If Mara tries to pull replacing DG with Abrams

that might finally convince me my Sundays will be better spent elsewhere than watching the Giants. I have literally watched every single game with the exception of about 4 to 5 over the last 40 years. But this is becoming demoralizing habit. We, the fans and their clients, gave the Maras a decade to do it their way. It has failed—they need to realize that. The team stinks, the building is half empty, there are no signs of progress—there is no accountability on the field or upstairs in the front office. There is nepotism all over the place—not only do we have to deal with horse trainer Chris, but now the golden child nephew! If he thinks getting Gettleman to retire and giving the power to the right hand man of the last two failed regimes, only to keep this blowhard Judge as a coach, while also keeping his family in football operations he might have finally pushed me over an edge that I never thought I could go, which is to give up my favorite hobby in the world—the New York Football Giants.
If it works next year, you stay the course. If it doesn’t, you blow everything up AFTER next season. This makes too much sense. A major change to an outside voice will be accompanied by drastic changes. But Judges and Jones should get another year. The massive number of injuries this year will grant the pm a reprieve.
Just my gut feeling, and I would not hire Riddick personally.
In comment 15439305 Debaser said:
How is he related to the Maras? Also, he looked like he worked his way up the ranks through Ernie, and not getting promoted as the owners son or whatever.
Yeah, that is what we need another Ernie disciple. We haven’t had many of those around our building lately, even forgetting that Abrams has been the right hand man of a decade of miserable football. But ok
If you are going to argue that then you can say he has been around a decade of good football as well. And I am sorry Gettle is not any more an Ernie disciple than your aunt Mazzie.
Earnie never would have drafted Barkley or any RB that high. Also Jones at #6 was a poor pick and not exactly Earnie at all. Point being there is nothing to say that earn disciples will be bad or good based on earn being their boss. Just like Belichek retreds.
Are you for real? Gettleman was here for all of Ernie’s years in charge except one. Ernie recommended him for the job in Carolina and here. If that is not a disciple of Ernie than my Aunt Mazie then I suggest you do some research
Just my gut feeling, and I would not hire Riddick personally.
Riddick got fired from the Eagles front office. He is a talking head who displays his stupidity every time he opens his mouth. He has a track record of flops as a draft analyst, but yeah let him be our GM. Sounds about right for the Mara family
I know what's going to happen, I know is bad for me to tune in, I know after I go back it's not going to get better even though they say it will....
I need an intervention.
My guess is if it is a "outside" guy it will be someone willing to work within the existing structure which means things stay the same. I can't see Mara saying to a new GM, "I am charging you with building a winning team and take any measures needed to achieve that with my full support".
This is a 21 century GM. He is not a talking head, he is not a disciple from the days we’re we were making contracts in triplicate, but a modern, smart, GM who understand all they angles of football—scouting, contracts, salary etc etc
Link - ( New Window )
This smells like Mara putting out feelers on BBI for his next GM hire 😂
My guess is if it is a "outside" guy it will be someone willing to work within the existing structure which means things stay the same. I can't see Mara saying to a new GM, "I am charging you with building a winning team and take any measures needed to achieve that with my full support".
THIS is exactly the problem.
If things are going to change - John Mara is going to have to look at the existing structure and realize that it's the structure that's the problem.
And one of the cogs in the existing failing structure is Chris Mara.
It's going to take balls of steel to make change happen in that front office.
Ernie was hired by Carolina and the Giants to spearheaded both searches and guess who was hired both times. He didn’t write him a letter of recommendation. As I said, do some research before you start typing.
and he needs to back off..stop interfering, hes you write the checks but let the football people make the decisions, you sit back and do nothing but write the checks
scouts can only give recommendations, they arent making the decisions, you have no idea if the scouts are bad
Will they? Who knows.
When was the last late round pick or UDFA to become a star?
Just because they can crack the Giants lineup, doesn't make them quality NFL players
What’s Abrams done here that people should give him the benefit of the doubt he’d be a good GM candidate? You’re really going to die on the Kevin Abrams hill too if they promote him?
We need an outside view on what the proper internal systems are, etc.
We are not assuming anything, there are no guarantees. What we do know for certain is this organization needs a fresh perspective from outside the building. That is the only guarantee I need
Those are good results for late round picking.
Again Ernie would never have drafted Barkley. He never made some weird dumb pick by drafting Jones at 6 because of an exhibition game. He made good FA signings with Kerry Collins and put together good teams. About the only thing they had in common was they didn't ever trade down at a draft.
Everyone loved the Judge hire because he was "outside the box."
How's that going for us?
Its not that abrams will br bad or we know he is bad but the perceotion will be oh here we go again, and oerception is a big part of it
Oh brother
Those are good results for late round picking.
They are a a bunch of JAGs who would have a very hard time making the roster of the better teams in the league
You really thing next GM is going to be like: "it is too soon to fire Judge but he gets to pick his QB in the next draft. " Or "Barkley has to go ". You really think that is what is going to happen? You guys just want to rebuild this team around Jones with new coaches ; new front office ; and a new team. You are as ridiculous as Mara is.
Those are good results for late round picking.
Successful in that they found roster spots on a bad team? Those are generally fringe NFL players. That would be fine if we were getting more out of the early round picks.
I would much prefer Abrams or O’Brien to Riddick. Hard pass on him.
Yea but he was there longer. So does he get credit for the good years?
Look 90% of the boards ideas of firing everyone in ront foffice and building around jones--which you will not admit to --even thought that is exactly what you want -- is just totally NOT realistic.
steve in ky :
It could be a shift from the traditional and to a system where the GM is more of just a contract/money guy and the HC will be largely responsible for personnel decisions.
By all accounts Mara likes Judge, and he may allow Judge more power to see his vision through and the role of the GM becomes more of supporting Judge.
Neither individual carries much credibility or gravitas at the moment in earning any kind of trust or keys to the car in this regard.
An assistant pfff. Like what guarantees are there in some ride along guy? You got an assistant right now from an elite NFL front office The Giants. At least it was one at one time --how is that working out? You got an assistant of one of the best coaches of all time right now in Judge -- how is that working out?
Those are good results for late round picking.
You really want to point that out as successes? I swear some fans think Lemieux is Alana Faneca. The overrating of fringe roster guys here is absurd.
The most egregious example was when connelly got hurt it was like “oh no what do we do” it’s like gee I don’t know cut him and ship him off to the bears practice squad
Especially if Mara has already decided to keep Judge - which I absolutely do not support doing - keeping Abrams is probably the best chance of success. It could be a long shot - but anyone is pretty much a roll of the dice. I’m not fatalistic about Abrams. I think he could work and for all we know he’s not aligned with Gettleman’s worst moves. He knows the mistakes from up close too and if he’s smart then he could learn from past failures. Look we all can see how much Joe Judge is struggling because he doesn’t have any experience and he’s learning on the job. You really want to turn over the GM job to someone entirely new AND force them to work with headset Joe? Not me - but I'm just an IT guy and wth do I know?