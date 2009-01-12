Best Giants team of your lifetime NOT to win it all? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/25/2021 7:00 pm

I'm sure most everyone will either have '89 or '08. For me, it is '08. I got sucked down a Youtube rabbit hole earlier & found myself watching '08 game clips. Man...that team was so freaking good. They ran for over 200-TWO HUNDRED-yards on a Ravens defense. Read that sentence again!



Such a damn shame Plax shot himself/DL wore down as the season progressed. We could have used Osi, that's for sure. Back to back titles would have been damn nice.