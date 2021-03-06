Really great to see Daniel Jones' performance today M.S. : 10/24/2021 7:36 pm



after such a rough outing last week against the Rams. While his bottom line stats don't jump out at you, he performed at a very high level, especially with so many starters out of the line-up.



Perhaps most impressive was his 3rd Quarter TD drive, starting with the ball first and 10 at the Giants 25. It started with a stretch run to the left with Booker which turned out to be a fake with Jones doing a reverse pivot to his right. One problem -- he only had Kyle Rudolph trying to seal Bryan Burns, which failed. But Jones eluded Burns, faking him out, continued running to his right and then threw a 15-yard strike to Darius Slayton right at the sideline for a first down.



And then on third and 13 at the 42-yard line, Jones took a low snap, has to step up into the pocket, and then drifts to his right finding Booker for a 15-yard gain and another first down.



And then, of course, the end around pass that Daniel Jones hauled in with one hand (good for 16 yards and another first down) -- and best of all, he holds onto the ball after former Giant Sean Chandler puts a huge hit on him.



There was also Jones bobbing and weaving for 6 yards and then he executes a beautiful pitch option to Devonte Booker that froze Haason Reddick and went for 11 yards and another first down. And then the coup de grace on third and 3 at the Panthers 5-yard line -- a TD pass to Dante Pettis!



Daniel Jones looked totally in control for the entire drive. Very proud to see him perform this way! And kudos to Devontae Booker as well!