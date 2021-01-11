for display only
New York Giants - Kansas City Chiefs Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/1/2021 7:58 pm
Nothing on that 2-minute drive  
US1 Giants : 11/1/2021 11:22 pm : link
Jones  
AcidTest : 11/1/2021 11:22 pm : link
takes sack after sack to end the game for the Giants.
RE: Blaming Jones  
BleedBlue : 11/1/2021 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15438453 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
On the jail break?


yea the OL was a joke there...the second one was laughabke bad...guys in his face within seconds
We suck  
UberAlias : 11/1/2021 11:22 pm : link
Chiefs tried to hand that one to us.
Holy shit our offense  
bubba0825 : 11/1/2021 11:22 pm : link
Is an abortion
dumb penalties  
spike : 11/1/2021 11:22 pm : link
sinked this team. They had the win in their pocket.
This was a winnable game  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/1/2021 11:22 pm : link
We gave away
You dummies blaming Jones  
Bleedblue10 : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
When he doesn’t have an inch to step up in the pocket or a second to throw. Some giants fans are the fucking worst
All 4 of our last 4 plays were complete jailbreaks,  
BigBlueNH : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
with a 4-man rush. Once again, this L is on our OLine. (And the refs for the back-to-back "penalties" on the Chief's last drive.)
RE: I dont want to hear  
BleedBlue : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15438471 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
about Oline MAKE A FUCKING PLAY JONES



are you blind? the OL laid a fat wet fart there...jones had pressure in his face within 2 seconds if that
Producer producing shit-posts as usual.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
Bet this guy is a fat slob, pussy in real life.
this team  
Mook80 : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
is remarkably dumb.

Daniel Jones is what he is. Plays a game here or there that teases you and you think maybe he can be a franchise quarterback.

Then he backs it up with a game like tonight.

Loser franchise all around. Toney and Thomas are the only players on the entire team I'd be genuinely upset if they traded/cut. The rest of the team, coaches and front office included, can take a hike
Pathetic  
jrthomps2006 : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
So disappointing- totally unprepared for that moment
RE: dumb penalties  
dlauster : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15438479 spike said:
Quote:
sinked this team. They had the win in their pocket.


That’s our MO
RE: I dont want to hear  
map7711 : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15438471 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
about Oline MAKE A FUCKING PLAY JONES


Your not smart
17 points  
Go Terps : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
Spags dialed up some nice pressure  
prdave73 : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
at teh end.. Old school Giants pressure.. smh wish the Giants had that type of pass rush pressure..
RE: 17 points  
Mike in NY : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15438495 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Yet more TD passes than Mahomes
RE: All 4 of our last 4 plays were complete jailbreaks,  
spike : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15438485 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
with a 4-man rush. Once again, this L is on our OLine. (And the refs for the back-to-back "penalties" on the Chief's last drive.)


Should have tried a screen pass
its awesome to have dep back  
KDubbs : 11/1/2021 11:23 pm : link
under a new name.

wrs drop balls, morons take bad penalties and the oline decides to take the end of game off and its all bitching about jones.
RE: I dont want to hear  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/1/2021 11:24 pm : link
In comment 15438471 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
about Oline MAKE A FUCKING PLAY JONES


He did. He gave it to the olineman
No excuses for Jones  
jrthomps2006 : 11/1/2021 11:24 pm : link
Offense was terrible there. He runs the offense. Shit that was pathetic.
LOL...Eli just after the game  
montanagiant : 11/1/2021 11:24 pm : link
Peyton: I won't talk to you for 2 weeks

ELI: Good, I don't like talking to you every Monday
BleedBlue : 11/1/2021 11:25 pm : link
you guys blaming jones have the fattest agenda and its embarrassing as hell.

this loss isnt on him...the OL sucks, stupid penalties, we are destroyed by injuries, and judge does nothing to help out the team.
RE: 17 points  
map7711 : 11/1/2021 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15438495 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


OMG

I just can’t. I just can’t anymore

This site has the terrible posters

If you can’t understand what is going on then there is no hope for you.
This was the worst kind of loss  
cjac : 11/1/2021 11:25 pm : link
We’re close!

We suck. Blow it up
Garrett is going to get Judge fired  
Ike#88 : 11/1/2021 11:25 pm : link
and players with 4th Q personal fouls should be fined. 2-6 at the break. Better than Jacksonville and the Lions!
RE: its awesome to have dep back  
montanagiant : 11/1/2021 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15438501 KDubbs said:
Quote:
under a new name.

wrs drop balls, morons take bad penalties and the oline decides to take the end of game off and its all bitching about jones.

It's all about feeding their agenda. I promise you there are posters on this board that want Jones to fail, It's that fucking pathetic
Two strong defensive performances in a row  
jrthomps2006 : 11/1/2021 11:26 pm : link
I was impressed with how they played. Got the stop at the end. Judge misused those timeouts
RE: RE: its awesome to have dep back  
ajr2456 : 11/1/2021 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15438554 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15438501 KDubbs said:


Quote:


under a new name.

wrs drop balls, morons take bad penalties and the oline decides to take the end of game off and its all bitching about jones.


It's all about feeding their agenda. I promise you there are posters on this board that want Jones to fail, It's that fucking pathetic


Nobody wants him to fail, he’s just not good.
Somebody tell me where the fuck  
Bleedblue10 : 11/1/2021 11:27 pm : link
There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing
RE: RE: 17 points  
Mook80 : 11/1/2021 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15438530 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 15438495 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



OMG

I just can’t. I just can’t anymore

This site has the terrible posters

If you can’t understand what is going on then there is no hope for you.


Yes, Terps is the one who can't understand what's going on. Yet for years he's been ripping on the Giants and how poor their decision making is, and he's been right a hell of a lot more than he has been wrong.

RE: Garrett is going to get Judge fired  
beatrixkiddo : 11/1/2021 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15438548 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
and players with 4th Q personal fouls should be fined. 2-6 at the break. Better than Jacksonville and the Lions!


If Judge was a real HC he would can him, but he is in over his head just like MacAdoo and Shurmer. Maybe not as bad as them, but it’s not looking to promising.
Every Giants player gets a game ball  
Joe Beckwith : 11/1/2021 11:30 pm : link
They ALL F’d up.
DJ just doesn’t have ‘it’.
On a better team he’s a good game manager.

All other screwups aside, the game was lost on the OFF f’n SIDES, AGAIN, before the pick. 4-4 woulda been better than 2-6.

Dumbass people do dumbass things, and this team has a bumper crop of dumbass people.

RE: Somebody tell me where the fuck  
Mook80 : 11/1/2021 11:30 pm : link
In comment 15438563 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing


Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.

There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.

There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.

Darius slayton, Colin Johnson, KT w one hand  
Bleedblue10 : 11/1/2021 11:30 pm : link
And we’re suppose to be the greatest show on turf? Oline is a turnstile, play calling is the worst I’ve ever seen. Coach can’t manage the clock. Defense folds at the worst times and it’s all the fault of the QB?
I don’t like it.  
CV36 : 11/1/2021 11:33 pm : link
It sucks to lose your one you could’ve won but we competed and we held a very good team to 20 points. Would have been less without the interception and penalties. I hate it and I’m probably in the minority but I feel better that it was a very close game and we had the ball last with a chance to win or tie.
who the hell said  
Mook80 : 11/1/2021 11:33 pm : link
it's all Jones fault?

But he's in his 3rd year. He still makes mistakes a franchise qb simply can not make in a game like this.

He's not the biggest reason why the Giants stink. But in most games he's not playing nearly well enough to help them win, either.

There are problems everywhere on this team, but make no mistake about it, Jones has done plenty to contribute to how much they suck.

That pick on the first drive can not happen.
RE: RE: Somebody tell me where the fuck  
Bleedblue10 : 11/1/2021 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15438626 Mook80 said:
Quote:
In comment 15438563 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing



Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.

There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.

There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.


So what play was there to be made that he didn’t make? Please just give me one example? He has no supporting cast, teams have moved the ball at will on the chiefs but were they missing most of their offense? We don’t have the horses and when your in close games like that you won’t be able to pull out a win unless you do. Especially with all the careless mistakes we seem to always make
RE: who the hell said  
montanagiant : 11/1/2021 11:49 pm : link
In comment 15438664 Mook80 said:
Quote:
it's all Jones fault?

But he's in his 3rd year. He still makes mistakes a franchise qb simply can not make in a game like this.

He's not the biggest reason why the Giants stink. But in most games he's not playing nearly well enough to help them win, either.

There are problems everywhere on this team, but make no mistake about it, Jones has done plenty to contribute to how much they suck.

That pick on the first drive can not happen.

Please point out a QB who has "pulled it out" with none of his starting WR's, a broken O-Line, and a negligible running game? Add to that 3 stupid penalties on his final drive.

I will wait patiently
RE: RE: who the hell said  
Mook80 : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15438836 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15438664 Mook80 said:


Quote:


it's all Jones fault?

But he's in his 3rd year. He still makes mistakes a franchise qb simply can not make in a game like this.

He's not the biggest reason why the Giants stink. But in most games he's not playing nearly well enough to help them win, either.

There are problems everywhere on this team, but make no mistake about it, Jones has done plenty to contribute to how much they suck.

That pick on the first drive can not happen.


Please point out a QB who has "pulled it out" with none of his starting WR's, a broken O-Line, and a negligible running game? Add to that 3 stupid penalties on his final drive.

I will wait patiently


No QB has ever done that?

You also aren't accounting for the fact that he was going up against the worst defense in the entire sport.

A really good QB finds a way in that game. Jones instead handed 7 points to the Chiefs and that throw had nothing to do with not having his starting receivers.

The game was there for the taking. The entire team sucked, Jones included. But a good QB finds a way to win that game. The giants defense played a good game and the Chiefs defense is absolutely awful. Find a fucking way.

The Jets QB yesterday had total shit around him talent wise and found a way yesterday. Against a far better defense.

This guy was picked 6th in the draft. But how dare anyone ever expect him to pull a game like this out of the fire.

This is a loser franchise with a fan base that has gotten so used to losing they forget what the hell winning looks like
RE: RE: RE: Somebody tell me where the fuck  
Mook80 : 12:16 am : link
In comment 15438757 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15438626 Mook80 said:


Quote:


In comment 15438563 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


There was a play to be made that Jones didn’t make. You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken shit. Stop it your ignorance is showing



Every team the chiefs have played this year has had zero problem moving the ball up and down the field on them.

There were plays to be made. He didn't make them. Part of the problem was the supporting cast (particularly the o-line) but make no mistake about it, Jones played a terrible football game.

There are some games where a good/really good quarterback pulls a game out of the fire. This was right there to take. If Jones is a franchise quarterback then he needs to pull a game like this out of the fire.




So what play was there to be made that he didn’t make? Please just give me one example? He has no supporting cast, teams have moved the ball at will on the chiefs but were they missing most of their offense? We don’t have the horses and when your in close games like that you won’t be able to pull out a win unless you do. Especially with all the careless mistakes we seem to always make


There are a handful of plays in a game that a good QB makes that you would never see as a fan without the play actually happening. You dont have the all 22 on ESPN, you dont get a real look at it. What we do know is Jones didn't do anything to help his team win this game. His turnover on the 1st drive was a play a true freshman in college shouldn't make.

Jones is one of the main reasons they lost tonight. The bar has been set so remarkably low for him by some people and they refuse to acknowledge that he is just an average QB who plays like shit some games and plays well others.

The Giants need much more than that out of him.
the chiefs  
Mook80 : 12:19 am : link
defense has been a fricking joke all season too. But God forbid anyone expect Jones to play a decent game against them.

If Jones plays a decent game tonight, the Giants win. He instead played a total shit game, and they lost.

But hey, it's not his fault, it's everyone elses.

It's everyone's fault, including Jones. But he hurt them big time tonight and the first interception had little to do with injuries or a bad oline. He stared down a receiver and lead the defender right to the ball.
RE: RE: RE: who the hell said  
giantstock : 12:21 am : link
In comment 15438986 Mook80 said:
Quote:
In comment 15438836 montanagiant said:


Quote:




A really good QB finds a way in that game. Jones instead handed 7 points to the Chiefs and that throw had nothing to do with not having his starting receivers.


You're full of it. Sometimes a QB can win a game on his own usually he can't. Especially away from home.

Could he have? Sure.

"Should he have?" Ridiculous to assume "he should have" if he was "just" "good."

there are maybe 5-6 offenses  
Mook80 : 12:21 am : link
in the entire league that don't get out of that game with a W tonight. The chiefs offense sucked, Giants defense played well, and the offense just wasn't anywhere near good enough against an awful defense.

The chiefs played yet another shit game offensively and still got a win because of how bad the Giants offense was.
He absolutely should have  
Mook80 : 12:23 am : link
the Chiefs defense is absolutely awful. They haven't stopped anyone all year or even come close to doing so.

A decent game from Jones wins that game. The chiefs offense was doing the same shit they've been doing for a while to lose games. They didn't even need a good game. They needed a decent game, and instead they got shit.

The bar around here needs to be raised. Ya'll are acting like the losers that this franchise has become.
Jones didn't need to win the game  
Mook80 : 12:25 am : link
on his own. The way the chiefs played, he needed to not lose it.

And he couldn't figure that out. His first pick can't happen.

And then after that he did very little to help the Giants win.

RE: there are maybe 5-6 offenses  
giantstock : 1:12 am : link
In comment 15439019 Mook80 said:
Quote:
in the entire league that don't get out of that game with a W tonight. The chiefs offense sucked, Giants defense played well, and the offense just wasn't anywhere near good enough against an awful defense.


You're full of it.
RE: RE: 17 points  
Route 9 : 5:45 am : link
In comment 15438499 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15438495 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Yet more TD passes than Mahomes


Big fucking deal.

And Mahomes has more TDs in a months time than Jones has in his career.
RE: RE: RE: 17 points  
Mike from Ohio : 8:00 am : link
In comment 15439202 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15438499 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15438495 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



Yet more TD passes than Mahomes



Big fucking deal.

And Mahomes has more TDs in a months time than Jones has in his career.


Passing TD stats mean something when it supports a Jones argument, but obviously don’t mean anything over the course of his career. These are the gymnastics you have to do to argue Jones is a good NFL QB.
