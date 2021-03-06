Free Agents Signed by Giants from Other Teams (2018-2021)

Ranked by total amount of original free agency contract:
2021 Kenny Golladay $72,000,000
2018 Nate Solder $62,000,000
2020 James Bradberry $43,500,000
2021 Adoree' Jackson $39,000,000
2019 Golden Tate $37,500,000
2020 Blake Martinez $30,750,000
2018 Kareem Martin $15,000,000
2018 Patrick Omameh $15,000,000
2021 Kyle Rudolph $12,000,000
2020 Logan Ryan $7,500,000
2020 Levine Toilolo $6,200,000
2021 Devontae Booker $5,500,000
2018 Connor Barwin $5,000,000
2020 Kyler Fackrell $4,600,000
2018 Michael Thomas $4,000,000
2020 Cameron Fleming $3,438,000
2019 Markus Golden $3,280,000
2018 Cody Latimer $2,500,000
2021 Ifeadi Odenigbo $2,500,000
2021 John Ross $2,500,000
2020 Colt McCoy $2,250,000
2020 Nate Ebner $2,000,000
2021 Ryquell Armstead $1,820,000
2020 Dion Lewis $1,550,000
2020 Austin Johnson $1,500,000
2020 Dravon Askew-Henry $1,390,000
2021 Mike Glennon $1,350,000
2021 Zach Fulton $1,200,000
2021 Reggie Ragland $1,127,000
2021 Ryan Anderson $1,120,000
2021 Danny Shelton $1,120,000
2020 Casey Kreiter $1,048,000
2020 Eric Tomlinson $1,020,000
2021 Christopher Milton $990,000
2019 Olsen Pierre $943,750
2021 Cullen Gillaspia $850,000
2019 Rod Smith $805,000
2018 Leonard Johnson $790,000
2018 Scott Simonson $705,000
2018 Curtis Riley $630,000
2018 Zac Kerin $630,000
Still confused how bad the corners are playing.....still feel coaches are not putting them in best position to succeed.
Nah, I think it's more of a "buck stops here" type of argument. The GM is ultimately responsible for this area of the business and this area of the business is a catastrophe.
That list is fucking absurd.
Might as well throw money into the void.
Sure, there's plenty of potential at the top of this list, but it's all unrealized so far.
Logan Ryan and James Bradberry both were impact players. They are playing like shit now but that doesn’t erase what they’ve done. And yes, most are dreck, but these small contracts are not the big reason we suck. There’s two backup quarterbacks on there. We expect them to be impact players?
2021 Kenny Golladay $72,000,000 = We shall see (i like the signing, but thought those dollars should have gone elsewhere)
2018 Nate Solder $62,000,000 = Really bad (Liked the player, but didn't think he was worth the money he would get, and then they gave him more than I thought he would get!)
2020 James Bradberry $43,500,000 = Good (Loved the signing)
2021 Adoree' Jackson $39,000,000 = We shall see (like the signing, would have loved it but thought they could have gotten him for less...he was cut...but what do I know.)
2019 Golden Tate $37,500,000 = Really bad (I hated the signing at the time and still do)
2020 Blake Martinez $30,750,000 = Really Good (Wasn't a fan when the signing happened, but quickly became a fan of it once I saw him play)
2018 Kareem Martin $15,000,000 = He was fine, don't think he made the full 15M
2018 Patrick Omameh $15,000,000 = Really bad (i liked the signing at the time, he sucked though)
2021 Kyle Rudolph $12,000,000 = We shall see (like the player hate the contract, way overpaid in my opinion.)
2020 Logan Ryan $7,500,000 = Good
2020 Levine Toilolo $6,200,000 = Overpay for blocking TE
2021 Devontae Booker $5,500,000 = He's fine, was surprised by it, but it's not a terrible signing.
2018 Connor Barwin $5,000,000 = Bad (they really paid him this much?)
2020 Kyler Fackrell $4,600,000 = Good (should have re-signed him)
2018 Michael Thomas $4,000,000 = Good
2020 Cameron Fleming $3,438,000 = Meh
2019 Markus Golden $3,280,000 = Good, just didn't fit scheme, got a draft pick for him
2018 Cody Latimer $2,500,000 = Had his moments, not going to cry over 2.5M
2021 Ifeadi Odenigbo $2,500,000 = Bad (I was excited for the signing)
2021 John Ross $2,500,000 = We shall see, but for the cost seems to be good signing, I like the dart throw here.
2020 Colt McCoy $2,250,000 = Good, though wasn't my preferred choice.
2020 Nate Ebner $2,000,000 = Meh
2021 Ryquell Armstead $1,820,000 = Who
2020 Dion Lewis $1,550,000 = Meh (I didn't like the signing though)
2020 Austin Johnson $1,500,000 = Really Good for the money.
2020 Dravon Askew-Henry $1,390,000 = Who
2021 Mike Glennon $1,350,000 = Good (options were very limited)
2021 Zach Fulton $1,200,000 = Retired, what you going to do?
2021 Reggie Ragland $1,127,000 = We shall see, but good signing for the price. Too bad he has to play a bigger role now though.
2021 Ryan Anderson $1,120,000 = Cut
2021 Danny Shelton $1,120,000 = Meh (I liked the signing, been disappointed so far)
2020 Casey Kreiter $1,048,000 = Good
2020 Eric Tomlinson $1,020,000 = Should have kept him
2021 Christopher Milton $990,000
2019 Olsen Pierre $943,750
2021 Cullen Gillaspia $850,000 = Meh
2019 Rod Smith $805,000 =
2018 Leonard Johnson $790,000
2018 Scott Simonson $705,000
2018 Curtis Riley $630,000
2018 Zac Kerin $630,000
How's that working out.
Bradberry had one good year on a gigantic contract, so that one remains to be seen.
Agree to disagree on Logan Ryan being an impact player. He had 1 INT and 9 passes defended last year, both of which were among the lowest totals of his career.
seriously. atrocious.
Golden Tate $11,000,000 per year (2 years)
Patrick Omameh 5,500,000 per year (1 year)
Kareem Martin $5,310,000 per year (2 Years, Betcher Guy)
Kyler Fackrell $4,600,000 per year (1 year, Graham guy)
Markus Golden $3,100,000 per year (2 years, Betcher Guy)
Cameron Fleming $3,437,500 (1 Year, Garret/Columbo Guy)
Levine Toilolo $2,425,000 per year (2 years)
Colt McCoy $2,250,000 per year (1 year)
Michael Thomas $2,000,000 per year (2 Years)
Cody Latimer $2,000,000 per year (2 years)
Connor Barwin $2,000,000(1 year, Betcher Guy)
Dion Lewis $1,550,000 (1 year)
Eric Tomlinson $1,000,000 per year (2 years)
Ifeadi Odenigbo $1,000,000 (1 year cut)
Olsen Pierre $943,750(1 year, Betcher guy)
Curtis Riley $934,784 (1 year)
Scott Simonson $600,000 per year (2 years)
Ryan Anderson 137,500 (cut)
Zach Fulton $137,500(Judge made retire)
Rod Smith $75,000 per year (2 years)
Zac Kerin $0.00 (Cut/ No Guarentees)
Ryquell Armstead $0.00 (Cut/ No Guarentees)
Dravon Askew-Henry $0.00 (Cut/ No Guarentees)
Leonard Johnson $0.00 (Cut/ No Guarentees)
Christopher Milton $0.00 (Cut/ No Guarentees)
( Off Team 23)
Active Roster (Final numbers to be determined)
Horrible contracts
Nate Solder $9,000,000 per year (55,100,000(6 years)45,100,000(5 years)5-6 years)
Nate Ebner 1,500,000 per year (Judge guy)
Active Roster (Final numbers to be determined)
Unknown (Jackson seems to be the worst for the money currently, but too early to tell with this group)
Kenny Golladay (extensive meetings with coaches and GM, joint decision at least)
James Bradberry ( Panther, would lean towards Gettleman)
Adoree' Jackson (extensive meetings with coaches and GM, joint decision at least)
Blake Martinez (Would lean towards Graham wanting)
Kyle Rudolph (No clue, in the minority here, but I think his blocking is worth it, would like to see him run more routes)
Logan Ryan (Patriots guy, would lean towards Judge Wanting)
Devontae Booker (too pricey for skill set, not sure who was all over him)
John Ross (discount price, worth risk)
Austin Johnson (looks to be a steal)
Mike Glennon (backup qb, get what you get)
Reggie Ragland (Bama guy, would lean towards Judge wanting)
Danny Shelton (cheap, but unimpressive)
Casey Kreiter (long snapper - going rate)
Cullen Gillaspia (Judge guy)
Missing:
Graham Gano 14,000,000 (3 year) (Gettleman guy)
Well, his locker room contribution was HUGE.
Quote:
from that list...
Yep, veteran presence...
That’s was a hard lesson learned by Jerrah when Will McClay came on board and used the draft to build the current Cowboys roster.
Winning!
Yes, the coaches have input, but it is literally the personnel dept's job to handle personnel acquisition. They are the ones who study tape, they are the ones who interview, they are the ones who negotiate contracts.
We all know that coaches have say, some more than others, but parroting this is simply an exercise in passing the buck. The GM is the de facto head of the personnel dept, these signings are on him.
It's always fun looking back, isn't it?
No, TB is an example of how to use FA to make a good team a SB contender. Almost their entire roster was home grown, the one thing holding them back was QB play. Why do you think TB signed there? He was a roster ready to win. Then he convinced Gronk to come along.
The way NOT to use FA is to try to make a bad team competitive. Last year's Giants had one signature win, the other 5 were against dogshit teams with backup QB's. Yet management thought that playing for the division title on the last day of the season, even if that division was one of the worst in NFL history, meant that this team was ready to take a step forward.
Quote:
His knowledge of personnel in the National Football League is second to none. I think he has excellent evaluation skills and he's a great communicator. He has strong leadership qualities.
It's always fun looking back, isn't it?
Great communication skills. I mean, even if you really thought he had good or great evaluation skills, Gettleman's rep around the league was one of a curmudgeonly guy. Where are the communication skills coming from?
So where you going with this George...you want to suggest that DG's just a patsy here?
Or maybe Getts was over-ruled by everyone else and was forced to bring that list of guys against his better judgment?
Defense
Three edges drafted by Giants, DT drafted, DE traded for, FA NT, FA ILBs,
SAfeties 1 drafted, 1 traded for, 1 FA, CBs 2 FA, nickle drafted.
Core of the team has been drafted. Your going over several years of FAs, and half of them were intended as roster filler on the list
Defense
Three edges drafted by Giants, DT drafted, DE traded for, FA NT, FA ILBs,
SAfeties 1 drafted, 1 traded for, 1 FA, CBs 2 FA, nickle drafted.
Core of the team has been drafted. Your going over several years of FAs, and half of them were intended as roster filler on the list
Are you forgetting our $62 million OT? It's not the number of positions, it's the cap allocations, almost 30% of the cap was used for those FA starters. That is not a wise use of cap management for a bad team.
Quote:
5 of 5 drafted or udfa for the giants, qb drafted by giants, RB drafted by Giants, Fb udfa, WRs 3 of 4 drafted by Giants
Defense
Three edges drafted by Giants, DT drafted, DE traded for, FA NT, FA ILBs,
SAfeties 1 drafted, 1 traded for, 1 FA, CBs 2 FA, nickle drafted.
Core of the team has been drafted. Your going over several years of FAs, and half of them were intended as roster filler on the list
Are you forgetting our $62 million OT? It's not the number of positions, it's the cap allocations, almost 30% of the cap was used for those FA starters. That is not a wise use of cap management for a bad team.
Not at all, he was projected to be a swing tackle. Peart never got over his back injury and Solder got moved up.
Quote:
Just win the SB via Free Agency?
No, TB is an example of how to use FA to make a good team a SB contender. Almost their entire roster was home grown, the one thing holding them back was QB play. Why do you think TB signed there? He was a roster ready to win. Then he convinced Gronk to come along.
The way NOT to use FA is to try to make a bad team competitive. Last year's Giants had one signature win, the other 5 were against dogshit teams with backup QB's. Yet management thought that playing for the division title on the last day of the season, even if that division was one of the worst in NFL history, meant that this team was ready to take a step forward.
5-11,5-11,7-9 that was the build up. Over 90 million in FA dollars on that roster last year 25 to TB, another 15 to Shaq Barrett, another 10 to Jenson, 9 mil to Gronkowski, 9 mil to Suh plus the others you can look up all the individuals. That was just the spend on them last year, that is not bloating up what their actual contracts say they were getting.
The Giants were not that, despite whatever DG or anyone else in the Timex Center believed, they blow that assessment annually. They're just throwing shit at the wall and hoping it sticks.
Quote:
His knowledge of personnel in the National Football League is second to none. I think he has excellent evaluation skills and he's a great communicator. He has strong leadership qualities.
It's always fun looking back, isn't it?
Fine, not impact. But certainly worth $7.5M.
Ryan is having a really rough season. He’s giving up nearly an 80% completion percentage, a +100 passer rating against, and he’s not making many plays in the run game or pass rush game.
What he certainly doesn’t seem like is a 12M a year guy the next two years.
Contrast that with the pro personnel signings when Gettleman worked under Coughlin. Almost every single guy they signed was decent.
I still remember them getting Hedgecock, Boothe & Hixon. And even their drafted guys like Jamar Taylor had game. They had a great eye. Now they can't buy a basket.
Methinks Tom Coughlin was a God send. A football guy.