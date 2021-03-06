for display only
Slayton being discussed for trade

Joey in VA : 10/29/2021 12:54 pm
According to Kleinman
Lonk - ( New Window )
I thought  
BigBlueJ : 10/29/2021 12:56 pm : link
Parker was pretty good. I'd take him.
i'd imagine if they are trading Slayton they won't trade for a diff WR  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2021 12:58 pm : link
it's because they think even beyond Toney/Shep/Golladay coming back they can get similar production from Ross/Pettis/Johnson.

Given how the season has gone with injuries though I wouldn't be too quick to deal Slayton. Especially since there's a good chance Shepard won't come back unless he takes a pay cut due to unreliability.
I'm ok with it  
JonC : 10/29/2021 12:59 pm : link
He's kinda limited and disappears, and gets dinged often. Pettis is looking like a better fit for than running slant and GO routes. Ok with trading Engram too.
Has Slayton  
BigBlueJ : 10/29/2021 1:00 pm : link
built up that much value to want a reasonable draft pick. I reckon with the restructure that Shep is back next year.
I actually like Slayton  
Go Terps : 10/29/2021 1:01 pm : link
But trading anyone on the roster is a good thing.
I am generally pro-trade  
santacruzom : 10/29/2021 1:01 pm : link
at this stage for the Giants, but man, I like Slayton. I hope he can stay on the team and realize the potential he showed.
RE: I thought  
KDavies : 10/29/2021 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15433714 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
Parker was pretty good. I'd take him.


Dude is never healthy. He'd fit right in with the Giants WRs
Slayton isn't getting a second contract with us so why not trade him..  
jvm52106 : 10/29/2021 1:04 pm : link
Plus, I like Pettis and what he brings to the table.
Parker  
santacruzom : 10/29/2021 1:04 pm : link
is one of those guys who feels like he's been in the league for ten years. I'm surprised he's "only" 28.
Not  
AcidTest : 10/29/2021 1:05 pm : link
really a fan of trading Slayton unless we get a second, which no one will give. I think he's underrated here, and the rest of the WRs are either unproven, injury prone, or both. Slayton has the same problems to some extent, but has flashed more and has some deep speed.
RE: RE: I thought  
BigBlueJ : 10/29/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15433726 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15433714 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


Parker was pretty good. I'd take him.



Dude is never healthy. He'd fit right in with the Giants WRs


ahh
So  
AcidTest : 10/29/2021 1:08 pm : link
we're discussing trade Slayton, but not Engram? Figures. Typical Giants.
I'm a Slayton guy  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10/29/2021 1:08 pm : link
I'd rather keep him. Think he's better than Ross and Pettis.
RE: Slayton isn't getting a second contract with us so why not trade him..  
Go Terps : 10/29/2021 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15433729 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Plus, I like Pettis and what he brings to the table.


That rationale applies to damn near everyone on the roster. Nobody seems likely to get a second contract.
RE: I'm a Slayton guy  
BillT : 10/29/2021 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15433736 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I'd rather keep him. Think he's better than Ross and Pettis.

He's definitely better than Ross or Pettis. He's a good #3/4 WR and given our injury history depth isn't a luxury for us.
Slayton  
AcidTest : 10/29/2021 1:12 pm : link
is much better than Ross or Pettis. Ross came here on a cheap one year "prove it" deal. Pettis didn't even make the 53. The Giants instead claimed Collin Johnson off of waivers from Jacksonville. Pettis cleared waivers after final cuts, and nobody plucked him off our PS.
i'm ok trading him  
GiantsFan84 : 10/29/2021 1:15 pm : link
he's burried on this depth chart behind KG, Toney, and Shep, and unfortunately with all the restructurings it looks like Shep will be bcak next year.

I get it that Shep is always hurt and you need depth but Slayton is nothing special (IMO Ross is better) and is still living off his reputation from his rookie year. Also I believe he only has 1 cost controlled year left on his rookie deal and he won't get a 2nd contract here. I'd be fine unloading slayton. i imagine they'd be able to get a 4
.  
Danny Kanell : 10/29/2021 1:28 pm : link
I don't hate it.
To be clear  
Joey in VA : 10/29/2021 1:33 pm : link
Kleinman also said Engram has several suitors
The tweet doesn't say much  
Beer Man : 10/29/2021 1:34 pm : link
Are the Giants shopping him or did someone approach the team about the possibility?
Neither Ross nor Petts is under contract next year.  
BigBlueNH : 10/29/2021 1:35 pm : link
The only 5 who are, are Slayton, Golladay, Shepherd, Toney and Collin johnson.
Very good depth player...  
Racer : 10/29/2021 1:38 pm : link
...and seems like a good citizen, but this team needs to find a way to add difference-makers.
I wouldn't trade Slayton  
M.S. : 10/29/2021 1:48 pm : link

unless someone is willing to part with a second rounder.

This guy can play. And he split a secondary for a quick-6.

Don't trade this guy. He's one of the still young players for the future.



I'm indifferent  
JohninSC : 10/29/2021 1:50 pm : link
to Slayton. He seems like a replaceable player, IMO.
People overrate and inflate salary cap value to WRs all the time  
Sammo85 : 10/29/2021 1:55 pm : link
Slayton is easily replaceable. He's also had several terrible drops dating even into last year (including two this year that were automatic TDs). He's actually had two pretty mediocre games this year in the games we won.

Some of the "magic" he had with Jones has been replicated or improved upon by others.

He's really a depth receiver and won't get a 2nd deal here.

There's so many receivers now coming out of college, you can easily keep drafting one each year in the mid-late rounds (a la Slayton).
He has disappeared for stretches  
GiantTuff1 : 10/29/2021 1:57 pm : link
but deployed properly he can make a difference as a 3rd or 4th WR.

They probably think he's expendable with Toney now on board, but Golladay, Shepard, and Toney miss a ton of time, which gives Slayton more value.

Maybe he's unhappy in a crowded room.
I hope they don't trade him  
D HOS : 10/29/2021 1:57 pm : link
I think the guys you trade are guys that clearly are leaving in 1-2 seasons, or guys that will attract attention and where the drop off to the next guy is slight, cap problems, or troublesome guys.

Slayton is none of those and is a young player that could be part of a solid foundation.

Related question - anyone who is a healthy scratch on Monday, or maybe could have come back from injury but doesn't play, could that be signal the player is being traded?
The way our guys go down, we kinda need like 10 receivers...  
MOOPS : 10/29/2021 1:58 pm : link
just so we can have 5 active for any given game.
Slayton is the Engram  
Dnew15 : 10/29/2021 2:02 pm : link
of WRs.
RE: People overrate and inflate salary cap value to WRs all the time  
M.S. : 10/29/2021 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15433798 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Slayton is easily replaceable. He's also had several terrible drops dating even into last year (including two this year that were automatic TDs). He's actually had two pretty mediocre games this year in the games we won.

Some of the "magic" he had with Jones has been replicated or improved upon by others.

He's really a depth receiver and won't get a 2nd deal here.

There's so many receivers now coming out of college, you can easily keep drafting one each year in the mid-late rounds (a la Slayton).

You lost me when you said he was mediocre in the Giants wins. Against Carolina he led all receivers with 63 yards. That may not sound impressive but pro-rated over an entire season and you have 1,000 yards. As for the New Orleans game, I don't think he played and if he did he opportunity was quite limited.
RE: Slayton is the Engram  
M.S. : 10/29/2021 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15433809 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
of WRs.

I disagree.
He drops too many passes  
arniefez : 10/29/2021 2:14 pm : link
and and while there's never a good time for a drop his drop timing seems worse than most. What's the return? a 4th? a 5th? If he catches that pass against Washington the Giants season probably looks a lot different right now. I'd rather keep Pettis over him.
Mentioned on that same tweeter  
rasbutant : 10/29/2021 2:16 pm : link
I wonder what the Raiders would want for Clelin Ferrell. He is actually a good fit for what Graham is doing with his edge guys. We just don't have any money to re-sign him is the problem.
RE: RE: Slayton is the Engram  
Dnew15 : 10/29/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15433811 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15433809 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


of WRs.


I disagree.


Fair enough.

If SLayton were a 1st round pick... I think you might feel differently.

Sammo  
JonC : 10/29/2021 2:25 pm : link
On target. If they know there's no second deal coming, get a draft pick for him.
A few issues with Slayton  
JonC : 10/29/2021 2:27 pm : link
He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.
I think he most surely hasn't live up to his rookie year  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/29/2021 2:39 pm : link
...and he is not reliable catching the ball either. So if they could get back only the 5th rounder they used on him, I'd do it.
RE: A few issues with Slayton  
section125 : 10/29/2021 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15433831 JonC said:
Quote:
He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.


Amani had trouble tracking passes too, his 1st three years or so...Slayton is faster.
But, yeah, I'd trade him for whatever they get in picks.
Trade  
rasbutant : 10/29/2021 2:49 pm : link
Slayton and Oshane Ximines for Clelin Ferrell?

-Raiders save CAP space
-There was an article about them being in on trading for WR Andy Isabella so it seems they are looking for a WR.
-All players have 1 more year under contract so it's not just a move for this season.
-Raiders have 2 good edge guys so they don't need Ferrell, but X-men gives some rotation.

-Ferrel fits what the Giants do
-He has 1yr left after this year and will cost 10M, so need to find money
-Fifth year option is there if they want it, though will be expensive.
-They did it with L Williams
-If it works out, using one of the 1st rounders next year on Edge becomes less of a need.

He's a good third receiver, but with Golladay, Shep and Toney we don't  
Ira : 10/29/2021 2:49 pm : link
need that. And Pettis and Ross give us depth past that. But I'd want a 3rd for him.
RE: Trade  
M.S. : 10/29/2021 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15433848 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Slayton and Oshane Ximines for Clelin Ferrell?

-Raiders save CAP space
-There was an article about them being in on trading for WR Andy Isabella so it seems they are looking for a WR.
-All players have 1 more year under contract so it's not just a move for this season.
-Raiders have 2 good edge guys so they don't need Ferrell, but X-men gives some rotation.

-Ferrel fits what the Giants do
-He has 1yr left after this year and will cost 10M, so need to find money
-Fifth year option is there if they want it, though will be expensive.
-They did it with L Williams
-If it works out, using one of the 1st rounders next year on Edge becomes less of a need.

Who would want the X-man?

Anyone besides Gettleman, that is.
RE: I wouldn't trade Slayton  
81_Great_Dane : 10/29/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15433793 M.S. said:
Quote:

unless someone is willing to part with a second rounder.

This guy can play. And he split a secondary for a quick-6.

Don't trade this guy. He's one of the still young players for the future.
You may be right about how good he is but nobody is giving a second rounder for him. Right now he's a fringe starter/quality depth. He's at best the 4th-best receiver on the Giants, maybe 5th behind Golladay, Toney, Shepard and Ross. He may have a lot of upside but the Giants would be lucky to get a 4th for him.
I think they could get a 5 for Slayton  
Breeze_94 : 10/29/2021 3:11 pm : link
Not sure about anything more. Saints and Green Bay both appear pretty desperate for WR help
Who is Dov Kleinman  
Giants73 : 10/29/2021 3:15 pm : link
How does he have inside knowledge? Has he broke any news in the past? Looking at his account, seems he is throwing a bunch of sh!t against the wall hoping something sticks.
RE: RE: A few issues with Slayton  
JonC : 10/29/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15433847 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433831 JonC said:


Quote:


He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.



Amani had trouble tracking passes too, his 1st three years or so...Slayton is faster.
But, yeah, I'd trade him for whatever they get in picks.


Yeah, but I think Slayton is regressing. If his name is out there, I'm ok with a draft pick.
slayton  
ryanmkeane : 10/29/2021 3:27 pm : link
is very similar to Engram in that the process of a completed catch just does not come naturally to him. He's not a hands catcher, struggles to get separation. He's a great stretch the field/deep threat type guy, as we've seen with some of his 40+ yard TDs. But that's just about the extent of his game.
I don't dislike Slayton  
j_rud : 10/29/2021 3:30 pm : link
but he's not consistent enough, in production or availability, to warrant a second contract. I doubt it's higher than a 5th though.


I'd be okay with that,  
darren in pdx : 10/29/2021 3:33 pm : link
Slayton doesn't seem to have progressed much since his rookie season. He's not a bad player to have on a rookie deal, but I wouldn't give him a 2nd contract.
RE: RE: Slayton isn't getting a second contract with us so why not trade him..  
DonQuixote : 10/29/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15433740 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15433729 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


Plus, I like Pettis and what he brings to the table.



That rationale applies to damn near everyone on the roster. Nobody seems likely to get a second contract.


Do you ever tire of posting the same thing, because I am one guy that gets tired of reading it. We get it by now...
In  
AcidTest : 10/29/2021 3:45 pm : link
season trades rarely bring much. My guess is we couldn't get more than a fifth for him, which in my view is not enough. Who knows at this point whether he will get a second contract? He's not a FA until 2023. We also already have a lot of picks next year because of the various trades we made during the draft and during final cuts.

I'd frankly be surprised if we make any trades.
OK we get a 5th  
SLIM_ : 10/29/2021 4:06 pm : link
and we probably burn it to try to replace him.

Slayton was a good pick. He is a marginal starter (in 3WR) sets and is cheap. Why would we want to trade him. He leaves in 2023 if he doesn't show an improvement over his rookie year.

WR if they can get healthy is a strength. Let's keep that strength and focus on getting more.

I Love Slayton, His head is in the game. remember the pep talk he  
MartyNJ1969 : 10/29/2021 4:26 pm : link
gave #51 last game. He is our healthest WR right now and he is not perfect, but he is definitely tough WR3 and can be clutch catching the ball. He just needs more xp
he's not making or breaking this team  
fkap : 10/29/2021 5:13 pm : link
the potential he showed as a rookie had us all excited, and I think a lot of folks are still viewing him through that shimmer. He hasn't lived up to our visions of him. He's depth on a healthy team. If someone needs to bolster their receiving corp, and are willing to part with a decent pick, go for it. Don't trade him for a 6th or 7th, though. 3rd is the dream. 4th is OK. 5th if we really want to stockpile draft picks.
Trade him  
giantstock : 10/29/2021 5:23 pm : link
He is vastly overrated.
NFL salaries for receivers  
HomerJones45 : 10/29/2021 5:27 pm : link
there are maybe 20 players earning big money, a few in the middle (Shepard is in that group) and a ton who are getting relatively little. The only receivers getting second contracts are the stars (Justin Jefferson will undoubtedly get a second contract). The rest will go looking for work when their contracts run out and the middle tier guys get cut because you can get cheaper receivers from the pool below them.

So, yeah, you might as well trade Slayton to a desperate playoff team and get the pick back. Pettis and Ross are both hambones, but they are cheap hambones and you can maybe sign both cheap next season to one year deals. If not, there will be other hambones from the low rent receiver pool. It's not like any of these guys are going to be stars.
RE: OK we get a 5th  
allstarjim : 10/29/2021 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15433956 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
and we probably burn it to try to replace him.

Slayton was a good pick. He is a marginal starter (in 3WR) sets and is cheap. Why would we want to trade him. He leaves in 2023 if he doesn't show an improvement over his rookie year.

WR if they can get healthy is a strength. Let's keep that strength and focus on getting more.


Why? Because he's only under contract for one more season, and he's a 4th receiver. You don't re-sign 4th receivers. You replace him, and actually, the Giants have plenty of viable replacement candidates already on the roster with Ross, Johnson, and Pettis.

The Giants aren't making the playoffs, so you're trading one year of Slayton for 4 years of a drafted, cost-controlled player.

It's an obvious decision for proper resource allocation. They should look to move Engram as well, but there's probably not much of a market for him.
I could see keeping Slayton (much moreso than an Engram) but  
Jimmy Googs : 10/29/2021 6:04 pm : link
gathering as many picks as possible for the next GM is not a bad strategy.
RE: RE: Slayton isn't getting a second contract with us so why not trade him..  
speedywheels : 10/29/2021 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15433740 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15433729 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


Plus, I like Pettis and what he brings to the table.



That rationale applies to damn near everyone on the roster. Nobody seems likely to get a second contract.


According to you, NO ONE is worth a second contract, so…..what’s your point, exactly?
I like Slayton  
Joe Beckwith : 10/29/2021 6:55 pm : link
But he’s a slower EE: makes the spectacular catch, drops the easy one at critical spots, is an injury waiting to happen.

Package them up for a third and 7th.
RE: I actually like Slayton  
Milton : 10/29/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15433724 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But trading anyone on the roster is a good thing.
Maybe you'll get lucky and he'll be traded to a team you actually root for.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10/29/2021 7:02 pm : link
Feels like Darius' best season was his rookie one. It might be; I'm not looking @ his stats.
Great!  
trueblueinpw : 10/29/2021 7:10 pm : link
There’s a very short list of people on this roster I wouldn’t trade. And Slayton’s not on that list.


Tell Gettleman to start working the telegraph machine in Jints Central!
RE: RE: RE: A few issues with Slayton  
section125 : 10/29/2021 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15433897 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15433847 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15433831 JonC said:


Quote:


He disappears for long stretches, he drops too many passes, he's struggling to track deep passes which is typically his best routes other than slants, he just looks like the game is too fast for him too often.



Amani had trouble tracking passes too, his 1st three years or so...Slayton is faster.
But, yeah, I'd trade him for whatever they get in picks.



Yeah, but I think Slayton is regressing. If his name is out there, I'm ok with a draft pick.


Absolutely. I'd trade everyone but a handful.
I'd rather keep Slayton and Engram  
Blue92 : 10/29/2021 9:05 pm : link
Just to be able to evaluate Jones as fully as possible, which I believe should be priority #1 for the organization right now. We're not getting premium picks for these guys.
Remember just last year  
santacruzom : 12:56 am : link
When Anakim had the temerity to opine that Slayton wasn't a true #1 and how much shit he took for it? On a site that dramatically overrates its team's players often, that had to be one of the most egregious examples.
