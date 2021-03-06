Will you care about the Giants in 2022 if DG isn’t fired ?

I don’t think it’s at all a foregone conclusion that DG is fired this off-season . Mara seems really set in his way and “the Giants way.” I worked last Sunday and for the first time in my life as a fan I’m in indifferent to the team. I’ll still likely watch on Sunday. But what nepotism reigns supreme and you had a meddling owner, there isn’t too much hope for things changing for the better IMo
Dave did a very good job as a Pro Personnel guy his first time. Some remember the big names that worked out but it was the smaller ones that also had a huge impact. Kevin Boothe and I can't remember his name but a player signed from Denver.
Anyway, his time is almost up. If people need to attack then so be it. It just has not worked out very well.
Either they will still care (most likely) or they wouldn't have cared about the Giants next year anyway, and they're using the GM situation as their excuse.
It’s my team.
High hopes might finally be fulfilled.
Nevertheless, I still care.
If the season continues to spiral I hope he steps up and resigns. Something along the lines of, "I didn't get it done. This great franchise needs to prepare to move forward and I am in the way. I thank.....".
(too young for the real bad years in the 70s)
I am 49 years old
As a Knicks (73') Mets(86') and Rangers (94') fan. The Giants are the most winning of the franchises I root for. Stay the course and ride it out. Enjoy the good moments.
This is going to be what to look at. Mara has already stated that have made significant changes to how they operate. If it gets really bad you would think he is going to be under enormous pressure to really make drastic changes such as removing himself and other family member from football operations. Give someone total control from outside and simple be someone that watches practice and shakes the players hands after the game like his Dad did.
You brought a child into this world knowing that DG might still be GM???? Madness!!!!
Misguided and wrong as he may be, I firmly believe that Mr Mara would fire DG today if he thought it was best for the Giants. Now, I don’t know why he doesn’t see what many of the rest of see regarding Gettleman’s rank buffoonery , his obvious incompetence and undeniable abject failure. But that’s another conversation altogether I suppose. Getty stays or goes, I’ll be here on BBI and I’ll watch or listen to on the radio every snap of every Giants game to the day I leave this world. To be honest, I like to think I’ll still be watching the Giants after I die but I’ll be with my brother Ross. And we’ll be raining thunder and lighting down on the Eagles! Ha!
I would never consider not watching , but I get why some would
They can't stop the run they cant rush the passer they can't catch sure interceptions and worst of all they can't even tackle. I wanted to throw the remote through the screen at JJs head after the fake punt that almost was. I mean JEEZ your speciality is specials. They are becoming like the Yankees, unwatchable, but at least the Yankees could win a game or two.
Well said. Exactly where I am. I don't understand the fans right now who are still certain we're on the correct path after 10 years of losing. I was the most optimistic fan years ago but this regime has beat it out of me. Arrogant, condescending, and know-nothing out of this GM was the cherry on top.
Haha.
Yeah. A lot of football to be played. Too much.
Oh yeah, they're going to turn this one around and win 4 more games and that will still be something to be proud of to look into the future.
"No one expected them to win 4 games with back-ups!"
Come on. You stuck through the Knicks for a longer period of garbage and you never bailed on them. They haven’t won a title since the early 70’s. This is why I always say the Knick fan is much more pie in the sky than Giant fans.
And-for the record-I really don't think Mara is so idiotic to bring DG back. What I pray to God John does is not promote from within/bring someone in with NO ties to our organization. Enough of this loyalty garbage.
Well said, and I’m confident real change is coming.
I keep seeing this over and over and don’t understand it. Jerry Reese won two superbowls and was fired but Gettleman is going to get this treatment? Why?
Left out the contract to Solder.
For the most of the last 10 years, the offseason has been more entertaining than the season, and the draft is our SB.
Next year's draft should be interesting with all the extra picks. I hope it actually IMPROVES the damn team.
I'll still follow them. But I'm not going to ruin too many Sunday's watching them if they still suck this bad.
Landon Collins can not cover and you think 90 million would be a good idea?
L.Williams is their best defensive player and the Jets was trading him to someone....and he never became a FA.
Your other points are debatable
you are so far off base on this one, it makes me wonder whether you are using a seeing eye dog to watch football.
Rather Giants will push him to retire. It will be a retire or else proposition I bet
I think as Giants fans we get spoiled because almost a decade ago we came off a 2 superbowl winning high and now we are back to reality. Some teams haven't won a superbowl and we have won 4 in past 4 decades. 1 per. So it's easy to be dissuaded by the present state of our team. It is really hard to watch the constant mistakes being made this year and the past 2 by the players. Seeing coaching not put people in right spots to succeed and the myriad of injuries is something out if a fictional sports movie. Injuries cannot allow us to succeed and next man up is a nice thought but the drop in talent makes it harder to watch. If one thing I can see as a positive this year is we are kinda at the point of Daniel Jones development where in next 8 games he has got to get it together and show us he can be future. Can he carry the team, we've seen that as a no, but with a few key jogs can he succeed or does he need to be a Mahomes no, he can be a tannahill and that is fine. We really need this draft to swing for the fences, so if we are selling it better be enough to move into a spot for Thibodaux and Neal. Those are 2 key pieces that could fast track our success. So if we have 10 plus picks it better be to move up and secure the players we need not best player available. Go into draft looking to play leapfrog like teams have done to us and prevented our success. Leonard Floyd, davonte Smith, another LB, all taken before us by being leapfrogged. Its time to get creative. We dont need 10 picks just a few good choices.
The Rams game last week, something weird happened, I saw something, I saw the same old thing I see every week it seems. The offense looked as if it was moving the ball well early on and they of course, settle for a FG. Without hesitation or any hesitancy, I said to myself " there you go. There's your three points and then it's going to be the last offensive score the Giants will have and the Rams will score about 35 unanswered points"
Of course, I went out for the day and I checked my phone and I see it was 38-3 Rams. No surprise. So boring.
You think you might see a turn for the better someday but wake me up on that fucking day gets here.