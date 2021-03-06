Free Agents Signed by Giants from Other Teams (2018-2021) M.S. : 10/22/2021 9:36 am



Ranked by total amount of original free agency contract:



2021 Kenny Golladay $72,000,000

2018 Nate Solder $62,000,000

2020 James Bradberry $43,500,000

2021 Adoree' Jackson $39,000,000

2019 Golden Tate $37,500,000

2020 Blake Martinez $30,750,000

2018 Kareem Martin $15,000,000

2018 Patrick Omameh $15,000,000

2021 Kyle Rudolph $12,000,000

2020 Logan Ryan $7,500,000

2020 Levine Toilolo $6,200,000

2021 Devontae Booker $5,500,000

2018 Connor Barwin $5,000,000

2020 Kyler Fackrell $4,600,000

2018 Michael Thomas $4,000,000

2020 Cameron Fleming $3,438,000

2019 Markus Golden $3,280,000

2018 Cody Latimer $2,500,000

2021 Ifeadi Odenigbo $2,500,000

2021 John Ross $2,500,000

2020 Colt McCoy $2,250,000

2020 Nate Ebner $2,000,000

2021 Ryquell Armstead $1,820,000

2020 Dion Lewis $1,550,000

2020 Austin Johnson $1,500,000

2020 Dravon Askew-Henry $1,390,000

2021 Mike Glennon $1,350,000

2021 Zach Fulton $1,200,000

2021 Reggie Ragland $1,127,000

2021 Ryan Anderson $1,120,000

2021 Danny Shelton $1,120,000

2020 Casey Kreiter $1,048,000

2020 Eric Tomlinson $1,020,000

2021 Christopher Milton $990,000

2019 Olsen Pierre $943,750

2021 Cullen Gillaspia $850,000

2019 Rod Smith $805,000

2018 Leonard Johnson $790,000

2018 Scott Simonson $705,000

2018 Curtis Riley $630,000

2018 Zac Kerin $630,000





Source: Wikipedia. The following players excluded from list:



Cole Hikutini

Joshua Kalu

Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin



