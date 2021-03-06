Dan Orlovsky's Thoughts on Jones, Garrett and The Giants

You guys and gals will want to check out last night's The Giants Guys interview with Dan Orlovsky.
The dude has a wealth of football knowledge and is, in my opinion, one of the better analysts in the industry right now for QB play.
He talked about Jones' progress, his future, and how he is able to judge his play.
He also gave his thoughts on Garrrett.
A very candid interview with a lot of info. Check it out. Dan Orlovsky on The Giants Guys
I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
I personally thought the Timmy Toughnuts thing was funny. He said it tongue in cheek really, and that's what happens when a tough coach starts losing.
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?
I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
The question is whether or not you commit to a QB with that future when you are entering (or more accurately never left) a rebuild?
I don't want to pay a guy like that top QB money and limit what the team can do elsewhere. As long as they can keep him in the $20M/year range you can use him. Above that, and I think you are overpaying for what he gives you.
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?
I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
Clearly only top flight players understand the game well enough to have opinions. That's why guys like Belichik and Parcells never could have become good coaches without first having played at an All-Pro level in the NFL.
In comment 15433610 mako J said:
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?
I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
He praises Daniel Jones so his comments are interesting, knowledgeable and insightful.
He was actually down on Jones for a while until recently. Another in a wide array of stupid ill-informed comments from this poster.
He came into the season questioning
1-Ball security
2-Ability to get thru professions
He’s sees real progress with both so feels good about the Giants sticking with DJ going forward (at this moment)
He sees DJs ceiling at top 12-16 NFL QB
DJ isnt a QB that will carry a team to victory but will win with a good team around him (the 2nd level of QB)
Basically what many of us think but it’s a good listen
The question is whether or not you commit to a QB with that future when you are entering (or more accurately never left) a rebuild?
I don't want to pay a guy like that top QB money and limit what the team can do elsewhere. As long as they can keep him in the $20M/year range you can use him. Above that, and I think you are overpaying for what he gives you.
That's the $30+ million-dollar question, isn't it? The Baker contract will be a good indicator of a price we will be looking at to resign DJ.
IMO, you kick the can down the road one more year (maybe two if you franchise) and build up the line in front of him. Let's see him play at his peak with a serviceable line in front of him. That will give you a great indication of whether he is the long-term guy.
in fact 12 to 16 isn't what we want. But of course we have many here who believe Jones is near elite. So Orlovsky isn't in agreement with them. Did they ask him if Jones can carry your team to a Super Bowl win? Is he as optimistic about Jones as he is about Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes? Did they ask him any tough questions? Because Jones has shown improvement is a waste of time conversation.
I like this new damning with faint praise you are using. You are very smooth in adapting to ever changing situations!
I think the disconnect is between fans who think that is enough to sign him to an extension, and those that are ready to move on.
I don't think any of us were hoping for that evaluation after 3+ years when he was drafted #6 overall.
If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.
I like this new damning with faint praise you are using. You are very smooth in adapting to ever changing situations!
Damn with faint praise is what the optimists do. Even they don't really believe in him. My views on him haven't changed. He's a backup, and will be that on some other team once the Giants move on from him. The question is when will that be, and how many losses and dollars will be spent on him before that happens.
In comment 15433610 mako J said:
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?
I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
He praises Daniel Jones so his comments are interesting, knowledgeable and insightful.
You clearly didn't listen. I actually think it's a good interview. He gives a fair and what I consider accurate assessment of Jones, which is that he's a good and improving QB still figuring it out... that you can win with, with a ceiling below the upper echelon guys like a Rodgers, Mahomes, etc.
If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.
in fact 12 to 16 isn't what we want. But of course we have many here who believe Jones is near elite. So Orlovsky isn't in agreement with them. Did they ask him if Jones can carry your team to a Super Bowl win? Is he as optimistic about Jones as he is about Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes? Did they ask him any tough questions? Because Jones has shown improvement is a waste of time conversation.
GTFO with that shit. Who on this site has ever said he's "near elite".
Wow your shit is so tired.
He came into the season questioning
1-Ball security
2-Ability to get thru professions
He’s sees real progress with both so feels good about the Giants sticking with DJ going forward (at this moment)
He sees DJs ceiling at top 12-16 NFL QB
DJ isnt a QB that will carry a team to victory but will win with a good team around him (the 2nd level of QB)
Basically what many of us think but it’s a good listen
Thanks gersh
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:
If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.
in fact 12 to 16 isn't what we want. But of course we have many here who believe Jones is near elite. So Orlovsky isn't in agreement with them. Did they ask him if Jones can carry your team to a Super Bowl win? Is he as optimistic about Jones as he is about Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes? Did they ask him any tough questions? Because Jones has shown improvement is a waste of time conversation.
GTFO with that shit. Who on this site has ever said he's "near elite".
Wow your shit is so tired.
There are a few extermists on both sides of this argument. Some have suggested that we should be playing Glennon over Jones which is clearly stupid. We have also had a few suggest there are only 2-3 QBs they would trade Jones for, which is equally as ludicrous.
Everyone should be ignoring those kinds of posts.
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?
I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
Just curious, who are all the good analysts that A. played the game and B. were great players?
Orlovsky had a rough start to his career mainly because he was far to loud, trying to talk over everyone he was working with. He's more reserved now and incredibly insightful. I haven't actually read or listened to his Jones comments but that has nothing to do with my thoughts on him either way.
He's done what Tony Romo hasn't been able to do - tone it the fuck down and let your insights lead the convo, not the volume/frequency.
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:
If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.
I like this new damning with faint praise you are using. You are very smooth in adapting to ever changing situations!
Damn with faint praise is what the optimists do. Even they don't really believe in him. My views on him haven't changed. He's a backup, and will be that on some other team once the Giants move on from him. The question is when will that be, and how many losses and dollars will be spent on him before that happens.
I'll give you this, you are consistent. You started this campaign his rookie year with the "The new coaching staff should be able to pick their own QB" angle and you have adapted it over the last two years to fit the situation fairly well.
Nah...keep on being BBI!
Nah...keep on being BBI!
You mean the Thursday Night Football between the Packers and Cardinals?
Lol, no shot with BBI.
Nah...keep on being BBI!
Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if every time Jones is mentioned certain people didn't rush in to tell the Giant fans he sucks, maybe just some of the time.
No one anywhere thinks the Giants are going to extend Jones (if they do) until after his 4th year at the earliest. They could wait until his 5th.
In comment 15433610 mako J said:
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?
I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
He praises Daniel Jones so his comments are interesting, knowledgeable and insightful.
Yep, that's about what I assumed.
if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?
Nah...keep on being BBI!
Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if every time Jones is mentioned certain people didn't rush in to tell the Giant fans he sucks, maybe just some of the time.
Nobody on this thread posted that Jones sucks. They evaluate him differently than you. That doesn't make them incompetent.
But by all means, continue derailing the thread with your personal vendettas...
his contract is going to be that Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff zone ($25M-$33M/year). I would rather the Giants exercise the 5th year option and wait until after DJ's 4th year to do an extension or move on. The 2022 cap situation is brutal, but Giants will have more flexibility in 2023 to resign him and possibly drop some larger contracts to continue to build around him.
No one anywhere thinks the Giants are going to extend Jones (if they do) until after his 4th year at the earliest. They could wait until his 5th.
lol, I've learned to never underestimate the Giants' FO's ability to do incredibly stupid things.
In comment 15433691 Mike from Ohio said:
if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?
Nah...keep on being BBI!
Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if every time Jones is mentioned certain people didn't rush in to tell the Giant fans he sucks, maybe just some of the time.
Nobody on this thread posted that Jones sucks. They evaluate him differently than you. That doesn't make them incompetent.
But by all means, continue derailing the thread with your personal vendettas...
That's rich Mike.
I didn't read when I posted it. I happen to think he's turned the corner as an analyst, including all the times he's taken it to the Giants. He has a good career ahead of him.
In comment 15433696 Walker Gillette said:
In comment 15433691 Mike from Ohio said:
if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?
Nah...keep on being BBI!
Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if every time Jones is mentioned certain people didn't rush in to tell the Giant fans he sucks, maybe just some of the time.
Nobody on this thread posted that Jones sucks. They evaluate him differently than you. That doesn't make them incompetent.
But by all means, continue derailing the thread with your personal vendettas...
That's rich Mike.
And BTW Terps is a big boy who doesn't need you to rush in in his defense. I actually praised him in both posts.
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:
If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.
in fact 12 to 16 isn't what we want. But of course we have many here who believe Jones is near elite. So Orlovsky isn't in agreement with them. Did they ask him if Jones can carry your team to a Super Bowl win? Is he as optimistic about Jones as he is about Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes? Did they ask him any tough questions? Because Jones has shown improvement is a waste of time conversation.
GTFO with that shit. Who on this site has ever said he's "near elite".
Wow your shit is so tired.
GTFOH yourself. You have no cause to shout at me. There are several here that compare Jones to the elites. Last week someone said top-5. I'm sorry you weren't around to see it but don't give your anger to me, save it for your family, ass wipe..
I criticized people who add nothing to the discussion, and simply attack people personally instead of what they post.
Sorry if that describes you.
GTFOH yourself. You have no cause to shout at me. There are several here that compare Jones to the elites. Last week someone said top-5. I'm sorry you weren't around to see it but don't give your anger to me, save it for your family, ass wipe..
lol. I'm not angry at all. Just tired of reading the same tired shit from you. It's incredibly... old. I mean it's like you have an alarm that's set to ring you every time there's a word in a thread that spells out J-o-n-e-s. I bet if I started a thread about Jones Golf bags you and a couple of others would come into the thread shitting all over Daniel Jones... lol. I am just tired of reading it in every Godd**n thread. At this point I hope he wins a Super Bowl just so you phucquers go into hiding for a while.
I mean GEEZUS already.
GTFOH yourself. You have no cause to shout at me. There are several here that compare Jones to the elites. Last week someone said top-5. I'm sorry you weren't around to see it but don't give your anger to me, save it for your family, ass wipe..
lol. I'm not angry at all. Just tired of reading the same tired shit from you. It's incredibly... old. I mean it's like you have an alarm that's set to ring you every time there's a word in a thread that spells out J-o-n-e-s. I bet if I started a thread about Jones Golf bags you and a couple of others would come into the thread shitting all over Daniel Jones... lol. I am just tired of reading it in every Godd**n thread. At this point I hope he wins a Super Bowl just so you phucquers go into hiding for a while.
I mean GEEZUS already.
Dude.. I just want the Giants to build a dynasty. Not settle for the first mediocre loser who has a pulse because he reminds some old man of Eli Manning. We're not winning the Super Bowl with a guy who *might* turn out to be as good as Kirk Cousins.
Tannehill's cap hit next year is going to be more than $38 million. Is he going to be worth that? Are the Titans going to be able to put the kind of team around him that can win the Super Bowl?
Those are the same questions the Giants should be asking with Jones, assuming he's in the 12-16 area of NFL QBs as Orlovsky suggests HE COULD BE. How much do you pay him? What is he going to need as a supporting cast to ultimately make the team good enough to be legitimate championship contenders, and how do you allocate your cap dollars to make that happen?
Jones is never going to be cheaper than he is right now, and they're not even close. I'm not even trying to knock Jones as a QB, but these are the questions that need answers now that it seems clear to all but the most ardent Jones supporters that his ceiling isn't at the elite level.
Does paying Daniel Jones $25-30 million per year make sense if you can't put enough support around him to win a championship? Point blank, that's all that matters.
There are a few extermists on both sides of this argument. Some have suggested that we should be playing Glennon over Jones which is clearly stupid. We have also had a few suggest there are only 2-3 QBs they would trade Jones for, which is equally as ludicrous.
Everyone should be ignoring those kinds of posts.
I agree but it literally seems like every other thread at this point. As someone said "moths to the flame". That's incredibly apropos.
And it's not personal. There's many things (I'm sure) we agree on. But it's out of hand with these multi-thousand post Jones arguments on every other thread.
I think Jones can be a 15-19 level QB in the NFL. But, I’m not looking for that. I want the Giants to have the type of player we saw last night. No reason to double down until that is achieved.
Is the most underrated QB in the league. So if he's like that, that's not a bad thing.
Tannehill's cap hit next year is going to be more than $38 million. Is he going to be worth that? Are the Titans going to be able to put the kind of team around him that can win the Super Bowl?
Those are the same questions the Giants should be asking with Jones, assuming he's in the 12-16 area of NFL QBs as Orlovsky suggests HE COULD BE. How much do you pay him? What is he going to need as a supporting cast to ultimately make the team good enough to be legitimate championship contenders, and how do you allocate your cap dollars to make that happen?
Jones is never going to be cheaper than he is right now, and they're not even close. I'm not even trying to knock Jones as a QB, but these are the questions that need answers now that it seems clear to all but the most ardent Jones supporters that his ceiling isn't at the elite level.
Does paying Daniel Jones $25-30 million per year make sense if you can't put enough support around him to win a championship? Point blank, that's all that matters.
Tannehill is a limited QB in a run first offense. He's efficient, which is the best thing you can say about him. They have a freak RB who is getting 500 touches this season. When the ancillary pieces start to wane and when Henry inevitably breaks down, Tannehill won't look nearly as good. No way you pay that guy $35M+.
In comment 15433742 Producer said:
GTFOH yourself. You have no cause to shout at me. There are several here that compare Jones to the elites. Last week someone said top-5. I'm sorry you weren't around to see it but don't give your anger to me, save it for your family, ass wipe..
lol. I'm not angry at all. Just tired of reading the same tired shit from you. It's incredibly... old. I mean it's like you have an alarm that's set to ring you every time there's a word in a thread that spells out J-o-n-e-s. I bet if I started a thread about Jones Golf bags you and a couple of others would come into the thread shitting all over Daniel Jones... lol. I am just tired of reading it in every Godd**n thread. At this point I hope he wins a Super Bowl just so you phucquers go into hiding for a while.
I mean GEEZUS already.
Dude.. I just want the Giants to build a dynasty. Not settle for the first mediocre loser who has a pulse because he reminds some old man of Eli Manning. We're not winning the Super Bowl with a guy who *might* turn out to be as good as Kirk Cousins.
Absolutely. And if we are in a position to draft or sign someone like that I will be all for that. What I won't do is double down on the mistake by taking someone like Justin Fields or possibly some of the names mentioned this year who might not even reach Daniel Jones level especially while we are paying Jones on a rookie contract.
You may disagree with Orlovsky but there is no other way to interpret the interview.
Orlovsky specifically stated that he did not like Jones coming out in the draft but he has changed his opinion
Jones has learned how to value the ball which was his single worst trait. He has overcome his liabilities
Jones has all the athletic ability and can make all the plays
He stated that Jones throws with anticipation, accurately, is athletic, etc.
The comparison to Tannehill was intended as a compliment as he believes that Jones is a combination of Tannehill and Cousins
Orlovsky Does he not believe that Jones will become a top 4-5 QB but can be a QB that can win with the right supporting cast
But you do not have to be a top 4-5 QB to win and there are no suitable options to replace Jones
He was not so kind to Barkley and Garrett.
But unfortunately IMO the game moves too fast for him even in year three and he doesn't have elite QB instincts and skills. IMO if the Giants are being run well after this year they will pick up his 5th year option and try to replace him at the same time.
Romo has the highest Wonderlic score in Cowboys history. His test score was 37. Tony's Wonderlic score was much higher than Dan Orlovsky's.
I criticized people who add nothing to the discussion, and simply attack people personally instead of what they post.
Sorry if that describes you.
Thanks for policing the site, you are doing a great job and we all appreciate it very much
I like this new damning with faint praise you are using. You are very smooth in adapting to ever changing situations!
Dan Orlovsky sees DJ as "Ryan Tannehill type guy whose ceiling is a top 12-16 NFL QB. And DJ isnt a QB that will carry a team to victory but will win with a good team around him (the 2nd level of QB."
Do you think that description fits a franchise QB that a team should build around for 12 years? He basically described DJ as an average QB. Damming with faint praise indeed.
I don't defend any poster on this site. None of them need it.
I criticized people who add nothing to the discussion, and simply attack people personally instead of what they post.
Sorry if that describes you.
Thanks for policing the site, you are doing a great job and we all appreciate it very much
Not policing the site, just calling out the trolls so people who are interested in real discussion can have it.
Why don't you run along now so the adults can talk.
I think what Dan said was fair, I might have a higher ceiling for Jones, but ok fine, and I think your take is fair. If I had Jones as a middle of the road QB I don't think i'd eschew elite collegiate NFL prospects and I don't think i'd want to commit big long term money.
I don't know what Jones is other than I know he isn't bad. I don't know that he isn't going to be great. He's right there on the cusp of either staying here or taking another step forward. Where he goes remains to be seen but it better happen now.
But unfortunately IMO the game moves too fast for him even in year three and he doesn't have elite QB instincts and skills. IMO if the Giants are being run well after this year they will pick up his 5th year option and try to replace him at the same time.
I'm pretty much on the same page, although I might have a bit more optimistic outlook. I think DJ has some really nice traits - he's a terrific athlete, and he throws a nice deep ball, but I share the concerns about processing. I do, however, feel that he has improved there a little bit this year.
He's shown flashes of excellence, he was fantastic in NO, and very good in DC, but he needs to do it with more consistency. I liked that he played well last week missing so many weapons, but I do think many here have overstated his performance. It was good, but when you've scored 3 points with 16 minutes to go, I don't care who is out, you're not getting an A grade.
I'm pretty much on the same page, although I might have a bit more optimistic outlook. I think DJ has some really nice traits - he's a terrific athlete, and he throws a nice deep ball, but I share the concerns about processing. I do, however, feel that he has improved there a little bit this year.
He's shown flashes of excellence, he was fantastic in NO, and very good in DC, but he needs to do it with more consistency. I liked that he played well last week missing so many weapons, but I do think many here have overstated his performance. It was good, but when you've scored 3 points with 16 minutes to go, I don't care who is out, you're not getting an A grade.
I agree with everything you said here Section331.
So even if you disregard the thought that Gettleman is right and Walsh's 2 year rule no longer exists (ha!), where is Jones in year 3? 2-5, 19 PPG, with 5 TD passes in 7 games. Likely 2-8 or 3-7 after the next 3 games and the season dead before Thanksgiving.
This is not a "let's hope to see some growth" year for Jones. This is a "go out and get it done" year - and that's according to Gettleman.
The conversation can't be about seeing growth and Jones getting a fourth year on his scholarship.
"Bill Walsh wrote a book called ‘The Winning Edge.’ One of the things he talked about was the two-year rule. Of course he wrote it based on his history in the late 80s and early 90s. And he wrote it based on that and (said) everybody has two years to show where they were. We’re in the three-year rule. The game that colleges are playing is not our game. Not even remotely close. ... So it’s a three-year rule now, and obviously this is an important year for Daniel and an important year for us. What can I tell you? I’m stating the obvious. I have great confidence in him, great faith in him. He’s done some really good stuff in camp so far. You know, you gotta remember he switched offenses. Jason (Garrett) came in, it’s a new offense, it’s new verbiage, it’s new this, it’s new that. It’s a new way of thinking. So it takes time, it takes time. But I have great confidence in Daniel Jones.”
So even if you disregard the thought that Gettleman is right and Walsh's 2 year rule no longer exists (ha!), where is Jones in year 3? 2-5, 19 PPG, with 5 TD passes in 7 games. Likely 2-8 or 3-7 after the next 3 games and the season dead before Thanksgiving.
This is not a "let's hope to see some growth" year for Jones. This is a "go out and get it done" year - and that's according to Gettleman.
The conversation can't be about seeing growth and Jones getting a fourth year on his scholarship.
The switching offenses excuse just kills me, like Jones is the only young QB that has had to do it. Herbert is on his 2nd OC in 2 years and he hasn't missed a beat. Derek Carr had 2 OC's in his first 2 years and had one of his best seasons in year 2. If a guy can't figure out a new offense, maybe he isn't the guy.
My views on him haven't changed.
Oh really? We hadn't noticed...
You could say the same about every player in the league. You can say it about Evan Engram. Does that mean every player has 5-6 years before you can fairly evaluate them?
In comment 15433746 Mike from Ohio said:
I don't defend any poster on this site. None of them need it.
I criticized people who add nothing to the discussion, and simply attack people personally instead of what they post.
Sorry if that describes you.
Thanks for policing the site, you are doing a great job and we all appreciate it very much
Not policing the site, just calling out the trolls so people who are interested in real discussion can have it.
LOL. How about starting now we just ignore each other and you can be an internet tough guy jerk off to others and hurl personal insults at them.
Tannehill is a bit underrated but if he is Jones' comp, I really don't think that's a good thing. Tannehill is a nice, efficient QB. He plays with an all-world RB and one of the best WRs in the league. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Titans could win the AFC but I would say there are very few analysts (or fans) that would make them a favorite. I don't think they are up there with the Bills, Bucs, or Packers. Maybe not even up there with Ravens, Cardinals and Cowboys. One of the major discrepancies between those teams and the Titans is the talent level at QB.
If I'm a GM, and I draft Jones at #6 overall or anywhere in the top 10, Ryan Tannehill level QB play is not what I was hoping for.
Basically what many of us think but it’s a good listen
Really?
I get the feeling many on here undoubtedly think he sucks enough to say "he is NOT the guy."
The following are the QBs selected top 6 from 2016 - 2020
For this exercise I am not including QBs selected out on the top 6
2016
Goff 1
Wentz 2
2017
Trubiski 2
2018
Mayfield 1
Darnold 3
(Allen 7)
2019
Murray 1
Jones 6
2020
Burrow 1
Tua 5
Herbert 6
So how would you rate these picks ?
I would say that
Murray
Burrow
Herbert
Jones
Mayfield
Tua
Wentz
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski
Tie goes to Jones and Jones gets a 20% homefield bump. And Jones gets good guy points. And extra points for likeability. And Jones looks like Eli Manning.
So how would you rate these picks ?
I would say that
Murray
Burrow
Herbert
Jones
Mayfield
Tua
Wentz
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski
Wentz was on the verge of an MVP in 2017 before the injury. He's much more accomplished than Jones. And he's starting to play really well for the Colts right now.
Goff has been to a SB and had two seasons where he threw 28+ TDs. I know he's playing for the hideous Lions now, but he's played better than Jones in his career.
So I would re-rack your list to:
Wentz
Herbert
Murray
Burrow
Mayfield
Goff
Trubiski
And everyone else, including Jones, is basically splitting hairs...
Having him ahead of Mayfield and Wentz is insane but a case can be made over Goff. I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but I’d take him over Goff. Goff in games without McVay has a record of 0-14. He was 0-7 his rookie season and 0-7 this season. He’s absolute trash without McVay and a shit ton of talent around him. Coaching and talent around a QB apparently matter.
Herbert
Burrow
Murray
Mayfield
Wentz
Tua
Jones
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski
Herbert
Burrow
Murray
Mayfield
Wentz
Tua
Jones
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski
I take Burrow over Herbert. Herbert has superior physical skills but there's something about Burrow I like more that I can't put my finger on.
In comment 15433610 mako J said:
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?
+1
I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
Just curious, who are all the good analysts that A. played the game and B. were great players?
Orlovsky had a rough start to his career mainly because he was far to loud, trying to talk over everyone he was working with. He's more reserved now and incredibly insightful. I haven't actually read or listened to his Jones comments but that has nothing to do with my thoughts on him either way.
He's done what Tony Romo hasn't been able to do - tone it the fuck down and let your insights lead the convo, not the volume/frequency.
Right. Some of the best coaches in any sport were scrub players. Talent doesn’t have much to do with your ability to evaluate the game. Accorsi never even played a down of college football and worked in PR in the NFL first.
Herbert
Burrow
Murray
Mayfield
Wentz
Tua
Jones
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski
I take Burrow over Herbert. Herbert has superior physical skills but there's something about Burrow I like more that I can't put my finger on.
Yeah, it feels like Burrow has 'it'.
Those intangibles that make your sum skill level greater than the individual parts.
Look at Cleveland and Cinncinnati. The Jets. Constantly in a state of rebuild because of high QB picks that don't pan out.
I'm not saying we give Jones a second contract right now, but this idea that doing it again will get you a top 7-8 QB in the league in 4-5 years is risky at best. There's only (that) many of those QBs. You're probably looking at 2-3 years to see if your investment works out, otherwise rinse/repeat like the above teams.
If I knew Jones would be a top half QB and didn't break the QB bank, I'd be inclined to consider keeping him. You can put other talent around him. Maybe an OL worth a damn.
It can happen in a particular game, or even a great run of excellence over a season by a qb outplaying his supporting cast…it would still be very rare and to suggest there’s a whole class of them out there willing their sub par teams to victory year in and year out is just…wrong.
You can see that in college for sure, QBs that are at such a level they are taking over games and really carrying their teams. The nfl is far too competitive for that to be the case for any consistent length of time across a range of players.
That's a poor argument to throw out there, and I couldn't disagree more. Trubisky had a top 15 WR in Allen Robinson, David Montgomery and at the beginning the ultimate security blanket in Tarik Cohen. And he still couldn't hit the side of the barn with some of his throws.
Jones and Tannehill are a good comparison because they are both solid QBs who can make plays with their feet and are best in RPO situations with early vertical reads. Jones still needs to improve on his decision making a lot.
Don't think Jones will ever end up being an upper echelon QB, but that's more an indictment of Gettleman than Jones - we're lucky we didn't end up with Drew Lock.