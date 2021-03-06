Mara had brief comments after the win today:

|
|Quote:
|Ian O'Connor
@Ian_OConnor
After Giants beatdown of Carolina, Giants co-owner John Mara to
@nypostsports on coaching candidates Joe Judge & Matt Rhule: "I think they are both good coaches. I'm happy with the one we've got."
|Quote:
|Ian O'Connor
@Ian_OConnor
On Joe Judge, Giants co-owner John Mara told
@nypostsports -- "Obviously we've struggled this year but he has not lost the locker room, and I've seen that happen over the years. I think the players still believe in him. We've just got to get our guys healthy again."
I’m fine with that. I like Judge.
It could just so happen to be happenstance but we finally hear from him after they beat the coach they failed to get 😂
Agreed. But, it’s still gag me with a spoon bullshit.
John can't help but step in. Say nothing. Just nod and walk away. Instead he pisses off on a day the team wins. UFB.
What does it really matter? If Judge bombs in 2022 the new GM will have influence on who the next head coach is anyway. Blowing through coaching staffs every 2 years is not ideal. I just think it gets a bit overplayed about the GM needing to pick the coach, which I don’t even think happens here anyway.
On the flip side, if a bunch of these young players start developing and show they can be part of the solution, what decision should he make? Serious question
I am all in - pushing all of my chips to the table :)
I know, the Giants win today. Rough day for you as a...ummm...Giant fan?
Let’s root for losses so we can fire a coach every 2 years like all the good teams in this league do, right?
It's in the bag
If it falls apart and the locker room fractures George Young 2 will be front and center from the fans and media.
Mara has always been very complimentary of Judge. This is his guy. The key phrase he said was keeping the locker room . He knows more talents needed. He knows Jones is iffy imo.
If it falls apart and the locker room fractures George Young 2 will be front and center from the fans and media.
Mara has always been very complimentary of Judge. This is his guy. The key phrase he said was keeping the locker room . He knows more talents needed. He knows Jones is iffy imo.
Well said. I don’t think the comments are bad, it’s all about Judge imo.
What were the first three weeks then?
Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?
Sucks that hes the giants owner - hope he sells the team and never says anything again! What fkin loser! John mara = total loser
Quote:
You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.
Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?
I'm not.
This is just antagonistic. That won’t happen. The better comment would be elevating Abrams which is possible.
Quote:
You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.
Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?
I'm rooting for losses. The only relevance of today was hitting draft position and possibly making the owner think that injuries are the reason the team is so bad.
Quote:
In comment 15427741 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.
Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?
I'm rooting for losses. The only relevance of today was hitting draft position and possibly making the owner think that injuries are the reason the team is so bad.
Not surprising you would subscribe to this modern and pathetic way of thinking. Let’s lose our way into success! That’s a plan guys!
And by the way, you have no faith in John Mara and John Mara is going nowhere so what is losing going to do according to what you believe?
We are missing our top 4 weapons.
our 2 Best OL (and another projected starter and our top 3/4 reserve IOL)
Now the defense has had no excuse all year. they have been dreadful and generally healthy.
The win today was impressive specifically because it was against a pretty good defense with a mostly second string offense.
Jones was really good today. IMO, anyway. he carried alot of scrubs.
The coaching was pretty good today. that's progress.
The team played hard.
Those are good things.
Plus a bunch of young guys flashed, Azeez, Dex, Xman, Peart
The fact that you do not like this makes me happy.
People fall for this every year. And that includes Mara.
You can just write he script. A big sigh of relief was heard n the office of Dave Gettleman today.
90% of the league wishes the Maras were their owners... you're the clown Bud.
Quote:
yup...
You can just write he script. A big sigh of relief was heard n the office of Dave Gettleman today.
Gettleman’s contract expires at the end of the season. The concern is Abrams getting elevated, Gettleman is irrelevant at this point.
Quote:
In comment 15427677 blueblood said:
Quote:
yup...
You can just write he script. A big sigh of relief was heard n the office of Dave Gettleman today.
Gettleman’s contract expires at the end of the season. The concern is Abrams getting elevated, Gettleman is irrelevant at this point.
Why would he accept being elevated when the Bears are obviously the much better opportunity! :)
What is right on? Winning in the regular season is far different than the playoffs. Your teams that win Super Bowls win the lines still. 17 game season with potential of 4 playoff games your QB needs to win from the pocket mainly. Dave was never wrong in knowing what wins. He just didn’t assemble the right pieces.
We are missing our top 4 weapons.
our 2 Best OL (and another projected starter and our top 3/4 reserve IOL)
Now the defense has had no excuse all year. they have been dreadful and generally healthy.
The win today was impressive specifically because it was against a pretty good defense with a mostly second string offense.
Jones was really good today. IMO, anyway. he carried alot of scrubs.
The coaching was pretty good today. that's progress.
The team played hard.
Those are good things.
Plus a bunch of young guys flashed, Azeez, Dex, Xman, Peart
+1
Gettleman’s contract expires at the end of the season. The concern is Abrams getting elevated, Gettleman is irrelevant at this point.
That is also a concern - yes. But I'm not ruling anything out with Mara on Dave. As long as Abrams is in their succession plan, I can see Mara letting Dave go another year...
I don’t understand those who want another complete tear down, changing coaches every two years hasn’t work to well up to now.
But I do love how you twist his words to fit your narrative about him
Geez, owner says he s happy with his coach and hopes the team gets healthy. Ohhhhhh, what a horrible thing to say !
Worst than that, fuck off. No moral victories and nothing carries over season to season.
Again, this owner has fired more people than anyone over the last six years.
Carry on with the hysterics.
I was floored he was retained after 2019 and 2020. So I am numb at this point... ;)
Gettleman is like a cat. Nine lives.
Too funny!
Quote:
In comment 15427760 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427741 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
You can root for the team to win, but also recognize the obvious: that a lot needs to ve changed if we are going to compete with the top dogs. They aren't mutually exclusive.
Yea that’s true. Except when you admit you’re rooting for losses thiough right?
I'm rooting for losses. The only relevance of today was hitting draft position and possibly making the owner think that injuries are the reason the team is so bad.
Not surprising you would subscribe to this modern and pathetic way of thinking. Let’s lose our way into success! That’s a plan guys!
And by the way, you have no faith in John Mara and John Mara is going nowhere so what is losing going to do according to what you believe?
Of course he’s not going anywhere. The point that’s trying to be made is that they’re going to continue to use injuries and outliers as being detrimental to the success of this team when it’s obvious the organization needs to look internally and flush.
No. No he hasn't. But don;t let facts get in th way of a good story...
Quote:
Dude has been more right than wrong recently. Just sayin'.
No. No he hasn't. But don;t let facts get in th way of a good story...
Uh, he has been.
You make these discussions toxic then complain when discussions get toxic.
What does another 5-6-7 win season do for anyone besides keep the treadmill going?
Quote:
man. You are pathetic.
You make these discussions toxic then complain when discussions get toxic.
What does another 5-6-7 win season do for anyone besides keep the treadmill going?
Yea because losing will get this franchise really far!
This^^^^.
PR response about the coaches, though I think he does like Judge despite the current losing. He hasn't lost the locker room, that can clearly be seen on the field as we've seen it happen to McAdoo and Shurmur.
The healthy comment can be taken different ways. Yeah, it'd be good for some of the younger, injured players like Toney to get more playing time. They've got a couple other rookies that haven't seen the field yet.
I don't believe DG is still GM at the end of this season regardless of what happens, but I hope that whoever is in charge next has full authority on removing Judge if they want. If they pull go a few more wins against garbage teams and Mara thinks there's no reason to make changes, then he's a fool. I just don't trust they'll replace DG with someone better with their recent track record, and it can get worse.
[quote] WITH all the piece before he will make changes. He believes this is a contending team WITH all the pieces. He's wrong of course, but not unexpected. [/quote
Would be nice to see them play with all their pieces to see if he is correct
Losing is the best thing for this franchise not sure how that’s in debate.
Your end of the season little run last year didn’t carry over like you thought. Get a higher draft position and force them to clean house. Some of us would like to see this franchise on a better path instead of settling for meaningless wins.
Quote:
you and Terps have something going on the side? Why do you feel the need to defend the guy that says he’s rooting for the Giants to lose?
Losing is the best thing for this franchise not sure how that’s in debate.
Your end of the season little run last year didn’t carry over like you thought. Get a higher draft position and force them to clean house. Some of us would like to see this franchise on a better path instead of settling for meaningless wins.
I find it comical that some of you believe this shit.
Losing isn’t going to help anything. It’s not going to shock Mara into the decisions you want him to make. You sound idiotic.
Cause your optimism has done wonders the last few years. This team is bad, poorly run and losing and hitting rocking bottom is the only thing that cures it, as 2017 showed.
But you’ll buy into games like this and maybe a two game winning streak in December as to why this team is on the right track. Just for them to go and start 1-5 again. Rinse and repeat, the only consistent thing about the Giants the past decade.
They’re not very good at it.
I could give two fucking shits if I was optimistic before the season and we had a shitty start. I’m still going to root for the Giants every week until the day I’m dead. And if some fans don’t root for them, or root for them to lose, you’re not a fan of this team. That’s the main difference between guys like you and Terps, and the rest of this message board.
Saying things like “I want the Giants to be good!!!” yeah….no fucking shit dude. Get in line.
Go root for the Jets or the Jaguars or some other team if you want to root for losses to move up a few spots in the draft.
I could give two fucking shits if I was optimistic before the season and we had a shitty start. I’m still going to root for the Giants every week until the day I’m dead. And if some fans don’t root for them, or root for them to lose, you’re not a fan of this team. That’s the main difference between guys like you and Terps, and the rest of this message board.
Saying things like “I want the Giants to be good!!!” yeah….no fucking shit dude. Get in line.
Yea I’m not a fan of the Giants, sure. My season ticket invoice says different. Sorry Id like to not have to drag myself to Jersey in December to watch a team that’s 4-11 for another consecutive year. I’m the one taking a loss on my tickets year in and year out because this team has been pathetic. Yea I’d rather the Giants lose until there’s competent management running the franchise and we have more elite talent. That doesn’t make me not a fan. You’re not the mayor of who is a fan of this team and who isn’t.
Games like today aren’t a thing of excitement. If that bothers you so be it.
Go root for the Jets or the Jaguars or some other team if you want to root for losses to move up a few spots in the draft.
Lol Terps hasn’t convinced me of anything I can think for myself. You’re just a fucking moron.
You’re openly stating that you want the Giants to lose. Why would you go to the games?
You’re openly stating that you want the Giants to lose. Why would you go to the games?
The Giants losing means the sooner going to games will actually not be miserable for the whole time outside of the tailgate. You love to call people fake fans but they just want the the team to win. Sorry your dick gets hard if the Giants go 4-13 instead of 3-14.
"No one is angrier about this than me"
"I need to see progress"
"I think we have some good players"
"Everyone is on notice next season"
Which has been his go to lines for about 5 years in a row. Expect the same.
Chill people.
This mentality of rooting for losses, I don’t get it. The team has delivered exactly what you want. Losses. What exactly leads you to believe that MORE losing is the answer?
The Giants are a losing organization. The only thing that guarantees they truly start a rebuild and rid themselves of the rot in management is a disaster of a season.
Sorry I’m thinking of the long term future over feeling good three sundays a year.
He needs to shut up.
I'm okay with that. JJ will eventually be fired soon enough. The number one goal this season is to simply get rid of Getts. He's our worst problem. Baby steps, we're the Giants, after all.
Quote:
Then force JJ on the next GM. AWESOME!
I'm okay with that. JJ will eventually be fired soon enough. The number one goal this season is to simply get rid of Getts. He's our worst problem. Baby steps, we're the Giants, after all.
Eh. Keeping judge just to fire him next year is probably as bad as keeping Gettleman. They need to get everyone on the same timeline, so either Judge is your guy to turn this around or get rid of him after this year.
He needs to shut up.
Because he is the teams CEO and an owner. He is not going away and is key to the future of the franchise.
Quote:
In comment 15427890 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
man. You are pathetic.
You make these discussions toxic then complain when discussions get toxic.
What does another 5-6-7 win season do for anyone besides keep the treadmill going?
Yea because losing will get this franchise really far!
The last 4 years of Giants football has been them TRYING to win. How's it going doing it that way?