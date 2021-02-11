Why does Joe Judge deserve a third year as head coach

has nothing to do with Judge, but to stop this carousel of hiring and firing coaches every two years. I don't buy that argument, but I understand it.
Looking at Judge's performance on it's own, I don't see any reason to retain him. This team is undisciplined and finds ways to lose winnable games. It is the antithesis of the team he described when hired of being hard working and smart.
Kicking coaches to the curb after two years isn’t a successful strategy. Shurmur and McAdoo are the proof. Repeating what you did with those two will get you what you see with Judge now. Fans are impatient, but management shouldn’t be.
And yes, the injuries have played a MAJOR role. No offense in the league wouldn’t be SEVERELY impacted by the loss of 3/5 of its offensive line, it’s star RB, and it’s top four WR throughout the season. Think about that for a second. It’s insane. Next man up can only take you so far.
I’m confused with all the Judge hate this morning..
Go reread my predictions thread, most here thought this team was running into a buzzsaw last night. The game plan was sound and the defense gave Mahomes fits.
This offense just is awful.
As for why should Judge get a third year? He took over a team where he inherited a shitty OL, a QB he didn’t choose & a lame duck GM. Fire him this year and I’m confident the next guy will start with a similar record after 24 games. Rinse, repeat.
Kicking coaches to the curb after two years isn’t a successful strategy. Shurmur and McAdoo are the proof. Repeating what you did with those two will get you what you see with Judge now. Fans are impatient, but management shouldn’t be.
And yes, the injuries have played a MAJOR role. No offense in the league wouldn’t be SEVERELY impacted by the loss of 3/5 of its offensive line, it’s star RB, and it’s top four WR throughout the season. Think about that for a second. It’s insane. Next man up can only take you so far.
but my biggest concern is the Giants will favor hiring someone they have ties to or are otherwise comfortable with versus finding the best football guy (which may mean getting unfamiliar new blood into the organization).
And I'm not sure the retreads' system is going to be any better so I wonder if it's not worth it to give Judge one more year.
Can argue he was provided a bunch of bad ingredients by the GM, saddled with Garrett as OC and hampered by injuries this year. And he’s going through teething issues as a head coach . I would counter that the embarrassing home losses to the Broncos and Rams demonstrated a team that was not prepared and sloppy undisciplined mistakes and poor time management against KC and Washington cost winnable games.
I think Gettleman will be Mara’s bi-annual sacrificial lamb and Judge will get another year
Wait, we are saying firing Macadoo and Shurmur was bad?
He is a loser. He has cost them 3 games. Loser coaches lose games. Last night was the most horrific coaching I’ve seen since the Washington or Atlanta game. His team competes but the coaches do not give the players a chance to win
Through next season. 2022 will be a write off. Why not keep Judge? He could get better at his job and be a long term answer. If not, a new guy comes in for 2023 as part of the Giants Relaunch v4.0.
What I would be worried about is whether the coaching staff is successfully working with the young players to improve. That’s really job 1 for the coaches these days. Whether they beat the Chiefs or Dallas or whoever us almost irrelevant.
I have seen enough that I do believe he is a good coach. I believe in what he is preaching. The results are not there, yet. But I believe they will be. He is a young coach that is making some bad in game decisions, and when the margin of victory is so small these decisions get amplified. His bad decisions seem to all be coming from conservative mindset. Hopefully this is something he can learn from. It is only one aspect of the job. Tom Coughlin was also a bad game day coach, who would annoy the hell out of me with his conservative mindset.
Resetting at coach every two years just keeps the wheel spinning. Believe in the people and give them a chance. That is my opinion, I know today I will be alone in it.
has nothing to do with Judge, but to stop this carousel of hiring and firing coaches every two years. I don't buy that argument, but I understand it.
Looking at Judge's performance on it's own, I don't see any reason to retain him. This team is undisciplined and finds ways to lose winnable games. It is the antithesis of the team he described when hired of being hard working and smart.
I do subscribe to this argument
besides, at this point, whats another year of being shitty?
But it is almost inarguable that McAdoo and Shurmur were bad hires. I'm not sure McAdoo is even in the league anymore, and Shurmur has established that he is one of those guys who is a good coordinator, but not a head coach.
If you hired the wrong guy you don't keep him for the sake of consistency. You need to get some impartial voices not tied to the organization or the coach who can give you some feedback on whether you hired the right guy and just need to give him more time, or you need to move on. A new GM from outside the organization should be doing that.
I’m horrified Mara will go with a Mike Zimmer type
there have been 3 completely winnable game this season where he clearly was not coaching with any type of urgency. That's probably the biggest indictment a head coach can have and he has displayed it on multiple occasions.
The Chiefs were begging Joe Judge to win that game last night and he still couldn't do it.
One thing you need to realize is that the Giants knew they were bringing in a new head coach. That should have been a sign to everyone that the team was going to be patient and try to rebuild a program.
I think Judge gets year 3 because he hasn’t lost the locker room and it’s clear the main problems with this team lie with talent on the roster especially at oline and edge.
You fire Judge and start fresh and there’s almost no chance you can convince top candidates to come to NY when the last 3 coaches were fired after 2 years.
I think you let Gettleman go at minimum. I’m not as much of a hater of his as many but it’s clear for one reason or another the things he tried didn’t work out and there’s no disputing that.
Garrett should probably go as well given he just can’t make his offense work with this roster. I hate to change to a 3rd coordinator for Jones but I think it’s something that should probably happen.
There’s still half a season left so things can sour by the end but I think you keep Judge and try to get someone in here that can get the right type of talent in the door and keep building.
and while I know those are largely staged, he comes across like a guy on scholarship. He saw a lot of positives and just some things to clean up. Maybe that is just coach speak, but man does he come across as a guy who thinks this team is better than it actually is.
And I am struggling a little bit with the "our headphones never work on the road so I have to waste time outs, but I am not blaming the headphones" stuff. It sure sounds like you are. If the equipment failed explain that. But then know who is responsible for maintaining that and go do something. Throwing out an excuse and then saying you are not trying to make excuses seems disingenuous to me.
and while I know those are largely staged, he comes across like a guy on scholarship. He saw a lot of positives and just some things to clean up. Maybe that is just coach speak, but man does he come across as a guy who thinks this team is better than it actually is.
And I am struggling a little bit with the "our headphones never work on the road so I have to waste time outs, but I am not blaming the headphones" stuff. It sure sounds like you are. If the equipment failed explain that. But then know who is responsible for maintaining that and go do something. Throwing out an excuse and then saying you are not trying to make excuses seems disingenuous to me.
I'm so sick of the excuses at all levels of the organization. The headphones stuff really pissed me off.
and while I know those are largely staged, he comes across like a guy on scholarship. He saw a lot of positives and just some things to clean up. Maybe that is just coach speak, but man does he come across as a guy who thinks this team is better than it actually is.
And I am struggling a little bit with the "our headphones never work on the road so I have to waste time outs, but I am not blaming the headphones" stuff. It sure sounds like you are. If the equipment failed explain that. But then know who is responsible for maintaining that and go do something. Throwing out an excuse and then saying you are not trying to make excuses seems disingenuous to me.
The headphones thing is bullshit.
A Belichick assistant for 9 seasons would know about stadium games with communication, either deliberate or accidental. He's full of it. To act like he's caught by surprise by it is total nonsense.
He Should Not Lose His Job Because Of "Headset Issues"
Without question, he should not be retained for 2022.
- Complete lack of discipline and this from a guy who likes to act like a tough guy coach.
- Highly questionable clock management
- Several bone head in game decisions
- Plus he sounds like a buffoon in his post game press conferences. "Headset Issues"!!!!!! You've got to be fucking kidding me.
Fire his ass and let him be the latest in the line of Belichick assistants who failed as head coaches.
these guys are playing for him, why do they take stupid personal foul penalties? Why are there still mental mistakes? Why are we taking timeouts on defense in the 1st half? Why is our special teams performance seemingly poor, but according to Judge on purpose poor? Why is he JUST now raising the headset issue if its happened EVERY GAME? Why is our center tackling our running back? How is our offensive line better than you are telling us it is?
I expected us to get blown out last night. The reason we didn't wasn't because of our stellar game plan and execution. Its because Patrick Mahomes isn't right. Its because for as many fuck ups as we had the Chefs had more and were still able to overcome because of better coaching and discipline, barely. After last night the whole lot can go. Mara, Gettleman, Judge, Garrett, Graham, Jones, Williams. This is the bunch that hasn't shot straight and never will.
Has made some in game decisions this year that make you question everything about him. Truly awful decision making and he has seemed to lose his “guts” on some big plays this year too.
The new GM should be able to pick his new coach.
But I don’t want to hear anymore compliments about the team not quitting. I also don’t want to hear about how bad it will look and make it hard to find another coach after firing a 3rd coach 2 years in. Both are bullshit.
And cobbled together a moderately effective Oline out of horse shit. Those were two major problem areas. Special teams have been good prior to injuries to many of the returners outside of punter who is just not good. Bottom line is, he was green as a hire, we all knew this. There's a learning curve and if that wasn't your expectation coming in, then that's on you.
i think people here can't distinguish between graham and judge
- the offense stinks and is not aggressive
- the special teams routinely stink depsite valuable roster spots being used for special teams specialists
- the time management and timeout usage and wastefulness stinks
- the head coach never knows when to go and not to go for it on 4th down
- i see zero growth out of joe judge as a coach
- the team plays sloppy undisciplined football
the only good thing about the coaching is pat graham. and i don't give judge any credit for that since he has zero background as a defensive coordinator
Are overlooking the fact that the defense did hold up. The notion was that we need a ton of points because of KC offense but that proved to be false. What lost the game was a couple of bone heads on the field, not our not going for it on 4th down.
Yes new GM and let him pick his coach. And then everyone else
on the team is up for grabs. It'll be their decision who stays and who goes. And they better not (are you listening Mara) hire the next GM with the understanding that Judge stays and certain players are untouchable.
They better not force Judge on a new GM that (please god) is an outside hire. I'd leave that evaluation up to him because Judge has done absolutely nothing to suggest he is the long term answer after a somewhat promising year one.
The roster has glaring holes and the QB can't elevate what's around him, but the margins in the NFL are small and the little details matter so much and Judge gets so many of them wrong. Four extremely winnable games and his roster and coaching staff continues to make the exact mistakes that he preached against in that opening press conference.
Burned three timeouts last night with the defense on the field that cost them a chance for points at the end of each half. This has been consistent all season. Key penalties at the worst times. Zero clue how to manage the clock at the end of games. No idea when to be aggressive on 4th down and consistently making negative win probability decisions in those spots. Garrett is a horrendous play caller, well that falls on Judge for bringing him back. What exactly did he work on this offseason because it looks to me like he did zero self scouting. His players play hard for him? Great, they're professionals. More likely they're playing hard for their careers and their next contract than anything Judge is doing.
There have been some positives - I think he and/or his hires have done an excellent job with the OL given the circumstances and talent. I do believe he communicates well with his players and can lead a team in that capacity. His in-game management is about as bad as I have ever seen though. 4th downs, situational playcalling, timeout management have been a disaster. Those are some things he can improve on but he's been so bad that he's gonna need to outsource some help there or go through a massive growth spurt in that department. However, my biggest gripe is that he's philosophically flawed in his approach. I understand much of that is a personal preference but I tend to lean very aggressive in how I'd like to see the team approach risk management but Judge is waaay too far on the other side of the spectrum. He's so conservative he's reckless.
That stat that popped up that the Giants are being outscored 42-0 in the last two minutes of the half is telling. That's directly related to Judge's clock management, timeout usage and conservative approach. That's losing us football games. He can improve and I do think he "deserves" a 3rd year but my opinion is that the Giants are well past "deserved" at this point and need a hard reset. That's going to require you pulling the plug early on some guys and potentially washing out some people that can have success elsewhere.
I think evaluating Judge for the rest of the season
Gettleman will be gone and Judge gets another year to try to turn this around.
I just don't think Mara wants to fire (and pay) another HC to go away after 2 years.
I also think Garrett will be part of the "human sacrifice" to appease the fans, along with a couple of positional coaches.
Jones gets another year as well.
This to me is the easy way out. Jones will be in his 4th year and the hope is he comes of age. Clearly he is not a franchise QB but may win more games in a season than he loses. That’s what we are looking to accomplish here. This is so messed up.
it's a fair question and the best answer is not specific to him
but rather that changing coaches every 2 years is self-defeating. They believed in his leadership and talent knowing he was green in some areas. He's been a better leader in bad times than McAdoo or Shurmur were. IMO his biggest mistake by far was not hiring Callahan when he had the chance and hiring Garrett as his OC. The latter mistake has to be corrected asap.
the other positive i'd point to is the drafts have been better. Specifically Thomas, Toney, Ojulari, and the 2022 draft capital added from trade downs.
this year has been disappointing but there is a cold hard reality to the fact that the team is down 10 starters, almost all on offense, and still competing (see image below of the offense).
I'd give him a 3rd year as long as the team doesn't fold up it's tent the rest of the way like they did under Mcadoo.
but rather that changing coaches every 2 years is self-defeating. They believed in his leadership and talent knowing he was green in some areas. He's been a better leader in bad times than McAdoo or Shurmur were. IMO his biggest mistake by far was not hiring Callahan when he had the chance and hiring Garrett as his OC. The latter mistake has to be corrected asap.
the other positive i'd point to is the drafts have been better. Specifically Thomas, Toney, Ojulari, and the 2022 draft capital added from trade downs.
this year has been disappointing but there is a cold hard reality to the fact that the team is down 10 starters, almost all on offense, and still competing (see image below of the offense).
I'd give him a 3rd year as long as the team doesn't fold up it's tent the rest of the way like they did under Mcadoo.
Judge never noticed that KC had 12 players on Defense? :)
RE: Wait, we are saying firing Macadoo and Shurmur was bad?
Neither of these guys have shown that it was a mistake firing them as head coaches. Continuity for continuity's sake is why we have Gettleman, and Garrett in this organization.
Talent improvement > continuity. Every single time
This needs to be said more here. Just because McAd’oh and Murmur were bad head coaches, and they were bad head coaches, this doesn’t mean Judge should get a longer leash. Based on his body of work alone, Judge is not a good head coach. Why does anyone think he’s going to become a great head coach over time? What’s Judge done to deserve a third year? Nothing.
He’s an awful coach he has done nothing to make us think he’s going to be a good coach. His team is undisciplined, his coaching staff is incompetent and he plays “not to lose”… He’s coaching as if it’s the mid 80s, he’s so out of touch with reality and continually leaves his qb in 2 minute drives with no timeouts. Judge does not deserve a 3rd year.
If Mara can get the Competition Committee to add say 2 or 3
The defense has started playing better. The offense is mired in injuries. There are multiple scenarios.
- 4 wins and he is gone.
- Less than 6 wins with a healthier offense (at minimum Barkley, Toney and Thomas start playing) and he is gone.
- Anything else and I think he goes.
I don't think he has coached well at all for the record but we can't cycle through coaches as that is they are only part of the problem. He was a young coach and there were going to be growing pains with him. Couple that with a significant amount of injuries on offense and to our rookie defenders and we shouldn't be shocked. We can only blame the past 1 1/2 years on him.
Additionally,we won't have a lot of cap room this upcoming year. It makes sense for a GM to come in hear and oversee this draft, give Judge (and Jones) another year and reboot if we need to Judge and players in 2023 when we will have room.
I'm a fan of Jones but I'm not against hedging our bets and trading down with 1 of our 1's this year and getting a future 1 in 2023 in case the new leadership thinks its time to turn the page.
What exactly does he do well? What is his strength as a coach? Because its hard to pinpoint that halfway through his 2nd season...
The selling point was a CEO type coach that doesn't get bogged down in Defense or Offense specialties.
There's no attention to detail. He has no excuse for being so poor at clock management since he doesn't have his nose in the offense or defense. He has no excuse for leading an undisciplined team of flag-hogs.
He has shown nothing. Incredibly, between Judge, Shurmur and McAdoo, he may be the worst one, and that says something.
As for the coaching carousel, tough shit, it is the wages of sin. This is why you don't throw coaches out the door who bring trophies. This is why the Chiefs will never fire Andy Reid and the Steelers will never fire Tomlin. It is too difficult to find those guys, and when they leave, you have to cycle through the chaff until you find the wheat.
I'm not going to lose sleep over it, but we did know there would be growing pains. A first-time HC at any level, I think we were given a false sense of confidence when he appeared to be mostly on top of things last year.
He absolutely has things he needs to clean up, like clock management and TO's. The main counter to that is has he lost his locker room, but I don't see any evidence of that. Like I said, if the next GM decides to bring his own guy in, I can live with it.
I could deal with some growing pains but the margins are too thin in today’s NFL for a coach to hurt his team with boneheaded conservative decision making. It’s hurt the team a number of times this year and he’s showing no ability to learn from these blunders.
For one thing ownership doesn't want to be paying three multi-million dollar salaries to three guys no longer working here plus then a new fourth.
Winning in the NFL is a process. It takes time and patience. The Giants are in a good position to build through this upcoming draft. I think ownership will be a little more patient and attempt to evaluate things when/if the team gets closer to full strength. Hopefully this year but maybe not.
Unless ownership perceives Judge has lost the team, Getty will be gone and the new, hopefully outside of org GM, will have the option of retaining Judge after two years with him.
For one thing ownership doesn't want to be paying three multi-million dollar salaries to three guys no longer working here plus then a new fourth.
Winning in the NFL is a process. It takes time and patience. The Giants are in a good position to build through this upcoming draft. I think ownership will be a little more patient and attempt to evaluate things when/if the team gets closer to full strength. Hopefully this year but maybe not.
Unless ownership perceives Judge has lost the team, Getty will be gone and the new, hopefully outside of org GM, will have the option of retaining Judge after two years with him.
It's only one more year until Mara's out from under Shurmur's contract. And McAdoo's contract is expired.
We'll all work on our patience while you work on revisiting your post.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
RE: RE: RE: I think Judge will get his full five years.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Yep. And then add in that Judge was a long term hire, Gettleman’s timeline had no relevance to Judge. DG had 2 years left on his contract when Judge received his 5 year contract.
Then, add in the fact that Judge inherited the GM, QB & shitty roster.
RE: RE: RE: RE: god dammit you people...Judge needs to stay.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
You want an example though, how about the Jets the last 5 years
The players and coaches respect him. He’s well respected around the league and at the college level.
Drafting seems to have gotten better since he’s been here.
The issue is that he coaches in game like he’s afraid. I don’t think this is the reason, I sure hope not, rather he thinks it’s the right thing to do.
To me the in game coaching stuff is easier to fix than the big picture. Get him an advisor or someone who understands game theory to coach him up on this.
If I’m the owner I give him an ultimatum that next year he has to be better in this area or he’s out
Do they actually respect him though?
Because you wouldn't know it by the team playing smart football. They commit penalties and make mistakes like it's going out of style, something they didn't do last year.
Also, how would anyone know how he's well respected around the league? Based on what? Not sure where that comes from. Is that just assumption, that he's more respected than any other coach?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: god dammit you people...Judge needs to stay.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
You want an example though, how about the Jets the last 5 years
in Adam Gase & Todd Bowles.
How do you mean that? The Jets wanted Gase. They wanted a guy with an offense and QB coach background for Darnold's development. They let Gase be an interim GM and let him pick the GM to be the permanent replacement. These are not the actions of a team that got a coach they didn't really want and had to settle for.
There seems to be an assumption some of us assert here that all Joe Judge needs is time to learn his craft. This may be true, perhaps in one or two years he’ll understand how to use time outs in an NFL game or he'll learn how to use his headset. But there’s at least two problems with this line of thought. The first is that maybe he won’t learn anything with time. People I manage don’t always get better. In fact, most of them are already pretty good and they just need to be enabled and refined, or coached.
Which brings us to the second really big problem with the “in time he’ll learn” argument. There are in fact many people who already know how to do the things that Joe Judge does not seem to know how to do. So, for everyone saying that we have to wait for Judge to learn his position I ask the simple question. Why? Why do we have to wait for Joe Judge to learn how to be a head coach? He doesn’t have any obvious talent or skill that is worth waiting for to develop.
So, why not just find a really good head coach? What’s the argument for waiting on Joe Judge to learn?
And before we put all this on DG while exonerating judge, let’s not forget DG has actually had some good moments as GM (carolina) while judge has never even been a HC until now. They can both ride off together into the sunset and blame each other, for all I care. Both need to leave.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: god dammit you people...Judge needs to stay.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
You want an example though, how about the Jets the last 5 years
in Adam Gase & Todd Bowles.
How do you mean that? The Jets wanted Gase. They wanted a guy with an offense and QB coach background for Darnold's development. They let Gase be an interim GM and let him pick the GM to be the permanent replacement. These are not the actions of a team that got a coach they didn't really want and had to settle for.
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
You want an example though, how about the Jets the last 5 years
in Adam Gase & Todd Bowles.
How do you mean that? The Jets wanted Gase. They wanted a guy with an offense and QB coach background for Darnold's development. They let Gase be an interim GM and let him pick the GM to be the permanent replacement. These are not the actions of a team that got a coach they didn't really want and had to settle for.
negative, they wanted Matt LaFleur
and stick to the original point.
stick to the "original topic" when it knocks your point down? Cmon man
The Giants should hang onto Judge another year, potentially miss out on a better coach, because in the future a good coach won’t want to come to NY?
A good coach won’t want to come to NY if the team is operated by a bozo. That’s the only reason NY is an unattractive job right now. Get rid of that problem, and the Giants are as attractive as any of the other 32 gigs.
Being turned off by another coach being fired after 2 years is such bullshit. So you think the premier candidates wouldn't consider the Giants this year but would reconsider next year because they gave Judge a 3rd year?
Want to attract a good coach? Pay more money than other teams and give him a chance to win. I'm so sick of hearing this.
Job more attractive. If the team hesitates to fire three straight head coaches after 2 years, imagine how reluctant they would be to do it for a fourth straight coach. The next guy would almost be guaranteed three years.
But this is a side issue. If the next GM inspires confidence that he is doing the right things, then the position will be attractive.
Job more attractive. If the team hesitates to fire three straight head coaches after 2 years, imagine how reluctant they would be to do it for a fourth straight coach. The next guy would almost be guaranteed three years.
But this is a side issue. If the next GM inspires confidence that he is doing the right things, then the position will be attractive.
It doesn't even need to be that - if the new GM and HC do a good job, they won't get fired.
Jones is a good qb, but apparently not a great one. People criticize him because he made a mistake or two (or three) and didn't make the miracle team elevating game saving play or two (or three) that a great QB would make.
But give him at least competency all around him and he's a good QB. Give him competency and some greatness around him and he'll provide really good results.
Maybe the same with Judge. He's not good enough to overcome the massive injuries, an offense (his or not) that is very conservative and doesn't make good adjustments, doesn't attack well each defense's weaknesses. He's not good enough to overcome lots of in game chaos and distractions and make all the correct coaching calls all of the time (timeouts, substitutions, 4th down's, challenges).
But if Judge had a good roster, healthy starters, players that took better to coaching and didn't make such boneheaded mistakes that surely they were coached not to do, better offensive schemes, maybe he'd be providing better results.
We seem to want (and I respect this) elite QB and elite coach that are proof against all of the disasters that can occur, proof against all of the human mistakes that people can make, that can make that elite play, that elite adjustment and succeed despite.
I almost buy that, except for lots of routine things that don't seem to be working. More with Judge than Jones.
If it was strictly a talent/execution problem then I'd be all for a 3rd year. But he manages the clock horrible. He makes brutal decisions to go for it or not to go for it on 4th downs/field goals. He mocks the importance of data in media conferences.
He just does literally everything wrong. He has to go.
If it was strictly a talent/execution problem then I'd be all for a 3rd year. But he manages the clock horrible. He makes brutal decisions to go for it or not to go for it on 4th downs/field goals. He mocks the importance of data in media conferences.
He just does literally everything wrong. He has to go.
Jones on the other hand I still (perhaps foolishly) have faith in. It's amazing we ever win a game with this offensive line and this head coach.
Yeah there are alot of things, but just this one, and I'm totally on his side.
INSTEAD of trotting out those same old lines he always gives in his interviews, instead of showing us the good plays in his x's and o's session...
Be REAL about the problems that we all see. Describe them from his point of view. Explain why they happened in detail, explain in detail how he is going to fix them. When those fixes don't work, explain the next plan. He has to be as much a leader for the fans as he is for the team.
I think he can do that while not giving too much away and not airing grievances outside of the locker room. He can just clearly and specifically address the things visible to the whole world and explain it to us.
Even if I didn't like the explanations, if he just did that, I'd be happy to let it ride through next season.
But has any coach really ever done that? IDK.
RE: If Judge just did ONE thing, I'd still be all in
Yeah there are alot of things, but just this one, and I'm totally on his side.
INSTEAD of trotting out those same old lines he always gives in his interviews, instead of showing us the good plays in his x's and o's session...
Be REAL about the problems that we all see. Describe them from his point of view. Explain why they happened in detail, explain in detail how he is going to fix them. When those fixes don't work, explain the next plan. He has to be as much a leader for the fans as he is for the team.
I think he can do that while not giving too much away and not airing grievances outside of the locker room. He can just clearly and specifically address the things visible to the whole world and explain it to us.
Even if I didn't like the explanations, if he just did that, I'd be happy to let it ride through next season.
But has any coach really ever done that? IDK.
I think some coaches have done that from time to time, but not regularly.
Judge is trending the opposite direction, though. We've gone from explaining an illegal challenge as "I just wanted to get the ref's attention" to "the reason why I keep wasting timeouts is because my headset doesn't work."
He's quickly making McAdoo seem professional.
RE: I haven't given up on the stability argument just yet
but my biggest concern is the Giants will favor hiring someone they have ties to or are otherwise comfortable with versus finding the best football guy (which may mean getting unfamiliar new blood into the organization).
In other words, the “Giants Way”.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Looking at Judge's performance on it's own, I don't see any reason to retain him. This team is undisciplined and finds ways to lose winnable games. It is the antithesis of the team he described when hired of being hard working and smart.
And yes, the injuries have played a MAJOR role. No offense in the league wouldn’t be SEVERELY impacted by the loss of 3/5 of its offensive line, it’s star RB, and it’s top four WR throughout the season. Think about that for a second. It’s insane. Next man up can only take you so far.
This offense just is awful.
As for why should Judge get a third year? He took over a team where he inherited a shitty OL, a QB he didn’t choose & a lame duck GM. Fire him this year and I’m confident the next guy will start with a similar record after 24 games. Rinse, repeat.
And yes, the injuries have played a MAJOR role. No offense in the league wouldn’t be SEVERELY impacted by the loss of 3/5 of its offensive line, it’s star RB, and it’s top four WR throughout the season. Think about that for a second. It’s insane. Next man up can only take you so far.
Its*
I dont think this team has tuned Judge out, they still play really hard for him..
Having said that if i was Mara i put it on the new GM, if he wants to fire Judge, he can, if he wants to keep judge, he can but it should be up to him
And I'm not sure the retreads' system is going to be any better so I wonder if it's not worth it to give Judge one more year.
He has been a liability for us all season.
I dont think this team has tuned Judge out, they still play really hard for him..
Having said that if i was Mara i put it on the new GM, if he wants to fire Judge, he can, if he wants to keep judge, he can but it should be up to him
I agree. But, I don’t see the harm in giving Judge one more year for the new GM to fully evaluate EVERYTHING with the roster. I don’t think the changes need to all happen this off-season.
I think Gettleman will be Mara’s bi-annual sacrificial lamb and Judge will get another year
Talent improvement > continuity. Every single time
Quote:
players didnt trust him, i think Shurmur did as well, team gave up on both of them..
I dont think this team has tuned Judge out, they still play really hard for him..
Having said that if i was Mara i put it on the new GM, if he wants to fire Judge, he can, if he wants to keep judge, he can but it should be up to him
I agree. But, I don’t see the harm in giving Judge one more year for the new GM to fully evaluate EVERYTHING with the roster. I don’t think the changes need to all happen this off-season.
not saying it had to, but if the new GM wants to he should be allowed to..
Mara needs to back off and ket the football people make that decision..
What I would be worried about is whether the coaching staff is successfully working with the young players to improve. That’s really job 1 for the coaches these days. Whether they beat the Chiefs or Dallas or whoever us almost irrelevant.
Playing hard and losing is still losing. Good teams play hard and lose a game here and there. It's the opposite for the Giants.
Resetting at coach every two years just keeps the wheel spinning. Believe in the people and give them a chance. That is my opinion, I know today I will be alone in it.
Looking at Judge's performance on it's own, I don't see any reason to retain him. This team is undisciplined and finds ways to lose winnable games. It is the antithesis of the team he described when hired of being hard working and smart.
I do subscribe to this argument
besides, at this point, whats another year of being shitty?
If you hired the wrong guy you don't keep him for the sake of consistency. You need to get some impartial voices not tied to the organization or the coach who can give you some feedback on whether you hired the right guy and just need to give him more time, or you need to move on. A new GM from outside the organization should be doing that.
You're hearing it w/Daniel Jones from everybody - a player who is very difficult to evaluate due to the circumstances around him. Greise (a former QB) said it last night.
*WRs never play
*jailbreak on the OL almost every play. (so often that he has to expect it, even when it's not happening). The dreaded phantom pressure.
*no run game.
The D is basically teeing off on Jones only, and sitting all over the short routes knowing the OLine can't hold up and Jones will be running for his life.
No QB in the NFL is doing jack sh#t with what he's been given. It's unfortunate - because this was the year they needed to make an evaluation. But so far, impossible.
The Chiefs were begging Joe Judge to win that game last night and he still couldn't do it.
The only way I look to keep Judge is if he can address the following concerns:
Time management in game and timeouts
In game coaching decisions and going for it on 4th down
The offensive philosophy, in general
How to get a team to play with more discipline
If Judge is really introspective and can come up with ways to evolve as a coach, then it makes sense to bring him back. If he just yells we need new headsets and less injuries, I'd fire him.
I think Judge gets year 3 because he hasn’t lost the locker room and it’s clear the main problems with this team lie with talent on the roster especially at oline and edge.
You fire Judge and start fresh and there’s almost no chance you can convince top candidates to come to NY when the last 3 coaches were fired after 2 years.
I think you let Gettleman go at minimum. I’m not as much of a hater of his as many but it’s clear for one reason or another the things he tried didn’t work out and there’s no disputing that.
Garrett should probably go as well given he just can’t make his offense work with this roster. I hate to change to a 3rd coordinator for Jones but I think it’s something that should probably happen.
There’s still half a season left so things can sour by the end but I think you keep Judge and try to get someone in here that can get the right type of talent in the door and keep building.
I just don't think Mara wants to fire (and pay) another HC to go away after 2 years.
I also think Garrett will be part of the "human sacrifice" to appease the fans, along with a couple of positional coaches.
Jones gets another year as well.
Things like this are what get you fired.
Actually that’s exactly what they should do. The other way hasn’t worked the past 10 years
And I am struggling a little bit with the "our headphones never work on the road so I have to waste time outs, but I am not blaming the headphones" stuff. It sure sounds like you are. If the equipment failed explain that. But then know who is responsible for maintaining that and go do something. Throwing out an excuse and then saying you are not trying to make excuses seems disingenuous to me.
And I am struggling a little bit with the "our headphones never work on the road so I have to waste time outs, but I am not blaming the headphones" stuff. It sure sounds like you are. If the equipment failed explain that. But then know who is responsible for maintaining that and go do something. Throwing out an excuse and then saying you are not trying to make excuses seems disingenuous to me.
I'm so sick of the excuses at all levels of the organization. The headphones stuff really pissed me off.
And I am struggling a little bit with the "our headphones never work on the road so I have to waste time outs, but I am not blaming the headphones" stuff. It sure sounds like you are. If the equipment failed explain that. But then know who is responsible for maintaining that and go do something. Throwing out an excuse and then saying you are not trying to make excuses seems disingenuous to me.
The headphones thing is bullshit.
A Belichick assistant for 9 seasons would know about stadium games with communication, either deliberate or accidental. He's full of it. To act like he's caught by surprise by it is total nonsense.
Without question, he should not be retained for 2022.
- Complete lack of discipline and this from a guy who likes to act like a tough guy coach.
- Highly questionable clock management
- Several bone head in game decisions
- Plus he sounds like a buffoon in his post game press conferences. "Headset Issues"!!!!!! You've got to be fucking kidding me.
Fire his ass and let him be the latest in the line of Belichick assistants who failed as head coaches.
It ain't no joke when you're a fan of the Giants, nor when your Head Coach has a 33% winning record (8-16).
Quote:
right. You keep blowing it up until you hit on the GM, Coach and QB. Do you want to just mire in bullshit for another 10 years?
It ain't no joke when you're a fan of the Giants, nor when your Head Coach has a 33% winning record (8-16).
Sorry MS I misread your post since I am on an all out rampage. I agree with your original premise.
I expected us to get blown out last night. The reason we didn't wasn't because of our stellar game plan and execution. Its because Patrick Mahomes isn't right. Its because for as many fuck ups as we had the Chefs had more and were still able to overcome because of better coaching and discipline, barely. After last night the whole lot can go. Mara, Gettleman, Judge, Garrett, Graham, Jones, Williams. This is the bunch that hasn't shot straight and never will.
Sean McVay brings significant Offensive prowess to the table. What the FUCK does Joe Judge bring to the table? He offers nothing but platitudes. His god Dam special teams sucks.
So would I, as long as Gettleman goes
The new GM should be able to pick his new coach.
But I don’t want to hear anymore compliments about the team not quitting. I also don’t want to hear about how bad it will look and make it hard to find another coach after firing a 3rd coach 2 years in. Both are bullshit.
They ran fakes, they went for it on 4th down. They tried to win.
This year it's like they literally aren't even trying to win, from a schematic standpoint. They've been called out by almost every commentator that's done their games. It's too passive.
You aren't winning NFL games like that, and it's not the style of play (product) you should want to display to your fans.
- the offense stinks and is not aggressive
- the special teams routinely stink depsite valuable roster spots being used for special teams specialists
- the time management and timeout usage and wastefulness stinks
- the head coach never knows when to go and not to go for it on 4th down
- i see zero growth out of joe judge as a coach
- the team plays sloppy undisciplined football
the only good thing about the coaching is pat graham. and i don't give judge any credit for that since he has zero background as a defensive coordinator
The roster has glaring holes and the QB can't elevate what's around him, but the margins in the NFL are small and the little details matter so much and Judge gets so many of them wrong. Four extremely winnable games and his roster and coaching staff continues to make the exact mistakes that he preached against in that opening press conference.
Burned three timeouts last night with the defense on the field that cost them a chance for points at the end of each half. This has been consistent all season. Key penalties at the worst times. Zero clue how to manage the clock at the end of games. No idea when to be aggressive on 4th down and consistently making negative win probability decisions in those spots. Garrett is a horrendous play caller, well that falls on Judge for bringing him back. What exactly did he work on this offseason because it looks to me like he did zero self scouting. His players play hard for him? Great, they're professionals. More likely they're playing hard for their careers and their next contract than anything Judge is doing.
Start over.
That stat that popped up that the Giants are being outscored 42-0 in the last two minutes of the half is telling. That's directly related to Judge's clock management, timeout usage and conservative approach. That's losing us football games. He can improve and I do think he "deserves" a 3rd year but my opinion is that the Giants are well past "deserved" at this point and need a hard reset. That's going to require you pulling the plug early on some guys and potentially washing out some people that can have success elsewhere.
And thats the thing that really worries me about Judge. It seems that his core philosophy is wrong. It's hard to build on that.
I just don't think Mara wants to fire (and pay) another HC to go away after 2 years.
I also think Garrett will be part of the "human sacrifice" to appease the fans, along with a couple of positional coaches.
Jones gets another year as well.
This to me is the easy way out. Jones will be in his 4th year and the hope is he comes of age. Clearly he is not a franchise QB but may win more games in a season than he loses. That’s what we are looking to accomplish here. This is so messed up.
the other positive i'd point to is the drafts have been better. Specifically Thomas, Toney, Ojulari, and the 2022 draft capital added from trade downs.
this year has been disappointing but there is a cold hard reality to the fact that the team is down 10 starters, almost all on offense, and still competing (see image below of the offense).
I'd give him a 3rd year as long as the team doesn't fold up it's tent the rest of the way like they did under Mcadoo.
You're hearing it w/Daniel Jones from everybody - a player who is very difficult to evaluate due to the circumstances around him. Greise (a former QB) said it last night.
*WRs never play
*jailbreak on the OL almost every play. (so often that he has to expect it, even when it's not happening). The dreaded phantom pressure.
*no run game.
The D is basically teeing off on Jones only, and sitting all over the short routes knowing the OLine can't hold up and Jones will be running for his life.
No QB in the NFL is doing jack sh#t with what he's been given. It's unfortunate - because this was the year they needed to make an evaluation. But so far, impossible.
Yep. The guy who should be fired, yesterday, is Gettleman. He's the real, definite failure here.
the other positive i'd point to is the drafts have been better. Specifically Thomas, Toney, Ojulari, and the 2022 draft capital added from trade downs.
this year has been disappointing but there is a cold hard reality to the fact that the team is down 10 starters, almost all on offense, and still competing (see image below of the offense).
I'd give him a 3rd year as long as the team doesn't fold up it's tent the rest of the way like they did under Mcadoo.
Judge never noticed that KC had 12 players on Defense? :)
Talent improvement > continuity. Every single time
This needs to be said more here. Just because McAd’oh and Murmur were bad head coaches, and they were bad head coaches, this doesn’t mean Judge should get a longer leash. Based on his body of work alone, Judge is not a good head coach. Why does anyone think he’s going to become a great head coach over time? What’s Judge done to deserve a third year? Nothing.
Being dug in and deluded also helps
- 4 wins and he is gone.
- Less than 6 wins with a healthier offense (at minimum Barkley, Toney and Thomas start playing) and he is gone.
- Anything else and I think he goes.
I don't think he has coached well at all for the record but we can't cycle through coaches as that is they are only part of the problem. He was a young coach and there were going to be growing pains with him. Couple that with a significant amount of injuries on offense and to our rookie defenders and we shouldn't be shocked. We can only blame the past 1 1/2 years on him.
Additionally,we won't have a lot of cap room this upcoming year. It makes sense for a GM to come in hear and oversee this draft, give Judge (and Jones) another year and reboot if we need to Judge and players in 2023 when we will have room.
I'm a fan of Jones but I'm not against hedging our bets and trading down with 1 of our 1's this year and getting a future 1 in 2023 in case the new leadership thinks its time to turn the page.
The selling point was a CEO type coach that doesn't get bogged down in Defense or Offense specialties.
There's no attention to detail. He has no excuse for being so poor at clock management since he doesn't have his nose in the offense or defense. He has no excuse for leading an undisciplined team of flag-hogs.
And "his" unit, special teams, kinda sucks.
What is he doing that you "gotta have"?
As for the coaching carousel, tough shit, it is the wages of sin. This is why you don't throw coaches out the door who bring trophies. This is why the Chiefs will never fire Andy Reid and the Steelers will never fire Tomlin. It is too difficult to find those guys, and when they leave, you have to cycle through the chaff until you find the wheat.
Joe Judge is just chaff. Next.
Giants should begin behind the scenes looking for their next GM outside the organization. Start now.
Judge is at the halfway point of 2021, let's see where the second half goes in terms of coaching performance, and how the team performs.
Giants should begin behind the scenes looking for their next GM outside the organization. Start now.
Judge is at the halfway point of 2021, let's see where the second half goes in terms of coaching performance, and how the team performs.
We need to get him better headsets before we can evaluate him as a HC.
Quote:
....I'd be more inclined to say that change personnel and the people picking the personnel over firing everyone including JJ.
Giants should begin behind the scenes looking for their next GM outside the organization. Start now.
Judge is at the halfway point of 2021, let's see where the second half goes in terms of coaching performance, and how the team performs.
We need to get him better headsets before we can evaluate him as a HC.
I just busted a gut over your head phones remark!!!
Mara should be asking if he's the best alternative. If he isn't, move on.
He absolutely has things he needs to clean up, like clock management and TO's. The main counter to that is has he lost his locker room, but I don't see any evidence of that. Like I said, if the next GM decides to bring his own guy in, I can live with it.
For a functioning headset and Joe Judge will be good to go.
Our Head Coach has a new nickname:
“Joey Headsets”
Winning in the NFL is a process. It takes time and patience. The Giants are in a good position to build through this upcoming draft. I think ownership will be a little more patient and attempt to evaluate things when/if the team gets closer to full strength. Hopefully this year but maybe not.
Unless ownership perceives Judge has lost the team, Getty will be gone and the new, hopefully outside of org GM, will have the option of retaining Judge after two years with him.
Winning in the NFL is a process. It takes time and patience. The Giants are in a good position to build through this upcoming draft. I think ownership will be a little more patient and attempt to evaluate things when/if the team gets closer to full strength. Hopefully this year but maybe not.
Unless ownership perceives Judge has lost the team, Getty will be gone and the new, hopefully outside of org GM, will have the option of retaining Judge after two years with him.
It's only one more year until Mara's out from under Shurmur's contract. And McAdoo's contract is expired.
We'll all work on our patience while you work on revisiting your post.
Learning his trade?
How many fans have known in real time when he's fucking up time-outs and challenges?
This isn't a learn-on-the-job situation when you're fucking up basic shit. He's really not doing well this season.
Quote:
Learning his trade. As long as his players believe in him and play hard for him, that’s all you can ask. This team has much bigger issues than the Head Coach.
Learning his trade?
How many fans have known in real time when he's fucking up time-outs and challenges?
This isn't a learn-on-the-job situation when you're fucking up basic shit. He's really not doing well this season.
Why should he get the privilege to "learn his trade" at the expense of the Giants fans and players?
Quote:
In comment 15440404 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Learning his trade. As long as his players believe in him and play hard for him, that’s all you can ask. This team has much bigger issues than the Head Coach.
Learning his trade?
How many fans have known in real time when he's fucking up time-outs and challenges?
This isn't a learn-on-the-job situation when you're fucking up basic shit. He's really not doing well this season.
Why should he get the privilege to "learn his trade" at the expense of the Giants fans and players?
In what way did my post suggest that he should?
Mara should be asking if he's the best alternative. If he isn't, move on.
Mara should be hiring someone that is capable of making the decision on Judge, and I don't believe he's capable of finding that person.
It's only one more year until Mara's out from under Shurmur's contract. And McAdoo's contract is expired.
We'll all work on our patience while you work on revisiting your post.
Thanks for your patience Gatorade Drunk. I and the others clearly appreciate it.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
Quote:
It's only one more year until Mara's out from under Shurmur's contract. And McAdoo's contract is expired.
We'll all work on our patience while you work on revisiting your post.
Thanks for your patience Gatorade Drunk. I and the others clearly appreciate it.
If you think I missed your "typo" you can go fruck yourself.
Quote:
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
Quote:
In comment 15440404 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Learning his trade. As long as his players believe in him and play hard for him, that’s all you can ask. This team has much bigger issues than the Head Coach.
Learning his trade?
How many fans have known in real time when he's fucking up time-outs and challenges?
This isn't a learn-on-the-job situation when you're fucking up basic shit. He's really not doing well this season.
Why should he get the privilege to "learn his trade" at the expense of the Giants fans and players?
Because Judge isn’t the primary reason we are losing games. Judge has been saddled with a poor roster top to bottom.
Quote:
In comment 15440661 Rory said:
Quote:
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Yep. And then add in that Judge was a long term hire, Gettleman’s timeline had no relevance to Judge. DG had 2 years left on his contract when Judge received his 5 year contract.
Then, add in the fact that Judge inherited the GM, QB & shitty roster.
Quote:
In comment 15440666 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15440661 Rory said:
Quote:
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
You want an example though, how about the Jets the last 5 years
in Adam Gase & Todd Bowles.
Drafting seems to have gotten better since he’s been here.
The issue is that he coaches in game like he’s afraid. I don’t think this is the reason, I sure hope not, rather he thinks it’s the right thing to do.
To me the in game coaching stuff is easier to fix than the big picture. Get him an advisor or someone who understands game theory to coach him up on this.
If I’m the owner I give him an ultimatum that next year he has to be better in this area or he’s out
Drafting seems to have gotten better since he’s been here.
The issue is that he coaches in game like he’s afraid. I don’t think this is the reason, I sure hope not, rather he thinks it’s the right thing to do.
To me the in game coaching stuff is easier to fix than the big picture. Get him an advisor or someone who understands game theory to coach him up on this.
If I’m the owner I give him an ultimatum that next year he has to be better in this area or he’s out
Do they actually respect him though?
Because you wouldn't know it by the team playing smart football. They commit penalties and make mistakes like it's going out of style, something they didn't do last year.
Also, how would anyone know how he's well respected around the league? Based on what? Not sure where that comes from. Is that just assumption, that he's more respected than any other coach?
Quote:
In comment 15440685 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15440666 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15440661 Rory said:
Quote:
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
You want an example though, how about the Jets the last 5 years
in Adam Gase & Todd Bowles.
How do you mean that? The Jets wanted Gase. They wanted a guy with an offense and QB coach background for Darnold's development. They let Gase be an interim GM and let him pick the GM to be the permanent replacement. These are not the actions of a team that got a coach they didn't really want and had to settle for.
But now I have regrets getting into that line. He doesn't look like he's growing at all in the role. Very disappointing.
So if we finish with yet another double digit loss season, I would have no problem cutting bait with JJ.
Which brings us to the second really big problem with the “in time he’ll learn” argument. There are in fact many people who already know how to do the things that Joe Judge does not seem to know how to do. So, for everyone saying that we have to wait for Judge to learn his position I ask the simple question. Why? Why do we have to wait for Joe Judge to learn how to be a head coach? He doesn’t have any obvious talent or skill that is worth waiting for to develop.
So, why not just find a really good head coach? What’s the argument for waiting on Joe Judge to learn?
Quote:
In comment 15440694 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15440685 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15440666 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15440661 Rory said:
Quote:
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
You want an example though, how about the Jets the last 5 years
in Adam Gase & Todd Bowles.
How do you mean that? The Jets wanted Gase. They wanted a guy with an offense and QB coach background for Darnold's development. They let Gase be an interim GM and let him pick the GM to be the permanent replacement. These are not the actions of a team that got a coach they didn't really want and had to settle for.
negative, they wanted Matt LaFleur
and stick to the original point.
The Giants should hire a genuine SVP of Ops, and he or she should decide who gets to coach the team.
Quote:
In comment 15440709 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15440694 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15440685 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15440666 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15440661 Rory said:
Quote:
what fucking premier coaching candidate is going to want to come to a team that will have fired 3 fucking coaches in 6 fucking years in a NY media market that is filled with sharks and snakes with the most entitled fanbase in sports.
Do you guys not get this?! Nobody wants to work in NY anymore ...see Mets GM search as example.
We need to keep some level of consistency
Show me an example of a professional sports team that struggles to fill coaching spots.
He won't be able to that.
"filling a coaching spot" and getting the guy you covet is 2 different things.
You want an example though, how about the Jets the last 5 years
in Adam Gase & Todd Bowles.
How do you mean that? The Jets wanted Gase. They wanted a guy with an offense and QB coach background for Darnold's development. They let Gase be an interim GM and let him pick the GM to be the permanent replacement. These are not the actions of a team that got a coach they didn't really want and had to settle for.
negative, they wanted Matt LaFleur
and stick to the original point.
stick to the "original topic" when it knocks your point down? Cmon man
The Giants should hang onto Judge another year, potentially miss out on a better coach, because in the future a good coach won’t want to come to NY?
A good coach won’t want to come to NY if the team is operated by a bozo. That’s the only reason NY is an unattractive job right now. Get rid of that problem, and the Giants are as attractive as any of the other 32 gigs.
Want to attract a good coach? Pay more money than other teams and give him a chance to win. I'm so sick of hearing this.
But this is a side issue. If the next GM inspires confidence that he is doing the right things, then the position will be attractive.
But this is a side issue. If the next GM inspires confidence that he is doing the right things, then the position will be attractive.
It doesn't even need to be that - if the new GM and HC do a good job, they won't get fired.
If the Giants go 3-14 then Judge absolutely needs to go. But, going 6-11 or 7-10 is a huge difference. These games matter when evaluating Judge.
You see that and you give him time.
We aren't really seeing that, at least not outwardly.
I am going to consider how the rest of the year goes before forming my opinion. I want to see growth and changes and therefore I hope he deserves more time to continue improving.
First half of the season, I am very skeptical. There are plenty of things that shouldn't be happening, that have nothing to do with, or would be in spite of, all the injuries.
But there are some positive changes as well. Not enough so far.
But give him at least competency all around him and he's a good QB. Give him competency and some greatness around him and he'll provide really good results.
Maybe the same with Judge. He's not good enough to overcome the massive injuries, an offense (his or not) that is very conservative and doesn't make good adjustments, doesn't attack well each defense's weaknesses. He's not good enough to overcome lots of in game chaos and distractions and make all the correct coaching calls all of the time (timeouts, substitutions, 4th down's, challenges).
But if Judge had a good roster, healthy starters, players that took better to coaching and didn't make such boneheaded mistakes that surely they were coached not to do, better offensive schemes, maybe he'd be providing better results.
We seem to want (and I respect this) elite QB and elite coach that are proof against all of the disasters that can occur, proof against all of the human mistakes that people can make, that can make that elite play, that elite adjustment and succeed despite.
I almost buy that, except for lots of routine things that don't seem to be working. More with Judge than Jones.
He just does literally everything wrong. He has to go.
He just does literally everything wrong. He has to go.
Jones on the other hand I still (perhaps foolishly) have faith in. It's amazing we ever win a game with this offensive line and this head coach.
INSTEAD of trotting out those same old lines he always gives in his interviews, instead of showing us the good plays in his x's and o's session...
Be REAL about the problems that we all see. Describe them from his point of view. Explain why they happened in detail, explain in detail how he is going to fix them. When those fixes don't work, explain the next plan. He has to be as much a leader for the fans as he is for the team.
I think he can do that while not giving too much away and not airing grievances outside of the locker room. He can just clearly and specifically address the things visible to the whole world and explain it to us.
Even if I didn't like the explanations, if he just did that, I'd be happy to let it ride through next season.
But has any coach really ever done that? IDK.
INSTEAD of trotting out those same old lines he always gives in his interviews, instead of showing us the good plays in his x's and o's session...
Be REAL about the problems that we all see. Describe them from his point of view. Explain why they happened in detail, explain in detail how he is going to fix them. When those fixes don't work, explain the next plan. He has to be as much a leader for the fans as he is for the team.
I think he can do that while not giving too much away and not airing grievances outside of the locker room. He can just clearly and specifically address the things visible to the whole world and explain it to us.
Even if I didn't like the explanations, if he just did that, I'd be happy to let it ride through next season.
But has any coach really ever done that? IDK.
I think some coaches have done that from time to time, but not regularly.
Judge is trending the opposite direction, though. We've gone from explaining an illegal challenge as "I just wanted to get the ref's attention" to "the reason why I keep wasting timeouts is because my headset doesn't work."
He's quickly making McAdoo seem professional.
In other words, the “Giants Way”.