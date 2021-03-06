Chiefs Are Gonna Be One Angry Team next Monday Night

they got embarrased yesterday and almost lost their QB, have been struggling and are gonna want to come out Monday night on national TV in front of their home fans and aare really gonna look to make a statement that they are not one year wonders. Giants better be prepared!
If I'm the Chiefs i'm freaking out about losing this game to the giants in prime time.
There is more pressure on them than us.
In no way am I saying they will win this game but KC is weak on OL and DL. I can see this being a close game. Especially if Barkley is back.
If LW and DL can get pressure - I wouldnt be shocked for a competitive game.
i 'd be surprised if the D comes out and plays like that 2 weeks in a row. Especially if the offense is doing its version of "playing well" which is really not playing well at all but graded on a huge curve because we luv luv luv Jones.
Plain and simple:
They have one of the worst 2 or 3 defenses in the NFL.
Mahomes is no longer taking what the defense gives and defenses have started to figure them out.
Their oline is not very good and Mahomes is turning the ball over a ton..
The Chiefs don't look like the same team to me since the incident with Andy Reid's son. Then earlier this year he goes to the hospital after a game. That is a lot of non-football stuff for a franchise to deal with in less than a year.
Factor in a putrid defense and a terrible O-line and you have a different Chiefs team right now.
Again, would be very surprised if NYG could win this one as things stand injury wise as of this morning, but much less so if there are any positive developments on that front over the next 7 days. If we could get even 2 of Barkley, Shep, Toney and Golloday it would be a big lift.
Who said Giants were going to win? doesnt change the fact that their offense is not the same as it has been and their defense sucks..
No running game, Hill has not been very good at all and their offensive line has Mahomes running for his life
Mahomes and Hill are both banged up but I expect them to put up points.
The key will probably be whether or not we can get a pass rush. Mahomes has been sacked 9 times in the last 3 games with 4 fumbles and 5 ints. Very un-Mahomes like obviously.
The NYG need to get a few weapons back to put up enough points (Toney? Golladay? Shepard?) but I think the game mostly comes down to continuing to get a pass rush. The revamped chiefs OL hasn't come together yet.
Thomas wont be back until after the bye.
The Giants pass rush is going to need to step up in order to have the same impact.
It'll also help if Tyreek and Kelce are still playing injured.
Barkley is not coming back from what I hear and neither is Golladay. I believe we should have Toney and Shep.
I don't think this game is as lopsided as many think. I agree with those who have already posted that the Giants have big problems with teams that are dominant on OL and DL. The Chiefs are neither.
Agreed. but weapons or not, we still can't run the ball and protect the passer, so we are just as bad except they have a top ten QB.
The best teams win. Not the angriest. Right now the Chiefs look like shit. If the giants had an offense I’d feel pretty good about their chances next Monday. As is I still wouldn’t be surprised to see this game be close in the second half.
Get right game? lol......sure they'll probably win but the Andy Reid has again let his team (as he's had a track record for) become very sloppy in many phases/areas of a football team. I doubt this team "gets right" for the rest of the season.
This sloppiness happened in Philly, happened in KC early in his career despite success and the Mahomes era did cover it up a bit but now it's returned.
We will have opportunities to score. But I expect that Reid offense to be quick and sharp and put the pressure on our defense to tackle in space.
But it's hard to predict. Let's see if this Giants team plays the "us against the world" thing on Monday.
I don't EXPECT a Giants win, but I will absolutely be disappointed if it's a blowout after 3 quarters. I think all things considered, it's reasonable to hope for a competitive game and a shot in the fourth.
Still, the BIGGEST draw for me, or at least an even-level draw is Eli/Payton talking throughout a Giants game. Is that happening? lol I can't keep track of when they're on or off.
However, teams make mistakes every week. Giants had Dallas 10 - 10 in the second before we lost Jones and Galliday and others.
Mahomes is unreal however his status and ability play are uncertain for next week, and if we sack him early or get a pick or if offensive weapons are back at all, there is a chance.
The sea was angry that day, my friends
Color me doubtful -- the Chiefs being angry is not even a concern of mine. I'm just concerned with the Giants playing as well as they can and playing an upbeat aggressive game.
As far a Carolina goes, Sam Darnold is not a good QB -- he can't handle pressure. This is not a news flash. The Giants did not look all that good against Carolina in the first half -- it had all the makings of a who wants to lose it more. The Giants outlasted them and they broke first. If any thing it was an endurance fest in my view.
I cannot compare KC to Carolina -- two different animals -- but KCs QB is much, much better than Sam Darnold, and he has orchestrated major comebacks for a win. I don;t trust our defense against a good QB -- they have been picked apart all year by decent QBs.
If he does not play, it will sap their morale.
Thomas is on IR, he won't be eligible to play yet next week.
That's fair.
People keep saying "if Mahomes plays". He cleared the concussion protocol immediately yesterday, would have come back in had the Chiefs not been down 27-3 in the 4th quarter, and did his postgame media session.
He's going to play.
It's a big spot for NYG to make a statement. But, the horses required aren't likely to show up out of thin air mid-season.
Bring on the Chiefs!
LOL...Disappearing act??
What Dupe are you again?
No fucking cookies for you.
I have had 10 years of getting excited after a win.
I start thinking about next week.
We can win one game right?
Any given Sunday right?
This is the spot where the Giants always disappoint me.
We usually get smacked around for the next two games.
See Saints game 2021, in the case your short term memories are addled.
So fucking forgive me if I throw a little water on this.
Beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead and we are 3-5.
Understand that the critics will not be satisfied yet.
It will not be moving the goal posts. It will be acknowledgement of reality. Beat the Raiders the following week and at 4-5 I will get a little encouraged.
If we beat the Chiefs and lose to the Raiders we will be 3-6 and all of our wins will be form outside the division.
Do you see where this season is likely headed?
Chill out.
2) IF (big IF) we win, does it go down as another win against a losing team or beating a good team? I think most would overvalue a win like this. I hope we have that problem!
3) On one hand, the Chiefs have lost to good teams. On the other hand, they have looked mediocre to worse in most games. Are they just not a good team any longer?
1. Agree. A good effort in this game would be a step forward (kind of like the Tampa game last year).
2. If they beat Mahomes and win 2 games in a row as underdog it's a big step. I'd consider it equivalent to beating Seattle on the road last year (who was struggling at the time). This week they beat Sam D'arnold at home. Not a big deal that's a game they should win. Stacking that with a victory over Mahomes on the road would be a true accomplishment and put a lot on the Raider game ahead of bye week.
3. As long as Mahomes is playing and Reid is coaching they are a quality opponent, especially on the road. They are more beat up than usual right now but so are most teams the giants included. In week 6 they pounded Washington in Washington and in week 4 they pounded Philly in Philly.
3) On one hand, the Chiefs have lost to good teams. On the other hand, they have looked mediocre to worse in most games. Are they just not a good team any longer?
What gets lost with the Chiefs, too, is the dreaded SB hangover for the losing team. Happens quite a bit. That is a bitter pill to swallow (outside of New England, of course...)...
All world QB struggles with bad OL.
Difficult to hide a bad defense
They can’t protect Mahomes and their D is terrible. I think Jones can carve them up on the RPO
All that said, the Giants have zero answer for Kelce. He will have a crazy day
Then play a close game with Tampa giving us a moral victory.
Then get slaughtered by the Eagles.
Well I guess that prediction isn't looking so good right now. Yes the Giants line is not good, either. (well awful)
Anyway - If Golladay, Toney, Shepard and Barkley could play, then I would give the Giants a chance. The Giants defense was not playing up to expectations until yesterday. Which Giants defense shows up next Monday?
Well I guess that prediction isn't looking so good right now. Yes the Giants line is not good, either. (well awful)
What's wrong with their OL? Before yesterday, they were averaging 30ppg and leading in many new key metrics - EPA, DOVA, win expectancy, etc.
Well I guess that prediction isn't looking so good right now. Yes the Giants line is not good, either. (well awful)
Hi Section. I wrote that OP about the Kansas City Chiefs putting an entire new OL together in one offseason. Seemed like a tall task knowing that our guys haven't been able to do it with a decade behind them, but their GM seemed like he took an active, sensible approach.
Maybe go take a look and see what the Chiefs are still producing in terms of yards (3rd) and points (8th) with this entirely new OL. They also have one of the lowest pressure %s allowed in the league and are still putting up decent rushing yards with a backup RB.
Their playmakers are turning the ball over too much and their defense isn't stopping anyone. Both causing too many problems. But their rebuilt OL seems to be doing very well, so your views suggesting otherwise must be based on something else.
Section - do you care to share what that is with us?
Bring them on
Can't wait
fear being embarrassed by the Giants and pin their hopes
on Mahomes beating us by extending plays outside the pocket
Graham better have a plan for protecting the edge or smothering mahomes in the pocket(more do-able)
KC is a hurting team
I said we sucked. You said the Chiefs would be great and they would show us how to build a line. How did that work? They are not that good. Is it better than the Giants? Yes. Is the Chiefs new line better than last year. No. The only problem the Chiefs had last year was their starting tackles got hurt at the end of the year. So why blow up the whole line?
The great offensive numbers are because of Mahomes. Just like when the Packers had great offensive numbers yearly while Rodgers was getting sacked more than Eli and the Packers kept winning - it was because of Rodgers.
I really doubt they’re happy being 2-5, and I would think they’d go into every game a bit pissed about their record so far.
I said we sucked. You said the Chiefs would be great and they would show us how to build a line. How did that work? They are not that good. Is it better than the Giants? Yes. Is the Chiefs new line better than last year. No. The only problem the Chiefs had last year was their starting tackles got hurt at the end of the year. So why blow up the whole line?
The great offensive numbers are because of Mahomes. Just like when the Packers had great offensive numbers yearly while Rodgers was getting sacked more than Eli and the Packers kept winning - it was because of Rodgers.
What? Your post above is simply a mess of bad thoughts and poor positions.
You started this by taking a ridiculous (and erroneous) shot at my OP on how Kansas City was trying to rebuild their OL in one offseason. You seem to want to blame the Chiefs recent struggles on their OL even though it has been pointed out to you above that the new OL is performing just fine and their problems are elsewhwere. And nobody suggested the Chiefs new OL would be great...only that they were more than likely going to be rebuild it a quicker, better and more efficient fashion than the Giants could ever dream of. And they basically did.
And now you want to backtrack and suggest that KC didn't even need a new OL and that Mahomes is the only reason they are good anyway. As if they were wasting their time moving away from older, injured, and expensive players that may not hold up as well in the future. Where are you going with this nonsense?...as it isn't even relevant to your posting here, nor correct by the way.
And why take all these ridiculous positions? Because you simply can't handle in your typical NY Giant homer-fashion that the Chiefs are able to retool a historically high-performing OL in one offseason while the moron NYG Front Office hasn't been able to even stabilize our OL in a decade. And your silly disdain has to include taking a poor pot shot at anybody that recognizes that very fact.
I will attach that OP/Thread so you can refresh yourself on how you seem to have missed the salient points of it, and maybe it will help you retract some of the nonsense you have expressed above.
