Mara had brief comments after the win today:

Sean : 10/24/2021 5:53 pm
Quote:
Ian O'Connor
@Ian_OConnor
After Giants beatdown of Carolina, Giants co-owner John Mara to
@nypostsports on coaching candidates Joe Judge & Matt Rhule: "I think they are both good coaches. I'm happy with the one we've got."


Quote:
Ian O'Connor
@Ian_OConnor
On Joe Judge, Giants co-owner John Mara told
@nypostsports -- "Obviously we've struggled this year but he has not lost the locker room, and I've seen that happen over the years. I think the players still believe in him. We've just got to get our guys healthy again."

Ugh…  
trueblueinpw : 10/24/2021 5:55 pm : link
Injuries are not the problem with team Mr Mara.
The excuse is already baked in  
blueblood : 10/24/2021 5:55 pm : link
yup...
ARE YOU FUCKING  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 5:56 pm : link
Kidding me John? The injuries excuses...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/24/2021 5:57 pm : link
Hi John!
LOL  
DannyDimes : 10/24/2021 5:57 pm : link
What do you expect him to say?
He will give the fans DG's head.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 5:57 pm : link
Then force JJ on the next GM. AWESOME!
Not unexpected  
Dave on the UWS : 10/24/2021 5:58 pm : link
But he waited until the team came off a win to make a positive comment about the coach.
RE: He will give the fans DG's head.  
Sean : 10/24/2021 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15427682 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Then force JJ on the next GM. AWESOME!

I’m fine with that. I like Judge.
I think this team will have to suck  
Dave on the UWS : 10/24/2021 6:01 pm : link
WITH all the piece before he will make changes. He believes this is a contending team WITH all the pieces. He's wrong of course, but not unexpected.
Ugh  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 6:02 pm : link
.
Foolish  
Les in TO : 10/24/2021 6:02 pm : link
John. The Giants record is actually better when Barkley is not playing compared to when he is in the lineup. So not sure the cavalry is going to make much of a difference.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 6:03 pm : link
I am fine if new GM believes in JJ, but I fear it'll be a prerequisite to getting the job. And that is bound to fail IMO.
RE: Not unexpected  
Mdgiantsfan : 10/24/2021 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15427684 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
But he waited until the team came off a win to make a positive comment about the coach.


It could just so happen to be happenstance but we finally hear from him after they beat the coach they failed to get 😂
RE: LOL  
bwitz : 10/24/2021 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15427681 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
What do you expect him to say?


Agreed. But, it’s still gag me with a spoon bullshit.
The injuries comment....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 6:06 pm : link
GTFO John. The Ravens have lost half their roster!

John can't help but step in. Say nothing. Just nod and walk away. Instead he pisses off on a day the team wins. UFB.
He should not have said anything....  
EricJ : 10/24/2021 6:06 pm : link
after a meaningless win if we was not going to say anything after a bad loss
RE: Sean.  
Sean : 10/24/2021 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15427699 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I am fine if new GM believes in JJ, but I fear it'll be a prerequisite to getting the job. And that is bound to fail IMO.

What does it really matter? If Judge bombs in 2022 the new GM will have influence on who the next head coach is anyway. Blowing through coaching staffs every 2 years is not ideal. I just think it gets a bit overplayed about the GM needing to pick the coach, which I don’t even think happens here anyway.
We will see  
Sammo85 : 10/24/2021 6:07 pm : link
How the rest of the season plays out.
John has screwed up every decision he has made  
Dave on the UWS : 10/24/2021 6:07 pm : link
for a decade. Does anyone think he will get anything right here? common guys, don't be naive.
On the flip side, if a bunch of these young players start developing and show they can be part of the solution, what decision should he make? Serious question
You guys are being weird  
djm : 10/24/2021 6:07 pm : link
..
Your either IN or your OUT  
stoneman : 10/24/2021 6:10 pm : link
still alot to go in the season - will be interesting to see how BBI sides as the team gels - or implodes. We'll be taking notes.

I am all in - pushing all of my chips to the table :)
RE: Ugh  
Chris684 : 10/24/2021 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15427697 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


I know, the Giants win today. Rough day for you as a...ummm...Giant fan?

Let’s root for losses so we can fire a coach every 2 years like all the good teams in this league do, right?
John Mara  
TommyWiseau : 10/24/2021 6:12 pm : link
Is a clown
Oh yeah  
ghost718 : 10/24/2021 6:13 pm : link
Mara's gonna do something dumb

It's in the bag
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 6:14 pm : link
You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.
Judge is under review  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 6:14 pm : link
He keeps the team fighting and competitive with wins in the division he will have some say this off-season regarding Jones, GM and his coaching staff.

If it falls apart and the locker room fractures George Young 2 will be front and center from the fans and media.

Mara has always been very complimentary of Judge. This is his guy. The key phrase he said was keeping the locker room . He knows more talents needed. He knows Jones is iffy imo.
RE: Judge is under review  
Sean : 10/24/2021 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15427742 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
He keeps the team fighting and competitive with wins in the division he will have some say this off-season regarding Jones, GM and his coaching staff.

If it falls apart and the locker room fractures George Young 2 will be front and center from the fans and media.

Mara has always been very complimentary of Judge. This is his guy. The key phrase he said was keeping the locker room . He knows more talents needed. He knows Jones is iffy imo.

Well said. I don’t think the comments are bad, it’s all about Judge imo.
RE: I think this team will have to suck  
bradshaw44 : 10/24/2021 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15427695 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
WITH all the piece before he will make changes. He believes this is a contending team WITH all the pieces. He's wrong of course, but not unexpected.


What were the first three weeks then?
Mara can't wait  
AdamBrag : 10/24/2021 6:16 pm : link
to do some more December evaluations once the team is firmly out of it.
RE: ...  
Chris684 : 10/24/2021 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15427741 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.


Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?
Get  
AcidTest : 10/24/2021 6:19 pm : link
ready for the press conference at the end of the year citing injuries as the excuse for another losing season, and why we're signing DG to a three year extension.
Wow  
fanoftheteam : 10/24/2021 6:19 pm : link
John Maras an asshole! - he gave the fans, especially those on BBi, exactley what they wanted by saying something midseason.. he should of avoided the media and kept his mouth shut.

Sucks that hes the giants owner - hope he sells the team and never says anything again! What fkin loser! John mara = total loser
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15427760 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427741 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.



Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?


I'm not.
RE: Get  
Sean : 10/24/2021 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15427762 AcidTest said:
Quote:
ready for the press conference at the end of the year citing injuries as the excuse for another losing season, and why we're signing DG to a three year extension.

This is just antagonistic. That won’t happen. The better comment would be elevating Abrams which is possible.
RE: RE: ...  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15427760 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427741 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.



Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?


I'm rooting for losses. The only relevance of today was hitting draft position and possibly making the owner think that injuries are the reason the team is so bad.
Acid.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 6:22 pm : link
I don't see-short of us going to the playoffs, LOL @ that happening-DG coming back. Mara knows fans would revolt.
*hurting  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 6:22 pm : link
.
Go Terps..  
Sean : 10/24/2021 6:23 pm : link
If you are a fan of Judge & Graham (which I am), I think there is value in seeing enough to have them retained. I’m not at the point where I want them to be collateral damage.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Chris684 : 10/24/2021 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15427771 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15427760 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427741 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.



Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?



I'm rooting for losses. The only relevance of today was hitting draft position and possibly making the owner think that injuries are the reason the team is so bad.


Not surprising you would subscribe to this modern and pathetic way of thinking. Let’s lose our way into success! That’s a plan guys!

And by the way, you have no faith in John Mara and John Mara is going nowhere so what is losing going to do according to what you believe?
Injuries are not an excuse, but they are a reason  
dancing blue bear : 10/24/2021 6:26 pm : link
allow for some context in evaluation.

We are missing our top 4 weapons.

our 2 Best OL (and another projected starter and our top 3/4 reserve IOL)

Now the defense has had no excuse all year. they have been dreadful and generally healthy.

The win today was impressive specifically because it was against a pretty good defense with a mostly second string offense.

Jones was really good today. IMO, anyway. he carried alot of scrubs.

The coaching was pretty good today. that's progress.

The team played hard.

Those are good things.

Plus a bunch of young guys flashed, Azeez, Dex, Xman, Peart
RE: Ugh  
18E : 10/24/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15427697 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


The fact that you do not like this makes me happy.
GoTerps.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 6:39 pm : link
Dude has been more right than wrong recently. Just sayin'.
I’d rather have Rhule.  
Jerz44 : 10/24/2021 6:43 pm : link
Judge sucks.
RE: GoTerps.  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15427808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Dude has been more right than wrong recently. Just sayin'.


People fall for this every year. And that includes Mara.
RE: The excuse is already baked in  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15427677 blueblood said:
Quote:
yup...


You can just write he script. A big sigh of relief was heard n the office of Dave Gettleman today.
RE: John Mara  
DannyDimes : 10/24/2021 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15427736 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Is a clown



90% of the league wishes the Maras were their owners... you're the clown Bud.
RE: RE: The excuse is already baked in  
Sean : 10/24/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15427824 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15427677 blueblood said:


Quote:


yup...



You can just write he script. A big sigh of relief was heard n the office of Dave Gettleman today.

Gettleman’s contract expires at the end of the season. The concern is Abrams getting elevated, Gettleman is irrelevant at this point.
RE: RE: RE: The excuse is already baked in  
Mike in NY : 10/24/2021 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15427827 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15427824 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15427677 blueblood said:


Quote:


yup...



You can just write he script. A big sigh of relief was heard n the office of Dave Gettleman today.


Gettleman’s contract expires at the end of the season. The concern is Abrams getting elevated, Gettleman is irrelevant at this point.


Why would he accept being elevated when the Bears are obviously the much better opportunity! :)
RE: GoTerps.  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15427808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Dude has been more right than wrong recently. Just sayin'.


What is right on? Winning in the regular season is far different than the playoffs. Your teams that win Super Bowls win the lines still. 17 game season with potential of 4 playoff games your QB needs to win from the pocket mainly. Dave was never wrong in knowing what wins. He just didn’t assemble the right pieces.
RE: Injuries are not an excuse, but they are a reason  
clatterbuck : 10/24/2021 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15427784 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
allow for some context in evaluation.

We are missing our top 4 weapons.

our 2 Best OL (and another projected starter and our top 3/4 reserve IOL)

Now the defense has had no excuse all year. they have been dreadful and generally healthy.

The win today was impressive specifically because it was against a pretty good defense with a mostly second string offense.

Jones was really good today. IMO, anyway. he carried alot of scrubs.

The coaching was pretty good today. that's progress.

The team played hard.

Those are good things.

Plus a bunch of young guys flashed, Azeez, Dex, Xman, Peart


+1
RE: RE: RE: The excuse is already baked in  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15427827 Sean said:
Quote:


Gettleman’s contract expires at the end of the season. The concern is Abrams getting elevated, Gettleman is irrelevant at this point.


That is also a concern - yes. But I'm not ruling anything out with Mara on Dave. As long as Abrams is in their succession plan, I can see Mara letting Dave go another year...
The injuries have  
joeinpa : 10/24/2021 6:57 pm : link
Handicaps the coaches, that s a fact. But they are no excuse for DG

I don’t understand those who want another complete tear down, changing coaches every two years hasn’t work to well up to now.

But I do love how you twist his words to fit your narrative about him

Geez, owner says he s happy with his coach and hopes the team gets healthy. Ohhhhhh, what a horrible thing to say !
bw in DC.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 6:57 pm : link
I would be floored if DG is retained. Floored. The BBI server would crash for a month.
If they turn it around and win 10 games and make the playoffs  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 6:58 pm : link
Then there's no grounds for complaint.

Worst than that, fuck off. No moral victories and nothing carries over season to season.
I Fully Expect Gettleman  
clatterbuck : 10/24/2021 6:58 pm : link
to "retire" at the end of the season. His approach and team-building philosophy are just not in sync with today's game. But if he leaves the Giants with a franchise QB (Jones), a franchise left tackle (Thomas), and a developing edge rusher Ojulari), his successor's job will be easier.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 7:01 pm : link
For the record, I think DG is a goner. My biggest ? is whether John hires his successor from within. That'd be a huge fucking mistake. No one in this organization deserves a promotion. No one.
RE: Mara can't wait  
djm : 10/24/2021 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15427750 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
to do some more December evaluations once the team is firmly out of it.


Again, this owner has fired more people than anyone over the last six years.

Carry on with the hysterics.
Relax  
UberAlias : 10/24/2021 7:03 pm : link
Mara didn’t hold a press conference. Some reporter tracked him down and asked for a comment. There’s nothing to see here.
RE: bw in DC.  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15427845 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I would be floored if DG is retained. Floored. The BBI server would crash for a month.


I was floored he was retained after 2019 and 2020. So I am numb at this point... ;)

Gettleman is like a cat. Nine lives.
“I’m rooting for losses”  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 7:41 pm : link
man. You are pathetic.
RE: ...  
M.S. : 10/24/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15427680 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Hi John!

Too funny!
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
bwitz : 10/24/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15427782 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427771 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15427760 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427741 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.



Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?



I'm rooting for losses. The only relevance of today was hitting draft position and possibly making the owner think that injuries are the reason the team is so bad.



Not surprising you would subscribe to this modern and pathetic way of thinking. Let’s lose our way into success! That’s a plan guys!

And by the way, you have no faith in John Mara and John Mara is going nowhere so what is losing going to do according to what you believe?


Of course he’s not going anywhere. The point that’s trying to be made is that they’re going to continue to use injuries and outliers as being detrimental to the success of this team when it’s obvious the organization needs to look internally and flush.
RE: GoTerps.  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15427808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Dude has been more right than wrong recently. Just sayin'.


No. No he hasn't. But don;t let facts get in th way of a good story...
RE: RE: GoTerps.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15427922 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15427808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Dude has been more right than wrong recently. Just sayin'.



No. No he hasn't. But don;t let facts get in th way of a good story...


Uh, he has been.
RE: “I’m rooting for losses”  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/24/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15427890 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
man. You are pathetic.


You make these discussions toxic then complain when discussions get toxic.

What does another 5-6-7 win season do for anyone besides keep the treadmill going?
RE: RE: “I’m rooting for losses”  
Chris684 : 10/24/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15427950 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15427890 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


man. You are pathetic.



You make these discussions toxic then complain when discussions get toxic.

What does another 5-6-7 win season do for anyone besides keep the treadmill going?


Yea because losing will get this franchise really far!
Does this happen to the other perennial shit teams?  
widmerseyebrow : 10/24/2021 8:28 pm : link
Ownership restoring all optimism after winning a single mud wrestling match with a mediocre team?
RE: You guys are being weird  
River Mike : 10/24/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15427716 djm said:
Quote:
..



This^^^^.
One of those 'What else is going to say'  
darren in pdx : 10/24/2021 8:43 pm : link
though it's a bit tone deaf as he must know how the fan-base feels at the moment.

PR response about the coaches, though I think he does like Judge despite the current losing. He hasn't lost the locker room, that can clearly be seen on the field as we've seen it happen to McAdoo and Shurmur.

The healthy comment can be taken different ways. Yeah, it'd be good for some of the younger, injured players like Toney to get more playing time. They've got a couple other rookies that haven't seen the field yet.

I don't believe DG is still GM at the end of this season regardless of what happens, but I hope that whoever is in charge next has full authority on removing Judge if they want. If they pull go a few more wins against garbage teams and Mara thinks there's no reason to make changes, then he's a fool. I just don't trust they'll replace DG with someone better with their recent track record, and it can get worse.
it’s not exactly a ringing endorsement  
OdellBeckhamJr : 10/24/2021 8:56 pm : link
some people in here...
TTH  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 9:00 pm : link
you and Terps have something going on the side? Why do you feel the need to defend the guy that says he’s rooting for the Giants to lose?
RE: I think this team will have to suck  
joeinpa : 10/24/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15427695 Dave on the UWS said:
[quote] WITH all the piece before he will make changes. He believes this is a contending team WITH all the pieces. He's wrong of course, but not unexpected. [/quote

Would be nice to see them play with all their pieces to see if he is correct
RE: TTH  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15428012 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you and Terps have something going on the side? Why do you feel the need to defend the guy that says he’s rooting for the Giants to lose?


Losing is the best thing for this franchise not sure how that’s in debate.

Your end of the season little run last year didn’t carry over like you thought. Get a higher draft position and force them to clean house. Some of us would like to see this franchise on a better path instead of settling for meaningless wins.
RE: RE: TTH  
Chris684 : 10/24/2021 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15428028 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428012 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


you and Terps have something going on the side? Why do you feel the need to defend the guy that says he’s rooting for the Giants to lose?



Losing is the best thing for this franchise not sure how that’s in debate.

Your end of the season little run last year didn’t carry over like you thought. Get a higher draft position and force them to clean house. Some of us would like to see this franchise on a better path instead of settling for meaningless wins.


I find it comical that some of you believe this shit.

Losing isn’t going to help anything. It’s not going to shock Mara into the decisions you want him to make. You sound idiotic.
 
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 9:32 pm : link
zero interest in having any type of discussion with posters who call themselves Giants “fans” who are openly rooting for the team to lose games. And everyone else should feel the same.
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 9:33 pm : link
you might not want to believe this, but the Giants are trying to win each week that they play.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15428061 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
zero interest in having any type of discussion with posters who call themselves Giants “fans” who are openly rooting for the team to lose games. And everyone else should feel the same.


Cause your optimism has done wonders the last few years. This team is bad, poorly run and losing and hitting rocking bottom is the only thing that cures it, as 2017 showed.

But you’ll buy into games like this and maybe a two game winning streak in December as to why this team is on the right track. Just for them to go and start 1-5 again. Rinse and repeat, the only consistent thing about the Giants the past decade.
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15428067 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you might not want to believe this, but the Giants are trying to win each week that they play.


They’re not very good at it.
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 9:38 pm : link
I’m not sure what you’re reading or what you’re thinking. Having optimism has absolutely nothing to do with still wanting the team to win.

I could give two fucking shits if I was optimistic before the season and we had a shitty start. I’m still going to root for the Giants every week until the day I’m dead. And if some fans don’t root for them, or root for them to lose, you’re not a fan of this team. That’s the main difference between guys like you and Terps, and the rest of this message board.

Saying things like “I want the Giants to be good!!!” yeah….no fucking shit dude. Get in line.
 
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 9:40 pm : link
Terps has somehow convinced like 4 of you that his master plan is the only way the Giants are going to get out of this mess and become good again. I’m not sure how he did it, but I feel bad for him and you.

Go root for the Jets or the Jaguars or some other team if you want to root for losses to move up a few spots in the draft.
I don't think I've convinced anyone of anything  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 9:41 pm : link
I think the Giants have done all the convincing.
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15428084 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’m not sure what you’re reading or what you’re thinking. Having optimism has absolutely nothing to do with still wanting the team to win.

I could give two fucking shits if I was optimistic before the season and we had a shitty start. I’m still going to root for the Giants every week until the day I’m dead. And if some fans don’t root for them, or root for them to lose, you’re not a fan of this team. That’s the main difference between guys like you and Terps, and the rest of this message board.

Saying things like “I want the Giants to be good!!!” yeah….no fucking shit dude. Get in line.


Yea I’m not a fan of the Giants, sure. My season ticket invoice says different. Sorry Id like to not have to drag myself to Jersey in December to watch a team that’s 4-11 for another consecutive year. I’m the one taking a loss on my tickets year in and year out because this team has been pathetic. Yea I’d rather the Giants lose until there’s competent management running the franchise and we have more elite talent. That doesn’t make me not a fan. You’re not the mayor of who is a fan of this team and who isn’t.

Games like today aren’t a thing of excitement. If that bothers you so be it.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:44 pm : link
In comment 15428086 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Terps has somehow convinced like 4 of you that his master plan is the only way the Giants are going to get out of this mess and become good again. I’m not sure how he did it, but I feel bad for him and you.

Go root for the Jets or the Jaguars or some other team if you want to root for losses to move up a few spots in the draft.


Lol Terps hasn’t convinced me of anything I can think for myself. You’re just a fucking moron.
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 9:49 pm : link
Oh you have season tickets? Nice dude. So sell them? What exactly are you getting at?

You’re openly stating that you want the Giants to lose. Why would you go to the games?
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15428098 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Oh you have season tickets? Nice dude. So sell them? What exactly are you getting at?

You’re openly stating that you want the Giants to lose. Why would you go to the games?


The Giants losing means the sooner going to games will actually not be miserable for the whole time outside of the tailgate. You love to call people fake fans but they just want the the team to win. Sorry your dick gets hard if the Giants go 4-13 instead of 3-14.
When January comes around  
moespree : 10/24/2021 9:55 pm : link
And Mara give his annual end of the season press conference you can expect his usual...

"No one is angrier about this than me"
"I need to see progress"
"I think we have some good players"
"Everyone is on notice next season"

Which has been his go to lines for about 5 years in a row. Expect the same.
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 10:02 pm : link
you’re clueless. I can’t help you if you are automatically assuming things well just get better if we have better draft picks. That’s the thinking of a loser and a losing organization.
seems like  
littlejoe46 : 10/24/2021 10:03 pm : link
one should be able to root for disaster to induce change. Especially with management that easily deludes itself.
Chill people.
The team has had nothing but high drafts choices,  
exiled : 10/24/2021 10:03 pm : link
despite two GMs and four different head coaches (five, if you count Spags 😉) and staffs over the past seven years.

This mentality of rooting for losses, I don’t get it. The team has delivered exactly what you want. Losses. What exactly leads you to believe that MORE losing is the answer?
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15428112 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you’re clueless. I can’t help you if you are automatically assuming things well just get better if we have better draft picks. That’s the thinking of a loser and a losing organization.


The Giants are a losing organization. The only thing that guarantees they truly start a rebuild and rid themselves of the rot in management is a disaster of a season.

Sorry I’m thinking of the long term future over feeling good three sundays a year.
Why is Mara commenting on anything football related?  
cosmicj : 10/24/2021 10:19 pm : link
That’s the real question.

He needs to shut up.
RE: He will give the fans DG's head.  
Spider43 : 10/24/2021 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15427682 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Then force JJ on the next GM. AWESOME!


I'm okay with that. JJ will eventually be fired soon enough. The number one goal this season is to simply get rid of Getts. He's our worst problem. Baby steps, we're the Giants, after all.
RE: RE: He will give the fans DG's head.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15428152 Spider43 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427682 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Then force JJ on the next GM. AWESOME!



I'm okay with that. JJ will eventually be fired soon enough. The number one goal this season is to simply get rid of Getts. He's our worst problem. Baby steps, we're the Giants, after all.


Eh. Keeping judge just to fire him next year is probably as bad as keeping Gettleman. They need to get everyone on the same timeline, so either Judge is your guy to turn this around or get rid of him after this year.
RE: Why is Mara commenting on anything football related?  
AnnapolisMike : 10/24/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15428130 cosmicj said:
Quote:
That’s the real question.

He needs to shut up.


Because he is the teams CEO and an owner. He is not going away and is key to the future of the franchise.
No, Mara is way too involved in the football side of things.  
cosmicj : 6:46 am : link
He needs to hire a new GM, get a new hobby (I recommend philately) and shut up in front of the microphones.
RE: RE: RE: “I’m rooting for losses”  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:18 am : link
In comment 15427961 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427950 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15427890 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


man. You are pathetic.



You make these discussions toxic then complain when discussions get toxic.

What does another 5-6-7 win season do for anyone besides keep the treadmill going?



Yea because losing will get this franchise really far!


The last 4 years of Giants football has been them TRYING to win. How's it going doing it that way?
