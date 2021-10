Dan Orlovsky's Thoughts on Jones, Garrett and The Giants

You guys and gals will want to check out last night's The Giants Guys interview with Dan Orlovsky.The dude has a wealth of football knowledge and is, in my opinion, one of the better analysts in the industry right now for QB play.He talked about Jones' progress, his future, and how he is able to judge his play.He also gave his thoughts on Garrrett.A very candid interview with a lot of info. Check it out. Dan Orlovsky on The Giants Guys - ( New Window