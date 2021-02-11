for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

If Mara tries to pull replacing DG with Abrams

Essex : 11/2/2021 7:56 am
that might finally convince me my Sundays will be better spent elsewhere than watching the Giants. I have literally watched every single game with the exception of about 4 to 5 over the last 40 years. But this is becoming demoralizing habit. We, the fans and their clients, gave the Maras a decade to do it their way. It has failed—they need to realize that. The team stinks, the building is half empty, there are no signs of progress—there is no accountability on the field or upstairs in the front office. There is nepotism all over the place—not only do we have to deal with horse trainer Chris, but now the golden child nephew! If he thinks getting Gettleman to retire and giving the power to the right hand man of the last two failed regimes, only to keep this blowhard Judge as a coach, while also keeping his family in football operations he might have finally pushed me over an edge that I never thought I could go, which is to give up my favorite hobby in the world—the New York Football Giants.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
It’s going to happen  
Dukie Dimes : 11/2/2021 8:30 am : link
At least for next year. Gettleman will be the sacrificial lamb. The team will want one more year to see Judge and Jones. They are not bringing in a new GM to go along with those two pieces. So you go in-house one year and tell Abrams so beforehand.

If it works next year, you stay the course. If it doesn’t, you blow everything up AFTER next season. This makes too much sense. A major change to an outside voice will be accompanied by drastic changes. But Judges and Jones should get another year. The massive number of injuries this year will grant the pm a reprieve.
I think it’ll be Riddick..  
Sean : 11/2/2021 8:31 am : link
Mara will lean on already having interviewed him. He’ll work a year with Judge and then Riddick will have strong say in where the franchise goes from there.

Just my gut feeling, and I would not hire Riddick personally.
RE: RE: RE: How do you know Abrams will be bad?  
Essex : 11/2/2021 8:32 am : link
In comment 15439326 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15439311 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15439305 Debaser said:


Quote:


How is he related to the Maras? Also, he looked like he worked his way up the ranks through Ernie, and not getting promoted as the owners son or whatever.


Yeah, that is what we need another Ernie disciple. We haven’t had many of those around our building lately, even forgetting that Abrams has been the right hand man of a decade of miserable football. But ok



If you are going to argue that then you can say he has been around a decade of good football as well. And I am sorry Gettle is not any more an Ernie disciple than your aunt Mazzie.

Earnie never would have drafted Barkley or any RB that high. Also Jones at #6 was a poor pick and not exactly Earnie at all. Point being there is nothing to say that earn disciples will be bad or good based on earn being their boss. Just like Belichek retreds.

Are you for real? Gettleman was here for all of Ernie’s years in charge except one. Ernie recommended him for the job in Carolina and here. If that is not a disciple of Ernie than my Aunt Mazie then I suggest you do some research
RE: I think it’ll be Riddick..  
Essex : 11/2/2021 8:34 am : link
In comment 15439338 Sean said:
Quote:
Mara will lean on already having interviewed him. He’ll work a year with Judge and then Riddick will have strong say in where the franchise goes from there.

Just my gut feeling, and I would not hire Riddick personally.

Riddick got fired from the Eagles front office. He is a talking head who displays his stupidity every time he opens his mouth. He has a track record of flops as a draft analyst, but yeah let him be our GM. Sounds about right for the Mara family
As per usual  
AdamBrag : 11/2/2021 8:35 am : link
Whether the Giants go internal or external will depend on the end of season record. Meaningless December games will play a large role in determining this.
I feel like I'm in an abusive relationship  
Dnew15 : 11/2/2021 8:36 am : link
with my favorite NFL team.

I know what's going to happen, I know is bad for me to tune in, I know after I go back it's not going to get better even though they say it will....

I need an intervention.
Not understanding this whole "outside" hire  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/2/2021 8:36 am : link
concept. If the "consensus" concept is left in place how much change do you really have? Mara is in a tough spot. He seems to really want to commit to Judge but you also have at least some significant concerns with that plan and if the losing continues Judge is going to receive more and more heat.

My guess is if it is a "outside" guy it will be someone willing to work within the existing structure which means things stay the same. I can't see Mara saying to a new GM, "I am charging you with building a winning team and take any measures needed to achieve that with my full support".
Find me the next Andrew Berry  
Essex : 11/2/2021 8:37 am : link


This is a 21 century GM. He is not a talking head, he is not a disciple from the days we’re we were making contracts in triplicate, but a modern, smart, GM who understand all they angles of football—scouting, contracts, salary etc etc
Link - ( New Window )
RE: How do you know Abrams will be bad?  
Mdgiantsfan : 11/2/2021 8:41 am : link
In comment 15439305 Debaser said:
Quote:
How is he related to the Maras? Also, he looked like he worked his way up the ranks through Ernie, and not getting promoted as the owners son or whatever.


This smells like Mara putting out feelers on BBI for his next GM hire 😂
RE: RE: RE: RE: How do you know Abrams will be bad?  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 8:43 am : link
Quote:



Are you for real? Gettleman was here for all of Ernie’s years in charge except one. Ernie recommended him for the job in Carolina and here. If that is not a disciple of Ernie than my Aunt Mazie then I suggest you do some research


Again just because you worked for someone does not mean a damn thing especially if you are not following their football philosophy. And besides being here for ernie years ostensibly is a positive. What ernie sucks now?

Writing someone a letter of recommendation or whatever proves nothing. Gettle's time in NC proves nothing. He got there with key pieces alreadyin place ; a QB that just happened to have an mvp season; a good coach; a HOF linebacker.

Again someone's boss has nothing to do with the person especially if he doesn't adopt his philosophy of how to put together a footbal team.

. Is Bellicheck successful because he is a Coach parcells disciple? Or is he successful because he is coach Bellichek. He may have gotten the job because he was but he is obviously not even mentioned as coming from him any more.
RE: Not understanding this whole  
Dnew15 : 11/2/2021 8:44 am : link
In comment 15439347 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
concept. If the "consensus" concept is left in place how much change do you really have? Mara is in a tough spot. He seems to really want to commit to Judge but you also have at least some significant concerns with that plan and if the losing continues Judge is going to receive more and more heat.

My guess is if it is a "outside" guy it will be someone willing to work within the existing structure which means things stay the same. I can't see Mara saying to a new GM, "I am charging you with building a winning team and take any measures needed to achieve that with my full support".


THIS is exactly the problem.

If things are going to change - John Mara is going to have to look at the existing structure and realize that it's the structure that's the problem.

And one of the cogs in the existing failing structure is Chris Mara.

It's going to take balls of steel to make change happen in that front office.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How do you know Abrams will be bad?  
Essex : 11/2/2021 8:49 am : link
In comment 15439367 Debaser said:
Quote:


Quote:





Are you for real? Gettleman was here for all of Ernie’s years in charge except one. Ernie recommended him for the job in Carolina and here. If that is not a disciple of Ernie than my Aunt Mazie then I suggest you do some research



Again just because you worked for someone does not mean a damn thing especially if you are not following their football philosophy. And besides being here for ernie years ostensibly is a positive. What ernie sucks now?

Writing someone a letter of recommendation or whatever proves nothing. Gettle's time in NC proves nothing. He got there with key pieces alreadyin place ; a QB that just happened to have an mvp season; a good coach; a HOF linebacker.

Again someone's boss has nothing to do with the person especially if he doesn't adopt his philosophy of how to put together a footbal team.

. Is Bellicheck successful because he is a Coach parcells disciple? Or is he successful because he is coach Bellichek. He may have gotten the job because he was but he is obviously not even mentioned as coming from him any more.

Ernie was hired by Carolina and the Giants to spearheaded both searches and guess who was hired both times. He didn’t write him a letter of recommendation. As I said, do some research before you start typing.
as crazy as it is to say  
nygiants16 : 11/2/2021 8:50 am : link
mara needs to do what Dolan did and hire a figure head as the guy who makes final decisions, then let him build the best front office and coaching staff he can, there is no limit on the money you can spend on a front office..

and he needs to back off..stop interfering, hes you write the checks but let the football people make the decisions, you sit back and do nothing but write the checks
Seems To Me  
Bernie : 11/2/2021 8:54 am : link
the scouting and personnel departments are as much of a disaster as the GM. If we are all honest, the Giants have tried to address their problems, they just keep picking and signing bad players at those positions. This was the case with Reese and continues to be the case with Gettleman.
RE: Seems To Me  
nygiants16 : 11/2/2021 8:58 am : link
In comment 15439395 Bernie said:
Quote:
the scouting and personnel departments are as much of a disaster as the GM. If we are all honest, the Giants have tried to address their problems, they just keep picking and signing bad players at those positions. This was the case with Reese and continues to be the case with Gettleman.


scouts can only give recommendations, they arent making the decisions, you have no idea if the scouts are bad
The entire Giants program is a shambles  
cosmicj : 11/2/2021 8:58 am : link
It’s obvious that they need to hire an Asst GM from one of the half dozen high level front offices out there, give the guy the keys and then Mara needs to get a hobby, or a mistress, or something.

Will they? Who knows.
....  
ryanmkeane : 11/2/2021 8:58 am : link
so basically we are just assuming that Abrams is going to be a terrible GM? And we are assuming that guys from other teams who have neve been a GM will be a good GM?
NYGiants  
cosmicj : 11/2/2021 8:59 am : link
I think the late round drafting isn’t half bad. the scouts might be good at their jobs.
When is the last time Abrams was interviewed for  
cosmicj : 11/2/2021 9:00 am : link
Another teams GM job? Answer me that Ryan.
RE: NYGiants  
ron mexico : 11/2/2021 9:01 am : link
In comment 15439414 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I think the late round drafting isn’t half bad. the scouts might be good at their jobs.


When was the last late round pick or UDFA to become a star?

Just because they can crack the Giants lineup, doesn't make them quality NFL players
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: How do you know Abrams will be bad?  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 9:03 am : link

Quote:

Ernie was hired by Carolina and the Giants to spearheaded both searches and guess who was hired both times. He didn’t write him a letter of recommendation. As I said, do some research before you start typing.


I didn't mean it literally that is what he did. So now Erniw was a bad GM because he hired Gettle as GM in the Panthers at age 70? What he did here doesn't count now because at age 71 he brought in Gettle to the Panthers who again had key pieces already in place there?
RE: ....  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 9:04 am : link
In comment 15439411 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
so basically we are just assuming that Abrams is going to be a terrible GM? And we are assuming that guys from other teams who have neve been a GM will be a good GM?


What’s Abrams done here that people should give him the benefit of the doubt he’d be a good GM candidate? You’re really going to die on the Kevin Abrams hill too if they promote him?
....  
BrettNYG10 : 11/2/2021 9:06 am : link
Giants need someone who knows how to scout and build an organization that can self-analyze and identify talent. There is no evidence anyone internally has that skillset.

We need an outside view on what the proper internal systems are, etc.
"Hiring the guy off TV"  
D HOS : 11/2/2021 9:06 am : link
The last few times someone did that, it didn't go very well.
RE: ....  
Essex : 11/2/2021 9:07 am : link
In comment 15439411 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
so basically we are just assuming that Abrams is going to be a terrible GM? And we are assuming that guys from other teams who have neve been a GM will be a good GM?


We are not assuming anything, there are no guarantees. What we do know for certain is this organization needs a fresh perspective from outside the building. That is the only guarantee I need
Lemieux, Slayton, Crowder are all  
cosmicj : 11/2/2021 9:07 am : link
Successful late round picks who have been in the starting lineup. Rodarius Williams, Carter Coughlin have shown flashes.

Those are good results for late round picking.
Just hire Chris Mara and be done with it  
ron mexico : 11/2/2021 9:07 am : link
Then maybe after a few years we can finally get rid of him
What does that even prove??  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 9:08 am : link
Again if you knew nothing about Gettle working with Ernie--would you say to yourself Hey that Gettle guy seems to be stealing all of Ernie's ideas?" No you would not.

Again Ernie would never have drafted Barkley. He never made some weird dumb pick by drafting Jones at 6 because of an exhibition game. He made good FA signings with Kerry Collins and put together good teams. About the only thing they had in common was they didn't ever trade down at a draft.
...  
ryanmkeane : 11/2/2021 9:14 am : link
i'm just saying that you guys always think the next thing is going to be way better.

Everyone loved the Judge hire because he was "outside the box."

How's that going for us?
RE: ...  
nygiants16 : 11/2/2021 9:15 am : link
In comment 15439452 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i'm just saying that you guys always think the next thing is going to be way better.

Everyone loved the Judge hire because he was "outside the box."

How's that going for us?


Its not that abrams will br bad or we know he is bad but the perceotion will be oh here we go again, and oerception is a big part of it
RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 9:16 am : link
In comment 15439452 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i'm just saying that you guys always think the next thing is going to be way better.

Everyone loved the Judge hire because he was "outside the box."

How's that going for us?


Oh brother
John Mara does not want his family business..  
EricJ : 11/2/2021 9:17 am : link
in the hands of someone he does not trust. That means it has to be someone familiar. Unfortunately, all of those individuals are not qualified for the job AND are ruining the franchise.
I don’t want an out of the box hire.  
cosmicj : 11/2/2021 9:18 am : link
I want an Asst GM from an elite NFL front office. Ravens, Steelers, Bills, 9ers, some team like that.
RE: Lemieux, Slayton, Crowder are all  
ron mexico : 11/2/2021 9:20 am : link
In comment 15439437 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Successful late round picks who have been in the starting lineup. Rodarius Williams, Carter Coughlin have shown flashes.

Those are good results for late round picking.


They are a a bunch of JAGs who would have a very hard time making the roster of the better teams in the league


Waste of time anyway  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 9:23 am : link
There are people here who won't even admit to themselves or do not like to think about what the next steps are. Let alone expecting Mara to let a GM -- whether that is abbrams or guy from espn -- do what is needed.

You really thing next GM is going to be like: "it is too soon to fire Judge but he gets to pick his QB in the next draft. " Or "Barkley has to go ". You really think that is what is going to happen? You guys just want to rebuild this team around Jones with new coaches ; new front office ; and a new team. You are as ridiculous as Mara is.
RE: Lemieux, Slayton, Crowder are all  
Mike from Ohio : 11/2/2021 9:24 am : link
In comment 15439437 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Successful late round picks who have been in the starting lineup. Rodarius Williams, Carter Coughlin have shown flashes.

Those are good results for late round picking.


Successful in that they found roster spots on a bad team? Those are generally fringe NFL players. That would be fine if we were getting more out of the early round picks.
I don’t  
Les in TO : 11/2/2021 9:24 am : link
Blame you. A nice fall hike is better for the soul and body than supporting a franchise that is hopeless.
RE: for shit's sake  
TyreeHelmet : 11/2/2021 9:25 am : link
In comment 15439321 KDavies said:
Quote:
can people get off Riddick's nuts. He is probably the last football guy on earth I want near the Giants. You guys think Gettleman is bad? Riddick thought not only was Haskins better than Jones, but that he was the best QB in that draft, ahead of Murray. Link - ( New Window )


I would much prefer Abrams or O’Brien to Riddick. Hard pass on him.
Abrams  
Sammo85 : 11/2/2021 9:56 am : link
is very much culpable for part of this mess going on 10 yrs. He is in the room and he is contributing to this nightmare.
RE: Abrams  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 10:14 am : link
In comment 15439572 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
is very much culpable for part of this mess going on 10 yrs. He is in the room and he is contributing to this nightmare.


Yea but he was there longer. So does he get credit for the good years?

Look 90% of the boards ideas of firing everyone in ront foffice and building around jones--which you will not admit to --even thought that is exactly what you want -- is just totally NOT realistic.
not to mention ignorant and dumb*  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 10:16 am : link
.
Abrams and Riddick both have a big leg up on the competition  
widmerseyebrow : 11/2/2021 10:24 am : link
in that Mara is comfortable speaking with both of them. That's the #1 qualification.
RE: I don’t want an out of the box hire.  
holmancomedown : 11/2/2021 10:25 am : link
In comment 15439461 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I want an Asst GM from an elite NFL front office. Ravens, Steelers, Bills, 9ers, some team like that.
I totally agree with you! Mara needs to hire someone from one of those succesful teams you named above. He has to go outside the organization.
I put this on another thread  
steve in ky : 11/2/2021 10:30 am : link
Going with Arbrams doesn't necessarily mean it's business as usual
steve in ky : 11/1/2021 6:47 pm : link : reply
It could be a shift from the traditional and to a system where the GM is more of just a contract/money guy and the HC will be largely responsible for personnel decisions.

By all accounts Mara likes Judge, and he may allow Judge more power to see his vision through and the role of the GM becomes more of supporting Judge.
RE: I put this on another thread  
Sammo85 : 11/2/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15439673 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Going with Arbrams doesn't necessarily mean it's business as usual
steve in ky : 11/1/2021 6:47 pm : link : reply
It could be a shift from the traditional and to a system where the GM is more of just a contract/money guy and the HC will be largely responsible for personnel decisions.

By all accounts Mara likes Judge, and he may allow Judge more power to see his vision through and the role of the GM becomes more of supporting Judge.


Neither individual carries much credibility or gravitas at the moment in earning any kind of trust or keys to the car in this regard.
RE: I don’t want an out of the box hire.  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15439461 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I want an Asst GM from an elite NFL front office. Ravens, Steelers, Bills, 9ers, some team like that.


An assistant pfff. Like what guarantees are there in some ride along guy? You got an assistant right now from an elite NFL front office The Giants. At least it was one at one time --how is that working out? You got an assistant of one of the best coaches of all time right now in Judge -- how is that working out?
RE: Lemieux, Slayton, Crowder are all  
TyreeHelmet : 11/2/2021 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15439437 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Successful late round picks who have been in the starting lineup. Rodarius Williams, Carter Coughlin have shown flashes.

Those are good results for late round picking.


You really want to point that out as successes? I swear some fans think Lemieux is Alana Faneca. The overrating of fringe roster guys here is absurd.
He’s a 5th round pick. Lemieux is a success for that  
cosmicj : 11/2/2021 9:49 pm : link
Level.
RE: RE: Lemieux, Slayton, Crowder are all  
Debaser : 11/3/2021 5:12 am : link
In comment 15440890 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 15439437 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Successful late round picks who have been in the starting lineup. Rodarius Williams, Carter Coughlin have shown flashes.

Those are good results for late round picking.



You really want to point that out as successes? I swear some fans think Lemieux is Alana Faneca. The overrating of fringe roster guys here is absurd.


The most egregious example was when connelly got hurt it was like “oh no what do we do” it’s like gee I don’t know cut him and ship him off to the bears practice squad
I don’t mind Abrams…  
trueblueinpw : 11/3/2021 5:54 am : link
I generally think the Giants need to rebuild everything. But that doesn’t mean they have to fire everyone and bring in all new people. It is possible for organizations to remake themselves with a few key changes in leadership. Businesses do this all the time - and often, with the right leadership, it can work.

Especially if Mara has already decided to keep Judge - which I absolutely do not support doing - keeping Abrams is probably the best chance of success. It could be a long shot - but anyone is pretty much a roll of the dice. I’m not fatalistic about Abrams. I think he could work and for all we know he’s not aligned with Gettleman’s worst moves. He knows the mistakes from up close too and if he’s smart then he could learn from past failures. Look we all can see how much Joe Judge is struggling because he doesn’t have any experience and he’s learning on the job. You really want to turn over the GM job to someone entirely new AND force them to work with headset Joe? Not me - but I'm just an IT guy and wth do I know?
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 