Changed your mind on Jones?

Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 1:09 pm
Who else on BBI has changed their minds on Jones?

Why?

What specifically changed your mind?

For me, as like as more data piled up, I kept using excuses to justify Jones' objective results. Then, I considered his limitations at Duke and they were the same as in the NFL. I started to feel like a fraud defending Jones. I was defending him only because I wanted to be right.

If you have felt one way about Jones and and have never changed, I am really not interested in discussing this with you. I just understand that view point and feel nothing productive can come from that discussion.
I changed my mind on him but it was pre-draft in 2019  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2021 1:15 pm : link
I had originally fully bought the generally accepted narrative that he was a cutcliffe disciple with mediocre stats. Had zero interest in him.

2 things turned me around.

1. the rushing ability. I liked that he was clearly more mobile than the alternatives at the time (Haskins/Lock).

2. under the hood the talent deficit at Duke was more significant than I'd realized and Jones had more flashy attributes than I'd expected. Long runs, scrambles, and on target deep balls while under pressure.

I was always in on Eli too, and honestly I think it's nowhere near as hard to defend Jones' performance now than Eli's in 2007 after the Vikings game.
JHC  
BigBlueJ : 10/29/2021 1:15 pm : link
You getting paid by the clicks too? Can we at least wait for something substantive to happen, like after the next game?
Does it matter which way my mind has changed?  
cjac : 10/29/2021 1:15 pm : link
Because i'm souring on him as time goes on here.
yeah  
santacruzom : 10/29/2021 1:23 pm : link
I was so impressed by what I saw when he first played in that Tampa game. I remember thinking that we finally landed the type of QB I'm always envious of when I see them on other teams -- the kind who can routinely make magic happen, for lack of a better way to say it.

The trouble is, he hasn't shown that he's the kind who can routinely make the routine happen.
 
christian : 10/29/2021 1:28 pm : link
I’ve changed my mind on his upside.

I originally thought he had the requisite skills to be good not great. I felt in the right systems with the right coaching he could have a Carr/Tannehill ceiling as his career progressed.

I love his wheels, I love his toughness, I love his deep ball.

I don’t love his decision making, pocket awareness, and ability to make the throws outside of a clean pocket.

His upside to me is more in the Bridgewater group in my view.

Hasn’t Been Discussed Enough Here  
Samiam : 10/29/2021 1:28 pm : link
Thanks for bringing it up
i'm done trying to figure him out  
GiantNatty : 10/29/2021 1:31 pm : link
he is the QB this year and that's beyond a doubt (and the thought of a game in which our starting QB was glennon was enough to make me appreciate the heck out of jones).

so i figure might as well enjoy the ride, enjoy the things he does well, and stop worrying about who he'll be in 2025.

things like playing the week after getting the snot kicked out of him, and popping right after making a one-handed catch and getting blasted by a safety in a 5-3 game are things i really enjoy now that i'm not focused about tomorrow.

i am happy that he's the face of the franchise, i think he's the best player on the team by a country mile, and i've seen glimpses of how good he could be when surrounded by capable players.

draft night, i was incredibly surprised we drafted him. since then i've come around. i think he has a lot of skill and given just a modicum of talent around him, i think he would thrive.

the older i get the more i realize how important patience is with talented players and i think he's a talented player.
When we drafted him I was furious  
cjac : 10/29/2021 1:41 pm : link
i thought we wouldn't have a winning team for the next 5 years

Then he looked so great at points his rookie year I changed my mind and thought that by year 3 he'd be great.

Now it is year 3 and i'm realizing my original thoughts were correct.
I've been back and forth  
Dnew15 : 10/29/2021 1:48 pm : link
on Jones more than my wife trying to pick a place to eat dinner.
Have not made up my mind on him  
US1 Giants : 10/29/2021 1:56 pm : link
Time is running on his rookie contract. Hope he proves himself consistently this season. Want to see successful 2-minute offense and redzone TD.
......  
Route 9 : 10/29/2021 2:29 pm : link
No. I didn't like taking Jones at #6 the night of the draft (was watching Avengers at the movies and BBI went down) and still do not like the pick.
RE: ......  
jvm52106 : 10/29/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15433833 Route 9 said:
Quote:
No. I didn't like taking Jones at #6 the night of the draft (was watching Avengers at the movies and BBI went down) and still do not like the pick.


I was at the Avengers that night too. I was at a later show so heard the pick in the car on my way into the movie.
RE: i'm done trying to figure him out  
Alan W : 10/29/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15433768 GiantNatty said:
Quote:
he is the QB this year and that's beyond a doubt (and the thought of a game in which our starting QB was glennon was enough to make me appreciate the heck out of jones).

so i figure might as well enjoy the ride, enjoy the things he does well, and stop worrying about who he'll be in 2025.

things like playing the week after getting the snot kicked out of him, and popping right after making a one-handed catch and getting blasted by a safety in a 5-3 game are things i really enjoy now that i'm not focused about tomorrow.

i am happy that he's the face of the franchise, i think he's the best player on the team by a country mile, and i've seen glimpses of how good he could be when surrounded by capable players.

draft night, i was incredibly surprised we drafted him. since then i've come around. i think he has a lot of skill and given just a modicum of talent around him, i think he would thrive.

the older i get the more i realize how important patience is with talented players and i think he's a talented player.


Ah, a thoughtful post without any edge to it.

How unusual for BBI.
I changed my mind on Jones in his first preseason game  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/29/2021 2:47 pm : link
...although I wouldn't say I am completely sold on him as a franchise guy.

I do think he is a winning NFL QB if he had any kind of OL and some decent weapons.

I am not sure if he is a playoff-winning QB, or the type of QB that elevates average players to above average. Our OL has been too terrible to make any judgment about that.
Give me five games where he has even average surrounding talent  
BillT : 10/29/2021 3:03 pm : link
Maybe even 3 or 4 games. We have consistently had offensive starters that probably don’t belong in the league. The OL hasn’t been better than mediocre and has usually been comically bad. The skill position players either haven’t been here, can’t stay on the field or they create as many negative plays as positive. Just enough talent around him to give him an even break. Then I’ll be glad to change my mind one way or the other.
I like him more now than ever  
Csonka : 10/29/2021 3:08 pm : link
Rodgers struggled (for him) last night because he was missing weapons.

Jones is ready to be terrific with KT as the 1, Golladay as the 2, and Shep as the 3 with a serviceable line including a healthy AT.

I think expecting him to succeed no matter who's on the field with him is unrealistic.
RE: I changed my mind on him but it was pre-draft in 2019  
Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15433747 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
I had originally fully bought the generally accepted narrative that he was a cutcliffe disciple with mediocre stats. Had zero interest in him.

2 things turned me around.

1. the rushing ability. I liked that he was clearly more mobile than the alternatives at the time (Haskins/Lock).

2. under the hood the talent deficit at Duke was more significant than I'd realized and Jones had more flashy attributes than I'd expected. Long runs, scrambles, and on target deep balls while under pressure.

I was always in on Eli too, and honestly I think it's nowhere near as hard to defend Jones' performance now than Eli's in 2007 after the Vikings game.
That is solid. I have flipped twice. I was actually against the pick pre draft for much of what you described. What he did in his first game against was amazing. I thought there was a ton of pressure replacing a Giant legend that he would fold. He was amazing that day. I just have not seen enough of that going forward.
RE: …  
Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15433765 christian said:
Quote:
I’ve changed my mind on his upside.

I originally thought he had the requisite skills to be good not great. I felt in the right systems with the right coaching he could have a Carr/Tannehill ceiling as his career progressed.

I love his wheels, I love his toughness, I love his deep ball.

I don’t love his decision making, pocket awareness, and ability to make the throws outside of a clean pocket.

His upside to me is more in the Bridgewater group in my view.
Bridgewater is my current comp for Jones as well.
I would love to see Jones with an OL that gives him a bit of time...  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 3:15 pm : link
and his top skill guys around him for a good run of games. I like a lot of what I see from him, accuracy, toughness, running, etc, but if's so hard to get a real accurate read on him with all of the obstacles placed in front of him. This is a super important decision the Giants have to make. Unfortunately with the state of thee OL and the injury history/bad luck of Barkley, Golladay and Shephard they may have that luxury. Who's to blame for that is a whole other discussion.
I have never  
River Mike : 10/29/2021 3:16 pm : link
made up my mind on Jones. I have had an open mind since we drafted him. He did a lot in his rookie year to make me optimistic. Circumstances haven't been conducive to him building on that start. I know that a large contingent here view those circumstances a s "excuses". Take thos facts the way you will, as excuses or reality. I'm not ready to anoint him, but I do recognize the reality of the circumstances, and they have been rough. Not sure how good he can be, but he's the NY Giants QB, and as a NY Giants fan I am rooting like hell for him. If it turns out he's not the answer, I don't have a problem with moving on, but unlike others, I don't feel we have the answer yet.
RE: RE: …  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15433884 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15433765 christian said:


Quote:


I’ve changed my mind on his upside.

I originally thought he had the requisite skills to be good not great. I felt in the right systems with the right coaching he could have a Carr/Tannehill ceiling as his career progressed.

I love his wheels, I love his toughness, I love his deep ball.

I don’t love his decision making, pocket awareness, and ability to make the throws outside of a clean pocket.

His upside to me is more in the Bridgewater group in my view.


Bridgewater is my current comp for Jones as well.


I see more to Jones than Bridgewater. He moves a lot better, has more arm talent and will take a lot more shots than Bridgewater. Teddy seems to like to dump the ball down even when he has time.
I wouldn't say mind has really changed on him  
NY-Fan : 10/29/2021 3:18 pm : link
I'm the type that I have watched enough football to know that some players take time. I don't really formulate a opinion of players on such a small sample unless they just jump right out at you.

Anyone that really knows football understands that there is a growth process. Eli Manning didn't look great after his first 2 full years starting. Farve was traded & Brees was traded as well. That would have never happened if they knew what the end result was going to be. It is a growth process and you have to have pieces around you to have success.

My personal opinion is I think Jones has shown me enough so far with the limited resources available to him that with time he can win and be one of the top tier QBs in this league. I think he is going to prove many on here wrong and I look forward to that day.
Slightly. There are a number of things  
Section331 : 10/29/2021 3:21 pm : link
to like about him. He's a plus athlete and he throws a nice deep ball with accuracy, but he needs to do it with more consistency. He still rushes short to intermediate throws and it impacts his accuracy. He's been better this year with his processing, but it is still too inconsistent.
I wasn't in favor of the pick but wanted Jones to get a  
Jimmy Googs : 10/29/2021 3:25 pm : link
fair shake to be successful. He has been stuck between a rock and hard place in having to deal with a crappy roster of players because of an incompetent General Manager, and now key injuries all around him each week.

Pulling for him more than any other Giant...

I've flipped a couple of times  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 3:25 pm : link
I did not like the pick when it was made because it seemed like there was not a compelling reason to draft him so high. Didn't light it up in college and did not have physical traits that were off the charts.

After the first few games his rookie year I started to think there was more there to him. He seemed smart, athletic and made some nice throws. I thought that would remain and he would improve as he played more.

Last year he seemed skittish to me. He panicked in the pocket and made bad decisions when his first read was not there. When things are on schedule he can be very good.

Came into this year skeptical but hopeful. He has improved some, but I am now starting to believe we have seen about as much as we will see from him. Productive when surrounded by talent, not a difference maker when not. I think that describes most of the mid-tier QBs in the NFL.
I changed my mind on him  
Giants73 : 10/29/2021 3:28 pm : link
His junior year against N.C., had a clearly inferior team and just took it to them every down. Wanted the Giants to draft him. Was hoping at 17. Very accurate, would like to see him with all his weapons and the team run or more aggressive offense. Last night, just showed how inferior Rodgers and Murray numbers and play looked like without their top WR threats; and that is just a small sample of what Jones has been without throughout his Giants career.
RE: I changed my mind on him  
Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15433911 Giants73 said:
Quote:
His junior year against N.C., had a clearly inferior team and just took it to them every down. Wanted the Giants to draft him. Was hoping at 17. Very accurate, would like to see him with all his weapons and the team run or more aggressive offense. Last night, just showed how inferior Rodgers and Murray numbers and play looked like without their top WR threats; and that is just a small sample of what Jones has been without throughout his Giants career.
Rodgers threw 2 TDs last night for a stellar QBR of 75.9. Even against the Saints, Jones QBR was below that by a little.
My opinion  
darren in pdx : 10/29/2021 3:41 pm : link
of him at this moment in time is that I'm comfortable with him until the franchise is able to get a clear upgrade at the position staring them in the face, like going from Collins to Eli. He can play in this league, I don't think he's as bad as some will claim and his running ability adds a positive element to his game, they could trot out much worse.

The biggest negative to me at the moment is the inability to score points in the red zone. I'm not sure how much of that is on him, playcalling or constant injuries to the best skill players and o-line.

There's quite a bit left of the season to play still.
RE: RE: I changed my mind on him  
Giants73 : 10/29/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15433919 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15433911 Giants73 said:


Quote:


His junior year against N.C., had a clearly inferior team and just took it to them every down. Wanted the Giants to draft him. Was hoping at 17. Very accurate, would like to see him with all his weapons and the team run or more aggressive offense. Last night, just showed how inferior Rodgers and Murray numbers and play looked like without their top WR threats; and that is just a small sample of what Jones has been without throughout his Giants career.

Rodgers threw 2 TDs last night for a stellar QBR of 75.9. Even against the Saints, Jones QBR was below that by a little.


QBR is a BS subjective ESPN star for their hype machine. Stellar performance getting the ball twice inside the 20 and coming away with 3 points. Steller performance not icing the game after 1st and goal and not getting it into the endzone. Really other QBs couldn’t have put that performance together. Throwing for 3 yards per attempt. His QBR alone shows what a disgrace of a stat it actually is. Just like Aikman giving him a handy for throwing one at Tonyan’s feet.
RE: RE: ......  
Route 9 : 10/29/2021 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15433834 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
I was at the Avengers that night too. I was at a later show so heard the pick in the car on my way into the movie.


Yup had to get the info in a text on who the Giants drafted from a girl I knew.

LOL. Never thought I'd say those words.
Very telling  
Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 3:52 pm : link
People that have changed their mind or are open to it, seem to be able to discuss this without drama.
RE: RE: RE: I changed my mind on him  
Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15433927 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15433919 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 15433911 Giants73 said:


Quote:


His junior year against N.C., had a clearly inferior team and just took it to them every down. Wanted the Giants to draft him. Was hoping at 17. Very accurate, would like to see him with all his weapons and the team run or more aggressive offense. Last night, just showed how inferior Rodgers and Murray numbers and play looked like without their top WR threats; and that is just a small sample of what Jones has been without throughout his Giants career.

Rodgers threw 2 TDs last night for a stellar QBR of 75.9. Even against the Saints, Jones QBR was below that by a little.



QBR is a BS subjective ESPN star for their hype machine. Stellar performance getting the ball twice inside the 20 and coming away with 3 points. Steller performance not icing the game after 1st and goal and not getting it into the endzone. Really other QBs couldn’t have put that performance together. Throwing for 3 yards per attempt. His QBR alone shows what a disgrace of a stat it actually is. Just like Aikman giving him a handy for throwing one at Tonyan’s feet.
Going to have to disagree with you there. I think QBR is more accurate than QB rating and though some of it is subjective, the QBs regard the best by the football community end up with high QBRs. QBR shows the Saints game to be Jones best game of the year. I agree.
I have felt all over the map about Jones  
PatersonPlank : 10/29/2021 3:59 pm : link
I am now falling on he's a mid-range starter type. I think Dan O has it right. I look at him and see Goff or Tanneyhill. A guy you can win with with a good team, which is what frankly more starting QB's in the NFL are. There are a few Brady's/Mahomes/Rodgers, and there are a Darnolds on the other spectrum (just taking up the space), but most of the legit starting guys are in the middle.
Optimistic still because trying to fix something is not the same  
Bob in Newburgh : 10/29/2021 4:07 pm : link
as actually fixing it.

Need to see him function behind an average o-line. DG did try, but this 2021 line has been in a constant case of chaos, and I do not know that it cam be attributed to anything other than terrible luck.

Need to see him play with a healthy, #1 WR for enough consecutive games for a rapport to be established. Again DG did try with Golliday, and on paper at least, he should ideally fit DJ's strength of deep ball accuracy. Again, how many consecutive games has he been available? Now it has been insinuated by some that DG should have known he was injury prone. The Detroit records may indicate something other than iron man status, but certainly nothing approaching china doll status.

Bob I respectfully disagree with you  
arniefez : 10/29/2021 4:20 pm : link
Jones is missing instincts that can't be taught and aren't learned. He doesn't feel the rush and he's really bad at climbing and/or navigating the pocket. IMO it doesn't matter how good or bad the Oline is, those thing won't change and will hold him back from being a top 10 QB.

I'll give Jones somewhat of a pass on the W/L because of the OL. Not a complete pass but football isn't a one man game even regarding the QB.
RE: RE: I changed my mind on him  
Walker Gillette : 10/29/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15433919 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15433911 Giants73 said:


Quote:


His junior year against N.C., had a clearly inferior team and just took it to them every down. Wanted the Giants to draft him. Was hoping at 17. Very accurate, would like to see him with all his weapons and the team run or more aggressive offense. Last night, just showed how inferior Rodgers and Murray numbers and play looked like without their top WR threats; and that is just a small sample of what Jones has been without throughout his Giants career.

Rodgers threw 2 TDs last night for a stellar QBR of 75.9. Even against the Saints, Jones QBR was below that by a little.


Rodgers averaged 5 yards per attempt last night which is way below his typical standards. It has happened to him in the past, in fact he did it opening weekend in their disaster against the Saints and if you look back the Packers have had a few of those wipeout games and in those situations it is where that has happened so while the QBR may have been high, like most stats it only tells some of the story. he clearly missed his skill guys.
gratefulhead  
Eric on Li : 10/29/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15433882 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:

That is solid. I have flipped twice. I was actually against the pick pre draft for much of what you described. What he did in his first game against was amazing. I thought there was a ton of pressure replacing a Giant legend that he would fold. He was amazing that day. I just have not seen enough of that going forward.


On this note I actually differ and here's why:

Remember how the game ended in tampa? Jenkins giving up a bomb to Evans and a missed FG?
Any different than Washington?
Or Atlanta?
Or probably the New Orleans game if the coin flips differently?

I get the value of wins and losses, I just don't get the value in judging a player based on those wins and losses when he did his job and put his team ahead the last time he touched the ball.

out of the 7 games this year Jones came off the field for the final time:

ahead in 3 (WAS, NO, CAR)
tied in 2 (ATL, DAL)
losing in 2 (DEN, LAR)

And correspondingly I would say the top 3 were his 3 best games of the year, possibly 3 most impressive of his career, where he either carried or almost carried the team to a win.

the middle 2 were mediocre (or incomplete in the case of the Dallas game).

the bottom 2 were bad.

we need more row 1's but we've seen more at this stage than we'd seen from Eli at the same point in time, which is why i'd personally error more on the side of patience. Definitely through the end of this year but even if that's just more mixed results I'd probably rather try a new OC since that can be an instant fix before restarting the QB clock. Not dissimilar to the Hufnagle/Gillbride switch with Eli.
No - still unproven  
averagejoe : 10/29/2021 4:33 pm : link
he has not proven himself in the red zone. It's nice that he can move the ball between the 20 yard lines but red zone TD's win games and Giants are last in the league for the second straight year in red zone TD's.

DJ needs to improve here as does Garrett and the entire team. Settling for FG's leaves no margin for error and is a huge reason Giants lose so many close games.
.  
Go Terps : 10/29/2021 4:36 pm : link
I liked Jones most out of his draft class, but didn't want to draft a QB once we paid Eli. I would have been fine with releasing Eli and drafting Jones, however. I really liked Jones's pro day at Duke.

Like everyone else I loved what we saw from him in that game against Tampa. As the season progressed he looked less and less like the guy in that pro day. Mechanics were longer and slower. Further, it was clear that pocket presence was an issue. He took a sack in Chicago (Mack strip sack) where he had an area to step up and didn't, stayed way too deep in the pocket and fumbled when Mack got to him. Ominous. I went back and read and watched Matt Waldman's scouting reports on him, and the red flags Waldman observed at Duke were manifesting themselves with NYG. He was not the Cutcliffe polished product I saw in that pro day. That was always the appeal about drafting him - that the learning curve to the NFL would be eased for him.

By the end of the year I went from liking Jones a lot to feeling confident it wasn't going to work out.
Logic is not coherent  
Bob in Newburgh : 10/29/2021 4:47 pm : link
On the one hand he supposedly lacks feel for the pass rush, and has trouble navigating pocket pressure.

On the other hand, improving the o-line will not do anything to mitigate the effects of that weakness?

Therefore he must clearly lack all talent?

My own belief is that absent career altering injury, his alpha personality is going to take him substantially above his talent ceiling. Getting an elite OC who can design a game plan that is designed to give him the greatest chance to capitalize on strengths would also be of benefit.
RE: RE: …  
sb from NYT Forum : 10/29/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15433884 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15433765 christian said:


Quote:


I’ve changed my mind on his upside.

I originally thought he had the requisite skills to be good not great. I felt in the right systems with the right coaching he could have a Carr/Tannehill ceiling as his career progressed.

I love his wheels, I love his toughness, I love his deep ball.

I don’t love his decision making, pocket awareness, and ability to make the throws outside of a clean pocket.

His upside to me is more in the Bridgewater group in my view.


Bridgewater is my current comp for Jones as well.


I seem him more like an Alex Smith type. Cerebrial and tough, enough tools to win.
RE: Logic is not coherent  
Mike from Ohio : 10/29/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15433985 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
On the one hand he supposedly lacks feel for the pass rush, and has trouble navigating pocket pressure.

On the other hand, improving the o-line will not do anything to mitigate the effects of that weakness?

Therefore he must clearly lack all talent?

My own belief is that absent career altering injury, his alpha personality is going to take him substantially above his talent ceiling. Getting an elite OC who can design a game plan that is designed to give him the greatest chance to capitalize on strengths would also be of benefit.


What do you mean by his alpha personality? Are there many guys playing QB in the NFL that are not alpha personalities?
I changed my mind on him  
giantstock : 10/29/2021 5:04 pm : link
When they 1st drafted him I was furious. Thought it was an incredible blunder. Plus I hated - and still do- DG.

But during the 1st year and now throughout into year 3 it appears he is going to be an above average QB. Not elite but above average.

While the OP is stating he felt he was defending him too much – I felt the opposite -- in that posters whom I had previously agreed that this pick was awful -I felt – and feel- that right now they have become extremely over-the-top in their criticisms.

I felt in Jones 1st year you could see this guy needed an OL because he is a pocket passer. Until such time there is an OL I expect we’re going to continually see erratic play especially when last year his OL was ranked 31st, and may have had among the top 5 worst position players in all of football that year. For those that don’t see this imo they remain willfully blinded.

Imo it will happen throughout this year as well. The position players have not been healthy enough, and the OL’s talent sucks. A “pretty good” QB but not elite can’t “carry” that. Elite QB’s can but “pretty good” can’t.

RE: gratefulhead  
Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15433975 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15433882 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:



That is solid. I have flipped twice. I was actually against the pick pre draft for much of what you described. What he did in his first game against was amazing. I thought there was a ton of pressure replacing a Giant legend that he would fold. He was amazing that day. I just have not seen enough of that going forward.



On this note I actually differ and here's why:

Remember how the game ended in tampa? Jenkins giving up a bomb to Evans and a missed FG?
Any different than Washington?
Or Atlanta?
Or probably the New Orleans game if the coin flips differently?

I get the value of wins and losses, I just don't get the value in judging a player based on those wins and losses when he did his job and put his team ahead the last time he touched the ball.

out of the 7 games this year Jones came off the field for the final time:

ahead in 3 (WAS, NO, CAR)
tied in 2 (ATL, DAL)
losing in 2 (DEN, LAR)

And correspondingly I would say the top 3 were his 3 best games of the year, possibly 3 most impressive of his career, where he either carried or almost carried the team to a win.

the middle 2 were mediocre (or incomplete in the case of the Dallas game).

the bottom 2 were bad.

we need more row 1's but we've seen more at this stage than we'd seen from Eli at the same point in time, which is why i'd personally error more on the side of patience. Definitely through the end of this year but even if that's just more mixed results I'd probably rather try a new OC since that can be an instant fix before restarting the QB clock. Not dissimilar to the Hufnagle/Gillbride switch with Eli.
insightful post.
Nope  
HomerJones45 : 10/29/2021 5:12 pm : link
thought he was Case Keenum or Tannehill 2.0 and that hasn't changed. Whoever mentioned Bridgewater hit another comp. He was overdrafted, if there is such a thing, at #6.

Players like Jones are always tough- they will have a few good games, a few bad games and a lot of mediocre games. All sides of the debate can have something to grind about.
RE: .  
Thegratefulhead : 10/29/2021 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15433977 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I liked Jones most out of his draft class, but didn't want to draft a QB once we paid Eli. I would have been fine with releasing Eli and drafting Jones, however. I really liked Jones's pro day at Duke.

Like everyone else I loved what we saw from him in that game against Tampa. As the season progressed he looked less and less like the guy in that pro day. Mechanics were longer and slower. Further, it was clear that pocket presence was an issue. He took a sack in Chicago (Mack strip sack) where he had an area to step up and didn't, stayed way too deep in the pocket and fumbled when Mack got to him. Ominous. I went back and read and watched Matt Waldman's scouting reports on him, and the red flags Waldman observed at Duke were manifesting themselves with NYG. He was not the Cutcliffe polished product I saw in that pro day. That was always the appeal about drafting him - that the learning curve to the NFL would be eased for him.

By the end of the year I went from liking Jones a lot to feeling confident it wasn't going to work out.
I am leaning more towards it not working. I know he is playing the rest of the year, more data, better decision. He looks overwhelmed in the Red Zonecwhen it by necessity must speed up to be successful.
_________  
I am Ninja : 10/29/2021 8:33 pm : link
hes three years in and still locks onto/stares down his first read.
He’s fine on a rookie deal  
Dave in PA : 10/29/2021 8:47 pm : link
Once he starts eating a huge chunk of cap space, maybe not so much
When Jones was drafted  
bw in dc : 10/29/2021 9:14 pm : link
I ostensibly asked the question - what does Jones do that is special?

Almost three years later I ask the same question - what does Jones do special?

Shouldn't lottery picks be expected to do special things? Otherwise, why make the investment?

You don't need a lot of talent around the QB to see special, either. You know it when you see it.

I can tell you what Kyler Murray does special. I can tell you what Josh Allen does special. I can tell you what Justin Herbert does special. I can tell you what Lamar Jackson does special.

I didn't like taking a RB #2, but there was no doubt that Barkley had special skills. Right?

So nothing has changed for me - yet.





Nothing has changed...  
Brown_Hornet : 10/29/2021 9:27 pm : link
... As long as he is the quarterback of the New York Giants I will root for him.

He is shown me that he is capable of playing game and he's also showing me that he is capable of making mistakes.

I'm not in the quarterback room and I'm not on the practice field I'm unaware of exactly What the giants are asking him to do So I'm in no position to be anything more than emotionally critical...
... Like any other fan.

Disappointed  
xman : 10/29/2021 9:33 pm : link
hoped for more. Wished we had a different QB. Will make due
Not really, but I was getting there…  
trueblueinpw : 10/29/2021 11:52 pm : link
On draft day, forget where I was but my friend texted me “another QB from Duke”? And I was like, oh fuck no, not Duke, anywhere but fucking Duke and especially anywhere but Duke fucking football. I thought I was wrong after the Tampa debut. The next time I thought Jones could be legit was that Eagles game. Also a loss. And then there was the Washington game. Another loss. The Saints game was impressive. Against Dallas I wanted to believe.

I still hope I’m wrong. I love the Giants and I want the Giants to at least be respectable. But, pretty much week in and week out the Giants let me down. I gotta say, I don’t know how some of you guys hang in there with Jones and this regime. I hope I’m wrong and we see Judge lead Big Blue to a convincing win over the Chefs. A big game from Jones would be amazing! Barkley too. But, I’ll have to see it to believe it.
RE: Not really, but I was getting there…  
Route 9 : 12:03 am : link
In comment 15434190 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
On draft day, forget where I was but my friend texted me “another QB from Duke”? And I was like, oh fuck no, not Duke, anywhere but fucking Duke and especially anywhere but Duke fucking football. I thought I was wrong after the Tampa debut. The next time I thought Jones could be legit was that Eagles game. Also a loss. And then there was the Washington game. Another loss. The Saints game was impressive. Against Dallas I wanted to believe.

I still hope I’m wrong. I love the Giants and I want the Giants to at least be respectable. But, pretty much week in and week out the Giants let me down. I gotta say, I don’t know how some of you guys hang in there with Jones and this regime. I hope I’m wrong and we see Judge lead Big Blue to a convincing win over the Chefs. A big game from Jones would be amazing! Barkley too. But, I’ll have to see it to believe it.


I agree with you 100%
Putting QBR aside  
BSIMatt : 12:23 am : link
It’s probably an exercise in futility comparing Rodgers in his 17th season, coming off an MVP campaign to Daniel Jones 7 games in to year 3. Rodgers had yet to attempt more than 28 passes in a season through his first 3 years in the league while sitting behind Brett Favre.
RE: i'm done trying to figure him out  
Jalapeno : 12:44 am : link
In comment 15433768 GiantNatty said:
Quote:
he is the QB this year and that's beyond a doubt (and the thought of a game in which our starting QB was glennon was enough to make me appreciate the heck out of jones).

so i figure might as well enjoy the ride, enjoy the things he does well, and stop worrying about who he'll be in 2025.

things like playing the week after getting the snot kicked out of him, and popping right after making a one-handed catch and getting blasted by a safety in a 5-3 game are things i really enjoy now that i'm not focused about tomorrow.

i am happy that he's the face of the franchise, i think he's the best player on the team by a country mile, and i've seen glimpses of how good he could be when surrounded by capable players.

draft night, i was incredibly surprised we drafted him. since then i've come around. i think he has a lot of skill and given just a modicum of talent around him, i think he would thrive.

the older i get the more i realize how important patience is with talented players and i think he's a talented player.


Well written and well said.
