New York Giants - Kansas City Chiefs Post-Game Discussion

Joe Judge is in way over his head. Should have taken the college gig. Just a putrid roster. KC played an absolutely abysmal game and still able to impose their will when needed and win. Tear this shit down to the studs and forget this attempted “rebuild” or whatever this trash is
Can’t take the first sack there. It essentially ended the game. His interception was absolutely unforgivable. He sucked tonight. I’m tired of watching him. It’s not all his fault, but he just doesn’t look like there’s enough there.
was a predictable ending. I'm ready to move on from Jones if they can find someone better in the draft, I don't think he has it. I may just be going off of the emotion of the game and he has shit to work with and skill players in and out of the line-up, but I don't have any confidence he'll pull out a miracle win or a play when it's absolutely needed.
Only for an offsides call the ending might have been a NY WIN!
The Giants were certainly not embarrassed, which is what a lot of BBI predicted.
Nay Sayers can Piss Off!
Garrett still has to go. He called some really dumb ones.
Where in tonight’s game did you see Jones leading this team. Last drive how do you take a sack. How the fuck does our first round QB do that…how. Oh let’s wait for year 4. He’ll be our franchise QB. Please stop
2 minute drive at the end of the game where I just had 0 confidence that Jones could get it done. He makes some pretty decent throws but I just haven't seen enough of him getting it done under pressure when it counts. Especially compared to Eli who was pretty much the opposite his entire career.
Did you see Eli playing the last five years? He was running for his life. Bad OL
Seriously.. Spags dialed up that old School pressure that Giants absolutely don't have anymore, and Jones has no Oline to protect him?! Plus Garrett is trash! There is a reason Cowboys let him go, and why their offense is playing way better this year! Garrett sucks ass. Also Judge has no control of this team??! The team is so undisciplined???!
Of the Giants as much as this one. The coaching staff completely sucks. Some gutsy individual player efforts despite injury but this roster is rife with bad planning by our shitty GM and our awful coaching staff actively hamstrings what chances they have with terrible organization.
It’s a rotten organization and it’s not going nowhere with this group of vanilla softees running it.
and Daniel Jones isn’t very good. I don’t know why some treat those like an either/or proposition.
is it his fault wrs dont even run routes on 3rd down? or a veteran like shepard runs a 2 yd route on a 3rd and 4? or slayton cant catch a fucking cold? yes his 1st pass of the game was sad but he played very well the rest of the game. if penny dont take a dumb penalty we might have won.
OL can't block. In year four, that's on DG. When he was hired all we heard was about he wanted to get "hog mollies," and that you win by running and stopping the run. What we have now is a makeshift line of aging veterans, draft picks that can't play, and cast offs from other teams that he actually traded for this year.
Whole offense is to blame. Jones is the centerpiece of that. Defense played very well tonight. They deserved better.
Just mind numbing stupid ass penalties . This team has no margin for error but every game make big errors to lose games.
What the hell was Penney thinking on that taunting penalty.That was the game right there…
Judge is just awful in game head coach. I try so hard to like him but he is ultra conservative and wastes timeouts every game.
The Giants weren’t embarrassed?? Lol what game did you watch ? KC had 11 penalties, should have thrown 3-4 INT’s !! Their defense is one of the worst in the NFL and they managed 17 points!
I know KC committed a lot of penalties, but dear God, talk about costly penalties by the Giants.
We have the ball late in the first half, we just git a first down, and maybe we can get into field goal range. But then false start and holding, and it's 1st and 25. Drive killed, halftime.
Penny gets a big third down catch and even gets pushed for another 10 yards. Suddenly we have the ball at midfield late in the fourth quarter of a tied game. But Penny has to act like a jackass, we lose 15 yards, and never make it back to where that play ended.
Finally, that offsides call early on the last defensive drive was just a killer! Negated an interception, which would have put us in field goal range with a chance to kill the clock. Instead we give them a second chance, Kelce gets a catch to the sticks, and we tack on another 15 with another dumb penalty. Suddenly, KC is already on our side of the field, and a loss is all but assured.
if not for the taunting penalty on the FB. Amazing how these guys can make it to this level yet they can make such stupid decisions at critical moments.
This is what losing teams that lack leadership and discipline do. So far I am struggling to differentiate Judge from every other short term coach who disappears into the ether after two years of crap football.
It's a shit call at that point in the game; especially when Mathieu is whoofing the entire game. But it's the joke the NFL has become with some of these calls.
Under Dave Gettleman, here’s the #Giants record after 8 games:
2018: 1-7
2019: 2-6
2020: 1-7
2021: 2-6
Season is over. No "let's see how it plays out" bullshit.
The rest of the games don't fucking matter to anyone but the players and coaches and their resumes.
So if the young guys play well that doesn't matter? If the O gets healthy and plays well that doesn't matter? There's 9 games left. I guess if it doesn't matter you won't be watching or posting until the off season? You'll be missed?
No. None of those things matter. You haven't learned that yet?
Jones played poorly. That toney catch was a pick six. He was off all night and looked skittish.
To be fair, the line was demolished on that play. But he was lucky it wasn’t picked.
Those are the throws he has to know what to make. But he doesn’t. He is in year 3 and still often making rookie mistakes like that and staring down Slayton on the first pick. He just isn’t a cerebral QB.
Jones played poorly. That toney catch was a pick six. He was off all night and looked skittish.
He was terrible. I just don’t see what his supporters are seeing out there. He threw a pick on the second play of the game after the defense got a huge TO in Arrowhead against the NFL’s 31st ranked defense. Just pathetic. And I get it about the line - I do - they’re bad. But what did Jones do tonight that was even remotely good?
Moving Gates off Center looks worse and worse every week
Why did they do that in the first place? For all Judge’s talk about where somebody was drafted, he’s a damn hypocrite by trading for Price and giving him the center spot, forcing Gates to move to guard. And Price hasn’t looked good for most of the season.
just find a way to lose close games. That's why all the "we could have x more wins if only" stuff is such crap. Defense plays well offense sucks. Next game it might be the other way around. One game it's a guy jumping offsides on a FG, another it's a taunting penalty. But it will always be something.
RE: RE: Really missing Nick Gates and Andrew Thomas
Precisely.
It’s the simplest and purest definition of a shit franchise.
The Giants team that took the field tonight was downright bad. The injuries really are a problem, though. I don't know how competitive this team would be at or near full strength but that was not an NFL offense out there.
Your posts don’t matter…
And as many here have said over and over neither do yours bro, neither do yours!
And no- I’m really not pointing any one finger at any one guy. The whole organization from top to bottom is a bunch of losers. Everyone plays their very important key role in helping the team to lose every week. It’s a great team effort to accomplish these hard fought losses.
The Chiefs commit penalties and have turnovers, and it’s in part because they take a lot of chances and play recklessly and that can have its upsides and downsides. Previously for them fortune favored has the bold, but now they’re in a major slump and it’s biting them in the ass. The Giants on the other hand? They just play fucking stupid football with zero upside and all downside— it’s embarrassing, it ls not even like they’re taking big chances and failing, they play conservative pussy ball and then just do the dumbest shit at every level and position on the team all the time. It literally feels in so many ways like this team is the remedial class of the NFL… the Giants are just a little slower (a lot slower) than everyone else in just about every way you can think of.
The Chiefs tried their fucking hardest to give us this game so many times. Giants did not want to win it. Mahomes didn’t even have to pull off any “Mahomes Magic” on that final drive AT ALL. The Giants handed them the lead… First we start with the extra 5 yards on the illegal touching penalty— do these motherfuckers on special teams know the rules? It’s like the ONE rule you need to know as a gunner and the guy runs out of bounds unabated and immediately touches the ball? Wtf? Then get them into 2nd and 20 and get a goddamn interception but of course let’s make sure we give them an extra 5 yards and THEN take our chances— good strategy 👍🏻 (the 2nd game an offsides penalty has literally taken a win off the board) . Then on 2nd and 15 we have Kelce stopped for a 7 yard gain but then of course we so generously grab Kelce’s face mask so that we could make sure we pull him across the 1st down line, and fortunately that has the added bonus of the fact they get an extra 15 yards— great play guys.
The sad thing is I knew the whole time we weren’t winning this game, but the much sadder part is i was at the very least hoping it was going to be because Mahomes flipped a switch and pulled a rabbit out of his ass. But he never did. The Chiefs played literally their worst game all year (which is REALLY saying something— yes even worse than the Titans game given the way the opponent was playing against them in this one)— it was almost comical how hard they were trying to lose and how hard the Giants on the other side THOUGHT they were trying to win lol.
That first sequence of events to start the game really epitomized this NYG franchise of the last few years. We defer the coin toss thinking “yeah let’s set the tone on D! We’re big tough boys!” The Chiefs move the ball at will, but miraculously the Giants come up with an amazing turnover to save the day in the red zone. Followed by Daniel Jones IMMEDIATELY staring down his receiver for 5 seconds just to make sure the linebacker has enough time to adjust his nut sack before he jumps the route for an easy pick. Not a good way to start against maybe the worst defense in the NFL. Chiefs of course than score that TD we miraculously had just stopped just to make sure all is right in the world and the suckitude of the Giants is all in good order.
Two offsides calls have cost this team two wins. That’s poor coaching.
Jones is a tease - he’s got talent but he’s not consistent. I’ve been in his corner until tonight, time to move one. He shrinks under pressure.
Judge is holding back Garrett and Graham. Moreso Garrett. And he doesn’t know how to use timeouts. But the team still plays hard for him, so I don’t know.
Get the ball to Toney, Reddick was pleading all night for this.
Booker is a find, tough player who runs hard.
This team and organization is so annoying and difficult to judge. They’re talent-deficient but you have backups of backups making plays. Judge doesn’t know how to use timeouts and the team commits dumb penalty and dumb penalty but they still fight until the end.
The epitome of a middling team. Clean house from front office to coaching staff and build around Toney, Thomas, Williams, Johnson, Azeez, Bradbury and Adoree. The rest are expendable.
I’m typically an optimistic fan but I’ve lost it now. This current group - top to bottom - is shot. This was a game they should have won.
I mentioned this on another thread but KC is done. Mahomes is way off and it reminds me of when Reid lost the Eagles. Maybe a Super Bowl loss hangover but not the same Chiefs anymore.
I am not getting over that first interception by DJ, I still can't comprehend how that could have been thrown by a QB I am suppose to get behind as our franchise.
This already put you behind. Let’s start over to give you a fair shot…
I am not getting over that first interception by DJ, I still can't comprehend how that could have been thrown by a QB I am suppose to get behind as our franchise.
Yep. That 6 yard pass where he just mechanically stared down his receiver was quite ugly. A real downer and a tone-setter right out the gate!
I don’t fucking care about the injuries— the Giants offensive linemen have been incompetent from 1st string to 4th string for too long. It’s the most painfully ironic thing that we’ve all had to hear about the genius of the hog mollie whisperer for the last 4 years and the guy somehow instead had some magical touch that turns any lineman with even the slightest bit of upside or potential into a revolving door who doesn’t know basic fundamentals of football (although mostly it’s just him picking guys that literally aren’t any good at all but yeah also the thing where guys go from maybe having potential or real skill to being the worst players in the NFL)
Steve Young joined several other former NFL quarterbacks in his support of Jones as a quarterback.
Do we really care what the anti Jones crowd here thinks, I think the company I keep on the Jones issue, Simms, Eaison, now Young is pretty good company.
I’ve written a lot of positive things about Jones on this Board, but he looked tentative tonight and very mechanical… and not in a good way. He has no receivers and no line, but tonight he looked like he didn’t have a great feel what to do out there.
Especially on offense. Doubling down on Engram and Shep was misguided. Paying Golloday and Rudolph was dumb. The OL is trash. Barkley is flawed and injury prone. Jones is a question mark at best.
The Giants need to get back to the basics and go all-in on fixing the trenches in the off-season. This team will never be rebuilt until they fix the trenches, and if they need to tear it down again might as well start fresh with talent up front.
3) I have come to the conclusion that Judge needs to go along with Gettleman and his entire staff.
7) Fuck this team and organization!
8) I am still undecided on Jones, which is saying a lot this deep into year 3.
SO the tmma is a 10 point underdog playing away from home vs a perennial winning team in which the Giants don't have their top receivers, their top RB, a make-shift OL along with a couple of their best OL players, and their tight ends suck,
Can’t argue with much of this. However, I don’t think anyone is holding Garrett or Graham back. There’s a reason both men were fired by friends before joining the Giants. Garrett is totally unimaginative and runs an archaic offensive scheme that does little to help the QB or receivers succeed. Judge compounds these issues with his conservative nature and insistence on being “multiple” instead forging an identity.
Steve Young joined several other former NFL quarterbacks in his support of Jones as a quarterback.
Do we really care what the anti Jones crowd here thinks, I think the company I keep on the Jones issue, Simms, Eaison, now Young is pretty good company.
It's a weird hill to die on when your faith in Jones is rewarded by strings of mediocre games with the occasional stud-like performance against Washington.
This is the moment Giants fans pick to cling to national media voices, when it supports something you already believe and want to be right about. We have no time for anyone in the media except when they tell us something we want to hear. Funny how that works. I sure don't hear a lot of respect for Boomer Esiason around these parts normally.
K.C. had the ball for over 34 minutes and ran 77 plays (21 more than the Giants). The Giants never established a run game and they only achieved 18 first down (5 of which came from penalties). K.C. had 29 first downs.
We root for a shameful franchise that lost its way several years ago and is now just staggering around with a current coach no better than Pat Shurmur.
RE: This has to be the stupidest fucking team in the NFL
And no- I’m really not pointing any one finger at any one guy. The whole organization from top to bottom is a bunch of losers. Everyone plays their very important key role in helping the team to lose every week. It’s a great team effort to accomplish these hard fought losses.
The Chiefs commit penalties and have turnovers, and it’s in part because they take a lot of chances and play recklessly and that can have its upsides and downsides. Previously for them fortune favored has the bold, but now they’re in a major slump and it’s biting them in the ass. The Giants on the other hand? They just play fucking stupid football with zero upside and all downside— it’s embarrassing, it ls not even like they’re taking big chances and failing, they play conservative pussy ball and then just do the dumbest shit at every level and position on the team all the time. It literally feels in so many ways like this team is the remedial class of the NFL… the Giants are just a little slower (a lot slower) than everyone else in just about every way you can think of.
The Chiefs tried their fucking hardest to give us this game so many times. Giants did not want to win it. Mahomes didn’t even have to pull off any “Mahomes Magic” on that final drive AT ALL. The Giants handed them the lead… First we start with the extra 5 yards on the illegal touching penalty— do these motherfuckers on special teams know the rules? It’s like the ONE rule you need to know as a gunner and the guy runs out of bounds unabated and immediately touches the ball? Wtf? Then get them into 2nd and 20 and get a goddamn interception but of course let’s make sure we give them an extra 5 yards and THEN take our chances— good strategy 👍🏻 (the 2nd game an offsides penalty has literally taken a win off the board) . Then on 2nd and 15 we have Kelce stopped for a 7 yard gain but then of course we so generously grab Kelce’s face mask so that we could make sure we pull him across the 1st down line, and fortunately that has the added bonus of the fact they get an extra 15 yards— great play guys.
The sad thing is I knew the whole time we weren’t winning this game, but the much sadder part is i was at the very least hoping it was going to be because Mahomes flipped a switch and pulled a rabbit out of his ass. But he never did. The Chiefs played literally their worst game all year (which is REALLY saying something— yes even worse than the Titans game given the way the opponent was playing against them in this one)— it was almost comical how hard they were trying to lose and how hard the Giants on the other side THOUGHT they were trying to win lol.
That first sequence of events to start the game really epitomized this NYG franchise of the last few years. We defer the coin toss thinking “yeah let’s set the tone on D! We’re big tough boys!” The Chiefs move the ball at will, but miraculously the Giants come up with an amazing turnover to save the day in the red zone. Followed by Daniel Jones IMMEDIATELY staring down his receiver for 5 seconds just to make sure the linebacker has enough time to adjust his nut sack before he jumps the route for an easy pick. Not a good way to start against maybe the worst defense in the NFL. Chiefs of course than score that TD we miraculously had just stopped just to make sure all is right in the world and the suckitude of the Giants is all in good order.
This post is brilliant. It fully captures the entire bucket of moribund suckiness that is our team right now.
Steve Young joined several other former NFL quarterbacks in his support of Jones as a quarterback.
Do we really care what the anti Jones crowd here thinks, I think the company I keep on the Jones issue, Simms, Eaison, now Young is pretty good company.
Because you think they would say “Man, this guy sucks?”
If you watched the Manning cast last night you saw Eli start off talking up Jones. That had stopped by the end of the game. And he is one of the least impartial voices you will get because he is such a Giants homer (which he should be).
"Coulda shoulda woulda" is the battle cry of pretenders. I checked the standings every week and I don't see a column for moral victories. This team doesn't do anything well. And if they do, it's not even close to being consistent. They just don't look prepared to play. They fought hard and I'll give them that. But this team needs to really start over from front office and coaching staff to assistants and players. No more of this nonsense of trying to win while rebuilding. One or the other, but not both.
NYG is fill of bad performers. From the undisciplined players and penalties, running bad routes, not understanding their jobs, to the head coach who cannot figure out the proper time to use his precious timeouts to save his life, to the conservative approach.
Judge is coaching not to lose, which is clearly being felt and replicated on the field by his players. They're all scared shitless and pressing. Oddly, Engram is one of the posterboys for this and he actually seemed to cut it loose a bit mentally last night.
They need to start playing football, stop thinking, cut it loose. From Judge, to Garrett, to the players. If you keep losing, you will lose your jobs. Cut it loose and have fun out there, you've got a better chance at playing loose and the plays will start to happen.
NYG is fill of bad performers. From the undisciplined players and penalties, running bad routes, not understanding their jobs, to the head coach who cannot figure out the proper time to use his precious timeouts to save his life, to the conservative approach.
Judge is coaching not to lose, which is clearly being felt and replicated on the field by his players. They're all scared shitless and pressing. Oddly, Engram is one of the posterboys for this and he actually seemed to cut it loose a bit mentally last night.
They need to start playing football, stop thinking, cut it loose. From Judge, to Garrett, to the players. If you keep losing, you will lose your jobs. Cut it loose and have fun out there, you've got a better chance at playing loose and the plays will start to happen.
When you are disadvantaged, you should be taking more intelligent risks.
Judge would have my support if he was failing on 4th and 1s at the 50. Not going for it is hoping to win, not playing to win.
Chiefs can make bone head mistakes and still beat us because they are a better team, if we make any mistakes, as we saw, it will cost us. That's the reality of where this team is. The defense is finally turning it around and starting to look like what we hoped but the offense is on one leg and is a liability right now. I struggle because we are seeing some good things --defense coming around, WRs look like they can be something if we can ever get them out on the field, but it's hard to point to those things because unless everything clicks, we will lose. That's the unfortunate state of this team. The QB is not good enough to be the reason we win --only good enough to win if he has the pieces around him. The defense is good enough to win, as we saw last night, but not good enough to carry us if the offense doesn't do their part. The HC is not getting it done either, but he is also in a situation with little room for error.
That's the reality of a situation where your roster has less talent than your opponents.
This game will start the finger pointing in the Locker Room
Guy is CONSTANTLY injured or banged up. Constantly. And not for nothing, but it's not even like he's all that good even when he actually is healthy.
She’s was an absolute mess last night. I’m not sure what his issues were. He was lost on that fade route in the end zone. Another pass hit him right in the noggin. He couldn’t figure out where to lineup pre snap on a couple of occasions and his route running was embarrassing.
1. Based on the talent on this team their is absolutely no margin of error on this team. They have to play flawless football on both sides of the LOS to win. That is hard to do.
2. The game plans are ultra conservative on both sides of the LOS. Instead of playing to win they play trying not to lose.
3. Game management by Judge is atrocious.
4. For all the QB experts on BBI( believe me when I say there on many)
Jones actually outplayed Mahomes last night. More YPA, more TD’s and better QBR and less turnovers.
5. What bothers more than anything this year is that in Jones “Prove It Year” I still don’t know if he is our QB of the future or not due to injuries and an absolutely horrid OL.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
I’m sure he’ll be back next year, but he probably shouldn’t be
With all that bad play another offsides took it away.
And out HC seems lost.
Yeah OL was a freaking sieve on the last two plays!!!!
Our Coaches suck so bad. Judge is so bad at his job.
Daniel Jones really brings no dynamic to the offense, horrible pick that cost us 7. I know the line is bad but I don't know, he is just ok.
hell never get another chance.
Not just Jones , the whole team flat out sucks!
Jones is so frustrating to watch. The OL just does not get better year after year. And Judge is clueless with time outs. The computer uses them better in a game of madden.
Another moral victory…I guess
We all knew it would happen.
Awful offense, no finishers. Lack of discipline at the worst times.
Graham's game plan was actually sound.
Really poor game from the OL. I thought Peart looked decent, but no one else. Jones was under duress the whole night. Most of the pressure came right up the middle.
Jones's INT was all on him. He stared down the receiver. He also should have pitched the ball on that third and short. The pitchman could have gotten the first down easily.
Nothing from Slayton. Don't care about the deep pass, but he missed a short pass a few plays later, and didn't do anything else the whole night.
Crowder, Dixon, and Penny also had rough nights.
More injuries at WR.
Daniel Jones didn’t exactly cover himself with glory tonight.
He had no WRs and the pass blocking was weak but he just looked plain scared out there and hesitant.
Jones looked weak
Judge using timeouts like they are limitless?
No outlets for Jones with a pass rush coming?
Our punter who had no idea what he is doing?
Losing football…
That was a very winnable game but nope. Same old pussy bullshit from a bunch of losers. Joe Judge is trash. Bye bye.
hell never get another chance.
Garrett absolutely sucks, but this team looks unprepared and undisciplined. The outrageous amount of timeouts they’re burning through has little to do with the idiot Garrett.
It’s always something else that crops up
You think he hired Garret??? Lol he was forced too!
Whole offense is to blame. Jones is the centerpiece of that. Defense played very well tonight. They deserved better.
Due to injuries, you literally have one guy who defenses might have to worry about a little bit in Toney.
The fact that people are actually blaming Jones is beyond me.
Agree.. But not just Judge, his whole coaching staff was awful. Has been Awful. A complete mess of an Organization..
He looked nervous with sorta strange facial expressions.
I think the guy is under tremendous pressure to win and it’s starting to get to him
He sure doesn’t coach like there’s a lot of pressure to win. He might possibly be the most conservative coach in the sport right now.
This loss, like most losses, has multiple owners. Judge was bad. Jones was bad. The Oline was bad.
The defense did what they had to do, but had no help from the offense or special teams.
The Giants weren’t embarrassed?? Lol what game did you watch ? KC had 11 penalties, should have thrown 3-4 INT’s !! Their defense is one of the worst in the NFL and they managed 17 points!
That’s embarrassing!
We have the ball late in the first half, we just git a first down, and maybe we can get into field goal range. But then false start and holding, and it's 1st and 25. Drive killed, halftime.
Penny gets a big third down catch and even gets pushed for another 10 yards. Suddenly we have the ball at midfield late in the fourth quarter of a tied game. But Penny has to act like a jackass, we lose 15 yards, and never make it back to where that play ended.
Finally, that offsides call early on the last defensive drive was just a killer! Negated an interception, which would have put us in field goal range with a chance to kill the clock. Instead we give them a second chance, Kelce gets a catch to the sticks, and we tack on another 15 with another dumb penalty. Suddenly, KC is already on our side of the field, and a loss is all but assured.
This is why we're 2-6. Dumb shit like this.
The defense kept this game close. The offense was a flat out zero again.
As TV commentators have said, Garrett does very little to get his receivers open. As a result, you get these plays where no one is remotely open and it makes the QB look bad.
This
It's a shit call at that point in the game; especially when Mathieu is whoofing the entire game. But it's the joke the NFL has become with some of these calls.
The defense kept this game close. The offense was a flat out zero again.
Mahomes on this team with Solder and throwing to Colin Johnson has 4 int's tonight.
Jones outplayed him. That is a fact. Nothing said on BBI can change the math.
Sorry….
Wow do I have bad news for you lol.
And out HC seems lost.
Hit the trifecta here.
Kudos to Graham for going to school on how the Titans played the Chiefs. Defense is starting to hit their stride.
I'm starting to think Judge is now a problem = or > Jones.
What game and sport are you referring to?? The Chiefs were absolutely awful. They’re lucky the Giants are worse.
The bye is after the raiders game.
You’ll have to wait another week buddy
We are trying desperately to win ballgames and are getting called for taunting penalties? The nerve to even taunt another team when you have like 4 wins per year is simply classic…
100%. This was a won by the Chiefs culture alone. Conversely our pervasive culture is to come up short at the end.
I have terrible news
You are on drugs.
6 months from now!
To be fair, the line was demolished on that play. But he was lucky it wasn’t picked.
What did you expect? And who did you expect it from?
He played scared. Very hesitant. I know he had no receivers and his line is a mess, but the game just looked too big for him tonight.
The rest of the games don't fucking matter to anyone but the players and coaches and their resumes.
Not so fast. We’ll be treated to a dubious camera angle tomorrow proving Ximines was in fact not offsides, adding another game to the column of ‘should have but didn’t wins.’
I believe that makes the Giants 2-2-and-4ish. Basically right there for the almost wild card.
Best news of the night. I forgot about that!
He was terrible. I just don’t see what his supporters are seeing out there. He threw a pick on the second play of the game after the defense got a huge TO in Arrowhead against the NFL’s 31st ranked defense. Just pathetic. And I get it about the line - I do - they’re bad. But what did Jones do tonight that was even remotely good?
Run a screen in second half. It worked earlier.
Trade Engram tonight as he caught a TD so his value is up…
Defending my golf buddy Judge? What the hell is wrong with you?
Quote:
Moving Gates off Center looks worse and worse every week
I believe that makes the Giants 2-2-and-4ish. Basically right there for the almost wild card.
And the refs stole it because they hate the Giants.
Good call. Can’t ever forget about criteria number one on the referee application: do you hate the Giants?
We’re missing quite slot.
And at 8-16, we’re missing an effective H.C.
Precisely.
It’s the simplest and purest definition of a shit franchise.
And the Giants are shit.
The Chiefs commit penalties and have turnovers, and it’s in part because they take a lot of chances and play recklessly and that can have its upsides and downsides. Previously for them fortune favored has the bold, but now they’re in a major slump and it’s biting them in the ass. The Giants on the other hand? They just play fucking stupid football with zero upside and all downside— it’s embarrassing, it ls not even like they’re taking big chances and failing, they play conservative pussy ball and then just do the dumbest shit at every level and position on the team all the time. It literally feels in so many ways like this team is the remedial class of the NFL… the Giants are just a little slower (a lot slower) than everyone else in just about every way you can think of.
The Chiefs tried their fucking hardest to give us this game so many times. Giants did not want to win it. Mahomes didn’t even have to pull off any “Mahomes Magic” on that final drive AT ALL. The Giants handed them the lead… First we start with the extra 5 yards on the illegal touching penalty— do these motherfuckers on special teams know the rules? It’s like the ONE rule you need to know as a gunner and the guy runs out of bounds unabated and immediately touches the ball? Wtf? Then get them into 2nd and 20 and get a goddamn interception but of course let’s make sure we give them an extra 5 yards and THEN take our chances— good strategy 👍🏻 (the 2nd game an offsides penalty has literally taken a win off the board) . Then on 2nd and 15 we have Kelce stopped for a 7 yard gain but then of course we so generously grab Kelce’s face mask so that we could make sure we pull him across the 1st down line, and fortunately that has the added bonus of the fact they get an extra 15 yards— great play guys.
The sad thing is I knew the whole time we weren’t winning this game, but the much sadder part is i was at the very least hoping it was going to be because Mahomes flipped a switch and pulled a rabbit out of his ass. But he never did. The Chiefs played literally their worst game all year (which is REALLY saying something— yes even worse than the Titans game given the way the opponent was playing against them in this one)— it was almost comical how hard they were trying to lose and how hard the Giants on the other side THOUGHT they were trying to win lol.
That first sequence of events to start the game really epitomized this NYG franchise of the last few years. We defer the coin toss thinking “yeah let’s set the tone on D! We’re big tough boys!” The Chiefs move the ball at will, but miraculously the Giants come up with an amazing turnover to save the day in the red zone. Followed by Daniel Jones IMMEDIATELY staring down his receiver for 5 seconds just to make sure the linebacker has enough time to adjust his nut sack before he jumps the route for an easy pick. Not a good way to start against maybe the worst defense in the NFL. Chiefs of course than score that TD we miraculously had just stopped just to make sure all is right in the world and the suckitude of the Giants is all in good order.
Jones is a tease - he’s got talent but he’s not consistent. I’ve been in his corner until tonight, time to move one. He shrinks under pressure.
Judge is holding back Garrett and Graham. Moreso Garrett. And he doesn’t know how to use timeouts. But the team still plays hard for him, so I don’t know.
Get the ball to Toney, Reddick was pleading all night for this.
Booker is a find, tough player who runs hard.
This team and organization is so annoying and difficult to judge. They’re talent-deficient but you have backups of backups making plays. Judge doesn’t know how to use timeouts and the team commits dumb penalty and dumb penalty but they still fight until the end.
The epitome of a middling team. Clean house from front office to coaching staff and build around Toney, Thomas, Williams, Johnson, Azeez, Bradbury and Adoree. The rest are expendable.
I’m typically an optimistic fan but I’ve lost it now. This current group - top to bottom - is shot. This was a game they should have won.
I mentioned this on another thread but KC is done. Mahomes is way off and it reminds me of when Reid lost the Eagles. Maybe a Super Bowl loss hangover but not the same Chiefs anymore.
The big question is - Did Engram put enough on tape tonight to get a ticket out of this shithole tomorrow?
2) This is an undisciplined team. All the things Judge was supposed to bring to the table are big losses.
3) I have come to the conclusion that Judge needs to go along with Gettleman and his entire staff.
4) Judge is a terrible game manager and nothing else on this team is going right, so he brings nothing to the table. Even ST, which is his specialty, is terrible.
5) I'd be fine firing Garrett and Graham right now.
6) Ximines and Dixon could be cut right now to make a statement.
7) Fuck this team and organization!
8) I am still undecided on Jones, which is saying a lot this deep into year 3.
I question players heart and they need someone to step up like and take the bull by the horns
K,
Steve Young joined several other former NFL quarterbacks in his support of Jones as a quarterback.
Do we really care what the anti Jones crowd here thinks, I think the company I keep on the Jones issue, Simms, Eaison, now Young is pretty good company.
I’ve written a lot of positive things about Jones on this Board, but he looked tentative tonight and very mechanical… and not in a good way. He has no receivers and no line, but tonight he looked like he didn’t have a great feel what to do out there.
The offensive play calling continues to be terrible. They just refuse to go back to what works (zone reads, rolling Jones out of the pocket) and the default offense doesn't work.
The use of timeouts is a joke.
How is our special teams so bad? We likely have more roster spots devoted to special teamers than any team in the league.
The Giants need to get back to the basics and go all-in on fixing the trenches in the off-season. This team will never be rebuilt until they fix the trenches, and if they need to tear it down again might as well start fresh with talent up front.
Haha hey thanks man. I mainly just ended it when I realized I was prolly long past the TLDR point.
By the way, we need some more toner for the fax machine.
3) I have come to the conclusion that Judge needs to go along with Gettleman and his entire staff.
7) Fuck this team and organization!
8) I am still undecided on Jones, which is saying a lot this deep into year 3.
SO the tmma is a 10 point underdog playing away from home vs a perennial winning team in which the Giants don't have their top receivers, their top RB, a make-shift OL along with a couple of their best OL players, and their tight ends suck,
yet it's Judge's fault?
Sure.
the Giants lost because of penalties.
the Giants lost because of penalties.
The BBI posters here listened to espn before the draft. Went on record that Jones was a 2nd rounder at best. So now every single int, every single mistake is framed as the cause for every loss.
Jones is a tease - he’s got talent but he’s not consistent. I’ve been in his corner until tonight, time to move one. He shrinks under pressure.
Judge is holding back Garrett and Graham. Moreso Garrett. And he doesn’t know how to use timeouts. But the team still plays hard for him, so I don’t know.
Get the ball to Toney, Reddick was pleading all night for this.
Booker is a find, tough player who runs hard.
This team and organization is so annoying and difficult to judge. They’re talent-deficient but you have backups of backups making plays. Judge doesn’t know how to use timeouts and the team commits dumb penalty and dumb penalty but they still fight until the end.
The epitome of a middling team. Clean house from front office to coaching staff and build around Toney, Thomas, Williams, Johnson, Azeez, Bradbury and Adoree. The rest are expendable.
I’m typically an optimistic fan but I’ve lost it now. This current group - top to bottom - is shot. This was a game they should have won.
I mentioned this on another thread but KC is done. Mahomes is way off and it reminds me of when Reid lost the Eagles. Maybe a Super Bowl loss hangover but not the same Chiefs anymore.
Can’t argue with much of this. However, I don’t think anyone is holding Garrett or Graham back. There’s a reason both men were fired by friends before joining the Giants. Garrett is totally unimaginative and runs an archaic offensive scheme that does little to help the QB or receivers succeed. Judge compounds these issues with his conservative nature and insistence on being “multiple” instead forging an identity.
but the game sure as hell didn't feel "close."
K.C. had the ball for over 34 minutes and ran 77 plays (21 more than the Giants). The Giants never established a run game and they only achieved 18 first down (5 of which came from penalties). K.C. had 29 first downs.
We root for a shameful franchise that lost its way several years ago and is now just staggering around with a current coach no better than Pat Shurmur.
The Chiefs commit penalties and have turnovers, and it’s in part because they take a lot of chances and play recklessly and that can have its upsides and downsides. Previously for them fortune favored has the bold, but now they’re in a major slump and it’s biting them in the ass. The Giants on the other hand? They just play fucking stupid football with zero upside and all downside— it’s embarrassing, it ls not even like they’re taking big chances and failing, they play conservative pussy ball and then just do the dumbest shit at every level and position on the team all the time. It literally feels in so many ways like this team is the remedial class of the NFL… the Giants are just a little slower (a lot slower) than everyone else in just about every way you can think of.
The Chiefs tried their fucking hardest to give us this game so many times. Giants did not want to win it. Mahomes didn’t even have to pull off any “Mahomes Magic” on that final drive AT ALL. The Giants handed them the lead… First we start with the extra 5 yards on the illegal touching penalty— do these motherfuckers on special teams know the rules? It’s like the ONE rule you need to know as a gunner and the guy runs out of bounds unabated and immediately touches the ball? Wtf? Then get them into 2nd and 20 and get a goddamn interception but of course let’s make sure we give them an extra 5 yards and THEN take our chances— good strategy 👍🏻 (the 2nd game an offsides penalty has literally taken a win off the board) . Then on 2nd and 15 we have Kelce stopped for a 7 yard gain but then of course we so generously grab Kelce’s face mask so that we could make sure we pull him across the 1st down line, and fortunately that has the added bonus of the fact they get an extra 15 yards— great play guys.
The sad thing is I knew the whole time we weren’t winning this game, but the much sadder part is i was at the very least hoping it was going to be because Mahomes flipped a switch and pulled a rabbit out of his ass. But he never did. The Chiefs played literally their worst game all year (which is REALLY saying something— yes even worse than the Titans game given the way the opponent was playing against them in this one)— it was almost comical how hard they were trying to lose and how hard the Giants on the other side THOUGHT they were trying to win lol.
That first sequence of events to start the game really epitomized this NYG franchise of the last few years. We defer the coin toss thinking “yeah let’s set the tone on D! We’re big tough boys!” The Chiefs move the ball at will, but miraculously the Giants come up with an amazing turnover to save the day in the red zone. Followed by Daniel Jones IMMEDIATELY staring down his receiver for 5 seconds just to make sure the linebacker has enough time to adjust his nut sack before he jumps the route for an easy pick. Not a good way to start against maybe the worst defense in the NFL. Chiefs of course than score that TD we miraculously had just stopped just to make sure all is right in the world and the suckitude of the Giants is all in good order.
This post is brilliant. It fully captures the entire bucket of moribund suckiness that is our team right now.
And cheaper!
Not taking more shots with him more Garrett negligence .
There's simply no reason why the team should be suffering this many injuries so often.
Barkley was injured last year in Chicago, and this year in Dallas. Shepard is always injured. Golladay has a long injury history since before he was a Giant.
There are players - who through no fault of their own - are just injury prone. This roster is built with several of those guys as starters, so it isn't a mystery why we have so many injuries.
Is the turf at MetLife bad? Possibly. But roster construction is more at fault than turf.
???
Ditto -- this really sums it up and I completely concur
thank god I didn't watch this game to the end
Judge is coaching not to lose, which is clearly being felt and replicated on the field by his players. They're all scared shitless and pressing. Oddly, Engram is one of the posterboys for this and he actually seemed to cut it loose a bit mentally last night.
They need to start playing football, stop thinking, cut it loose. From Judge, to Garrett, to the players. If you keep losing, you will lose your jobs. Cut it loose and have fun out there, you've got a better chance at playing loose and the plays will start to happen.
Judge is coaching not to lose, which is clearly being felt and replicated on the field by his players. They're all scared shitless and pressing. Oddly, Engram is one of the posterboys for this and he actually seemed to cut it loose a bit mentally last night.
They need to start playing football, stop thinking, cut it loose. From Judge, to Garrett, to the players. If you keep losing, you will lose your jobs. Cut it loose and have fun out there, you've got a better chance at playing loose and the plays will start to happen.
When you are disadvantaged, you should be taking more intelligent risks.
Judge would have my support if he was failing on 4th and 1s at the 50. Not going for it is hoping to win, not playing to win.
It's excruciatingly dumb and boring to watch.
That's the reality of a situation where your roster has less talent than your opponents.
I think all this has reached the tipping point and the peformance will go down from here.
When I said that before this season I got shit on. “Hes in the best shape of his career” “He looks great!”
She’s was an absolute mess last night. I’m not sure what his issues were. He was lost on that fade route in the end zone. Another pass hit him right in the noggin. He couldn’t figure out where to lineup pre snap on a couple of occasions and his route running was embarrassing.
2. The game plans are ultra conservative on both sides of the LOS. Instead of playing to win they play trying not to lose.
3. Game management by Judge is atrocious.
4. For all the QB experts on BBI( believe me when I say there on many)
Jones actually outplayed Mahomes last night. More YPA, more TD’s and better QBR and less turnovers.
5. What bothers more than anything this year is that in Jones “Prove It Year” I still don’t know if he is our QB of the future or not due to injuries and an absolutely horrid OL.