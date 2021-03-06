Feeling optimistic about game vs KC?

For some weird reason, I am. I didn't expect a 25-3 win against Carolina. I haven't watched many Chiefs games so I don't know what their deal is this year. I barely have any time to watch the Giants.
Daniel Jones is due for a Monday Night win, ain't he?
Giants 28, Chiefs 23.
Chiefs 30 Giants 13
Chiefs 30 Giants 13
You're NOT a real fan!!
I think the Chiefs will cover but it might be entertaining.
You may be right. I can see KC being one of those annoying teams who goes on a streak at the end of the year and being a WC team and back in the Super Bowl somehow.
Quote:
You may have noticed thats really not their deal. I enjoyed the win on Sunday but this screams "get right game" for KC. I'm hoping they make it interesting for a few quarters but I have zero expectations for a win on the road in a prime time game against against struggling but superior team.
You may be right. I can see KC being one of those annoying teams who goes on a streak at the end of the year and being a WC team and back in the Super Bowl somehow.
Ummm...
As in you believe KC is heading for a fall from grace as a top team in the AFC and then go on a run at the end. That type of ball game.
Didn't he hurt his toe or whatever?
I forgot about that Minnesota game
He then had a host of choices depending on what he saw the defense doing after snap
I would put John Wall back there in the Joe Morris role and see if we can replicate the Joe Morris phenomena
Actually Toney when healthy would be the perfect candidate for this. Both our RBs are too slow or slow reacting to pull this off
I’m an optimist but 10 points is a huge spread, although the chiefs are the worst team against the spread going back to last year which means everyone overrates them.
One thing in giants favor, the chiefs have arguably the worst defense in the league. They give up almost 7 yards per play. If DJ and the giants can sustain some drives and keep KC off the field then we’ve got a chance, especially if mahomes isnt 100%.
there were 5 min left in the 3rd Q and we still had only scored 3 points on offense.
This team has to start figuring out how to score early, get on top and keep scoring.
Has there been a pass that has traveled into the endzone in the air yet this season? This offense is pretty fucking pathetic.
Even the other win, the Saints game, we only had 10 points halfway into the 4th Q
Engram surprises with a great game on national tv.
Our D gets to Mahomes with push up the middle and Ojulari becomes the talk of NFL Network after a multi-sack performance.
Of course they re are games where you can predict the winner with a high level of success, but bigger upsets than the Giants beating KC happen often.
Patrick Maholmes is not playing good football, if Giants can continue with a pass rush, he might continue this trend.
KC s defense is not good, even as decimated as it is the Giants offense could move the ball, control some clock, and put up some pts.
Their defense is terrible cant stop anything..
If Giants can get Golladay and Toney back that would be huge for Jones...
A consistent pass rush on Mahomes is the only chance the Giants have to pull the upset. While I hope it happens, nothing leads me to believe they can do that yet. This line isn’t nearly as bad as the Carolina line.
I hope I am wrong about this as I would love to see the MNF upset, but this team has a history of crushing its own momentum.
Chiefs 38 - 20.
were outclassed by two contenders, but we havent yet been at full strength and cohesive
the upside of the injuries is that we have strengthened our core of backups
hopefully we are now on the tracks now, after derailing for those 2 miserable losses
I can see us going on a run now. The team had to jell and I think they are doing just that.
There are no flawless teas in the NFL. We are slowly mending our flaws. Adding McKinney was big, as was Jones winning handily with backups at the skill positions
Jones is coming into his own
Monday night is big, it could launch a run
KC has to be looking at this as a "get right" game for them.
Chris Bisignano, said yesterday he doesn’t except Toney or Golladay back to after the bye.
He wasn’t told that, but he s usually pretty tuned into the team
You do understand the following right:
1) At some point we have to win games to actually keep winning and see development.
2) As a fan I wnat them to win games, how the hell are we supposed to get better.
3) For those that want complete failure, wouldn't you say we already have had that since 2012, minus one year (2016).
4) This team is what it is BUT, we should be 4-3 right now. (This point isn't if things were completely different, we had Washington beat and they got a second chance at a FG that doomed us and we dropped a game sealing INT that would have given us the Atlanta game). With the overall shitty play of the NFC 4-3 would have us solidly in the hunt.
5) The Chiefs have been average at best. Tennessee, one of the worst defenses in football, just held KC to 3 points. KC's defense can't stop anybody and if not for a bad decision by Tannehill Sunday, they may have given up 30 plus points.
KC is favored, as they should be but this Giants team if we can make some plays on offense can beat them. If we can get at least Golladay back then it makes Slayton and Pettis more effective. If we can get SB back- the threat alone creates more problems for KC's defense.
I won't predict victory- at least not yet but, we will not get blown out here.
Jones got knocked silly in the Dallas game and was still suffering from the affects of that concussion in the Rams game IMO. I see those games as the outliers as opposed to this teams baseline of potential. I expect a closer game...but who knows.
Quote:
but if Golladay and Toney make it back, it could be one of those games where we obliterate KC's defense on every level but the scoreboard.
Chris Bisignano, said yesterday he doesn’t except Toney or Golladay back to after the bye.
He wasn’t told that, but he s usually pretty tuned into the team
I guess it’s possible but if they expected those injuries to keep them out through the bye they would have placed them on IR like they did Thomas, no?
And Mike Vrabel (who's had their number) laid out a blueprint last week of utter domination.
If the Giants play well defensively and get some receivers back, they can win this game.
Hoping for a competitive game though. Maybe this is the year that the NYG get upgraded from "pathetic" to "pesky".
They have a brutal schedule and may only end up with 9 wins, but one of them will come on Monday night.
Agreed - a good/decent game by the offense will cover the spread. The KC D cannot stop anybody - maybe even our goal line running :)
I’m an optimist but 10 points is a huge spread, although the chiefs are the worst team against the spread going back to last year which means everyone overrates them.
One thing in giants favor, the chiefs have arguably the worst defense in the league. They give up almost 7 yards per play. If DJ and the giants can sustain some drives and keep KC off the field then we’ve got a chance, especially if mahomes isnt 100%.
They thought he might enter the concussion protocol on Sunday (he was tested in the medical tent),
but he has not entered the concussion protocol.
I think he will play.
As for the Giants winning in K.C., I just don't see it.
I would like to see them keep it entertaining, if possible.
They have a brutal schedule and may only end up with 9 wins, but one of them will come on Monday night.
I wouldn't say they 'have handled their business',
they are 3-4 after all. They were embarrassed by the Titans
last week, 27-3!
Quote:
KC has a lot of flaws, but they've handled their business against teams they're supposed to beat.
They have a brutal schedule and may only end up with 9 wins, but one of them will come on Monday night.
.
I wouldn't say they 'have handled their business',
they are 3-4 after all. They were embarrassed by the Titans
last week, 27-3!
I guess you stopped reading after one half of that sentence.
"...against teams they're supposed to beat" was the 2nd half.
They have losses to LAC, BUF, BAL, TEN. They've beaten WFT, PHI, CLE.
You people never ever tire of living the week-to-week roller coaster.
Quote:
In comment 15429807 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
KC has a lot of flaws, but they've handled their business against teams they're supposed to beat.
They have a brutal schedule and may only end up with 9 wins, but one of them will come on Monday night.
.
I wouldn't say they 'have handled their business',
they are 3-4 after all. They were embarrassed by the Titans
last week, 27-3!
I guess you stopped reading after one half of that sentence.
"...against teams they're supposed to beat" was the 2nd half.
They have losses to LAC, BUF, BAL, TEN. They've beaten WFT, PHI, CLE.
You people never ever tire of living the week-to-week roller coaster.
I didn't stop reading anything, just didn't agree with that assessment.
One could make the argument they have underperformed this season.
Their defense has not played well enough.
I heard some commentator on TV the other day say
'what's wrong with Mahomes'?
I mean they seem to be constantly behind because their defense puts them in a hole most games.
Now he is forced to make plays, and therefore more turnovers.
What's wrong with Mahomes is his defense.
Hey buddy, I don't live some week-to-week roller coaster,
now that's funny!