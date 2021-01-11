for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Raanan: Sources believe Giants are quietly targeting GM’s

Sean : 11/1/2021 9:58 am
Quote:
Executives around the league are under the impression the Giants are quietly looking at general manager possibilities, according to multiple sources.

Another ominous sign: The Giants and owner John Mara declined an opportunity to provide a public vote of confidence for Gettleman this week after doing so for head coach Joe Judge with a New York Post reporter several days earlier.

Link - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
It was not just the fanbase who was outraged at the Eli  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/1/2021 1:43 pm : link
benching. Many former Super Bowl Giants players from both the TC and BP era had plenty to say. What the benching brought to light for just about everyone was how bad the drafting had been.

Whoever ran the 2012 draft should have been fired. Instead Reese put up a Super Bowl clock thinking the team was good whereas it was a team that had a crippled/old OL coupled with a tapped out front 7 other than maybe two players.

20012 Draft
RB Wilson, WR Randle, CB Holsey, TE Robinson, T Mosley,
T McCants, DT Kuhn. This continued for years thereafter.
Why do we need another GM?  
BrettNYG10 : 11/1/2021 1:49 pm : link
Are the Gettleman extension talks not going well?
dave should have been fired  
NotIraInSI : 11/1/2021 1:51 pm : link
right after he took barkley who is a media made myth.
Unless these change is made, this isn't all that meaningful  
D HOS : 11/1/2021 1:52 pm : link
No Mara sits in on any interview once a "head of football" is hired, no matter if GM title or whatever.

No Mara has any input on draft choice, other than maybe ONE time suggesting their personal preference in the lead up.

No Mara has any title within the organization other than "owner".

This hire better be in charge of everything football related with no input from owners once the hire is made, or, some such position needs to be created.

Owner's job is to evaluate the person in charge, annually, and other than that, root for the team from their owner's box.
RE: A team with its QB still on his rookie deal  
Thegratefulhead : 11/1/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15435965 JonC said:
Quote:
and its cap maxed out should be winning football games. They're not. That's the crux of the cap situation.
Keep it simple. Truth.
It must be great to be a writer these days...  
EricJ : 11/1/2021 1:55 pm : link
make up some shit and just say "according to sources".

By the way, if you own a franchise, you should ALWAYS be working on a short list of future GMs.
RE: Why do we need another GM?  
Dnew15 : 11/1/2021 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15436294 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Are the Gettleman extension talks not going well?


HAHAHAHA - that's awesome. Made me lol at my desk at work.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I have some slight asshat informa  
Thegratefulhead : 11/1/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15436276 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15436105 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15436024 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15435881 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15435839 Essex said:


Quote:


but the belief is Gettleman is going to be forced to retire and Abrams will be the GM. Not earth shattering stuff, but I did hear it from someone on the inside (not with the Giants but in the NFL community), so I thought I would share here.


If they promote Abrams, Mara is basically inviting the fanbase to continue their distrust of the organization. Not only has Abrams now been the chief lieutenant of two failed GMs, but the team's cap outlook relative to their talent level is dismal, which should be the one thing he could point to as a success since he's not truly involved in player personnel.

If Abrams is ultimately promoted, I'd expect that it's largely a figurehead title with the same responsibilities that he currently has, and they'll insert either Pettit or O'Brien as the head of player personnel - either one of them would actually be the de facto GM in the way that we generally think of the role.

But still, Mara needs to go outside the organization on this hire. He can't possibly be tonedeaf enough not to, can he?



Was Mara tonedeaf when the football world wanted Tom Coughlin's head on a platter and he was the only one who stood his ground in keeping him which directly lead to 2 Super Bowls?


Just another reminder that 684=MARA.

You're reaching Ryan levels of absurdity. We're the worst team in the NFL over the past half-decade. Go pound sand.



First off, you are one of the biggest douchebags on this site, if not the biggest, and that's hard.

Secondly, like with most mouth-breathers, you lack any grasp of reality or context. The NFL is hard place to be successful. There is a cyclical nature to it. I know I'm arguing with an idiot but just because Mara has made some bad decisions more recently, doesn't automatically mean he's a shitty owner or a "detriment" to this franchise as others have said.

Some people want to chalk the loyalty up as a terrible thing, when in reality that same loyalty has produced 2 recent SB titles. I'd go further and say that unless you're an older Giants fan, things have actually been pretty fucking good for you as a fan going back to the late 90s. But a lack of understanding that would be par for the course here where we see Super Bowls looked down upon and people like Ben McAdoo propped up.

I read quite a few people here who not only embrace losing, but actively root for it and actually want to blow up the franchise every 2 years. It's as if some of you really do want to be the Lions or the Jags or the Jets but just don't know it.
This is one of the worst posts I have seen on BBI. No need for this kind of personal attack. It is over the top and goes out it's way to derail the thread.

Some BBI posters are tired of 59-92 since 2012. They come here to vent. Where else should they go? They desperately want change, at 2-5 this year, and 59-92 since 2012, it is reasonable to complain.
Aces  
JonC : 11/1/2021 3:12 pm : link
great post, well laid out.
RE: Abrams has been the assistant GM for 20 years.  
V.I.G. : 11/1/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15435900 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Has any team ever come calling to interview him for a GM job? We won two Super Bowls during that span - usually assistant GMs on Super Bowl teams are at the top of everyone's wish list for GM vacancies.

^this
Dammit...  
Racer : 11/1/2021 3:52 pm : link
...I clicked on the link in my haste and it's a Raanan article. I feed dirty and that I've betrayed everything I stand for.......
RE: RE: I have some slight asshat informa  
cosmicj : 11/1/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15435881 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15435839 Essex said:


Quote:


but the belief is Gettleman is going to be forced to retire and Abrams will be the GM. Not earth shattering stuff, but I did hear it from someone on the inside (not with the Giants but in the NFL community), so I thought I would share here.


If they promote Abrams, Mara is basically inviting the fanbase to continue their distrust of the organization. Not only has Abrams now been the chief lieutenant of two failed GMs, but the team's cap outlook relative to their talent level is dismal, which should be the one thing he could point to as a success since he's not truly involved in player personnel.

If Abrams is ultimately promoted, I'd expect that it's largely a figurehead title with the same responsibilities that he currently has, and they'll insert either Pettit or O'Brien as the head of player personnel - either one of them would actually be the de facto GM in the way that we generally think of the role.

But still, Mara needs to go outside the organization on this hire. He can't possibly be tonedeaf enough not to, can he?


Good post.

My impression: Pettit, smart, I like the Giants late round drafting. O’Brien: inarticulate dunderhead from a franchise even worse than the Giants.
RE: ...  
cosmicj : 11/1/2021 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15435911 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
not sure why people mention the cap as a negative when it comes to Abrams. The Giants are in fine cap shape.

Not including Jones and Barkley, they have about 80M+ to work with for the 2023 season. They don't have any massive contracts that are hurting them for future seasons.


Ryan - you seem like a nice guy but I’ll say this anyway. This post is utterly deluded. We are seeing a cap frontloaded team built for playoff runs out there and the Giants can barely win a game. This is one of the bigger cap fiascos of the current NFL. Gettleman’s cap management is actually probably worse than his roster construction.
cosmic  
ryanmkeane : 11/1/2021 4:07 pm : link
the cap is in good shape. Anyone else arguing that we are in a huge mess with the cap just likes to say that because they hate the front office.
facepalm  
JonC : 11/1/2021 4:12 pm : link
.
RE: RE: cap woes as a thing are consistently overstated  
Boatie Warrant : 11/1/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15436008 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15435993 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


time and time again teams manipulate it however necessary. 2022 for the NYG will be no different though they've seemed to strategically set it up to not be a big FA spending year since they have so many draft picks.

but even still there's plenty of opportunities to create room next year if that's a direction they choose to pursue.

Solder gone saves $4m.
Shepard is a likely cut (saves 8m) or pay cut.
cutting Logan Ryan saves 11m so if he doesn't play better same for him.
should a new GM decide to trade Barkley they save another 7m, though at a 7m cap number it seems silly to trade him.

and beyond that $30m they can create Williams, Bradberry, Golladay have the 3 biggest cap numbers by far and any could be restructured (or in Bradberry's case extended) to create room.



Sure, there are ways around it, as LA Rams and NO have shown, but there are repercussions. If this is another 6-7 win season, should they be kicking the cap woes into future years? If Bradberry, Williams and Golladay are part of 6-win team, do we really want to extend or restructure? And it also doesn't include the potential paydays for Jones and SB in 2023.


All I read was Daniel Jones will win the Superbowl in 2023 ;)
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 11/1/2021 4:14 pm : link
did you want to pay Williams? Bradberry? Jackson? I'd argue Jackson probably wasn't worth the money he's making, but he's good, and seems like he might be finding his groove. Golladay? He's making big money. He hasn't lived up to it yet, give it a bit of time.

What are we doing here? You have to pay players to pay football. This notion that you can have a roster of all up and coming players who are all awesome and make no money at all is so tired.
Ryan  
cosmicj : 11/1/2021 4:17 pm : link
We are cap strapped this year and next and we are basement dwellers. Stop waving your hands. Just think about that fact.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/1/2021 4:18 pm : link
here's an idea, how about we trade anyone making over 10M a year and then just get some cool draft picks. Maybe that will really show BBI who's boss.
RE: Ryan  
ryanmkeane : 11/1/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15436515 cosmicj said:
Quote:
We are cap strapped this year and next and we are basement dwellers. Stop waving your hands. Just think about that fact.

sorry - basement dwellers? is the season over yet? I didn't realize the season stopped after 7 games.
RE: Ryan  
Boatie Warrant : 11/1/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15436515 cosmicj said:
Quote:
We are cap strapped this year and next and we are basement dwellers. Stop waving your hands. Just think about that fact.


We are cap strapped next year? What's next years cap again?
ryan  
JonC : 11/1/2021 4:21 pm : link
I don't think any of them are worth the coin the Giants gave them, frankly. That's the basic point I've made for two years or more, too many bad, expensive decisions that all get summarized in their cap situation bottom line. I could live with retaining LW, but the others were suspects decisions. DG himself said something along the lines of hurt players get or stay hurt. No shit, so why not spend accordingly? Because they're trying to save their jobs, and that's no way to run a roadshow, or build the foundation of a football team.

Are they crippled 2-3 years down the road? Perhaps not, tho an earlier post regarding 2023 looked poor too. The 2021 team stinks and they're capped out, and unless there's some significant changes or luck, 2022 figures to look similar.

You only want to see and acknowledge the positives, not the underlying reality or the one that's right in front of you, that the Giants are a mess on and off the field.
complain about the cap all you want  
ryanmkeane : 11/1/2021 4:21 pm : link
but at least see the season mostly through before you make all of these statements about which signings were good and which were horrible.
We can’t trade anyone because it accelerates their cap hit  
cosmicj : 11/1/2021 4:21 pm : link
And we have NO room.
RE: 1 other note on 2022 cap - right now NYG are last in dead money  
BH28 : 11/1/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15436107 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
obviously that number could go up depending on what they do but most of the top salaries will likely either return or retain some trade value because they are still on their 1st contracts which should minimize dead money.

A potential new GM would be walking in with a pretty clear cap table going forward and a lot of draft capital. And assuming their performance continues a few solid building blocks from Judge's first 2 drafts (Thomas, Toney, Ojulari especially).


There is no way that dead number wont't go up. Solder alone is $4 mill in dead money. That's top 10 in dead money right there. They cant operate on $2.7 mill of cap space going into next year.

I dont think the cap picture is as nice as you think. The giants have had to overpay for mediocre talent which has been at the expense of being able to sign quality depth players.

They are basically going to be in the same position next year where you need to pray for health to be successful. I could see next year taking on some additional dead money to free up space for the Jones decision in '23.
Got it  
JonC : 11/1/2021 4:23 pm : link
putting ryan back on the ignore list.
Boatie  
cosmicj : 11/1/2021 4:24 pm : link
Abrams himself stated we had little room in 2022 and that was before another restructuring (Shepard).
Managing 2022 cap could be challenging - ( New Window )
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 11/1/2021 4:26 pm : link
and i've been arguing during that same time - that you have to pay football players to play football.

I'll say it again. The cap does not matter unless you have a ridiculous amount of crippling contracts that hurts your ability to sign players.

The Giants are not hampered in any way shape or form when it comes to the cap. They can sign who they want, cut who they want, whatever.

We are 2-5. That's why people are bringing up the cap again. In the NFL, the cap can just magically change overnight by a few decisions here or there.

We signed Leonard Williams to a three year deal. Everyone was happy with that. Bradberry makes good money, he's worth it. Golladay - we will see. He's hurt - probably not surprising. Give that one some time. Again I ask....what other players do you think are not worth the money we are paying them and what are you doing to replace them? Starting a team of late round draft picks?
Btw, the 2022 cap situation makes me indifferent  
cosmicj : 11/1/2021 4:27 pm : link
To whether Judge is retained. 2022 looks to be such a lousy situation that Judge would almost be a sacrificial lamb. The new GM may in fact want to retain Judge just to replace him at a more propitious time.

Awesome!
RE: Got it  
ryanmkeane : 11/1/2021 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15436531 JonC said:
Quote:
putting ryan back on the ignore list.

haha, right. cause the cap is such a detriment to this team. you know it's not and you're clutching at this argument.
It is a detriment  
JonC : 11/1/2021 4:29 pm : link
because their choices stink, it's pretty damned simple. You go right ahead and believe otherwise.
RE: It must be great to be a writer these days...  
Section331 : 11/1/2021 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15436309 EricJ said:
Quote:
make up some shit and just say "according to sources".


That is not how it works. He may not name his sources publicly, but you can be sure his editors know who they are.
and the front office believing  
JonC : 11/1/2021 4:30 pm : link
spending to plug these players in meant they'd win was also a poor overarching decision.
RE: Jon  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/1/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15436540 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Again I ask....what other players do you think are not worth the money we are paying them and what are you doing to replace them? Starting a team of late round draft picks?


Logan Ryan would be my vote.

Logan Ryan on a flyer like last year, great. Logan Ryan making significant money to miss tackles and gamble in coverage, not so much.

"What would you do to replace them?" is a little strawman to me. None of us work in an NFL front office, none of us can go to a scout to see a list of available and potentially available veterans. You don't have to be able to deliver a certified alternative to be justifiably critical.
bring in the most analytically-minded candidate - Kwesi Adofo-Mensah  
Producer : 11/1/2021 4:42 pm : link
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Cleveland Browns VP of Football Operations

"Adofo-Mensah’s journey to the NFL is an interesting one. A Princeton grad, Kwesi worked on Wall Street until he was hired by the San Francisco 49ers. In San Francisco, he was the Director of Football Research and Development. Andrew Berry and the analytics-driven Cleveland Browns front office brought him in. Adofo-Mensah is an intriguing GM candidate, as he is regarded as an innovative front-office mind and possesses a “new school” mentality. A minority candidate, Adofo-Mensah will likely receive his fair share of interviews with the Browns’ recent success."
RE: complain about the cap all you want  
Section331 : 11/1/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15436526 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but at least see the season mostly through before you make all of these statements about which signings were good and which were horrible.


7 games in, and we're already 5 games out of 1st, with 9, yes 9, teams ahead of us in the WC chase. But we should wait for the season to be over before we're allowed to complain.

Many of you went crazy over last year's 6-10 team that had one decent win, in Seattle. The other 5 came against teams with a combined .350 win %. An organization that did a decent job of self-scouting would have held back on throwing money around like a drunken sailor, but this organization has shown no ability nor inclination to self-scout.

But I guess I should wait until the end of the season to point that out.
RE: Gatorade  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15436266 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15436160 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15436107 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


obviously that number could go up depending on what they do but most of the top salaries will likely either return or retain some trade value because they are still on their 1st contracts which should minimize dead money.

A potential new GM would be walking in with a pretty clear cap table going forward and a lot of draft capital. And assuming their performance continues a few solid building blocks from Judge's first 2 drafts (Thomas, Toney, Ojulari especially).




You're skipping a pretty big factor there: how much dead money will be required to clear that red number in effective cap space for 2022? And where will that leave the Giants in terms of dead money for 2022?



I didn't skip that read the bold.

I get that you didn't skip it in the macro sense, but I also know that you have a good handle on cap economics and know your way around OTC and Spotrac well enough to identify which contracts are likely to flushed in order to clear that red number. And those contracts, whichever they are, will come with dead money.

The Giants' 2022 dead money status has to carry an enormous "yet" at the moment.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I have some slight asshat informa  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15436276 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15436105 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15436024 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15435881 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15435839 Essex said:


Quote:


but the belief is Gettleman is going to be forced to retire and Abrams will be the GM. Not earth shattering stuff, but I did hear it from someone on the inside (not with the Giants but in the NFL community), so I thought I would share here.


If they promote Abrams, Mara is basically inviting the fanbase to continue their distrust of the organization. Not only has Abrams now been the chief lieutenant of two failed GMs, but the team's cap outlook relative to their talent level is dismal, which should be the one thing he could point to as a success since he's not truly involved in player personnel.

If Abrams is ultimately promoted, I'd expect that it's largely a figurehead title with the same responsibilities that he currently has, and they'll insert either Pettit or O'Brien as the head of player personnel - either one of them would actually be the de facto GM in the way that we generally think of the role.

But still, Mara needs to go outside the organization on this hire. He can't possibly be tonedeaf enough not to, can he?



Was Mara tonedeaf when the football world wanted Tom Coughlin's head on a platter and he was the only one who stood his ground in keeping him which directly lead to 2 Super Bowls?


Just another reminder that 684=MARA.

You're reaching Ryan levels of absurdity. We're the worst team in the NFL over the past half-decade. Go pound sand.



First off, you are one of the biggest douchebags on this site, if not the biggest, and that's hard.

Secondly, like with most mouth-breathers, you lack any grasp of reality or context. The NFL is hard place to be successful. There is a cyclical nature to it. I know I'm arguing with an idiot but just because Mara has made some bad decisions more recently, doesn't automatically mean he's a shitty owner or a "detriment" to this franchise as others have said.

Some people want to chalk the loyalty up as a terrible thing, when in reality that same loyalty has produced 2 recent SB titles. I'd go further and say that unless you're an older Giants fan, things have actually been pretty fucking good for you as a fan going back to the late 90s. But a lack of understanding that would be par for the course here where we see Super Bowls looked down upon and people like Ben McAdoo propped up.

I read quite a few people here who not only embrace losing, but actively root for it and actually want to blow up the franchise every 2 years. It's as if some of you really do want to be the Lions or the Jags or the Jets but just don't know it.

Coming from you, I'll take "douchebag" as a compliment.

It's far nicer than the words I'd use to describe you. Did you ever answer my question about how your horses are looking for next year?
isn't this titled thread..  
BillKo : 11/1/2021 4:48 pm : link
... good news? lol

One name that popped up here was  
cosmicj : 11/1/2021 4:50 pm : link
Seattle Seahawks VP of player personnel Trent Kirchner is also highly regarded around the league. Kirchner is in charge of pro personnel for Seattle and was passed over for the SF and Carolina GM jobs. He worked for Mark Koncz in Carolina for nearly a decade.


Interview from 2016 3 minutes - ( New Window )
RE: RE: complain about the cap all you want  
Jimmy Googs : 11/1/2021 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15436576 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15436526 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


but at least see the season mostly through before you make all of these statements about which signings were good and which were horrible.



7 games in, and we're already 5 games out of 1st, with 9, yes 9, teams ahead of us in the WC chase. But we should wait for the season to be over before we're allowed to complain.


The defenders of the faith cried all summer that we had to at least wait until the season started before being critical.

Then when the season began, it was we won't really know what we have until after the first Dallas game.

Now it's hold off until the season is over...


I wonder if Raanan actually has 'Sources' telling him that or  
Jimmy Googs : 11/1/2021 5:02 pm : link
did someone just finally take a good look at the current Standings?
RE: RE: Got it  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15436542 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15436531 JonC said:


Quote:


putting ryan back on the ignore list.


haha, right. cause the cap is such a detriment to this team. you know it's not and you're clutching at this argument.

I love that you're trying to put your WFAN mouthbreather bonafides against JonC's actual football knowledge.

Speak less. Read more.
RE: RE: complain about the cap all you want  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/1/2021 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15436576 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15436526 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


but at least see the season mostly through before you make all of these statements about which signings were good and which were horrible.



7 games in, and we're already 5 games out of 1st, with 9, yes 9, teams ahead of us in the WC chase. But we should wait for the season to be over before we're allowed to complain.

Many of you went crazy over last year's 6-10 team that had one decent win, in Seattle. The other 5 came against teams with a combined .350 win %. An organization that did a decent job of self-scouting would have held back on throwing money around like a drunken sailor, but this organization has shown no ability nor inclination to self-scout.

But I guess I should wait until the end of the season to point that out.


Don't pay any attention to ryan. He's been saying "wait until the end of the season" literally every single year he's been here, and every single year, we are absolutely abysmal.
RE: complain about the cap all you want  
santacruzom : 11/1/2021 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15436526 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but at least see the season mostly through before you make all of these statements about which signings were good and which were horrible.


Why would anyone do that in an effort to satisfy you? You've never shown that you're more willing to accept negative positions based upon when they're voiced.
RE: RE: RE: ..  
FStubbs : 11/1/2021 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15435830 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15435806 TheBlueprintNC said:


Quote:



Riddick is another basketball on grass hack.


I can't speak to that, but Riddick lost me with how obnoxiously hard he was pushing Haskins. That makes me want no part of him as GM.


This again. Riddick the talking head is different than Riddick the GM, who would actually work Haskins out and interview him.
I could see Riddick having a real shot..  
Sean : 11/1/2021 6:39 pm : link
He admitted he would have taken Saquon too though.
Going with Arbrams doesn't necessarily mean it's business as usual  
steve in ky : 11/1/2021 6:47 pm : link
It could be a shift from the traditional and to a system where the GM is more of just a contract/money guy and the HC will be largely responsible for personnel decisions.

By all accounts Mara likes Judge, and he may allow Judge more power to see his vision through and the role of the GM becomes more of supporting Judge.
RE: Going with Arbrams doesn't necessarily mean it's business as usual  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/1/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15436721 steve in ky said:
Quote:
It could be a shift from the traditional and to a system where the GM is more of just a contract/money guy and the HC will be largely responsible for personnel decisions.

By all accounts Mara likes Judge, and he may allow Judge more power to see his vision through and the role of the GM becomes more of supporting Judge.

That's a completely valid and reasonable take.

But for an owner that fired a GM and HC because of a public outcry that he participated in signing off on and then used the GM and HC as scapegoats, I would be shocked if he was stubborn enough to ignore how much the fanbase is eager to see someone from outside the familiarity as the new voice in the room.
I'm one also to believe...  
BillKo : 11/1/2021 7:55 pm : link
..that the cap is easily correctable.

Weren't Dallas and Philly in dire straights? The cap appears to be one of those things that's an issue until it's not.

Get a new GM in here from another organization and let's roll.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 