New York Giants - Kansas City Chiefs Game Discussion Thread

If you can’t understand what is going on then there is no hope for you.
Yes, Terps is the one who can't understand what's going on. Yet for years he's been ripping on the Giants and how poor their decision making is, and he's been right a hell of a lot more than he has been wrong.
There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing
Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.
There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.
There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.
And we’re suppose to be the greatest show on turf? Oline is a turnstile, play calling is the worst I’ve ever seen. Coach can’t manage the clock. Defense folds at the worst times and it’s all the fault of the QB?
It sucks to lose your one you could’ve won but we competed and we held a very good team to 20 points. Would have been less without the interception and penalties. I hate it and I’m probably in the minority but I feel better that it was a very close game and we had the ball last with a chance to win or tie.
There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing
Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.
There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.
There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.
So what play was there to be made that he didn’t make? Please just give me one example? He has no supporting cast, teams have moved the ball at will on the chiefs but were they missing most of their offense? We don’t have the horses and when your in close games like that you won’t be able to pull out a win unless you do. Especially with all the careless mistakes we seem to always make
But he's in his 3rd year. He still makes mistakes a franchise qb simply can not make in a game like this.
He's not the biggest reason why the Giants stink. But in most games he's not playing nearly well enough to help them win, either.
There are problems everywhere on this team, but make no mistake about it, Jones has done plenty to contribute to how much they suck.
That pick on the first drive can not happen.
Please point out a QB who has "pulled it out" with none of his starting WR's, a broken O-Line, and a negligible running game? Add to that 3 stupid penalties on his final drive.
I will wait patiently
No QB has ever done that?
You also aren't accounting for the fact that he was going up against the worst defense in the entire sport.
A really good QB finds a way in that game. Jones instead handed 7 points to the Chiefs and that throw had nothing to do with not having his starting receivers.
The game was there for the taking. The entire team sucked, Jones included. But a good QB finds a way to win that game. The giants defense played a good game and the Chiefs defense is absolutely awful. Find a fucking way.
The Jets QB yesterday had total shit around him talent wise and found a way yesterday. Against a far better defense.
This guy was picked 6th in the draft. But how dare anyone ever expect him to pull a game like this out of the fire.
This is a loser franchise with a fan base that has gotten so used to losing they forget what the hell winning looks like
There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing
Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.
There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.
There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.
So what play was there to be made that he didn’t make? Please just give me one example? He has no supporting cast, teams have moved the ball at will on the chiefs but were they missing most of their offense? We don’t have the horses and when your in close games like that you won’t be able to pull out a win unless you do. Especially with all the careless mistakes we seem to always make
There are a handful of plays in a game that a good QB makes that you would never see as a fan without the play actually happening. You dont have the all 22 on ESPN, you dont get a real look at it. What we do know is Jones didn't do anything to help his team win this game. His turnover on the 1st drive was a play a true freshman in college shouldn't make.
Jones is one of the main reasons they lost tonight. The bar has been set so remarkably low for him by some people and they refuse to acknowledge that he is just an average QB who plays like shit some games and plays well others.
defense has been a fricking joke all season too. But God forbid anyone expect Jones to play a decent game against them.
If Jones plays a decent game tonight, the Giants win. He instead played a total shit game, and they lost.
But hey, it's not his fault, it's everyone elses.
It's everyone's fault, including Jones. But he hurt them big time tonight and the first interception had little to do with injuries or a bad oline. He stared down a receiver and lead the defender right to the ball.
in the entire league that don't get out of that game with a W tonight. The chiefs offense sucked, Giants defense played well, and the offense just wasn't anywhere near good enough against an awful defense.
The chiefs played yet another shit game offensively and still got a win because of how bad the Giants offense was.
the Chiefs defense is absolutely awful. They haven't stopped anyone all year or even come close to doing so.
A decent game from Jones wins that game. The chiefs offense was doing the same shit they've been doing for a while to lose games. They didn't even need a good game. They needed a decent game, and instead they got shit.
The bar around here needs to be raised. Ya'll are acting like the losers that this franchise has become.
in the entire league that don't get out of that game with a W tonight. The chiefs offense sucked, Giants defense played well, and the offense just wasn't anywhere near good enough against an awful defense.
And Mahomes has more TDs in a months time than Jones has in his career.
Passing TD stats mean something when it supports a Jones argument, but obviously don’t mean anything over the course of his career. These are the gymnastics you have to do to argue Jones is a good NFL QB.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
yea the OL was a joke there...the second one was laughabke bad...guys in his face within seconds
are you blind? the OL laid a fat wet fart there...jones had pressure in his face within 2 seconds if that
Daniel Jones is what he is. Plays a game here or there that teases you and you think maybe he can be a franchise quarterback.
Then he backs it up with a game like tonight.
Loser franchise all around. Toney and Thomas are the only players on the entire team I'd be genuinely upset if they traded/cut. The rest of the team, coaches and front office included, can take a hike
That’s our MO
Your not smart
Yet more TD passes than Mahomes
Should have tried a screen pass
wrs drop balls, morons take bad penalties and the oline decides to take the end of game off and its all bitching about jones.
He did. He gave it to the olineman
ELI: Good, I don't like talking to you every Monday
this loss isnt on him...the OL sucks, stupid penalties, we are destroyed by injuries, and judge does nothing to help out the team.
OMG
I just can’t. I just can’t anymore
This site has the terrible posters
If you can’t understand what is going on then there is no hope for you.
We suck. Blow it up
wrs drop balls, morons take bad penalties and the oline decides to take the end of game off and its all bitching about jones.
It's all about feeding their agenda. I promise you there are posters on this board that want Jones to fail, It's that fucking pathetic
Quote:
under a new name.
wrs drop balls, morons take bad penalties and the oline decides to take the end of game off and its all bitching about jones.
It's all about feeding their agenda. I promise you there are posters on this board that want Jones to fail, It's that fucking pathetic
Nobody wants him to fail, he’s just not good.
Quote:
.
OMG
I just can’t. I just can’t anymore
This site has the terrible posters
If you can’t understand what is going on then there is no hope for you.
Yes, Terps is the one who can't understand what's going on. Yet for years he's been ripping on the Giants and how poor their decision making is, and he's been right a hell of a lot more than he has been wrong.
If Judge was a real HC he would can him, but he is in over his head just like MacAdoo and Shurmer. Maybe not as bad as them, but it’s not looking to promising.
DJ just doesn’t have ‘it’.
On a better team he’s a good game manager.
All other screwups aside, the game was lost on the OFF f’n SIDES, AGAIN, before the pick. 4-4 woulda been better than 2-6.
Dumbass people do dumbass things, and this team has a bumper crop of dumbass people.
Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.
There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.
There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.
But he's in his 3rd year. He still makes mistakes a franchise qb simply can not make in a game like this.
He's not the biggest reason why the Giants stink. But in most games he's not playing nearly well enough to help them win, either.
There are problems everywhere on this team, but make no mistake about it, Jones has done plenty to contribute to how much they suck.
That pick on the first drive can not happen.
Quote:
There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing
Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.
There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.
There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.
So what play was there to be made that he didn’t make? Please just give me one example? He has no supporting cast, teams have moved the ball at will on the chiefs but were they missing most of their offense? We don’t have the horses and when your in close games like that you won’t be able to pull out a win unless you do. Especially with all the careless mistakes we seem to always make
But he's in his 3rd year. He still makes mistakes a franchise qb simply can not make in a game like this.
He's not the biggest reason why the Giants stink. But in most games he's not playing nearly well enough to help them win, either.
There are problems everywhere on this team, but make no mistake about it, Jones has done plenty to contribute to how much they suck.
That pick on the first drive can not happen.
Please point out a QB who has "pulled it out" with none of his starting WR's, a broken O-Line, and a negligible running game? Add to that 3 stupid penalties on his final drive.
I will wait patiently
Quote:
it's all Jones fault?
But he's in his 3rd year. He still makes mistakes a franchise qb simply can not make in a game like this.
He's not the biggest reason why the Giants stink. But in most games he's not playing nearly well enough to help them win, either.
There are problems everywhere on this team, but make no mistake about it, Jones has done plenty to contribute to how much they suck.
That pick on the first drive can not happen.
Please point out a QB who has "pulled it out" with none of his starting WR's, a broken O-Line, and a negligible running game? Add to that 3 stupid penalties on his final drive.
I will wait patiently
No QB has ever done that?
You also aren't accounting for the fact that he was going up against the worst defense in the entire sport.
A really good QB finds a way in that game. Jones instead handed 7 points to the Chiefs and that throw had nothing to do with not having his starting receivers.
The game was there for the taking. The entire team sucked, Jones included. But a good QB finds a way to win that game. The giants defense played a good game and the Chiefs defense is absolutely awful. Find a fucking way.
The Jets QB yesterday had total shit around him talent wise and found a way yesterday. Against a far better defense.
This guy was picked 6th in the draft. But how dare anyone ever expect him to pull a game like this out of the fire.
This is a loser franchise with a fan base that has gotten so used to losing they forget what the hell winning looks like
Quote:
In comment 15438563 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing
Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.
There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.
There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.
So what play was there to be made that he didn’t make? Please just give me one example? He has no supporting cast, teams have moved the ball at will on the chiefs but were they missing most of their offense? We don’t have the horses and when your in close games like that you won’t be able to pull out a win unless you do. Especially with all the careless mistakes we seem to always make
There are a handful of plays in a game that a good QB makes that you would never see as a fan without the play actually happening. You dont have the all 22 on ESPN, you dont get a real look at it. What we do know is Jones didn't do anything to help his team win this game. His turnover on the 1st drive was a play a true freshman in college shouldn't make.
Jones is one of the main reasons they lost tonight. The bar has been set so remarkably low for him by some people and they refuse to acknowledge that he is just an average QB who plays like shit some games and plays well others.
The Giants need much more than that out of him.
If Jones plays a decent game tonight, the Giants win. He instead played a total shit game, and they lost.
But hey, it's not his fault, it's everyone elses.
It's everyone's fault, including Jones. But he hurt them big time tonight and the first interception had little to do with injuries or a bad oline. He stared down a receiver and lead the defender right to the ball.
Quote:
A really good QB finds a way in that game. Jones instead handed 7 points to the Chiefs and that throw had nothing to do with not having his starting receivers.
You're full of it. Sometimes a QB can win a game on his own usually he can't. Especially away from home.
Could he have? Sure.
"Should he have?" Ridiculous to assume "he should have" if he was "just" "good."
The chiefs played yet another shit game offensively and still got a win because of how bad the Giants offense was.
A decent game from Jones wins that game. The chiefs offense was doing the same shit they've been doing for a while to lose games. They didn't even need a good game. They needed a decent game, and instead they got shit.
The bar around here needs to be raised. Ya'll are acting like the losers that this franchise has become.
And he couldn't figure that out. His first pick can't happen.
And then after that he did very little to help the Giants win.
You're full of it.
Quote:
.
Yet more TD passes than Mahomes
Big fucking deal.
And Mahomes has more TDs in a months time than Jones has in his career.
Quote:
In comment 15438495 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
Yet more TD passes than Mahomes
Big fucking deal.
And Mahomes has more TDs in a months time than Jones has in his career.
Passing TD stats mean something when it supports a Jones argument, but obviously don’t mean anything over the course of his career. These are the gymnastics you have to do to argue Jones is a good NFL QB.