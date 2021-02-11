for display only
Not a Jones hater

Giants73 : 11/2/2021 2:34 pm
Been ok with letting Jones develop. Last night, although the loss was not on him. He had one of his few opportunities to show that he can be the QB the Giants need to turn the corner. The last drive over a minute on the clock, and you could see he is just is not that QB. Sure there was pressure, and he didn’t have much time. But he needed to try and force the issue and he didn’t. Didn’t look poised in the pocket, looked frantic. Even if he ends up being a good numbers QB, I see more of a Rivers/Romo ceiling. Will always fail in the clutch.
Yeah  
rocco8112 : 11/2/2021 2:36 pm : link
jury still out and clock is ticking.
if Jones turns into Rivers  
Producer : 11/2/2021 2:37 pm : link
we should all kiss the ground. Rivers is a hall of fame worthy QB.

He's very far from that conversation at the moment.
Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
BigBlueNH : 11/2/2021 2:38 pm : link
when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.
Im in the same boat.  
Everyone Relax : 11/2/2021 2:41 pm : link
Im still pulling for Jones but at some point you fear the damage has been done by the situation he's been put in over the first 3 years of his career. Im fine moving on from him at some point, but I also dont want bypass another top OL or EDGE in the first round of the draft just because we want a new QB.
RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
jvm52106 : 11/2/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.


Yeah, totally agree. There is plenty from last night to point at but the last drive isn't one of them.
Problem is  
Saos1n : 11/2/2021 2:42 pm : link
We have no firm answer one way or the other. Jury is still debating. Yet, we’re going into year 4, with a decision on expensive 5th year option. While we potentially transition to a new GM

Couple that with cap issues and it’s a recipe for disaster. Next guy has his work cut out for him.
RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
Section331 : 11/2/2021 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.


He didn’t look uncomfortable, he looked panicked.
Concerned that we played against a  
xman : 11/2/2021 2:47 pm : link
terrible defense and struggled offensively
Rivers/Romo  
DanMetroMan : 11/2/2021 2:49 pm : link
level QB's are easily good enough to win rings. That's not on them. I'd sign this second for 7-8 year run of DJ being as good as either guy.
The fact that  
darren in pdx : 11/2/2021 2:49 pm : link
going into year 3 and you still can't definitively say what Jones is shows how much of a disaster the roster building has been coupled over with constant injuries.

I think the final word on Jones is going to be determined on a different team than the Giants. My feeling is he's not terrible and also not great, but would do better than surrounded by this shit show.
RE: Rivers/Romo  
KDavies : 11/2/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15440368 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
level QB's are easily good enough to win rings. That's not on them. I'd sign this second for 7-8 year run of DJ being as good as either guy.


Right? Especially Rivers. Very confusing post.
RE: Im in the same boat.  
Keaton028 : 11/2/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15440344 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Im still pulling for Jones but at some point you fear the damage has been done by the situation he's been put in over the first 3 years of his career. Im fine moving on from him at some point, but I also dont want bypass another top OL or EDGE in the first round of the draft just because we want a new QB.



This is sensible.
it's going to come down to money at some point  
djm : 11/2/2021 2:56 pm : link
we can probably get similar ok play from a cheap cost controlled player who possesses upside. I aint paying Jones a small mint. HE's fine for now, he won't be fine when we're all in on a long term deal.
Romo..  
rsjem1979 : 11/2/2021 2:58 pm : link
Romo's 16-game average over 9 seasons was 30 TDs and 14 INTs, with 7.9 Y/A.

Sign me up for that.
Here is the list  
Dnew15 : 11/2/2021 2:59 pm : link
of NFL QBs that turned it around after starting their career with a .294 win percentage and zero winning seasons through their first 3 years of their career:





Fix the OL...and get another rushing LB  
AnnapolisMike : 11/2/2021 2:59 pm : link
Jones is a workable solution when you have other needs which are greater.
RE: Here is the list  
KDavies : 11/2/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15440396 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
of NFL QBs that turned it around after starting their career with a .294 win percentage and zero winning seasons through their first 3 years of their career:


Aikman had a .368 winning percentage and 0 winning seasons, though I don't see that OL, Emmitt, and/or a Herschel Walker deal on the horizon.
RE: Here is the list  
AnnapolisMike : 11/2/2021 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15440396 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
of NFL QBs that turned it around after starting their career with a .294 win percentage and zero winning seasons through their first 3 years of their career:


What's the greater problem with this team. Jones or the OL? Give Jones the Dallas OL...what is the Giants record today?
RE: RE: Here is the list  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15440415 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15440396 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


of NFL QBs that turned it around after starting their career with a .294 win percentage and zero winning seasons through their first 3 years of their career:






What's the greater problem with this team. Jones or the OL? Give Jones the Dallas OL...what is the Giants record today?


Maybe 4-4 at best? Jones hasn’t shown anything to prove that this could be a top end offense with a better line. Maybe they’re average, but more likely they’re below average instead of terrible.
Jones  
lax counsel : 11/2/2021 3:08 pm : link
Certainly isn't the most glaring problem on this team, but he's increasingly appearing as if he's not the go forward solution.

He is fine to stay under center until you think you've found a difference maker under center. But in a salary cap driven league, you just cannot dedicate a franchise qb salary to a guy who needs so much around him to be right in order to operate an efficient modern NFL offense.

If he was Rivers/Romo, any of us would sign up for that level of consistent play. More likely he's a lesser version of Tannehill
RE: Romo..  
DanMetroMan : 11/2/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15440389 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
Romo's 16-game average over 9 seasons was 30 TDs and 14 INTs, with 7.9 Y/A.

Sign me up for that.


I know many hated Romo but sensible people would agree Tony Romo was a good enough QB to lead a team to being super bowl contenders.
RE: RE: Here is the list  
Dnew15 : 11/2/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15440406 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15440396 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


of NFL QBs that turned it around after starting their career with a .294 win percentage and zero winning seasons through their first 3 years of their career:








Aikman had a .368 winning percentage and 0 winning seasons, though I don't see that OL, Emmitt, and/or a Herschel Walker deal on the horizon.


Troy Aikman was 7-5 in his third season with Cowboys in 1991.
Jones is definitely not Rivers  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 3:10 pm : link
We always hear about injuries but not many teams have had injuries to as many key players as the chargers have had over the past 15 years.
RE: RE: Romo..  
KDavies : 11/2/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15440434 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
In comment 15440389 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


Romo's 16-game average over 9 seasons was 30 TDs and 14 INTs, with 7.9 Y/A.

Sign me up for that.



I know many hated Romo but sensible people would agree Tony Romo was a good enough QB to lead a team to being super bowl contenders.


Just don't let him hold for FGs....
RE: RE: Here is the list  
Dnew15 : 11/2/2021 3:13 pm : link
In comment 15440415 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
In comment 15440396 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


of NFL QBs that turned it around after starting their career with a .294 win percentage and zero winning seasons through their first 3 years of their career:






What's the greater problem with this team. Jones or the OL? Give Jones the Dallas OL...what is the Giants record today?


BUT he doesn't.
All I can do is measure what he's done on this team with this surrounding group - which is bad.

I'm not interesting in paying 21 million to find out if he's the problem or the surrounding cast.

At this point - if I have to throw the baby out with the bathwater in order to get it right - I'm ok with it.

It's that simple for me.
I started a thread a couple of weeks back  
Dave on the UWS : 11/2/2021 3:13 pm : link
What do we have in DJ? Backup, marginal starter, top 15, elite. Revisiting this thought, I think it’s becoming apparent he’s somewhere between marginal starter and top 15. That’s Cousins, Dalton, Tanneyhill territory. None of them was drafted 6 in their draft. So, Jones will never reach the level of his draft position.
They COULD win with him under the right circumstances (adequate OL, decent running game, solid defense). No shot at present.
I was just gonna post that I didn't think the first sack was on Jones  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/2/2021 3:13 pm : link
... I thought he had no time to throw or even move, and taking the sack at least prevented a turnover.

But I just watched the replay and he had time to throw it away or even step up. So yeah, bad play.
Replay at 5:03 - ( New Window )
A Rivers/Romo ceiling?  
Go Terps : 11/2/2021 3:13 pm : link
What the fuck?

Rivers is a Hall of Famer and Romo is just shy of that.

Jones's ceiling is Marcus Mariota. Good backup.
I’ve always been a Jones supporter  
gersh : 11/2/2021 3:14 pm : link
But my concern about him from the start still concerns me - he doesn’t seem to process information fast enough to get though his progressions with confidence.

I admit it’s difficult to discern from the TV view - but he doesn’t seem to have the ability to get past his first or second read with enough speed or confidence. At times, it’s because he’s not given enough time, but seems the rule rather the exception to me.

I think Garrett designs more simple reads for him because he needs it. Again, I’m not basing this on film study -but I’ve been aware of this his issue from day 1 and I don’t think it’s been answered satisfactorily.

Hopefully it has more to do with young inexperienced WRs than DJ but I don’t think so

RE: RE: RE: Here is the list  
FStubbs : 11/2/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15440444 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15440415 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


In comment 15440396 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


of NFL QBs that turned it around after starting their career with a .294 win percentage and zero winning seasons through their first 3 years of their career:






What's the greater problem with this team. Jones or the OL? Give Jones the Dallas OL...what is the Giants record today?



BUT he doesn't.
All I can do is measure what he's done on this team with this surrounding group - which is bad.

I'm not interesting in paying 21 million to find out if he's the problem or the surrounding cast.

At this point - if I have to throw the baby out with the bathwater in order to get it right - I'm ok with it.

It's that simple for me.


This is ultimately what it comes down to. Jones isn't worth the big money contract. Better to part with him entirely than lock into him if we still don't know what he is.
RE: I started a thread a couple of weeks back  
Dnew15 : 11/2/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15440445 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
What do we have in DJ? Backup, marginal starter, top 15, elite. Revisiting this thought, I think it’s becoming apparent he’s somewhere between marginal starter and top 15. That’s Cousins, Dalton, Tanneyhill territory. None of them was drafted 6 in their draft. So, Jones will never reach the level of his draft position.
They COULD win with him under the right circumstances (adequate OL, decent running game, solid defense). No shot at present.


THere's nothing apparent about DJ being a marginal starter or top 15.
RE: I started a thread a couple of weeks back  
KDavies : 11/2/2021 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15440445 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
What do we have in DJ? Backup, marginal starter, top 15, elite. Revisiting this thought, I think it’s becoming apparent he’s somewhere between marginal starter and top 15. That’s Cousins, Dalton, Tanneyhill territory. None of them was drafted 6 in their draft. So, Jones will never reach the level of his draft position.
They COULD win with him under the right circumstances (adequate OL, decent running game, solid defense). No shot at present.


Tannehill was drafted 8th. Is it really that big a difference from 6?
Haha this is great  
Jerry in_DC : 11/2/2021 3:18 pm : link
You should do the whole team

Evan Engram has like a Jimmy Graham / Travis Kelce ceiling
RE: Haha this is great  
KDavies : 11/2/2021 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15440460 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
You should do the whole team

Evan Engram has like a Jimmy Graham / Travis Kelce ceiling


Hey, Engram did look better than Kelce yesterday....
RE: RE: I started a thread a couple of weeks back  
Section331 : 11/2/2021 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15440455 KDavies said:
Quote:


Tannehill was drafted 8th. Is it really that big a difference from 6?


In year 2, Tannehill threw for 3,900 yds & 24 TD's; in year 3, 4,000 yards & 27 TD's; in year 4, 4,500 yards and 24 TD's. Daniel Jones is no Ryan Tannehill.
RE: Haha this is great  
Jimmy Googs : 11/2/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15440460 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
You should do the whole team

Evan Engram has like a Jimmy Graham / Travis Kelce ceiling


this was pretty funny
RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
Beer Man : 11/2/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.
+1. Funny how that works.
RE: RE: RE: I started a thread a couple of weeks back  
KDavies : 11/2/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15440477 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15440455 KDavies said:


Quote:




Tannehill was drafted 8th. Is it really that big a difference from 6?



In year 2, Tannehill threw for 3,900 yds & 24 TD's; in year 3, 4,000 yards & 27 TD's; in year 4, 4,500 yards and 24 TD's. Daniel Jones is no Ryan Tannehill.


Reading comprehension, please. Wear did I say Jones was Ryan Tannehill?
RE: A Rivers/Romo ceiling?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/2/2021 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15440447 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What the fuck?

Rivers is a Hall of Famer and Romo is just shy of that.

Jones's ceiling is Marcus Mariota. Good backup.


+1. Jones isn't in the stratosphere of either.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I started a thread a couple of weeks back  
KDavies : 11/2/2021 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15440494 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15440477 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15440455 KDavies said:


Quote:




Tannehill was drafted 8th. Is it really that big a difference from 6?



In year 2, Tannehill threw for 3,900 yds & 24 TD's; in year 3, 4,000 yards & 27 TD's; in year 4, 4,500 yards and 24 TD's. Daniel Jones is no Ryan Tannehill.



Reading comprehension, please. Wear did I say Jones was Ryan Tannehill?


*where

My question was simply a reminder than Tannehill was drafted in that range as well.
 
christian : 11/2/2021 3:33 pm : link
I believe Jones has a Tannehill type ceiling — but Tannehill was far more productive through 3 years in Miami.

Tannehill’s time ended their because of injuries.

He was a midtier QB on some really average Dolphin teams, and he’s a midtier QB now on a much better Titans team.
I disagree.....  
Grizz99 : 11/2/2021 3:34 pm : link
He set records his first year. And still the braying followed "he fumbles". Maybe but the accuracy was superb that year and accuracy, generally speaking, can't be taught and ball security can.
He's solved the ball security issue.
The accuracy is there, the arm strength we've heard he didn't have is there and the second year he was among the league leaders in throws past twenty yards.
We didn't know he was fast and he runs well.
It's written here that he doesn't process and written by arm chair critics who can barely process where their next beer is coming from. It was set up so we could make a fair analysis with Gates, Thomas and Galloday as his support team. I think the kid has superb talent, a superb arm, a superb work ethic and leadership abilities. I don't think any of us are qualified to judge his "processing abilities".
I even think he's got a superb supporting crew, I think it's about injuries and the unproven coaching ability of Judge.
I'm all for more one more year and a draft where the Giants have two no.1's and a high no.2.
I am also a man who didn't think Murray could play in the NFL and know about as much as the armchair QB's here I like to criticize. IOW's I barely know enough to observe but against that like to pontificate...it is an ephemeral empowerment and you hit the "send" button with have a feel good moment..."I just showed the world how smart I am."
Romo was the anti-Eli  
Reese's Pieces : 11/2/2021 3:37 pm : link
He couldn't win the big games. It often seemed like Eli played like a Hall of Famer only in the big games when the Giants were at least touchdown underdogs.

Romo played in five postseasons, three near the start of his career. He only won one playoff game.

In 2007 season Dallas never should have lost to the Giants in the first playoff game. The Giants scored three points in the second half on a short field and Romo just had to answer with one touchdown drive. He had three chances, each drive starting closer to the Giants' end zone.

Eli was the master of the leading the team downfield for touchdowns with the game on the line.

In 2011 regular season Dallas and Giants played two of the last four games. Cowboys only had to win one. They lost both.
RE: …  
Dnew15 : 11/2/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15440497 christian said:
Quote:
I believe Jones has a Tannehill type ceiling — but Tannehill was far more productive through 3 years in Miami.

Tannehill’s time ended their because of injuries.

He was a midtier QB on some really average Dolphin teams, and he’s a midtier QB now on a much better Titans team.


I think you're ultimately correct.

Tannehill's career on the Titans reminds me of Goff's career on the Rams.

THe only difference between those guys and Jones is that they both proved that they can win games in the NFL early in their careers.

AS we all know, NFL stands for Not For Long, and I don't understand why people seem to be willing to give DJ way more time than anyone else every had to "turn it around".

I give em props - they are a more patient man than I.
Rivers or Romo?  
GMen72 : 11/2/2021 3:54 pm : link
WTF? DJ's numbers aren't as good as Trubisky or Maxfield.
Danny played his career game against the Saints (5-2) on the road.  
Reese's Pieces : 11/2/2021 3:57 pm : link
He had Thomas, Barkley, Toney and Golladay. Four of the most expensive players on the roster. Last night he got about two plays out of Toney.

Don't you want to see him with that supporting cast before you turn him out?

The team had second level talent out as well.

Why is Solder on the roster, much less starting? Maybe there's a good reason he didn't play well for the Giants, like injury or age, but whatever, this relationship is going no where.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I started a thread a couple of weeks back  
Section331 : 11/2/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15440496 KDavies said:
Quote:



My question was simply a reminder than Tannehill was drafted in that range as well.


My apologies, I get your point, I misread the post you were responding to.
And if forcing the issue led to an INT  
VinegarPeppers : 11/2/2021 4:03 pm : link
Even if off the receivers hands...everybody would still blame him.
RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
joeinpa : 11/2/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.


Stop it. Jones had the opportunity to win the game and he didn’t.

He could have thrown that ball up into the air, really really high, before he got sacked, and then dodge the jailbreak in front of him and run down the field and catch it,..... or is that illegal?

Doesn’t matter. If he was. a winner he would have forced the issue and won that game

RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
Section331 : 11/2/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.


That simply isn't true. On the first sack, he had time. Maybe there was no one open, but he HAS to throw it away. This is yet another example of him having poor game awareness. It's his 3rd year, this stuff shouldn't still be an issue.
RE: Danny played his career game against the Saints (5-2) on the road.  
Section331 : 11/2/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15440555 Reese's Pieces said:
Quote:
He had Thomas, Barkley, Toney and Golladay. Four of the most expensive players on the roster. Last night he got about two plays out of Toney.

Don't you want to see him with that supporting cast before you turn him out?

The team had second level talent out as well.

Why is Solder on the roster, much less starting? Maybe there's a good reason he didn't play well for the Giants, like injury or age, but whatever, this relationship is going no where.


Toney missed the first quarter, that was pretty much it. He had 7 targets. No one is saying cut him now, so he should have time with his primary weapons, but EVERY NFL QB has good games. It is the consistency, he has to do it more often. What you're describing is a QB who needs everything to go right to be successful, and I guess we'll have to agree to disagree that is the best guy to have.
RE: A Rivers/Romo ceiling?  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15440447 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What the fuck?

Rivers is a Hall of Famer and Romo is just shy of that.

Jones's ceiling is Marcus Mariota. Good backup.


Add that to the latest list of jones compares that make like no sense whatsoever... in case you’re keeping score we have Eli ; Peyton Manning; Aaron Rodgers ; and Steve Young. All hall of famers and future hall of famers for a guy who never won shit accept player of the week. But yeah whatevs
RE: RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
chuckydee9 : 11/2/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15440577 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.



That simply isn't true. On the first sack, he had time. Maybe there was no one open, but he HAS to throw it away. This is yet another example of him having poor game awareness. It's his 3rd year, this stuff shouldn't still be an issue.


That sack on third down was completely on Jones. You can't take that sack there. He doesn't have the pocket presence that's needed from a Franchise NFL QB.
RE: Romo was the anti-Eli  
chuckydee9 : 11/2/2021 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15440501 Reese's Pieces said:
Quote:
He couldn't win the big games. It often seemed like Eli played like a Hall of Famer only in the big games when the Giants were at least touchdown underdogs.

Romo played in five postseasons, three near the start of his career. He only won one playoff game.

In 2007 season Dallas never should have lost to the Giants in the first playoff game. The Giants scored three points in the second half on a short field and Romo just had to answer with one touchdown drive. He had three chances, each drive starting closer to the Giants' end zone.

Eli was the master of the leading the team downfield for touchdowns with the game on the line.

In 2011 regular season Dallas and Giants played two of the last four games. Cowboys only had to win one. They lost both.


That Giants DL completely dominated the 2nd half.. In spite of our Offense having a few 3 and outs.. No Doubt Eli is more clutch.. But with the right team and coaches, Romo could've led them to a SB..
RE: RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
Sean : 11/2/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15440573 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.



Stop it. Jones had the opportunity to win the game and he didn’t.

He could have thrown that ball up into the air, really really high, before he got sacked, and then dodge the jailbreak in front of him and run down the field and catch it,..... or is that illegal?

Doesn’t matter. If he was. a winner he would have forced the issue and won that game

I’m surprised your unwavering loyalty towards Jones since you were so prepared to move off Eli.

10-24
18 thrown TD’s since the beginning of 2020

The 6th pick in draft should be able to ELEVATE those around him. The constant excuses are frustrating. As Boomer & Gio said this morning, he isn’t good enough.
RE: RE: RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
joeinpa : 11/2/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15440621 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15440573 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:


Quote:


when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.



Stop it. Jones had the opportunity to win the game and he didn’t.

He could have thrown that ball up into the air, really really high, before he got sacked, and then dodge the jailbreak in front of him and run down the field and catch it,..... or is that illegal?

Doesn’t matter. If he was. a winner he would have forced the issue and won that game



I’m surprised your unwavering loyalty towards Jones since you were so prepared to move off Eli.

10-24
18 thrown TD’s since the beginning of 2020

The 6th pick in draft should be able to ELEVATE those around him. The constant excuses are frustrating. As Boomer & Gio said this morning, he isn’t good enough.


Was totally an Eli supporter even when most were not. Knowing when it was time to move on because of age is a different scenario than Jones

Plus my loyalty to Jones is not unwavering, I think he can be the guy, last night doesn’t change any of that, and I m not alone in that belief, some NFL people share that belief.

But I might be wrong about that, we will find out.

But the criticism of him is often not well thought out, making light of the OP s really ridiculous statement, is just my way of pointing that out.
Boomer gave him a grade of B his critics here act like he s an F
Boomer gave him a B for last night?  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 4:50 pm : link
I mean that’s just absurd.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
Section331 : 11/2/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15440642 joeinpa said:
Quote:

Boomer gave him a grade of B his critics here act like he s an F


Boomer also thought Mark Sanchez was better than Eli.
RE: I disagree.....  
joe48 : 11/2/2021 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15440498 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
He set records his first year. And still the braying followed "he fumbles". Maybe but the accuracy was superb that year and accuracy, generally speaking, can't be taught and ball security can.
He's solved the ball security issue.
The accuracy is there, the arm strength we've heard he didn't have is there and the second year he was among the league leaders in throws past twenty yards.
We didn't know he was fast and he runs well.
It's written here that he doesn't process and written by arm chair critics who can barely process where their next beer is coming from. It was set up so we could make a fair analysis with Gates, Thomas and Galloday as his support team. I think the kid has superb talent, a superb arm, a superb work ethic and leadership abilities. I don't think any of us are qualified to judge his "processing abilities".
I even think he's got a superb supporting crew, I think it's about injuries and the unproven coaching ability of Judge.
I'm all for more one more year and a draft where the Giants have two no.1's and a high no.2.
I am also a man who didn't think Murray could play in the NFL and know about as much as the armchair QB's here I like to criticize. IOW's I barely know enough to observe but against that like to pontificate...it is an ephemeral empowerment and you hit the "send" button with have a feel good moment..."I just showed the world how smart I am."

You don’t feel our experts who parrot things they’ve read in a scouting report are right in all their current evaluations. I think some of them have no clue and need a hobby.
RE: I disagree.....  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15440498 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
He set records his first year. And still the braying followed "he fumbles". Maybe but the accuracy was superb that year and accuracy, generally speaking, can't be taught and ball security can.
He's solved the ball security issue.
The accuracy is there, the arm strength we've heard he didn't have is there and the second year he was among the league leaders in throws past twenty yards.
We didn't know he was fast and he runs well.
It's written here that he doesn't process and written by arm chair critics who can barely process where their next beer is coming from. It was set up so we could make a fair analysis with Gates, Thomas and Galloday as his support team. I think the kid has superb talent, a superb arm, a superb work ethic and leadership abilities. I don't think any of us are qualified to judge his "processing abilities".
I even think he's got a superb supporting crew, I think it's about injuries and the unproven coaching ability of Judge.
I'm all for more one more year and a draft where the Giants have two no.1's and a high no.2.
I am also a man who didn't think Murray could play in the NFL and know about as much as the armchair QB's here I like to criticize. IOW's I barely know enough to observe but against that like to pontificate...it is an ephemeral empowerment and you hit the "send" button with have a feel good moment..."I just showed the world how smart I am."


What meaningful records did he set year 1?

The one thing the Jones crowd loves to do is discredit people and say how they just think they’re smart but are really morons.

Seems like projection to be honest.
Set records?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/2/2021 5:05 pm : link
Please elaborate.
RE: RE: Danny played his career game against the Saints (5-2) on the road.  
joe48 : 11/2/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15440583 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15440555 Reese's Pieces said:


Quote:


He had Thomas, Barkley, Toney and Golladay. Four of the most expensive players on the roster. Last night he got about two plays out of Toney.

Don't you want to see him with that supporting cast before you turn him out?

The team had second level talent out as well.

Why is Solder on the roster, much less starting? Maybe there's a good reason he didn't play well for the Giants, like injury or age, but whatever, this relationship is going no where.



Toney missed the first quarter, that was pretty much it. He had 7 targets. No one is saying cut him now, so he should have time with his primary weapons, but EVERY NFL QB has good games. It is the consistency, he has to do it more often. What you're describing is a QB who needs everything to go right to be successful, and I guess we'll have to agree to disagree that is the best guy to have.

Jones has had to deal with a consistent lack of support from the offense especially from one of the worst OL in the NFL over the last three years.


He has no chance  
Justlurking : 11/2/2021 5:14 pm : link
As for the last drive, LOSER GARRETT CALLED A RUNNING PLAY WHICH KILLED ANY CHANCE OF A DRIVE. This coaching staff is literally so bad it is IMPOSSIBLE to grade the QB.

He will go to a team with a smart HC/OC and be a fine QB. May not be elite but he will be in the league for a long time and develop into a winner. Just won’t happen with this horrible franchise
RE: Boomer gave him a B for last night?  
joeinpa : 11/2/2021 5:36 pm : link
In comment 15440650 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I mean that’s just absurd.


His career
RE: RE: Boomer gave him a B for last night?  
Section331 : 11/2/2021 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15440730 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15440650 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I mean that’s just absurd.



His career


Wow. Talk about grading on a curve. 17 TD's in 22 games is a B?
RE: A Rivers/Romo ceiling?  
Thegratefulhead : 11/2/2021 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15440447 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What the fuck?

Rivers is a Hall of Famer and Romo is just shy of that.

Jones's ceiling is Marcus Mariota. Good backup.
RUFKM? Jones doesn't deserve to be mentioned in that company. Holy shit fuck balls.
RE: RE: Boomer gave him a B for last night?  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15440730 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15440650 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I mean that’s just absurd.



His career


That might be even worse
Jones  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 7:03 pm : link
Has more zero TD games than games with two or more. That’s virtually impossible to do in today’s NFL.
RE: Jones  
Producer : 11/2/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15440814 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Has more zero TD games than games with two or more. That’s virtually impossible to do in today’s NFL.


wow.. that's actually kind of stunning.
RE: RE: Jones  
ajr2456 : 11/2/2021 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15440829 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15440814 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Has more zero TD games than games with two or more. That’s virtually impossible to do in today’s NFL.



wow.. that's actually kind of stunning.


Correction it’s tied 11-11. But it’s 10-7 in favor of 0 the last two seasons.
RE: RE: Romo..  
MeanBunny : 11/2/2021 7:40 pm : link
Daniel Jones is Billy Beane of football...the player. On paper looks great but doesn't have the "stuff"
Garrett has been awful for him.
Shurmer was a better fit with a faster offense, higher risk. Jones production was much better and all that was needed was some ball control skills under pressure.
Oh  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 8:51 pm : link
That’s all that was needed is ball control skills. Meanwhile he had that oblivious stare downfield with a falcon defense back standing right next to him and batted the ball out of his hands. That was week 3 this year. Lately it’s been bad INTs.
RE: RE: RE: Romo..  
Producer : 11/2/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15440844 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones is Billy Beane of football...the player. On paper looks great but doesn't have the "stuff"
Garrett has been awful for him.
Shurmer was a better fit with a faster offense, higher risk. Jones production was much better and all that was needed was some ball control skills under pressure.


Not a great analogy. Billy Beane was the consensus top pick but teams feared he would choose Stanford so he slipped to later in the first round. he didn't just *look* good he was valued as the top prospect in baseball. Jones was a surprise pick at #6. So while he looks the part in some respects, he didn't have the pedigree of best prospect in the land.
RE: Most Qbs look uncomfortable  
Carson53 : 11/3/2021 10:01 am : link
In comment 15440337 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
when the defensive linemen are in their face before they get a chance to put their back foot down. DJ did not have a chance to do a single thing on that last drive. 4 plays = 4 jailbreaks with only a 4-man rush.
.

You also can't take a sack, with zero timeouts and less than
a minute on the clock, big no no. He's in his 3rd year, and
still makes rookie mistakes, like his first pick for example.
RE: A Rivers/Romo ceiling?  
Carson53 : 11/3/2021 10:06 am : link
In comment 15440447 Go Terps said:
Quote:
What the fuck?

Rivers is a Hall of Famer and Romo is just shy of that.

Jones's ceiling is Marcus Mariota. Good backup.
.

Romo is not just shy of being a Hall of Famer, wasn't that special.
Rivers had longevity, just like Eli, and just like Eli, had his warts too. I would say he's a Hall of Famer.
I am trying to hold out hope on this Jones kid, but...
RE: Will Always Fail in the Clutch  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 11/3/2021 6:10 pm : link
I have my reservations about him too, but I don’t think you can say that he will always fill in the clutch after the New Orleans game.
RE: RE: Will Always Fail in the Clutch  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 11/3/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15442004 DisgruntledNYGfan said:
Quote:
I have my reservations about him too, but I don’t think you can say that he will always fill in the clutch after the New Orleans game.


*fail
impossible to evaluate with all the injuries  
xtian : 11/3/2021 7:40 pm : link
just can't with no OL or WRs. hope to get enough back after the bye to determine. if we don't then we cannot do a real evaluation when he's playing with a lot of practice squad guys. regardless, we need high draft choice at C and/or G next year.
