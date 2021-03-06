for display only
Dan Orlovsky's Thoughts on Jones, Garrett and The Giants

gmen9892 : 10/29/2021 11:04 am
You guys and gals will want to check out last night's The Giants Guys interview with Dan Orlovsky.

The dude has a wealth of football knowledge and is, in my opinion, one of the better analysts in the industry right now for QB play.

He talked about Jones' progress, his future, and how he is able to judge his play.

He also gave his thoughts on Garrrett.

A very candid interview with a lot of info. Check it out.
Dan Orlovsky on The Giants Guys - ( New Window )
Thanks for posting  
UConn4523 : 10/29/2021 11:18 am : link
Orlovsky is legit. He started out so loud and obnoxious but has really toned that down and found a groove.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10/29/2021 11:22 am : link
I listen to Orlovsky's weekly spot with Michael Kay. He might be the most informative NFL talking head out there right now.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/29/2021 11:32 am : link
He played at UConn correct?
RE: ...  
gmen9892 : 10/29/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15433602 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He played at UConn correct?


Correct!
Isn’t this  
mako J : 10/29/2021 11:41 am : link
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?

RE: Isn’t this  
BigBlueJ : 10/29/2021 11:44 am : link
In comment 15433610 mako J said:
Quote:
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?


+1

I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
RE: Isn’t this  
gmen9892 : 10/29/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15433610 mako J said:
Quote:
The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?


I personally thought the Timmy Toughnuts thing was funny. He said it tongue in cheek really, and that's what happens when a tough coach starts losing.
RE: RE: Isn’t this  
HomerJones45 : 10/29/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15433615 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15433610 mako J said:


Quote:


The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?




+1

I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.
He praises Daniel Jones so his comments are interesting, knowledgeable and insightful.
Scrub QB  
thevett : 10/29/2021 11:52 am : link
A lack of ability to play the game does not correlate with to a lack of knowledge of the game.
I think that was generally a pretty fair evaluation of Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 11:54 am : link
Not a top guy, but a serviceable, Ryan Tannehill type guy.

The question is whether or not you commit to a QB with that future when you are entering (or more accurately never left) a rebuild?

I don't want to pay a guy like that top QB money and limit what the team can do elsewhere. As long as they can keep him in the $20M/year range you can use him. Above that, and I think you are overpaying for what he gives you.
RE: RE: Isn’t this  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 11:56 am : link
In comment 15433615 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15433610 mako J said:


Quote:


The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?




+1

I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.


Clearly only top flight players understand the game well enough to have opinions. That's why guys like Belichik and Parcells never could have become good coaches without first having played at an All-Pro level in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: Isn’t this  
Danny Kanell : 10/29/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15433623 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433615 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15433610 mako J said:


Quote:


The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?




+1

I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.

He praises Daniel Jones so his comments are interesting, knowledgeable and insightful.


He was actually down on Jones for a while until recently. Another in a wide array of stupid ill-informed comments from this poster.
Rodgers  
Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 12:02 pm : link
Last night, did EXACTLY the same thing Jones did when Jones got concussed. Same situation. I agree it was as a good play call and execution.
For those who don’t have the time/inclination to listen  
gersh : 10/29/2021 12:07 pm : link
Orlovsky is optimistic about DJ
He came into the season questioning
1-Ball security
2-Ability to get thru professions

He’s sees real progress with both so feels good about the Giants sticking with DJ going forward (at this moment)

He sees DJs ceiling at top 12-16 NFL QB

DJ isnt a QB that will carry a team to victory but will win with a good team around him (the 2nd level of QB)

Basically what many of us think but it’s a good listen
…..  
gersh : 10/29/2021 12:07 pm : link
Professions = progressions
RE: I think that was generally a pretty fair evaluation of Jones  
gmen9892 : 10/29/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15433627 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Not a top guy, but a serviceable, Ryan Tannehill type guy.

The question is whether or not you commit to a QB with that future when you are entering (or more accurately never left) a rebuild?

I don't want to pay a guy like that top QB money and limit what the team can do elsewhere. As long as they can keep him in the $20M/year range you can use him. Above that, and I think you are overpaying for what he gives you.


That's the $30+ million-dollar question, isn't it? The Baker contract will be a good indicator of a price we will be looking at to resign DJ.

IMO, you kick the can down the road one more year (maybe two if you franchise) and build up the line in front of him. Let's see him play at his peak with a serviceable line in front of him. That will give you a great indication of whether he is the long-term guy.
For the record  
mako J : 10/29/2021 12:10 pm : link
I don’t believe talking heads need to have been All-Pros to have valid or insightful opinions. I just found that comment bush league and petty. That’s a Screaming A Smith or Skip Bayless type of hot take.
Damning with faint praise  
Go Terps : 10/29/2021 12:14 pm : link
If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.
RE: Damning with faint praise  
Producer : 10/29/2021 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.


in fact 12 to 16 isn't what we want. But of course we have many here who believe Jones is near elite. So Orlovsky isn't in agreement with them. Did they ask him if Jones can carry your team to a Super Bowl win? Is he as optimistic about Jones as he is about Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes? Did they ask him any tough questions? Because Jones has shown improvement is a waste of time conversation.
RE: Damning with faint praise  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.


I like this new damning with faint praise you are using. You are very smooth in adapting to ever changing situations!
To be fair  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 12:27 pm : link
Orlovsky said he did see improvement this year. But he also sees his ceiling as similar to a Ryan Tannehill level player.

I think the disconnect is between fans who think that is enough to sign him to an extension, and those that are ready to move on.

I don't think any of us were hoping for that evaluation after 3+ years when he was drafted #6 overall.
RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Go Terps : 10/29/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15433669 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.



I like this new damning with faint praise you are using. You are very smooth in adapting to ever changing situations!


Damn with faint praise is what the optimists do. Even they don't really believe in him. My views on him haven't changed. He's a backup, and will be that on some other team once the Giants move on from him. The question is when will that be, and how many losses and dollars will be spent on him before that happens.
RE: RE: RE: Isn’t this  
Johnny5 : 10/29/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15433623 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433615 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15433610 mako J said:


Quote:


The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?




+1

I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.

He praises Daniel Jones so his comments are interesting, knowledgeable and insightful.

You clearly didn't listen. I actually think it's a good interview. He gives a fair and what I consider accurate assessment of Jones, which is that he's a good and improving QB still figuring it out... that you can win with, with a ceiling below the upper echelon guys like a Rodgers, Mahomes, etc.
RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Johnny5 : 10/29/2021 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15433655 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.



in fact 12 to 16 isn't what we want. But of course we have many here who believe Jones is near elite. So Orlovsky isn't in agreement with them. Did they ask him if Jones can carry your team to a Super Bowl win? Is he as optimistic about Jones as he is about Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes? Did they ask him any tough questions? Because Jones has shown improvement is a waste of time conversation.

GTFO with that shit. Who on this site has ever said he's "near elite".

Wow your shit is so tired.
If Giants extend Jones  
kdog77 : 10/29/2021 12:31 pm : link
his contract is going to be that Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff zone ($25M-$33M/year). I would rather the Giants exercise the 5th year option and wait until after DJ's 4th year to do an extension or move on. The 2022 cap situation is brutal, but Giants will have more flexibility in 2023 to resign him and possibly drop some larger contracts to continue to build around him.
RE: For those who don’t have the time/inclination to listen  
Jimmy Googs : 10/29/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15433643 gersh said:
Quote:
Orlovsky is optimistic about DJ
He came into the season questioning
1-Ball security
2-Ability to get thru professions

He’s sees real progress with both so feels good about the Giants sticking with DJ going forward (at this moment)

He sees DJs ceiling at top 12-16 NFL QB

DJ isnt a QB that will carry a team to victory but will win with a good team around him (the 2nd level of QB)

Basically what many of us think but it’s a good listen


Thanks gersh
Is it just me or is Go Terps like the coolest person alive?  
guitarguybs12 : 10/29/2021 12:33 pm : link
Once again showing up to make thread awesome. Ugh. So super cool.
RE: RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15433680 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433655 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.



in fact 12 to 16 isn't what we want. But of course we have many here who believe Jones is near elite. So Orlovsky isn't in agreement with them. Did they ask him if Jones can carry your team to a Super Bowl win? Is he as optimistic about Jones as he is about Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes? Did they ask him any tough questions? Because Jones has shown improvement is a waste of time conversation.


GTFO with that shit. Who on this site has ever said he's "near elite".

Wow your shit is so tired.


There are a few extermists on both sides of this argument. Some have suggested that we should be playing Glennon over Jones which is clearly stupid. We have also had a few suggest there are only 2-3 QBs they would trade Jones for, which is equally as ludicrous.

Everyone should be ignoring those kinds of posts.
LOL  
montanagiant : 10/29/2021 12:35 pm : link
Like moths to the flame
RE: RE: Isn’t this  
UConn4523 : 10/29/2021 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15433615 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15433610 mako J said:


Quote:


The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?




+1

I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.


Just curious, who are all the good analysts that A. played the game and B. were great players?

Orlovsky had a rough start to his career mainly because he was far to loud, trying to talk over everyone he was working with. He's more reserved now and incredibly insightful. I haven't actually read or listened to his Jones comments but that has nothing to do with my thoughts on him either way.

He's done what Tony Romo hasn't been able to do - tone it the fuck down and let your insights lead the convo, not the volume/frequency.
RE: RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15433678 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15433669 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.



I like this new damning with faint praise you are using. You are very smooth in adapting to ever changing situations!



Damn with faint praise is what the optimists do. Even they don't really believe in him. My views on him haven't changed. He's a backup, and will be that on some other team once the Giants move on from him. The question is when will that be, and how many losses and dollars will be spent on him before that happens.


I'll give you this, you are consistent. You started this campaign his rookie year with the "The new coaching staff should be able to pick their own QB" angle and you have adapted it over the last two years to fit the situation fairly well.
Wouldn't it be awesome  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 12:41 pm : link
if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?

Nah...keep on being BBI!
RE: Wouldn't it be awesome  
UConn4523 : 10/29/2021 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15433691 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?

Nah...keep on being BBI!


You mean the Thursday Night Football between the Packers and Cardinals?

Lol, no shot with BBI.
RE: Wouldn't it be awesome  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15433691 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?

Nah...keep on being BBI!


Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if every time Jones is mentioned certain people didn't rush in to tell the Giant fans he sucks, maybe just some of the time.
RE: If Giants extend Jones  
BillT : 10/29/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15433681 kdog77 said:
Quote:
his contract is going to be that Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff zone ($25M-$33M/year). I would rather the Giants exercise the 5th year option and wait until after DJ's 4th year to do an extension or move on. The 2022 cap situation is brutal, but Giants will have more flexibility in 2023 to resign him and possibly drop some larger contracts to continue to build around him.

No one anywhere thinks the Giants are going to extend Jones (if they do) until after his 4th year at the earliest. They could wait until his 5th.
Tannehill  
Toth029 : 10/29/2021 12:46 pm : link
Is the most underrated QB in the league. So if he's like that, that's not a bad thing.
based on the first three posts on this thread  
santacruzom : 10/29/2021 12:47 pm : link
that are complimentary of Orlovsky, I can only assume he had really good things to say about Jones.
RE: RE: RE: Isn’t this  
santacruzom : 10/29/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15433623 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433615 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15433610 mako J said:


Quote:


The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?




+1

I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.

He praises Daniel Jones so his comments are interesting, knowledgeable and insightful.


Yep, that's about what I assumed.
RE: RE: Wouldn't it be awesome  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15433696 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15433691 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?

Nah...keep on being BBI!



Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if every time Jones is mentioned certain people didn't rush in to tell the Giant fans he sucks, maybe just some of the time.


Nobody on this thread posted that Jones sucks. They evaluate him differently than you. That doesn't make them incompetent.

But by all means, continue derailing the thread with your personal vendettas...
RE: RE: If Giants extend Jones  
Bill in UT : 10/29/2021 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15433698 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15433681 kdog77 said:


Quote:


his contract is going to be that Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff zone ($25M-$33M/year). I would rather the Giants exercise the 5th year option and wait until after DJ's 4th year to do an extension or move on. The 2022 cap situation is brutal, but Giants will have more flexibility in 2023 to resign him and possibly drop some larger contracts to continue to build around him.


No one anywhere thinks the Giants are going to extend Jones (if they do) until after his 4th year at the earliest. They could wait until his 5th.


lol, I've learned to never underestimate the Giants' FO's ability to do incredibly stupid things.
RE: RE: RE: Wouldn't it be awesome  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15433710 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15433696 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15433691 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?

Nah...keep on being BBI!



Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if every time Jones is mentioned certain people didn't rush in to tell the Giant fans he sucks, maybe just some of the time.



Nobody on this thread posted that Jones sucks. They evaluate him differently than you. That doesn't make them incompetent.

But by all means, continue derailing the thread with your personal vendettas...


That's rich Mike.
RE: based on the first three posts on this thread  
UConn4523 : 10/29/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15433701 santacruzom said:
Quote:
that are complimentary of Orlovsky, I can only assume he had really good things to say about Jones.


I didn't read when I posted it. I happen to think he's turned the corner as an analyst, including all the times he's taken it to the Giants. He has a good career ahead of him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Wouldn't it be awesome  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15433712 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15433710 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15433696 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15433691 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


if people posted about the subject of the thread, and not about who the other posters are and what their motives are?

Nah...keep on being BBI!



Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if every time Jones is mentioned certain people didn't rush in to tell the Giant fans he sucks, maybe just some of the time.



Nobody on this thread posted that Jones sucks. They evaluate him differently than you. That doesn't make them incompetent.

But by all means, continue derailing the thread with your personal vendettas...



That's rich Mike.


And BTW Terps is a big boy who doesn't need you to rush in in his defense. I actually praised him in both posts.
Some people are pretty sensitive  
Go Terps : 10/29/2021 1:06 pm : link
I actually listened to the interview. I like Orlovsky - he comes off like a smart guy. He didn't say anything I disagree with - I just don't take what he says as a positive for Jones or the Giants.
RE: RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Producer : 10/29/2021 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15433680 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433655 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If 12-16 is the ceiling, the likelihood is he'll come in somewhere below that (the ceiling after all being the best of a range of likely outcomes). And this would be considered an optimistic assessment from Orlovsky.



in fact 12 to 16 isn't what we want. But of course we have many here who believe Jones is near elite. So Orlovsky isn't in agreement with them. Did they ask him if Jones can carry your team to a Super Bowl win? Is he as optimistic about Jones as he is about Burrow, Herbert, Mahomes? Did they ask him any tough questions? Because Jones has shown improvement is a waste of time conversation.


GTFO with that shit. Who on this site has ever said he's "near elite".

Wow your shit is so tired.


GTFOH yourself. You have no cause to shout at me. There are several here that compare Jones to the elites. Last week someone said top-5. I'm sorry you weren't around to see it but don't give your anger to me, save it for your family, ass wipe..
Walker  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 1:13 pm : link
I don't defend any poster on this site. None of them need it.

I criticized people who add nothing to the discussion, and simply attack people personally instead of what they post.

Sorry if that describes you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Johnny5 : 10/29/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15433742 Producer said:
Quote:


GTFOH yourself. You have no cause to shout at me. There are several here that compare Jones to the elites. Last week someone said top-5. I'm sorry you weren't around to see it but don't give your anger to me, save it for your family, ass wipe..

lol. I'm not angry at all. Just tired of reading the same tired shit from you. It's incredibly... old. I mean it's like you have an alarm that's set to ring you every time there's a word in a thread that spells out J-o-n-e-s. I bet if I started a thread about Jones Golf bags you and a couple of others would come into the thread shitting all over Daniel Jones... lol. I am just tired of reading it in every Godd**n thread. At this point I hope he wins a Super Bowl just so you phucquers go into hiding for a while.

I mean GEEZUS already.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Producer : 10/29/2021 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15433759 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433742 Producer said:


Quote:




GTFOH yourself. You have no cause to shout at me. There are several here that compare Jones to the elites. Last week someone said top-5. I'm sorry you weren't around to see it but don't give your anger to me, save it for your family, ass wipe..


lol. I'm not angry at all. Just tired of reading the same tired shit from you. It's incredibly... old. I mean it's like you have an alarm that's set to ring you every time there's a word in a thread that spells out J-o-n-e-s. I bet if I started a thread about Jones Golf bags you and a couple of others would come into the thread shitting all over Daniel Jones... lol. I am just tired of reading it in every Godd**n thread. At this point I hope he wins a Super Bowl just so you phucquers go into hiding for a while.

I mean GEEZUS already.


Dude.. I just want the Giants to build a dynasty. Not settle for the first mediocre loser who has a pulse because he reminds some old man of Eli Manning. We're not winning the Super Bowl with a guy who *might* turn out to be as good as Kirk Cousins.
RE: Tannehill  
rsjem1979 : 10/29/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15433699 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Is the most underrated QB in the league. So if he's like that, that's not a bad thing.


Tannehill's cap hit next year is going to be more than $38 million. Is he going to be worth that? Are the Titans going to be able to put the kind of team around him that can win the Super Bowl?

Those are the same questions the Giants should be asking with Jones, assuming he's in the 12-16 area of NFL QBs as Orlovsky suggests HE COULD BE. How much do you pay him? What is he going to need as a supporting cast to ultimately make the team good enough to be legitimate championship contenders, and how do you allocate your cap dollars to make that happen?

Jones is never going to be cheaper than he is right now, and they're not even close. I'm not even trying to knock Jones as a QB, but these are the questions that need answers now that it seems clear to all but the most ardent Jones supporters that his ceiling isn't at the elite level.

Does paying Daniel Jones $25-30 million per year make sense if you can't put enough support around him to win a championship? Point blank, that's all that matters.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Johnny5 : 10/29/2021 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15433685 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:

There are a few extermists on both sides of this argument. Some have suggested that we should be playing Glennon over Jones which is clearly stupid. We have also had a few suggest there are only 2-3 QBs they would trade Jones for, which is equally as ludicrous.

Everyone should be ignoring those kinds of posts.

I agree but it literally seems like every other thread at this point. As someone said "moths to the flame". That's incredibly apropos.

And it's not personal. There's many things (I'm sure) we agree on. But it's out of hand with these multi-thousand post Jones arguments on every other thread.
For me, it is about upside..  
Sean : 10/29/2021 1:40 pm : link
Do I think Daniel Jones is a top tier QB that can lead the Giants to a super bowl? No.

I think Jones can be a 15-19 level QB in the NFL. But, I’m not looking for that. I want the Giants to have the type of player we saw last night. No reason to double down until that is achieved.
RE: RE: Tannehill  
Producer : 10/29/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15433778 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433699 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Is the most underrated QB in the league. So if he's like that, that's not a bad thing.



Tannehill's cap hit next year is going to be more than $38 million. Is he going to be worth that? Are the Titans going to be able to put the kind of team around him that can win the Super Bowl?

Those are the same questions the Giants should be asking with Jones, assuming he's in the 12-16 area of NFL QBs as Orlovsky suggests HE COULD BE. How much do you pay him? What is he going to need as a supporting cast to ultimately make the team good enough to be legitimate championship contenders, and how do you allocate your cap dollars to make that happen?

Jones is never going to be cheaper than he is right now, and they're not even close. I'm not even trying to knock Jones as a QB, but these are the questions that need answers now that it seems clear to all but the most ardent Jones supporters that his ceiling isn't at the elite level.

Does paying Daniel Jones $25-30 million per year make sense if you can't put enough support around him to win a championship? Point blank, that's all that matters.


Tannehill is a limited QB in a run first offense. He's efficient, which is the best thing you can say about him. They have a freak RB who is getting 500 touches this season. When the ancillary pieces start to wane and when Henry inevitably breaks down, Tannehill won't look nearly as good. No way you pay that guy $35M+.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
Mike in NY : 10/29/2021 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15433775 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15433759 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15433742 Producer said:


Quote:




GTFOH yourself. You have no cause to shout at me. There are several here that compare Jones to the elites. Last week someone said top-5. I'm sorry you weren't around to see it but don't give your anger to me, save it for your family, ass wipe..


lol. I'm not angry at all. Just tired of reading the same tired shit from you. It's incredibly... old. I mean it's like you have an alarm that's set to ring you every time there's a word in a thread that spells out J-o-n-e-s. I bet if I started a thread about Jones Golf bags you and a couple of others would come into the thread shitting all over Daniel Jones... lol. I am just tired of reading it in every Godd**n thread. At this point I hope he wins a Super Bowl just so you phucquers go into hiding for a while.

I mean GEEZUS already.



Dude.. I just want the Giants to build a dynasty. Not settle for the first mediocre loser who has a pulse because he reminds some old man of Eli Manning. We're not winning the Super Bowl with a guy who *might* turn out to be as good as Kirk Cousins.


Absolutely. And if we are in a position to draft or sign someone like that I will be all for that. What I won't do is double down on the mistake by taking someone like Justin Fields or possibly some of the names mentioned this year who might not even reach Daniel Jones level especially while we are paying Jones on a rookie contract.
Jones  
Archer : 10/29/2021 2:41 pm : link
You may not like Jones but there is no way that you could listen to the recording and not understand that Orlovsky was being complementary of Jones

You may disagree with Orlovsky but there is no other way to interpret the interview.

Orlovsky specifically stated that he did not like Jones coming out in the draft but he has changed his opinion

Jones has learned how to value the ball which was his single worst trait. He has overcome his liabilities

Jones has all the athletic ability and can make all the plays
He stated that Jones throws with anticipation, accurately, is athletic, etc.

The comparison to Tannehill was intended as a compliment as he believes that Jones is a combination of Tannehill and Cousins

Orlovsky Does he not believe that Jones will become a top 4-5 QB but can be a QB that can win with the right supporting cast

But you do not have to be a top 4-5 QB to win and there are no suitable options to replace Jones

He was not so kind to Barkley and Garrett.



So basically Jones is exactly what several of us have said since the  
arniefez : 10/29/2021 2:47 pm : link
first few games of his rookie year. A middle of the pack QB. A guy who is easy to root for and does everything off the field you would hope your quarterback would do from everything that's been reported publicly. Great teammate, hard worker, handles the media very well, doesn't get in trouble. On the field IMO he is tough as hell. As tough as Phil Simms and Eli which is the highest praise I can give.

But unfortunately IMO the game moves too fast for him even in year three and he doesn't have elite QB instincts and skills. IMO if the Giants are being run well after this year they will pick up his 5th year option and try to replace him at the same time.
Tony Romo  
jacob12 : 10/29/2021 3:05 pm : link
I have learned more about QBs from Tony Romo than any NFL analyst. He has a unique ability to predict plays before they happen.

Romo has the highest Wonderlic score in Cowboys history. His test score was 37. Tony's Wonderlic score was much higher than Dan Orlovsky's.
RE: Walker  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15433746 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I don't defend any poster on this site. None of them need it.

I criticized people who add nothing to the discussion, and simply attack people personally instead of what they post.

Sorry if that describes you.


Thanks for policing the site, you are doing a great job and we all appreciate it very much
RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
compton : 10/29/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15433669 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:


Quote:






I like this new damning with faint praise you are using. You are very smooth in adapting to ever changing situations!


Dan Orlovsky sees DJ as "Ryan Tannehill type guy whose ceiling is a top 12-16 NFL QB. And DJ isnt a QB that will carry a team to victory but will win with a good team around him (the 2nd level of QB."

Do you think that description fits a franchise QB that a team should build around for 12 years? He basically described DJ as an average QB. Damming with faint praise indeed.
RE: RE: Walker  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15433869 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15433746 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I don't defend any poster on this site. None of them need it.

I criticized people who add nothing to the discussion, and simply attack people personally instead of what they post.

Sorry if that describes you.



Thanks for policing the site, you are doing a great job and we all appreciate it very much


Not policing the site, just calling out the trolls so people who are interested in real discussion can have it.

Why don't you run along now so the adults can talk.
RE: Some people are pretty sensitive  
djm : 10/29/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15433732 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I actually listened to the interview. I like Orlovsky - he comes off like a smart guy. He didn't say anything I disagree with - I just don't take what he says as a positive for Jones or the Giants.


I think what Dan said was fair, I might have a higher ceiling for Jones, but ok fine, and I think your take is fair. If I had Jones as a middle of the road QB I don't think i'd eschew elite collegiate NFL prospects and I don't think i'd want to commit big long term money.

I don't know what Jones is other than I know he isn't bad. I don't know that he isn't going to be great. He's right there on the cusp of either staying here or taking another step forward. Where he goes remains to be seen but it better happen now.
RE: So basically Jones is exactly what several of us have said since the  
Section331 : 10/29/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15433846 arniefez said:
Quote:
first few games of his rookie year. A middle of the pack QB. A guy who is easy to root for and does everything off the field you would hope your quarterback would do from everything that's been reported publicly. Great teammate, hard worker, handles the media very well, doesn't get in trouble. On the field IMO he is tough as hell. As tough as Phil Simms and Eli which is the highest praise I can give.

But unfortunately IMO the game moves too fast for him even in year three and he doesn't have elite QB instincts and skills. IMO if the Giants are being run well after this year they will pick up his 5th year option and try to replace him at the same time.


I'm pretty much on the same page, although I might have a bit more optimistic outlook. I think DJ has some really nice traits - he's a terrific athlete, and he throws a nice deep ball, but I share the concerns about processing. I do, however, feel that he has improved there a little bit this year.

He's shown flashes of excellence, he was fantastic in NO, and very good in DC, but he needs to do it with more consistency. I liked that he played well last week missing so many weapons, but I do think many here have overstated his performance. It was good, but when you've scored 3 points with 16 minutes to go, I don't care who is out, you're not getting an A grade.
RE: So basically Jones is exactly what several of us have said since  
Johnny5 : 10/29/2021 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15433894 Section331 said:
Quote:

I'm pretty much on the same page, although I might have a bit more optimistic outlook. I think DJ has some really nice traits - he's a terrific athlete, and he throws a nice deep ball, but I share the concerns about processing. I do, however, feel that he has improved there a little bit this year.

He's shown flashes of excellence, he was fantastic in NO, and very good in DC, but he needs to do it with more consistency. I liked that he played well last week missing so many weapons, but I do think many here have overstated his performance. It was good, but when you've scored 3 points with 16 minutes to go, I don't care who is out, you're not getting an A grade.

I agree with everything you said here Section331.
One thing to remember  
Go Terps : 10/29/2021 3:31 pm : link
Even Gettleman himself threw the gauntlet down for Jones this year:

Quote:
"Bill Walsh wrote a book called ‘The Winning Edge.’ One of the things he talked about was the two-year rule. Of course he wrote it based on his history in the late 80s and early 90s. And he wrote it based on that and (said) everybody has two years to show where they were. We’re in the three-year rule. The game that colleges are playing is not our game. Not even remotely close. ... So it’s a three-year rule now, and obviously this is an important year for Daniel and an important year for us. What can I tell you? I’m stating the obvious. I have great confidence in him, great faith in him. He’s done some really good stuff in camp so far. You know, you gotta remember he switched offenses. Jason (Garrett) came in, it’s a new offense, it’s new verbiage, it’s new this, it’s new that. It’s a new way of thinking. So it takes time, it takes time. But I have great confidence in Daniel Jones.”


So even if you disregard the thought that Gettleman is right and Walsh's 2 year rule no longer exists (ha!), where is Jones in year 3? 2-5, 19 PPG, with 5 TD passes in 7 games. Likely 2-8 or 3-7 after the next 3 games and the season dead before Thanksgiving.

This is not a "let's hope to see some growth" year for Jones. This is a "go out and get it done" year - and that's according to Gettleman.

The conversation can't be about seeing growth and Jones getting a fourth year on his scholarship.
RE: One thing to remember  
Section331 : 10/29/2021 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15433914 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Even Gettleman himself threw the gauntlet down for Jones this year:



Quote:


"Bill Walsh wrote a book called ‘The Winning Edge.’ One of the things he talked about was the two-year rule. Of course he wrote it based on his history in the late 80s and early 90s. And he wrote it based on that and (said) everybody has two years to show where they were. We’re in the three-year rule. The game that colleges are playing is not our game. Not even remotely close. ... So it’s a three-year rule now, and obviously this is an important year for Daniel and an important year for us. What can I tell you? I’m stating the obvious. I have great confidence in him, great faith in him. He’s done some really good stuff in camp so far. You know, you gotta remember he switched offenses. Jason (Garrett) came in, it’s a new offense, it’s new verbiage, it’s new this, it’s new that. It’s a new way of thinking. So it takes time, it takes time. But I have great confidence in Daniel Jones.”



So even if you disregard the thought that Gettleman is right and Walsh's 2 year rule no longer exists (ha!), where is Jones in year 3? 2-5, 19 PPG, with 5 TD passes in 7 games. Likely 2-8 or 3-7 after the next 3 games and the season dead before Thanksgiving.

This is not a "let's hope to see some growth" year for Jones. This is a "go out and get it done" year - and that's according to Gettleman.

The conversation can't be about seeing growth and Jones getting a fourth year on his scholarship.


The switching offenses excuse just kills me, like Jones is the only young QB that has had to do it. Herbert is on his 2nd OC in 2 years and he hasn't missed a beat. Derek Carr had 2 OC's in his first 2 years and had one of his best seasons in year 2. If a guy can't figure out a new offense, maybe he isn't the guy.
and like the rest of us...  
DannyDimes : 10/29/2021 3:47 pm : link
D.O. has no idea what Jones may or may not be in 2-3 years....
RE: RE: RE: Damning with faint praise  
DonQuixote : 10/29/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15433678 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15433651 Go Terps said:


My views on him haven't changed.


Oh really? We hadn't noticed...
RE: and like the rest of us...  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15433935 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
D.O. has no idea what Jones may or may not be in 2-3 years....


You could say the same about every player in the league. You can say it about Evan Engram. Does that mean every player has 5-6 years before you can fairly evaluate them?
RE: RE: RE: Walker  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15433883 Mike from Ohio said:
[quote] In comment 15433869 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15433746 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I don't defend any poster on this site. None of them need it.

I criticized people who add nothing to the discussion, and simply attack people personally instead of what they post.

Sorry if that describes you.



Thanks for policing the site, you are doing a great job and we all appreciate it very much



Not policing the site, just calling out the trolls so people who are interested in real discussion can have it.

Why don't you run along now so the adults can talk. [/quot

LOL. How about starting now we just ignore each other and you can be an internet tough guy jerk off to others and hurl personal insults at them.
RE: Tannehill  
BlueVinnie : 10/29/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15433699 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Is the most underrated QB in the league. So if he's like that, that's not a bad thing.

Tannehill is a bit underrated but if he is Jones' comp, I really don't think that's a good thing. Tannehill is a nice, efficient QB. He plays with an all-world RB and one of the best WRs in the league. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the Titans could win the AFC but I would say there are very few analysts (or fans) that would make them a favorite. I don't think they are up there with the Bills, Bucs, or Packers. Maybe not even up there with Ravens, Cardinals and Cowboys. One of the major discrepancies between those teams and the Titans is the talent level at QB.

If I'm a GM, and I draft Jones at #6 overall or anywhere in the top 10, Ryan Tannehill level QB play is not what I was hoping for.
RE: For those who don’t have the time/inclination to listen  
giantstock : 10/29/2021 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15433643 gersh said:
Quote:

Basically what many of us think but it’s a good listen


Really?

I get the feeling many on here undoubtedly think he sucks enough to say "he is NOT the guy."
Drafting a QB  
Archer : 10/29/2021 5:44 pm : link
There is no guarantee in drafting a QB
The following are the QBs selected top 6 from 2016 - 2020
For this exercise I am not including QBs selected out on the top 6



Quote:

2016
Goff 1
Wentz 2

2017
Trubiski 2

2018
Mayfield 1
Darnold 3
(Allen 7)

2019
Murray 1
Jones 6

2020
Burrow 1
Tua 5
Herbert 6


So how would you rate these picks ?

I would say that
Murray
Burrow
Herbert
Jones
Mayfield
Tua
Wentz
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski


Tannehill  
Ike#88 : 10/29/2021 6:10 pm : link
is the biggest limiting factor to the Titans trying to get to a Super Bowl. Switch him and Allen on the Bills and who has the better team? The Titans immediately. Christ switch him and Herbert and the Titans are way better. DJ has a lot of season left and we got off to a horrendous start but lets see what he can do. I hope Garrett is not the limiting factor in his career with us.
Archer  
Go Terps : 10/29/2021 6:12 pm : link
How is Jones ahead of Mayfield, Wentz, and Goff?
RE: Archer  
Producer : 10/29/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15434035 Go Terps said:
Quote:
How is Jones ahead of Mayfield, Wentz, and Goff?


Tie goes to Jones and Jones gets a 20% homefield bump. And Jones gets good guy points. And extra points for likeability. And Jones looks like Eli Manning.

RE: Drafting a QB  
bw in dc : 10/29/2021 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15434018 Archer said:
Quote:

So how would you rate these picks ?

I would say that
Murray
Burrow
Herbert
Jones
Mayfield
Tua
Wentz
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski


Wentz was on the verge of an MVP in 2017 before the injury. He's much more accomplished than Jones. And he's starting to play really well for the Colts right now.

Goff has been to a SB and had two seasons where he threw 28+ TDs. I know he's playing for the hideous Lions now, but he's played better than Jones in his career.

So I would re-rack your list to:

Wentz
Herbert
Murray
Burrow
Mayfield
Goff
Trubiski

And everyone else, including Jones, is basically splitting hairs...
RE: Archer  
BigBlueShock : 10/29/2021 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15434035 Go Terps said:
Quote:
How is Jones ahead of Mayfield, Wentz, and Goff?

Having him ahead of Mayfield and Wentz is insane but a case can be made over Goff. I’m not Jones’ biggest fan but I’d take him over Goff. Goff in games without McVay has a record of 0-14. He was 0-7 his rookie season and 0-7 this season. He’s absolute trash without McVay and a shit ton of talent around him. Coaching and talent around a QB apparently matter.
here's the proper order  
Producer : 10/29/2021 6:36 pm : link

Herbert
Burrow
Murray
Mayfield
Wentz
Tua
Jones
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski


Trubisky...  
bw in dc : 10/29/2021 6:58 pm : link
has arguably been = or > than Jones. And it pains me to say that because I can't stand Trubisky's game...
RE: here's the proper order  
BrettNYG10 : 10/29/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15434046 Producer said:
Quote:

Herbert
Burrow
Murray
Mayfield
Wentz
Tua
Jones
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski


I take Burrow over Herbert. Herbert has superior physical skills but there's something about Burrow I like more that I can't put my finger on.
RE: RE: RE: Isn’t this  
ajr2456 : 10/29/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15433689 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433615 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15433610 mako J said:


Quote:


The guy who called Judge Timmy Toughnuts?




+1

I don't know what you guys see in him, he is a caricature and was a scrub QB.



Just curious, who are all the good analysts that A. played the game and B. were great players?

Orlovsky had a rough start to his career mainly because he was far to loud, trying to talk over everyone he was working with. He's more reserved now and incredibly insightful. I haven't actually read or listened to his Jones comments but that has nothing to do with my thoughts on him either way.

He's done what Tony Romo hasn't been able to do - tone it the fuck down and let your insights lead the convo, not the volume/frequency.


Right. Some of the best coaches in any sport were scrub players. Talent doesn’t have much to do with your ability to evaluate the game. Accorsi never even played a down of college football and worked in PR in the NFL first.
RE: RE: here's the proper order  
islander1 : 10/29/2021 11:59 pm : link
In comment 15434053 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15434046 Producer said:


Quote:



Herbert
Burrow
Murray
Mayfield
Wentz
Tua
Jones
Goff
Darnold
Trubiski





I take Burrow over Herbert. Herbert has superior physical skills but there's something about Burrow I like more that I can't put my finger on.


Yeah, it feels like Burrow has 'it'.

Those intangibles that make your sum skill level greater than the individual parts.
The problem with Jones is well noted here  
islander1 : 12:03 am : link
but what critics are perhaps underestimating is the fact that you can spend well over a decade constantly rebuilding with young QBs before you finally get it something close to 'right'.

Look at Cleveland and Cinncinnati. The Jets. Constantly in a state of rebuild because of high QB picks that don't pan out.

I'm not saying we give Jones a second contract right now, but this idea that doing it again will get you a top 7-8 QB in the league in 4-5 years is risky at best. There's only (that) many of those QBs. You're probably looking at 2-3 years to see if your investment works out, otherwise rinse/repeat like the above teams.

If I knew Jones would be a top half QB and didn't break the QB bank, I'd be inclined to consider keeping him. You can put other talent around him. Maybe an OL worth a damn.
Put Daniel Jones to the side, forget about him  
BSIMatt : 12:47 am : link
This idea that there are QBs that you can with by having a good team around them, and then another level up of qbs that carry their team to victory is a myth.

It can happen in a particular game, or even a great run of excellence over a season by a qb outplaying his supporting cast…it would still be very rare and to suggest there’s a whole class of them out there willing their sub par teams to victory year in and year out is just…wrong.

You can see that in college for sure, QBs that are at such a level they are taking over games and really carrying their teams. The nfl is far too competitive for that to be the case for any consistent length of time across a range of players.
RE: Trubisky...  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:28 am : link
In comment 15434051 bw in dc said:
Quote:
has arguably been = or > than Jones. And it pains me to say that because I can't stand Trubisky's game...


That's a poor argument to throw out there, and I couldn't disagree more. Trubisky had a top 15 WR in Allen Robinson, David Montgomery and at the beginning the ultimate security blanket in Tarik Cohen. And he still couldn't hit the side of the barn with some of his throws.

Jones and Tannehill are a good comparison because they are both solid QBs who can make plays with their feet and are best in RPO situations with early vertical reads. Jones still needs to improve on his decision making a lot.

Don't think Jones will ever end up being an upper echelon QB, but that's more an indictment of Gettleman than Jones - we're lucky we didn't end up with Drew Lock.

