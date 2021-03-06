Giants Panthers predictions.

a Giant win. Panthers aren't very good, and as poor as our D has played, I wouldn't be concerned by Darnold being able to exploit it. But with our first 5 WR's out? Most of the OL? It's beyond parody. How are we going to score?
I am now 46, this might be the worst Giants team we have ever put on the field this Sunday. The OL is awful, we have no real RB (assuming Barkley doesn't play), not even sure Engram and Shep (wasnt he on injury report this week). I mean Carolina is awful, but they will beat us soundly.
Carolina 21
Giants 6 (two Joe Judge FGs).
Have a feeling the secondary is going to come up with a lot of turnovers but Jones is going to fumble multiple times, so it could go either way. Giants more desperate team and I don’t think they’ve tuned out Judge yet, so feels like a win.
Season still isn’t going anywhere though.
I have to say I am kind of surprised by how many people are picking
the Giants. Not sure I have been this down on the team in a real, long time. I get the reasons, Carolina is not very good, Sam Darnold is back to being Sam Darnold, but there defense isnt half bad and we are just a trainwreck. Hope you guys are right.
My flippant pre-season prediction to my non-NYC area friends was that the NYG would bomb the season, but then win just enough games to convince themselves they are on the right track and no changes were necessary. This smells like one of those meaningless wins.
As much as I try, I can’t bring myself to care about this game. That’s bad, real bad, because even though I’ve long been convinced that Getty is a bumbling fool and DJ isn’t the guy and this team won’t go anywhere, on game day, I’ve always been all in and full expecting a win. But, this team is just horrible and I think a win would do more harm than good. I’ll NEVER root against Big Blue. Never! But I’m as apathetic about this franchise as I’ve been. Just don’t care.
Panthers have a coach with prior experience and success and I’m not sure we do. Darnold isn’t a great QB but he’s better than our gutless defense. If the defense is pathetic and soft as it’s been all season then I hope that the boo birds rain down on the Big Pussy, formerly known as the Big Cat. That LW is more concerned with fans booing him than the sorry and embarrassing results of his team mates is just another pathetic and sorry aspect of Gettleman wasting resources on this player. If only we could put Daniel Jones’s heart and toughness into Leonard gutless body.
on defense in PPG allowed. Much better than I thought. Meanwhile, we are scoring 19 PPG for 27th in the league.
We allow almost 30 PPG for 30th in the league, which is unbelievable based on where I thought we would be - around 20 PPG. Carolina scores almost 24 PPG.
Meanwhile, Darnold and Jones are basically having the same exact year. Just unreliable players at the most important position.
Giants are 0-3 at home. Carolina is 2-1 on the road.
In terms of common opponents, both have lost to WFT.
But we are crushed with injuries on offense. So unless Darnold starts seeing ghosts, which you can't rule, you have to conclude this is Carolina's game to lose.
Carolina 24
NYG 15
The Car D got absolutely thrashed last week for 571 yards (by Minn), 471 two weeks prior - what are you talking about. Their D sucks and Darnold has been corralled by both PHL and Min the last 2 games. They have a real shot, even with the big 3 - Jones/Rudolf/Petis.
Panthers put a lot of pressure on the qb and our line is a mess. -2 is generous. I think we lose 30-17. Darnold has been a trainwreck as of late, but hes not facing the 85 bears here.
23-13 Panthers.
Panthers: 17
Giants: 28
13 giants
Carolina 34
NYG 6
Carolina 21
Zane Gonzalez ties it up with a FG at the end of regulation, but misses a FG as time in OT expires.
Carolina 34
NYG 6
This would be a good outcome. Need to start the reset sooner rather than later.
Giants 3
Panthers 56
Giants 3
If Jones/Oline can handle the pass rush, then we have a chance. We'll see.
Its going to be the battle of 2 draft day mistakes
3) I leave in the 3rd Qtr regardless of score.
Quote:
Let the "We should have drafted Darnold" chants begin.
Its going to be the battle of 2 draft day mistakes
Barkley's not playing... I kid , I kid... sort of.
Giants 13
Giants still come out on top as they finally break 6 game streak of giving up a TD right before halftime. Panthers only get a field goal!
Giants 17
Carolina 16
Carolina 23
NYG 13
No boo birds from the scant gathering of NYG fans (and maybe a handful of Panther fans) as apathy has set in…
The Car D got absolutely thrashed last week for 571 yards (by Minn), 471 two weeks prior - what are you talking about. Their D sucks and Darnold has been corralled by both PHL and Min the last 2 games. They have a real shot, even with the big 3 - Jones/Rudolf/Petis.
Carolina's defense bottles up our pop gun attack.