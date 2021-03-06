New York Giants - Carolina Panthers Post-Game Discussion

and i also thought this was Garrett best game as OC because he actually adapted to what was on the field and called more QB designs, more rollouts and didn't just let Jones stand back there and take a beating
I agree on Garrett. He protected the line with design and seemed to also find a weakness on the crossing patterns and kept going to it.
he also FINALLY called a rub/pick combo inside 10 and it went for 6. he schemed someone open. BOUT TIME!
I'd pretty much given up hope that Peart is a keeper. Was I wrong
Dont say that here. The clowns in the gamethread were upset with exposing jones
beat a really bad team, but you can only play who is on the schedule.
Aside from an early play where he was beaten and his down field penalty, Peart played well. The rest of the OL did not, especially Solder, Price, and Hernandez. Burns was killing us all day long, frequently because we still can't pick up a simple stunt. Those three also whiffed frequently on inside swim moves by the Carolina DL.
The poor OL play is why we never went downfield. Jones was under pressure all day. It's also why Garrett had him rolling out on a lot of plays. I thought Jones played well considering he was missing Golladay, Toney, Shepard, and Barkley, and given that his OL didn't play well.
Booker is blah. No explosion and dropped a pass. We should have resigned Gallman. He would have been a lot cheaper.
Drops by Slayton and Sills IIRC.
Monster games from Lawrence, Williams, and especially Ojulari. Johnson also played well, as did Jackson and Bradberry.
Gano had a great game as well.
Solid win, but the major weakness of this team as we have discussed is the OL.
RE: I'd pretty much given up hope that Peart is a keeper. Was I wrong
What the Giants have needed most is not so much sacks but constant pressure that forces the QB to throw. Up to this game, Ojulari had made a few big plays but disappeared for much of the game. Today Ojulari not only had the sacks, but the constant pressure that the Giants needed.
You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.
That OG from Ohio State, Thayer Munford, would be nice
I am hoping that someone they have on the team/practice squad emerges. Like to go into the draft using a 2nd rounder on a big mean nasty guard to be what WH was supposed to be. Peart is a very big part and if he steps up I think they will be in good shape. SL should compete but AG seems like a longshot at least for next year.
RE: I'd pretty much given up hope that Peart is a keeper. Was I wrong
Dont know that you are wrong....or right. He is a mid round draft pick from a non-major college program playing in his 2nd year in the NFL at a pretty damn tough position. To make any judgement as to whether he is a "keeper" or not at this stage would be pretty stupid. Player Development is a thing.....I think the physical ability is there, just needs a lot more experience and development.
He clearly is "very raw" still, but there is talent there. I think they are smart at having him start at LT every week until Thomas comes back. It will help him. the rest of the line is trash. Not much more they can do to upgrade the line.
The defense played sound assignment football today. Played their gaps well, were aggressive in pass defense and on the line. This is what we thought we were getting coming into this year.
This team looked very prepared today. Its what we expected out of Judge.
This win doesn’t change any of my views on this team
and it still amazes me how much more traffic post-game threads get when the team loses.
Where is everybody?
Be happy.
Hi Eric, how are you?
We've never talked to each other, and I don't necessarily think you're wrong here.
But I think I know the answer to your question (I also think you do), ppl are more inclined to engage social interactions like these when angry more then when happy.
It also amazes me, but it's not unexpected, not anymore at least, 15 years+ into online world.
The majority of positive posts are met with mocking and arguments to where it’s like a broken record on this site, so it’s no wonder people leave or quit posting. But I’m guessing there are plenty of fans happy with today’s win.
that would turn the game for them. It never happened. Cringed when the back-up QB came in because of, you know. That didn't happen. Expected a tipped pass int., a fumble, some game-changing mistake. Didn't happen. Our defense dominated the Panther's makeshift offensive line. Our offensive line struggled but Jones took the heat off them by playing an efficient, smart, tough game. Gano was perfect. Complementary football. I'll take it. And Darnold? He may just not be very good.
.
Well Eric, they have done quite a bit of that in the last decade. Good for them, they finally won another game.
I still don't think they will even match last year's win total of six wins.
But again, good they got a win against a team trending downward, as in four losses in a row.
Some signs of progress, and they did what they should have at home against a beat up opponent. Give them credit for continuing to work hard and finishing an opponent. Saw players winning one-on-one match-ups all day.
Progress. Fix the penalties!
But, someone tell John Mara injuries are not preventing this roster from contention. Much talent and scheme construction is still needed.
As good as the defense played, and as off target as Darnold was
I couldn't help thinking that the Panthers first half drives might have resulted in points if McCaffery had been playing. Would the Panthers have then won? Don't know, but they would have scored points. That said, I want to see this same defense stop KC a week from tomorrow. Reid claimed that Mahomes cleared concussion protocol after today's game and will play next week.
We beat a team that we are supposed to beat and we did it without most of our offensive weapons.
... He relies on Shepard too much because they have the most history.
But Shepard is not a game breaker, and with with him out Jones is getting the ball to guys with speed and/or elusiveness.
Not sure you have a good read on shepard's skillset. Elusiveness and route running is what he does best. He's more consistently open than other WRs on the roster.
I think there is some truth that when Shepard is out there , Jones locks on to him too much . When Shepard is out which is a lot Jones seems to spread the ball around a lot more
Hi SFG, how are u?
Yes, LFG! Im never rooting for it, but if Mahomes can't play next week we have a shot and we'd always have a shot vs the Raiders causd they're inconsistent.
Obviously not 12-5 but hopefully 4-5 before the bye week?
Since I know you're a beer guy, what are u having today?
Who knows but it’s silly to give up on player so quickly.. he was a raw prospect with lots of talent.. some take time to progress into good players
Well, 8 of 11 from the offense have been in the training room, watching the game in plain clothes.
Well I don't think Joe Judge should take comfort in that
You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.
I don’t know but I will take it! Yea baby!!!!!!
Well, 8 of 11 from the offense have been in the training room, watching the game in plain clothes.
I think a better question is why Garrett hasn’t rolled out Jones as much as he did today
You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.
That OG from Ohio State, Thayer Munford, would be nice
have to address the interior OL for next season.
You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.
That OG from Ohio State, Thayer Munford, would be nice
Just 2 more high drafts picks and the oline will be fixed
What the Giants have needed most is not so much sacks but constant pressure that forces the QB to throw. Up to this game, Ojulari had made a few big plays but disappeared for much of the game. Today Ojulari not only had the sacks, but the constant pressure that the Giants needed.
*Since 2017
have to address the interior OL for next season.
You don’t know whether Gates will come back the same. But you know Hernandez is not good enough to keep and Price is a backup.
That OG from Ohio State, Thayer Munford, would be nice
I am hoping that someone they have on the team/practice squad emerges. Like to go into the draft using a 2nd rounder on a big mean nasty guard to be what WH was supposed to be. Peart is a very big part and if he steps up I think they will be in good shape. SL should compete but AG seems like a longshot at least for next year.
Dont know that you are wrong....or right. He is a mid round draft pick from a non-major college program playing in his 2nd year in the NFL at a pretty damn tough position. To make any judgement as to whether he is a "keeper" or not at this stage would be pretty stupid. Player Development is a thing.....I think the physical ability is there, just needs a lot more experience and development.
The defense played sound assignment football today. Played their gaps well, were aggressive in pass defense and on the line. This is what we thought we were getting coming into this year.
This team looked very prepared today. Its what we expected out of Judge.
I enjoyed this game immensely and hope they win again next week. For this afternoon I don’t have to worry about the offseason.
Damn fine game!
I’m happy.
I think that is why traffic is light
Hi Eric, how are you?
We've never talked to each other, and I don't necessarily think you're wrong here.
But I think I know the answer to your question (I also think you do), ppl are more inclined to engage social interactions like these when angry more then when happy.
It also amazes me, but it's not unexpected, not anymore at least, 15 years+ into online world.
The team still needs major changes, but at least they aren't the worst team in the league.
Hi Eric, how are you?
We've never talked to each other, and I don't necessarily think you're wrong here.
But I think I know the answer to your question (I also think you do), ppl are more inclined to engage social interactions like these when angry more then when happy.
It also amazes me, but it's not unexpected, not anymore at least, 15 years+ into online world.
The majority of positive posts are met with mocking and arguments to where it’s like a broken record on this site, so it’s no wonder people leave or quit posting. But I’m guessing there are plenty of fans happy with today’s win.
Some ups and downs remain for a young guy with very few starts under his belt. Lots of upside there, just need consistency.
I believe somebody started a thread a week or two ago saying they were incredibly jealous of the Panthers organization, how they’ve rebuilt, how they have Matt Rhule, and how great they were drafting.
yes, they were slobbing the rhule and tepper knob. saying wish we were them, they are better than us, they are ahead of us, tepper is forward thiking, etc
Yeah, when will those people learn that the Giants always enjoy the last laugh?
Well Eric, they have done quite a bit of that in the last decade. Good for them, they finally won another game.
I still don't think they will even match last year's win total of six wins.
But again, good they got a win against a team trending downward, as in four losses in a row.
At 1-5 coming off back to back blowouts, I think a lot of people didn’t tune in today. The stadium looked to have a lot of empty seats as well.
If I didn’t have a newborn and wasn’t stuck at home, I doubt I’d have gone out of my way to watch.
They looked good today. A lot more people will be watching on Monday night @KC. That game is a chance to change the narrative this season.
To me it’s up there with death, taxes, and skin color for things that will never change.
Lol. So true. And even so, there’s still a share of complaining out there.
It was 5-3 we’ll into the third. There’s a lot worthy of complaining
Weather was fantastic, lots of great tailgating, and the stadium was about 75% full and pretty loud and into it.
Good win for the team. Hopefully we keep seeing improvement.
Progress. Fix the penalties!
But, someone tell John Mara injuries are not preventing this roster from contention. Much talent and scheme construction is still needed.