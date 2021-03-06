Changed your mind on Jones?

Who else on BBI has changed their minds on Jones?
Why?
What specifically changed your mind?
For me, as like as more data piled up, I kept using excuses to justify Jones' objective results. Then, I considered his limitations at Duke and they were the same as in the NFL. I started to feel like a fraud defending Jones. I was defending him only because I wanted to be right.
If you have felt one way about Jones and and have never changed, I am really not interested in discussing this with you. I just understand that view point and feel nothing productive can come from that discussion.
2 things turned me around.
1. the rushing ability. I liked that he was clearly more mobile than the alternatives at the time (Haskins/Lock).
2. under the hood the talent deficit at Duke was more significant than I'd realized and Jones had more flashy attributes than I'd expected. Long runs, scrambles, and on target deep balls while under pressure.
I was always in on Eli too, and honestly I think it's nowhere near as hard to defend Jones' performance now than Eli's in 2007 after the Vikings game.
The trouble is, he hasn't shown that he's the kind who can routinely make the routine happen.
I originally thought he had the requisite skills to be good not great. I felt in the right systems with the right coaching he could have a Carr/Tannehill ceiling as his career progressed.
I love his wheels, I love his toughness, I love his deep ball.
I don’t love his decision making, pocket awareness, and ability to make the throws outside of a clean pocket.
His upside to me is more in the Bridgewater group in my view.
so i figure might as well enjoy the ride, enjoy the things he does well, and stop worrying about who he'll be in 2025.
things like playing the week after getting the snot kicked out of him, and popping right after making a one-handed catch and getting blasted by a safety in a 5-3 game are things i really enjoy now that i'm not focused about tomorrow.
i am happy that he's the face of the franchise, i think he's the best player on the team by a country mile, and i've seen glimpses of how good he could be when surrounded by capable players.
draft night, i was incredibly surprised we drafted him. since then i've come around. i think he has a lot of skill and given just a modicum of talent around him, i think he would thrive.
the older i get the more i realize how important patience is with talented players and i think he's a talented player.
Then he looked so great at points his rookie year I changed my mind and thought that by year 3 he'd be great.
Now it is year 3 and i'm realizing my original thoughts were correct.
I was at the Avengers that night too. I was at a later show so heard the pick in the car on my way into the movie.
Ah, a thoughtful post without any edge to it.
How unusual for BBI.
I do think he is a winning NFL QB if he had any kind of OL and some decent weapons.
I am not sure if he is a playoff-winning QB, or the type of QB that elevates average players to above average. Our OL has been too terrible to make any judgment about that.
Jones is ready to be terrific with KT as the 1, Golladay as the 2, and Shep as the 3 with a serviceable line including a healthy AT.
I think expecting him to succeed no matter who's on the field with him is unrealistic.
Quote:
I’ve changed my mind on his upside.
Bridgewater is my current comp for Jones as well.
I see more to Jones than Bridgewater. He moves a lot better, has more arm talent and will take a lot more shots than Bridgewater. Teddy seems to like to dump the ball down even when he has time.
Anyone that really knows football understands that there is a growth process. Eli Manning didn't look great after his first 2 full years starting. Farve was traded & Brees was traded as well. That would have never happened if they knew what the end result was going to be. It is a growth process and you have to have pieces around you to have success.
My personal opinion is I think Jones has shown me enough so far with the limited resources available to him that with time he can win and be one of the top tier QBs in this league. I think he is going to prove many on here wrong and I look forward to that day.
Pulling for him more than any other Giant...
After the first few games his rookie year I started to think there was more there to him. He seemed smart, athletic and made some nice throws. I thought that would remain and he would improve as he played more.
Last year he seemed skittish to me. He panicked in the pocket and made bad decisions when his first read was not there. When things are on schedule he can be very good.
Came into this year skeptical but hopeful. He has improved some, but I am now starting to believe we have seen about as much as we will see from him. Productive when surrounded by talent, not a difference maker when not. I think that describes most of the mid-tier QBs in the NFL.
The biggest negative to me at the moment is the inability to score points in the red zone. I'm not sure how much of that is on him, playcalling or constant injuries to the best skill players and o-line.
There's quite a bit left of the season to play still.
Quote:
His junior year against N.C., had a clearly inferior team and just took it to them every down. Wanted the Giants to draft him. Was hoping at 17. Very accurate, would like to see him with all his weapons and the team run or more aggressive offense. Last night, just showed how inferior Rodgers and Murray numbers and play looked like without their top WR threats; and that is just a small sample of what Jones has been without throughout his Giants career.
Rodgers threw 2 TDs last night for a stellar QBR of 75.9. Even against the Saints, Jones QBR was below that by a little.
QBR is a BS subjective ESPN star for their hype machine. Stellar performance getting the ball twice inside the 20 and coming away with 3 points. Steller performance not icing the game after 1st and goal and not getting it into the endzone. Really other QBs couldn’t have put that performance together. Throwing for 3 yards per attempt. His QBR alone shows what a disgrace of a stat it actually is. Just like Aikman giving him a handy for throwing one at Tonyan’s feet.
Yup had to get the info in a text on who the Giants drafted from a girl I knew.
LOL. Never thought I'd say those words.
Quote:
In comment 15433911 Giants73 said:
Quote:
His junior year against N.C., had a clearly inferior team and just took it to them every down. Wanted the Giants to draft him. Was hoping at 17. Very accurate, would like to see him with all his weapons and the team run or more aggressive offense. Last night, just showed how inferior Rodgers and Murray numbers and play looked like without their top WR threats; and that is just a small sample of what Jones has been without throughout his Giants career.
Rodgers threw 2 TDs last night for a stellar QBR of 75.9. Even against the Saints, Jones QBR was below that by a little.
QBR is a BS subjective ESPN star for their hype machine. Stellar performance getting the ball twice inside the 20 and coming away with 3 points. Steller performance not icing the game after 1st and goal and not getting it into the endzone. Really other QBs couldn’t have put that performance together. Throwing for 3 yards per attempt. His QBR alone shows what a disgrace of a stat it actually is. Just like Aikman giving him a handy for throwing one at Tonyan’s feet.
Need to see him function behind an average o-line. DG did try, but this 2021 line has been in a constant case of chaos, and I do not know that it cam be attributed to anything other than terrible luck.
Need to see him play with a healthy, #1 WR for enough consecutive games for a rapport to be established. Again DG did try with Golliday, and on paper at least, he should ideally fit DJ's strength of deep ball accuracy. Again, how many consecutive games has he been available? Now it has been insinuated by some that DG should have known he was injury prone. The Detroit records may indicate something other than iron man status, but certainly nothing approaching china doll status.
I'll give Jones somewhat of a pass on the W/L because of the OL. Not a complete pass but football isn't a one man game even regarding the QB.
Quote:
His junior year against N.C., had a clearly inferior team and just took it to them every down. Wanted the Giants to draft him. Was hoping at 17. Very accurate, would like to see him with all his weapons and the team run or more aggressive offense. Last night, just showed how inferior Rodgers and Murray numbers and play looked like without their top WR threats; and that is just a small sample of what Jones has been without throughout his Giants career.
Rodgers threw 2 TDs last night for a stellar QBR of 75.9. Even against the Saints, Jones QBR was below that by a little.
Rodgers averaged 5 yards per attempt last night which is way below his typical standards. It has happened to him in the past, in fact he did it opening weekend in their disaster against the Saints and if you look back the Packers have had a few of those wipeout games and in those situations it is where that has happened so while the QBR may have been high, like most stats it only tells some of the story. he clearly missed his skill guys.
That is solid. I have flipped twice. I was actually against the pick pre draft for much of what you described. What he did in his first game against was amazing. I thought there was a ton of pressure replacing a Giant legend that he would fold. He was amazing that day. I just have not seen enough of that going forward.
On this note I actually differ and here's why:
Remember how the game ended in tampa? Jenkins giving up a bomb to Evans and a missed FG?
Any different than Washington?
Or Atlanta?
Or probably the New Orleans game if the coin flips differently?
I get the value of wins and losses, I just don't get the value in judging a player based on those wins and losses when he did his job and put his team ahead the last time he touched the ball.
out of the 7 games this year Jones came off the field for the final time:
ahead in 3 (WAS, NO, CAR)
tied in 2 (ATL, DAL)
losing in 2 (DEN, LAR)
And correspondingly I would say the top 3 were his 3 best games of the year, possibly 3 most impressive of his career, where he either carried or almost carried the team to a win.
the middle 2 were mediocre (or incomplete in the case of the Dallas game).
the bottom 2 were bad.
we need more row 1's but we've seen more at this stage than we'd seen from Eli at the same point in time, which is why i'd personally error more on the side of patience. Definitely through the end of this year but even if that's just more mixed results I'd probably rather try a new OC since that can be an instant fix before restarting the QB clock. Not dissimilar to the Hufnagle/Gillbride switch with Eli.
DJ needs to improve here as does Garrett and the entire team. Settling for FG's leaves no margin for error and is a huge reason Giants lose so many close games.
Like everyone else I loved what we saw from him in that game against Tampa. As the season progressed he looked less and less like the guy in that pro day. Mechanics were longer and slower. Further, it was clear that pocket presence was an issue. He took a sack in Chicago (Mack strip sack) where he had an area to step up and didn't, stayed way too deep in the pocket and fumbled when Mack got to him. Ominous. I went back and read and watched Matt Waldman's scouting reports on him, and the red flags Waldman observed at Duke were manifesting themselves with NYG. He was not the Cutcliffe polished product I saw in that pro day. That was always the appeal about drafting him - that the learning curve to the NFL would be eased for him.
By the end of the year I went from liking Jones a lot to feeling confident it wasn't going to work out.
On the other hand, improving the o-line will not do anything to mitigate the effects of that weakness?
Therefore he must clearly lack all talent?
My own belief is that absent career altering injury, his alpha personality is going to take him substantially above his talent ceiling. Getting an elite OC who can design a game plan that is designed to give him the greatest chance to capitalize on strengths would also be of benefit.
Quote:
I’ve changed my mind on his upside.
I originally thought he had the requisite skills to be good not great. I felt in the right systems with the right coaching he could have a Carr/Tannehill ceiling as his career progressed.
I love his wheels, I love his toughness, I love his deep ball.
I don’t love his decision making, pocket awareness, and ability to make the throws outside of a clean pocket.
His upside to me is more in the Bridgewater group in my view.
Bridgewater is my current comp for Jones as well.
I seem him more like an Alex Smith type. Cerebrial and tough, enough tools to win.
On the other hand, improving the o-line will not do anything to mitigate the effects of that weakness?
Therefore he must clearly lack all talent?
My own belief is that absent career altering injury, his alpha personality is going to take him substantially above his talent ceiling. Getting an elite OC who can design a game plan that is designed to give him the greatest chance to capitalize on strengths would also be of benefit.
What do you mean by his alpha personality? Are there many guys playing QB in the NFL that are not alpha personalities?
But during the 1st year and now throughout into year 3 it appears he is going to be an above average QB. Not elite but above average.
While the OP is stating he felt he was defending him too much – I felt the opposite -- in that posters whom I had previously agreed that this pick was awful -I felt – and feel- that right now they have become extremely over-the-top in their criticisms.
I felt in Jones 1st year you could see this guy needed an OL because he is a pocket passer. Until such time there is an OL I expect we’re going to continually see erratic play especially when last year his OL was ranked 31st, and may have had among the top 5 worst position players in all of football that year. For those that don’t see this imo they remain willfully blinded.
Imo it will happen throughout this year as well. The position players have not been healthy enough, and the OL’s talent sucks. A “pretty good” QB but not elite can’t “carry” that. Elite QB’s can but “pretty good” can’t.
Quote:
That is solid. I have flipped twice. I was actually against the pick pre draft for much of what you described. What he did in his first game against was amazing. I thought there was a ton of pressure replacing a Giant legend that he would fold. He was amazing that day. I just have not seen enough of that going forward.
Players like Jones are always tough- they will have a few good games, a few bad games and a lot of mediocre games. All sides of the debate can have something to grind about.
Almost three years later I ask the same question - what does Jones do special?
Shouldn't lottery picks be expected to do special things? Otherwise, why make the investment?
You don't need a lot of talent around the QB to see special, either. You know it when you see it.
I can tell you what Kyler Murray does special. I can tell you what Josh Allen does special. I can tell you what Justin Herbert does special. I can tell you what Lamar Jackson does special.
I didn't like taking a RB #2, but there was no doubt that Barkley had special skills. Right?
So nothing has changed for me - yet.
He is shown me that he is capable of playing game and he's also showing me that he is capable of making mistakes.
I'm not in the quarterback room and I'm not on the practice field I'm unaware of exactly What the giants are asking him to do So I'm in no position to be anything more than emotionally critical...
... Like any other fan.
I still hope I’m wrong. I love the Giants and I want the Giants to at least be respectable. But, pretty much week in and week out the Giants let me down. I gotta say, I don’t know how some of you guys hang in there with Jones and this regime. I hope I’m wrong and we see Judge lead Big Blue to a convincing win over the Chefs. A big game from Jones would be amazing! Barkley too. But, I’ll have to see it to believe it.
I agree with you 100%
so i figure might as well enjoy the ride, enjoy the things he does well, and stop worrying about who he'll be in 2025.
things like playing the week after getting the snot kicked out of him, and popping right after making a one-handed catch and getting blasted by a safety in a 5-3 game are things i really enjoy now that i'm not focused about tomorrow.
i am happy that he's the face of the franchise, i think he's the best player on the team by a country mile, and i've seen glimpses of how good he could be when surrounded by capable players.
draft night, i was incredibly surprised we drafted him. since then i've come around. i think he has a lot of skill and given just a modicum of talent around him, i think he would thrive.
the older i get the more i realize how important patience is with talented players and i think he's a talented player.
Well written and well said.