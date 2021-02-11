If Mara tries to pull replacing DG with Abrams Essex : 11/2/2021 7:56 am

that might finally convince me my Sundays will be better spent elsewhere than watching the Giants. I have literally watched every single game with the exception of about 4 to 5 over the last 40 years. But this is becoming demoralizing habit. We, the fans and their clients, gave the Maras a decade to do it their way. It has failed—they need to realize that. The team stinks, the building is half empty, there are no signs of progress—there is no accountability on the field or upstairs in the front office. There is nepotism all over the place—not only do we have to deal with horse trainer Chris, but now the golden child nephew! If he thinks getting Gettleman to retire and giving the power to the right hand man of the last two failed regimes, only to keep this blowhard Judge as a coach, while also keeping his family in football operations he might have finally pushed me over an edge that I never thought I could go, which is to give up my favorite hobby in the world—the New York Football Giants.