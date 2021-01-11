Raanan: Sources believe Giants are quietly targeting GM’s

|
|Quote:
| Executives around the league are under the impression the Giants are quietly looking at general manager possibilities, according to multiple sources.
Another ominous sign: The Giants and owner John Mara declined an opportunity to provide a public vote of confidence for Gettleman this week after doing so for head coach Joe Judge with a New York Post reporter several days earlier.
Whoever ran the 2012 draft should have been fired. Instead Reese put up a Super Bowl clock thinking the team was good whereas it was a team that had a crippled/old OL coupled with a tapped out front 7 other than maybe two players.
20012 Draft
RB Wilson, WR Randle, CB Holsey, TE Robinson, T Mosley,
T McCants, DT Kuhn. This continued for years thereafter.
No Mara has any input on draft choice, other than maybe ONE time suggesting their personal preference in the lead up.
No Mara has any title within the organization other than "owner".
This hire better be in charge of everything football related with no input from owners once the hire is made, or, some such position needs to be created.
Owner's job is to evaluate the person in charge, annually, and other than that, root for the team from their owner's box.
By the way, if you own a franchise, you should ALWAYS be working on a short list of future GMs.
HAHAHAHA - that's awesome. Made me lol at my desk at work.
Quote:
In comment 15436024 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15435881 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15435839 Essex said:
Quote:
but the belief is Gettleman is going to be forced to retire and Abrams will be the GM. Not earth shattering stuff, but I did hear it from someone on the inside (not with the Giants but in the NFL community), so I thought I would share here.
If they promote Abrams, Mara is basically inviting the fanbase to continue their distrust of the organization. Not only has Abrams now been the chief lieutenant of two failed GMs, but the team's cap outlook relative to their talent level is dismal, which should be the one thing he could point to as a success since he's not truly involved in player personnel.
If Abrams is ultimately promoted, I'd expect that it's largely a figurehead title with the same responsibilities that he currently has, and they'll insert either Pettit or O'Brien as the head of player personnel - either one of them would actually be the de facto GM in the way that we generally think of the role.
But still, Mara needs to go outside the organization on this hire. He can't possibly be tonedeaf enough not to, can he?
Was Mara tonedeaf when the football world wanted Tom Coughlin's head on a platter and he was the only one who stood his ground in keeping him which directly lead to 2 Super Bowls?
Just another reminder that 684=MARA.
You're reaching Ryan levels of absurdity. We're the worst team in the NFL over the past half-decade. Go pound sand.
First off, you are one of the biggest douchebags on this site, if not the biggest, and that's hard.
Secondly, like with most mouth-breathers, you lack any grasp of reality or context. The NFL is hard place to be successful. There is a cyclical nature to it. I know I'm arguing with an idiot but just because Mara has made some bad decisions more recently, doesn't automatically mean he's a shitty owner or a "detriment" to this franchise as others have said.
Some people want to chalk the loyalty up as a terrible thing, when in reality that same loyalty has produced 2 recent SB titles. I'd go further and say that unless you're an older Giants fan, things have actually been pretty fucking good for you as a fan going back to the late 90s. But a lack of understanding that would be par for the course here where we see Super Bowls looked down upon and people like Ben McAdoo propped up.
I read quite a few people here who not only embrace losing, but actively root for it and actually want to blow up the franchise every 2 years. It's as if some of you really do want to be the Lions or the Jags or the Jets but just don't know it.
Some BBI posters are tired of 59-92 since 2012. They come here to vent. Where else should they go? They desperately want change, at 2-5 this year, and 59-92 since 2012, it is reasonable to complain.
^this
Quote:
but the belief is Gettleman is going to be forced to retire and Abrams will be the GM. Not earth shattering stuff, but I did hear it from someone on the inside (not with the Giants but in the NFL community), so I thought I would share here.
If they promote Abrams, Mara is basically inviting the fanbase to continue their distrust of the organization. Not only has Abrams now been the chief lieutenant of two failed GMs, but the team's cap outlook relative to their talent level is dismal, which should be the one thing he could point to as a success since he's not truly involved in player personnel.
If Abrams is ultimately promoted, I'd expect that it's largely a figurehead title with the same responsibilities that he currently has, and they'll insert either Pettit or O'Brien as the head of player personnel - either one of them would actually be the de facto GM in the way that we generally think of the role.
But still, Mara needs to go outside the organization on this hire. He can't possibly be tonedeaf enough not to, can he?
Good post.
My impression: Pettit, smart, I like the Giants late round drafting. O’Brien: inarticulate dunderhead from a franchise even worse than the Giants.
Not including Jones and Barkley, they have about 80M+ to work with for the 2023 season. They don't have any massive contracts that are hurting them for future seasons.
Ryan - you seem like a nice guy but I’ll say this anyway. This post is utterly deluded. We are seeing a cap frontloaded team built for playoff runs out there and the Giants can barely win a game. This is one of the bigger cap fiascos of the current NFL. Gettleman’s cap management is actually probably worse than his roster construction.
Quote:
time and time again teams manipulate it however necessary. 2022 for the NYG will be no different though they've seemed to strategically set it up to not be a big FA spending year since they have so many draft picks.
but even still there's plenty of opportunities to create room next year if that's a direction they choose to pursue.
Solder gone saves $4m.
Shepard is a likely cut (saves 8m) or pay cut.
cutting Logan Ryan saves 11m so if he doesn't play better same for him.
should a new GM decide to trade Barkley they save another 7m, though at a 7m cap number it seems silly to trade him.
and beyond that $30m they can create Williams, Bradberry, Golladay have the 3 biggest cap numbers by far and any could be restructured (or in Bradberry's case extended) to create room.
Sure, there are ways around it, as LA Rams and NO have shown, but there are repercussions. If this is another 6-7 win season, should they be kicking the cap woes into future years? If Bradberry, Williams and Golladay are part of 6-win team, do we really want to extend or restructure? And it also doesn't include the potential paydays for Jones and SB in 2023.
All I read was Daniel Jones will win the Superbowl in 2023 ;)
What are we doing here? You have to pay players to pay football. This notion that you can have a roster of all up and coming players who are all awesome and make no money at all is so tired.
sorry - basement dwellers? is the season over yet? I didn't realize the season stopped after 7 games.
We are cap strapped next year? What's next years cap again?
Are they crippled 2-3 years down the road? Perhaps not, tho an earlier post regarding 2023 looked poor too. The 2021 team stinks and they're capped out, and unless there's some significant changes or luck, 2022 figures to look similar.
You only want to see and acknowledge the positives, not the underlying reality or the one that's right in front of you, that the Giants are a mess on and off the field.
A potential new GM would be walking in with a pretty clear cap table going forward and a lot of draft capital. And assuming their performance continues a few solid building blocks from Judge's first 2 drafts (Thomas, Toney, Ojulari especially).
There is no way that dead number wont't go up. Solder alone is $4 mill in dead money. That's top 10 in dead money right there. They cant operate on $2.7 mill of cap space going into next year.
I dont think the cap picture is as nice as you think. The giants have had to overpay for mediocre talent which has been at the expense of being able to sign quality depth players.
They are basically going to be in the same position next year where you need to pray for health to be successful. I could see next year taking on some additional dead money to free up space for the Jones decision in '23.
Managing 2022 cap could be challenging - ( New Window )
I'll say it again. The cap does not matter unless you have a ridiculous amount of crippling contracts that hurts your ability to sign players.
The Giants are not hampered in any way shape or form when it comes to the cap. They can sign who they want, cut who they want, whatever.
We are 2-5. That's why people are bringing up the cap again. In the NFL, the cap can just magically change overnight by a few decisions here or there.
We signed Leonard Williams to a three year deal. Everyone was happy with that. Bradberry makes good money, he's worth it. Golladay - we will see. He's hurt - probably not surprising. Give that one some time. Again I ask....what other players do you think are not worth the money we are paying them and what are you doing to replace them? Starting a team of late round draft picks?
Awesome!
haha, right. cause the cap is such a detriment to this team. you know it's not and you're clutching at this argument.
That is not how it works. He may not name his sources publicly, but you can be sure his editors know who they are.
Logan Ryan would be my vote.
Logan Ryan on a flyer like last year, great. Logan Ryan making significant money to miss tackles and gamble in coverage, not so much.
"What would you do to replace them?" is a little strawman to me. None of us work in an NFL front office, none of us can go to a scout to see a list of available and potentially available veterans. You don't have to be able to deliver a certified alternative to be justifiably critical.
"Adofo-Mensah’s journey to the NFL is an interesting one. A Princeton grad, Kwesi worked on Wall Street until he was hired by the San Francisco 49ers. In San Francisco, he was the Director of Football Research and Development. Andrew Berry and the analytics-driven Cleveland Browns front office brought him in. Adofo-Mensah is an intriguing GM candidate, as he is regarded as an innovative front-office mind and possesses a “new school” mentality. A minority candidate, Adofo-Mensah will likely receive his fair share of interviews with the Browns’ recent success."
7 games in, and we're already 5 games out of 1st, with 9, yes 9, teams ahead of us in the WC chase. But we should wait for the season to be over before we're allowed to complain.
Many of you went crazy over last year's 6-10 team that had one decent win, in Seattle. The other 5 came against teams with a combined .350 win %. An organization that did a decent job of self-scouting would have held back on throwing money around like a drunken sailor, but this organization has shown no ability nor inclination to self-scout.
But I guess I should wait until the end of the season to point that out.
Quote:
In comment 15436107 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
obviously that number could go up depending on what they do but most of the top salaries will likely either return or retain some trade value because they are still on their 1st contracts which should minimize dead money.
A potential new GM would be walking in with a pretty clear cap table going forward and a lot of draft capital. And assuming their performance continues a few solid building blocks from Judge's first 2 drafts (Thomas, Toney, Ojulari especially).
You're skipping a pretty big factor there: how much dead money will be required to clear that red number in effective cap space for 2022? And where will that leave the Giants in terms of dead money for 2022?
I didn't skip that read the bold.
I get that you didn't skip it in the macro sense, but I also know that you have a good handle on cap economics and know your way around OTC and Spotrac well enough to identify which contracts are likely to flushed in order to clear that red number. And those contracts, whichever they are, will come with dead money.
The Giants' 2022 dead money status has to carry an enormous "yet" at the moment.
Quote:
In comment 15436024 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15435881 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15435839 Essex said:
Quote:
but the belief is Gettleman is going to be forced to retire and Abrams will be the GM. Not earth shattering stuff, but I did hear it from someone on the inside (not with the Giants but in the NFL community), so I thought I would share here.
If they promote Abrams, Mara is basically inviting the fanbase to continue their distrust of the organization. Not only has Abrams now been the chief lieutenant of two failed GMs, but the team's cap outlook relative to their talent level is dismal, which should be the one thing he could point to as a success since he's not truly involved in player personnel.
If Abrams is ultimately promoted, I'd expect that it's largely a figurehead title with the same responsibilities that he currently has, and they'll insert either Pettit or O'Brien as the head of player personnel - either one of them would actually be the de facto GM in the way that we generally think of the role.
But still, Mara needs to go outside the organization on this hire. He can't possibly be tonedeaf enough not to, can he?
Was Mara tonedeaf when the football world wanted Tom Coughlin's head on a platter and he was the only one who stood his ground in keeping him which directly lead to 2 Super Bowls?
Just another reminder that 684=MARA.
You're reaching Ryan levels of absurdity. We're the worst team in the NFL over the past half-decade. Go pound sand.
First off, you are one of the biggest douchebags on this site, if not the biggest, and that's hard.
Secondly, like with most mouth-breathers, you lack any grasp of reality or context. The NFL is hard place to be successful. There is a cyclical nature to it. I know I'm arguing with an idiot but just because Mara has made some bad decisions more recently, doesn't automatically mean he's a shitty owner or a "detriment" to this franchise as others have said.
Some people want to chalk the loyalty up as a terrible thing, when in reality that same loyalty has produced 2 recent SB titles. I'd go further and say that unless you're an older Giants fan, things have actually been pretty fucking good for you as a fan going back to the late 90s. But a lack of understanding that would be par for the course here where we see Super Bowls looked down upon and people like Ben McAdoo propped up.
I read quite a few people here who not only embrace losing, but actively root for it and actually want to blow up the franchise every 2 years. It's as if some of you really do want to be the Lions or the Jags or the Jets but just don't know it.
Coming from you, I'll take "douchebag" as a compliment.
It's far nicer than the words I'd use to describe you. Did you ever answer my question about how your horses are looking for next year?
Interview from 2016 3 minutes - ( New Window )
Quote:
but at least see the season mostly through before you make all of these statements about which signings were good and which were horrible.
7 games in, and we're already 5 games out of 1st, with 9, yes 9, teams ahead of us in the WC chase. But we should wait for the season to be over before we're allowed to complain.
The defenders of the faith cried all summer that we had to at least wait until the season started before being critical.
Then when the season began, it was we won't really know what we have until after the first Dallas game.
Now it's hold off until the season is over...
Quote:
putting ryan back on the ignore list.
haha, right. cause the cap is such a detriment to this team. you know it's not and you're clutching at this argument.
I love that you're trying to put your WFAN mouthbreather bonafides against JonC's actual football knowledge.
Speak less. Read more.
Quote:
but at least see the season mostly through before you make all of these statements about which signings were good and which were horrible.
7 games in, and we're already 5 games out of 1st, with 9, yes 9, teams ahead of us in the WC chase. But we should wait for the season to be over before we're allowed to complain.
Many of you went crazy over last year's 6-10 team that had one decent win, in Seattle. The other 5 came against teams with a combined .350 win %. An organization that did a decent job of self-scouting would have held back on throwing money around like a drunken sailor, but this organization has shown no ability nor inclination to self-scout.
But I guess I should wait until the end of the season to point that out.
Don't pay any attention to ryan. He's been saying "wait until the end of the season" literally every single year he's been here, and every single year, we are absolutely abysmal.
Why would anyone do that in an effort to satisfy you? You've never shown that you're more willing to accept negative positions based upon when they're voiced.
Quote:
Riddick is another basketball on grass hack.
I can't speak to that, but Riddick lost me with how obnoxiously hard he was pushing Haskins. That makes me want no part of him as GM.
This again. Riddick the talking head is different than Riddick the GM, who would actually work Haskins out and interview him.
By all accounts Mara likes Judge, and he may allow Judge more power to see his vision through and the role of the GM becomes more of supporting Judge.
By all accounts Mara likes Judge, and he may allow Judge more power to see his vision through and the role of the GM becomes more of supporting Judge.
That's a completely valid and reasonable take.
But for an owner that fired a GM and HC because of a public outcry that he participated in signing off on and then used the GM and HC as scapegoats, I would be shocked if he was stubborn enough to ignore how much the fanbase is eager to see someone from outside the familiarity as the new voice in the room.
Weren't Dallas and Philly in dire straights? The cap appears to be one of those things that's an issue until it's not.
Get a new GM in here from another organization and let's roll.