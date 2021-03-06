Slayton being discussed for trade

it's because they think even beyond Toney/Shep/Golladay coming back they can get similar production from Ross/Pettis/Johnson.
Given how the season has gone with injuries though I wouldn't be too quick to deal Slayton. Especially since there's a good chance Shepard won't come back unless he takes a pay cut due to unreliability.
really a fan of trading Slayton unless we get a second, which no one will give. I think he's underrated here, and the rest of the WRs are either unproven, injury prone, or both. Slayton has the same problems to some extent, but has flashed more and has some deep speed.
is much better than Ross or Pettis. Ross came here on a cheap one year "prove it" deal. Pettis didn't even make the 53. The Giants instead claimed Collin Johnson off of waivers from Jacksonville. Pettis cleared waivers after final cuts, and nobody plucked him off our PS.
he's burried on this depth chart behind KG, Toney, and Shep, and unfortunately with all the restructurings it looks like Shep will be bcak next year.
I get it that Shep is always hurt and you need depth but Slayton is nothing special (IMO Ross is better) and is still living off his reputation from his rookie year. Also I believe he only has 1 cost controlled year left on his rookie deal and he won't get a 2nd contract here. I'd be fine unloading slayton. i imagine they'd be able to get a 4
Slayton is easily replaceable. He's also had several terrible drops dating even into last year (including two this year that were automatic TDs). He's actually had two pretty mediocre games this year in the games we won.
Some of the "magic" he had with Jones has been replicated or improved upon by others.
He's really a depth receiver and won't get a 2nd deal here.
There's so many receivers now coming out of college, you can easily keep drafting one each year in the mid-late rounds (a la Slayton).
You lost me when you said he was mediocre in the Giants wins. Against Carolina he led all receivers with 63 yards. That may not sound impressive but pro-rated over an entire season and you have 1,000 yards. As for the New Orleans game, I don't think he played and if he did he opportunity was quite limited.
and and while there's never a good time for a drop his drop timing seems worse than most. What's the return? a 4th? a 5th? If he catches that pass against Washington the Giants season probably looks a lot different right now. I'd rather keep Pettis over him.
He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.
I think he most surely hasn't live up to his rookie year
He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.
Amani had trouble tracking passes too, his 1st three years or so...Slayton is faster.
But, yeah, I'd trade him for whatever they get in picks.
-Raiders save CAP space
-There was an article about them being in on trading for WR Andy Isabella so it seems they are looking for a WR.
-All players have 1 more year under contract so it's not just a move for this season.
-Raiders have 2 good edge guys so they don't need Ferrell, but X-men gives some rotation.
-Ferrel fits what the Giants do
-He has 1yr left after this year and will cost 10M, so need to find money
-Fifth year option is there if they want it, though will be expensive.
-They did it with L Williams
-If it works out, using one of the 1st rounders next year on Edge becomes less of a need.
He's a good third receiver, but with Golladay, Shep and Toney we don't
unless someone is willing to part with a second rounder.
This guy can play. And he split a secondary for a quick-6.
Don't trade this guy. He's one of the still young players for the future.
You may be right about how good he is but nobody is giving a second rounder for him. Right now he's a fringe starter/quality depth. He's at best the 4th-best receiver on the Giants, maybe 5th behind Golladay, Toney, Shepard and Ross. He may have a lot of upside but the Giants would be lucky to get a 4th for him.
He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.
Amani had trouble tracking passes too, his 1st three years or so...Slayton is faster.
But, yeah, I'd trade him for whatever they get in picks.
Yeah, but I think Slayton is regressing. If his name is out there, I'm ok with a draft pick.
is very similar to Engram in that the process of a completed catch just does not come naturally to him. He's not a hands catcher, struggles to get separation. He's a great stretch the field/deep threat type guy, as we've seen with some of his 40+ yard TDs. But that's just about the extent of his game.
season trades rarely bring much. My guess is we couldn't get more than a fifth for him, which in my view is not enough. Who knows at this point whether he will get a second contract? He's not a FA until 2023. We also already have a lot of picks next year because of the various trades we made during the draft and during final cuts.
the potential he showed as a rookie had us all excited, and I think a lot of folks are still viewing him through that shimmer. He hasn't lived up to our visions of him. He's depth on a healthy team. If someone needs to bolster their receiving corp, and are willing to part with a decent pick, go for it. Don't trade him for a 6th or 7th, though. 3rd is the dream. 4th is OK. 5th if we really want to stockpile draft picks.
there are maybe 20 players earning big money, a few in the middle (Shepard is in that group) and a ton who are getting relatively little. The only receivers getting second contracts are the stars (Justin Jefferson will undoubtedly get a second contract). The rest will go looking for work when their contracts run out and the middle tier guys get cut because you can get cheaper receivers from the pool below them.
So, yeah, you might as well trade Slayton to a desperate playoff team and get the pick back. Pettis and Ross are both hambones, but they are cheap hambones and you can maybe sign both cheap next season to one year deals. If not, there will be other hambones from the low rent receiver pool. It's not like any of these guys are going to be stars.
Slayton was a good pick. He is a marginal starter (in 3WR) sets and is cheap. Why would we want to trade him. He leaves in 2023 if he doesn't show an improvement over his rookie year.
WR if they can get healthy is a strength. Let's keep that strength and focus on getting more.
Why? Because he's only under contract for one more season, and he's a 4th receiver. You don't re-sign 4th receivers. You replace him, and actually, the Giants have plenty of viable replacement candidates already on the roster with Ross, Johnson, and Pettis.
The Giants aren't making the playoffs, so you're trading one year of Slayton for 4 years of a drafted, cost-controlled player.
It's an obvious decision for proper resource allocation. They should look to move Engram as well, but there's probably not much of a market for him.
I could see keeping Slayton (much moreso than an Engram) but
He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.
Amani had trouble tracking passes too, his 1st three years or so...Slayton is faster.
But, yeah, I'd trade him for whatever they get in picks.
Yeah, but I think Slayton is regressing. If his name is out there, I'm ok with a draft pick.
When Anakim had the temerity to opine that Slayton wasn't a true #1 and how much shit he took for it? On a site that dramatically overrates its team's players often, that had to be one of the most egregious examples.
Given how the season has gone with injuries though I wouldn't be too quick to deal Slayton. Especially since there's a good chance Shepard won't come back unless he takes a pay cut due to unreliability.
Dude is never healthy. He'd fit right in with the Giants WRs
Quote:
Parker was pretty good. I'd take him.
Dude is never healthy. He'd fit right in with the Giants WRs
ahh
That rationale applies to damn near everyone on the roster. Nobody seems likely to get a second contract.
He's definitely better than Ross or Pettis. He's a good #3/4 WR and given our injury history depth isn't a luxury for us.
I get it that Shep is always hurt and you need depth but Slayton is nothing special (IMO Ross is better) and is still living off his reputation from his rookie year. Also I believe he only has 1 cost controlled year left on his rookie deal and he won't get a 2nd contract here. I'd be fine unloading slayton. i imagine they'd be able to get a 4
unless someone is willing to part with a second rounder.
This guy can play. And he split a secondary for a quick-6.
Don't trade this guy. He's one of the still young players for the future.
They probably think he's expendable with Toney now on board, but Golladay, Shepard, and Toney miss a ton of time, which gives Slayton more value.
Maybe he's unhappy in a crowded room.
Slayton is none of those and is a young player that could be part of a solid foundation.
Related question - anyone who is a healthy scratch on Monday, or maybe could have come back from injury but doesn't play, could that be signal the player is being traded?
You lost me when you said he was mediocre in the Giants wins. Against Carolina he led all receivers with 63 yards. That may not sound impressive but pro-rated over an entire season and you have 1,000 yards. As for the New Orleans game, I don't think he played and if he did he opportunity was quite limited.
I disagree.
Quote:
of WRs.
I disagree.
Fair enough.
If SLayton were a 1st round pick... I think you might feel differently.
Who would want the X-man?
Anyone besides Gettleman, that is.
Quote:
Yeah, but I think Slayton is regressing. If his name is out there, I'm ok with a draft pick.
Quote:
Plus, I like Pettis and what he brings to the table.
That rationale applies to damn near everyone on the roster. Nobody seems likely to get a second contract.
Do you ever tire of posting the same thing, because I am one guy that gets tired of reading it. We get it by now...
I'd frankly be surprised if we make any trades.
Slayton was a good pick. He is a marginal starter (in 3WR) sets and is cheap. Why would we want to trade him. He leaves in 2023 if he doesn't show an improvement over his rookie year.
WR if they can get healthy is a strength. Let's keep that strength and focus on getting more.
So, yeah, you might as well trade Slayton to a desperate playoff team and get the pick back. Pettis and Ross are both hambones, but they are cheap hambones and you can maybe sign both cheap next season to one year deals. If not, there will be other hambones from the low rent receiver pool. It's not like any of these guys are going to be stars.
Slayton was a good pick. He is a marginal starter (in 3WR) sets and is cheap. Why would we want to trade him. He leaves in 2023 if he doesn't show an improvement over his rookie year.
WR if they can get healthy is a strength. Let's keep that strength and focus on getting more.
Why? Because he's only under contract for one more season, and he's a 4th receiver. You don't re-sign 4th receivers. You replace him, and actually, the Giants have plenty of viable replacement candidates already on the roster with Ross, Johnson, and Pettis.
The Giants aren't making the playoffs, so you're trading one year of Slayton for 4 years of a drafted, cost-controlled player.
It's an obvious decision for proper resource allocation. They should look to move Engram as well, but there's probably not much of a market for him.
Quote:
Plus, I like Pettis and what he brings to the table.
That rationale applies to damn near everyone on the roster. Nobody seems likely to get a second contract.
According to you, NO ONE is worth a second contract, so…..what’s your point, exactly?
Package them up for a third and 7th.
Tell Gettleman to start working the telegraph machine in Jints Central!
Quote:
In comment 15433831 JonC said:
Quote:
He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.
Amani had trouble tracking passes too, his 1st three years or so...Slayton is faster.
But, yeah, I'd trade him for whatever they get in picks.
Yeah, but I think Slayton is regressing. If his name is out there, I'm ok with a draft pick.
Absolutely. I'd trade everyone but a handful.