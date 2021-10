Inside the Giants’ pre-draft scouting of Patrick Mahomes

Quote: the Giants started off the scouting process with a third-round grade on Mahomes. A wide range of evaluations developed over the next four months to include everything from McAdoo’s praise to the consensus of a third-round grade from scouts, assistant coaches and executives to a road-blocking Day 3 grade (fourth round or later) from a higher-up no longer with the organization.

Quote: The league scheduled the Giants contingent of owner John Mara, general manager Jerry Reese, senior VP of player personnel Chris Mara, assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, Ross, McAdoo and select assistant coaches, personnel evaluators and front-office executives for back-to-back meetings with Mahomes and Clemson’s national-championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Quote: word of Mahomes’ charismatic aura spread through the Giants as a point of curiosity, and McAdoo couldn’t shake it a month later. He asked Reese’s permission to fly from the annual NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix to Texas Tech’s Pro Day on March 31. It was the only time in four years – two as offensive coordinator and two as head coach – that McAdoo attended a Pro Day in person.

Quote: George Young rescued the Giants from the hopelessness of the 1970s. Young's philosophy was simple: Owners own, managers manage, coaches coach and players play. It formed the basis of the Giants’ successful operation for decades.

Quote: In charge of scouting for six Giants drafts, Ross said he assembled the board “based on the totality of everybody’s information” and never where one person’s weighted opinion was “blowing everybody else out of the water.” General manager Dave Gettleman, who took over in December 2017, also stresses his draft picks are a collaboration. But assistant coaches who worked in both regimes have privately complained of being stifled by not traveling to Pro Days.

I didn't see this posted. If it has I will delete. This is behind a pay wall so I will be brief with the quotes per the rules here. I think there's a free trial. I would imagine that anyone who posts here (no pun intended) would find this article to be very interesting and well worth the read no matter what side of our debates you come down on.My guess based on the rest of this article is Mark Ross who is quoted later on, is the higher up no longer with the organization.That's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. It might be same as most NFL teams? I wonder if every team sends two owners and their nephew to the combine to scout and interview players?I wonder what GY would have thought of that combine contingent or the totality of everybody’s information. That doesn't sound much like the simple Young philosophy.There is so much more in this article but I think I've used up the behind the paywall quotes, hopefully not exceded them. Ross claims McAdoo didn't "bang the table for Mahomes". After reading this and hearing how much influence Ross had over the Giants draft board from his own quotes I think it's unbelievable that he kept his job as long as he did.Pure speculation on my part but not only did he get Jerry Reese fired but he ended his Reese's career with those horrible drafts. A two time winning Super Bowl GM barely gets a sniff for a second job? There was no one who thought Ross was a problem and needed to be replaced? Inside the Giants’ pre-draft scouting of Patrick Mahomes - ( New Window