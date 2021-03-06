What are You Willing to Invest in Jones? christian : 10/26/2021 1:04 pm

I know there are a number of folks who don't enjoy debating the economics, in the spirit of a productive convo if you fall in that group maybe politely not chime in? Thanks



This offseason Jones will be eligible for:



1) a contract extension

2) a fully guaranteed 5th year option for 2023 at $21.3M



Going into his 4th year Jones will cost the Giants ~8.3M against the 2022 cap, roughly half of that figure is the amortized potion of his signing bonus ($4.1M)



The balance of his cap charge is a fully guaranteed salary and fully guaranteed roster bonus, meaning if he's cut that will accelerate, and if he was traded it would be his new team's responsibility.



So this offseason the Giants can:



1) Exercise his 5th year option, retain his rights and his 2023 salary will be $21.3M fully guaranteed



2) Decline his 5th year option, but still have the rights to franchise tag him for 2023 at somewhere north of $25M



3) Decline his option and let him walk after the 2022 season



4) Extend Jones on a multi-year deal



5) Trade Jones and save ~4M



So two simple questions:



If Jones does blank by the end of the year -- I want the the Giants to pick one of the five options .