Peppers decision

Do you re-sign him?
What do you think he'll cost?
Do you think he wants to stay?
I personally love Peppers, as long as we can get him in the right role, and if we add some Edge rushers, as I expect to in the draft, and use him in his hybrid safety/linebacker role, he can be an excellent piece on our defense. Not a star, but an unusual element to mix in with much of what we're trying to do.
If I'm Peppers, I've gotta think I want to re-establish my value, the Giants have been reducing my snaps, but do i really want to risk my next big contract on an unknown organization without a familiar medical team supporting my rehab. That's a risk too.
We'll see I guess.
I know Giants have more glaring needs but I really would love Kyle Hamilton in their secondary.
Technically there's supposed to be a SAM linebacker covering tight ends, with the strong safety double-teaming them or in run support. But we don't have a SAM.
I'd resign him to a 2 year deal,tell him to lose 10 lbs, and concentrate on speed and flexibility in the off-season.
people here don't get that. The guy will do anything he is asked to do. There is a lack of understanding about how much responsibility the strong safety has.
He's a tough SOB and every team needs a few of them.
people here don't get that. The guy will do anything he is asked to do. There is a lack of understanding about how much responsibility the strong safety has.
I think they ask him to cover players from time to time, and he can’t…
Yep, we should have the best player in the league at every position....
can do better.
I think we can get modestly priced players to do what he does.
I've seen others say he won't be back until midseason but I'm not sure that is correct (at least for a tear). Guys can come back from an ACL in 9-10 months (granted not 100% back often times). Saquon had his surgery on October 30th last year and was back to full contact by September 1st
Bud Dupree tore his ACL on 12/3 and was ready for week 1 IIRC.
can do better.
Literally no one even suggested that.
Was pretty good. Gentleman got one right. Granted after he screwed up resigning him but still glad he wasn’t afraid to do what was needed. And I hated the trade at the time. I liked Beckham.
What better place than here, where you know the system? Gonna come down to his relationship with Judge and Graham. Or if some coach really sells him on how they’ll play him next year
weakside linebacker I would have liked to see
Guys who lack instincts and are mediocre at best players in their prime years aren't likely to get better with age playing the position he does. He gets by these days and teases people because of his athleticism, nothing else. So what happens when his athleticism inevitably declines?
The Giants absorbed 16M in accelerated dead money + Beckham for 2.5 years of up-and-down play from Peppers, 2.5 years of nothing from Ximines, and 2.5 years of adequate but unspectacular play from Lawrence.
I think this an instance where both sides lost so far.
From the Browns perspective the return they got for giving up what they did has been shitty, but the Giants return also has been shitty because they came out of it with players who wont deserve a 2nd contract.
In order to get a pretty good return, you have to get more out of Lawrence. He's JAG
He's a fine athlete, but a middling football player with poor instincts for the game.
He's a safety who can't cover and isn't even a decent tackler. He can blitz well, thats about it.
When he's on the field defensively, he's a liability.
Teams don't need a few of Jabrill Peppers. The Giants need a lot less of "Jabrill Peppers" type players. They've had a lot of guys like that over the last 5 years where they have sucked shit.
If this was his last game, I’ll look back and say he did something here.
He has his limitations, but is a fiery guy, a leader, an athlete, and does some things very well. He’s a plus player.
How much is that worth? Will it converge with his demands? Who knows. But I can see him be part of the solution if used properly (which imo wasn’t the case unfortunately so far).
Who are the strong safeties in the NFL that can cover TEs? There’s a bunch I’m sure. And which TEs do they match up well against? Lot of SS can cover Kittle or Kelce right? We’ll just sign one of those UFA SS that are plus players in run support, blitzing and man on man pass coverage against TEs. Plug one of these babies into the D and bam, problems solved!
I'm talking about the timing of trading him. If this organization had an ounce of foresight they would have traded him after the GB debacle. He would have netted a lot more plus the $16M the idiot Gettleman threw away.
Paying Beckham was idiotic, but the bigger failure was not trading him two years earlier than they actually did. Instead they ended up not getting much for an asset everyone was (foolishly) in love with.
Peppers has given up 20 catches on 23 targets, with 1 pass defended, this year. Is that good coverage?
I read here a lot about how Peppers can’t cover. Okay, I don’t agree with this but let’s say he’s a minus SS in pass coverage (assuming man/match is what his detractors mean or is it zone coverage.
Peppers has given up 20 catches on 23 targets, with 1 pass defended, this year. Is that good coverage?
Not the question I asked. And this defense had been dreadful all around getting shredded in coverage. Your sure that’s all Peppers fault? Is Ajax good at coverage? JBIV? I know our linebackers are terrific in coverage so it can’t be them that’s the problem.
But all moot anyway, Peps is gone. So who are plugging in at the SS for pass defense? Anyway, just in time with Kelce up next week. I don’t think this defense is better without Peppers. But we’ll find out.
From the Browns perspective the return they got for giving up what they did has been shitty, but the Giants return also has been shitty because they came out of it with players who wont deserve a 2nd contract.
In order to get a pretty good return, you have to get more out of Lawrence. He's JAG
Lawrence is a JAG? Yeah no.
Most SS in the NFL are similar in which they struggle in coverage. That makes the decision to me easier, you find his replacement. There are always going to be guys at that position who struggle in coverage - find one /draft one who is cheaper
With a hard cap, allocation to SS is low on the list
The other real issue is even if your ant to sign him for 1 year, you are getting 10 games at best. Seems to be a good guy and plays hard, but you move on
His game actually reminds me a lot Landon Collins - but (even before the injury) I seriously doubt he would get paid like LC did.
Not any different to what Giants did with Antrel Rolle that last two years of his career here!
I don't think the opinion that Peppers can't cover is a myth at all.
Here's what Sy thinks about Peppers:
"Keep this guy in the box, keep him rushing the passer, or keep him on the sideline. He can be an asset in a limited role, but he cannot cover."
LINK
Don't be shocked if you hear the "Giants are checking in with his agent" and he's brought back mid season when he's healthy on a cheap deal.
Rupture just means its a full tear. I don't think you can count on a Bud Dupree type recovery as it was faster than typical.
He's probably played his last game as a Giant.
I had an ACL rupture 10+ years ago. They way it was described to me was the ACL was completely blown out, not a tear...basically gone.
I had a cadaver ACL inserted. I may have it wrong, but that's what I know. I'm an old guy, not a athelete anymore, but rehabbed for 9 months. I Was about 90% there. Never really got back to 100%, but again...old guy, over 10 years ago.
If anything it should make for an easier decision in an upcoming offseason full of difficult ones.