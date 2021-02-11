Not a Jones hater Giants73 : 11/2/2021 2:34 pm

Been ok with letting Jones develop. Last night, although the loss was not on him. He had one of his few opportunities to show that he can be the QB the Giants need to turn the corner. The last drive over a minute on the clock, and you could see he is just is not that QB. Sure there was pressure, and he didn’t have much time. But he needed to try and force the issue and he didn’t. Didn’t look poised in the pocket, looked frantic. Even if he ends up being a good numbers QB, I see more of a Rivers/Romo ceiling. Will always fail in the clutch.

