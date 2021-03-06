for display only
New York Giants - Carolina Panthers Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/24/2021 3:51 pm
Is it safe to start this?

This was a good win for the team...  
EricJ : 10/24/2021 4:13 pm : link
and if they can win again next week, then MAYBE we have something positive to look for in the future.

We beat a team that we are supposed to beat and we did it without most of our offensive weapons.
RE: RE: Encouraging game for Peart, Ojulari, and Mckinney  
BleedBlue : 10/24/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15427433 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
In comment 15427421 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


and i also thought this was Garrett best game as OC because he actually adapted to what was on the field and called more QB designs, more rollouts and didn't just let Jones stand back there and take a beating



I agree on Garrett. He protected the line with design and seemed to also find a weakness on the crossing patterns and kept going to it.


he also FINALLY called a rub/pick combo inside 10 and it went for 6. he schemed someone open. BOUT TIME!
I'd pretty much given up hope that Peart is a keeper. Was I wrong  
Ira : 10/24/2021 4:14 pm : link
?
Nice win today.  
truebluelarry : 10/24/2021 4:14 pm : link
I can't remember the last time the Giants defense had more sacks (6) than points allowed (3).

RE: RE: Unpopular Opinion: Jones plays better when Shepard is out  
Giantfan21 : 10/24/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15427400 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15427378 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


... He relies on Shepard too much because they have the most history.

But Shepard is not a game breaker, and with with him out Jones is getting the ball to guys with speed and/or elusiveness.



Not sure you have a good read on shepard's skillset. Elusiveness and route running is what he does best. He's more consistently open than other WRs on the roster.


I think there is some truth that when Shepard is out there , Jones locks on to him too much . When Shepard is out which is a lot Jones seems to spread the ball around a lot more
RE: 12-5!  
jomps : 10/24/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15427313 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Here we come! Should I book Super Bowl tixs?


Hi SFG, how are u?

Yes, LFG! Im never rooting for it, but if Mahomes can't play next week we have a shot and we'd always have a shot vs the Raiders causd they're inconsistent.

Obviously not 12-5 but hopefully 4-5 before the bye week?

Since I know you're a beer guy, what are u having today?
RE: Encouraging game for Peart, Ojulari, and Mckinney  
fanoftheteam : 10/24/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15427421 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
and i also thought this was Garrett best game as OC because he actually adapted to what was on the field and called more QB designs, more rollouts and didn't just let Jones stand back there and take a beating



Dont say that here. The clowns in the gamethread were upset with exposing jones
We  
AcidTest : 10/24/2021 4:16 pm : link
beat a really bad team, but you can only play who is on the schedule.

Aside from an early play where he was beaten and his down field penalty, Peart played well. The rest of the OL did not, especially Solder, Price, and Hernandez. Burns was killing us all day long, frequently because we still can't pick up a simple stunt. Those three also whiffed frequently on inside swim moves by the Carolina DL.

The poor OL play is why we never went downfield. Jones was under pressure all day. It's also why Garrett had him rolling out on a lot of plays. I thought Jones played well considering he was missing Golladay, Toney, Shepard, and Barkley, and given that his OL didn't play well.

Booker is blah. No explosion and dropped a pass. We should have resigned Gallman. He would have been a lot cheaper.

Drops by Slayton and Sills IIRC.

Monster games from Lawrence, Williams, and especially Ojulari. Johnson also played well, as did Jackson and Bradberry.

Gano had a great game as well.

Solid win, but the major weakness of this team as we have discussed is the OL.
RE: I'd pretty much given up hope that Peart is a keeper. Was I wrong  
g56blue10 : 10/24/2021 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15427444 Ira said:
Quote:
?


Who knows but it’s silly to give up on player so quickly.. he was a raw prospect with lots of talent.. some take time to progress into good players
Both teams had makeshift OL  
Mike in Boston : 10/24/2021 4:18 pm : link
Or D could exploit it, theirs did for a while, but Garrett adjusted.
I  
AcidTest : 10/24/2021 4:19 pm : link
particularly like the fact that we played poorly in the first half, but came out after halftime and dominated.
Was there even any doubt  
stoneman : 10/24/2021 4:19 pm : link
Please :)
RE: Where has this team been?  
k2tampa : 10/24/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15427424 Giant John said:
Quote:
I don’t know but I will take it! Yea baby!!!!!!


Well, 8 of 11 from the offense have been in the training room, watching the game in plain clothes.
RE: I’m still buying Joe Judge stock  
ghost718 : 10/24/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15427396 Sean said:
Quote:
.


Well I don't think Joe Judge should take comfort in that
No TD given up in the last 2 minutes of the 1st half  
Bob from Massachusetts : 10/24/2021 4:23 pm : link
Huge accomplishment!
An encouraging sign  
GiantGrit : 10/24/2021 4:24 pm : link
They played really hard today. Good to see they still respect the coaching staff.
Looks like Gettleman  
jeff57 : 10/24/2021 4:25 pm : link
May have finally hit on a Georgia defensive pick
Giants  
Sammo85 : 10/24/2021 4:26 pm : link
have to address the interior OL for next season.

You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.
RE: RE: Where has this team been?  
RCPhoenix : 10/24/2021 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15427477 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15427424 Giant John said:


Quote:


I don’t know but I will take it! Yea baby!!!!!!



Well, 8 of 11 from the offense have been in the training room, watching the game in plain clothes.


I think a better question is why Garrett hasn’t rolled out Jones as much as he did today
Almost forgot what it was like...  
Jim in Tampa : 10/24/2021 4:27 pm : link
to feel happy after a Giants game ;>)
RE: Giants  
RCPhoenix : 10/24/2021 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15427500 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
have to address the interior OL for next season.

You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.


That OG from Ohio State, Thayer Munford, would be nice
RE: RE: Giants  
bubba0825 : 10/24/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15427517 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15427500 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


have to address the interior OL for next season.

You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.



That OG from Ohio State, Thayer Munford, would be nice


Just 2 more high drafts picks and the oline will be fixed
RE: Ojulari is a keeper  
OntheRoad : 10/24/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15427382 dpinzow said:
Quote:
now 5.5 sacks in his first 7 games as a pro


What the Giants have needed most is not so much sacks but constant pressure that forces the QB to throw. Up to this game, Ojulari had made a few big plays but disappeared for much of the game. Today Ojulari not only had the sacks, but the constant pressure that the Giants needed.
We are no longer the worst team in the NFL since  
Blue Dream : 10/24/2021 4:47 pm : link
Same number of losses as the Jets but one more win.....Baby Steps
RE: We are no longer the worst team in the NFL since  
Blue Dream : 10/24/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15427553 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Same number of losses as the Jets but one more win.....Baby Steps


*Since 2017
RE: RE: Giants  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15427517 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15427500 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


have to address the interior OL for next season.

You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.



That OG from Ohio State, Thayer Munford, would be nice


I am hoping that someone they have on the team/practice squad emerges. Like to go into the draft using a 2nd rounder on a big mean nasty guard to be what WH was supposed to be. Peart is a very big part and if he steps up I think they will be in good shape. SL should compete but AG seems like a longshot at least for next year.
RE: I'd pretty much given up hope that Peart is a keeper. Was I wrong  
John In CO : 10/24/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15427444 Ira said:
Quote:
?

Dont know that you are wrong....or right. He is a mid round draft pick from a non-major college program playing in his 2nd year in the NFL at a pretty damn tough position. To make any judgement as to whether he is a "keeper" or not at this stage would be pretty stupid. Player Development is a thing.....I think the physical ability is there, just needs a lot more experience and development.
Peart wasn't bad at all today  
Dave on the UWS : 10/24/2021 5:07 pm : link
He clearly is "very raw" still, but there is talent there. I think they are smart at having him start at LT every week until Thomas comes back. It will help him. the rest of the line is trash. Not much more they can do to upgrade the line.
The defense played sound assignment football today. Played their gaps well, were aggressive in pass defense and on the line. This is what we thought we were getting coming into this year.
This team looked very prepared today. Its what we expected out of Judge.
This win doesn’t change any of my views on this team  
Mike from Ohio : 10/24/2021 5:08 pm : link
and what needs to be done this offseason. But it feels great to enjoy a Giant game and come away with a win. I refuse to root for losses and I think it is stupid from a strategy perspective.

I enjoyed this game immensely and hope they win again next week. For this afternoon I don’t have to worry about the offseason.

Damn fine game!
All of these years  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/24/2021 5:19 pm : link
and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.
RE: All of these years  
BillT : 10/24/2021 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15427615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.

I’m happy.
its just hard to be happy when you win to get to 2-5  
MartyNJ1969 : 10/24/2021 5:32 pm : link
and during that time other teams have kicked our ass in so many ways. Apathy doesn't wear away with one win against a subpar team..and Carolina was atrocious today with Darnold.

I think that is why traffic is light
RE: All of these years  
jomps : 10/24/2021 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15427615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.


Hi Eric, how are you?

We've never talked to each other, and I don't necessarily think you're wrong here.

But I think I know the answer to your question (I also think you do), ppl are more inclined to engage social interactions like these when angry more then when happy.

It also amazes me, but it's not unexpected, not anymore at least, 15 years+ into online world.
It feels good to win a game for once like this.  
FStubbs : 10/24/2021 5:38 pm : link
Kind of hard to believe given where we've been that we could rout a team. I was wrong this week.

The team still needs major changes, but at least they aren't the worst team in the league.

RE: RE: All of these years  
steve in ky : 10/24/2021 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15427633 jomps said:
Quote:
In comment 15427615 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.



Hi Eric, how are you?

We've never talked to each other, and I don't necessarily think you're wrong here.

But I think I know the answer to your question (I also think you do), ppl are more inclined to engage social interactions like these when angry more then when happy.

It also amazes me, but it's not unexpected, not anymore at least, 15 years+ into online world.


The majority of positive posts are met with mocking and arguments to where it’s like a broken record on this site, so it’s no wonder people leave or quit posting. But I’m guessing there are plenty of fans happy with today’s win.
Peartt  
RAIN : 10/24/2021 5:43 pm : link
Looked good. Did an admirable job, and looked comfortable.

Some ups and downs remain for a young guy with very few starts under his belt. Lots of upside there, just need consistency.
It seems to me that the Giants are too often on  
TheEvilLurker : 10/24/2021 5:52 pm : link
The wrong side of these injury games. About time they steal one for once.
Great to see the  
BigBlueJ : 10/24/2021 6:23 pm : link
effort from everyone. This might be my favorite Daniel Jones game.
RE: RE: …  
santacruzom : 10/24/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15427391 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15427376 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


I believe somebody started a thread a week or two ago saying they were incredibly jealous of the Panthers organization, how they’ve rebuilt, how they have Matt Rhule, and how great they were drafting.




yes, they were slobbing the rhule and tepper knob. saying wish we were them, they are better than us, they are ahead of us, tepper is forward thiking, etc


Yeah, when will those people learn that the Giants always enjoy the last laugh?
Kept Waiting for the Panther Drive  
clatterbuck : 10/24/2021 6:37 pm : link
that would turn the game for them. It never happened. Cringed when the back-up QB came in because of, you know. That didn't happen. Expected a tipped pass int., a fumble, some game-changing mistake. Didn't happen. Our defense dominated the Panther's makeshift offensive line. Our offensive line struggled but Jones took the heat off them by playing an efficient, smart, tough game. Gano was perfect. Complementary football. I'll take it. And Darnold? He may just not be very good.
RE: All of these years  
Carson53 : 10/24/2021 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15427615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.
.

Well Eric, they have done quite a bit of that in the last decade. Good for them, they finally won another game.
I still don't think they will even match last year's win total of six wins.
But again, good they got a win against a team trending downward, as in four losses in a row.
RE: All of these years  
Metnut : 10/24/2021 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15427615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.


At 1-5 coming off back to back blowouts, I think a lot of people didn’t tune in today. The stadium looked to have a lot of empty seats as well.

If I didn’t have a newborn and wasn’t stuck at home, I doubt I’d have gone out of my way to watch.

They looked good today. A lot more people will be watching on Monday night @KC. That game is a chance to change the narrative this season.
Nice win.  
Thegratefulhead : 10/24/2021 6:53 pm : link
They didn't quit on Judge. I was concerned going in. Happy for everyone. Build on it.
RE: All of these years  
UberAlias : 10/24/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15427615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.
Lol. So true. And even so, there’s still a share of complaining out there.
Jones was the man  
JerseyCityJoe : 10/24/2021 7:08 pm : link
Despite running for life he was still the best offensive player on the field today. We have huge problems but he ain't one of them.
RE: All of these years  
RCPhoenix : 10/24/2021 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15427615 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.


To me it’s up there with death, taxes, and skin color for things that will never change.
RE: RE: All of these years  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15427849 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15427615 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.

Where is everybody?

Be happy.

Lol. So true. And even so, there’s still a share of complaining out there.


It was 5-3 we’ll into the third. There’s a lot worthy of complaining
Really good to see Daniel Jones smiling on the sideline today...  
BillKo : 10/24/2021 8:23 pm : link
...also good to see the stadium wasn't half empty as some had predicted.

Weather was fantastic, lots of great tailgating, and the stadium was about 75% full and pretty loud and into it.

Good win for the team. Hopefully we keep seeing improvement.
Good win, made plays, kept swinging the bat, finished their opponent  
JonC : 10/24/2021 9:51 pm : link
Some signs of progress, and they did what they should have at home against a beat up opponent. Give them credit for continuing to work hard and finishing an opponent. Saw players winning one-on-one match-ups all day.
Progress. Fix the penalties!

But, someone tell John Mara injuries are not preventing this roster from contention. Much talent and scheme construction is still needed.
As good as the defense played, and as off target as Darnold was  
GeofromNJ : 10/24/2021 10:59 pm : link
I couldn't help thinking that the Panthers first half drives might have resulted in points if McCaffery had been playing. Would the Panthers have then won? Don't know, but they would have scored points. That said, I want to see this same defense stop KC a week from tomorrow. Reid claimed that Mahomes cleared concussion protocol after today's game and will play next week.
