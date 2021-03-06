Will you care about the Giants in 2022 if DG isn’t fired ? Ned In Atlanta : 10/22/2021 12:08 pm

I don’t think it’s at all a foregone conclusion that DG is fired this off-season . Mara seems really set in his way and “the Giants way.” I worked last Sunday and for the first time in my life as a fan I’m in indifferent to the team. I’ll still likely watch on Sunday. But what nepotism reigns supreme and you had a meddling owner, there isn’t too much hope for things changing for the better IMo