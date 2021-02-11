Why does Joe Judge deserve a third year as head coach M.S. : 11/2/2021 8:29 am



when Pat Shurmur was kicked to the curb after two?



Because Joe Judge is dealing with more injuries?



Or, he's sounds more like a Commander-in-Chief?



Or, he's more efficient with his time outs?



Or, he's just better looking than Pat Shurmur?