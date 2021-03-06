for display only
Feeling optimistic about game vs KC?

Route 9 : 12:07 am
For some weird reason, I am. I didn't expect a 25-3 win against Carolina. I haven't watched many Chiefs games so I don't know what their deal is this year. I barely have any time to watch the Giants.

Daniel Jones is due for a Monday Night win, ain't he?

Giants 28, Chiefs 23.
No  
Saos1n : 12:19 am : link
Lol

Chiefs 30 Giants 13
RE: No  
Route 9 : 12:23 am : link
In comment 15429543 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Lol

Chiefs 30 Giants 13


You're NOT a real fan!!
This line moved  
Producer : 12:26 am : link
from Chiefs (-13) to (-10)

I think the Chiefs will cover but it might be entertaining.
They're gonna need to play near mistake free football.  
j_rud : 12:30 am : link
You may have noticed thats really not their deal. I enjoyed the win on Sunday but this screams "get right game" for KC. I'm hoping they make it interesting for a few quarters but I have zero expectations for a win on the road in a prime time game against against struggling but superior team.
...  
broadbandz : 12:39 am : link
The Chiefs dont really blow anyone out and Washington had the damn lead at half-time. Giants should cover 10 points or it's a failure. Not expecting a win at all. But covering 10 should be the expectation.
RE: They're gonna need to play near mistake free football.  
Route 9 : 12:40 am : link
In comment 15429546 j_rud said:
Quote:
You may have noticed thats really not their deal. I enjoyed the win on Sunday but this screams "get right game" for KC. I'm hoping they make it interesting for a few quarters but I have zero expectations for a win on the road in a prime time game against against struggling but superior team.


You may be right. I can see KC being one of those annoying teams who goes on a streak at the end of the year and being a WC team and back in the Super Bowl somehow.
RE: RE: They're gonna need to play near mistake free football.  
j_rud : 12:50 am : link
In comment 15429550 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15429546 j_rud said:


Quote:


You may have noticed thats really not their deal. I enjoyed the win on Sunday but this screams "get right game" for KC. I'm hoping they make it interesting for a few quarters but I have zero expectations for a win on the road in a prime time game against against struggling but superior team.



You may be right. I can see KC being one of those annoying teams who goes on a streak at the end of the year and being a WC team and back in the Super Bowl somehow.


Ummm...

Nope,  
darren in pdx : 1:59 am : link
not really. Have a feeling Mahomes is going to be too much to handle, the Chiefs have scored a lot of points. The Giants are allergic to the end zone and still can't convert red zone trips.
......  
Route 9 : 2:14 am : link
I said "back" in the Super Bowl because they were there last year.


As in you believe KC is heading for a fall from grace as a top team in the AFC and then go on a run at the end. That type of ball game.
RE: Nope,  
Route 9 : 2:15 am : link
In comment 15429561 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
not really. Have a feeling Mahomes is going to be too much to handle, the Chiefs have scored a lot of points. The Giants are allergic to the end zone and still can't convert red zone trips.


Didn't he hurt his toe or whatever?
Not feeling optimistic about a win  
BlackLight : 3:21 am : link
but if Golladay and Toney make it back, it could be one of those games where we obliterate KC's defense on every level but the scoreboard.
Nope - reminds me of the Minnesota game in 2019.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4:52 am : link
Defense had carried NYG to a deceptively easy 24-3 win (sans Barkley) against an awful Washington team. They proceeded to lose nine straight.
RE: Nope - reminds me of the Minnesota game in 2019.  
Route 9 : 5:25 am : link
In comment 15429570 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Defense had carried NYG to a deceptively easy 24-3 win (sans Barkley) against an awful Washington team. They proceeded to lose nine straight.


I forgot about that Minnesota game
KC is not good this year.  
robbieballs2003 : 6:26 am : link
It is possible but we have to get in Mahomes' face.
Ha,  
section125 : 6:32 am : link
No!
Who is going  
BigBlueJ : 6:41 am : link
to cover Kelce?
The Giants have had Red Zone problems in the past  
Batenhorst7 : 6:51 am : link
Parcells response was to align Joe Morris in the deep i formation

He then had a host of choices depending on what he saw the defense doing after snap

I would put John Wall back there in the Joe Morris role and see if we can replicate the Joe Morris phenomena

Actually Toney when healthy would be the perfect candidate for this. Both our RBs are too slow or slow reacting to pull this off
If they can repeat last sundays performance on D  
mpinmaine : 7:02 am : link
and get a WR back I think they have a shot
No  
noro9 : 7:02 am : link
No
Whats mahomes’s status?  
armstead98 : 7:03 am : link
I know Reid said he could have come back in but isn’t he a bit banged up?

I’m an optimist but 10 points is a huge spread, although the chiefs are the worst team against the spread going back to last year which means everyone overrates them.

One thing in giants favor, the chiefs have arguably the worst defense in the league. They give up almost 7 yards per play. If DJ and the giants can sustain some drives and keep KC off the field then we’ve got a chance, especially if mahomes isnt 100%.

If NY can repeat their performance on D  
mpinmaine : 7:05 am : link
and they get a WR back or 2 they have a shot.
Giants will keep it competitive in first half......  
Simms11 : 7:11 am : link
only to give up a TD before half again and go down by a TD or 10 points, much like the Dallas game. ONLY if the D steps up do we have an inkling of a chance. I would also say, scoring TDs in the Redzone will be imperative in this game. KC is not going to lay down on Monday Night Football in front of a National and Home crowd. I could care less how bad their D has looked. We’ve seen this picture before!
Depends who is available on offense.  
jsuds : 7:12 am : link
Our group from the Carolina game could use an explosive playmaker to keep up with the Chiefs. Is SB or KT going to be ready? If so I like our chances.
I like our chances if Thomas, Golladay, Toney and Barkley are all  
Ira : 7:34 am : link
playing. Since that won't happen, I don't like our chances.
I was optimistic  
cjac : 7:36 am : link
but then i watched the game on my DVR

there were 5 min left in the 3rd Q and we still had only scored 3 points on offense.

This team has to start figuring out how to score early, get on top and keep scoring.

Has there been a pass that has traveled into the endzone in the air yet this season? This offense is pretty fucking pathetic.

Even the other win, the Saints game, we only had 10 points halfway into the 4th Q
i think we surprise people and put a solid win on the board  
markky : 7:37 am : link
DJ finds a way to get the ball into the end zone.

Engram surprises with a great game on national tv.

Our D gets to Mahomes with push up the middle and Ojulari becomes the talk of NFL Network after a multi-sack performance.
I ve stated many times  
joeinpa : 7:38 am : link
It s the NFL, unless a team has quit on a season, they have a chance to win any game.

Of course they re are games where you can predict the winner with a high level of success, but bigger upsets than the Giants beating KC happen often.

Patrick Maholmes is not playing good football, if Giants can continue with a pass rush, he might continue this trend.

KC s defense is not good, even as decimated as it is the Giants offense could move the ball, control some clock, and put up some pts.

I think they will come to play and make a representative performance  
Victor in CT : 7:40 am : link
a few breaks and they could pull it off. TOney playing would help.
Mahomes, Hill and Kelce are all beat up  
nygiants16 : 7:42 am : link
They dont habe the secondary pieces stepping up like they have thr past couple of years. No CEH is big for them as well..

Their defense is terrible cant stop anything..

If Giants can get Golladay and Toney back that would be huge for Jones...
I think this is close at half time  
Mike from Ohio : 7:46 am : link
But KC has too many weapons to not pull away in the second half. We will move the ball and put up some nice stats on offense, but not finishing drives with TDs will be their undoing.

A consistent pass rush on Mahomes is the only chance the Giants have to pull the upset. While I hope it happens, nothing leads me to believe they can do that yet. This line isn’t nearly as bad as the Carolina line.

I hope I am wrong about this as I would love to see the MNF upset, but this team has a history of crushing its own momentum.

Chiefs 38 - 20.
Oh come on  
Joey in VA : 7:51 am : link
We didn't contain Cooper Kupp at all, the Cowboys ran wild and Teddy Bridgewater looked like Joe Montana against us. Now we get Kelce, Hill and Mahomes in prime time on the road? Listen to Joe Judge and don't ride the emotional roller coaster. KC is stumbling but we should present no challenge.
This screams a game where we win a game and then fool ourselves  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 8:10 am : link
into thinking we can hang with decent NFL teams. I don't expect this next game to be something we're happy about.
Im optimistic about the season  
Batenhorst7 : 8:14 am : link
We have lost a few close ones, beaten two decent teams

were outclassed by two contenders, but we havent yet been at full strength and cohesive

the upside of the injuries is that we have strengthened our core of backups

hopefully we are now on the tracks now, after derailing for those 2 miserable losses

I can see us going on a run now. The team had to jell and I think they are doing just that.

There are no flawless teas in the NFL. We are slowly mending our flaws. Adding McKinney was big, as was Jones winning handily with backups at the skill positions

Jones is coming into his own

Monday night is big, it could launch a run
This team hasn't been  
Biteymax22 : 8:18 am : link
consistent enough week to week for me to feel optimistic about playing anyone, none the less a team QB'd by Patrick Mahomes coming off an embarrassing loss.

KC has to be looking at this as a "get right" game for them.
RE: Not feeling optimistic about a win  
joeinpa : 8:22 am : link
In comment 15429565 BlackLight said:
Quote:
but if Golladay and Toney make it back, it could be one of those games where we obliterate KC's defense on every level but the scoreboard.


Chris Bisignano, said yesterday he doesn’t except Toney or Golladay back to after the bye.

He wasn’t told that, but he s usually pretty tuned into the team
what Joey said  
JonC : 8:27 am : link
One team is great in the red zone, the other is worse than awful.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:33 am : link
No.
I don't know what is more prevelant with  
jvm52106 : 8:33 am : link
Giants fans right now- the need to see the team fail, to always almost root for failure or the thought process that we might win a game here and there and then fool ourselves we are better.

You do understand the following right:

1) At some point we have to win games to actually keep winning and see development.
2) As a fan I wnat them to win games, how the hell are we supposed to get better.
3) For those that want complete failure, wouldn't you say we already have had that since 2012, minus one year (2016).
4) This team is what it is BUT, we should be 4-3 right now. (This point isn't if things were completely different, we had Washington beat and they got a second chance at a FG that doomed us and we dropped a game sealing INT that would have given us the Atlanta game). With the overall shitty play of the NFC 4-3 would have us solidly in the hunt.
5) The Chiefs have been average at best. Tennessee, one of the worst defenses in football, just held KC to 3 points. KC's defense can't stop anybody and if not for a bad decision by Tannehill Sunday, they may have given up 30 plus points.

KC is favored, as they should be but this Giants team if we can make some plays on offense can beat them. If we can get at least Golladay back then it makes Slayton and Pettis more effective. If we can get SB back- the threat alone creates more problems for KC's defense.

I won't predict victory- at least not yet but, we will not get blown out here.
The Chiefs  
crick n NC : 8:34 am : link
revamped OL has had a tough go the last four games. I believe they are averaging four sackers per game the last four.
"sackers"  
crick n NC : 8:34 am : link
lol.
KC just scored 3 points  
AnnapolisMike : 8:47 am : link
Against an OK defense. What's the potential of the Giants Defense...what we saw against Carolina and last year...or what's been happening this year up to last Sunday.

Jones got knocked silly in the Dallas game and was still suffering from the affects of that concussion in the Rams game IMO. I see those games as the outliers as opposed to this teams baseline of potential. I expect a closer game...but who knows.
Let's see who's back first.  
Section331 : 8:50 am : link
Golladay? Toney? Thomas? If all 3 are back, I'll feel a lot better. KC will be a good test to see how real the defense's performance was on Sunday - was it due to players, to use Logan Ryan's axion, "mowing their own lawn", or was it due to a pathetic performance by a bad QB?
RE: RE: Not feeling optimistic about a win  
BigBlueShock : 8:52 am : link
In comment 15429621 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15429565 BlackLight said:


Quote:


but if Golladay and Toney make it back, it could be one of those games where we obliterate KC's defense on every level but the scoreboard.



Chris Bisignano, said yesterday he doesn’t except Toney or Golladay back to after the bye.

He wasn’t told that, but he s usually pretty tuned into the team

I guess it’s possible but if they expected those injuries to keep them out through the bye they would have placed them on IR like they did Thomas, no?
Optimistic? No.  
mittenedman : 8:53 am : link
But the Chiefs are struggling this year. They lead the league in turnovers, the most 40+ yard plays allowed and have the #32 ranked D in the NFL.

And Mike Vrabel (who's had their number) laid out a blueprint last week of utter domination.

If the Giants play well defensively and get some receivers back, they can win this game.
I'd go as far as "Any given Sunday" (or I guess Monday in this case)  
NBGblue : 9:30 am : link
But that's about it. Especially keeping in mind that the NYG generally do not do well in Monday night games.

Hoping for a competitive game though. Maybe this is the year that the NYG get upgraded from "pathetic" to "pesky".
If people are going to continue to go with the "should be 4-3!" line  
Greg from LI : 9:49 am : link
You need to at least acknowledge that, if the Saints don't fumble in the 4th, that game would have been a loss.
Bookies get rich  
Thegratefulhead : 10:12 am : link
Over people who bet because they think they are "due".
No.  
rsjem1979 : 10:37 am : link
KC has a lot of flaws, but they've handled their business against teams they're supposed to beat.

They have a brutal schedule and may only end up with 9 wins, but one of them will come on Monday night.
RE: ...  
stoneman : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15429549 broadbandz said:
Quote:
The Chiefs dont really blow anyone out and Washington had the damn lead at half-time. Giants should cover 10 points or it's a failure. Not expecting a win at all. But covering 10 should be the expectation.


Agreed - a good/decent game by the offense will cover the spread. The KC D cannot stop anybody - maybe even our goal line running :)
RE: Whats mahomes’s status?  
Carson53 : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15429583 armstead98 said:
Quote:
I know Reid said he could have come back in but isn’t he a bit banged up?

I’m an optimist but 10 points is a huge spread, although the chiefs are the worst team against the spread going back to last year which means everyone overrates them.

One thing in giants favor, the chiefs have arguably the worst defense in the league. They give up almost 7 yards per play. If DJ and the giants can sustain some drives and keep KC off the field then we’ve got a chance, especially if mahomes isnt 100%.
.

They thought he might enter the concussion protocol on Sunday (he was tested in the medical tent),
but he has not entered the concussion protocol.
I think he will play.
As for the Giants winning in K.C., I just don't see it.
I would like to see them keep it entertaining, if possible.
RE: No.  
Carson53 : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15429807 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
KC has a lot of flaws, but they've handled their business against teams they're supposed to beat.

They have a brutal schedule and may only end up with 9 wins, but one of them will come on Monday night.
.

I wouldn't say they 'have handled their business',
they are 3-4 after all. They were embarrassed by the Titans
last week, 27-3!
I want to be....  
Walker Gillette : 2:34 pm : link
but I need a lot more evidence from the D that they can play competently and the injuries on Offense and the OL play make it tough to think the Giants can go on the road and win this game especially on Monday night! The Chiefs even with a terrible D and OL still have Mahomes, Hill and Kelce.
RE: RE: No.  
rsjem1979 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15430261 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15429807 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


KC has a lot of flaws, but they've handled their business against teams they're supposed to beat.

They have a brutal schedule and may only end up with 9 wins, but one of them will come on Monday night.

.

I wouldn't say they 'have handled their business',
they are 3-4 after all. They were embarrassed by the Titans
last week, 27-3!


I guess you stopped reading after one half of that sentence.

"...against teams they're supposed to beat" was the 2nd half.

They have losses to LAC, BUF, BAL, TEN. They've beaten WFT, PHI, CLE.

You people never ever tire of living the week-to-week roller coaster.
RE: RE: RE: No.  
Carson53 : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15430276 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15430261 Carson53 said:


Quote:


In comment 15429807 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


KC has a lot of flaws, but they've handled their business against teams they're supposed to beat.

They have a brutal schedule and may only end up with 9 wins, but one of them will come on Monday night.

.

I wouldn't say they 'have handled their business',
they are 3-4 after all. They were embarrassed by the Titans
last week, 27-3!



I guess you stopped reading after one half of that sentence.

"...against teams they're supposed to beat" was the 2nd half.

They have losses to LAC, BUF, BAL, TEN. They've beaten WFT, PHI, CLE.

You people never ever tire of living the week-to-week roller coaster.
.

I didn't stop reading anything, just didn't agree with that assessment.
One could make the argument they have underperformed this season.
Their defense has not played well enough.
I heard some commentator on TV the other day say
'what's wrong with Mahomes'?
I mean they seem to be constantly behind because their defense puts them in a hole most games.
Now he is forced to make plays, and therefore more turnovers.
What's wrong with Mahomes is his defense.
Hey buddy, I don't live some week-to-week roller coaster,
now that's funny!
