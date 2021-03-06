Changed your mind on Jones? Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 1:09 pm

Who else on BBI has changed their minds on Jones?



Why?



What specifically changed your mind?



For me, as like as more data piled up, I kept using excuses to justify Jones' objective results. Then, I considered his limitations at Duke and they were the same as in the NFL. I started to feel like a fraud defending Jones. I was defending him only because I wanted to be right.



If you have felt one way about Jones and and have never changed, I am really not interested in discussing this with you. I just understand that view point and feel nothing productive can come from that discussion.