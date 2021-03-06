New York Giants - Carolina Panthers Game Discussion

The Giants are a last place team and will compete for the worst offense in the NFL because the line is abysmal and injured, the injuries to the skill players, and Jones’s inability to make the number of plays a good quarterback needs to make.
Trying to pin this down to one guy, is like figuring out what destroyed the house the night there was a hurricane, tornado, and fire.
What plays would a good Qb make today that Jones is not making ? All i am seeing is drops by this crappy set of skill players . Is it his fault also that they can't catch a football ?
pretty obvious who they are. They know squat about football.
Aaron Rogers had a TD today where Adams caught it at the five and ran it in. Guess that doesn't count, right? Gotta be a throw into the end zone. Jones had 1 opportunity on the rollout, 1 receiver in the pattern triple covered, but Jones should have been able to squeeze the ball in. Producer and Debaser- you are both either 12 or total douches.
Easy to tell who played & understands football here. And thats not to say if you didn’t play you do not understand football, but you typically have a little more respect for how intricate and nuanced the game is. Easy to say “Giants are bad” or “Jones needs more TD’s” but typically problems are multi-layered.
I don't get to watch any of the games, and I'm sure not going to waste my money streaming them, but this is just.....abysmal. I always root for them to win, and I've finally reached the stage where the losing doesn't bother me anymore.
RE: RE: I see why I spent years avoiding game threads
teams have poor OLs, which are preventing them from doing anything on offense. Neither team has really tried anything deep because their OL can't block well enough to let long developing plays happen. Both running games are also essentially stagnant.
So Judge said he needs to keep doing the dirty runs because
It's not that complicated. A QB needs to produce. I wouldn't mind today's lack of production if we weren't already a bottom two offense in the NFC. Our offense sucks and the QB is a huge part of that. But it's ok, we're only in year three of this Jones nightmare.
O k you win man. Jones needs protection every play where he can throw quick slants to receivers with three feet of separation. Then when they get to the red zone garret needs some type of trick play or a TE gets a little dump off and break a tackle and score. Otherwise it’s garret fault ; oline fault ; rb fault ; every one else’s fault. I guess if you think QB is 1/11 of an offense then we’re good here fire everyone but jones who is paying great since he didn’t throw a pick
You are correct on that and difficult to judge. How do you evaluate Jones when everyone was healthy? Is he an exceptional QB? Is he a Super Bowl QB? Unless it’s ok to have mediocre athletes and get a few wins.
Yeah, I don't think too many people think he wasn't interfered with...but it's just frustrating to watch the ball bounce off his hands...whether he was touched or not. Happens way too much.
For me, it was not even that. Yes he was interfered with bu that is not the issue. What I wanted people to see was his route running in the first place. He actually ran TO the defender who was standing still. He easily could have done ANYTHING else to make sure he was open.
Mostly agree but this year i’m not seeing Jones leave a lot of plays out on the field. With that said i’m not locked into Jones as the long term QB here, but they have other more pressing issues that can be fixed and if you find someone with substantially higher upside then make a move.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The object for the QB is to score TDs
Not throw pretty passes over the middle and have drives stall. You don't see a problem here?
Watch the game, please watch the fuckin game!
I'm watching. He's fine. It's not enough.
So you expect some Hurculean effort or it's not good enough. I think you've stated your case here, we get it!
I'm expressing my opinion. Just as you express yours. Is there some limit to the rules on mine, and not on yours? Why are you so upset? Are you a child? Or a grown man?
Hi Producer, how are you?
You should express your opinion, after all it is the reason why spaces like this exist I guess. And you are in the majority side I believe, most ppl think Jones isn't the guy.
And we get it, if you would hear my suggestion it's just that now it sounds like a broken record. We've never talked to each other, and I know exactly how you feel about our QB. You're a vocal poster.
Some people won't like it just because we all already know your opinion on this, it doesn't need validation, or at least you shouldn't think it does.
Anyway, most here just wanna root for us to win today, that's all. And I believe you do too.
He is an average QB who can win games on a stacked team, be middle of the road on a mediocre team, and lose on a bad team (which is what he has largely done here).
He isn’t a bottom 10 QB. He is not a top 10 QB. He is an average QB. If he was a 3rd round pick he would be playing as expected. For the 6th overall pick you e pact to get a guy who elevates the team and makes the “wow” plays. He doesn’t do that.
If Gettleman had built a better roster around him he could be enough to run this offense successfully. But the team around him is garbage and he can’t elevate it with his skill set.
Quote:
WTF.......there’s one aspect of this team that should be solid and it’s not STs!
Hey, I'm told Judge was once a special teams coach. Gotta be a bad rumor.
Only time I recall the Giants having good special teams was when they had Renya Thompson and Dave Megget.
No matter what is happening, the anti-Jones and pro-Jones trolls make everything about Jones.
Make fun of Darnold? A pro-Jones troll attacks because he is in such a religious fervor about Jones he can’t imagine someone is not talking about him.
Engram is interfered with and doesn’t make the catch…”wow he sucks!!!!
Engram does suck tho
I’ve had enough of the Belichick coaching tree.
At least he had a winning season last year!
its gotten so bad I feel numb...the product on the field sucks.
Quote:
this is the epicenter of football stupid.
No matter what is happening, the anti-Jones and pro-Jones trolls make everything about Jones.
Make fun of Darnold? A pro-Jones troll attacks because he is in such a religious fervor about Jones he can’t imagine someone is not talking about him.
Engram is interfered with and doesn’t make the catch…”wow he sucks!!!!
Engram does suck tho
Yeah he does. But criticize him for what he actually does and doesn’t do. Just waiting for an opportunity to scream your emotional thoughts is ridiculous.
Quote:
In comment 15426980 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
this is the epicenter of football stupid.
No matter what is happening, the anti-Jones and pro-Jones trolls make everything about Jones.
Make fun of Darnold? A pro-Jones troll attacks because he is in such a religious fervor about Jones he can’t imagine someone is not talking about him.
Engram is interfered with and doesn’t make the catch…”wow he sucks!!!!
Engram does suck tho
Yeah he does. But criticize him for what he actually does and doesn’t do. Just waiting for an opportunity to scream your emotional thoughts is ridiculous.
Yeah, I don't think too many people think he wasn't interfered with...but it's just frustrating to watch the ball bounce off his hands...whether he was touched or not. Happens way too much.
Quote:
It's not that complicated. A QB needs to produce. I wouldn't mind today's lack of production if we weren't already a bottom two offense in the NFC. Our offense sucks and the QB is a huge part of that. But it's ok, we're only in year three of this Jones nightmare.
O k you win man. Jones needs protection every play where he can throw quick slants to receivers with three feet of separation. Then when they get to the red zone garret needs some type of trick play or a TE gets a little dump off and break a tackle and score. Otherwise it’s garret fault ; oline fault ; rb fault ; every one else’s fault. I guess if you think QB is 1/11 of an offense then we’re good here fire everyone but jones who is paying great since he didn’t throw a pick
Quote:
You are correct on that and difficult to judge. How do you evaluate Jones when everyone was healthy? Is he an exceptional QB? Is he a Super Bowl QB? Unless it’s ok to have mediocre athletes and get a few wins.
No matter what is happening, the anti-Jones and pro-Jones trolls make everything about Jones.
Make fun of Darnold? A pro-Jones troll attacks because he is in such a religious fervor about Jones he can’t imagine someone is not talking about him.
Engram is interfered with and doesn’t make the catch…”wow he sucks!!!!
90% of Game threads posts are emotional responses in the heat of the moment.
He’s terrible.
Yeah, I don't think too many people think he wasn't interfered with...but it's just frustrating to watch the ball bounce off his hands...whether he was touched or not. Happens way too much.
For me, it was not even that. Yes he was interfered with bu that is not the issue. What I wanted people to see was his route running in the first place. He actually ran TO the defender who was standing still. He easily could have done ANYTHING else to make sure he was open.
Not surprised. He was hit by four guys
Mostly agree but this year i’m not seeing Jones leave a lot of plays out on the field. With that said i’m not locked into Jones as the long term QB here, but they have other more pressing issues that can be fixed and if you find someone with substantially higher upside then make a move.
Quote:
In comment 15426872 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15426866 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15426855 Producer said:
Quote:
Not throw pretty passes over the middle and have drives stall. You don't see a problem here?
Watch the game, please watch the fuckin game!
I'm watching. He's fine. It's not enough.
So you expect some Hurculean effort or it's not good enough. I think you've stated your case here, we get it!
I'm expressing my opinion. Just as you express yours. Is there some limit to the rules on mine, and not on yours? Why are you so upset? Are you a child? Or a grown man?
Hi Producer, how are you?
You should express your opinion, after all it is the reason why spaces like this exist I guess. And you are in the majority side I believe, most ppl think Jones isn't the guy.
And we get it, if you would hear my suggestion it's just that now it sounds like a broken record. We've never talked to each other, and I know exactly how you feel about our QB. You're a vocal poster.
Some people won't like it just because we all already know your opinion on this, it doesn't need validation, or at least you shouldn't think it does.
Anyway, most here just wanna root for us to win today, that's all. And I believe you do too.
Lol I laughed
He isn’t a bottom 10 QB. He is not a top 10 QB. He is an average QB. If he was a 3rd round pick he would be playing as expected. For the 6th overall pick you e pact to get a guy who elevates the team and makes the “wow” plays. He doesn’t do that.
If Gettleman had built a better roster around him he could be enough to run this offense successfully. But the team around him is garbage and he can’t elevate it with his skill set.