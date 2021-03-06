for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Really great to see Daniel Jones' performance today

M.S. : 10/24/2021 7:36 pm

after such a rough outing last week against the Rams. While his bottom line stats don't jump out at you, he performed at a very high level, especially with so many starters out of the line-up.

Perhaps most impressive was his 3rd Quarter TD drive, starting with the ball first and 10 at the Giants 25. It started with a stretch run to the left with Booker which turned out to be a fake with Jones doing a reverse pivot to his right. One problem -- he only had Kyle Rudolph trying to seal Bryan Burns, which failed. But Jones eluded Burns, faking him out, continued running to his right and then threw a 15-yard strike to Darius Slayton right at the sideline for a first down.

And then on third and 13 at the 42-yard line, Jones took a low snap, has to step up into the pocket, and then drifts to his right finding Booker for a 15-yard gain and another first down.

And then, of course, the end around pass that Daniel Jones hauled in with one hand (good for 16 yards and another first down) -- and best of all, he holds onto the ball after former Giant Sean Chandler puts a huge hit on him.

There was also Jones bobbing and weaving for 6 yards and then he executes a beautiful pitch option to Devonte Booker that froze Haason Reddick and went for 11 yards and another first down. And then the coup de grace on third and 3 at the Panthers 5-yard line -- a TD pass to Dante Pettis!

Daniel Jones looked totally in control for the entire drive. Very proud to see him perform this way! And kudos to Devontae Booker as well!
agree  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 7:40 pm : link
It wasn't a dominant performance, but good enough to win. Especially given the weapons he was missing. better than several other QB's today,
Daniel willed  
joeinpa : 10/24/2021 7:45 pm : link
This team to victory l, overcoming pathetic O lone play in the process

Love rooting for this kid. Great athlete, fierce competitor, skilled passer.

His critics don’t like when we are happy with him, as you can tell by some of the posts.

But it feels good to celebrate a win and even they can’t dampen it today.
When he laid out for the catch today  
j_rud : 10/24/2021 7:47 pm : link
all I could think was how much I really want him to be The Guy. Jury still out but I do hope he turns it up and strings some wins together.
Jones played fine...  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 7:52 pm : link
Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.
RE: Jones played fine...  
AcidTest : 10/24/2021 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.


Agreed.
Garrett also deserves some credit..  
Sean : 10/24/2021 7:54 pm : link
He called a strong game today.
RE: Jones played fine...  
Blueblue : 10/24/2021 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.


He made several big plays and an awesome one handed grab. Considering he did it with a mostly JV team he Def played better than just fine.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/24/2021 7:58 pm : link
DJ was a plus this afternoon. I still don't think he's someone we're going to win a Super Bowl with. He's not a Herbert, but he's not a Darnold either. He's an average QB who needs the right weapons/good OL. Will he ever get that here? I doubt it.

He seems like a good kid so I'm hoping for the best.
Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
Bleedblue10 : 10/24/2021 8:00 pm : link
By my count he threw one bad pass all day. His line was atrocious and he was throwing to guys that wouldn’t normally be on our 53. Idk what else some people expect. If he plays poorly go ahead shit on him but at least give him credit where credit is due
Bar is low huh  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 8:09 pm : link
He was ok. Nothing great
RE: Jones played fine...  
Toth029 : 10/24/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.


Agreed he did nothing special. But he hung out and delivered plays when he had to and didn't try to play hero ball, unlike last week.

When his top WRs are near PS guys, no run game and his OL is bad? Not much more anyone can ask for.
RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
Hammer : 10/24/2021 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15427923 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
By my count he threw one bad pass all day. His line was atrocious and he was throwing to guys that wouldn’t normally be on our 53. Idk what else some people expect. If he plays poorly go ahead shit on him but at least give him credit where credit is due


^^This^^

I have no idea what people expect out of Jones.

He's playing well, is obviously prepared week in and week ou,t has a very desirable skill set and it tough as nails.

Like my buddy once said, some people wouldn't be happy in heaven.
All I expected was no turnovers  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/24/2021 8:17 pm : link
.
RE: Bar is low huh  
bluewave : 10/24/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15427933 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He was ok. Nothing great


Hate to burst your bubble but he's going to be our QB next year and we won't be drafting a QB....
RE: RE: Bar is low huh  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15427949 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 15427933 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He was ok. Nothing great



Hate to burst your bubble but he's going to be our QB next year and we won't be drafting a QB....


Maybe but that’s because of the class more than it is about Jones. Hyping up his game today as something good is strange.
Very solid with team he had today  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 8:20 pm : link
No turnovers. 9 QB’s have won the Super Bowl the last 20 years. The question is how much of a team does he need around him and what cost is he worth imo. I think we see the NFL adjusting to not giving 2nd contacts as easily and we will see a stronger secondary market emerge.

Reality is there are not many elite QB’s. If you can clearly upgrade you do so. I lean towards building a better team and having cost controlled QB unless truly special.

Great effort today by !



Jones put the team on his back today  
Paulie Walnuts : 10/24/2021 8:20 pm : link
come on he really did too
The defense gets killed on here  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 8:23 pm : link
And rightfully so, but they’re the reason the giants won today.
I love the qualifiers that Daniel Jones needs guys around him  
Chris684 : 10/24/2021 8:24 pm : link
As if there are these mythical QBs across the league dragging a bunch of stiffs to the playoffs.
RE: The defense gets killed on here  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15427955 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And rightfully so, but they’re the reason the giants won today.


No doubt. They finally stopped the run and won on first down a good amount after the first drive.
RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
Debaser : 10/24/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15427923 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
By my count he threw one bad pass all day. His line was atrocious and he was throwing to guys that wouldn’t normally be on our 53. Idk what else some people expect. If he plays poorly go ahead shit on him but at least give him credit where credit is due


I’m expecting a “wow” play. I’m expecting someone who can show that he can win games. I’m still waiting for what jones can do. I’m still waiting for that’s eli to placico throw to win in ot agaist the eagles. . . Still waiting for that tyree play and not the one from the SB. So far all I see is average play game manger throwing 10 yards slants and running

If he was drafted in the second round and we got a stud pass rusher or lineman at #6 — I’d say okay
RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
BillKo : 10/24/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15427960 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15427923 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


By my count he threw one bad pass all day. His line was atrocious and he was throwing to guys that wouldn’t normally be on our 53. Idk what else some people expect. If he plays poorly go ahead shit on him but at least give him credit where credit is due



I’m expecting a “wow” play. I’m expecting someone who can show that he can win games. I’m still waiting for what jones can do. I’m still waiting for that’s eli to placico throw to win in ot agaist the eagles. . . Still waiting for that tyree play and not the one from the SB. So far all I see is average play game manger throwing 10 yards slants and running

If he was drafted in the second round and we got a stud pass rusher or lineman at #6 — I’d say okay


Why not pretend he was taken in the 2nd round then lol

I guess my point is after 2.5 years if you happiness has to still be based on where he was picked - something is amiss.

Either you like him after 2.5 years or don't, 1st rounder or second rounder.
There are some people here that have some personal animosity towards  
BestFeature : 10/24/2021 8:32 pm : link
him. He hasn't yet proven to be a great QB but he has proven as a guy that has heart and does everything to win. That's enough for me not root against him and take cheap shots against him like some fucks on this site.
He played very  
Les in TO : 10/24/2021 8:32 pm : link
Well. Leveraged his athleticism to put the team in manageable situations and his catch was a thing of beauty.
RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15427971 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15427960 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15427923 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


By my count he threw one bad pass all day. His line was atrocious and he was throwing to guys that wouldn’t normally be on our 53. Idk what else some people expect. If he plays poorly go ahead shit on him but at least give him credit where credit is due



I’m expecting a “wow” play. I’m expecting someone who can show that he can win games. I’m still waiting for what jones can do. I’m still waiting for that’s eli to placico throw to win in ot agaist the eagles. . . Still waiting for that tyree play and not the one from the SB. So far all I see is average play game manger throwing 10 yards slants and running

If he was drafted in the second round and we got a stud pass rusher or lineman at #6 — I’d say okay



Why not pretend he was taken in the 2nd round then lol

I guess my point is after 2.5 years if you happiness has to still be based on where he was picked - something is amiss.

Either you like him after 2.5 years or don't, 1st rounder or second rounder.


Because his 5th year option is based on where he was picked?
Carolina's a top ten pass defense  
BlackLight : 10/24/2021 8:35 pm : link
8th best in opposing completion percentage, 11th best in opposing passer rating, 2nd best in passing yards.

When you control for playing without most of his top weapons, and behind a shaky OL, Jones's play today is pretty impressive, even without the eye-catching stats.
RE: Carolina's a top ten pass defense  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15427980 BlackLight said:
Quote:
8th best in opposing completion percentage, 11th best in opposing passer rating, 2nd best in passing yards.

When you control for playing without most of his top weapons, and behind a shaky OL, Jones's play today is pretty impressive, even without the eye-catching stats.


If you ignore the first 2.5 quarters sure
RE: Jones played fine...  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.


LOL - Garret's play calling was ATROCIOUS. the goal line calls in the first quarter was pathetic. and the call to pass to Jones to put him in harms way? Awful.
0f  
Toth029 : 10/24/2021 8:40 pm : link
Course Jones loses his top three wide receivers, his top RB, and his best OL who happens to be his blindside, and it's "oh it's no big deal".

The Panthers didn't have a top offense. I expected a low scoring game. But they do have a solid defense starting with Chinn, Burns, and Reddick. And Jones was the main catalyst to the offense scoring 23 points with PS level guys around him.
RE: 0f  
BestFeature : 10/24/2021 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15427985 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Course Jones loses his top three wide receivers, his top RB, and his best OL who happens to be his blindside, and it's "oh it's no big deal".

The Panthers didn't have a top offense. I expected a low scoring game. But they do have a solid defense starting with Chinn, Burns, and Reddick. And Jones was the main catalyst to the offense scoring 23 points with PS level guys around him.


Hurts has a terrible game against the Bucs but gets like 2 garbage time TDs and he's a good QB. Jones makes no mistakes and is a game manager with no offense and he sucks. I fucking hate BBI posters.
RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
BillKo : 10/24/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15427983 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.



LOL - Garret's play calling was ATROCIOUS. the goal line calls in the first quarter was pathetic. and the call to pass to Jones to put him in harms way? Awful.


Yeah, those calls were awful, but so was execution.

I didn't mind the flea flicker to Jones but what was up with the called runs UP THE MIDDLE with DJ???? There was at least two of those.

Sure the moving pocket was nice but it was almost a necessity versus the CAR defense.

RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
Dankbeerman : 10/24/2021 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15427983 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.



LOL - Garret's play calling was ATROCIOUS. the goal line calls in the first quarter was pathetic. and the call to pass to Jones to put him in harms way? Awful.
I agree. if Garet still has a job next year he needs to being in a redzone cordinator to take over the calls.
Panthers  
Toth029 : 10/24/2021 8:47 pm : link
Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.
RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
5BowlsSoon : 10/24/2021 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15427923 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
By my count he threw one bad pass all day. His line was atrocious and he was throwing to guys that wouldn’t normally be on our 53. Idk what else some people expect. If he plays poorly go ahead shit on him but at least give him credit where credit is due


+1

Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this and spend more time constructively.
RE: Panthers  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.


If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.
RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
5BowlsSoon : 10/24/2021 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15427923 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
By my count he threw one bad pass all day. His line was atrocious and he was throwing to guys that wouldn’t normally be on our 53. Idk what else some people expect. If he plays poorly go ahead shit on him but at least give him credit where credit is due


+1

Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.
RE: RE: Panthers  
Toth029 : 10/24/2021 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.


If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.
RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15427934 Toth029 said:
Quote:

Agreed he did nothing special. But he hung out and delivered plays when he had to and didn't try to play hero ball, unlike last week.

When his top WRs are near PS guys, no run game and his OL is bad? Not much more anyone can ask for.


Look, Jones managed the game pretty well. His QBR was 43. Certainly not glowing, but in the average range.

Once it became clear our D was in complete control of Darnold, which was established early, Jones needed to stay clean with the ball and trust the calls. Which he seemed to do.

Our staff completely outcoached Rhule, Brady and Snow.
Agreed.  
Justlurking : 10/24/2021 8:55 pm : link
It a shame Gettleman has failed so miserably at surrounding him with talent.
RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.


The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.
RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
short lease : 10/24/2021 8:59 pm : link
In comment 15427934 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.



Agreed he did nothing special. But he hung out and delivered plays when he had to and didn't try to play hero ball, unlike last week.

When his top WRs are near PS guys, no run game and his OL is bad? Not much more anyone can ask for.



"He did nothing special" .... nothing special? I would call that 1 handed catch by a QB (and then hold on to the ball after a pretty good hit) - pretty special.

You said nothing special .... that was something special (imo).
Jones had many family and friends up from Charlotte today  
George from PA : 10/24/2021 9:02 pm : link
Good day all around
Ajr  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 9:04 pm : link
Manage expectations. Our OL is prett blah. Solder is toast and they have to leave guys in to help in pass pro on top of having three too guys out.

All things considered it was a good day. Enjoy and focus less on the stat line and what was accomplished with what was available today.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
BigBlueShock : 10/24/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.

If you continue to completely ignore that he was playing with one of the worst supporting casts on offense that any QB has had in many years then you should just delete your account because nobody gives a damn what you have to say. The WRs and OL that were trotted out there today was embarrassing.

I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but you need you fucking head examined if you can’t acknowledge what he did out there today. Your grasp of football is a disgrace.
RE: Ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15428016 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Manage expectations. Our OL is prett blah. Solder is toast and they have to leave guys in to help in pass pro on top of having three too guys out.

All things considered it was a good day. Enjoy and focus less on the stat line and what was accomplished with what was available today.


But it wasn’t a good day, you guys are being blinded by your fandom.

If the defense wasn’t good today the Giants get blown out.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15428020 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.


If you continue to completely ignore that he was playing with one of the worst supporting casts on offense that any QB has had in many years then you should just delete your account because nobody gives a damn what you have to say. The WRs and OL that were trotted out there today was embarrassing.

I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but you need you fucking head examined if you can’t acknowledge what he did out there today. Your grasp of football is a disgrace.


My football knowledge way out weighs yours. He was decent nothing more.

You can not give a damn what I say because you’re satisfied with this game , but I’ve been right the last 5 years on this board so whose football knowledge is a disgrace?

This game isn’t anything to be excited about when it comes to Jones.
He played well  
GNewGiants : 10/24/2021 9:09 pm : link
Against a bad team.

Much better than last week.
RE: He played well  
BestFeature : 10/24/2021 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15428025 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Against a bad team.

Much better than last week.


Eh, the bad team argument is more relevant to the D. The Panthers are a bad team because of their O, not their D, and Jones was playing with no one on O.
RE: RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15428011 short lease said:
Quote:

"He did nothing special" .... nothing special? I would call that 1 handed catch by a QB (and then hold on to the ball after a pretty good hit) - pretty special.

You said nothing special .... that was something special (imo).


So now we are grading Jones based on his ability to catch the ball? It was a trick play. Let's focus on the traditional plays a QB has to make. Thanks.

RE: RE: He played well  
GNewGiants : 10/24/2021 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15428027 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 15428025 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Against a bad team.

Much better than last week.



Eh, the bad team argument is more relevant to the D. The Panthers are a bad team because of their O, not their D, and Jones was playing with no one on O.


They didn’t have their best defender and captain. Shaq Thompson. We saw what a loss can do when we lost Martinez.

Plus you’re right - their offense was wretched
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
BigBlueShock : 10/24/2021 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15428024 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428020 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.


If you continue to completely ignore that he was playing with one of the worst supporting casts on offense that any QB has had in many years then you should just delete your account because nobody gives a damn what you have to say. The WRs and OL that were trotted out there today was embarrassing.

I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but you need you fucking head examined if you can’t acknowledge what he did out there today. Your grasp of football is a disgrace.



My football knowledge way out weighs yours. He was decent nothing more.

You can not give a damn what I say because you’re satisfied with this game , but I’ve been right the last 5 years on this board so whose football knowledge is a disgrace?

This game isn’t anything to be excited about when it comes to Jones.

Haha! You don’t want a dick measuring contest. You wouldn’t fair well. You don’t know shit about football. You’re a stat geek. You aren’t capable of looking past the numbers and doing any sort of root cause analysis. You call them excuses. If you were capable of evaluating what is actually happening, you’d have to acknowledge that Jones played his ass off today. But you aren’t at that level. You looked up CBS stats and decided he wasn’t very good. But don’t feel bad, there are plenty of stat geeks just like you that doesn’t know the first thing about football, so you’re certainly not alone. But I’m guessing you know that because most of what you post isn’t original at all and it’s just a geek looking for approval from the other geeks you’ve bonded with on this site.
RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:

Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.


Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.

But that's not the point. Jones didn't need to be special today. He needed to do what he did - manage the game and let the Panthers implode.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15428040 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15428024 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428020 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.


If you continue to completely ignore that he was playing with one of the worst supporting casts on offense that any QB has had in many years then you should just delete your account because nobody gives a damn what you have to say. The WRs and OL that were trotted out there today was embarrassing.

I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but you need you fucking head examined if you can’t acknowledge what he did out there today. Your grasp of football is a disgrace.



My football knowledge way out weighs yours. He was decent nothing more.

You can not give a damn what I say because you’re satisfied with this game , but I’ve been right the last 5 years on this board so whose football knowledge is a disgrace?

This game isn’t anything to be excited about when it comes to Jones.


Haha! You don’t want a dick measuring contest. You wouldn’t fair well. You don’t know shit about football. You’re a stat geek. You aren’t capable of looking past the numbers and doing any sort of root cause analysis. You call them excuses. If you were capable of evaluating what is actually happening, you’d have to acknowledge that Jones played his ass off today. But you aren’t at that level. You looked up CBS stats and decided he wasn’t very good. But don’t feel bad, there are plenty of stat geeks just like you that doesn’t know the first thing about football, so you’re certainly not alone. But I’m guessing you know that because most of what you post isn’t original at all and it’s just a geek looking for approval from the other geeks you’ve bonded with on this site.


lol a stat geek that’s funny. I was actually at the game today. It was an embarrassing performance until the Panthers handed them four straight short fields.

I can tell you with 100% certainty from being in the industry that a majority of the league is laughing at the possibility the Giants pick up Jones’ 5th year option. But enjoy this game if it makes you feel better.
Ajr  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 9:26 pm : link
Nothing to do with my fandom. I’ve been critical of Jones. I also know how difficult the position is and much more so with limited personnel.

Give examples where he faulted today. Turnovers, missed plays, etc. otherwise continue as is and be another stat guy. We sure lack those on here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
BestFeature : 10/24/2021 9:26 pm : link
In comment 15428044 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428040 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428024 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428020 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.


If you continue to completely ignore that he was playing with one of the worst supporting casts on offense that any QB has had in many years then you should just delete your account because nobody gives a damn what you have to say. The WRs and OL that were trotted out there today was embarrassing.

I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but you need you fucking head examined if you can’t acknowledge what he did out there today. Your grasp of football is a disgrace.



My football knowledge way out weighs yours. He was decent nothing more.

You can not give a damn what I say because you’re satisfied with this game , but I’ve been right the last 5 years on this board so whose football knowledge is a disgrace?

This game isn’t anything to be excited about when it comes to Jones.


Haha! You don’t want a dick measuring contest. You wouldn’t fair well. You don’t know shit about football. You’re a stat geek. You aren’t capable of looking past the numbers and doing any sort of root cause analysis. You call them excuses. If you were capable of evaluating what is actually happening, you’d have to acknowledge that Jones played his ass off today. But you aren’t at that level. You looked up CBS stats and decided he wasn’t very good. But don’t feel bad, there are plenty of stat geeks just like you that doesn’t know the first thing about football, so you’re certainly not alone. But I’m guessing you know that because most of what you post isn’t original at all and it’s just a geek looking for approval from the other geeks you’ve bonded with on this site.



lol a stat geek that’s funny. I was actually at the game today. It was an embarrassing performance until the Panthers handed them four straight short fields.

I can tell you with 100% certainty from being in the industry that a majority of the league is laughing at the possibility the Giants pick up Jones’ 5th year option. But enjoy this game if it makes you feel better.


Hey look we got an NFL General Manager on BBI.
RE: RE: Bar is low huh  
Kev in Cali : 10/24/2021 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15427949 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 15427933 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He was ok. Nothing great



Hate to burst your bubble but he's going to be our QB next year and we won't be drafting a QB....



With two 1st's.....Sign me up for best OL/DL prospects
RE: Ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15428051 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Nothing to do with my fandom. I’ve been critical of Jones. I also know how difficult the position is and much more so with limited personnel.

Give examples where he faulted today. Turnovers, missed plays, etc. otherwise continue as is and be another stat guy. We sure lack those on here.


You seem to be under the impression that I said Jones played bad. He was a game manager and did what he needed to do, but if it wasn’t for the defense/Panthers O were probably talking about how Jones didn’t do enough and the team only scored 12 points. The late surge was fools gold.

This game isn’t something to dig in on how Jones is the guy like some are doing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15428052 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 15428044 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428040 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428024 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428020 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.


If you continue to completely ignore that he was playing with one of the worst supporting casts on offense that any QB has had in many years then you should just delete your account because nobody gives a damn what you have to say. The WRs and OL that were trotted out there today was embarrassing.

I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but you need you fucking head examined if you can’t acknowledge what he did out there today. Your grasp of football is a disgrace.



My football knowledge way out weighs yours. He was decent nothing more.

You can not give a damn what I say because you’re satisfied with this game , but I’ve been right the last 5 years on this board so whose football knowledge is a disgrace?

This game isn’t anything to be excited about when it comes to Jones.


Haha! You don’t want a dick measuring contest. You wouldn’t fair well. You don’t know shit about football. You’re a stat geek. You aren’t capable of looking past the numbers and doing any sort of root cause analysis. You call them excuses. If you were capable of evaluating what is actually happening, you’d have to acknowledge that Jones played his ass off today. But you aren’t at that level. You looked up CBS stats and decided he wasn’t very good. But don’t feel bad, there are plenty of stat geeks just like you that doesn’t know the first thing about football, so you’re certainly not alone. But I’m guessing you know that because most of what you post isn’t original at all and it’s just a geek looking for approval from the other geeks you’ve bonded with on this site.



lol a stat geek that’s funny. I was actually at the game today. It was an embarrassing performance until the Panthers handed them four straight short fields.

I can tell you with 100% certainty from being in the industry that a majority of the league is laughing at the possibility the Giants pick up Jones’ 5th year option. But enjoy this game if it makes you feel better.



Hey look we got an NFL General Manager on BBI.


Closer than you’ll ever be.
RE: RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15428011 short lease said:
Quote:
In comment 15427934 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.



Agreed he did nothing special. But he hung out and delivered plays when he had to and didn't try to play hero ball, unlike last week.

When his top WRs are near PS guys, no run game and his OL is bad? Not much more anyone can ask for.




"He did nothing special" .... nothing special? I would call that 1 handed catch by a QB (and then hold on to the ball after a pretty good hit) - pretty special.

You said nothing special .... that was something special (imo).


If Jackson had received that pass, bw in dc - and Go teprs for that matter - would SPOOGE himself in complementing Jackson. but since it's not, he will just gloss over it....
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
Debaser : 10/24/2021 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15428030 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15428011 short lease said:


Quote:



"He did nothing special" .... nothing special? I would call that 1 handed catch by a QB (and then hold on to the ball after a pretty good hit) - pretty special.

You said nothing special .... that was something special (imo).



So now we are grading Jones based on his ability to catch the ball? It was a trick play. Let's focus on the traditional plays a QB has to make. Thanks.


It’s bbi logic. Jones is nothing special as a QB; he is effort but no skill ; but as long as he’s showing he’s putting in 110 percent; takes a hit , makes a run or a trick play. It’s good sugar high.

RE: RE: Ajr  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15428062 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428051 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Nothing to do with my fandom. I’ve been critical of Jones. I also know how difficult the position is and much more so with limited personnel.

Give examples where he faulted today. Turnovers, missed plays, etc. otherwise continue as is and be another stat guy. We sure lack those on here.



You seem to be under the impression that I said Jones played bad. He was a game manager and did what he needed to do, but if it wasn’t for the defense/Panthers O were probably talking about how Jones didn’t do enough and the team only scored 12 points. The late surge was fools gold.

This game isn’t something to dig in on how Jones is the guy like some are doing.


game manager - lol - how many game managers make that reception?

RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.


LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?
Fine game manager  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 9:37 pm : link
With a few very big plays to help win it AND no turnovers with very few negative football.

Complimentary football. D stepped up and O didn’t do anything to put them in bad spots.
This is the kind of  
mittenedman : 10/24/2021 9:37 pm : link
performance you want from a franchise QB. Injuries all over the place, who cares. Get it done. And he did. Gritty win.
RE: RE: RE: Ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15428070 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428062 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428051 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Nothing to do with my fandom. I’ve been critical of Jones. I also know how difficult the position is and much more so with limited personnel.

Give examples where he faulted today. Turnovers, missed plays, etc. otherwise continue as is and be another stat guy. We sure lack those on here.



You seem to be under the impression that I said Jones played bad. He was a game manager and did what he needed to do, but if it wasn’t for the defense/Panthers O were probably talking about how Jones didn’t do enough and the team only scored 12 points. The late surge was fools gold.

This game isn’t something to dig in on how Jones is the guy like some are doing.



game manager - lol - how many game managers make that reception?


What’s a play that the Giants likely will never run again have to do with his ability to play QB?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15428065 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428011 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15427934 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.



Agreed he did nothing special. But he hung out and delivered plays when he had to and didn't try to play hero ball, unlike last week.

When his top WRs are near PS guys, no run game and his OL is bad? Not much more anyone can ask for.




"He did nothing special" .... nothing special? I would call that 1 handed catch by a QB (and then hold on to the ball after a pretty good hit) - pretty special.

You said nothing special .... that was something special (imo).



If Jackson had received that pass, bw in dc - and Go teprs for that matter - would SPOOGE himself in complementing Jackson. but since it's not, he will just gloss over it....


It was a good play from Jones.

Who cares, though?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:
Quote:

LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?


It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?
Guy dont  
BigBlueJ : 10/24/2021 9:46 pm : link
feed the troll (Ajr).
RE: Guy dont  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15428094 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
feed the troll (Ajr).


Far from a troll on this board but sure.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
BigBlueShock : 10/24/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15428044 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428040 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428024 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428020 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.


If you continue to completely ignore that he was playing with one of the worst supporting casts on offense that any QB has had in many years then you should just delete your account because nobody gives a damn what you have to say. The WRs and OL that were trotted out there today was embarrassing.

I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but you need you fucking head examined if you can’t acknowledge what he did out there today. Your grasp of football is a disgrace.



My football knowledge way out weighs yours. He was decent nothing more.

You can not give a damn what I say because you’re satisfied with this game , but I’ve been right the last 5 years on this board so whose football knowledge is a disgrace?

This game isn’t anything to be excited about when it comes to Jones.


Haha! You don’t want a dick measuring contest. You wouldn’t fair well. You don’t know shit about football. You’re a stat geek. You aren’t capable of looking past the numbers and doing any sort of root cause analysis. You call them excuses. If you were capable of evaluating what is actually happening, you’d have to acknowledge that Jones played his ass off today. But you aren’t at that level. You looked up CBS stats and decided he wasn’t very good. But don’t feel bad, there are plenty of stat geeks just like you that doesn’t know the first thing about football, so you’re certainly not alone. But I’m guessing you know that because most of what you post isn’t original at all and it’s just a geek looking for approval from the other geeks you’ve bonded with on this site.



lol a stat geek that’s funny. I was actually at the game today. It was an embarrassing performance until the Panthers handed them four straight short fields.

I can tell you with 100% certainty from being in the industry that a majority of the league is laughing at the possibility the Giants pick up Jones’ 5th year option. But enjoy this game if it makes you feel better.

Being in the industry? Wtf? Aren’t you a low level agent or some shit that likes to try to rub elbows with more prominent agents in the hopes they give you some gossip? Desperately following them around looking for attention? You don’t know shit about what other teams around the league are laughing at. Just as you say the league is laughing, the real agents are surely laughing at you as well. See how that works? Also, no matter how “connected” you pretend to be, that doesn’t do anything to verify your football acumen. Being a failed agent only confirms your stat geek status even more.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.





LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?


Jackson had a higher QB despite getting blown out. Didn’t make the case you thought, huh?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15428096 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15428044 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428040 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428024 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428020 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.


If you continue to completely ignore that he was playing with one of the worst supporting casts on offense that any QB has had in many years then you should just delete your account because nobody gives a damn what you have to say. The WRs and OL that were trotted out there today was embarrassing.

I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but you need you fucking head examined if you can’t acknowledge what he did out there today. Your grasp of football is a disgrace.



My football knowledge way out weighs yours. He was decent nothing more.

You can not give a damn what I say because you’re satisfied with this game , but I’ve been right the last 5 years on this board so whose football knowledge is a disgrace?

This game isn’t anything to be excited about when it comes to Jones.


Haha! You don’t want a dick measuring contest. You wouldn’t fair well. You don’t know shit about football. You’re a stat geek. You aren’t capable of looking past the numbers and doing any sort of root cause analysis. You call them excuses. If you were capable of evaluating what is actually happening, you’d have to acknowledge that Jones played his ass off today. But you aren’t at that level. You looked up CBS stats and decided he wasn’t very good. But don’t feel bad, there are plenty of stat geeks just like you that doesn’t know the first thing about football, so you’re certainly not alone. But I’m guessing you know that because most of what you post isn’t original at all and it’s just a geek looking for approval from the other geeks you’ve bonded with on this site.



lol a stat geek that’s funny. I was actually at the game today. It was an embarrassing performance until the Panthers handed them four straight short fields.

I can tell you with 100% certainty from being in the industry that a majority of the league is laughing at the possibility the Giants pick up Jones’ 5th year option. But enjoy this game if it makes you feel better.


Being in the industry? Wtf? Aren’t you a low level agent or some shit that likes to try to rub elbows with more prominent agents in the hopes they give you some gossip? Desperately following them around looking for attention? You don’t know shit about what other teams around the league are laughing at. Just as you say the league is laughing, the real agents are surely laughing at you as well. See how that works? Also, no matter how “connected” you pretend to be, that doesn’t do anything to verify your football acumen. Being a failed agent only confirms your stat geek status even more.


It’s not pretend and I’m not a failure but what ever makes you feel better about the Giants
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
BigBlueShock : 10/24/2021 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15428088 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:



LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?

Do your stats consider that he was throwing to guys by the name of Pettis, Johnson, Sills, and Ross? And that the OL was complete embarrassment putting him under siege all day against a very good defense? You don’t think the environment around him being worse than any QB in the league has had to deal with matters?

Don’t answer that. We all know your answer. If only the Giants had drafted one of your QB crushes like Grier, Lock and Rosen. Among others. You’re a real wiz at evaluating QBs. They should just listen to you…
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15428109 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15428088 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:



LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?


Do your stats consider that he was throwing to guys by the name of Pettis, Johnson, Sills, and Ross? And that the OL was complete embarrassment putting him under siege all day against a very good defense? You don’t think the environment around him being worse than any QB in the league has had to deal with matters?

Don’t answer that. We all know your answer. If only the Giants had drafted one of your QB crushes like Grier, Lock and Rosen. Among others. You’re a real wiz at evaluating QBs. They should just listen to you…


You’re very sensitive.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
Producer : 10/24/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15428109 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15428088 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:



LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?


Do your stats consider that he was throwing to guys by the name of Pettis, Johnson, Sills, and Ross? And that the OL was complete embarrassment putting him under siege all day against a very good defense? You don’t think the environment around him being worse than any QB in the league has had to deal with matters?

Don’t answer that. We all know your answer. If only the Giants had drafted one of your QB crushes like Grier, Lock and Rosen. Among others. You’re a real wiz at evaluating QBs. They should just listen to you…


It's always a "league worst situation". except the numbers don't bare that out. Coming into this game the Giants ranked around tenth in pressure, not 32nd.
Think maybe having  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10/24/2021 10:05 pm : link
3 starting WR’s and Barkley impacts how teams defend and rush and that this might impact pass pro stats?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15428109 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15428088 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:



LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?


Do your stats consider that he was throwing to guys by the name of Pettis, Johnson, Sills, and Ross? And that the OL was complete embarrassment putting him under siege all day against a very good defense? You don’t think the environment around him being worse than any QB in the league has had to deal with matters?

Don’t answer that. We all know your answer. If only the Giants had drafted one of your QB crushes like Grier, Lock and Rosen. Among others. You’re a real wiz at evaluating QBs. They should just listen to you…


Actually, QBR focuses on the QB's play and whether he is making quality throws and runs. So the quality of the receiver doesn't matter. That is smoothed out.

If Jones puts a pass on the button to receiver X, and X drops the ball, Jones gets credit for doing his job effectively. Further, QBR, unlike Passer Rating adjusts for the time of the game. So if a QB is gaining yards and scoring points in garbage time, less credit is given.

RE: RE: Guy dont  
Regular Coffee : 10/24/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15428095 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428094 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


feed the troll (Ajr).



Far from a troll on this board but sure.



Can you just enjoy one victory? You very stupid eunuch.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
BestFeature : 10/24/2021 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15428118 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15428109 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428088 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:



LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?


Do your stats consider that he was throwing to guys by the name of Pettis, Johnson, Sills, and Ross? And that the OL was complete embarrassment putting him under siege all day against a very good defense? You don’t think the environment around him being worse than any QB in the league has had to deal with matters?

Don’t answer that. We all know your answer. If only the Giants had drafted one of your QB crushes like Grier, Lock and Rosen. Among others. You’re a real wiz at evaluating QBs. They should just listen to you…



Actually, QBR focuses on the QB's play and whether he is making quality throws and runs. So the quality of the receiver doesn't matter. That is smoothed out.

If Jones puts a pass on the button to receiver X, and X drops the ball, Jones gets credit for doing his job effectively. Further, QBR, unlike Passer Rating adjusts for the time of the game. So if a QB is gaining yards and scoring points in garbage time, less credit is given.


Sounds like a ton of subjectivity.
RE: RE: RE: Guy dont  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15428119 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
In comment 15428095 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428094 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


feed the troll (Ajr).



Far from a troll on this board but sure.




Can you just enjoy one victory? You very stupid eunuch.


Sorry “enjoying one win” from a bad football team doesn’t excite me like some. I’d rather see a consistently good football team. Only been asking for a decade.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15428122 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 15428118 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428109 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428088 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:



LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?


Do your stats consider that he was throwing to guys by the name of Pettis, Johnson, Sills, and Ross? And that the OL was complete embarrassment putting him under siege all day against a very good defense? You don’t think the environment around him being worse than any QB in the league has had to deal with matters?

Don’t answer that. We all know your answer. If only the Giants had drafted one of your QB crushes like Grier, Lock and Rosen. Among others. You’re a real wiz at evaluating QBs. They should just listen to you…



Actually, QBR focuses on the QB's play and whether he is making quality throws and runs. So the quality of the receiver doesn't matter. That is smoothed out.

If Jones puts a pass on the button to receiver X, and X drops the ball, Jones gets credit for doing his job effectively. Further, QBR, unlike Passer Rating adjusts for the time of the game. So if a QB is gaining yards and scoring points in garbage time, less credit is given.




Sounds like a ton of subjectivity.


Less subjective than the Giants fan base thinking today was good.
Hmm  
Johnny5 : 10/24/2021 10:17 pm : link
The shit on Jones patrol out in full force on this thread? I'm shocked, shocked I tell you.

lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
BigBlueJ : 10/24/2021 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15428111 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15428109 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428088 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:



LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?


Do your stats consider that he was throwing to guys by the name of Pettis, Johnson, Sills, and Ross? And that the OL was complete embarrassment putting him under siege all day against a very good defense? You don’t think the environment around him being worse than any QB in the league has had to deal with matters?

Don’t answer that. We all know your answer. If only the Giants had drafted one of your QB crushes like Grier, Lock and Rosen. Among others. You’re a real wiz at evaluating QBs. They should just listen to you…



It's always a "league worst situation". except the numbers don't bare that out. Coming into this game the Giants ranked around tenth in pressure, not 32nd.


I think you are confused. Giants are top ten in blitz percentage and 31st in pressure rate. I would give your left nut for top ten in pressure rate lmao, dolt.
there  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10/24/2021 10:20 pm : link
are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15428131 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15428111 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15428109 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15428088 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:



LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



It's a useful measurement tool. What does the play of LJax and Mahomes have to do with how Jones performed today?

Are you sure you want to start comparing Jones's play to theirs week to week?


Do your stats consider that he was throwing to guys by the name of Pettis, Johnson, Sills, and Ross? And that the OL was complete embarrassment putting him under siege all day against a very good defense? You don’t think the environment around him being worse than any QB in the league has had to deal with matters?

Don’t answer that. We all know your answer. If only the Giants had drafted one of your QB crushes like Grier, Lock and Rosen. Among others. You’re a real wiz at evaluating QBs. They should just listen to you…



It's always a "league worst situation". except the numbers don't bare that out. Coming into this game the Giants ranked around tenth in pressure, not 32nd.



I think you are confused. Giants are top ten in blitz percentage and 31st in pressure rate. I would give your left nut for top ten in pressure rate lmao, dolt.


He’s talking about on offense
RE: Hmm  
BigBlueJ : 10/24/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15428128 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
The shit on Jones patrol out in full force on this thread? I'm shocked, shocked I tell you.

lol


It is almost as if rooting for a team and getting some joy of winning is second to their own demagoguery.
RE: RE: Hmm  
Walker Gillette : 10/24/2021 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15428136 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15428128 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


The shit on Jones patrol out in full force on this thread? I'm shocked, shocked I tell you.

lol



It is almost as if rooting for a team and getting some joy of winning is second to their own demagoguery.


It's not almost like that, it is that!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15428122 BestFeature said:
Quote:

Actually, QBR focuses on the QB's play and whether he is making quality throws and runs. So the quality of the receiver doesn't matter. That is smoothed out.

If Jones puts a pass on the button to receiver X, and X drops the ball, Jones gets credit for doing his job effectively. Further, QBR, unlike Passer Rating adjusts for the time of the game. So if a QB is gaining yards and scoring points in garbage time, less credit is given.




Sounds like a ton of subjectivity.


There is subjectivity in the evaluation of the play - yes. Multiple analysts are used for every evaluation to avoid one view. It's not foolproof, but, IMV, is more valuable than Passing Rating.

If you want to go YPA, Jones was light a 6.2. And his AY/A was even lighter at 5.4. But those stats don't account for KG or SS being injured.
RE: there  
GNewGiants : 10/24/2021 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.


Playing the Texans and Jets can skew anyone’s numbers.

The Cowboys and Vikings lit them up.
RE: there  
bw in dc : 10/24/2021 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.


They were good in PPG. But that is skewed by the first three wins. In these last four losses, they've given up 116 points, or 29PPG.
RE: RE: there  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15428146 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.



They were good in PPG. But that is skewed by the first three wins. In these last four losses, they've given up 116 points, or 29PPG.


And we still only could manage 12 until their offense put us in position to score on 19 yard, 32 and 19 yard drives.
Ahhh - the DJ detractors  
stoneman : 10/24/2021 10:40 pm : link
It's all about the wins and losses.

When DJ passes for 300 yards and loses - DJ sucks
When DJ passes for 300 yards and wins - no comment, will engage next week
When DJ passes for 200 yards and wins - its the opponent sucks
When DJ passes for 200 yards and loses - get rid of him
RE: RE: RE: there  
Walker Gillette : 10/24/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15428148 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428146 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.



They were good in PPG. But that is skewed by the first three wins. In these last four losses, they've given up 116 points, or 29PPG.



And we still only could manage 12 until their offense put us in position to score on 19 yard, 32 and 19 yard drives.


Jones was almost single-handedly responsible for all of our offense output today while playing with Cullin Johnson, Pettis, Booker, Ross and that Offensive Line. Why are you guys so obsessed with knocking everything the guy does? Just enjoy the win or if possible enjoy the lack of all the negativity. There are still 10 games to go and I hate to break this to all of you but winning 6 or 7(or even more) of them while the young guys show development would be a great thing. Going 1-16 would not.
RE: RE: RE: there  
RCPhoenix : 10/24/2021 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15428148 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428146 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.



They were good in PPG. But that is skewed by the first three wins. In these last four losses, they've given up 116 points, or 29PPG.


And we still only could manage 12 until their offense put us in position to score on 19 yard, 32 and 19 yard drives.


B/c the OL either kept making dumb penalties (seriously - how hard is it for a NFL lineman to know where the line of scrimmage is) or could not block inside the 2 yard line. That’s not on Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: there  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15428153 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15428148 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428146 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.



They were good in PPG. But that is skewed by the first three wins. In these last four losses, they've given up 116 points, or 29PPG.



And we still only could manage 12 until their offense put us in position to score on 19 yard, 32 and 19 yard drives.



Jones was almost single-handedly responsible for all of our offense output today while playing with Cullin Johnson, Pettis, Booker, Ross and that Offensive Line. Why are you guys so obsessed with knocking everything the guy does? Just enjoy the win or if possible enjoy the lack of all the
negativity. There are still 10 games to go and I hate to break this to all of you but winning 6 or 7(or even more) of them while the young guys show development would be a great thing. Going 1-16 would not.


We hear your last sentence every year, how’s that worked out?

Everyone seems to be ignoring that this game was 5-3 for almost 75% of it. The “explosion” was scoring on three very short fields and only getting a touchdown on one of them. Sorry that’s not impressive.
RE: RE: RE: RE: there  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15428155 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 15428148 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428146 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.



They were good in PPG. But that is skewed by the first three wins. In these last four losses, they've given up 116 points, or 29PPG.


And we still only could manage 12 until their offense put us in position to score on 19 yard, 32 and 19 yard drives.



B/c the OL either kept making dumb penalties (seriously - how hard is it for a NFL lineman to know where the line of scrimmage is) or could not block inside the 2 yard line. That’s not on Jones.


Both the illegal men down field penalties were on RPOs so those are partially on the pass not getting thrown quick enough.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15428097 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.





LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



Jackson had a higher QB despite getting blown out. Didn’t make the case you thought, huh?


You fucking moron - who won their game today?

You fell right into my trap. But of course I expect nothing less from you...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15428085 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15428065 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428011 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15427934 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.



Agreed he did nothing special. But he hung out and delivered plays when he had to and didn't try to play hero ball, unlike last week.

When his top WRs are near PS guys, no run game and his OL is bad? Not much more anyone can ask for.




"He did nothing special" .... nothing special? I would call that 1 handed catch by a QB (and then hold on to the ball after a pretty good hit) - pretty special.

You said nothing special .... that was something special (imo).



If Jackson had received that pass, bw in dc - and Go teprs for that matter - would SPOOGE himself in complementing Jackson. but since it's not, he will just gloss over it....



It was a good play from Jones.

Who cares, though?


Who cares?! It let to a fucking win, you idiot.

But carry on with your agenda. Douchebag...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15428159 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428097 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.





LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



Jackson had a higher QB despite getting blown out. Didn’t make the case you thought, huh?



You fucking moron - who won their game today?

You fell right into my trap. But of course I expect nothing less from you...


The Ravens are 5-2 and lost to a team who is also 5-2. What is exactly your point?
Fun thread  
UConn4523 : 10/24/2021 10:53 pm : link
who’s pulling an all nighter?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: there  
Walker Gillette : 10/24/2021 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15428156 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428153 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15428148 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428146 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.



They were good in PPG. But that is skewed by the first three wins. In these last four losses, they've given up 116 points, or 29PPG.



And we still only could manage 12 until their offense put us in position to score on 19 yard, 32 and 19 yard drives.



Jones was almost single-handedly responsible for all of our offense output today while playing with Cullin Johnson, Pettis, Booker, Ross and that Offensive Line. Why are you guys so obsessed with knocking everything the guy does? Just enjoy the win or if possible enjoy the lack of all the
negativity. There are still 10 games to go and I hate to break this to all of you but winning 6 or 7(or even more) of them while the young guys show development would be a great thing. Going 1-16 would not.



We hear your last sentence every year, how’s that worked out?

Everyone seems to be ignoring that this game was 5-3 for almost 75% of it. The “explosion” was scoring on three very short fields and only getting a touchdown on one of them. Sorry that’s not impressive.


Neither of my last sentences has happened. Finishing 1-16(Bad) or closing the year strong with a record around or over .500(good) so I don't know how it's worked out. look, be miserable that they won, that's on you!
Regarding Jones I’m most impressed with  
djm : 10/24/2021 10:55 pm : link
His running ability. He’s showing a twitch that I didn’t always see before. I I I I think it’s safe to say Jones is a very good rushing qb. He’s not just fast. He’s getting better at rushing. Making guys miss.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones played fine...  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15428085 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15428065 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428011 short lease said:


Quote:


In comment 15427934 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427904 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Nothing special. I was more impressed by Garrett's play calling and getting Jones out on the edge with some nice mis-directions.

But it was a good team win overall, especially for Graham and his D.



Agreed he did nothing special. But he hung out and delivered plays when he had to and didn't try to play hero ball, unlike last week.

When his top WRs are near PS guys, no run game and his OL is bad? Not much more anyone can ask for.




"He did nothing special" .... nothing special? I would call that 1 handed catch by a QB (and then hold on to the ball after a pretty good hit) - pretty special.

You said nothing special .... that was something special (imo).



If Jackson had received that pass, bw in dc - and Go teprs for that matter - would SPOOGE himself in complementing Jackson. but since it's not, he will just gloss over it....



It was a good play from Jones.

Who cares, though?


Tell us more about how the Giants lost the game in the first quarter in a game they lost by 24 points.

Your agenda is so fucking tired....
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 10:57 pm : link
In comment 15428162 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428159 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428097 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.





LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



Jackson had a higher QB despite getting blown out. Didn’t make the case you thought, huh?



You fucking moron - who won their game today?

You fell right into my trap. But of course I expect nothing less from you...



The Ravens are 5-2 and lost to a team who is also 5-2. What is exactly your point?


The fact that numnbuts relies on stats that support his boy, but ignores the stats that support jones....
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: there  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15428165 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15428156 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428153 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15428148 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428146 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428132 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


are more than a few folks here who need to look up what Carolina's defensive ranking was entering this game. They have one of the better defenses in the NFL.



They were good in PPG. But that is skewed by the first three wins. In these last four losses, they've given up 116 points, or 29PPG.



And we still only could manage 12 until their offense put us in position to score on 19 yard, 32 and 19 yard drives.



Jones was almost single-handedly responsible for all of our offense output today while playing with Cullin Johnson, Pettis, Booker, Ross and that Offensive Line. Why are you guys so obsessed with knocking everything the guy does? Just enjoy the win or if possible enjoy the lack of all the
negativity. There are still 10 games to go and I hate to break this to all of you but winning 6 or 7(or even more) of them while the young guys show development would be a great thing. Going 1-16 would not.



We hear your last sentence every year, how’s that worked out?

Everyone seems to be ignoring that this game was 5-3 for almost 75% of it. The “explosion” was scoring on three very short fields and only getting a touchdown on one of them. Sorry that’s not impressive.



Neither of my last sentences has happened. Finishing 1-16(Bad) or closing the year strong with a record around or over .500(good) so I don't know how it's worked out. look, be miserable that they won, that's on you!


You missed the concert that statement like your have happened every year. And here we are bad again.
RE: ...  
djm : 10/24/2021 11:00 pm : link
In comment 15427920 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
DJ was a plus this afternoon. I still don't think he's someone we're going to win a Super Bowl with. He's not a Herbert, but he's not a Darnold either. He's an average QB who needs the right weapons/good OL. Will he ever get that here? I doubt it.

He seems like a good kid so I'm hoping for the best.


I don’t know how someone can say that after today. Not that I’m saying he’s the guy, but you’re gonna say this today? He had the worst offensive personnel in the game out there today and somehow scored 20plus in a winning effort. Jones was so far and away the best offensive player on the field today, both teams, but today you’re convinced he’s not a great player?

I still don’t know for sure about jones. I kill jones too but games like today give me pause.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:02 pm : link
In comment 15428168 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428159 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428097 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.





LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



Jackson had a higher QB despite getting blown out. Didn’t make the case you thought, huh?



You fucking moron - who won their game today?

You fell right into my trap. But of course I expect nothing less from you...



The Ravens are 5-2 and lost to a team who is also 5-2. What is exactly your point?



The fact that numnbuts relies on stats that support his boy, but ignores the stats that support jones....


What? Lamar Jackson is a better QB, has double the TDS this year despite missing his LT and all his RBS for the whole year. How is one decent but not great game from Jackson a referendum on Jones being good today?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15428175 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428168 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428159 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428097 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.





LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



Jackson had a higher QB despite getting blown out. Didn’t make the case you thought, huh?



You fucking moron - who won their game today?

You fell right into my trap. But of course I expect nothing less from you...



The Ravens are 5-2 and lost to a team who is also 5-2. What is exactly your point?



The fact that numnbuts relies on stats that support his boy, but ignores the stats that support jones....



What? Lamar Jackson is a better QB, has double the TDS this year despite missing his LT and all his RBS for the whole year. How is one decent but not great game from Jackson a referendum on Jones being good today?


Because asshole tried to downplay Jones today, "well, his QBR is only 43"....
Some things will never, ever, change  
Mad Mike : 10/24/2021 11:05 pm : link
*
And Lamars QBR was better.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:06 pm : link
The Ravens didn’t get blown out because of Lamar. You’re not making any point containing to bring up Lamar. When Jones performs week in and week out like him, you can start comparing their QBR to help Jones’ case.
This is the first game Jones has played in which he resembles  
GeofromNJ : 10/24/2021 11:07 pm : link
Josh Allen. If he continues to do this, I will no longer anguish over DG passing on Allen and drafting Barkley.
RE: And Lamars QBR was better.  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15428178 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The Ravens didn’t get blown out because of Lamar. You’re not making any point containing to bring up Lamar. When Jones performs week in and week out like him, you can start comparing their QBR to help Jones’ case.


Your missing the point, which is not surprising. Only asshole brings up Jones QBR rating for a game he won.

Once again, is MO is clear - try to discredit Jones, even on a day he was an integral part of the win.

His - and Terps - agenda is so fucking tiresome...
RE: RE: And Lamars QBR was better.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:12 pm : link
In comment 15428181 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428178 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The Ravens didn’t get blown out because of Lamar. You’re not making any point containing to bring up Lamar. When Jones performs week in and week out like him, you can start comparing their QBR to help Jones’ case.



Your missing the point, which is not surprising. Only asshole brings up Jones QBR rating for a game he won.

Once again, is MO is clear - try to discredit Jones, even on a day he was an integral part of the win.

His - and Terps - agenda is so fucking tiresome...


His QBR is relevant. The fact it was 12-3 until they were given short fields is relevant. The fact if the defense didn’t play good we’re talking about how Jones didn’t do much while they were blown out instead of being hyped over a slightly below average performance. The only one missing anything is you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
djm : 10/24/2021 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15428175 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428168 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428159 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428097 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.





LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



Jackson had a higher QB despite getting blown out. Didn’t make the case you thought, huh?



You fucking moron - who won their game today?

You fell right into my trap. But of course I expect nothing less from you...



The Ravens are 5-2 and lost to a team who is also 5-2. What is exactly your point?



The fact that numnbuts relies on stats that support his boy, but ignores the stats that support jones....



What? Lamar Jackson is a better QB, has double the TDS this year despite missing his LT and all his RBS for the whole year. How is one decent but not great game from Jackson a referendum on Jones being good today?


You wanted the pissing match. As usual no one is allowed to even hint pt any praise for jones. Now you’re gonna go bananas because the exalted lamar jackson name was even uttered, like saying candy man in the mirror three times. No one is saying jones is jackson but now you’re gonna go ape shit. Just fucking save it. Jones played well today but you and the hit brigade need to mince every word here and save BBI from itself.

Jones played well today. It’s not that fucking hard to say.
Some posters just troll every thread that's positive about Jones  
BestFeature : 10/24/2021 11:16 pm : link
Makes this board toxic.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15428183 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15428175 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428168 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428162 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428159 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428097 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428076 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428043 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15428000 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:



Most of the DJ critics don’t know squat regarding what is required to evaluate a qb or they have gone on record wanting DJ to fail in order to not look stupid for mocking the draft pick.

Someone said, “he didn’t do anything special” obviously has an agenda. Like you noticed, just about all, one or two exceptions, were perfectly thrown passes….especially the slant patterns, leading the guys nicely so they could get YAC. And he was having to throw a lot on the run, and most were right on target. Oh, but that’s nothing special.

And of course he caught a pass one handed and held on after a major hit…..oh but that’s nothing special. And how many yards rushing did he get and what was his average? Oh, but that was nothing special.

It’s people like that have done me a great favor by keeping me away from sites like this allowing me to spend more time being constructive with my time.



Jones's QBR was 43. For the uniformed, that is nothing special.





LOL, Of COURSE you rely on that. What was Jackson's QBR today? Mahomes?



Jackson had a higher QB despite getting blown out. Didn’t make the case you thought, huh?



You fucking moron - who won their game today?

You fell right into my trap. But of course I expect nothing less from you...



The Ravens are 5-2 and lost to a team who is also 5-2. What is exactly your point?



The fact that numnbuts relies on stats that support his boy, but ignores the stats that support jones....



What? Lamar Jackson is a better QB, has double the TDS this year despite missing his LT and all his RBS for the whole year. How is one decent but not great game from Jackson a referendum on Jones being good today?



You wanted the pissing match. As usual no one is allowed to even hint pt any praise for jones. Now you’re gonna go bananas because the exalted lamar jackson name was even uttered, like saying candy man in the mirror three times. No one is saying jones is jackson but now you’re gonna go ape shit. Just fucking save it. Jones played well today but you and the hit brigade need to mince every word here and save BBI from itself.

Jones played well today. It’s not that fucking hard to say.


Who is going ape shit? I didn’t bring up Jackson initially. Has anyone said Jones played bad? The overwhelming sentiment from “the hit brigade” is that he was fine but not didn’t play this great game and put the team on his backs like your ilk is saying.
RE: RE: RE: And Lamars QBR was better.  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15428182 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428181 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428178 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The Ravens didn’t get blown out because of Lamar. You’re not making any point containing to bring up Lamar. When Jones performs week in and week out like him, you can start comparing their QBR to help Jones’ case.



Your missing the point, which is not surprising. Only asshole brings up Jones QBR rating for a game he won.

Once again, is MO is clear - try to discredit Jones, even on a day he was an integral part of the win.

His - and Terps - agenda is so fucking tiresome...



His QBR is relevant. The fact it was 12-3 until they were given short fields is relevant. The fact if the defense didn’t play good we’re talking about how Jones didn’t do much while they were blown out instead of being hyped over a slightly below average performance. The only one missing anything is you.


Holy fucking shit! HIs QBR is not relevant - he won the game! His precious QBR would have been better if not for the three huge drops. Or the first TD counted that came off the board.

But again, who fucking cares? They won! The only people who bring up his QBR in a game that he won are fucking douchebags who have an anti-Jones agenda...
RE: Some posters just troll every thread that's positive about Jones  
bluewave : 10/24/2021 11:18 pm : link
In comment 15428186 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Makes this board toxic.


At the end of the day it doesn't matter. He's going to be re-signed to a long term deal in the near future!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
speedywheels : 10/24/2021 11:18 pm : link
In comment 15428183 djm said:
Quote:


Jones played well today. It’s not that fucking hard to say.


Yes it is. At least for two douchebags on this thread...
Jones should get credit for playing well today  
AnnapolisMike : 10/24/2021 11:18 pm : link
As should the defense for taking control of a game. 10 games left for the players on this team to show what they are about.
RE: RE: RE: RE: And Lamars QBR was better.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15428188 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428182 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428181 speedywheels said:


Quote:


In comment 15428178 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The Ravens didn’t get blown out because of Lamar. You’re not making any point containing to bring up Lamar. When Jones performs week in and week out like him, you can start comparing their QBR to help Jones’ case.



Your missing the point, which is not surprising. Only asshole brings up Jones QBR rating for a game he won.

Once again, is MO is clear - try to discredit Jones, even on a day he was an integral part of the win.

His - and Terps - agenda is so fucking tiresome...



His QBR is relevant. The fact it was 12-3 until they were given short fields is relevant. The fact if the defense didn’t play good we’re talking about how Jones didn’t do much while they were blown out instead of being hyped over a slightly below average performance. The only one missing anything is you.



Holy fucking shit! HIs QBR is not relevant - he won the game! His precious QBR would have been better if not for the three huge drops. Or the first TD counted that came off the board.

But again, who fucking cares? They won! The only people who bring up his QBR in a game that he won are fucking douchebags who have an anti-Jones agenda...


Because beating Carolina in a game like this doesn’t mean much to the smart football fans on here. Take your Giants bias out of it for a moment. QBR factors in those drops, that’s been explained to you already.

His QBR is relevant because you don’t win many games where your QB has a 43 QBR.

We’re now giving him credit for a TD that wasn’t a TD? Jesus man.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15428190 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428183 djm said:


Quote:




Jones played well today. It’s not that fucking hard to say.



Yes it is. At least for two douchebags on this thread...


He played fine.

But who cares?
 
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:22 pm : link
Moved the ball well against a top 10 defense, a very good DL, and beat them by 22 points. Definitely left points on the board too.

Again, we are without the majority of our starting OL, and our top 5 offensive playmakers.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15428190 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15428183 djm said:


Quote:




Jones played well today. It’s not that fucking hard to say.



Yes it is. At least for two douchebags on this thread...


See the difference between us and your ilk like FMIC is we don’t have to resort to name calling.
….  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:23 pm : link
It’s funny. All week we heard things like “injuries aren’t an excuse- look at what the other teams are doing with injuries! Look at them!”

Then - we go out and take care of business today with arguably the worst injuries to an offense in the entire NFL, and yet….posters still want to bitch.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:24 pm : link
who cares? The fans of the Giants care. Does the season end after 7 games? Jesus man.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:24 pm : link
In comment 15428194 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Moved the ball well against a top 10 defense, a very good DL, and beat them by 22 points. Definitely left points on the board too.

Again, we are without the majority of our starting OL, and our top 5 offensive playmakers.


They averaged barely over a first down a possession, where did they move the ball well? Outside of the first TD drive they didn’t have have a drive over 40 yards before that.

You can enjoy the win, but you don’t have to fabricate stuff.
RE: Terps  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15428197 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
who cares? The fans of the Giants care. Does the season end after 7 games? Jesus man.


The season has long been over. There’s no run coming from this team.
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:30 pm : link
great, you and Terps can root for losses together. Have fun.
 
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:31 pm : link
I’m not sure I’ve ever heard someone say “if they make the playoffs, great, I’m in! If not, fuck it, root for losses, I’m done”

I mean that’s literally the definition of being a fair weather fan. And not a true fan of the Giants.

Go root for another team, in all honesty. It’s embarrassing.
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15428200 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
great, you and Terps can root for losses together. Have fun.


Don’t have to root hard. They’ll come pretty easily.
ajr  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:32 pm : link
I’m not sure how you got your season tickets. But - you should honestly sell them. Just do it man. No reason to keep faking like you love the Giants, or even like them.
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15428197 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
who cares? The fans of the Giants care. Does the season end after 7 games? Jesus man.


For the Giants, yes actually; it usually has been over after 7 games this past decade. It is again this year. They'll win 5 or 6 games and the same saps will say the arrow is pointing up because they put together some meaningless wins.

That's fine for fans who don't do much thinking. The problem is the owner can count himself in that group as well.

If they turn it around and win 10 games and go to the playoffs, then I'll admit I didn't know what the hell I was talking about. But until that actually happens I'm just going to keep assuming the team sucks.

I'm not going to get excited over going 5-12 or even 7-10 instead of 3-14. The Giants themselves prove every year that momentum is not carried over year to year with each pathetic start.

I don't give a shit that they won today. Nearly all of these players are going to be elsewhere in four years. I doubt a player on this roster is part of the next Giants playoff win.

This season is already over. It's big picture time now. And I am rooting for losses because our owner was stupid enough to hire Gettleman and he's stupid enough to bring him back next year because of piddly shit like today's win.
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15428204 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’m not sure how you got your season tickets. But - you should honestly sell them. Just do it man. No reason to keep faking like you love the Giants, or even like them.


I got them by paying several thousands of dollars for the seat license. I do love the Giants. what you say doesn’t change that, asswipe.
Maybe being eternal optimists  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:42 pm : link
Makes you feel like a superior fan but you’re not better than anyone else.

I’ve had my fandom, been called a failure in my career, and probably been called more names than I can think of for daring to be critical of this team over the last decade. That’s more toxic to this board than people having the opinion that Jones was ok but not spectacular today.
RE: RE: Terps  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15428205 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15428197 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


who cares? The fans of the Giants care. Does the season end after 7 games? Jesus man.



For the Giants, yes actually; it usually has been over after 7 games this past decade. It is again this year. They'll win 5 or 6 games and the same saps will say the arrow is pointing up because they put together some meaningless wins.

That's fine for fans who don't do much thinking. The problem is the owner can count himself in that group as well.

If they turn it around and win 10 games and go to the playoffs, then I'll admit I didn't know what the hell I was talking about. But until that actually happens I'm just going to keep assuming the team sucks.

I'm not going to get excited over going 5-12 or even 7-10 instead of 3-14. The Giants themselves prove every year that momentum is not carried over year to year with each pathetic start.

I don't give a shit that they won today. Nearly all of these players are going to be elsewhere in four years. I doubt a player on this roster is part of the next Giants playoff win.

This season is already over. It's big picture time now. And I am rooting for losses because our owner was stupid enough to hire Gettleman and he's stupid enough to bring him back next year because of piddly shit like today's win.

No, the season isn’t over. They have 10 games left. Some winnable, some probable losses. But we played well enough to beat a decent team today without our entire starting offense.

Forgive us as Giants fans if we’d like to see how our team does and fights through adversity for these next 6-7 games.
Some weird takes on this thread  
Mike from Ohio : 10/24/2021 11:47 pm : link
How does the QB “will his team to victory” when the other team only scores 3 points?

Jones played a good game. He managed the game well and gave them a chance to win. Saying he somehow carried the team is insulting to a defense that allowed 3 points.

The Jones trolls (pro and con) really seem to have stopped watching the Giants so they can just attribute everything positive or negative to him alone.
 
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:49 pm : link
“Nearly all of these players will be elsewhere in 4 years.”

4 years??? Sorry - I’m not looking at 2025 right now and seeing what the Giants roster will look like. Who gives a shit. We are trying to win games now. Period.
RE: Maybe being eternal optimists  
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:51 pm : link
In comment 15428208 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Makes you feel like a superior fan but you’re not better than anyone else.

I’ve had my fandom, been called a failure in my career, and probably been called more names than I can think of for daring to be critical of this team over the last decade. That’s more toxic to this board than people having the opinion that Jones was ok but not spectacular today.
ryan  
Go Terps : 10/24/2021 11:52 pm : link
Will you forgive us fans who aren't going to buy into the same bullshit with this disaster of a team?

There was a thread during the preseason asking what was acceptable to not blow up the front office and the roster. I gave a reasonable answer: 10-7 and a playoff appearance. No excuses. No bullshit.

Here we are at 2-5. If the Giants finish 8-2 and make the playoffs I swear to you I will shut up and not be critical about Gettleman, Jones, Barkley, or anyone else on this team. That will impress me. Honestly.

Anything short of that and they can fuck off.
 
ryanmkeane : 10/24/2021 11:53 pm : link
Eternal optimist? I have said if they don’t make the playoffs then DG deserves to go and his plan has failed us as fans.

I said if Jones doesn’t show us good to very good QB play then he likely isn’t the answer.

Forgive me but I thought there were 10 games left on the year.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 10/24/2021 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15428216 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Eternal optimist? I have said if they don’t make the playoffs then DG deserves to go and his plan has failed us as fans.

I said if Jones doesn’t show us good to very good QB play then he likely isn’t the answer.

Forgive me but I thought there were 10 games left on the year.


The fact you think it’s still and “if” makes you an eternal optimist. Not a hard concept to grasp.
So  
Toth029 : 10/24/2021 11:58 pm : link
Jones is knocked for a "shouldn't have been" TD on Pettis but the pass to Rudolph is ignored when the old doofus stepped out.

All about their shitty narrative.
Being irrationally positive  
Mike from Ohio : 12:01 am : link
Doesn’t make you a better fan than being irrationally pessimistic. It makes both of you irrational fans.

This nonsense about who is and who isn’t a fan is childish idiocy. Nobody is coming to this board consistently who isn’t a Giant fan.

But there are a lot of people out of their depth talking football that like to revert to this nonsense instead.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 12:03 am : link
Here’s the thing man - there’s a big difference between just saying “anything other than 10-7 is unacceptable” and then being a realistic fan and reacting to what is occurring during the season.

For example - the first loss of the year was a disaster. No excuses about that. The Washington loss - I basically put that game on Joe Judge. Say what you want about that, people can disagree with it. But it’s on him. He went conservative at two crucial parts of the game and it completely and utterly backfired, and we lost. The Atlanta loss - again - completely conservative gameplan against a team we should have beaten and we didn’t.

Now with this injury bullshit - if they go 8-9 or 9-8 are you still gonna say the team is awful? Are you still gonna say the team is terrible if they lose to the Chiefs next week without their entire starting OL and skill players? Still gonna say they suck if they lose at Tampa?

I get that we want to make the playoffs. Everyone does. And yeah - DG will not be here if they don’t.

But you can’t just continue to say “no excuses” when literally the entire offense is hurt right now. They have to play the hand their dealt. No team is gonna be good if the majority of their offense isn’t playing.

We beat the Saints on the road and the offense was cooking a bit. Then the injury wheels come off at Dallas and there’s not much you can do except keep playing, which they did today.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones isn’t getting enough credit for how he played.  
bw in dc : 12:05 am : link
In comment 15428176 speedywheels said:
Quote:

Because asshole tried to downplay Jones today, "well, his QBR is only 43"....


I'm not trying to downplay Jones's play. But I'm not overrating it either like some of you are. So I brought up QBR - and YPA and AY/A - to show that Jones had a decent effort as measured by some pretty good metrics.

If you want to think today's game was Jones's Mt Everest moment, and he's now on the verge of becoming elite, than I can only suggest you start watching other current elite QBs around the league to get a better understanding of what elite play actually looks like.
 
ryanmkeane : 12:07 am : link
You guys want to react to everything the second it happens. You need to evaluate the season as it unfolds. Look at the end of the year and see if the product on the field is one you wanna keep going with. Let’s see how Judge gets these guys to play with 10 games to go.
The offense wasn’t good  
ajr2456 : 12:10 am : link
In the Dallas game before everyone got hurt. Just like it wasn’t good against Atlanta or Denver. Convenient points that keep getting left out.
No excuses. No bullshit.  
Go Terps : 12:11 am : link
We're in a QB rookie deal. We have been picking high in the first round for years. We spent a ton on high priced free agents. We restructured contracts that impacted our future cap space.

It's not an enormous ask. 10-7 isn't even that good a record. It's not like I'm saying go win the NFC. Go win 10 games.

Enough with the excuses and moral victories. Enough.
Terps  
ryanmkeane : 12:13 am : link
ok, as long as you’re admitting that it’s tough to win games with basically
Just your starting QB and nobody else, we are on the same
Page. If you can’t admit that it’s hard to do that, there’s no discussion here.
Jones did what he needed too  
uconngiant : 12:18 am : link
Missing his left tackle, and all the skill players did what he needed with Slayton as his number one who at best is a number 3 or 4 when all are healthy.

Some of you are just miserable and glad I didn't have to hear from the blow hard Producer.
RE: Terps  
Go Terps : 12:24 am : link
In comment 15428229 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
ok, as long as you’re admitting that it’s tough to win games with basically
Just your starting QB and nobody else, we are on the same
Page. If you can’t admit that it’s hard to do that, there’s no discussion here.


I don't want to hear it. They went into Dallas at 1-4, and they were going to get their dicks kicked in in that one whether or not any injuries hit.

Go win games.

I haven't moved the goalposts. I said 10 wins before the season started. Go do it. 10 games left. If you want me to believe the season isn't over I've got to see it, because this team ate threw its benefit of the doubt years ago.
RE: RE: Panthers  
bLiTz 2k : 1:56 am : link
In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.


Lol what a mongloid
LOL  
kes722 : 2:16 am : link
How can anyone be down on Jones right now?


Jones missing 3 starting linemen(and most of their back ups) , 3 starting receivers, and starting running back. “I don’t want to hear about injuries”

Let’s take any QB. Remove the starting center, LG, LT. The top 3 receivers, and top RB and see if they can win let alone perform at all against a good D like the panthers.

There has not been one game this year the O has even been close to full strength.

RE: LOL  
RCPhoenix : 2:30 am : link
In comment 15428238 kes722 said:
Quote:
How can anyone be down on Jones right now?


Jones missing 3 starting linemen(and most of their back ups) , 3 starting receivers, and starting running back. “I don’t want to hear about injuries”

Let’s take any QB. Remove the starting center, LG, LT. The top 3 receivers, and top RB and see if they can win let alone perform at all against a good D like the panthers.

There has not been one game this year the O has even been close to full strength.


Confirmation bias is why.
RE: Terps  
GMen72 : 2:37 am : link
In comment 15428222 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Here’s the thing man - there’s a big difference between just saying “anything other than 10-7 is unacceptable” and then being a realistic fan and reacting to what is occurring during the season.

For example - the first loss of the year was a disaster. No excuses about that. The Washington loss - I basically put that game on Joe Judge. Say what you want about that, people can disagree with it. But it’s on him. He went conservative at two crucial parts of the game and it completely and utterly backfired, and we lost. The Atlanta loss - again - completely conservative gameplan against a team we should have beaten and we didn’t.

Now with this injury bullshit - if they go 8-9 or 9-8 are you still gonna say the team is awful? Are you still gonna say the team is terrible if they lose to the Chiefs next week without their entire starting OL and skill players? Still gonna say they suck if they lose at Tampa?

I get that we want to make the playoffs. Everyone does. And yeah - DG will not be here if they don’t.

But you can’t just continue to say “no excuses” when literally the entire offense is hurt right now. They have to play the hand their dealt. No team is gonna be good if the majority of their offense isn’t playing.

We beat the Saints on the road and the offense was cooking a bit. Then the injury wheels come off at Dallas and there’s not much you can do except keep playing, which they did today.


Here's the problem...you think you're a great fan because you support the team when they suck, when they win meaningless games, and when you get excited over wins against 3-4 teams (2 of those wins were against the Jets and Texans). The point of every NFL season is to crown a Super Bowl Champion...not crown a "most improved" or "best team to finish strong after a 1-5 start"...but..but...but..every game matters. No it doesn't. Teams don't get up to play a 1-5 team, they get up to play the team who's been in the SB the last 2 years. KC gets everyone's best effort...the Giants rarely do. Wanna know why the Chiefs are struggling...because they're a measuring stick...the Giants don't scare anybody. Wanna know why the Giants win games they shouldn't...teams look past them because they inspire no real interest.

You have a loser mentality...you accept mediocrity (or worse in this case), without any rational thought about how it could get better. You root for wins that perpetuate the insanity..it's the same mindset of the folks who run this shitshow.

The goal of EVERY team, EVERY year should be to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl...not finish 8-9...but...but...but...if we just improve and win, we'll be better next year. History tells us that's bullshit...but...but...but...injuries!...but...but...but...the offense was clicking in New Orleans?!?!? Just ignore the 0-3 (with no injuries) start and the first half of the Saints game. According to your logic, the season started in the 2nd half in New Orleans. The great Daniel Jones woke up and now he's a franchise QB...and the Giants are great again, you just wait and see! Without the injuries this team is still getting it's ass kicked by the Rams and Cowgirls. There are winners and losers...the Giants are losers, no matter how hard you root for them.

Every Giant fan (other than a few) know it's not just the team...its the organizational culture. If the culture doesn't change, the team won't either. 6 wins this year most likely sets the organization back another 4-5 years with Abrams being promoted...but...but...but...at least we won 6 games, right?

You can't see the forest for the trees. Hell, you can't even see past your nose! Keep rooting for losing seasons. Keep rooting for wins that will keep the status quo. It's what losers do....
RE: RE: Terps  
Prude : 3:12 am : link
In comment 15428241 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428222 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Here’s the thing man - there’s a big difference between just saying “anything other than 10-7 is unacceptable” and then being a realistic fan and reacting to what is occurring during the season.

For example - the first loss of the year was a disaster. No excuses about that. The Washington loss - I basically put that game on Joe Judge. Say what you want about that, people can disagree with it. But it’s on him. He went conservative at two crucial parts of the game and it completely and utterly backfired, and we lost. The Atlanta loss - again - completely conservative gameplan against a team we should have beaten and we didn’t.

Now with this injury bullshit - if they go 8-9 or 9-8 are you still gonna say the team is awful? Are you still gonna say the team is terrible if they lose to the Chiefs next week without their entire starting OL and skill players? Still gonna say they suck if they lose at Tampa?

I get that we want to make the playoffs. Everyone does. And yeah - DG will not be here if they don’t.

But you can’t just continue to say “no excuses” when literally the entire offense is hurt right now. They have to play the hand their dealt. No team is gonna be good if the majority of their offense isn’t playing.

We beat the Saints on the road and the offense was cooking a bit. Then the injury wheels come off at Dallas and there’s not much you can do except keep playing, which they did today.




Here's the problem...you think you're a great fan because you support the team when they suck, when they win meaningless games, and when you get excited over wins against 3-4 teams (2 of those wins were against the Jets and Texans). The point of every NFL season is to crown a Super Bowl Champion...not crown a "most improved" or "best team to finish strong after a 1-5 start"...but..but...but..every game matters. No it doesn't. Teams don't get up to play a 1-5 team, they get up to play the team who's been in the SB the last 2 years. KC gets everyone's best effort...the Giants rarely do. Wanna know why the Chiefs are struggling...because they're a measuring stick...the Giants don't scare anybody. Wanna know why the Giants win games they shouldn't...teams look past them because they inspire no real interest.

You have a loser mentality...you accept mediocrity (or worse in this case), without any rational thought about how it could get better. You root for wins that perpetuate the insanity..it's the same mindset of the folks who run this shitshow.

The goal of EVERY team, EVERY year should be to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl...not finish 8-9...but...but...but...if we just improve and win, we'll be better next year. History tells us that's bullshit...but...but...but...injuries!...but...but...but...the offense was clicking in New Orleans?!?!? Just ignore the 0-3 (with no injuries) start and the first half of the Saints game. According to your logic, the season started in the 2nd half in New Orleans. The great Daniel Jones woke up and now he's a franchise QB...and the Giants are great again, you just wait and see! Without the injuries this team is still getting it's ass kicked by the Rams and Cowgirls. There are winners and losers...the Giants are losers, no matter how hard you root for them.

Every Giant fan (other than a few) know it's not just the team...its the organizational culture. If the culture doesn't change, the team won't either. 6 wins this year most likely sets the organization back another 4-5 years with Abrams being promoted...but...but...but...at least we won 6 games, right?

You can't see the forest for the trees. Hell, you can't even see past your nose! Keep rooting for losing seasons. Keep rooting for wins that will keep the status quo. It's what losers do....


Losers stay up until 3am on a work night trashing their team after a huge win.
I'm not going to kill  
madeinstars : 3:16 am : link
anybody for finding joy in a Giants win, but to call this a huge win kind of proofs his entire point, doesn't it?

Just like the fans hyping up a decent performance by Jones as an elite performance.

The bar, for some people, is on the floor.
RE: I'm not going to kill  
Prude : 3:19 am : link
In comment 15428244 madeinstars said:
Quote:
anybody for finding joy in a Giants win, but to call this a huge win kind of proofs his entire point, doesn't it?

Just like the fans hyping up a decent performance by Jones as an elite performance.

The bar, for some people, is on the floor.


25-3 with 3 starters left on offense is a huge win. And as bad as 2-5 sounds the teams leading the wild card race have 3 wins. And one of those teams is the Saints, who the Giants own the tie-breaker with.

It was a huge win
RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
Tom in NY : 3:21 am : link
In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.


How many yards were lost by "illegal man down field" penalties? Drops (e.g Sills)? When you only look at the box's one statistics you lose all perspective on the game.
Jones and the defense dragged this team to a win today.
ITV should be the defense and jones  
Debaser : 5:23 am : link
They should come first
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Panthers  
ajr2456 : 5:26 am : link
In comment 15428246 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15428010 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428002 Toth029 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427997 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15427992 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Defense had the 6th best defense (points allowed) entering the game.

Jones played with bottom level guys on the line, at receiver and no game until deep in the 4th quarter. NO BIG DEAL, GUYS.



If it makes you sleep better at night, think this was good.



If you leave the game and look at Jones in a negative light still, maybe you should stop joining the discussion, because you're not adding anything of value. This post here by you proves my point. Maybe educate yourself on the roster, or go back to Reddit.



The game was 12-3 until the Panthers started handing the Giants 4 straight short fields. They had 18 first downs on 13 drives which is pathetically embarrassing.

Sorry you’re blinded by a win but 200 yards and a game that was pathetic for 75% of the day isn’t some indictment that Jones was good.



How many yards were lost by "illegal man down field" penalties? Drops (e.g Sills)? When you only look at the box's one statistics you lose all perspective on the game.
Jones and the defense dragged this team to a win today.


The bar is low when you’re counting lost yards to penalties.
RE: RE: RE: Terps  
Debaser : 5:26 am : link
In comment 15428243 Prude said:
Quote:
In comment 15428241 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428222 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Here’s the thing man - there’s a big difference between just saying “anything other than 10-7 is unacceptable” and then being a realistic fan and reacting to what is occurring during the season.

For example - the first loss of the year was a disaster. No excuses about that. The Washington loss - I basically put that game on Joe Judge. Say what you want about that, people can disagree with it. But it’s on him. He went conservative at two crucial parts of the game and it completely and utterly backfired, and we lost. The Atlanta loss - again - completely conservative gameplan against a team we should have beaten and we didn’t.

Now with this injury bullshit - if they go 8-9 or 9-8 are you still gonna say the team is awful? Are you still gonna say the team is terrible if they lose to the Chiefs next week without their entire starting OL and skill players? Still gonna say they suck if they lose at Tampa?

I get that we want to make the playoffs. Everyone does. And yeah - DG will not be here if they don’t.

But you can’t just continue to say “no excuses” when literally the entire offense is hurt right now. They have to play the hand their dealt. No team is gonna be good if the majority of their offense isn’t playing.

We beat the Saints on the road and the offense was cooking a bit. Then the injury wheels come off at Dallas and there’s not much you can do except keep playing, which they did today.




Here's the problem...you think you're a great fan because you support the team when they suck, when they win meaningless games, and when you get excited over wins against 3-4 teams (2 of those wins were against the Jets and Texans). The point of every NFL season is to crown a Super Bowl Champion...not crown a "most improved" or "best team to finish strong after a 1-5 start"...but..but...but..every game matters. No it doesn't. Teams don't get up to play a 1-5 team, they get up to play the team who's been in the SB the last 2 years. KC gets everyone's best effort...the Giants rarely do. Wanna know why the Chiefs are struggling...because they're a measuring stick...the Giants don't scare anybody. Wanna know why the Giants win games they shouldn't...teams look past them because they inspire no real interest.

You have a loser mentality...you accept mediocrity (or worse in this case), without any rational thought about how it could get better. You root for wins that perpetuate the insanity..it's the same mindset of the folks who run this shitshow.

The goal of EVERY team, EVERY year should be to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl...not finish 8-9...but...but...but...if we just improve and win, we'll be better next year. History tells us that's bullshit...but...but...but...injuries!...but...but...but...the offense was clicking in New Orleans?!?!? Just ignore the 0-3 (with no injuries) start and the first half of the Saints game. According to your logic, the season started in the 2nd half in New Orleans. The great Daniel Jones woke up and now he's a franchise QB...and the Giants are great again, you just wait and see! Without the injuries this team is still getting it's ass kicked by the Rams and Cowgirls. There are winners and losers...the Giants are losers, no matter how hard you root for them.

Every Giant fan (other than a few) know it's not just the team...its the organizational culture. If the culture doesn't change, the team won't either. 6 wins this year most likely sets the organization back another 4-5 years with Abrams being promoted...but...but...but...at least we won 6 games, right?

You can't see the forest for the trees. Hell, you can't even see past your nose! Keep rooting for losing seasons. Keep rooting for wins that will keep the status quo. It's what losers do....



Losers stay up until 3am on a work night trashing their team after a huge win.


So pathetic that is all you got from that.

Again what’s the point of being a 6 win team? Or are you realistically thinking this team i is winning 10 in a row and makes the playoffs???
Let them enjoy this and call everyone names  
ajr2456 : 5:37 am : link
The team will go right back to getting blown out when an offensive “explosion” isn’t gift wrapped to them.

Some of us can see the forest for the trees.
RE: RE: Terps  
joe48 : 5:57 am : link
In comment 15428205 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15428197 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


who cares? The fans of the Giants care. Does the season end after 7 games? Jesus man.



For the Giants, yes actually; it usually has been over after 7 games this past decade. It is again this year. They'll win 5 or 6 games and the same saps will say the arrow is pointing up because they put together some meaningless wins.

That's fine for fans who don't do much thinking. The problem is the owner can count himself in that group as well.

If they turn it around and win 10 games and go to the playoffs, then I'll admit I didn't know what the hell I was talking about. But until that actually happens I'm just going to keep assuming the team sucks.

I'm not going to get excited over going 5-12 or even 7-10 instead of 3-14. The Giants themselves prove every year that momentum is not carried over year to year with each pathetic start.

I don't give a shit that they won today. Nearly all of these players are going to be elsewhere in four years. I doubt a player on this roster is part of the next Giants playoff win.

This season is already over. It's big picture time now. And I am rooting for losses because our owner was stupid enough to hire Gettleman and he's stupid enough to bring him back next year because of piddly shit like today's win.
So most of us don’t do much thinking. Who anointed you as the smartest guy in the room?
Why don’t people understand?  
GNewGiants : 6:07 am : link
If this game were against Dallas or KC, or the Rams - we would all be thrilled. Yeah it’s nice to see them win, but wins, especially ones with injured players, may convince we are on the right path.

I mean all of a sudden Ojuiari is a stud after 3 weeks people bitching about him cause he didn’t get a pressure, Jones willed his team to victory (against a defense who gave up 600 yards to Minny last week and missing their best defender), Jusge had this team ready to play after they quit on him last week, etc….

Nobody here wants the Giants to lose, we just don’t want the incompetence to continue on. Losses, especially embarrassing ones will promote change. Anyone who is saying for sure DG is gone after this year doesn’t realize how loyal Mara is to him.
You guys have to be kidding. Who cares  
mattnyg05 : 6:11 am : link
How bad the Carolina defense is. Jones played pretty damn good without:
-His 1-2-3 receivers (!!!! Just based on this alone, any win is a miracle).
-his 1 running back
-his franchise left tackle (and starting center if we’re splitting hairs).

The light clicked on in the Saints game and then every single player got hurt. He’s in a lose lose situation with some of the haters-what more could he have done today with the supporting cast being what it is????
And you don’t have to believe that he’s the man  
mattnyg05 : 6:12 am : link
Or that the ship is turned around to just admit he had a good game given the circumstances.
RE: You guys have to be kidding. Who cares  
ajr2456 : 6:23 am : link
In comment 15428273 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:

The light clicked on in the Saints game and then every single player got hurt. He’s in a lose lose situation with some of the haters-what more could he have done today with the supporting cast being what it is????


This is rewriting history to fit your narrative. The offense was brutal before everyone got hurt in the Dallas game. For 53 minutes it was in New Orleans. Just like it was against Atlanta and Denver. So in 4 and a half games with everyone healthy we’ve had a game and six minutes of good offense.
RE: RE: You guys have to be kidding. Who cares  
mattnyg05 : 6:26 am : link
In comment 15428280 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428273 mattnyg05 said:


Quote:



The light clicked on in the Saints game and then every single player got hurt. He’s in a lose lose situation with some of the haters-what more could he have done today with the supporting cast being what it is????



This is rewriting history to fit your narrative. The offense was brutal before everyone got hurt in the Dallas game. For 53 minutes it was in New Orleans. Just like it was against Atlanta and Denver. So in 4 and a half games with everyone healthy we’ve had a game and six minutes of good offense.


Right because Golladay played all off-season and so did Toney. Give it a rest.
RE: RE: RE: You guys have to be kidding. Who cares  
ajr2456 : 6:31 am : link
In comment 15428283 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428280 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428273 mattnyg05 said:


Quote:



The light clicked on in the Saints game and then every single player got hurt. He’s in a lose lose situation with some of the haters-what more could he have done today with the supporting cast being what it is????



This is rewriting history to fit your narrative. The offense was brutal before everyone got hurt in the Dallas game. For 53 minutes it was in New Orleans. Just like it was against Atlanta and Denver. So in 4 and a half games with everyone healthy we’ve had a game and six minutes of good offense.



Right because Golladay played all off-season and so did Toney. Give it a rest.


The offseason has to do what anything? They still weren’t synced up in the first half of game 5? Is that really the excuse you’re going with?
RE: RE: Ajr  
section125 : 6:34 am : link
In comment 15428022 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428016 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Manage expectations. Our OL is prett blah. Solder is toast and they have to leave guys in to help in pass pro on top of having three too guys out.

All things considered it was a good day. Enjoy and focus less on the stat line and what was accomplished with what was available today.



But it wasn’t a good day, you guys are being blinded by your fandom.

If the defense wasn’t good today the Giants get blown out.


This may rank in the top ten stupidest posts of all time on BBI:

"If the defense wasn't good today the Giants get blown out."

Absolute brilliance there.

You claim to have superior football intelligence a post or two later...if this is proof of your football acumen then you need to try checkers.

In any game if the defense is bad, that team loses. Ask the Chiefs and Jets(or any other team at any level).


I didn’t learn much about Jones yesterday.  
cosmicj : 6:40 am : link
He had what was a 2020-level outing for him - 6 1/2 YPA, lots of rushing, offensive anemia with few TDs - supported by an injury demolished offensive unit. I really fault him for missing that deep throw in the 2nd half.

We learned nothing.
RE: RE: RE: Ajr  
ajr2456 : 6:40 am : link
In comment 15428288 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428022 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428016 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Manage expectations. Our OL is prett blah. Solder is toast and they have to leave guys in to help in pass pro on top of having three too guys out.

All things considered it was a good day. Enjoy and focus less on the stat line and what was accomplished with what was available today.



But it wasn’t a good day, you guys are being blinded by your fandom.

If the defense wasn’t good today the Giants get blown out.



This may rank in the top ten stupidest posts of all time on BBI:

"If the defense wasn't good today the Giants get blown out."

Absolute brilliance there.

You claim to have superior football intelligence a post or two later...if this is proof of your football acumen then you need to try checkers.

In any game if the defense is bad, that team loses. Ask the Chiefs and Jets(or any other team at any level).


Because the offense was brutal the entire day and the defense handed them the short fields at the end for the “explosion”. We’re talking about people hyping this up as some validating offensive performance when it wasn’t. The defense has been the excuse a lot this year for costing us games but seems to not get the credit for keeping the Giants in the game yesterday when they mustered a whole 5 points through 3 and a half quarters, 2 of which was scored by the defense.

Fascinating you can attack someone’s intelligence and then make the post that you did.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys have to be kidding. Who cares  
mattnyg05 : 6:49 am : link
In comment 15428285 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428283 mattnyg05 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428280 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428273 mattnyg05 said:


Quote:



The light clicked on in the Saints game and then every single player got hurt. He’s in a lose lose situation with some of the haters-what more could he have done today with the supporting cast being what it is????



This is rewriting history to fit your narrative. The offense was brutal before everyone got hurt in the Dallas game. For 53 minutes it was in New Orleans. Just like it was against Atlanta and Denver. So in 4 and a half games with everyone healthy we’ve had a game and six minutes of good offense.



Right because Golladay played all off-season and so did Toney. Give it a rest.



The offseason has to do what anything? They still weren’t synced up in the first half of game 5? Is that really the excuse you’re going with?


Yes. Which is horrible in every sense. But ask yourself-what chance did we have of continuing what happened in New Orleans? Realistically you can’t say anything but “no chance.” Not one of the key players in that attack is healthy! Not one. Doesn’t mean Jones is Tom Brady but you can honestly look at it and say that. We didn’t even involve Golladay in the attack down the field basically until the Saints game.
It's nice to celebrate a win once in awhile  
Rick in Dallas : 6:56 am : link
Several observations:
1.DJ played a good game and for Debaser he did have a "Wow" moment with his one handed catch.
2.Defense played a good game against one of the worst QB's in the NFL who was benched in the 4th quarter.Darnold is a very bad QB.
3.Ojulari,Williams and McKinney also had very good games.Does this mean the defense has turned a corner...I doubt it.
4.For all the Sills backers their is a reason why he has always been on the PS.

As Giants fans we all know we have a talent issues on the roster on both sides of the ball due to bad drafts and FA signings. I don't think any Giant fan on BBI denies that fact. We have isuues with the owners, pro personnel dept., GM, coaches that need to be addressed this offseason. Nothing changes in that respect. You win games controlling the LOS on both sides of the ball and that is NOT this Giant roster.
But as Giants fans can we not for a couple of freaking hours enjoy a win though rare when it happens!!GEEZ!!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You guys have to be kidding. Who cares  
ajr2456 : 7:06 am : link
In comment 15428301 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428285 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428283 mattnyg05 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428280 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428273 mattnyg05 said:


Quote:



The light clicked on in the Saints game and then every single player got hurt. He’s in a lose lose situation with some of the haters-what more could he have done today with the supporting cast being what it is????



This is rewriting history to fit your narrative. The offense was brutal before everyone got hurt in the Dallas game. For 53 minutes it was in New Orleans. Just like it was against Atlanta and Denver. So in 4 and a half games with everyone healthy we’ve had a game and six minutes of good offense.



Right because Golladay played all off-season and so did Toney. Give it a rest.



The offseason has to do what anything? They still weren’t synced up in the first half of game 5? Is that really the excuse you’re going with?



Yes. Which is horrible in every sense. But ask yourself-what chance did we have of continuing what happened in New Orleans? Realistically you can’t say anything but “no chance.” Not one of the key players in that attack is healthy! Not one. Doesn’t mean Jones is Tom Brady but you can honestly look at it and say that. We didn’t even involve Golladay in the attack down the field basically until the Saints game.


This level of excuse making is embarrassing. John Ross didn’t step on the field until literally the Saints game and had the biggest down field play of the game. Spare me the offense still needed to gel halfway through game 5 excuse.
RE: It's nice to celebrate a win once in awhile  
joeinpa : 7:17 am : link
In comment 15428305 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Several observations:
1.DJ played a good game and for Debaser he did have a "Wow" moment with his one handed catch.
2.Defense played a good game against one of the worst QB's in the NFL who was benched in the 4th quarter.Darnold is a very bad QB.
3.Ojulari,Williams and McKinney also had very good games.Does this mean the defense has turned a corner...I doubt it.
4.For all the Sills backers their is a reason why he has always been on the PS.

As Giants fans we all know we have a talent issues on the roster on both sides of the ball due to bad drafts and FA signings. I don't think any Giant fan on BBI denies that fact. We have isuues with the owners, pro personnel dept., GM, coaches that need to be addressed this offseason. Nothing changes in that respect. You win games controlling the LOS on both sides of the ball and that is NOT this Giant roster.
But as Giants fans can we not for a couple of freaking hours enjoy a win though rare when it happens!!GEEZ!!!


The Jones’ phenomenon is incredible. For whatever reason his detractors become obsessed with talking those who enjoyed the win and loved how Daniel played out of our feel good day.

Their disdain for Jones the player allows every bad play to define who he is, and downplays a game like yesterday, where the eye test made it obvious how He carried this offense, by siting statistics that often don’t tell the story ,

I don’t know how his career will play out, I rooting hard that he s the guy, but I swear some of the posters here are really hoping for his failure

Seems as if they would rather be proven correct than have him succeed.

Good for Jones. As I've said many times, if everyone played as  
Victor in CT : 7:22 am : link
hard and competently as Jones they would be much better. He showed the will and the ability.
The only phenomenon is  
ajr2456 : 7:37 am : link
How upset people get when people say “Jones was ok and not great”.

Nobody on here is saying Jones was terrible yesterday.
The ever moving target of Jones  
David_Upstate : 7:40 am : link
He has a weak arm
He turns the ball over too much
He bird dogs recievers
He can't nagaviate the pocket
He can't thorw on the run
He can't elevate the talent around him
ETC.

It never ends ... so many people want to drool over every other QB out there ... there is one Goat Brady ... Many QBs with lots of tallent never won anything Marino, Rivers etc. ... Mahomes couldn't when his line went to crap ... As great as Eli was in the Superbowls he won because of his team ... Everyone on that team made big plays not just him ... it is a team sport

It's a shame a player has to get shit on after a win just so someone on the Internet can defend thier opinion
RE: The only phenomenon is  
UConn4523 : 7:40 am : link
In comment 15428331 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
How upset people get when people say “Jones was ok and not great”.

Nobody on here is saying Jones was terrible yesterday.


I stopped caring about this stuff a while ago, but if this really how you felt you'd say it once and the thread would be an afterthought. Instead, you are the most active poster on this thread, and want desperately to have the last say with every poster you disagree with.

Don't pull back now, you are in too deep.
RE: RE: The only phenomenon is  
ajr2456 : 7:44 am : link
In comment 15428335 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428331 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


How upset people get when people say “Jones was ok and not great”.

Nobody on here is saying Jones was terrible yesterday.



I stopped caring about this stuff a while ago, but if this really how you felt you'd say it once and the thread would be an afterthought. Instead, you are the most active poster on this thread, and want desperately to have the last say with every poster you disagree with.

Don't pull back now, you are in too deep.


So I should let people attack my fandom, call me names for not being wow’d by today’s performance and just leave the thread?
RE: RE: RE: The only phenomenon is  
Mike in NY : 7:49 am : link
In comment 15428337 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428335 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428331 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


How upset people get when people say “Jones was ok and not great”.

Nobody on here is saying Jones was terrible yesterday.



I stopped caring about this stuff a while ago, but if this really how you felt you'd say it once and the thread would be an afterthought. Instead, you are the most active poster on this thread, and want desperately to have the last say with every poster you disagree with.

Don't pull back now, you are in too deep.



So I should let people attack my fandom, call me names for not being wow’d by today’s performance and just leave the thread?


No your fandom should be attacked for wanting us to lose. There is a difference between rooting for a loss (as Terps and others have posted) and rooting for a win but not being disappointed if we lose.
ahh the victim card  
UConn4523 : 7:52 am : link
nice
RE: RE: RE: RE: The only phenomenon is  
ajr2456 : 7:54 am : link
In comment 15428345 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15428337 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428335 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428331 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


How upset people get when people say “Jones was ok and not great”.

Nobody on here is saying Jones was terrible yesterday.



I stopped caring about this stuff a while ago, but if this really how you felt you'd say it once and the thread would be an afterthought. Instead, you are the most active poster on this thread, and want desperately to have the last say with every poster you disagree with.

Don't pull back now, you are in too deep.



So I should let people attack my fandom, call me names for not being wow’d by today’s performance and just leave the thread?



No your fandom should be attacked for wanting us to lose. There is a difference between rooting for a loss (as Terps and others have posted) and rooting for a win but not being disappointed if we lose.


Sorry if it hurts your feelings I’d rather they end up 3-14 instead of 4-13.
RE: ryan  
DonQuixote : 8:03 am : link
In comment 15428214 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Will you forgive us fans who aren't going to buy into the same bullshit with this disaster of a team?

There was a thread during the preseason asking what was acceptable to not blow up the front office and the roster. I gave a reasonable answer: 10-7 and a playoff appearance. No excuses. No bullshit.

Here we are at 2-5. If the Giants finish 8-2 and make the playoffs I swear to you I will shut up and not be critical about Gettleman, Jones, Barkley, or anyone else on this team. That will impress me. Honestly.

Anything short of that and they can fuck off.


You are just being a self-righteous jerk. If you can't see that, all I can say is that I am glad I don't have to listen to you in real life.
RE: Terps  
DannyDimes : 8:22 am : link
In comment 15428222 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Here’s the thing man - there’s a big difference between just saying “anything other than 10-7 is unacceptable” and then being a realistic fan and reacting to what is occurring during the season.

For example - the first loss of the year was a disaster. No excuses about that. The Washington loss - I basically put that game on Joe Judge. Say what you want about that, people can disagree with it. But it’s on him. He went conservative at two crucial parts of the game and it completely and utterly backfired, and we lost. The Atlanta loss - again - completely conservative gameplan against a team we should have beaten and we didn’t.

Now with this injury bullshit - if they go 8-9 or 9-8 are you still gonna say the team is awful? Are you still gonna say the team is terrible if they lose to the Chiefs next week without their entire starting OL and skill players? Still gonna say they suck if they lose at Tampa?

I get that we want to make the playoffs. Everyone does. And yeah - DG will not be here if they don’t.

But you can’t just continue to say “no excuses” when literally the entire offense is hurt right now. They have to play the hand their dealt. No team is gonna be good if the majority of their offense isn’t playing.

We beat the Saints on the road and the offense was cooking a bit. Then the injury wheels come off at Dallas and there’s not much you can do except keep playing, which they did today.


Damn.... a sensible post. WTH?
at the very least  
TJ : 8:31 am : link
I hope we can stop the nonsense about using one of our first rounders for another QB instead of addressing a couple of the many serious problems the team has. Replacing D Jones is clearly not the team's #1 key to improvement.
Thought Jones looked pretty decent trying to keep things moving  
Jimmy Googs : 8:34 am : link
despite lack of talent all-around him. OL was getting abused on first down runs plays and penalties causing too many 3rd and longs that he had to be careful with. Carolina was dropping 2 deep safeties every time daring him to take risks.

Also thought Jones did a good job picking up his Tackles that were allowing way too much pressure. He side-stepped more than a few edge rushers to keep plays alive on his own which is a good sign of improving pocket pressure (albeit out of desperation).

The results probably aren't favorable with any extension decision but as a fan I certainly applaud his effort/desire...
Wait i am confused Ajr  
nygiants16 : 8:56 am : link
did you watch a different game from us from your awesome seats? 4 straight field goals? thats impressive seeing how Gano only kicked 3 and 1 was in thr 1st half..

Did you even watch the game?

and also nobody cares who you know or what you do, it doesnt make you more knowledgable otnjist makes you sound like a prick.
Some of you guys kill me  
UberAlias : 8:59 am : link
Jones was playing behind a patch work offensive line while missing his top 4 weapons on offense. He overcame these deficiencies by putting some of the traits the team saw when they drafted him on full display --athleticism, toughness, intelligence. He executed the game plan very well. What that says or means as far as future goes, we can debate. But anyone refusing to recognize that what Jones did yesterday is exactly what you expect from your franchise QB is letting their preconceptions about him or the team cloud their judgement.
RE: RE: Terps  
Jimmy Googs : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15428372 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15428222 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Here’s the thing man - there’s a big difference between just saying “anything other than 10-7 is unacceptable” and then being a realistic fan and reacting to what is occurring during the season.

For example - the first loss of the year was a disaster. No excuses about that. The Washington loss - I basically put that game on Joe Judge. Say what you want about that, people can disagree with it. But it’s on him. He went conservative at two crucial parts of the game and it completely and utterly backfired, and we lost. The Atlanta loss - again - completely conservative gameplan against a team we should have beaten and we didn’t.

Now with this injury bullshit - if they go 8-9 or 9-8 are you still gonna say the team is awful? Are you still gonna say the team is terrible if they lose to the Chiefs next week without their entire starting OL and skill players? Still gonna say they suck if they lose at Tampa?

I get that we want to make the playoffs. Everyone does. And yeah - DG will not be here if they don’t.

But you can’t just continue to say “no excuses” when literally the entire offense is hurt right now. They have to play the hand their dealt. No team is gonna be good if the majority of their offense isn’t playing.

We beat the Saints on the road and the offense was cooking a bit. Then the injury wheels come off at Dallas and there’s not much you can do except keep playing, which they did today.




Damn.... a sensible post. WTH?


Agree, posters should always be able to find and use excuses. It keeps the reality people in check...
RE: Wait i am confused Ajr  
ajr2456 : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15428408 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
did you watch a different game from us from your awesome seats? 4 straight field goals? thats impressive seeing how Gano only kicked 3 and 1 was in thr 1st half..

Did you even watch the game?

and also nobody cares who you know or what you do, it doesnt make you more knowledgable otnjist makes you sound like a prick.


I said four straight short fields not field goals dumbass. If you’re going to call someone names at least learn how to fucking read.
I don't think the OL played that badly,  
Section331 : 9:13 am : link
I wonder if that has become the de facto excuse. Given how many starters were out, I thought they played pretty well. 2 sacks, but I thought on one of them, DJ hung on to the ball too long.

That said, Daniel played well. No TO's was huge, and he led 2 sustained drives that led to 10 pts. And the FG drive was marred by some pretty bizarre playcalling in the red zone. Rolling your QB out when inside the 5, and you have only one receiver running a pattern? That said, when your offense has scored 3 points late in the 3rd quarter, I'd temper the praise just a bit.
RE: RE: Wait i am confused Ajr  
nygiants16 : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15428430 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428408 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


did you watch a different game from us from your awesome seats? 4 straight field goals? thats impressive seeing how Gano only kicked 3 and 1 was in thr 1st half..

Did you even watch the game?

and also nobody cares who you know or what you do, it doesnt make you more knowledgable otnjist makes you sound like a prick.



I said four straight short fields not field goals dumbass. If you’re going to call someone names at least learn how to fucking read.


My mistake read it wrong, doesnt just change the fact no one cares who you know what are you do, no one cares..

but my mistake for reading it wrong
The OL kils drives with their flags  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:15 am : link
Those illegal downfield penalties are just moronic. Two in one game. Just dumb.
RE: RE: RE: Wait i am confused Ajr  
ajr2456 : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15428438 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428430 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15428408 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


did you watch a different game from us from your awesome seats? 4 straight field goals? thats impressive seeing how Gano only kicked 3 and 1 was in thr 1st half..

Did you even watch the game?

and also nobody cares who you know or what you do, it doesnt make you more knowledgable otnjist makes you sound like a prick.



I said four straight short fields not field goals dumbass. If you’re going to call someone names at least learn how to fucking read.



My mistake read it wrong, doesnt just change the fact no one cares who you know what are you do, no one cares..

but my mistake for reading it wrong


I don’t give a shit if you or anyone else cares who I know and what I do.
They did a lot of rollouts and things like that  
UberAlias : 9:23 am : link
To counter act issues with the Oline. And DJ executed on that favorably. And lack of scoring early was not what you want, but at the same time, winning the field position game was a big. It wasn't a perfect game. But there is no question in my mind that DJ elevated what was a bit of a broken offense yesterday.
RE: The OL kils drives with their flags  
Victor in CT : 9:25 am : link
In comment 15428441 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Those illegal downfield penalties are just moronic. Two in one game. Just dumb.


Yeah I don't think I've ever seen 2 in 1 game at any level.

History was made :-)
For better or worse, Jones is the best player on the team  
Heisenberg : 9:26 am : link
He's just not transcendently good enough to carry a generally flawed roster that has also been decimated by injuries.
RE: The OL kils drives with their flags  
Section331 : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15428441 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Those illegal downfield penalties are just moronic. Two in one game. Just dumb.


I know some posters will not want to hear this, but Solder's penalty was on Jones. It was an RPO, Jones had one read, and if it wasn't there, run or throw it away. Solder's job was to hold his man for a count, then get downfield. DJ held onto the ball too long.
RE: RE: The OL kils drives with their flags  
ajr2456 : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15428473 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428441 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Those illegal downfield penalties are just moronic. Two in one game. Just dumb.



I know some posters will not want to hear this, but Solder's penalty was on Jones. It was an RPO, Jones had one read, and if it wasn't there, run or throw it away. Solder's job was to hold his man for a count, then get downfield. DJ held onto the ball too long.


Correct.
RE: RE: It's nice to celebrate a win once in awhile  
Mike from Ohio : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15428318 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15428305 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


Several observations:
1.DJ played a good game and for Debaser he did have a "Wow" moment with his one handed catch.
2.Defense played a good game against one of the worst QB's in the NFL who was benched in the 4th quarter.Darnold is a very bad QB.
3.Ojulari,Williams and McKinney also had very good games.Does this mean the defense has turned a corner...I doubt it.
4.For all the Sills backers their is a reason why he has always been on the PS.

As Giants fans we all know we have a talent issues on the roster on both sides of the ball due to bad drafts and FA signings. I don't think any Giant fan on BBI denies that fact. We have isuues with the owners, pro personnel dept., GM, coaches that need to be addressed this offseason. Nothing changes in that respect. You win games controlling the LOS on both sides of the ball and that is NOT this Giant roster.
But as Giants fans can we not for a couple of freaking hours enjoy a win though rare when it happens!!GEEZ!!!



The Jones’ phenomenon is incredible. For whatever reason his detractors become obsessed with talking those who enjoyed the win and loved how Daniel played out of our feel good day.

Their disdain for Jones the player allows every bad play to define who he is, and downplays a game like yesterday, where the eye test made it obvious how He carried this offense, by siting statistics that often don’t tell the story ,

I don’t know how his career will play out, I rooting hard that he s the guy, but I swear some of the posters here are really hoping for his failure

Seems as if they would rather be proven correct than have him succeed.


And for the Jones is God crowd, we hear that Jones willed the team to a win with a 25 point offensive explosion, even though the majority of points came late in the second half on short fields. Hell seven of the points came where they got the ball on the 19 and Jones handed it to Booker who ran it in. Some on this thread believe getting the ball at the 19 and handing it off is proof of Jones' brilliance and elite talent.

It cuts both way, Joe. I am thrilled the Giants won a game, but when you come to BBI you see a bunch of posts like this where people either a) don't understand what they saw; or b) they are so emotionally invested in being right about Jones that they attribute a team win to Jones alone.

The defense was 90% of the reason the Giants won yesterday. Jones played well. He also did it against a defense that built stats against the Jets and Texans, and then got manhandled by the Cowboys and Vikings.

We beat a middling team, which is still progress. But stop with this 'Jones as hero and savior' bullshit.
RE: The OL kils drives with their flags  
Mike from Ohio : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15428441 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Those illegal downfield penalties are just moronic. Two in one game. Just dumb.


The first illegal man downfield was not the Oline's fault. It was an RPO which is a timing play. The Oline waits and then releases. The play was bogged down and the ball did not come out on time. That is a good defensive play, not an OL mistake. They can't turnaround and watch the QB during the play.

The second one on Peart was 100% his fault. He seemed lost on what he was supposed to do so he ran 3 yards downfield and pass blocked.
Mike from Ohio  
Toth029 : 9:57 am : link
Stark difference between the achievement what the defense did and what the offense did.

For one, the Panthers had a below average offense heading in and spearheaded by McCaffrey who was absent. Several bad throws and several amount of drops. The pass rush did good job albeit against a beat-up, weak line. Not sure who is the GM, but he has not done a good job rebuilding their OL so far.

As for the defense which a banged up, thinly talented Giants offense faced. They were 6th in points allowed altogether. Did they get smoked vs the Cowboys? Dak only had 188 yards. Cows had a full group of starters and not limited. They ran the ball and played tough defense. The Vikings lit them up but they also have one of the best, top five in my book, supporting cast for Kirk Cousins. Yet it gets criticized wheh a fan openly praises Jones leading a squad of JV players against a defense filled with good young talent and finishing drives which is another complaint these posters have (which is an indictment on Garrett, not the players.l overall).

Giants would have crossed the 30 plateau if Kyle Rudolph would have just extended the ball. It was an easy score that a washed player couldn't finish.
RE: Some of you guys kill me  
Debaser : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15428412 UberAlias said:
Quote:
overcame these deficiencies by putting some of the traits the team saw when they drafted him on full display --athleticism, toughness, intelligence.


Yes I agree he did do that. But he's been playing here for what looks to be a tenured position. He's not a rookie any more. The question becomes is he like a much better Cordell Stewart type where you can see him winning games and a championship by playing wide receiver and making great odell catches or is that Garret's way of overcoming glaring deficiencies in what you would normally expect to see from a QB?

I happen to think it is last part. Maybe you think it is the first one. Or maybe you think "this team stinks anyway and Jones is someone you can cheer and watch and enjoy despite not winning games.
Debaser  
UberAlias : 10:08 am : link
I was referring to yesterday. I'll reserve my judgment on him for the end of the season. I think the hope is that once we get some of the other guys back, we don't have to use Jones like that every week. This week was more of a "with all of our weapons out, how can we generate some offense" kind of deal. Won't always be the game plan.
the fact is, most QBs are not great, and true "franchise QBs" are a  
Victor in CT : 10:11 am : link
rarity no matter how high in the draft they are picked. If Jones winds up average to avg+ and is a consistent starter for 10 years the Giants actually have a leg up on most of the NFL.

Recall that it took the Giants 10 years and 5 QBs to get from Simms to Eli. Miami STILL hasn't been able to replace Marino. Transitions like Favre to Rodgers or Peyton Manning to Luck are as common as winning the lottery. Having a Brady fall into your lap in the 6th round is like winning Powerball and Mega in 1 year.
RE: Debaser  
Debaser : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15428548 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I was referring to yesterday. I'll reserve my judgment on him for the end of the season. I think the hope is that once we get some of the other guys back, we don't have to use Jones like that every week. This week was more of a "with all of our weapons out, how can we generate some offense" kind of deal. Won't always be the game plan.


We saw that. We saw Golladay yell at Jones for not getting the ball out or not doing whatever. We saw barkley rush for 60 yards vs. Atlanta. We saw them get completely killed in the 1st half against Dallas with a game that was over by half time.

Good teams do not wait until week 10 to get their act together. Good teams or maybe rusty by week 2 and winning by week 3. We know what we have. And it needs to change. I guess ome fans bought into the Judge cool aid bullshit "Oh it's a long season oh it'll get better". Barkley is way overrated. And jones if he's still throwing 11 TDs and winning .300 games needs to get benched like any QB who is not a rookie would be. Is there another player like him anywhere in the NFL? Maybe Darnold who did get benched and at least has like double the TDs ; played on 2 teams ; and got traded for a 6th round pick.

No one respects the Giants healthy or not. They go for it on 4th down to put the game away early. It sometimes comes back to hurt them like it does against Saints and Panthers but still.
RE: the fact is, most QBs are not great, and true  
ajr2456 : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15428554 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
rarity no matter how high in the draft they are picked. If Jones winds up average to avg+ and is a consistent starter for 10 years the Giants actually have a leg up on most of the league


How do they have a leg up if he’s average to average +? It’s very hard to compete every year with an average QB unless you have an elite offensive scheme and coaching (Rams) or an insanely good supporting cast (2001 Ravens). The latter is hard to do paying an average QB $20+ million a year.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:19 am : link
Jones has been a plus this year for us. He's improving in most every aspect of the game, aside from TD throws.

The turnovers are down, YPA is up, movement in the pocket is certainly better.

Would like to see how he steps up his game once Thomas and some weapons are back. But he's been good.
RE: the fact is, most QBs are not great, and true  
Debaser : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15428554 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
rarity no matter how high in the draft they are picked. If Jones winds up average to avg+ and is a consistent starter for 10 years the Giants actually have a leg up on most of the NFL.

Recall that it took the Giants 10 years and 5 QBs to get from Simms to Eli. Miami STILL hasn't been able to replace Marino. Transitions like Favre to Rodgers or Peyton Manning to Luck are as common as winning the lottery. Having a Brady fall into your lap in the 6th round is like winning Powerball and Mega in 1 year.


5 Qbs? So you're counting Kerry Collins as one of the 5 ? And Kurt Warner as well? I wish we had QBs like that now.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:20 am : link
interested to hear Sy's thoughts on Jones' performance yesterday. Have a feeling it was one of those games that while not pretty, the franchise QBs find a way to get it done. And that will be the summary of his overall performance.
RE: RE: the fact is, most QBs are not great, and true  
Debaser : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15428568 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15428554 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


rarity no matter how high in the draft they are picked. If Jones winds up average to avg+ and is a consistent starter for 10 years the Giants actually have a leg up on most of the league



How do they have a leg up if he’s average to average +? It’s very hard to compete every year with an average QB unless you have an elite offensive scheme and coaching (Rams) or an insanely good supporting cast (2001 Ravens). The latter is hard to do paying an average QB $20+ million a year.


Seriously that was what Eli was making. A guy who could have made the argument that he really was elite at one time. At one time I think the only QBs that were better than Eli were Drew Brees, Brady, and Aaron Rodgers.
Debaser  
UberAlias : 10:34 am : link
You just brought a million things into your response which have less than nothing to do with my comment. Even after I clarified the context. Judge, Barkley, Golliday, LOL. I'm not exactly sure what you believe we are debating here.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 