Chiefs Are Gonna Be One Angry Team next Monday Night

LTIsTheGreatest : 10/25/2021 9:08 am
they got embarrased yesterday and almost lost their QB, have been struggling and are gonna want to come out Monday night on national TV in front of their home fans and aare really gonna look to make a statement that they are not one year wonders. Giants better be prepared!
I actually think  
Fat Wally : 10/25/2021 9:11 am : link
the book is out on the Chiefs. They are Ripe for the picking and the giants just got a solid team win yesterday with a lot of starters out. They should be going into this game loose.

If I'm the Chiefs i'm freaking out about losing this game to the giants in prime time.

There is more pressure on them than us.
Should be a nice ass spanking  
Debaser : 10/25/2021 9:11 am : link
I expect Ryan and Montana and Joe in PA to pull their usual disappearing act.
Like an old man in a deli trying to return soup  
Mike from Ohio : 10/25/2021 9:11 am : link
.
huh?  
Debaser : 10/25/2021 9:13 am : link
.
They will be an angry team  
averagejoe : 10/25/2021 9:13 am : link
with a really really poor defense. Too bad our number one and number two and number three WR's and our superstar RB never play. If Giants offense was at full strength I think this is a winnable game. I know, it sounds crazy......
To me the bad matchups for the Giants  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/25/2021 9:14 am : link
are the teams with strong OL and DL. DAL is a bad matchup. TB is a bad matchup.

In no way am I saying they will win this game but KC is weak on OL and DL. I can see this being a close game. Especially if Barkley is back.
Sure, they maty be angry,  
Section331 : 10/25/2021 9:16 am : link
but I'm not sure what good that will do. Their D sucks, but the lack of offense is really puzzling. This week's game will be a good indicator of whether our D has figured things out, or was playing a bad offensive team with an awful QB.
If Tenn can shut them down (to 3 points)  
stoneman : 10/25/2021 9:16 am : link
then NYG can. It will be about the Defense again - looked good yesterday.
Every Game is winnable in the NFL  
Debaser : 10/25/2021 9:17 am : link
The point is can you win enough consistently to be a bush league team or a SB champion.
If we can get the WRs back  
GNewGiants : 10/25/2021 9:17 am : link
I expect a shoot out. KC is wretched defensively. And their OL is not good.

If LW and DL can get pressure - I wouldnt be shocked for a competitive game.
RE: If Tenn can shut them down (to 3 points)  
Debaser : 10/25/2021 9:19 am : link
In comment 15428444 stoneman said:
Quote:
then NYG can. It will be about the Defense again - looked good yesterday.


i 'd be surprised if the D comes out and plays like that 2 weeks in a row. Especially if the offense is doing its version of "playing well" which is really not playing well at all but graded on a huge curve because we luv luv luv Jones.
The Giants  
madeinstars : 10/25/2021 9:20 am : link
Don't stand a chance in hell in a shootout. The D will have to be very, very, very good to even have a shot at winning that game.
This will be seen as a get right game for KC  
AnnapolisMike : 10/25/2021 9:25 am : link
Just like yesterday was a get right game for Carolina. KC is very beatable...so are the Giants. If the Giants come to play then they can win this game. Perhap easily.
People have been saying this over and over  
Sy'56 : 10/25/2021 9:26 am : link
for weeks.

Plain and simple:

They have one of the worst 2 or 3 defenses in the NFL.

Mahomes is no longer taking what the defense gives and defenses have started to figure them out.
We have heard this after every loss  
nygiants16 : 10/25/2021 9:29 am : link
and it hasnt changed, their Defense is awful, they were down 14-0 yesterday within 5 minutes of the game starting..

Their oline is not very good and Mahomes is turning the ball over a ton..
A mad defense  
Giantimistic : 10/25/2021 9:30 am : link
Can result in being over aggressive. Would like some screens, boots and misdirection.
If we had our horses  
BigBlueJ : 10/25/2021 9:32 am : link
ok, we might have a punchers change. But we are as hurt and bad as the Chiefs. But they also have a top ten QB and a top 3 WR and TE. So please, I love you all, but come one.
I don't expect to win  
Chris684 : 10/25/2021 9:34 am : link
I'll just say this. Success in the NFL is very fragile. Look at what happened with the 2008 Giants with Plax.

The Chiefs don't look like the same team to me since the incident with Andy Reid's son. Then earlier this year he goes to the hospital after a game. That is a lot of non-football stuff for a franchise to deal with in less than a year.

Factor in a putrid defense and a terrible O-line and you have a different Chiefs team right now.

Again, would be very surprised if NYG could win this one as things stand injury wise as of this morning, but much less so if there are any positive developments on that front over the next 7 days. If we could get even 2 of Barkley, Shep, Toney and Golloday it would be a big lift.
RE: If we had our horses  
nygiants16 : 10/25/2021 9:36 am : link
In comment 15428484 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
ok, we might have a punchers change. But we are as hurt and bad as the Chiefs. But they also have a top ten QB and a top 3 WR and TE. So please, I love you all, but come one.


Who said Giants were going to win? doesnt change the fact that their offense is not the same as it has been and their defense sucks..

No running game, Hill has not been very good at all and their offensive line has Mahomes running for his life
they may be angry but their defense has been awful this year  
Eric on Li : 10/25/2021 9:37 am : link
pretty sure they are on pace to obliterate the PPG allowed record.

Mahomes and Hill are both banged up but I expect them to put up points.

The key will probably be whether or not we can get a pass rush. Mahomes has been sacked 9 times in the last 3 games with 4 fumbles and 5 ints. Very un-Mahomes like obviously.

The NYG need to get a few weapons back to put up enough points (Toney? Golladay? Shepard?) but I think the game mostly comes down to continuing to get a pass rush. The revamped chiefs OL hasn't come together yet.
We need some rcvrs back  
lester : 10/25/2021 9:38 am : link
and we have a shot, its Thomas plays even a bonus.
Giants could keep it close and  
Simms11 : 10/25/2021 9:41 am : link
even be competitive in this one if #1 Giants convert Redzone ops into TDs and control the LoS on D. Graham Gano FG to win it, why not.
Teams have a gameplan now vs the chiefs  
nygiants16 : 10/25/2021 9:41 am : link
Rush 4 and drop back into coverage, they habe no running game and as long as you dont let hill get over the top you can slow them down..
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/25/2021 9:45 am : link
narrative before the Saints game was that the entire city was going to will the Saints to victory and that Saints would destroy us
RE: We need some rcvrs back  
BigBlueJ : 10/25/2021 9:47 am : link
In comment 15428496 lester said:
Quote:
and we have a shot, its Thomas plays even a bonus.


Thomas wont be back until after the bye.
Teams have been creating a lot of pressure against the Chiefs  
AdamBrag : 10/25/2021 9:49 am : link
rushing 4.

The Giants pass rush is going to need to step up in order to have the same impact.

It'll also help if Tyreek and Kelce are still playing injured.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10/25/2021 9:54 am : link
getting 2 out of 4 back from Barkley, Toney, Shepard, and Golladay would be a huge plus. If I had to pick, I'd want Toney and Barkley back.
I dont agree on this  
BeckShepEli : 10/25/2021 9:54 am : link
They are 3-4. It would be one thing if they were 6-1/5-2 and just lost at home like that but they have been consistently average all season.
Really wish Toney can somehow play  
UConn4523 : 10/25/2021 9:55 am : link
they don't have a prayer stopping him if he were close to 100%.
RE: ...  
BigBlueJ : 10/25/2021 10:01 am : link
In comment 15428526 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
getting 2 out of 4 back from Barkley, Toney, Shepard, and Golladay would be a huge plus. If I had to pick, I'd want Toney and Barkley back.


Barkley is not coming back from what I hear and neither is Golladay. I believe we should have Toney and Shep.
the Chiefs OL sucks. Mahomes is now getting beat up. I don't care who  
Victor in CT : 10/25/2021 10:05 am : link
the QB is, your OL sucks, your QB will get hurt and make mistakes.

I don't think this game is as lopsided as many think. I agree with those who have already posted that the Giants have big problems with teams that are dominant on OL and DL. The Chiefs are neither.
As JonC said yesterday  
Jay on the Island : 10/25/2021 10:08 am : link
I also think that this is their get right game coming up. I expect KC to show up and play angry in a comfortable win. The Giants still won't have Thomas, Barkley, and Golladay plus we don't know if Toney and Shepard will play either. That's going to put tremendous pressure on Jones to keep up with Mahomes without his weapons.
RE: As JonC said yesterday  
BigBlueJ : 10/25/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15428549 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I also think that this is their get right game coming up. I expect KC to show up and play angry in a comfortable win. The Giants still won't have Thomas, Barkley, and Golladay plus we don't know if Toney and Shepard will play either. That's going to put tremendous pressure on Jones to keep up with Mahomes without his weapons.


Agreed. but weapons or not, we still can't run the ball and protect the passer, so we are just as bad except they have a top ten QB.
Yes so I’m told  
djm : 10/25/2021 10:29 am : link
Angry? Aren’t the giants angry too?

The best teams win. Not the angriest. Right now the Chiefs look like shit. If the giants had an offense I’d feel pretty good about their chances next Monday. As is I still wouldn’t be surprised to see this game be close in the second half.
The Giants defense is still bad  
Greg from LI : 10/25/2021 10:40 am : link
Playing well against a crappy Panthers offense isn't exactly a harbinger of a big defensive turnaround. The Chiefs still put a lot of points on the board this season, prior to yesterday.
.  
ghost718 : 10/25/2021 10:46 am : link
We'll have Judge do the Thursday press conference in a State Farm T-Shirt.
RE: As JonC said yesterday  
BillKo : 10/25/2021 10:52 am : link
In comment 15428549 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I also think that this is their get right game coming up. I expect KC to show up and play angry in a comfortable win. The Giants still won't have Thomas, Barkley, and Golladay plus we don't know if Toney and Shepard will play either. That's going to put tremendous pressure on Jones to keep up with Mahomes without his weapons.


Get right game? lol......sure they'll probably win but the Andy Reid has again let his team (as he's had a track record for) become very sloppy in many phases/areas of a football team. I doubt this team "gets right" for the rest of the season.

This sloppiness happened in Philly, happened in KC early in his career despite success and the Mahomes era did cover it up a bit but now it's returned.
Would like to see  
Crazed Dogs : 10/25/2021 10:58 am : link
Barkley, Toney and Shep back for this game
If we beat KC in arrowhead...  
90.Cal : 10/25/2021 11:03 am : link
The Giants are back from the dead and alive the rest of the season... you never know.
I don't think angry is the right way to look at this...  
bw in dc : 10/25/2021 11:06 am : link
The Chiefs are going to be desperate. This is a home playoff game for them because they can't afford to get any farther behind in the AFCW.

We will have opportunities to score. But I expect that Reid offense to be quick and sharp and put the pressure on our defense to tackle in space.
Not buying the whole angry team thing  
BillT : 10/25/2021 11:19 am : link
Sure they could kill us but in the NFL in general winning begets winning and losing, losing. They are losing because their defense is bad. It will be bad again next Monday. The question is can we take advantage of it.
Yeah, angry team, schmangry team.  
Beezer : 10/25/2021 11:26 am : link
More interested in an actual edge being at home on MNF.

But it's hard to predict. Let's see if this Giants team plays the "us against the world" thing on Monday.

I don't EXPECT a Giants win, but I will absolutely be disappointed if it's a blowout after 3 quarters. I think all things considered, it's reasonable to hope for a competitive game and a shot in the fourth.

Still, the BIGGEST draw for me, or at least an even-level draw is Eli/Payton talking throughout a Giants game. Is that happening? lol I can't keep track of when they're on or off.
There's a whole spectrum of outcomes for this one  
UberAlias : 10/25/2021 11:50 am : link
that would not surprise me. NYG is going to have to be disciplined and prepared.
Everyone who is honest with themselves  
upstatenyg : 10/25/2021 12:08 pm : link
know the Giants lose to the Chiefs on paper.

However, teams make mistakes every week. Giants had Dallas 10 - 10 in the second before we lost Jones and Galliday and others.

Mahomes is unreal however his status and ability play are uncertain for next week, and if we sack him early or get a pick or if offensive weapons are back at all, there is a chance.
RE: Like an old man in a deli trying to return soup  
geepeegee : 10/25/2021 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15428431 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
.


The sea was angry that day, my friends
I'm sorry but the Giants are horrible at night games  
gidiefor : Mod : 10/25/2021 12:19 pm : link
even when they are a good team. And they have yet to show that they are a good team this year. They have been very erratic. They haven't played well against many bad teams. It's highly unlikely that they win on Monday night.

Color me doubtful -- the Chiefs being angry is not even a concern of mine. I'm just concerned with the Giants playing as well as they can and playing an upbeat aggressive game.

As far a Carolina goes, Sam Darnold is not a good QB -- he can't handle pressure. This is not a news flash. The Giants did not look all that good against Carolina in the first half -- it had all the makings of a who wants to lose it more. The Giants outlasted them and they broke first. If any thing it was an endurance fest in my view.

I cannot compare KC to Carolina -- two different animals -- but KCs QB is much, much better than Sam Darnold, and he has orchestrated major comebacks for a win. I don;t trust our defense against a good QB -- they have been picked apart all year by decent QBs.
If KC loses  
Thegratefulhead : 10/25/2021 12:19 pm : link
To us, they are done in their division. We are the team on good teams schedule, that they circle as a must win. If Mahomes does not play, it is winnable. If Mahomes palys, he will create time with his legs and destroy us. He is too proud and too good to stay down against us.

If he does not play, it will sap their morale.
If Mahomes plays, I do expect KC to win  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/25/2021 12:26 pm : link
but I think it will be a competitive game especially if Barkley/Toney/Shep are back. If they have those cats, they will move the ball all over KC.
RE: We need some rcvrs back  
Gatorade Dunk : 10/25/2021 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15428496 lester said:
Quote:
and we have a shot, its Thomas plays even a bonus.

Thomas is on IR, he won't be eligible to play yet next week.
RE: If Mahomes plays, I do expect KC to win  
Thegratefulhead : 10/25/2021 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15428826 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but I think it will be a competitive game especially if Barkley/Toney/Shep are back. If they have those cats, they will move the ball all over KC.
Sure, but I expect field instead of TDs until they prove otherwise.

That's fair.
RE: If Mahomes plays, I do expect KC to win  
rsjem1979 : 10/25/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15428826 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but I think it will be a competitive game especially if Barkley/Toney/Shep are back. If they have those cats, they will move the ball all over KC.


People keep saying "if Mahomes plays". He cleared the concussion protocol immediately yesterday, would have come back in had the Chiefs not been down 27-3 in the 4th quarter, and did his postgame media session.

He's going to play.
bw  
JonC : 10/25/2021 1:06 pm : link
Yep, I've seen next to nothing from the NYG coaches to suggest they'll be out in front of Reid in this game. KC needs to win this game and they're going to play like it. Their defense stinks and they're a bit banged up on offense, but NYG's margin for error is so small because they lack weapons to keep up.

It's a big spot for NYG to make a statement. But, the horses required aren't likely to show up out of thin air mid-season.
Giant defense gaining some confidence. If Peppers  
Jimmy Googs : 10/25/2021 1:11 pm : link
is out for a few weeks then that only helps even more.

Bring on the Chiefs!
Well, Ive seen the Giants angry several times  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/25/2021 1:27 pm : link
and they didn't do shit so we'll see.
NYG  
ryanmkeane : 10/25/2021 1:54 pm : link
coaching staff finally showed something yesterday. Too bad it took 7 games to get there.
RE: Should be a nice ass spanking  
montanagiant : 10/25/2021 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15428429 Debaser said:
Quote:
I expect Ryan and Montana and Joe in PA to pull their usual disappearing act.

LOL...Disappearing act??
What Dupe are you again?
2-5  
Thegratefulhead : 10/25/2021 2:15 pm : link
We are 2-5 and we earned every bit 2-5. Don't be walking around around with your chest puffed out. We beat a bad team with a bad QB.

No fucking cookies for you.

I have had 10 years of getting excited after a win.

I start thinking about next week.

We can win one game right?

Any given Sunday right?

This is the spot where the Giants always disappoint me.

We usually get smacked around for the next two games.

See Saints game 2021, in the case your short term memories are addled.

So fucking forgive me if I throw a little water on this.

Beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead and we are 3-5.

Understand that the critics will not be satisfied yet.

It will not be moving the goal posts. It will be acknowledgement of reality. Beat the Raiders the following week and at 4-5 I will get a little encouraged.

If we beat the Chiefs and lose to the Raiders we will be 3-6 and all of our wins will be form outside the division.

Do you see where this season is likely headed?

Chill out.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 10/25/2021 2:49 pm : link
1) The last few years, this is the get right game for the opposition. Hopefully, that won't hold true.

2) IF (big IF) we win, does it go down as another win against a losing team or beating a good team? I think most would overvalue a win like this. I hope we have that problem!

3) On one hand, the Chiefs have lost to good teams. On the other hand, they have looked mediocre to worse in most games. Are they just not a good team any longer?
Matt  
Eric on Li : 10/25/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15429067 Matt M. said:
Quote:
1) The last few years, this is the get right game for the opposition. Hopefully, that won't hold true.

2) IF (big IF) we win, does it go down as another win against a losing team or beating a good team? I think most would overvalue a win like this. I hope we have that problem!

3) On one hand, the Chiefs have lost to good teams. On the other hand, they have looked mediocre to worse in most games. Are they just not a good team any longer?


1. Agree. A good effort in this game would be a step forward (kind of like the Tampa game last year).

2. If they beat Mahomes and win 2 games in a row as underdog it's a big step. I'd consider it equivalent to beating Seattle on the road last year (who was struggling at the time). This week they beat Sam D'arnold at home. Not a big deal that's a game they should win. Stacking that with a victory over Mahomes on the road would be a true accomplishment and put a lot on the Raider game ahead of bye week.

3. As long as Mahomes is playing and Reid is coaching they are a quality opponent, especially on the road. They are more beat up than usual right now but so are most teams the giants included. In week 6 they pounded Washington in Washington and in week 4 they pounded Philly in Philly.
They rested Mahomes after the big hit and protocool.  
upstatenyg : 10/25/2021 3:49 pm : link
Even though it has been said it could have come back in, he didn't so it is worth asking questions about why. I dont think it was only because they were down. it isnt crazy to think he won't start this week, or maybe he will, but it is worth thinking about.
RE: A few thoughts  
bw in dc : 10/25/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15429067 Matt M. said:
Quote:


3) On one hand, the Chiefs have lost to good teams. On the other hand, they have looked mediocre to worse in most games. Are they just not a good team any longer?


What gets lost with the Chiefs, too, is the dreaded SB hangover for the losing team. Happens quite a bit. That is a bitter pill to swallow (outside of New England, of course...)...
KC  
stretch234 : 10/25/2021 5:25 pm : link
Funny thing in the NFL.

All world QB struggles with bad OL.

Difficult to hide a bad defense

They can’t protect Mahomes and their D is terrible. I think Jones can carve them up on the RPO

All that said, the Giants have zero answer for Kelce. He will have a crazy day
I predict NY beats KC AND The Raiders  
Jalapeno : 10/25/2021 5:28 pm : link
and roll into the bye week high.

Then play a close game with Tampa giving us a moral victory.

Then get slaughtered by the Eagles.
Seems to me there were  
section125 : 10/25/2021 5:50 pm : link
a group of folks on here that told us that the Chiefs totally new offensive line would show "us" how to rebuild an offensive line.
Well I guess that prediction isn't looking so good right now. Yes the Giants line is not good, either. (well awful)


Anyway - If Golladay, Toney, Shepard and Barkley could play, then I would give the Giants a chance. The Giants defense was not playing up to expectations until yesterday. Which Giants defense shows up next Monday?
RE: Seems to me there were  
bw in dc : 10/25/2021 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15429251 section125 said:
Quote:
a group of folks on here that told us that the Chiefs totally new offensive line would show "us" how to rebuild an offensive line.
Well I guess that prediction isn't looking so good right now. Yes the Giants line is not good, either. (well awful)


What's wrong with their OL? Before yesterday, they were averaging 30ppg and leading in many new key metrics - EPA, DOVA, win expectancy, etc.
Got next Tuesday off...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/25/2021 6:35 pm : link
It being Election Day...which helps be ause I fear I will be throwing them back.
RE: Seems to me there were  
Jimmy Googs : 10/25/2021 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15429251 section125 said:
Quote:
a group of folks on here that told us that the Chiefs totally new offensive line would show "us" how to rebuild an offensive line.
Well I guess that prediction isn't looking so good right now. Yes the Giants line is not good, either. (well awful)


Hi Section. I wrote that OP about the Kansas City Chiefs putting an entire new OL together in one offseason. Seemed like a tall task knowing that our guys haven't been able to do it with a decade behind them, but their GM seemed like he took an active, sensible approach.

Maybe go take a look and see what the Chiefs are still producing in terms of yards (3rd) and points (8th) with this entirely new OL. They also have one of the lowest pressure %s allowed in the league and are still putting up decent rushing yards with a backup RB.

Their playmakers are turning the ball over too much and their defense isn't stopping anyone. Both causing too many problems. But their rebuilt OL seems to be doing very well, so your views suggesting otherwise must be based on something else.

Section - do you care to share what that is with us?
I'm sure they will be even angrier after  
Batenhorst7 : 4:35 am : link
We put a good arse-whipping on them. LOL

Bring them on

Can't wait
I just went over to the Chiefs message board  
Batenhorst7 : 4:50 am : link
they are extremely concerned about their team

fear being embarrassed by the Giants and pin their hopes
on Mahomes beating us by extending plays outside the pocket

Graham better have a plan for protecting the edge or smothering mahomes in the pocket(more do-able)

KC is a hurting team
RE: RE: Seems to me there were  
section125 : 6:31 am : link
In comment 15429316 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15429251 section125 said:


Quote:


a group of folks on here that told us that the Chiefs totally new offensive line would show "us" how to rebuild an offensive line.
Well I guess that prediction isn't looking so good right now. Yes the Giants line is not good, either. (well awful)






Hi Section. I wrote that OP about the Kansas City Chiefs putting an entire new OL together in one offseason. Seemed like a tall task knowing that our guys haven't been able to do it with a decade behind them, but their GM seemed like he took an active, sensible approach.

Maybe go take a look and see what the Chiefs are still producing in terms of yards (3rd) and points (8th) with this entirely new OL. They also have one of the lowest pressure %s allowed in the league and are still putting up decent rushing yards with a backup RB.

Their playmakers are turning the ball over too much and their defense isn't stopping anyone. Both causing too many problems. But their rebuilt OL seems to be doing very well, so your views suggesting otherwise must be based on something else.

Section - do you care to share what that is with us?


I said we sucked. You said the Chiefs would be great and they would show us how to build a line. How did that work? They are not that good. Is it better than the Giants? Yes. Is the Chiefs new line better than last year. No. The only problem the Chiefs had last year was their starting tackles got hurt at the end of the year. So why blow up the whole line?
The great offensive numbers are because of Mahomes. Just like when the Packers had great offensive numbers yearly while Rodgers was getting sacked more than Eli and the Packers kept winning - it was because of Rodgers.
So I guess the Giants  
Eman11 : 6:48 am : link
Won’t be angry Monday night?

I really doubt they’re happy being 2-5, and I would think they’d go into every game a bit pissed about their record so far.

RE: RE: RE: Seems to me there were  
Jimmy Googs : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15429576 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15429316 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15429251 section125 said:


Quote:


a group of folks on here that told us that the Chiefs totally new offensive line would show "us" how to rebuild an offensive line.
Well I guess that prediction isn't looking so good right now. Yes the Giants line is not good, either. (well awful)






Hi Section. I wrote that OP about the Kansas City Chiefs putting an entire new OL together in one offseason. Seemed like a tall task knowing that our guys haven't been able to do it with a decade behind them, but their GM seemed like he took an active, sensible approach.

Maybe go take a look and see what the Chiefs are still producing in terms of yards (3rd) and points (8th) with this entirely new OL. They also have one of the lowest pressure %s allowed in the league and are still putting up decent rushing yards with a backup RB.

Their playmakers are turning the ball over too much and their defense isn't stopping anyone. Both causing too many problems. But their rebuilt OL seems to be doing very well, so your views suggesting otherwise must be based on something else.

Section - do you care to share what that is with us?



I said we sucked. You said the Chiefs would be great and they would show us how to build a line. How did that work? They are not that good. Is it better than the Giants? Yes. Is the Chiefs new line better than last year. No. The only problem the Chiefs had last year was their starting tackles got hurt at the end of the year. So why blow up the whole line?
The great offensive numbers are because of Mahomes. Just like when the Packers had great offensive numbers yearly while Rodgers was getting sacked more than Eli and the Packers kept winning - it was because of Rodgers.


What? Your post above is simply a mess of bad thoughts and poor positions.

You started this by taking a ridiculous (and erroneous) shot at my OP on how Kansas City was trying to rebuild their OL in one offseason. You seem to want to blame the Chiefs recent struggles on their OL even though it has been pointed out to you above that the new OL is performing just fine and their problems are elsewhwere. And nobody suggested the Chiefs new OL would be great...only that they were more than likely going to be rebuild it a quicker, better and more efficient fashion than the Giants could ever dream of. And they basically did.

And now you want to backtrack and suggest that KC didn't even need a new OL and that Mahomes is the only reason they are good anyway. As if they were wasting their time moving away from older, injured, and expensive players that may not hold up as well in the future. Where are you going with this nonsense?...as it isn't even relevant to your posting here, nor correct by the way.

And why take all these ridiculous positions? Because you simply can't handle in your typical NY Giant homer-fashion that the Chiefs are able to retool a historically high-performing OL in one offseason while the moron NYG Front Office hasn't been able to even stabilize our OL in a decade. And your silly disdain has to include taking a poor pot shot at anybody that recognizes that very fact.

I will attach that OP/Thread so you can refresh yourself on how you seem to have missed the salient points of it, and maybe it will help you retract some of the nonsense you have expressed above.

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=611844
