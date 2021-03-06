for display only
New York Giants - Carolina Panthers Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:59 pm
...
RE: RE: Another STs penalty!  
jeff57 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15426960 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
In comment 15426950 Simms11 said:


Quote:


WTF.......there’s one aspect of this team that should be solid and it’s not STs!



Hey, I'm told Judge was once a special teams coach. Gotta be a bad rumor.


Only time I recall the Giants having good special teams was when they had Renya Thompson and Dave Megget.
RE: I see why I spent years avoiding game threads  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15426980 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
this is the epicenter of football stupid.

No matter what is happening, the anti-Jones and pro-Jones trolls make everything about Jones.

Make fun of Darnold? A pro-Jones troll attacks because he is in such a religious fervor about Jones he can’t imagine someone is not talking about him.

Engram is interfered with and doesn’t make the catch…”wow he sucks!!!!


Engram does suck tho
RE: Dolphins  
Simms11 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15426979 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Getting killed by Falcons. Wonder if Flores might be in trouble.

I’ve had enough of the Belichick coaching tree.


At least he had a winning season last year!
serious question  
mphbullet36 : 2:53 pm : link
does anyone care about winning this game?

its gotten so bad I feel numb...the product on the field sucks.
RE: …  
Giantfan21 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15426968 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are a last place team and will compete for the worst offense in the NFL because the line is abysmal and injured, the injuries to the skill players, and Jones’s inability to make the number of plays a good quarterback needs to make.

Trying to pin this down to one guy, is like figuring out what destroyed the house the night there was a hurricane, tornado, and fire.


What plays would a good Qb make today that Jones is not making ? All i am seeing is drops by this crappy set of skill players . Is it his fault also that they can't catch a football ?
We should just  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:53 pm : link
Punt on 3rd down, get surprise field position
RE: We have two douchbags on this game thread  
GiantGrit : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15426935 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
pretty obvious who they are. They know squat about football.
Aaron Rogers had a TD today where Adams caught it at the five and ran it in. Guess that doesn't count, right? Gotta be a throw into the end zone. Jones had 1 opportunity on the rollout, 1 receiver in the pattern triple covered, but Jones should have been able to squeeze the ball in. Producer and Debaser- you are both either 12 or total douches.


Easy to tell who played & understands football here. And thats not to say if you didn’t play you do not understand football, but you typically have a little more respect for how intricate and nuanced the game is. Easy to say “Giants are bad” or “Jones needs more TD’s” but typically problems are multi-layered.
This is worse than the  
jeff57 : 2:54 pm : link
Penn State-Illinois game
This is God-awful  
Photoguy : 2:54 pm : link
I don't get to watch any of the games, and I'm sure not going to waste my money streaming them, but this is just.....abysmal. I always root for them to win, and I've finally reached the stage where the losing doesn't bother me anymore.
RE: RE: I see why I spent years avoiding game threads  
Mike from Ohio : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15426987 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15426980 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


this is the epicenter of football stupid.

No matter what is happening, the anti-Jones and pro-Jones trolls make everything about Jones.

Make fun of Darnold? A pro-Jones troll attacks because he is in such a religious fervor about Jones he can’t imagine someone is not talking about him.

Engram is interfered with and doesn’t make the catch…”wow he sucks!!!!



Engram does suck tho


Yeah he does. But criticize him for what he actually does and doesn’t do. Just waiting for an opportunity to scream your emotional thoughts is ridiculous.
Both  
AcidTest : 2:54 pm : link
teams have poor OLs, which are preventing them from doing anything on offense. Neither team has really tried anything deep because their OL can't block well enough to let long developing plays happen. Both running games are also essentially stagnant.
So Judge said he needs to keep doing the dirty runs because  
Blue21 : 2:54 pm : link
one of them will turn into a big run? Is he serious? Waste how many plays to try and get one big one. Booker is awful. He is not going to do it for you.
If we’re not the worst team in football,  
Simms11 : 2:55 pm : link
we’re pretty damn close! Just embarrassing display of football.
The coaching stinks..  
prdave73 : 2:55 pm : link
JJ playing Booker still is a concerning. OC Garrett is just plain awful..
Not sure how Ragland missed that  
Anakim : 2:55 pm : link
despite not getting the 1st down, been  
Rory : 2:55 pm : link
keying in on Peart and he looks like he is doing better holding his man now.
RE: RE: RE: I see why I spent years avoiding game threads  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15426995 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15426987 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15426980 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


this is the epicenter of football stupid.

No matter what is happening, the anti-Jones and pro-Jones trolls make everything about Jones.

Make fun of Darnold? A pro-Jones troll attacks because he is in such a religious fervor about Jones he can’t imagine someone is not talking about him.

Engram is interfered with and doesn’t make the catch…”wow he sucks!!!!



Engram does suck tho



Yeah he does. But criticize him for what he actually does and doesn’t do. Just waiting for an opportunity to scream your emotional thoughts is ridiculous.


Yeah, I don't think too many people think he wasn't interfered with...but it's just frustrating to watch the ball bounce off his hands...whether he was touched or not. Happens way too much.
RE: RE: We have two douchbags on this game thread  
Producer : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15426992 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 15426935 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


pretty obvious who they are. They know squat about football.
Aaron Rogers had a TD today where Adams caught it at the five and ran it in. Guess that doesn't count, right? Gotta be a throw into the end zone. Jones had 1 opportunity on the rollout, 1 receiver in the pattern triple covered, but Jones should have been able to squeeze the ball in. Producer and Debaser- you are both either 12 or total douches.



Easy to tell who played & understands football here. And thats not to say if you didn’t play you do not understand football, but you typically have a little more respect for how intricate and nuanced the game is. Easy to say “Giants are bad” or “Jones needs more TD’s” but typically problems are multi-layered.


It's not that complicated. A QB needs to produce. I wouldn't mind today's lack of production if we weren't already a bottom two offense in the NFC. Our offense sucks and the QB is a huge part of that. But it's ok, we're only in year three of this Jones nightmare.
RE: We have two douchbags on this game thread  
Debaser : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15426935 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
pretty obvious who they are. They know squat about football.
Aaron Rogers had a TD today where Adams caught it at the five and ran it in. Guess that doesn't count, right? Gotta be a throw into the end zone. Jones had 1 opportunity on the rollout, 1 receiver in the pattern triple covered, but Jones should have been able to squeeze the ball in. Producer and Debaser- you are both either 12 or total douches.



O k you win man. Jones needs protection every play where he can throw quick slants to receivers with three feet of separation. Then when they get to the red zone garret needs some type of trick play or a TE gets a little dump off and break a tackle and score. Otherwise it’s garret fault ; oline fault ; rb fault ; every one else’s fault. I guess if you think QB is 1/11 of an offense then we’re good here fire everyone but jones who is paying great since he didn’t throw a pick
RE: RE: …  
NYPanos : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15426990 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15426968 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants are a last place team and will compete for the worst offense in the NFL because the line is abysmal and injured, the injuries to the skill players, and Jones’s inability to make the number of plays a good quarterback needs to make.

Trying to pin this down to one guy, is like figuring out what destroyed the house the night there was a hurricane, tornado, and fire.



What plays would a good Qb make today that Jones is not making ? All i am seeing is drops by this crappy set of skill players . Is it his fault also that they can't catch a football ?


You are correct on that and difficult to judge. How do you evaluate Jones when everyone was healthy? Is he an exceptional QB? Is he a Super Bowl QB? Unless it’s ok to have mediocre athletes and get a few wins.
RE: I see why I spent years avoiding game threads  
Jim in Tampa : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15426980 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
this is the epicenter of football stupid.

No matter what is happening, the anti-Jones and pro-Jones trolls make everything about Jones.

Make fun of Darnold? A pro-Jones troll attacks because he is in such a religious fervor about Jones he can’t imagine someone is not talking about him.

Engram is interfered with and doesn’t make the catch…”wow he sucks!!!!

90% of Game threads posts are emotional responses in the heat of the moment.
These two teams  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:56 pm : link
Suck.
Fifty  
AcidTest : 2:56 pm : link
yards for either one of these teams is like fifty light years.
Darnold is hurt  
bubba0825 : 2:56 pm : link
Darnold  
Sammo85 : 2:57 pm : link
is just bad. Poor body mechanics and ghosty off kilter throws.
Darnold is just not good  
PatersonPlank : 2:57 pm : link
Peppers hurt  
terz22 : 2:57 pm : link
RE: Darnold  
mfsd : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15427011 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
is just bad. Poor body mechanics and ghosty off kilter throws.


He’s terrible.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I see why I spent years avoiding game threads  
EricJ : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15427003 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:

Yeah, I don't think too many people think he wasn't interfered with...but it's just frustrating to watch the ball bounce off his hands...whether he was touched or not. Happens way too much.


For me, it was not even that. Yes he was interfered with bu that is not the issue. What I wanted people to see was his route running in the first place. He actually ran TO the defender who was standing still. He easily could have done ANYTHING else to make sure he was open.
Peppers looks okay  
Anakim : 2:58 pm : link
You hear that, teams? HE'S OKAY.
RE: Peppers hurt  
jeff57 : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15427013 terz22 said:
Quote:
.


Not surprised. He was hit by four guys
Darnold is soooo bad  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:58 pm : link
Man oh man
RE: …  
GiantGrit : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15426968 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants are a last place team and will compete for the worst offense in the NFL because the line is abysmal and injured, the injuries to the skill players, and Jones’s inability to make the number of plays a good quarterback needs to make.

Trying to pin this down to one guy, is like figuring out what destroyed the house the night there was a hurricane, tornado, and fire.


Mostly agree but this year i’m not seeing Jones leave a lot of plays out on the field. With that said i’m not locked into Jones as the long term QB here, but they have other more pressing issues that can be fixed and if you find someone with substantially higher upside then make a move.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The object for the QB is to score TDs  
jomps : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15426883 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15426879 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15426872 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15426866 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15426855 Producer said:


Quote:


Not throw pretty passes over the middle and have drives stall. You don't see a problem here?



Watch the game, please watch the fuckin game!



I'm watching. He's fine. It's not enough.



So you expect some Hurculean effort or it's not good enough. I think you've stated your case here, we get it!



I'm expressing my opinion. Just as you express yours. Is there some limit to the rules on mine, and not on yours? Why are you so upset? Are you a child? Or a grown man?


Hi Producer, how are you?

You should express your opinion, after all it is the reason why spaces like this exist I guess. And you are in the majority side I believe, most ppl think Jones isn't the guy.
And we get it, if you would hear my suggestion it's just that now it sounds like a broken record. We've never talked to each other, and I know exactly how you feel about our QB. You're a vocal poster.
Some people won't like it just because we all already know your opinion on this, it doesn't need validation, or at least you shouldn't think it does.
Anyway, most here just wanna root for us to win today, that's all. And I believe you do too.
 
christian : 2:59 pm : link
This game needs to be taken out back and shot.
Peppers  
AcidTest : 2:59 pm : link
is hurt. Hope he's OK.
RE: Peppers looks okay  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15427016 Anakim said:
Quote:
You hear that, teams? HE'S OKAY.


Lol I laughed
Horrible play call  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:00 pm : link
We know what we have with Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 3:00 pm : link
He is an average QB who can win games on a stacked team, be middle of the road on a mediocre team, and lose on a bad team (which is what he has largely done here).

He isn’t a bottom 10 QB. He is not a top 10 QB. He is an average QB. If he was a 3rd round pick he would be playing as expected. For the 6th overall pick you e pact to get a guy who elevates the team and makes the “wow” plays. He doesn’t do that.

If Gettleman had built a better roster around him he could be enough to run this offense successfully. But the team around him is garbage and he can’t elevate it with his skill set.
How sad was that play!  
Simms11 : 3:00 pm : link
Was read all the way!
There is really no reason for Peppers to be back there for punt return  
Giantfan21 : 3:00 pm : link
when he is coming off injuries and is fragile. Just bad decisions by Judge continues
What the fuck are these throws?  
BestFeature : 3:00 pm : link
WTF is Garrett doing?
Solder  
AcidTest : 3:00 pm : link
was beaten badly on that screen.
Play press  
bubba0825 : 3:01 pm : link
And playing right into the coverage. That’s on Garrett
Why pass  
D_Giants : 3:01 pm : link
Downfield when you can compete laterals? This OL is horrible.
Nice first down  
rocco8112 : 3:01 pm : link
Why did Booker run sideways
This team should literally practice  
Thunderstruck27 : 3:01 pm : link
one screen pass all week long
Nice improv by Jones  
jeff57 : 3:02 pm : link
......  
Route 9 : 3:02 pm : link
Daniel Jones catch lol
Well, that's an easy way to get your QB killed  
Anakim : 3:02 pm : link
