 10:36 pm : link
.
31-9  
Jalapeno : 10/22/2021 11:21 pm : link
Panthers.
Giants 16  
noro9 : 8:41 am : link
Panthers 24
.  
Banks : 2:41 pm : link
Panthers put a lot of pressure on the qb and our line is a mess. -2 is generous. I think we lose 30-17. Darnold has been a trainwreck as of late, but hes not facing the 85 bears here.
