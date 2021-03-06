for display only
Peppers decision

CMicks3110 : 10/26/2021 8:25 pm
Do you re-sign him?
What do you think he'll cost?
Do you think he wants to stay?

I personally love Peppers, as long as we can get him in the right role, and if we add some Edge rushers, as I expect to in the draft, and use him in his hybrid safety/linebacker role, he can be an excellent piece on our defense. Not a star, but an unusual element to mix in with much of what we're trying to do.

If I'm Peppers, I've gotta think I want to re-establish my value, the Giants have been reducing my snaps, but do i really want to risk my next big contract on an unknown organization without a familiar medical team supporting my rehab. That's a risk too.

We'll see I guess.
I like Peppers, but they  
section125 : 10/26/2021 8:27 pm : link
can do better.
I like him against the run  
BSIMatt : 10/26/2021 8:31 pm : link
As a blitzer, and covering backs…I do not like him on tight ends.

I know Giants have more glaring needs but I really would love Kyle Hamilton in their secondary.
He’s gone  
eric2425ny : 10/26/2021 8:32 pm : link
The timing of this injury could not be worse for Peppers. As I mentioned on a other thread, he’s not likely close to 100% until mid season next year based on the history of these ACL injuries with other players. He certainly isn’t getting a long term deal this offseason and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him sit out 2022 completely.
he's going to get a cheap 1 year deal  
Eric on Li : 10/26/2021 8:38 pm : link
it wouldn't be a shock if it's here but wherever it is it won't be significant. He will likely start on PUP and he was only playing 50% of the snaps anyway.
Depending on  
darren in pdx : 10/26/2021 8:40 pm : link
the timeline he'd probably be best served sitting out the next season and finding a one-year deal in 2023. I think he played his last game as a Giant, they needed an upgrade anyway because he's a liability on the field unless he changes positions to LB.
RE: I like him against the run  
Angel Eyes : 10/26/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15430860 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
As a blitzer, and covering backs…I do not like him on tight ends.

I know Giants have more glaring needs but I really would love Kyle Hamilton in their secondary.

Technically there's supposed to be a SAM linebacker covering tight ends, with the strong safety double-teaming them or in run support. But we don't have a SAM.
Pepppers is a football player  
Paul326 : 10/26/2021 8:41 pm : link
He's a tough SOB and every team needs a few of them.
Hes certainly not going to be ready by next spring  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/26/2021 8:43 pm : link
So this isn't a question right now.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/26/2021 8:43 pm : link
Good dude. Tries hard. But move on.
He stinks  
Greg from LI : 10/26/2021 8:44 pm : link
Great athlete, very limited football player. Can't cover at all and not a great tackler either.
The return on that Beckham trade...  
Go Terps : 10/26/2021 8:47 pm : link
.
RE: Pepppers is a football player  
bluewave : 10/26/2021 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15430882 Paul326 said:
Quote:
He's a tough SOB and every team needs a few of them.

I'd resign him to a 2 year deal,tell him to lose 10 lbs, and concentrate on speed and flexibility in the off-season.
Greg and Terps  
Jimmy Googs : 10/26/2021 9:05 pm : link
yes….
RE: Pepppers is a football player  
EricJ : 10/26/2021 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15430882 Paul326 said:
Quote:
He's a tough SOB and every team needs a few of them.


people here don't get that. The guy will do anything he is asked to do. There is a lack of understanding about how much responsibility the strong safety has.
RE: RE: Pepppers is a football player  
Jimmy Googs : 10/26/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15430907 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15430882 Paul326 said:


Quote:


He's a tough SOB and every team needs a few of them.



people here don't get that. The guy will do anything he is asked to do. There is a lack of understanding about how much responsibility the strong safety has.


I think they ask him to cover players from time to time, and he can’t…
RE: I like Peppers, but they  
DannyDimes : 10/26/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15430850 section125 said:
Quote:
can do better.


Yep, we should have the best player in the league at every position....
RE: RE: I like Peppers, but they  
Bill in UT : 10/26/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15430910 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15430850 section125 said:


Quote:


can do better.



Yep, we should have the best player in the league at every position....


I think we can get modestly priced players to do what he does.
What's the difference between the ACL rupture and ACL tear?  
Breeze_94 : 10/26/2021 9:22 pm : link
I'd assume rupture is worse? Any difference on timeline?

I've seen others say he won't be back until midseason but I'm not sure that is correct (at least for a tear). Guys can come back from an ACL in 9-10 months (granted not 100% back often times). Saquon had his surgery on October 30th last year and was back to full contact by September 1st

Bud Dupree tore his ACL on 12/3 and was ready for week 1 IIRC.
RE: RE: I like Peppers, but they  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10/26/2021 9:26 pm : link
In comment 15430910 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15430850 section125 said:


Quote:


can do better.



Yep, we should have the best player in the league at every position....


Literally no one even suggested that.
RE: The return on that Beckham trade...  
rasbutant : 10/26/2021 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15430890 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Was pretty good. Gentleman got one right. Granted after he screwed up resigning him but still glad he wasn’t afraid to do what was needed. And I hated the trade at the time. I liked Beckham.
Bud Dupree looked great  
Giants73 : 10/26/2021 9:33 pm : link
Before his injury last year. One sack after being ready for game 1.
No doubt in my mind that he signs a 1 year deal  
Saos1n : 10/26/2021 10:36 pm : link
So he can sign a long term after the season, pending a good outing

What better place than here, where you know the system? Gonna come down to his relationship with Judge and Graham. Or if some coach really sells him on how they’ll play him next year
Root like hell for almost every Giant  
mpinmaine : 10/26/2021 10:37 pm : link
but he does not cover well
weakside linebacker I would have liked to see
RE: I like Peppers, but they  
bwitz : 10/26/2021 10:39 pm : link
In comment 15430850 section125 said:
Quote:
can do better.


100%
no thanks  
Mook80 : 10/26/2021 10:39 pm : link
on bringing him back. He has absolutely zero instincts. He's not a good football player. He can do a couple things well but he can't play safety in the NFL and would get pushed around if he played linebacker full time.

Guys who lack instincts and are mediocre at best players in their prime years aren't likely to get better with age playing the position he does. He gets by these days and teases people because of his athleticism, nothing else. So what happens when his athleticism inevitably declines?
If he is willing to sign a 1 year deal then yes  
Jay on the Island : 10/26/2021 10:44 pm : link
But he’s too inconsistent to give a big deal too especially with McKinney, Ryan, and Love on the roster.
RE: RE: The return on that Beckham trade...  
christian : 10/26/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15430941 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Was pretty good. Gentleman got one right. Granted after he screwed up resigning him but still glad he wasn’t afraid to do what was needed. And I hated the trade at the time. I liked Beckham.


The Giants absorbed 16M in accelerated dead money + Beckham for 2.5 years of up-and-down play from Peppers, 2.5 years of nothing from Ximines, and 2.5 years of adequate but unspectacular play from Lawrence.

I think this an instance where both sides lost so far.
The return  
Mook80 : 10/26/2021 10:45 pm : link
on Beckham wasn't pretty good, it was shitty. Because what he got in return has been mediocre. Peppers hasn't been good and Lawrence while not terrible hasnt been worth the pick either.

From the Browns perspective the return they got for giving up what they did has been shitty, but the Giants return also has been shitty because they came out of it with players who wont deserve a 2nd contract.

In order to get a pretty good return, you have to get more out of Lawrence. He's JAG
RE: Pepppers is a football player  
Optimus-NY : 10/26/2021 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15430882 Paul326 said:
Quote:
He's a tough SOB and every team needs a few of them.


He's a fine athlete, but a middling football player with poor instincts for the game.
I don't even care  
Mook80 : 10/26/2021 10:49 pm : link
that much about what Peppers has done, in my opinion he was a throw in. People around here for some reason bought into the shit Gettleman was feeding them. Guy was overrated in college, overrated in the NFL. He looked great in a t-shirt and shorts and was a good punt returner. If he didnt have the hype out of high school that he did and the hype he did at michigan where he quite frankly was no where near as good as people thought he was, people wouldnt expect him to be what he isn't.

He's a safety who can't cover and isn't even a decent tackler. He can blitz well, thats about it.
What does "he's a football player" even mean?  
Mook80 : 10/26/2021 10:52 pm : link
Every team doesn't need a few Jabrill Peppers. He's a good punt returner, but you can find a decent one for a lot less money.

When he's on the field defensively, he's a liability.

Teams don't need a few of Jabrill Peppers. The Giants need a lot less of "Jabrill Peppers" type players. They've had a lot of guys like that over the last 5 years where they have sucked shit.
RE: The return on that Beckham trade...  
jvm52106 : 10/26/2021 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15430890 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


For either team.
 
christian : 10/26/2021 11:10 pm : link
A perfectly plausible outcome is the Giants trading Beckham to the Rams for the 23rd pick + maybe a future pick.
His sack on Darnold Sunday  
ShocktoBeck : 10/26/2021 11:16 pm : link
Was one of the best plays I’ve seen a Giant make in 30 years of watching. It was almost worth to continue watching through this shitshow of a season to catch that play.
If this was his last game, I’ll look back and say he did something here.

He has his limitations, but is a fiery guy, a leader, an athlete, and does some things very well. He’s a plus player.

How much is that worth? Will it converge with his demands? Who knows. But I can see him be part of the solution if used properly (which imo wasn’t the case unfortunately so far).
Who are NFL SS that are good at covering TE?  
trueblueinpw : 10/26/2021 11:22 pm : link
I read here a lot about how Peppers can’t cover. Okay, I don’t agree with this but let’s say he’s a minus SS in pass coverage (assuming man/match is what his detractors mean or is it zone coverage too)?

Who are the strong safeties in the NFL that can cover TEs? There’s a bunch I’m sure. And which TEs do they match up well against? Lot of SS can cover Kittle or Kelce right? We’ll just sign one of those UFA SS that are plus players in run support, blitzing and man on man pass coverage against TEs. Plug one of these babies into the D and bam, problems solved!
RE: RE: The return on that Beckham trade...  
Go Terps : 10/26/2021 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15431014 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15430890 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



For either team.


I'm talking about the timing of trading him. If this organization had an ounce of foresight they would have traded him after the GB debacle. He would have netted a lot more plus the $16M the idiot Gettleman threw away.

Paying Beckham was idiotic, but the bigger failure was not trading him two years earlier than they actually did. Instead they ended up not getting much for an asset everyone was (foolishly) in love with.
RE: Who are NFL SS that are good at covering TE?  
christian : 10/26/2021 11:38 pm : link
In comment 15431025 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
I read here a lot about how Peppers can’t cover. Okay, I don’t agree with this but let’s say he’s a minus SS in pass coverage (assuming man/match is what his detractors mean or is it zone coverage.


Peppers has given up 20 catches on 23 targets, with 1 pass defended, this year. Is that good coverage?

RE: RE: Who are NFL SS that are good at covering TE?  
trueblueinpw : 10/26/2021 11:47 pm : link
In comment 15431034 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15431025 trueblueinpw said:


Quote:


I read here a lot about how Peppers can’t cover. Okay, I don’t agree with this but let’s say he’s a minus SS in pass coverage (assuming man/match is what his detractors mean or is it zone coverage.



Peppers has given up 20 catches on 23 targets, with 1 pass defended, this year. Is that good coverage?


Not the question I asked. And this defense had been dreadful all around getting shredded in coverage. Your sure that’s all Peppers fault? Is Ajax good at coverage? JBIV? I know our linebackers are terrific in coverage so it can’t be them that’s the problem.

But all moot anyway, Peps is gone. So who are plugging in at the SS for pass defense? Anyway, just in time with Kelce up next week. I don’t think this defense is better without Peppers. But we’ll find out.
RE: The return  
BSIMatt : 12:01 am : link
In comment 15431005 Mook80 said:
Quote:
on Beckham wasn't pretty good, it was shitty. Because what he got in return has been mediocre. Peppers hasn't been good and Lawrence while not terrible hasnt been worth the pick either.

From the Browns perspective the return they got for giving up what they did has been shitty, but the Giants return also has been shitty because they came out of it with players who wont deserve a 2nd contract.

In order to get a pretty good return, you have to get more out of Lawrence. He's JAG


Lawrence is a JAG? Yeah no.
---  
Peppers : 6:05 am : link
Sort of the same issues NYG had with Landon Collins. Both are liabilities in coverage as a Safety. They are forced to keep him in the box and that exposes the defense. As much as I like his passion, he's just a liability on the field. His best role is on special teams.

Let him go  
JoeyBigBlue : 6:42 am : link
Ryan and McKinney are your starting safeties for next season.
Peppers  
stretch234 : 6:58 am : link
The problem with Peppers is his overall role,on the defense in what he offers. He is really good by the LOS and really poor when playing in coverage.

Most SS in the NFL are similar in which they struggle in coverage. That makes the decision to me easier, you find his replacement. There are always going to be guys at that position who struggle in coverage - find one /draft one who is cheaper

With a hard cap, allocation to SS is low on the list

The other real issue is even if your ant to sign him for 1 year, you are getting 10 games at best. Seems to be a good guy and plays hard, but you move on
I'd be interested in what he can  
Dnew15 : 7:07 am : link
fetch on the open market.

His game actually reminds me a lot Landon Collins - but (even before the injury) I seriously doubt he would get paid like LC did.
Don't want him back  
KevinBBWC : 7:08 am : link
No interest in DB's who can't cover.
Can't cover?  
bluewave : 7:23 am : link
I don't think he's had any problem covering TE at all! Its when Graham was throwing him in the slot is where he gets into trouble. Go look at the All 22... ANY SS is going to have issue in the slot. Another freaking BBI myth. Jeez!!!
in the right role he's effective. and he comes to play  
Victor in CT : 7:33 am : link
and enough whining about the fucking Beckham trade. What the fuck has he done with CLE that's so great besides get hurt and self promote?
RE: Can't cover?  
bluewave : 7:50 am : link
In comment 15431081 bluewave said:
Quote:
I don't think he's had any problem covering TE at all! Its when Graham was throwing him in the slot is where he gets into trouble. Go look at the All 22... ANY SS is going to have issue in the slot. Another freaking BBI myth. Jeez!!!


Not any different to what Giants did with Antrel Rolle that last two years of his career here!
RE: Can't cover?  
Jim in Tampa : 7:52 am : link
In comment 15431081 bluewave said:
Quote:
I don't think he's had any problem covering TE at all! Its when Graham was throwing him in the slot is where he gets into trouble. Go look at the All 22... ANY SS is going to have issue in the slot. Another freaking BBI myth. Jeez!!!

I don't think the opinion that Peppers can't cover is a myth at all.

Here's what Sy thinks about Peppers:

"Keep this guy in the box, keep him rushing the passer, or keep him on the sideline. He can be an asset in a limited role, but he cannot cover."
Skinner explains it perfectly  
bluewave : 7:53 am : link
Peppers is better than the crap people are spewing about him around here. To add to that he's the only one with some damn balls!!!

LINK
I'm not going to get into Peppers performance or what his leadership  
Dinger : 8:24 am : link
means to the team, but the Giants cannot afford to be sentimental. They have to many dollars allocated to the secondary to justify and average or slightly above average safety/undersized LB. They are overpaying right now for mediocrity. To bring him back does not make economic sense as some like to put it here.
Injuring it this late in the season  
Biteymax22 : 8:46 am : link
He won't be ready to start next year. Unless he finds a team willing to sign him knowing he'll be on PUP he likely isn't going to be on a roster for the start of the season.

Don't be shocked if you hear the "Giants are checking in with his agent" and he's brought back mid season when he's healthy on a cheap deal.
RE: What's the difference between the ACL rupture and ACL tear?  
Biteymax22 : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15430924 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
I'd assume rupture is worse? Any difference on timeline?

I've seen others say he won't be back until midseason but I'm not sure that is correct (at least for a tear). Guys can come back from an ACL in 9-10 months (granted not 100% back often times). Saquon had his surgery on October 30th last year and was back to full contact by September 1st

Bud Dupree tore his ACL on 12/3 and was ready for week 1 IIRC.


Rupture just means its a full tear. I don't think you can count on a Bud Dupree type recovery as it was faster than typical.
The problem with Peppers has always been the same problem  
RCPhoenix : 8:55 am : link
He's a great athlete who doesn't fit into a specific position on defense. Not fast enough for a safety, not the right body type for a LB. That means he can flash on some plays b/c of his athletic ability but can be a liability at other times.

He's probably played his last game as a Giant.
RE: What's the difference between the ACL rupture and ACL tear?  
upnyg : 8:55 am : link
In comment 15430924 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
I'd assume rupture is worse? Any difference on timeline?

I've seen others say he won't be back until midseason but I'm not sure that is correct (at least for a tear). Guys can come back from an ACL in 9-10 months (granted not 100% back often times). Saquon had his surgery on October 30th last year and was back to full contact by September 1st

Bud Dupree tore his ACL on 12/3 and was ready for week 1 IIRC.

I had an ACL rupture 10+ years ago. They way it was described to me was the ACL was completely blown out, not a tear...basically gone.

I had a cadaver ACL inserted. I may have it wrong, but that's what I know. I'm an old guy, not a athelete anymore, but rehabbed for 9 months. I Was about 90% there. Never really got back to 100%, but again...old guy, over 10 years ago.
What SS is covering Kupp  
Giants73 : 8:58 am : link
Does a decent job in coverage for the most part. Brings energy and rarely misses tackles. If anything this will get him back on the cheap, but who knows what he will be next year. Collins still looks slow after returning from his injury, but he isn’t as good as an athlete.
peppers is good for the team  
Platos : 9:21 am : link
this might be a discount for us.
Let him go  
Harvest Blend : 9:37 am : link
.

If anything it should make for an easier decision in an upcoming offseason full of difficult ones.
