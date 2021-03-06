for display only
Will you care about the Giants in 2022 if DG isn’t fired ?

Ned In Atlanta : 10/22/2021 12:08 pm
I don’t think it’s at all a foregone conclusion that DG is fired this off-season . Mara seems really set in his way and “the Giants way.” I worked last Sunday and for the first time in my life as a fan I’m in indifferent to the team. I’ll still likely watch on Sunday. But what nepotism reigns supreme and you had a meddling owner, there isn’t too much hope for things changing for the better IMo
When*  
Ned In Atlanta : 10/22/2021 12:09 pm : link
Typed this post holding my sleeping child
He Wont Be "Fired"  
LTIsTheGreatest : 10/22/2021 12:10 pm : link
Rather Giants will push him to retire. It will be a retire or else proposition I bet
Isn’t his contract up  
Giants73 : 10/22/2021 12:13 pm : link
So they will just let him retire
Of course  
Ira : 10/22/2021 12:13 pm : link
There is a lot of Football  
Beer Man : 10/22/2021 12:14 pm : link
still left to play this year. A lot will depend how the teams performs; particularity when the play makers all return. I would guess nothing is a sure thing at this point.
Yeah, I'll care, but I won't invest time or care that much  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/22/2021 12:14 pm : link
...unless they win 4 in a row or something tangible and real.
I’m not a fan of Gettleman  
beatrixkiddo : 10/22/2021 12:15 pm : link
But think he is likely a scape goat for the far worse FO people who have had a terrible track record for why we suck over the past decade. I’m talking Chris Mara and the other Mara family members ahead of the GM who are responsible for the personnel we have assembled here. If there isn’t changes there, then there isn’t any point watching this team closely at all. It will be more of the same, and the musical chairs at GM and HC will continues throughout the following years, we are entering Al Davis Raiders level incompetence in the leadership of this organization.
RE: There is a lot of Football  
Beer Man : 10/22/2021 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15424885 Beer Man said:
Quote:
still left to play this year. A lot will depend how the teams performs; particularity when the play makers all return. I would guess nothing is a sure thing at this point.
But to answer your question, I have been a Giants fan for years and endured some very frustrating times, of course I will care and continue to be a big fan. There are changes I would like to see, but regardless I will always root for the team to succeed.
Of Course  
rasbutant : 10/22/2021 12:18 pm : link
I'm in a bad spot with the Giants  
JonC : 10/22/2021 12:21 pm : link
because I seem to see the bad ideas and failures when they're signed/drafted, which really takes the fun out of football. But, I still tune in and watch and root and dissect afterwards. Admittedly, I'm less vested in while they stink, just watching for signs of progress and hope.
I can't believe he won't be fired  
jeff57 : 10/22/2021 12:25 pm : link
So I won't even entertain the possibility.
I will care just as much and  
Jimmy Googs : 10/22/2021 12:29 pm : link
expect the same results...
We're all here because we are fans of the team..  
bLiTz 2k : 10/22/2021 12:36 pm : link
Kind of a dumb question.
I'll always be a Giants fan  
Everyone Relax : 10/22/2021 12:41 pm : link
Like it or not they are embedded in most of us here so we cant turn if off. That being said if somehow DG is still the GM next year I will certainly make a promise not to spend a single dollar on this franchise until things change. No going to games, no purchasing apparel, etc. I'll watch from my couch and curse at the TV like i've been doing for the past 10 seasons.
It was posted he had a four year contract  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/22/2021 12:41 pm : link
and it expires. It may not mean much but a couple years ago John made the point that Dave, "Spent the last year fighting for his life." I think the plan was just to let him finish out and many others I believe are involved.

Dave did a very good job as a Pro Personnel guy his first time. Some remember the big names that worked out but it was the smaller ones that also had a huge impact. Kevin Boothe and I can't remember his name but a player signed from Denver.

Anyway, his time is almost up. If people need to attack then so be it. It just has not worked out very well.
Anyone who claims that they won't care about the Giants in 2022...  
Jim in Tampa : 10/22/2021 12:52 pm : link
unless Gettleman is fired, is lying.

Either they will still care (most likely) or they wouldn't have cared about the Giants next year anyway, and they're using the GM situation as their excuse.
I don’t think there’s any chance he’s here next year. He’s 70.  
Spider56 : 10/22/2021 1:16 pm : link
If miraculously the season turns, he voluntarily retires on the upswing ... if the current course continues, he’s either fired or given the chance to retire... but either way, he’s gone after this year.
RE: I don’t think there’s any chance he’s here next year. He’s 70.  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/22/2021 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15424978 Spider56 said:
Quote:
If miraculously the season turns, he voluntarily retires on the upswing ... if the current course continues, he’s either fired or given the chance to retire... but either way, he’s gone after this year.


If the season continues to spiral I hope he steps up and resigns. Something along the lines of, "I didn't get it done. This great franchise needs to prepare to move forward and I am in the way. I thank.....".
of course  
KDavies : 10/22/2021 1:29 pm : link
not a fairweather fan. Was a fan through the Dave Brown/Kent Graham/Danny Kanell years. Not going to stop caring for them just because of the GM.

(too young for the real bad years in the 70s)
Being a fan  
Les in TO : 10/22/2021 1:31 pm : link
Is an irrational exercise so I’ll care but with each passing year as I get older my focus is more on family friends and adventures and not worrying about millionaires playing a game
I will and I already do  
chuckydee9 : 10/22/2021 1:32 pm : link
I already cared for Giants the past 3 seasons when it was pretty evident that DG was the wrong choice.. What bewilders me is that management can't see that the main problem with this team is the FO.. its not the coaches.. its not Danny Dimes.. its not the secondary or Evan Engram.. its the FO..
Better question is..  
Sean : 10/22/2021 1:39 pm : link
If Abrams or Pettit are the GM. We all know Gettleman is gone.
I won't  
mikemo599 : 10/22/2021 1:39 pm : link
give a shit about them now! Not until John Mara removes himself from any day to day contact with this team! He is the problem people, no doubt about.
I’ll always care.  
Straw Hat : 10/22/2021 1:42 pm : link
However, I really hope gett isnt in charge of those 2 first rounders next year. same goes for abrams or pettit. New blood please. Blood that hasnt been tainted by our organization yet.
Of course I will  
Greg from LI : 10/22/2021 1:44 pm : link
But I'm going to expect nothing but more losing until they shitcan that clown.
Of Course I will  
John In CO : 10/22/2021 1:53 pm : link
Giants stunk when I became a fan when I moved to NJ in 76, and they stink now. I cared then and I care now. Gotta stick through the tough times so the good times seem all that much sweeter. People care.....just look at the venom in the comments under almost any topic...you dont get that pissed about something unless you care about it. They are in the blood.
Of course you stick it out  
larryflower37 : 10/22/2021 1:54 pm : link
It's makes winning that much sweeter.
I am 49 years old
As a Knicks (73') Mets(86') and Rangers (94') fan. The Giants are the most winning of the franchises I root for. Stay the course and ride it out. Enjoy the good moments.
RE: Better question is..  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/22/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15425012 Sean said:
Quote:
If Abrams or Pettit are the GM. We all know Gettleman is gone.


This is going to be what to look at. Mara has already stated that have made significant changes to how they operate. If it gets really bad you would think he is going to be under enormous pressure to really make drastic changes such as removing himself and other family member from football operations. Give someone total control from outside and simple be someone that watches practice and shakes the players hands after the game like his Dad did.
Of course.  
Mad Mike : 10/22/2021 2:15 pm : link
But I will be very very angry/frustrated/disappointed if he's the GM next season.
Yes.  
Joe Beckwith : 10/22/2021 2:28 pm : link
Of course.
It’s my team.
High hopes might finally be fulfilled.
Nevertheless, I still care.
RE: When*  
MojoEd : 10/22/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15424873 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
Typed this post holding my sleeping child

You brought a child into this world knowing that DG might still be GM???? Madness!!!!
I’m Big Blue faithful for life.  
trueblueinpw : 10/22/2021 2:31 pm : link
No turning back now. I’m a Giants fan until the day I die. And I’m not one of these people that thinks John Mara and the Mara Tisch families are indifferent to the success of the team. And I know the Mara Tisch owners love and appreciate the Giants fans. I don’t agree with how they are running the Giants but I also think it’s the height of silliness to think that John Mara doesn’t care.

Misguided and wrong as he may be, I firmly believe that Mr Mara would fire DG today if he thought it was best for the Giants. Now, I don’t know why he doesn’t see what many of the rest of see regarding Gettleman’s rank buffoonery , his obvious incompetence and undeniable abject failure. But that’s another conversation altogether I suppose. Getty stays or goes, I’ll be here on BBI and I’ll watch or listen to on the radio every snap of every Giants game to the day I leave this world. To be honest, I like to think I’ll still be watching the Giants after I die but I’ll be with my brother Ross. And we’ll be raining thunder and lighting down on the Eagles! Ha!
Of course!  
River Mike : 10/22/2021 2:35 pm : link
I'm a Giants FAN. They don't have to do everything that I think they should. I absolutely would enjoy it more if they were winning. I feel let down when they lose. But I'm a fan of the Giants, not a fan of whichever team is winning the most. I often bitch when they lose, or when they make what I think is a dumb decision or bad play call, but I bother to do that because I am a FAN.
Yes  
noro9 : 10/22/2021 3:05 pm : link
Asking that question  
joeinpa : 10/22/2021 3:13 pm : link
Shows the level of fandom you can have while rooting for a team

I would never consider not watching , but I get why some would
at this point I don't care who stays and who goes.  
Dinger : 10/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
I don't trust them to make any changes cause they haven't proven they know how to. They'll have to start winning. I still watch if I have nothing else going on. I watch to see DJ improve. All the players on offense that matter are injured besides him. I can't stand watching the defense so I typically change the channel when they are on the field.
They can't stop the run they cant rush the passer they can't catch sure interceptions and worst of all they can't even tackle. I wanted to throw the remote through the screen at JJs head after the fake punt that almost was. I mean JEEZ your speciality is specials. They are becoming like the Yankees, unwatchable, but at least the Yankees could win a game or two.
RE: I'm in a bad spot with the Giants  
GF1080 : 10/22/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15424903 JonC said:
Quote:
because I seem to see the bad ideas and failures when they're signed/drafted, which really takes the fun out of football. But, I still tune in and watch and root and dissect afterwards. Admittedly, I'm less vested in while they stink, just watching for signs of progress and hope.


Well said. Exactly where I am. I don't understand the fans right now who are still certain we're on the correct path after 10 years of losing. I was the most optimistic fan years ago but this regime has beat it out of me. Arrogant, condescending, and know-nothing out of this GM was the cherry on top.
Route 9 : 10/22/2021 7:36 pm : link
I don't care about the Giants now in 2021
RE: There is a lot of Football  
Route 9 : 10/22/2021 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15424885 Beer Man said:
Quote:
still left to play this year. A lot will depend how the teams performs; particularity when the play makers all return. I would guess nothing is a sure thing at this point.


Haha.

Yeah. A lot of football to be played. Too much.

Oh yeah, they're going to turn this one around and win 4 more games and that will still be something to be proud of to look into the future.

"No one expected them to win 4 games with back-ups!"
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/22/2021 7:43 pm : link
In all honesty, I don't know. I have said multiple times I'm out if DG returns because it shows how fucking stupid Mara is football wise. And I give the odds of DG being retained somewhere between me winning the Powerball & Jessica Alba knocking on the man cave door tonight.
Salary cap crunch probably leaves little wiggle room  
The_Boss : 10/22/2021 7:45 pm : link
To reshape the roster, so Dave or no Dave, I don’t think you’ll see the talent level increase tangibly much in 2022.
RE: ...  
Sean : 10/22/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15425333 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In all honesty, I don't know. I have said multiple times I'm out if DG returns because it shows how fucking stupid Mara is football wise. And I give the odds of DG being retained somewhere between me winning the Powerball & Jessica Alba knocking on the man cave door tonight.

Come on. You stuck through the Knicks for a longer period of garbage and you never bailed on them. They haven’t won a title since the early 70’s. This is why I always say the Knick fan is much more pie in the sky than Giant fans.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/22/2021 8:05 pm : link
Sean, you're right. Haha. The Giants are in my DNA. I won't bail. But if Mara brings back DG...man, I'll be livid. I continue to watch the games, but I'm completely beaten down with the product we're putting out on the field.

And-for the record-I really don't think Mara is so idiotic to bring DG back. What I pray to God John does is not promote from within/bring someone in with NO ties to our organization. Enough of this loyalty garbage.
I am Ninja : 10/22/2021 8:05 pm : link
im tired of rooting for a firing of some sort every year.
RE: ...  
Sean : 10/22/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15425357 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Sean, you're right. Haha. The Giants are in my DNA. I won't bail. But if Mara brings back DG...man, I'll be livid. I continue to watch the games, but I'm completely beaten down with the product we're putting out on the field.

And-for the record-I really don't think Mara is so idiotic to bring DG back. What I pray to God John does is not promote from within/bring someone in with NO ties to our organization. Enough of this loyalty garbage.

Well said, and I’m confident real change is coming.
Just for the first ten days  
bradshaw44 : 10/22/2021 8:18 pm : link
Until we are eliminated like this year. Then I’m out.
RE: He Wont Be  
TyreeHelmet : 10/22/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15424875 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
Rather Giants will push him to retire. It will be a retire or else proposition I bet


I keep seeing this over and over and don’t understand it. Jerry Reese won two superbowls and was fired but Gettleman is going to get this treatment? Why?
Gettleman hit on AT and Toney and was woeful just about everywhere  
GeofromNJ : 8:11 am : link
else, beginning with trading JPP, letting Landon Collins walk, trading a 3rd and 4th for Leonard Williams when the team is going nowhere and Williams is a free agent the following year, passing on Allen and drafting Barkley, etc. etc. We all know the rest. If Mara has any sense, DG will not be here next year.
RE: Gettleman hit on AT and Toney and was woeful just about everywhere  
GeofromNJ : 8:42 am : link
In comment 15425557 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
else, beginning with trading JPP, letting Landon Collins walk, trading a 3rd and 4th for Leonard Williams when the team is going nowhere and Williams is a free agent the following year, passing on Allen and drafting Barkley, etc. etc. We all know the rest. If Mara has any sense, DG will not be here next year.

Left out the contract to Solder.
I'd still care,  
Angel Eyes : 9:02 am : link
just really confused as to why Gettleman wasn't fired.
I've already stopped watching them THIS year  
David B. : 9:42 am : link
I've even stopped recording the games in case they win.

For the most of the last 10 years, the offseason has been more entertaining than the season, and the draft is our SB.

Next year's draft should be interesting with all the extra picks. I hope it actually IMPROVES the damn team.

I'll still follow them. But I'm not going to ruin too many Sunday's watching them if they still suck this bad.
Wrong on all of these  
George from PA : 9:51 am : link
letting Landon Collins walk, trading a 3rd and 4th for Leonard Williams when the team is going nowhere and Williams is a free agent the following year...

Landon Collins can not cover and you think 90 million would be a good idea?

L.Williams is their best defensive player and the Jets was trading him to someone....and he never became a FA.

Your other points are debatable
I almost don't care anymore...  
EricJ : 10:01 am : link
which is where this organization has me at this point. Born into a season ticket family. Started going to the games in 1970. Now, it has come to this point where I am ready to treat this team and the NFL like something I will do when there is absolutely nothing else to do on a Sunday.
RE: Gettleman hit on AT and Toney and was woeful just about everywhere  
EricJ : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15425557 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
else, beginning with trading JPP, letting Landon Collins walk, trading a 3rd and 4th for Leonard Williams when the team is going nowhere and Williams is a free agent the following year, passing on Allen and drafting Barkley, etc. etc. We all know the rest. If Mara has any sense, DG will not be here next year.


you are so far off base on this one, it makes me wonder whether you are using a seeing eye dog to watch football.
RE: RE: He Wont Be  
BigBlueJuice : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15425391 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 15424875 LTIsTheGreatest said:


Quote:


Rather Giants will push him to retire. It will be a retire or else proposition I bet



I keep seeing this over and over and don’t understand it. Jerry Reese won two superbowls and was fired but Gettleman is going to get this treatment? Why?



I think as Giants fans we get spoiled because almost a decade ago we came off a 2 superbowl winning high and now we are back to reality. Some teams haven't won a superbowl and we have won 4 in past 4 decades. 1 per. So it's easy to be dissuaded by the present state of our team. It is really hard to watch the constant mistakes being made this year and the past 2 by the players. Seeing coaching not put people in right spots to succeed and the myriad of injuries is something out if a fictional sports movie. Injuries cannot allow us to succeed and next man up is a nice thought but the drop in talent makes it harder to watch. If one thing I can see as a positive this year is we are kinda at the point of Daniel Jones development where in next 8 games he has got to get it together and show us he can be future. Can he carry the team, we've seen that as a no, but with a few key jogs can he succeed or does he need to be a Mahomes no, he can be a tannahill and that is fine. We really need this draft to swing for the fences, so if we are selling it better be enough to move into a spot for Thibodaux and Neal. Those are 2 key pieces that could fast track our success. So if we have 10 plus picks it better be to move up and secure the players we need not best player available. Go into draft looking to play leapfrog like teams have done to us and prevented our success. Leonard Floyd, davonte Smith, another LB, all taken before us by being leapfrogged. Its time to get creative. We dont need 10 picks just a few good choices.
......  
Route 9 : 10:28 am : link
Even if the Giants suck, BBI game threads are entertaining. Nothing funnier than grown men hurling insults at one another over a game. This team blows and it's amusing to watch fans of the team break their own necks trying to justify or defend horrible players.

The Rams game last week, something weird happened, I saw something, I saw the same old thing I see every week it seems. The offense looked as if it was moving the ball well early on and they of course, settle for a FG. Without hesitation or any hesitancy, I said to myself " there you go. There's your three points and then it's going to be the last offensive score the Giants will have and the Rams will score about 35 unanswered points"

Of course, I went out for the day and I checked my phone and I see it was 38-3 Rams. No surprise. So boring.

You think you might see a turn for the better someday but wake me up on that fucking day gets here.
