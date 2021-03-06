Peppers decision CMicks3110 : 10/26/2021 8:25 pm

Do you re-sign him?

What do you think he'll cost?

Do you think he wants to stay?



I personally love Peppers, as long as we can get him in the right role, and if we add some Edge rushers, as I expect to in the draft, and use him in his hybrid safety/linebacker role, he can be an excellent piece on our defense. Not a star, but an unusual element to mix in with much of what we're trying to do.



If I'm Peppers, I've gotta think I want to re-establish my value, the Giants have been reducing my snaps, but do i really want to risk my next big contract on an unknown organization without a familiar medical team supporting my rehab. That's a risk too.



We'll see I guess.