Inside the Giants’ pre-draft scouting of Patrick Mahomes

I didn't see this posted. If it has I will delete. This is behind a pay wall so I will be brief with the quotes per the rules here. I think there's a free trial. I would imagine that anyone who posts here (no pun intended) would find this article to be very interesting and well worth the read no matter what side of our debates you come down on.
| the Giants started off the scouting process with a third-round grade on Mahomes. A wide range of evaluations developed over the next four months to include everything from McAdoo’s praise to the consensus of a third-round grade from scouts, assistant coaches and executives to a road-blocking Day 3 grade (fourth round or later) from a higher-up no longer with the organization.
My guess based on the rest of this article is Mark Ross who is quoted later on, is the higher up no longer with the organization.
|The league scheduled the Giants contingent of owner John Mara, general manager Jerry Reese, senior VP of player personnel Chris Mara, assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, Ross, McAdoo and select assistant coaches, personnel evaluators and front-office executives for back-to-back meetings with Mahomes and Clemson’s national-championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson.
That's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. It might be same as most NFL teams? I wonder if every team sends two owners and their nephew to the combine to scout and interview players?
|word of Mahomes’ charismatic aura spread through the Giants as a point of curiosity, and McAdoo couldn’t shake it a month later. He asked Reese’s permission to fly from the annual NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix to Texas Tech’s Pro Day on March 31. It was the only time in four years – two as offensive coordinator and two as head coach – that McAdoo attended a Pro Day in person.
|George Young rescued the Giants from the hopelessness of the 1970s. Young's philosophy was simple: Owners own, managers manage, coaches coach and players play. It formed the basis of the Giants’ successful operation for decades.
|In charge of scouting for six Giants drafts, Ross said he assembled the board “based on the totality of everybody’s information” and never where one person’s weighted opinion was “blowing everybody else out of the water.” General manager Dave Gettleman, who took over in December 2017, also stresses his draft picks are a collaboration. But assistant coaches who worked in both regimes have privately complained of being stifled by not traveling to Pro Days.
I wonder what GY would have thought of that combine contingent or the totality of everybody’s information. That doesn't sound much like the simple Young philosophy.
There is so much more in this article but I think I've used up the behind the paywall quotes, hopefully not exceded them. Ross claims McAdoo didn't "bang the table for Mahomes". After reading this and hearing how much influence Ross had over the Giants draft board from his own quotes I think it's unbelievable that he kept his job as long as he did.
Pure speculation on my part but not only did he get Jerry Reese fired but he ended his Reese's career with those horrible drafts. A two time winning Super Bowl GM barely gets a sniff for a second job? There was no one who thought Ross was a problem and needed to be replaced? Inside the Giants’ pre-draft scouting of Patrick Mahomes
2003 - Osi in the 2nd, Shiancoe in the 3rd, Diehl in the 5th, Tyree in the 6th. Even Kevin Walter in the 7th had a long NFL career, though not with the Giants
2004 - Eli, Snee in the 2nd, Torbor in the 4th was an okay contributor, Wilson in the 5th. January Taylor in the 6th had a lot of talent but couldn't stay healthy
2005 - only four picks but hit on three of them: Tuck, Webster, Jacob's
2006 - Kiwanuka in the 1st, Cofield in the 4th. Gerris Wilkerson was another guy who had some talent but was always hurt.
2007 - Jerry was GM by now but this was his last draft board, and we all know it was very productive. Everyone except Koets was a contributor to a title team: Ross, Smith, Alford, DeOssie, Boss, and Bradshaw.
Those kinds of drafts are what the Giants need - a bunch of solid players with a few stars sprinkled in.
In my opinion there are 3 teams who should be totally kicking themselves over him. The Jets, the Bears, and to a lesser extent (only because they have appeared in a Super Bowl since) the 49ers. There were more teams who passed at that time but have since gotten their man.
Mahomes was gone well before NYG picked. They were coming off 11 wins and the playoffs with Eli. The pass to second guess there would be no Ramczyk or TJ Watt.
In fact, for all the 2nd guessing of QBs picked as it relates to recent NYG drafts, the one to cry about it is no Josh Allen in 2018. I say that as someone who wanted Barkley and still likes Barkley as a player.
And nobody cared to look at Ramczyk
I think that's how I read it, too.
In other words, sit down and shut up, Coach McAdoo. Let the professionals take this...
I want to say I'm floored by this, but I'm not.
If only Mahomes played at Duke, under Cutcliffe, admired Eli, and attended the Manning Camp.
They dropped him from a Round 3 grade to Day 3?
I think that's how I read it, too.
In other words, sit down and shut up, Coach McAdoo. Let the professionals take this...
I want to say I'm floored by this, but I'm not.
If only Mahomes played at Duke, under Cutcliffe, admired Eli, and attended the Manning Camp.
You understand that dropping from round 3 to day 3 is pretty meaningless when you're talking about Patrick Mahomes right? They all missed on him, including your friend McAdoo.
Mahomes was gone well before NYG picked. They were coming off 11 wins and the playoffs with Eli. The pass to second guess there would be no Ramczyk or TJ Watt.
Uh, the Chiefs traded UP with the Bills to grab Mahomes. I've been over this before, but we could have offered the same thing the Chiefs did. And our first rounder that year was higher than the Chiefs'...
I maintain it was Ross that was the biggest problem... but he surely wasn't the only problem. Other problems in scouting/player personnel likely remain.
In my opinion there are 3 teams who should be totally kicking themselves over him. The Jets, the Bears, and to a lesser extent (only because they have appeared in a Super Bowl since) the 49ers. There were more teams who passed at that time but have since gotten their man.
Mahomes was gone well before NYG picked. They were coming off 11 wins and the playoffs with Eli. The pass to second guess there would be no Ramczyk or TJ Watt.
In fact, for all the 2nd guessing of QBs picked as it relates to recent NYG drafts, the one to cry about it is no Josh Allen in 2018. I say that as someone who wanted Barkley and still likes Barkley as a player.
Totally agree with this. Honestly, I was surprised Allen dropped as far as he did. I had a weird feeling all the way up to the draft that the Browns were going Allen at 1. So much for that lol.
Allen didn’t play for a powerhouse college team, but his scrambling ability and especially his strong arm were well known. If I remember correctly it was his accuracy that concerned some teams. He’s really improved that each year he’s been in the NFL.
Reading comprehension is your friend.
They dropped him from a Round 3 grade to Day 3?
I think that's how I read it, too.
In other words, sit down and shut up, Coach McAdoo. Let the professionals take this...
I want to say I'm floored by this, but I'm not.
If only Mahomes played at Duke, under Cutcliffe, admired Eli, and attended the Manning Camp.
You understand that dropping from round 3 to day 3 is pretty meaningless when you're talking about Patrick Mahomes right? They all missed on him, including your friend McAdoo.
Putting a lower grade on Mahomes after interviewing and seeing him work out isn’t meaningless. It’s a sign of incompetence.
They dropped him from a Round 3 grade to Day 3?
I think that's how I read it, too.
In other words, sit down and shut up, Coach McAdoo. Let the professionals take this...
I want to say I'm floored by this, but I'm not.
If only Mahomes played at Duke, under Cutcliffe, admired Eli, and attended the Manning Camp.
You understand that dropping from round 3 to day 3 is pretty meaningless when you're talking about Patrick Mahomes right? They all missed on him, including your friend McAdoo.
Putting a lower grade on Mahomes after interviewing and seeing him work out isn’t meaningless. It’s a sign of incompetence.
You understand that dropping from round 3 to day 3 is pretty meaningless when you're talking about Patrick Mahomes right? They all missed on him, including your friend McAdoo.
Hey, knock McAdoo all you want. But he was the last HC to have a winning record here and get to the playoffs. And it appears he was the only person inside Jints Central who saw the greatness in Mahomes.
They dropped him from a Round 3 grade to Day 3?
I think that's how I read it, too.
In other words, sit down and shut up, Coach McAdoo. Let the professionals take this...
I want to say I'm floored by this, but I'm not.
If only Mahomes played at Duke, under Cutcliffe, admired Eli, and attended the Manning Camp.
You continue to be amazingly underwhelming and infuriating on this. Can you ever just pass on making snide comments? A child would not be this persistent. The world knows your opinion on Jones. I think all but three here would appreciate if you would let it go a few times.
You understand that dropping from round 3 to day 3 is pretty meaningless when you're talking about Patrick Mahomes right? They all missed on him, including your friend McAdoo.
Hey, knock McAdoo all you want. But he was the last HC to have a winning record here and get to the playoffs. And it appears he was the only person inside Jints Central who saw the greatness in Mahomes.
Ironic that a guy who practically polices when NYG fans should or shouldn't be happy after a win is so tickled by and props up what Ben McAdoo did here which basically amounts to a big fat nothing.
One playoff appearance (an ass kicking), not even a division title and a complete and utter shitshow of a second year.
You must think Rex Ryan is Vince Lombardi!
I maintain it was Ross that was the biggest problem... but he surely wasn't the only problem. Other problems in scouting/player personnel likely remain.
Honestly if this is true it's baffling, and also makes me think that the Giants organization has people on BBI to spread their internal thinking, to kind of lay the groundwork for their eventual pick, so there's no fan outrage.
Pre-2014 draft there were so many posters running down Donald as a future bust, or that his college production was meaningless, it was weird.
If you prefer one player over another, fine, but the idea that Donald wouldn't at least be a productive pro had no basis in reality.
Meanwhile, can you imagine JPP and Donald on the same line? I have no doubt that the giants would have had a winning team in 2014.
Add to that the 2014 was an excellent WR class with 1st round WR talent likely expected to last into the 2nd round (which did happen, Devonte Adams, Allen Robinson and Jarvis Landry all drafted after the Giants drafted Richburg) and man, what a failed draft.
I think that's how I read it, too.
In other words, sit down and shut up, Coach McAdoo. Let the professionals take this...
I want to say I'm floored by this, but I'm not.
If only Mahomes played at Duke, under Cutcliffe, admired Eli, and attended the Manning Camp.
You continue to be amazingly underwhelming and infuriating on this. Can you ever just pass on making snide comments? A child would not be this persistent. The world knows your opinion on Jones. I think all but three here would appreciate if you would let it go a few times.
It's not about Jones per se. It's about Mahomes not checking key boxes that the intelligentsia at Jints Central seemingly prefer for their QBs.
Ironic that a guy who practically polices when NYG fans should or shouldn't be happy after a win is so tickled by and props up what Ben McAdoo did here which basically amounts to a big fat nothing.
One playoff appearance (an ass kicking), not even a division title and a complete and utter shitshow of a second year.
You must think Rex Ryan is Vince Lombardi!
I'm not a McAdoo guy, btw. But it is certainly rich that one of the most reviled HCs in Giants history saw the future for the Giants. And that was Patrick Mahomes, II.
It's not about Jones per se. It's about Mahomes not checking key boxes that the intelligentsia at Jints Central seemingly prefer for their QBs.
Yeah, it is one thing to not think Mahomes was worth trading up for, but a 3rd round grade? And if reports are true that they thought Webb was the best QB in the draft...
Ironic that a guy who practically polices when NYG fans should or shouldn't be happy after a win is so tickled by and props up what Ben McAdoo did here which basically amounts to a big fat nothing.
One playoff appearance (an ass kicking), not even a division title and a complete and utter shitshow of a second year.
You must think Rex Ryan is Vince Lombardi!
I'm not a McAdoo guy, btw. But it is certainly rich that one of the most reviled HCs in Giants history saw the future for the Giants. And that was Patrick Mahomes, II.
The Ben McAdoo hill is a very strange one for any Giants fan to die on.
He saw the future huh? It seems like you're really taking a lot of liberties and/or exaggerating what's been reported for that very dramatic story line you just typed above.
It's not about Jones per se. It's about Mahomes not checking key boxes that the intelligentsia at Jints Central seemingly prefer for their QBs.
Yeah, it is one thing to not think Mahomes was worth trading up for, but a 3rd round grade? And if reports are true that they thought Webb was the best QB in the draft...
100% this. Is Mahomes good enough to trade up for is a completely different argument than having a third round grade.
If the Giants had him say 28th on their board not a big deal, but to be so far off is alarming.
The Ben McAdoo hill is a very strange one for any Giants fan to die on.
He saw the future huh? It seems like you're really taking a lot of liberties and/or exaggerating what's been reported for that very dramatic story line you just typed above.
This post by arnie just further supports what we heard from several of the BBI Asshats on this topic.
BBI on Mahomes that night - ( New Window )
How have I never read or heard this quote before? This is so applicable in my day-to-day.
ditto O-Line. and ditto coaching staff
A stable organization
A great coaching staff who calls perfect plays all the time
all-world talent around him at the skill positions
An above average OL
Anything else?
When people say we have the worst OL by far in football, do you watch other games? I mean you see the Jets? Carolina? Miami? Texans? Lions? KC? I mean sometimes it can be just more than that.
It's reported that there were other teams that had Maholmes in the top 15 too. Not just the Chiefs. The article says the GM from the Chiefs called Maholmes agent every day for 84 straight days. Pretty ballesy to wait for 10 before making their move.
Look at all the QB's drafted in round 1 the past decade and how many of them busted. I think the draft is clearly an art not sicence and some teams are just much better at figuring out how college players will fit their program than other teams. That's what made me read this twice and post about it.
I found the general behind the scenes reporting of how the Giants have operated in the six Ross drafts much more interesting than the specific evaluation of Maholmes.
For many fans, it is revisionist. But, the Giants were absolutely in on him as a prospect and tried to get him. I'd say their mistake was not getting it done.
He would have been coached by McAdoo. That would have prolonged his growth exponentially.
Mahomes fell in a great spot and they wer eable to maximize his talents by surrounding him with Reid, letting him sit for a year to fix his weaknesses, and give him all world talent.
If we had drafted him does not mean he would have been the star that he is.
If they were smart enough to draft him at the time, it stands to reason they would also have been smart enough to adequately support his development.
There's mention that McAdoo was a coach in GB when Favre was there and that he and Reid both thought Mahomes had that special it like Favre did.
The article also points out that it's quite possible if Mahomes didn't go to the Chiefs and Andy Reid his NFL experience might have been quite different and more like this year.
It's really worth a read.
I get shit for being negative, but what could be more negative than suggesting a great player like Mahomes would not be great on the Giants? When did we get so fatalistic?
We act like we don't deserve it couldn't possibly have nice things. We can! A Giants quarterback can throw for 45 TDs in an offense that scores 33 points per game. There's no NFL rule against it.
It's ok to want more than what we're getting.
I get shit for being negative, but what could be more negative than suggesting a great player like Mahomes would not be great on the Giants? When did we get so fatalistic?
We act like we don't deserve it couldn't possibly have nice things. We can! A Giants quarterback can throw for 45 TDs in an offense that scores 33 points per game. There's no NFL rule against it.
"He would never have been good here" I see as a sideways way of brushing past the lead of the story, which is the Giants botching a player evaluation. Not saying they did, I haven't read this in depth. But if you frame it as if Mahomes would never have been a success here then it's not really a big deal that the Giants thought he was a day-3 player, right?
He would have been coached by McAdoo. That would have prolonged his growth exponentially.
Mahomes fell in a great spot and they wer eable to maximize his talents by surrounding him with Reid, letting him sit for a year to fix his weaknesses, and give him all world talent.
If we had drafted him does not mean he would have been the star that he is.
I agree that Mahomes was fortunate to join a terrific organization like the Chiefs.
But he's a great talent and it's not a leap to think he would have made the Giants a much better team. He just makes too many plays off-script that you can't teach. It's an incredible gift that leads to more conversions and more points.
if we had drafted Mahomes...
He would have been coached by McAdoo. That would have prolonged his growth exponentially.
Mahomes fell in a great spot and they wer eable to maximize his talents by surrounding him with Reid, letting him sit for a year to fix his weaknesses, and give him all world talent.
If we had drafted him does not mean he would have been the star that he is.
I agree that Mahomes was fortunate to join a terrific organization like the Chiefs.
But he's a great talent and it's not a leap to think he would have made the Giants a much better team. He just makes too many plays off-script that you can't teach. It's an incredible gift that leads to more conversions and more points.
if we had drafted Mahomes...
He would have been coached by McAdoo. That would have prolonged his growth exponentially.
Mahomes fell in a great spot and they wer eable to maximize his talents by surrounding him with Reid, letting him sit for a year to fix his weaknesses, and give him all world talent.
If we had drafted him does not mean he would have been the star that he is.
I agree that Mahomes was fortunate to join a terrific organization like the Chiefs.
But he's a great talent and it's not a leap to think he would have made the Giants a much better team. He just makes too many plays off-script that you can't teach. It's an incredible gift that leads to more conversions and more points.
McAdoo would still be here. Mahomes would have crushed it in the system Aaron Rodgers plays in. OBJ would still be here and talked about like Tyreek Hill.
I agree with this. That would have been a fork in the road.
They didn’t drop him. There was a range of opinions. The lowest grade was from “a higher-up no longer with the organization,” who had a day 3 grade on him.
The article was a good read. Dunleavy obviously did his work on it. He called it a “white whale” story on Twitter yesterday. Though I have no idea what that means, even after googling it.
They dropped him from a Round 3 grade to Day 3?
They didn’t drop him. There was a range of opinions. The lowest grade was from “a higher-up no longer with the organization,” who had a day 3 grade on him.
The article was a good read. Dunleavy obviously did his work on it. He called it a “white whale” story on Twitter yesterday. Though I have no idea what that means, even after googling it.
A great quarterback
"From hell's heart I stab at thee; for hate's sake I spit my last breath at thee. Ye damned whale," One of my favorite quotes.
A great quarterback that got away.
Even look at the Super Bowl. He was under record breaking pressure. 52% of snaps. For reference this highest percentage in the league was 30% last year. So insanely bad conditions.
And they didn't score a lot, but they did move the ball. And eye test wise, it was amazing to watch. What he was doing to even give then a chance was ridiculous. The ability to escape, keep plays alive, move the ball was just insane.
A great quarterback that got away.
Aha…that makes sense. I thought it was something about a big story that he was hunting for his career. Makes more sense that it was the Giants hunting for a QB.
I actually learned something on BBI today :)
For many fans, it is revisionist. But, the Giants were absolutely in on him as a prospect and tried to get him. I'd say their mistake was not getting it done.
Something doesn't reconcile.
The above says they created a board with a likely consensus 3rd round grade (or possibly Day 3 grade) on Mahomes. So how did he move into the top tier and be a player of interest to trade up for?
Would suggest it is clearly time to either come up with different people that drive the consensus, or scrap the consensus altogether.
Would suggest it is clearly time to either come up with different people that drive the consensus, or scrap the consensus altogether.
That's something that has really occurred to me these last few weeks - this organization SUCKS at scouting quarterbacks.
I posted on BBI 2-3 weeks before draft night he was in the Giants top tier, and they were trying to trade up for him. I was shocked too, and what a drop in prospects when we wound up with Engram over a QB who was skyrocketing up the board for many NFL teams.
For many fans, it is revisionist. But, the Giants were absolutely in on him as a prospect and tried to get him. I'd say their mistake was not getting it done.
Something doesn't reconcile.
The above says they created a board with a likely consensus 3rd round grade (or possibly Day 3 grade) on Mahomes. So how did he move into the top tier and be a player of interest to trade up for?
Based on what I'd heard pre-draft, and it was from several sources, Mahomes was top tier. One source said he was the top target, they were hoping interest would stay quiet, and they were trying to move up for him.
I could surmise the source behind this article was Ross and sour grapes. It actually adds up more for me than the article content, Ross has done it before.
I posted on BBI 2-3 weeks before draft night he was in the Giants top tier, and they were trying to trade up for him. I was shocked too, and what a drop in prospects when we wound up with Engram over a QB who was skyrocketing up the board for many NFL teams.
For many fans, it is revisionist. But, the Giants were absolutely in on him as a prospect and tried to get him. I'd say their mistake was not getting it done.
Something doesn't reconcile.
The above says they created a board with a likely consensus 3rd round grade (or possibly Day 3 grade) on Mahomes. So how did he move into the top tier and be a player of interest to trade up for?
Based on what I'd heard pre-draft, and it was from several sources, Mahomes was top tier. One source said he was the top target, they were hoping interest would stay quiet, and they were trying to move up for him.
I could surmise the source behind this article was Ross and sour grapes. It actually adds up more for me than the article content, Ross has done it before.
Thanks for feedback jon.
Still doesn't add up for anybody in the Giant org to think interest would stay quiet. He opened with a 2nd round grade, and then up to a fringe 1st, and kept climbing all along. And if the Giants ultimately had him in their top tier, thinking nobody else did sounds silly.
He wasn't being discussed like a John Elway prospect, but there was plenty of talk of teams interested in Rd 1. Particularly in the public reports was the Chief's heavy interest and possibly even moving into the Top 10 to grab him (which they basically did). Even above, notes how the Chief GM called Mahomes every day for almost 3 straight months.
a consensus in mind come up with a 3rd Round Grade on Patrick Mahomes and a 1st Round Grade on Daniel Jones?
Would suggest it is clearly time to either come up with different people that drive the consensus, or scrap the consensus altogether.
That's something that has really occurred to me these last few weeks - this organization SUCKS at scouting quarterbacks.
McAdoo was apparently the o LT guy in the organization who realized how good Mahomes could be.
What does that tell you?
Mara surrounds himself with yes men who will gladly take his dads money. Just like he is.
Because he's not the decision maker.
Look at Chris Mara's title - Senior VP of Player Personnel. That's EVERYBODY. College and pro. I fully believe John and Chris make the decisions after hearing the groupthink. It's the perfect setup: the GM handles the media and is eventually the fall guy if the fans revolt.
He is the perfect example of a broken clock. He was right twice. The Giants should have taken Mahomes and should not have signed Solder.
He predicted the Giants would win the NFC East in 2018. They finished 5-11 and in last place. If he had a day job he should have kept it.
Ben McAdoo breaks his silence on a Giants team he’s loving - ( New Window )
Mara surrounds himself with yes men who will gladly take his dads money. Just like he is.
Reese did win 2 Superbowls. So he wasn't a buffoon.
If he's a buffoon, what's Gettleman?
Wake me when the Giants DRAFT or sign that player. Until then, zip it.
WHo cares what McAdoo liked.