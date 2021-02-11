Not a Jones hater

Been ok with letting Jones develop. Last night, although the loss was not on him. He had one of his few opportunities to show that he can be the QB the Giants need to turn the corner. The last drive over a minute on the clock, and you could see he is just is not that QB. Sure there was pressure, and he didn’t have much time. But he needed to try and force the issue and he didn’t. Didn’t look poised in the pocket, looked frantic. Even if he ends up being a good numbers QB, I see more of a Rivers/Romo ceiling. Will always fail in the clutch.
He's very far from that conversation at the moment.
Yeah, totally agree. There is plenty from last night to point at but the last drive isn't one of them.
Couple that with cap issues and it’s a recipe for disaster. Next guy has his work cut out for him.
He didn’t look uncomfortable, he looked panicked.
I think the final word on Jones is going to be determined on a different team than the Giants. My feeling is he's not terrible and also not great, but would do better than surrounded by this shit show.
Right? Especially Rivers. Very confusing post.
This is sensible.
Sign me up for that.
Aikman had a .368 winning percentage and 0 winning seasons, though I don't see that OL, Emmitt, and/or a Herschel Walker deal on the horizon.
What's the greater problem with this team. Jones or the OL? Give Jones the Dallas OL...what is the Giants record today?
What's the greater problem with this team. Jones or the OL? Give Jones the Dallas OL...what is the Giants record today?
Maybe 4-4 at best? Jones hasn’t shown anything to prove that this could be a top end offense with a better line. Maybe they’re average, but more likely they’re below average instead of terrible.
He is fine to stay under center until you think you've found a difference maker under center. But in a salary cap driven league, you just cannot dedicate a franchise qb salary to a guy who needs so much around him to be right in order to operate an efficient modern NFL offense.
If he was Rivers/Romo, any of us would sign up for that level of consistent play. More likely he's a lesser version of Tannehill
I know many hated Romo but sensible people would agree Tony Romo was a good enough QB to lead a team to being super bowl contenders.
Aikman had a .368 winning percentage and 0 winning seasons, though I don't see that OL, Emmitt, and/or a Herschel Walker deal on the horizon.
Troy Aikman was 7-5 in his third season with Cowboys in 1991.
Romo's 16-game average over 9 seasons was 30 TDs and 14 INTs, with 7.9 Y/A.
I know many hated Romo but sensible people would agree Tony Romo was a good enough QB to lead a team to being super bowl contenders.
Just don't let him hold for FGs....
What's the greater problem with this team. Jones or the OL? Give Jones the Dallas OL...what is the Giants record today?
BUT he doesn't.
All I can do is measure what he's done on this team with this surrounding group - which is bad.
I'm not interesting in paying 21 million to find out if he's the problem or the surrounding cast.
At this point - if I have to throw the baby out with the bathwater in order to get it right - I'm ok with it.
It's that simple for me.
They COULD win with him under the right circumstances (adequate OL, decent running game, solid defense). No shot at present.
But I just watched the replay and he had time to throw it away or even step up. So yeah, bad play.
Replay at 5:03 - ( New Window )
Rivers is a Hall of Famer and Romo is just shy of that.
Jones's ceiling is Marcus Mariota. Good backup.
I admit it’s difficult to discern from the TV view - but he doesn’t seem to have the ability to get past his first or second read with enough speed or confidence. At times, it’s because he’s not given enough time, but seems the rule rather the exception to me.
I think Garrett designs more simple reads for him because he needs it. Again, I’m not basing this on film study -but I’ve been aware of this his issue from day 1 and I don’t think it’s been answered satisfactorily.
Hopefully it has more to do with young inexperienced WRs than DJ but I don’t think so
This is ultimately what it comes down to. Jones isn't worth the big money contract. Better to part with him entirely than lock into him if we still don't know what he is.
They COULD win with him under the right circumstances (adequate OL, decent running game, solid defense). No shot at present.
THere's nothing apparent about DJ being a marginal starter or top 15.
They COULD win with him under the right circumstances (adequate OL, decent running game, solid defense). No shot at present.
Tannehill was drafted 8th. Is it really that big a difference from 6?
Evan Engram has like a Jimmy Graham / Travis Kelce ceiling
Hey, Engram did look better than Kelce yesterday....
Tannehill was drafted 8th. Is it really that big a difference from 6?
In year 2, Tannehill threw for 3,900 yds & 24 TD's; in year 3, 4,000 yards & 27 TD's; in year 4, 4,500 yards and 24 TD's. Daniel Jones is no Ryan Tannehill.
this was pretty funny
Reading comprehension, please. Wear did I say Jones was Ryan Tannehill?
Rivers is a Hall of Famer and Romo is just shy of that.
Jones's ceiling is Marcus Mariota. Good backup.
+1. Jones isn't in the stratosphere of either.
Reading comprehension, please. Wear did I say Jones was Ryan Tannehill?
My question was simply a reminder than Tannehill was drafted in that range as well.
Tannehill’s time ended their because of injuries.
He was a midtier QB on some really average Dolphin teams, and he’s a midtier QB now on a much better Titans team.
He's solved the ball security issue.
The accuracy is there, the arm strength we've heard he didn't have is there and the second year he was among the league leaders in throws past twenty yards.
We didn't know he was fast and he runs well.
It's written here that he doesn't process and written by arm chair critics who can barely process where their next beer is coming from. It was set up so we could make a fair analysis with Gates, Thomas and Galloday as his support team. I think the kid has superb talent, a superb arm, a superb work ethic and leadership abilities. I don't think any of us are qualified to judge his "processing abilities".
I even think he's got a superb supporting crew, I think it's about injuries and the unproven coaching ability of Judge.
I'm all for more one more year and a draft where the Giants have two no.1's and a high no.2.
I am also a man who didn't think Murray could play in the NFL and know about as much as the armchair QB's here I like to criticize. IOW's I barely know enough to observe but against that like to pontificate...it is an ephemeral empowerment and you hit the "send" button with have a feel good moment..."I just showed the world how smart I am."
Romo played in five postseasons, three near the start of his career. He only won one playoff game.
In 2007 season Dallas never should have lost to the Giants in the first playoff game. The Giants scored three points in the second half on a short field and Romo just had to answer with one touchdown drive. He had three chances, each drive starting closer to the Giants' end zone.
Eli was the master of the leading the team downfield for touchdowns with the game on the line.
In 2011 regular season Dallas and Giants played two of the last four games. Cowboys only had to win one. They lost both.
I think you're ultimately correct.
Tannehill's career on the Titans reminds me of Goff's career on the Rams.
THe only difference between those guys and Jones is that they both proved that they can win games in the NFL early in their careers.
AS we all know, NFL stands for Not For Long, and I don't understand why people seem to be willing to give DJ way more time than anyone else every had to "turn it around".
I give em props - they are a more patient man than I.
Don't you want to see him with that supporting cast before you turn him out?
The team had second level talent out as well.
Why is Solder on the roster, much less starting? Maybe there's a good reason he didn't play well for the Giants, like injury or age, but whatever, this relationship is going no where.
My apologies, I get your point, I misread the post you were responding to.
Stop it. Jones had the opportunity to win the game and he didn’t.
He could have thrown that ball up into the air, really really high, before he got sacked, and then dodge the jailbreak in front of him and run down the field and catch it,..... or is that illegal?
Doesn’t matter. If he was. a winner he would have forced the issue and won that game
That simply isn't true. On the first sack, he had time. Maybe there was no one open, but he HAS to throw it away. This is yet another example of him having poor game awareness. It's his 3rd year, this stuff shouldn't still be an issue.
Don't you want to see him with that supporting cast before you turn him out?
The team had second level talent out as well.
Why is Solder on the roster, much less starting? Maybe there's a good reason he didn't play well for the Giants, like injury or age, but whatever, this relationship is going no where.
Toney missed the first quarter, that was pretty much it. He had 7 targets. No one is saying cut him now, so he should have time with his primary weapons, but EVERY NFL QB has good games. It is the consistency, he has to do it more often. What you're describing is a QB who needs everything to go right to be successful, and I guess we'll have to agree to disagree that is the best guy to have.
Add that to the latest list of jones compares that make like no sense whatsoever... in case you’re keeping score we have Eli ; Peyton Manning; Aaron Rodgers ; and Steve Young. All hall of famers and future hall of famers for a guy who never won shit accept player of the week. But yeah whatevs
That simply isn't true. On the first sack, he had time. Maybe there was no one open, but he HAS to throw it away. This is yet another example of him having poor game awareness. It's his 3rd year, this stuff shouldn't still be an issue.
That sack on third down was completely on Jones. You can't take that sack there. He doesn't have the pocket presence that's needed from a Franchise NFL QB.
Romo played in five postseasons, three near the start of his career. He only won one playoff game.
In 2007 season Dallas never should have lost to the Giants in the first playoff game. The Giants scored three points in the second half on a short field and Romo just had to answer with one touchdown drive. He had three chances, each drive starting closer to the Giants' end zone.
Eli was the master of the leading the team downfield for touchdowns with the game on the line.
In 2011 regular season Dallas and Giants played two of the last four games. Cowboys only had to win one. They lost both.
That Giants DL completely dominated the 2nd half.. In spite of our Offense having a few 3 and outs.. No Doubt Eli is more clutch.. But with the right team and coaches, Romo could've led them to a SB..
Stop it. Jones had the opportunity to win the game and he didn’t.
He could have thrown that ball up into the air, really really high, before he got sacked, and then dodge the jailbreak in front of him and run down the field and catch it,..... or is that illegal?
Doesn’t matter. If he was. a winner he would have forced the issue and won that game
I’m surprised your unwavering loyalty towards Jones since you were so prepared to move off Eli.
10-24
18 thrown TD’s since the beginning of 2020
The 6th pick in draft should be able to ELEVATE those around him. The constant excuses are frustrating. As Boomer & Gio said this morning, he isn’t good enough.
I’m surprised your unwavering loyalty towards Jones since you were so prepared to move off Eli.
10-24
18 thrown TD’s since the beginning of 2020
The 6th pick in draft should be able to ELEVATE those around him. The constant excuses are frustrating. As Boomer & Gio said this morning, he isn’t good enough.
Was totally an Eli supporter even when most were not. Knowing when it was time to move on because of age is a different scenario than Jones
Plus my loyalty to Jones is not unwavering, I think he can be the guy, last night doesn’t change any of that, and I m not alone in that belief, some NFL people share that belief.
But I might be wrong about that, we will find out.
But the criticism of him is often not well thought out, making light of the OP s really ridiculous statement, is just my way of pointing that out.
Boomer gave him a grade of B his critics here act like he s an F
Boomer gave him a grade of B his critics here act like he s an F
Boomer also thought Mark Sanchez was better than Eli.
He's solved the ball security issue.
The accuracy is there, the arm strength we've heard he didn't have is there and the second year he was among the league leaders in throws past twenty yards.
We didn't know he was fast and he runs well.
It's written here that he doesn't process and written by arm chair critics who can barely process where their next beer is coming from. It was set up so we could make a fair analysis with Gates, Thomas and Galloday as his support team. I think the kid has superb talent, a superb arm, a superb work ethic and leadership abilities. I don't think any of us are qualified to judge his "processing abilities".
I even think he's got a superb supporting crew, I think it's about injuries and the unproven coaching ability of Judge.
I'm all for more one more year and a draft where the Giants have two no.1's and a high no.2.
I am also a man who didn't think Murray could play in the NFL and know about as much as the armchair QB's here I like to criticize. IOW's I barely know enough to observe but against that like to pontificate...it is an ephemeral empowerment and you hit the "send" button with have a feel good moment..."I just showed the world how smart I am."
You don’t feel our experts who parrot things they’ve read in a scouting report are right in all their current evaluations. I think some of them have no clue and need a hobby.
What meaningful records did he set year 1?
The one thing the Jones crowd loves to do is discredit people and say how they just think they’re smart but are really morons.
Seems like projection to be honest.
He had Thomas, Barkley, Toney and Golladay. Four of the most expensive players on the roster. Last night he got about two plays out of Toney.
Don't you want to see him with that supporting cast before you turn him out?
The team had second level talent out as well.
Why is Solder on the roster, much less starting? Maybe there's a good reason he didn't play well for the Giants, like injury or age, but whatever, this relationship is going no where.
Toney missed the first quarter, that was pretty much it. He had 7 targets. No one is saying cut him now, so he should have time with his primary weapons, but EVERY NFL QB has good games. It is the consistency, he has to do it more often. What you're describing is a QB who needs everything to go right to be successful, and I guess we'll have to agree to disagree that is the best guy to have.
Jones has had to deal with a consistent lack of support from the offense especially from one of the worst OL in the NFL over the last three years.
He will go to a team with a smart HC/OC and be a fine QB. May not be elite but he will be in the league for a long time and develop into a winner. Just won’t happen with this horrible franchise
His career
I mean that’s just absurd.
His career
Wow. Talk about grading on a curve. 17 TD's in 22 games is a B?
I mean that’s just absurd.
His career
That might be even worse
wow.. that's actually kind of stunning.
Has more zero TD games than games with two or more. That’s virtually impossible to do in today’s NFL.
wow.. that's actually kind of stunning.
Correction it’s tied 11-11. But it’s 10-7 in favor of 0 the last two seasons.
Garrett has been awful for him.
Shurmer was a better fit with a faster offense, higher risk. Jones production was much better and all that was needed was some ball control skills under pressure.
Garrett has been awful for him.
Shurmer was a better fit with a faster offense, higher risk. Jones production was much better and all that was needed was some ball control skills under pressure.
Not a great analogy. Billy Beane was the consensus top pick but teams feared he would choose Stanford so he slipped to later in the first round. he didn't just *look* good he was valued as the top prospect in baseball. Jones was a surprise pick at #6. So while he looks the part in some respects, he didn't have the pedigree of best prospect in the land.
You also can't take a sack, with zero timeouts and less than
a minute on the clock, big no no. He's in his 3rd year, and
still makes rookie mistakes, like his first pick for example.
Romo is not just shy of being a Hall of Famer, wasn't that special.
Rivers had longevity, just like Eli, and just like Eli, had his warts too. I would say he's a Hall of Famer.
I am trying to hold out hope on this Jones kid, but...
*fail